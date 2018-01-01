BuzzSumo Alternatives:
1. NinjaOutreach Is More Cost Effective
BuzzSumo is not an incredibly expensive tool, but it isn’t cheap either (source: BuzzSumo Pricing) . Their lowest plan is $99 per month, which right now coincides with our small agency.
If you’re a small business or an individual, you might find that cost prohibitive. After all, it is just a software, and you are still required to do all of the work and marketing. $99 just gets you in the door (in the same way that our lowest plan gets you in the door at NinjaOutreach).
If you’re not sure if blogger outreach is going to be an effective marketing channel for you, you might be better off starting with NinjaOutreach.
2. NinjaOutreach Is More Intuitive
Our social database has both Twitter and Instagram influencers, whereas BuzzSumo is just Twitter.
Twitter influencers are great, but there are certain niches where Instagram influencers tend to be more relevant. For example, photo heavy niches like:
- Food
- DIY
- Fashion
- Travel
To name a few. If your clients are in these niches, you might benefit from having access to an Instagram database in addition to Twitter.
3. NinjaOutreach Has Outreach And Features
Tools like GroupHigh and Buzzsumo has a great database, no doubt about it. That said, NinjaOutreach has millions of blogs in our database and growing, and always with the ability to import in.
Aside from that, our tool has invested a lot in prospecting development and building a database, but it still requires outreach. Things like:
- Custom templates
- Open/Reply/Click tracking
- Email history
- Follow up reminders
- Sent/Not Sent Filtering
And other ways to effectively manage your outreach campaign.
Above all, you can launch automated outreach campaigns in NinjaOutreach, which will save you hours!
4. NinjaOutreach Has Automated Outreach And Follow Ups
I’m just going to say it – our customer service rocks. Generally we respond to everything within 20 minutes (not a guarantee, but that’s how it typically plays out).
We even have a way to book a call with us in the app itself:
Bottom Line
Buzzsumo is one of the most popular influencer and content research tools out there, but it’s not perfect. And that’s where NinjaOutreach comes in. Where Buzzsumo falls short, NinjaOutreach delivers with a cached prospect database, live content prospecting (add any real-time results that you need), Instagram search, and the option to crawl for contact info.
Buzzsumo may be cheaper (by only a few dollars), but it has no outreach features at all, making it purely a prospecting and research tool. NinjaOutreach, on the other hand, has lets you automate outreach campaigns and follow ups.