How to Find Affiliates for Your Business

We’ve gotten a lot of value out of our affiliate program. It’s essentially a sales force that works entirely on commission.

Here’s how to find affiliates for your business:

Look For People Who Wrote Product Reviews

The first thing is to look for people who wrote product reviews.

People who review products generally sign up for affiliate programs, because they’re looking to earn money through their recommendations.

We’ve already written extensively about how to do that in NinjaOutreach.

My only additional recommendation is to make sure that anyone who agrees to a guest post, product review, giveaway, etc, signs up to your affiliate program (it’s in their best interest).

We also include this on our outreach scripts for any kind of link building, like Resource Page link building, as another way to entice people.

Look For Affiliates Directly

You can also search for affiliates directly using our two prospecting tabs, Content Prospecting and Social Prospecting.

Find Affiliates Using Ninja Outreach Content Prospecting

Find Affiliates Using Ninja Outreach Social Prospecting

Additionally, if you have websites you’ve already found, you can always import them into the tool - there are hundreds of marketing forums, and affiliate directories you could go through.

Outreaching To Affiliates

It’s important when outreaching to affiliates to explain the value to them and their audience.

Frankly, affiliates want to know how they can make money.

This often means talking about the commissions and conversion rates (if you have that data), that they can expect.

Here’s a script we’ve used in the past:



Subject: A Fantastic Affiliate Program With 50% MRR

Hey John Hey John My name is Dave and I run NinjaOutreach.com - a blogger outreach software, which helps marketers find bloggers to promote their businesses. We’re looking for affiliates for our software and I think you’d be a great fit. We have a fantastic program where we offer 50% monthly recurring commissions. The price of our product ranges from $19 - $149/month so each sale is worth quite a lot. More importantly, however, we have a great product that provides real value to its users, which is why our free trial to paid converts at over 30%. If you’re interested in talking through this some more, I’d love for you to set up a call with me at https://calendly.com/ninjaoutreach. I can walk you through the software and set you up with a free account (that honestly could come in handy for your business regardless). The call won’t take very long and we can get your questions answered right away. We customize our approach for each individual affiliate based on his/her needs. Lastly, if you know anyone you can refer me to, we are happy to offer a 10% finder’s fee as well. Thanks,

Dave



