Scalable And Effective Blogger Outreach Tool
Find out which prospects are opening and clicking emails, and which templates are succeeding.
Quickly Launch A Direct Email Campaign To Thousands Of Business Leads
Find Executives, Journalists, And Company Influencers
Type in a keyword and find thousands of leads in seconds for your target keywords in any niche. You can filter by tags like bloggers, influencers, executives, journalist, and companies. There are over 4 million leads in our database and growing.
Find Anyone's Email Address
Use our email finder tool to find the email address of specific people at a company. You can also bulk import a list of websites and we will return the contact information.
Create Custom Sales Templates
Custom sales emails allow you to contact your leads at scale without sacrificing personality. We track templates and prospects for opens, clicks, and replies so you know which templates are succeeding and which prospects are interested.
Speed Up Your Direct Email Campaigns
After finding leads, our outreach tool will enable you to quickly email your leads, track for interest, and follow up to replies all without leaving the tool. Our in-app inbox syncs with your email client to provide you with up to date responses and alerts.
Ready to give NinjaOutreach a try?