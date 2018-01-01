Heading sample
BuzzStream Alternatives:
NinjaOutreach vs BuzzStream
Looking for a BuzzStream alternative?
We want to make the decision as easy as possible, so we’ve put together some info that’ll help you decide which option is best for you.
Below, you’ll find information to help you compare NinjaOutreach and BuzzStream, including features, customer experiences, pricing and thoughts from current BuzzStream customers who have made the switch.
We hope this helps!
- Free Chrome Extension
- Live Chat Support
- Influencer Search Features
- Live Content Prospecting
- Instagram Search
- Twitter Search
- In-house Prospect Database
- Get Contact Info
- Preview of the Website Metrics
- Ability to View Page Shares
- Outreach Features
- Automated Scheduled Outreach
- Connect to Gmail and/or IMAP
- Email Personalization Tags
- Automated Follow Ups
- Open/Click/Reply tracking
- Prospect Blacklist
- Email history
- Build-In CRM Features
- Customer Notes, Tags, Relationships
- Import & Export Prospects
- Manage Prospects with Team Members
1. NinjaOutreach Is More Intuitive
Here’s a little-known secret – we were once BuzzStream users ourselves!
Don’t tell anyone.
What happened is we got tired of how complicated BuzzStream was – too many buttons, too many text boxes, and too many choices. At the end of the day spending time figuring out the tool and explaining it to our team was getting in the way of the outreach campaigns we were trying to run.
This is why we built NinjaOutreach to be intuitive. Upon logging in, you’ll immediately be prompted to run a search for your target keywords. We’ll return a list of hundreds of influencers or leads.
You can filter, sort, and quickly add them to lists. In a few minutes you can have a list of thousands of influencers, with contact information, social and SEO data, ready for your team to act on.
You’re outreach campaign can launch in hours, not weeks.
It’s that simple.
2. NinjaOutreach Has Better Prospecting
A typical outreach campaign has two phases – prospecting and outreach.
Now, outreach is part of our name. We do have email integration, custom templates, sent/not sent filtering, and tagging, but we’ve put extra special focus into the prospecting side of things because this is where the real time savings is.
Curating a list of hundreds/thousands of bloggers and having the appropriate data is a pain-point, which our tool and database of a million plus influencers alleviates.
3. NinjaOutreach Is More Agile
Customers are always surprised at how fast development takes place in NinjaOutreach. We launch exciting new features just about every two weeks, always based on customer requests.
What allows us to do this is that we’re a nimble team of 4 individuals who focus on our customer’s needs and work without an burocratic red tape.
What this means is if you’re missing features in your BuzzStream account, the likelihood that you’re going to get them in the next few months is slim. Why are they going to prioritize you over their thousands of other customers?
At NinjaOutreach, however, we can give your feedback the priority it deserves and sometimes fast track changes. I’ll even give you my best estimate for when I think it could be ready, so you an honestly assess if you’re like to stick around.
4. NinjaOutreach Has Automated Outreach And Follow Ups
We’ve invested a lot to make NinjaOutreach as good at outreach as it is at prospecting, so in addition to:
- Custom templates
- Open/Reply/Click tracking
- Email history
- Automated follow ups
- Sent/Not Sent Filtering
And other ways to effectively manage your outreach campaign.
You can launch automated outreach campaigns (initial email and follow ups) in NinjaOutreach, which will save you hours over the one by one emailing in BuzzStream. And You can also add automated follow up campaigns to those, so that if people don’t reply they receive an additional email, which great improves your outreach.
Additionally, you can manage your own inbox in NinjaOutreach so all your replies are kept in one place!
5. We Will Meet With You Personally
One thing people love about us and our tool is the personal touch we bring to every interaction.
Yes, we’re very responsive via email (and it’s the founders, not some overseas support team).
But it’s not just about having excellent customer support (which we do, but so do many other companies), it’s that we literally go all out to make ourselves available.
You can even schedule a free call with me, the founder, directly within the app. Have you ever seen that before?
We hope this comparison guide was useful to you.
Making the switch is easy; you can get your whole team set up on NinjaOutreach in just a few minutes.
Pricing Plans Comparison
- Price
- Number of users
- Automated outreach & follow ups
- Monthly export quota / Storage
- Database search quota
- Prospecting search quota
- Blogger
- $69/month
- 1
- 1500 contacts
- Unlimited
- Unlimited
- Starter
- $24/month
- 1
- 1000 contacts
- 50 results per search
- 30 searches
- Price
- Number of users
- Automated outreach & follow ups
- Monthly export quota / Storage
- Database search quota
- Prospecting search quota
- Small Agency
- $99/month
- 2
- 5000 contacts
- Unlimited
- Unlimited
- Group
- $99/month
- 3
- 25000 contacts
- Unlimited
- 250 searches
- Price
- Number of users
- Automated outreach & follow ups
- Monthly export quota / Storage
- Database search quota
- Prospecting search quota
- Large Agency
- $249/month
- 4
- 25000 contacts
- Unlimited
- Unlimited
- Professional
- $299/month
- 6
- 100000 contacts
- Unlimited
- 1000 searches
- Price
- Number of users
- Automated outreach & follow ups
- Monthly export quota / Storage
- Database search quota
- Prospecting search quota
- Enterprise
- $599/month
- 10
- 100000 contacts
- Unlimited
- Unlimited
- Custom
- $999/month
- 15
- 300000 contacts
- Unlimited
- 4000+ searches
Bottom Line
We love Buzzstream, but, ever feel overwhelmed by all those controls? Shouldn’t you be doing more outreach than employee training just to learn how to use the tool effectively? As previous BuzzStream users, we know exactly the specific pain points that made us want to leave and develop our own alternative. We prefer straight up over complex here, and you’ll see that philosophy reflected in our foolproof user controls. When it comes to emailing, NinjaOutreach outperforms BuzzStream’s one by one emailing with our massive, automated outreach campaigns.
