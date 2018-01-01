A Simple To Use Influencer CRM
Manage thousands of influencer contacts without the hassle of traditional CRMs
All Of Your Contacts In One Simple User Interface
Find New Contacts Or Import Yours
Type in a keyword and find thousands of new influencer contacts in seconds for your target keywords in any niche, or, import your own from a spreadsheet or just their website. We'll search and discover additional information such as contact information, SEO, and engagement data.
Easily Keep Track Of Contacts
Tag contacts with relevant keywords that you can filter by. Add custom relationship status so you always know what stage you are at with each influencer. Use our contact search bar to find contacts directly without having to scroll through a large list.
Smart Templates Track Analytics
Custom emails allow you to contact influencers at scale without sacrificing personality. We track templates and prospects for opens, clicks, and replies so you know which templates are succeeding and which prospects are interested.
Your Message History Where You Need It
An in app inbox syncs with your email client to copy relevant prospect conversations, allowing you an easy way to view your message history and follow up so you never lose track of a fruitful conversation.
Ready to give NinjaOutreach a try?