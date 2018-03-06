Back in July of 2014, we've created a massive resource post about SEO tools. Today, we've written about a set of best link building tools that can help improve your SEO.

This time, though, the resource post we've created is specifically about helping you with one branch of SEO - link building.

Link Building

What is link building?

We won't be discussing how or why link building is done in this article, but you can click on the definition above if you are at a beginner level in terms link building to learn more about it.

Instead, we are going to list the tools we deem as important and which can help you if you plan to run your own campaigns to build links for your websites.

Some of these tools we've used personally, together with our own Outreach Tool and the Ninja Chrome Extension.

How important has this been for us?

Honestly, without our own link building effort, we wouldn't really be where we are now in terms of ranking.

Although link building isn't an all in one solution to rank higher, it will indeed play a big role.

Special mention to Linkody, Ahrefs, and Moz - these are the tools we've used to build our backlink profile.

You will find them on the list below as well.

So, without further delay, here is the

Ultimate List of Best Link Building Tools You Should Not Fail To See

Name Description Cost Ahrefs Ahrefs is a toolset for SEO and marketing. You will be able to see a comprehensive backlink profile of your website and also, your competitor's website. One of the best tools to use if you are running a competitor link building campaign. Free/Paid Authoritylabs Track website rankings in Google, Yahoo!, and Bing daily. Automated SERP tracking saves you time and helps you respond quickly to ranking changes. Free/Paid AccuRanker Track your keyword rankings on mobile and desktop results with speed and accuracy. Free/Paid Advanced Link Manager Link Popularity Software, which helps you better manage your link building campaigns, find new link partners and keep track of incoming links. Free BrokenLinkBuilding Use the Broken Link Builder to find broken, dead or otherwise non-functioning pages related to your topic area. Paid BrokenLinkCheck Brokenlinkcheck is a free online web-site validator / integrity checker / problem detection tool that can check your web-pages for broken / dead links, validate, find, and report bad hyperlinks. Free CheckMyLinks Check My Links is a link checker that crawls through your webpage and looks for broken links. Free CognitiveSEO CognitiveSEO tool provides a unique analysis process that delivers unparalleled Backlink Analysis, Content Audit and Rank Tracking for every Site. Free/Paid Competitor-Analysis The Competitor Analysis tool is designed to provide a breakdown of your website's search friendliness against your competitors based on various SEO metrics. Free FreshLinkFinder Discover new links to your website. Free/Paid Firstsiteguide Discover important info about any website. Analyze technologies they use and how well they perform. Free Gscraper The most powerful scraper and poster for your link building arsenal. Free/Paid Linkody Online Backlink Checker & Monitoring Tool to manage your backlinks. Get valuable SEO metrics. Get e-mail alerts for new/disappeared backlinks. Free/Paid LinkResearchTools LinkResearchTools combines link data from 24 link data sources. We then clean, re-crawls and verify the link data for you. Paid Linkstant Linkstant monitors your website for new links and records any new linking URLs that it discovers. It alerts you to these new links within a few seconds. Paid Link-Assistant LinkAssistant SEO Tool is loaded with a wealth of features to entirely transform your link building experience, making it many times faster and child-easy. Free/Paid LinkDetox Using Link Detox, you can find the risky links that may harm your site, create a disavow file automatically, and earn your rankings back. Paid LongtailPro Long Tail Pro is the keyword research software used by 70,000+ marketers and SEOs to find the best long tail keyword ideas and quickly analyze the competition Paid InboundLinkChecker The Inbound Link Checker tool is designed to review your off-page SEO factor by viewing the list of quality backlinks / inbound links to your website. Paid LinkMiner Broken link checker for SEOs that allows you to make quicker insights on the links. Free Majestic Link intelligence tools for SEO and Internet PR and Marketing. Site Explorer shows inbound link and site summary data. Free/Paid Monitorbacklinks Check your bad backlinks and your competitors' good backlinks. Free/Paid Micrositemasters Microsite Masters is a powerful toolset that allows SEOers and Agencies of all kinds to get the most accurate and up to date ranking information for all of your websites and keywords. Free/Paid Ontolo Crawl, Parse, and Analyze Millions of Web Pages, at a Rate of over 250,000 URLs per Minute, in Your Own, Custom Search Engine. Paid SEOsitecheckup A strategic tool that analyzes SEO metrics of different URLs, providing important information about your competition. Free/Paid SEranking SE Ranking is a web based all inclusive SEO management software offering deep SEO analysis and assistance at any stage of the website promotion. Free/Paid Serpstat Keyword ranking research tool for in-depth competitor analysis, business intelligence and building advertising campaigns. Free/Paid Site-Analyzer The most efficient Website Analyzer. Website review and SEO tools to help you Make the Web better. Free/Paid SiteCondor Extract, analyze, and visualize on-page elements and structured data. Paid Serps Powerful Enterprise SEO software platform for brands and agencies. Monitor, test, measure and prove SEO strategies to anyone. Free/Paid Scrapebox ScrapeBox the Ultimate Link Harvester, Mass WordPress and Movable Type Blog Comment Poster Complete with PR Storm Mode and Bulk Pagerank Checker. Free Semrush SEMrush is a powerful and versatile competitive intelligence suite for online marketing, from SEO and PPC to social media and video advertising research. Paid Seoptimer Quick and simple Search Engine Optimization audit tool and website review of any web page. Free Serpwoo Monitors the whole SERPs for your keywords and industry while utilizing our 3rd party integrations, social signals, and A.I. Bots to help you dominate your SEO and ORM campaigns. Free/Paid

Ideally, before you even sign up for any of these tools, you should already have mapped your campaign.

Are you going to target your competitor's links?

Or do you want to write a skyscraper post and go from there?

Determine what you need, and then find the tool(s) that will help make those processes more efficient and effective.

Did we miss any tools?

If you feel like we've failed to mention some other tool out there, feel free to comment about it and we'll add it if it fits.

