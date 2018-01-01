We’re a global, multi-cultural team !
We’re a small team of dedicated ninjas working 100% remotely from every corner of the globe. Some of us are constantly on the road while others just enjoy the privilege of working in our pyjamas 24/7.
Cut the drama. We make it fast. We make it easy.
We believe in building a comprehensive yet simple tool that everyone - marketers, agencies,
small enterprises... even your granny! - can easily use. We want to make outreach marketing
fun, accessible, and organized with everything you need to easily create a successful campaign
using just one single tool. From prospecting to outreach, relationship building to campaign
management, we are by your side all the way.
Meet the Ninjas!
Jean-Pierre Khoueiri
CEO
Sergei Shatskiyr
Sr. Engineer
Daphnie Loong
Content Manager
Evgen Schastnyy
Asset Manager
Filip Pavlić
Sr. Engineer
Aris Santos
Outreach Manager
Andrey Djuliy
Sr. Engineer
Nenad Sibinovikj
Sr. Engineer
Tarek Dinaji
SEO Manager
Hazel Mae Pan
Content Manager
Stasha Damovska
Digital Marketer
Viktor Popovski
Relations Manager
Tibor Anicic
Marketer
Monika Rastovac
UI/UX Designer
Wipe the tears, cure the headaches, and make growing your business so much faster.
We’re your all-in-one influencer prospecting and outreach tool with
everything you need to start, finish, and follow-up a successful outreach campaign.