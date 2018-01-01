TERMS OF SERVICE AGREEMENT

PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT CAREFULLY. BY ACCESSING OR USING OUR SITES AND OUR SERVICES, YOU HEREBY AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS AND ALL TERMS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE. IF YOU DO NOT EXPRESSLY AGREE TO ALL OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS, THEN PLEASE DO NOT ACCESS OR USE OUR SITES OR OUR SERVICES. THIS TERMS OF SERVICE AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE AS OF 01/17/2018.

ACCEPTANCE OF TERMS

The following Terms of Service Agreement (the "TOS") is a legally binding agreement that shall govern the relationship with our users and others which may interact or interface with Ninja Outreach Inc. ("Ninja Outreach"), located at , Ashland, Massachusetts 01721, and our subsidiaries and affiliates, in association with the use of the website, which includes www.NinjaOutreach.com (the "Site") and its Services, which shall be defined below.

You agree to use the Site in complete compliance with all laws, rules, and regulations. Under no circumstance will the Site be responsible for your failure to comply with any such laws, rules or regulations.

DESCRIPTION OF WEBSITE SERVICES OFFERED

The Site is an e-commerce website which has the following description:

T0 market and sell Ninja Outreach software.

Any and all visitors to our site , despite whether they are registered or not, shall be deemed as "users" of the herein contained Services provided for the purpose of this TOS. Once an individual registers for our Services, through the process of creating an account, the user shall then be considered a "member."

The user and/or member acknowledges and agrees that the Services provided and made available through our website and applications, which may include some mobile applications and that those applications may be made available on various social media networking sites and numerous other platforms and downloadable programs, are the sole property of Ninja Outreach. At its discretion, Ninja Outreach may offer additional website Services and/or products, or update, modify or revise any current content and Services, and this Agreement shall apply to any and all additional Services and/or products and any and all updated, modified or revised Services unless otherwise stipulated. Ninja Outreach does hereby reserve the right to cancel and cease offering any of the aforementioned Services and/or products. You, as the end user and/or member , acknowledge, accept and agree that Ninja Outreach shall not be held liable for any such updates, modifications, revisions, suspensions or discontinuance of any of our Services and/or products. Your continued use of the Services provided, after such posting of any updates, changes, and/or modifications shall constitute your acceptance of such updates, changes and/or modifications, and as such, frequent review of this Agreement and any and all applicable terms and policies should be made by you to ensure you are aware of all terms and policies currently in effect. Should you not agree to the updated, modified, revised or modified terms, you must stop using the provided Services.

Furthermore, the user and/or member understands, acknowledges and agrees that the Services offered shall be provided "AS IS" and as such Ninja Outreach shall not assume any responsibility or obligation for the timeliness, missed delivery, deletion and/or any failure to store user content, communication or personalization settings.

REGISTRATION

To register and become a "member" of the Site, you must be 18 years of age to enter into and form a legally binding contract. In addition, you must be in good standing and not an individual that has been previously barred from receiving 's Services under the laws and statutes of the United States or other applicable jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the registering party hereby acknowledges, understands and agrees to:

a) furnish factual, correct, current and complete information with regards to yourself as may be requested by the data registration process, and b) maintain and promptly update your registration and profile information in an effort to maintain accuracy and completeness at all times.

If anyone knowingly provides any information of a false, untrue, inaccurate or incomplete nature, Ninja Outreach will have sufficient grounds and rights to suspend or terminate the member in violation of this aspect of the Agreement, and as such refuse any and all current or future use of Ninja Outreach Services, or any portion thereof.

It is Ninja Outreach's priority to ensure the safety and privacy of all its visitors, users and members, especially that of children. Therefore, it is for this reason that the parents of any child under the age of 13 that permit their child or children access to the website platform Services must create a "family" account, which will certify that the individual creating the "family" account is of 18 years of age and as such, the parent or legal guardian of any child or children registered under the "family" account. As the creator of the "family" account, s/he is thereby granting permission for his/her child or children to access the various Services provided, including, but not limited to, message boards, email, and/or instant messaging. It is the parent's and/or legal guardian's responsibility to determine whether any of the Services and/or content provided are age-appropriate for his/her child.

PRIVACY POLICY

Every member's registration data and various other personal information are strictly protected by the Ninja Outreach Online Privacy Policy (see the full Privacy Policy at https://ninjaoutreach.com/privacy-policy/). As a member, you herein consent to the collection and use of the information provided, including the transfer of information within the United States and/or other countries for storage, processing or use by Ninja Outreach and/or our subsidiaries and affiliates.

MEMBER ACCOUNT, USERNAME, PASSWORD AND SECURITY

After completion of the registration data and creation of your username, you will receive a random password—which you can later change—and account designation. You shall be responsible for maintaining the secrecy and confidentiality of your password and for all activities that transpire on or within your account. It shall be your responsibility to notify Ninja Outreach immediately if you notice any unauthorized access or use of your account or password or any other breach of security. Ninja Outreach shall not be held liable for any loss and/or damage arising from any failure to comply with this term and/or condition of the TOS.

CONDUCT

As a member of the Site, you herein acknowledge, understand and agree that all information, text, software, data, photographs, music, video, messages, tags or any other content, whether it is publicly or privately posted and/or transmitted, is the expressed sole responsibility of the individual from whom the content originated. In short, this means that you are solely responsible for any and all content posted, uploaded, emailed, transmitted or otherwise made available by way of Services, and as such, we do not guarantee the accuracy, integrity or quality of such content. It is expressly understood that by use of our Services, you may be exposed to content including, but not limited to, any errors or omissions in any content posted, and/or any loss or damage of any kind incurred as a result of the use of any content posted, emailed, transmitted or otherwise made available by .

Furthermore, you herein agree not to make use of Ninja Outreach's Services for the purpose of:

a) uploading, posting, emailing, transmitting, or otherwise making available any content that shall be deemed unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, tortious, defamatory, vulgar, obscene, libelous, or invasive of another's privacy or which is hateful, and/or racially, ethnically, or otherwise objectionable;

b) causing harm to minors in any manner whatsoever;

c) impersonating any individual or entity, including, but not limited to, any officials, forum leaders, guides or hosts or falsely stating or otherwise misrepresenting any affiliation with an individual or entity;

d) forging captions, headings or titles or otherwise offering any content that you personally have no right to pursuant to any law nor having any contractual or fiduciary relationship with;

e) uploading, posting, emailing, transmitting or otherwise offering any such content that may infringe upon any patent, copyright, trademark, or any other proprietary or intellectual rights of any other party;

f) uploading, posting, emailing, transmitting or otherwise offering any content that you do not personally have any right to offer pursuant to any law or in accordance with any contractual or fiduciary relationship;

g) uploading, posting, emailing, transmitting, or otherwise offering any unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional flyers, "junk mail," "spam," or any other form of solicitation, except in any such areas that may have been designated for such purpose;

h) uploading, posting, emailing, transmitting, or otherwise offering any source that may contain a software virus or other computer code, any files and/or programs which have been designed to interfere, destroy and/or limit the operation of any computer software, hardware, or telecommunication equipment;

i) disrupting the normal flow of communication, or otherwise acting in any manner that would negatively affect other users' ability to participate in any real time interactions;

j) interfering with or disrupting any Ninja Outreach Services, servers and/or networks that may be connected or related to our website, including, but not limited to, the use of any device software and/or routine to bypass the robot exclusion headers;

k) intentionally or unintentionally violating any local, state, federal, national or international law, including, but not limited to, the CAN-SPAM Act and the rules, guidelines, and/or regulations decreed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in addition to any rules of any nation or other securities exchange, that would include without limitation, the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, or the NASDAQ, and any regulations having the force of law;

l) providing informational support or resources, concealing and/or disguising the character, location, and or source to any organization delegated by the United States government as a "foreign terrorist organization" in accordance to Section 219 of the Immigration Nationality Act;

m) "stalking" or with the intent to otherwise harass another individual; and/or

n) collecting or storing of any personal data relating to any other member or user in connection with the prohibited conduct and/or activities which have been set forth in the aforementioned paragraphs.

Ninja Outreach herein reserves the right to pre-screen, refuse and/or delete any content currently available through our Services. In addition, we reserve the right to remove and/or delete any such content that would violate the TOS or which would otherwise be considered offensive to other visitors, users and/or members.

Ninja Outreach herein reserves the right to access, preserve and/or disclose member account information and/or content if it is requested to do so by law or in good faith belief that any such action is deemed reasonably necessary for:

a) compliance with any legal process;

b) enforcement of the TOS;

c) responding to any claim that therein contained content is in violation of the rights of any third party;

d) responding to requests for customer service; or

e) protecting the rights, property or the personal safety of Ninja Outreach, its visitors, users and members, including the general public.

Ninja Outreach herein reserves the right to include the use of security components that may permit digital information or material to be protected, and that such use of information and/or material is subject to usage guidelines and regulations established by Ninja Outreach or any other content providers supplying content services to Ninja Outreach. You are hereby prohibited from making any attempt to override or circumvent any of the embedded usage rules in our Services. Furthermore, unauthorized reproduction, publication, distribution, or exhibition of any information or materials supplied by our Services, despite whether done so in whole or in part, is expressly prohibited.

INTERSTATE COMMUNICATION

Upon registration, you hereby acknowledge that by using www.NinjaOutreach.com to send electronic communications, which would include, but are not limited to, email, searches, instant messages, uploading of files, photos and/or videos, you will be causing communications to be sent through our computer network. Therefore, through your use, and thus your agreement with this TOS, you are acknowledging that the use of this Service shall result in interstate transmissions. You agree that you will not use the Site to send any communications which may be untrue, deceptive, or harmful in any way.

CAUTIONS FOR GLOBAL USE AND EXPORT AND IMPORT COMPLIANCE

Due to the global nature of the internet, through the use of our network you hereby agree to comply with all local rules relating to online conduct and that which is considered acceptable Content. Uploading, posting and/or transferring of software, technology and other technical data may be subject to the export and import laws of the United States and possibly other countries. Through the use of our network, you thus agree to comply with all applicable export and import laws, statutes and regulations, including, but not limited to, the Export Administration Regulations (http://www.access.gpo.gov/bis/ear/ear_data.html), as well as the sanctions control program of the United States (http://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Pages/Programs.aspx). Furthermore, you state and pledge that you:

a) are not on the list of prohibited individuals which may be identified on any government export exclusion report (http://www.bis.doc.gov/complianceandenforcement/liststocheck.htm) nor a member of any other government which may be part of an export-prohibited country identified in applicable export and import laws and regulations;

b) agree not to transfer any software, technology or any other technical data through the use of our network Services to any export-prohibited country;

c) agree not to use our website network Services for any military, nuclear, missile, chemical or biological weaponry end uses that would be a violation of the U.S. export laws; and

d) agree not to post, transfer nor upload any software, technology or any other technical data which would be in violation of the U.S. or other applicable export and/or import laws.

CONTENT PLACED OR MADE AVAILABLE FOR COMPANY SERVICES

Ninja Outreach shall not lay claim to ownership of any content submitted by any visitor , member or user, or make such content available for inclusion on our website Services. Therefore, you hereby grant and allow for Ninja Outreach the below listed worldwide, royalty-free and non-exclusive licenses, as applicable:

a) The content submitted or made available for inclusion on the publicly accessible areas of Ninja Outreach's sites, the license provided to permit to use, distribute, reproduce, modify, adapt, publicly perform and/or publicly display said Content on our network Services is for the sole purpose of providing and promoting the specific area to which this content was placed and/or made available for viewing. This license shall be available so long as you are a member of Ninja Outreach's sites, and shall terminate at such time when you elect to discontinue your membership.

b) Photos, audio, video and/or graphics submitted or made available for inclusion on the publicly accessible areas of Ninja Outreach's sites, the license provided to permit to use, distribute, reproduce, modify, adapt, publicly perform and/or publicly display said Content on our network Services are for the sole purpose of providing and promoting the specific area in which this content was placed and/or made available for viewing. This license shall be available so long as you are a member of Ninja Outreach's sites and shall terminate at such time when you elect to discontinue your membership.

c) For any other content submitted or made available for inclusion on the publicly accessible areas of Ninja Outreach's sites, the continuous, binding and completely sub-licensable license which is meant to permit to use, distribute, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, publicly perform and/or publicly display said content, whether in whole or in part, and the incorporation of any such Content into other works in any arrangement or medium current used or later developed.

Those areas which may be deemed "publicly accessible" areas of Ninja Outreach's sites are those such areas of our network properties which are meant to be available to the general public, and which would include message boards and groups that are openly available to both visitors and members . However, those areas which are not open to the public, and thus available to members only, would include our mail system and instant messaging .

Links to Other Sites

The Service may contain links to third-party Web sites (”Third-Party Sites”) and third-party content (”Third-Party Content”) as a service to those interested in this information. You use links to Third-Party Sites, and any Third-Party Content or service provided there at your own risk. NinjaOutreach does not monitor or have any control over, and makes no claim or representation regarding, Third-Party Content or Third-Party Sites. NinjaOutreach provides these links only as a convenience, and a link to a Third-Party Site or Third-Party Content does not imply NinjaOutreach’ endorsement, adoption or sponsorship of, or affiliation with, such Third-Party Site or Third-Party Content. NinjaOutreach accepts no responsibility for reviewing changes or updates to, or the quality, content, policies, nature or reliability of, Third-Party Content, Third-Party Sites, or Web sites linking to the Service. When you leave the Service, our terms and policies no longer govern. You should review applicable terms and policies, including privacy and data gathering practices, of any Third-Party Site, and should make whatever investigation you feel necessary or appropriate before proceeding with any transaction with any third party.

Billing

A. NinjaOutreach is a subscription-based service. Your subscription to your Plan starts upon effective reception of your first payment. Your subscription is then automatically renewed, unless you decide to terminate it and close your account (using the link provided in your user interface).

B. The subscription rates are posted on the NinjaOutreach website: please see the Pricing Page for the rates in force for the current month. Prices are quoted in US dollars and exclude VAT and/or any other applicable sales taxes, which are also payable if applicable. You shall pay all fees or charges to your account in accordance with the fees, charges, and billing terms in effect at the time a fee or charge is due and payable, plus all related taxes. All payment obligations are non-cancellable and all monthly subscriptions paid are non-refundable. Annual subscriptions are refundable excluding any part used months and free months.

C. NinjaOutreach reserves the right to modify the fees and charges for using the its Services and to introduce new charges for it upon 30 days prior notice. Such notice may be provided at any time by posting the changes to the NinjaOutreach website or by email to the account holder.

D. Overdue Charges. If any charges are not received from you by the due date, then at NinjaOutreach's discretion, such charges may accrue late interest at the rate of 1.5% of the outstanding balance per month, or the maximum rate permitted by law, whichever is lower, from the date such payment was due until the date paid.

E. You agree to provide complete and accurate billing and contact information including details of a valid credit card. You agree to update this information within 30 days of any change to it. If the contact information you have provided is false or fraudulent, NinjaOutreach reserves the right to terminate your access to the Services in addition to any other legal remedies.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO COMPANY WEBSITE

Ninja Outreach provides an area for our users and members to contribute feedback to our website. When you submit ideas, documents, suggestions and/or proposals ("Contributions") to our site, you acknowledge and agree that:

a) your Contributions do not contain any type of confidential or proprietary information;

b) shall not be liable or under any obligation to ensure or maintain confidentiality, expressed or implied, related to any Contributions;

c) shall be entitled to make use of and/or disclose any such Contributions in any such manner as they may see fit;

d) the contributor's Contributions shall automatically become the sole property of ; and

e) is under no obligation to either compensate or provide any form of reimbursement in any manner or nature.

INDEMNITY

All users and/or members herein agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Ninja Outreach, our subsidiaries, affiliates, agents, employees, officers, partners and/or licensors from and against any claim, loss, liability, expense, cost or demand, which may include, but is not limited to, reasonable attorney fees made by any third party, which may arise from (i) any content a member or user of our site may submit, post, modify, transmit or otherwise make available through our Services, the use of Services or your connection with these Services, (ii) your violations of the Terms of Service, (iii) your violation of any such rights of another person, or (iv) your violation of any laws, rules, or regulations.

COMMERCIAL REUSE OF SERVICES

The member or user herein agrees not to replicate, duplicate, copy, trade, sell, resell nor exploit for any commercial reason any part, use of, or access to 's sites.

USE AND STORAGE GENERAL PRACTICES

You herein acknowledge that Ninja Outreach may set up any such practices and/or limits regarding the use of our Services, without limitation of the maximum number of days that any email, message posting or any other uploaded content shall be retained by Ninja Outreach, nor the maximum number of email messages that may be sent and/or received by any member, the maximum volume or size of any email message that may be sent from or may be received by an account on our Service, the maximum disk space allowable that shall be allocated on Ninja Outreach's servers on the member's behalf, and/or the maximum number of times and/or duration that any member may access our Services in a given period of time. In addition, you also agree that Ninja Outreach has absolutely no responsibility or liability for the removal or failure to maintain storage of any messages and/or other communications or content maintained or transmitted by our Services. You also herein acknowledge that we reserve the right to delete or remove any account that is no longer active for an extended period of time. Furthermore, Ninja Outreach shall reserve the right to modify, alter and/or update these general practices and limits at our discretion.

Any messenger service, which may include any web-based versions, shall allow you and the individuals with whom you communicate with the ability to save your conversations in your account located on Ninja Outreach's servers. In this manner, you will be able to access and search your message history from any computer with internet access. You also acknowledge that others have the option to use and save conversations with you in their own personal account on www.NinjaOutreach.com. It is your agreement to this TOS which establishes your consent to allow Ninja Outreach to store any and all communications on its servers.

MODIFICATIONS

Ninja Outreach shall reserve the right at any time it may deem fit, to modify, alter and or discontinue, whether temporarily or permanently, our service, or any part thereof, with or without prior notice. In addition, we shall not be held liable to you or to any third party for any such alteration, modification, suspension and/or discontinuance of our Services, or any part thereof.

TERMINATION

As a member of www.NinjaOutreach.com, you may cancel or terminate your account, associated email address and/or access to our Services by submitting a cancellation or termination request to dave@ninjaoutreach.com. You can also cancel the subscription in your paypal.

As a member, you agree that Ninja Outreach may, without any prior written notice, immediately suspend, terminate, discontinue and/or limit your account, any email associated with your account, and access to any of our Services. The cause for such termination, discontinuance, suspension and/or limitation of access shall include, but is not limited to:

a) any breach or violation of our TOS or any other incorporated agreement, regulation and/or guideline;

b) by way of requests from law enforcement or any other governmental agencies;

c) the discontinuance, alteration and/or material modification to our Services, or any part thereof;

d) unexpected technical or security issues and/or problems;

e) any extended periods of inactivity;

f) any engagement by you in any fraudulent or illegal activities; and/or

g) the nonpayment of any associated fees that may be owed by you in connection with your www.NinjaOutreach.com account Services.

Furthermore, you herein agree that any and all terminations, suspensions, discontinuances, and or limitations of access for cause shall be made at our sole discretion and that we shall not be liable to you or any other third party with regards to the termination of your account, associated email address and/or access to any of our Services.

The termination of your account with www.NinjaOutreach.com shall include any and/or all of the following:

a) the removal of any access to all or part of the Services offered within www.NinjaOutreach.com;

b) the deletion of your password and any and all related information, files, and any such content that may be associated with or inside your account, or any part thereof; and

c) the barring of any further use of all or part of our Services.

ADVERTISERS

Any correspondence or business dealings with, or the participation in any promotions of, advertisers located on or through our Services, which may include the payment and/or delivery of such related goods and/or Services, and any such other term, condition, warranty and/or representation associated with such dealings, are and shall be solely between you and any such advertiser. Moreover, you herein agree that Ninja Outreach shall not be held responsible or liable for any loss or damage of any nature or manner incurred as a direct result of any such dealings or as a result of the presence of such advertisers on our website.

LINKS

Either Ninja Outreach or any third parties may provide links to other websites and/or resources. Thus, you acknowledge and agree that we are not responsible for the availability of any such external sites or resources, and as such, we do not endorse nor are we responsible or liable for any content, products, advertising or any other materials, on or available from such third party sites or resources. Furthermore, you acknowledge and agree that Ninja Outreach shall not be responsible or liable, directly or indirectly, for any such damage or loss which may be a result of, caused or allegedly to be caused by or in connection with the use of or the reliance on any such content, goods or Services made available on or through any such site or resource.

PROPRIETARY RIGHTS

You do hereby acknowledge and agree that Ninja Outreach's Services and any essential software that may be used in connection with our Services ("Software") shall contain proprietary and confidential material that is protected by applicable intellectual property rights and other laws. Furthermore, you herein acknowledge and agree that any Content which may be contained in any advertisements or information presented by and through our Services or by advertisers is protected by copyrights, trademarks, patents or other proprietary rights and laws. Therefore, except for that which is expressly permitted by applicable law or as authorized by Ninja Outreach or such applicable licensor, you agree not to alter, modify, lease, rent, loan, sell, distribute, transmit, broadcast, publicly perform and/or created any plagiaristic works which are based on Ninja Outreach Services (e.g. Content or Software), in whole or part.

Ninja Outreach herein has granted you personal, non-transferable and non-exclusive rights and/or license to make use of the object code or our Software on a single computer, as long as you do not, and shall not, allow any third party to duplicate, alter, modify, create or plagiarize work from, reverse engineer, reverse assemble or otherwise make an attempt to locate or discern any source code, sell, assign, sublicense, grant a security interest in and/or otherwise transfer any such right in the Software. Furthermore, you do herein agree not to alter or change the Software in any manner, nature or form, and as such, not to use any modified versions of the Software, including and without limitation, for the purpose of obtaining unauthorized access to our Services. Lastly, you also agree not to access or attempt to access our Services through any means other than through the interface which is provided by Ninja Outreach for use in accessing our Services.

WARRANTY DISCLAIMERS

YOU HEREIN EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT:

a) THE USE OF NINJA OUTREACH SERVICES AND SOFTWARE ARE AT THE SOLE RISK BY YOU. OUR SERVICES AND SOFTWARE SHALL BE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND/OR "AS AVAILABLE" AND "WITH ALL FAULTS" BASIS. NINJA OUTREACH AND OUR SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, PARTNERS AND LICENSORS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WHETHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF TITLE, MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

b) NINJA OUTREACH AND OUR SUBSIDIARIES, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, PARTNERS AND LICESNSORS MAKE NO SUCH WARRANTIES THAT (i) NINJA OUTREACH SERVICES OR SOFTWARE WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS; (ii) NINJA OUTREACH SERVICES OR SOFTWARE SHALL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE OR ERROR-FREE; (iii) THAT SUCH RESULTS WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF THE NINJA OUTREACH SERVICES OR SOFTWARE WILL BE ACCURATE OR RELIABLE; (iv) QUALITY OF ANY PRODUCTS, SERVICES, ANY INFORMATION OR OTHER MATERIAL WHICH MAY BE PURCHASED OR OBTAINED BY YOU THROUGH OUR SERVICES OR SOFTWARE WILL MEET YOUR EXPECTATIONS; AND (v) THAT ANY SUCH ERRORS CONTAINED IN THE SOFTWARE SHALL BE CORRECTED.

c) ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL DOWNLOADED OR OTHERWISE OBTAIN BY WAY OF NINJA OUTREACH SERVICES OR SOFTWARE SHALL BE ACCESSED BY YOUR SOLE DISCRETION AND SOLE RISK, AND AS SUCH YOU SHALL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR AND HEREBY WAIVE ANY AND ALL CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION WITH RESPECT TO ANY DAMAGE TO YOUR COMPUTER AND/OR INTERNET ACCESS, DOWNLOADING AND/OR DISPLAYING, OR FOR ANY LOSS OF DATA THAT COULD RESULT FROM THE DOWNLOAD OF ANY SUCH INFORMATION OR MATERIAL.

d) NO ADVICE AND/OR INFORMATION, DESPITE WETHER WRITTEN OR ORAL, THAT MAY BE OBTAINED BY YOU FROM NINJA OUTREACH OR BY WAY OF OR FROM OUR SERVICES OR SOFTWARE SHALL CREATE ANY WARRANTY NOT EXPRESSLY STATED IN THE TOS.

e) A SMALL PERCENTAGE OF SOME USERS MAY EXPERIENCE SOME DEGREE OF EPILEPTIC SEIZURE WHEN EXPOSED TO CERTAIN LIGHT PATTERNS OR BACKGROUNDS THAT MAY BE CONTAINED ON A COMPUTER SCREEN OR WHILE USING OUR SERVICES. CERTAIN CONDITIONS MAY INDUCE A PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN CONDITION OR UNDETECTED ELILEPTIC SYMPTOM IN USERS WHO HAVE SHOWN NO HISTORY OF ANY PRIOR SEIZURE OR EPILEPSY. SHOULD YOU, ANYONE YOU KNOW OR ANYONE IN YOUR FAMILY HAVE AN EPILEPTIC CONDITION, PLEASE CONSULT A PHYSICAN IF YOU EXPERIENCE ANY OF THE FOLLOWING SYMPTOMS WHILE USING OUR SERVICES: DIZZINESS, ALTERED VISON, EYE OR MUSCLE TWITCHES, LOSS OF AWARNESS, DISORIENTATION, ANY INVOLUNTARY MOVEMENT, OR CONVULSIONS.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

YOU EXPLICITY ACKNOWLEDGE, UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT NINJA OUTREACH AND OUR SUBISDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, PARTNERS AND LICENSORS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY PUNITIVE, INDIRECT, INCIDENTIAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, DAMAGES WHICH MAY BE RELATED TO THE LOSS OF ANY PROFITS, GOODWILL, USE, DATA AND/OR OTHER INTANGILBE LOSSES, EVEN THOUGH WE MAY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF SUCH POSSIBILITY THAT SAID DAMAGES MAY OCCUR, AND RESULT FROM:

a) THE USE OR INABILITY TO USE OUR SERVICE;

b) THE COST OF PRECURING SUBSTITUTE GOODS AND SERVICES;

c) UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR THE ALTERATION OF YOUR TRANSMISSIONS AND/OR DATA;

d) STATEMENTS OR CONDUCT OF ANY SUCH THRID PARTY ON OUR SERVICE;

e) AND ANY OTHER MATTER WHICH MAY BE RELATED TO OUR SERVICE.

IN ADDITION, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCE SHALL NINJA OUTREACH BY LIABLE TO YOU FOR MORE THAN $500.00 IN DAMAGES FOR ALL AGGREGATE CLAIMS YOU HAVE AGAINST NINJA OUTREACH.

SPECIAL ADMONITION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MATTERS

Should you intend to create or to join any service, receive or request any such news, messages, alerts or other information from our Services concerning companies, stock quotes, investments or securities, please review the above Sections Warranty Disclaimers and Limitations of Liability again. In addition, for this particular type of information, the phrase "Let the investor beware" is appropriate. Ninja Outreach's content is provided primarily for informational purposes, and no content that shall be provided or included in our Services is intended for trading or investing purposes. Ninja Outreach and our licensors shall not be responsible or liable for the accuracy, usefulness or availability of any information transmitted and/or made available by way of our Services, and shall not be responsible or liable for any trading and/or investment decisions based on any such information.

EXCLUSION AND LIMITATIONS

THERE ARE SOME JURISDICTIONS WHICH DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES OR THE LIMITATION OF EXCLUSION OF LAIBILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES. THEREFORE, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OF SECTIONS WARRANTY DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES

You herein acknowledge, understand and agree, unless otherwise expressly provided in this TOS, that there shall be third-party beneficiaries to this agreement.

NOTICE

Ninja Outreach may furnish you with notices, including those with regards to any changes to the TOS, including but not limited to email, regular mail, MMS or SMS, text messaging, postings on our website Services, or other reasonable means currently known or any which may be herein after developed. Any such notices may not be received if you violate any aspects of the TOS by accessing our Services in an unauthorized manner. Your acceptance of this TOS constitutes your agreement that you are deemed to have received any and all notices that would have been delivered had you accessed our Services in an authorized manner.

TRADEMARK INFORMATION

You herein acknowledge, understand and agree that all of the Ninja Outreach trademarks, copyright, trade name, service marks, and other Ninja Outreach logos and any brand features, and/or product and service names are trademarks and as such, are and shall remain the property of Ninja Outreach. You herein agree not to display and/or use in any manner the Ninja Outreach logo or marks.

COPYRIGHT OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS NOTICE

& PROCEDURES

Ninja Outreach will always respect the intellectual property of others, and we ask that all of our users to the same. With regards to appropriate circumstances and at its sole discretion, Ninja Outreach may disable and/or terminate the accounts of any user who repeatedly violates our TOS and/or infringes the rights of others. If you feel that your work has been duplicated in such a way that would constitute copyright infringement, or if you believe your intellectual property rights have been otherwise violated, you should provide to us the following information:

a) The electronic or the physical signature of the individual that is authorized on behalf of the owner of the copyright or other intellectual property interest;

b) A description of the copyrighted work or other intellectual property that you believe has been infringed upon;

c) A description of the location of the site which you allege has been infringing upon your work;

d) The physical address, telephone number, and email address;

e) A statement, in which you state that the alleged and disputed use of your work is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agents or the law;

f) And finally, a statement, made under penalty of perjury, that the aforementioned information in your notice is the truth and accurate, and that you are the copyright or intellectual property owner, representative or agent authorized to act on the copyright or intellectual property owner's behalf.

The Ninja Outreach Agent for notice of claims of copyright or other intellectual property infringement can be contacted as follows:

Mailing Address:

Ninja Outreach

Attn: Copyright Agent

Ashland, Massachusetts 01721

Telephone: 16179914571

Email: dave@ninjaoutreach.com

CLOSED CAPTIONING

BE IT KNOWN, that Ninja Outreach complies with all applicable Federal Communications Commission rules and regulations regarding the closed captioning of video content. For more information, please visit our website at www.NinjaOutreach.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

ENTIRE AGREEMENT

This TOS constitutes the entire agreement between you and Ninja Outreach and shall govern the use of our Services, superseding any prior version of this TOS between you and us with respect to Ninja Outreach Services. You may also be subject to additional terms and conditions that may apply when you use or purchase certain other Ninja Outreach Services, affiliate Services, third-party content or third-party software.

CHOICE OF LAW AND FORUM

It is at the mutual agreement of both you and Ninja Outreach with regard to the TOS that the relationship between the parties shall be governed by the laws of the state of Massachusetts without regard to its conflict of law provisions and that any and all claims, causes of action and/or disputes, arising out of or relating to the TOS, or the relationship between you and Ninja Outreach, shall be filed within the courts having jurisdiction within the County of United States, Massachusetts or the U.S. District Court located in said state. You and Ninja Outreach agree to submit to the jurisdiction of the courts as previously mentioned, and agree to waive any and all objections to the exercise of jurisdiction over the parties by such courts and to venue in such courts.

CLASS ACTION WAIVER

You and Ninja Outreach each waive your right to participate in any class action or group litigation against the other party.

WAIVER AND SEVERABILITY OF TERMS

At any time, should Ninja Outreach fail to exercise or enforce any right or provision of the TOS, such failure shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision. If any provision of this TOS is found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, the parties nevertheless agree that the court should endeavor to give effect to the parties' intentions as reflected in the provision, and the other provisions of the TOS remain in full force and effect.

NO RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP NON-TRANSFERABILITY

You acknowledge, understand and agree that your account is non-transferable and any rights to your ID and/or contents within your account shall terminate upon your death. Upon receipt of a copy of a death certificate, your account may be terminated and all contents therein permanently deleted.

STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS

You acknowledge, understand and agree that regardless of any statute or law to the contrary, any claim or action arising out of or related to the use of our Services or the TOS must be filed within 1 year(s) after said claim or cause of action arose or shall be forever barred.

VIOLATIONS

Please report any and all violations of this TOS to Ninja Outreach as follows:

Mailing Address:

Ninja Outreach

Attn: Copyright Agent

Ashland, Massachusetts 01721

Telephone: 16179914571

Email: dave@ninjaoutreach.com

Miscellaneous

A. Ninja Outreach reserves the right to change the product/service specifications of Ninja Outreach without notice.

B. Ninja Outreach may work with third party companies to provide the Services. You acknowledge and agree that these companies will be entitled to provide the Services to you.

C. You consent to receive communications from Ninja Outreach concerning the Services electronically by e-mail to the email address you provided in connection with your account. You may change the e-mail address to which Ninja Outreach sends communications by modifying it in your account settings.