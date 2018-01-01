Heading sample

Customers are always surprised at how fast development takes place in NinjaOutreach. We launch exciting new features just about every two weeks, always based on customer requests.

What allows us to do this is that we’re a nimble team of 4 individuals who focus on our customer’s needs and work without an burocratic red tape.

What this means is if you’re missing features in your BuzzStream account, the likelihood that you’re going to get them in the next few months is slim. Why are they going to prioritize you over their thousands of other customers?

​​​​​​​

At NinjaOutreach, however, we can give your feedback the priority it deserves and sometimes fast track changes. I’ll even give you my best estimate for when I think it could be ready, so you an honestly assess if you’re like to stick around.