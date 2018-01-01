Earn 50% Monthly Recurring Commission For
Each Customer You Refer

Become an Affliate

Welcome, fellow Ninja,
Thank you for your interest in our affiliate program

Our affiliate program incorporates 2 products

NinjaOutreach Software

  • NinjaOutreach: An all-purpose inference marketing tool.
  • It comprises of 4 subscription plans where every user is billed on a monthly basis.
  • Affiliate Earnings: 50% Monthly recurring commissions for each customer you refer

Ninja Academy

  • NinjaOutreach: An all-purpose inference marketing tool.
  • It comprises of 4 subscription plans where every user is billed on a monthly basis.
  • Affiliate Earnings: 50% Monthly recurring commissions for each customer you refer

Start to Affiliates Now

If you want to register to be a NinjaOutreach affiliate partner, you can do so
here. Please, read the Affiliate Terms of Service first

Register An Affiliate
Login to Your Affiliate