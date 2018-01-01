From 400+ to 1k+ Links; The Ultimate Competitor Link Building Guide

We understand these words lean towards the subjective, so let’s start by giving you examples of what we do not consider to be fresh, valuable, and actionable.

Exhibit number one: “Content is king.”

Does that phrase still sound fresh to you? It was coined by Bill Gates in his article published in 1996.

1996.

And since then, it has been repeated, rephrased, given so many modifications, to the point that it has lost all meaning to us.

Time is gold. Love is blind. Content is king.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is an example of something we do not consider fresh.

Content is king. Violets are blue. We need fresh ideas from you!

So come up with your own ideas, please—preferably ideas that have not been done to death since the ‘90s. 😉

Exhibit number two: “Content is the most important thing for your business exposure.”

Imagine asking somebody: “Hey, I want to know how to get more exposure for my business.”

That somebody (let’s call it Oracle writer) turns to you with a knowing look, and replies, with this:

“Content is the most important thing for your business exposure.”

That’s it.

That’s all you get. A modification of the “content is king” phrase with no explanation why, no citation of what a respected expert or group of experts have said to bolster this point, no authoritative statistics to confirm the fact, no case studies to show a before-after, and no process guides to show you how exactly content can give your business more exposure.

It’s like telling someone who's having car troubles in the middle of nowhere, to “just think positive.”

What’s worse, Oracle writer moves straight to the next bullet point: “Network with influencers for maximum exposure.” Again, no further explanations, citations, or guidance.

Pretty soon, Oracle writer is rattling off advice after advice:

“email outreach is crucial for building sticky relationships”

“connect with influencers on social media”

“generate leads by guest posting to top sites”

... trite passages that any marketer worth their salt already knows.

All this, aspiring contributor, is not fresh. It is not valuable, and it is definitely not actionable.

Please do not be an Oracle writer, and give our readers something more to work with.

You can give them these pointers, but always support your statements with authoritative links, case studies (by others or your own), and process guides complemented by screenshots.

Do not simply tell them, show them the way.

Respect our readers by giving them fresh, valuable, and actionable content, and we will gladly open our doors for you. (We will even fix smaller slips in grammar, spelling, and formatting! Provided they shouldn’t take longer than 30 minutes to edit, of course.)

Above all, what we require is substance. And if, at a glance, we see that your article has it, then—

You. Shall. Pass!

Otherwise, it’s down to the dark, lonely abyss with the other Oracle writers.