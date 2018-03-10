How To Get Links W/ Infographics And Guestographics With NinjaOutreach

Infographics are a powerful way to build links because they are so shareable. The way to share them is essentially to copy the link source and repost it on your blog. This allows one content type to provide dozens of links.

In fact, legendary link builder Brian Dean listed guestographics as his favorite linkbuilding method of all time (recommended read).

His article provides great information on how to create an awesome infographic. Today we’re going to focus on getting it seen:

How To Find Infographics & Guestographics With NinjaOutreach (Method 1)

The most effective way to find people who do infographics or guestographics is through The Live Search.

U First go to the Content Prospecting and check the box Live Search Now run your search with any of these advanced search operators.

[Your-Topic] inurl:/infographic/

[Your-Topic] inurl:category/infographic/

[Your-Topic] inurl:/infographics/

[Your-Topic] inurl:category/infographics/

[Your-Topic] intitle:infographic

How To Find Bloggers Who Post Infographics With NinjaOutreach (Method 2)

If you don't want to use the Live Search, you can use the regular prospecting and filters. First, we want to target websites with a history of posting infographics.

The easiest method is simply to use the search and the filter in our two tabs; Content Prospecting and Social Prospecting.

Just run a search for your topic, and then select infographics from the filter drop-down menu.

I recommend setting the search to 5k because this filter will drastically reduce the results. This is because these data points are relatively new to the software, and the data is still being built up.

Using The Prospecting Opportunities Tab

You can also run a search with the keywords directly, for example, “Marketing infographic”. In this case, it is better NOT to put the filter on, because the exact match will already filter the keywords for you.

Both of these will provide different results (well, some the same, and some different), so it’s worth trying both approaches)

Using The Social Influencers Tab

You can also run a search on the Social Prospecting tab, although it doesn’t have a filter, so you’ll just have to rely on the keyword alone:

Remember to try keywords such as infographics, infographics with your key term as well, because it is set to exact match:

From here you can easily add the good candidates to a list.

How To Find Infographics & Guestographics With NinjaOutreach (Method 3)

Perhaps obvious, but it’s worth nothing - just because a blogger doesn’t have a history of posting infographics according to NinjaOutreach, doesn’t mean they won’t (or haven’t).

It just means we didn’t find any.

But they still might be worth reaching out to if they’re relevant. So feel free to use the above method but without the infographic restriction (filter/search term).

Performing The Outreach And Landing Slots!

Before doing the outreach, you will have to integrate your email.

Once you save the bloggers to your list, you’re ready to do outreach to them:

These directions will show you how to send emails in NinjaOutreach.

And These directions will show you how to effectively outreach in NinjaOutreach.

All you need is a script specific to infographics.

Brian recommends a two-step approach:

Source Backlinko.com

The idea here is to casually send an offer to show them the link, and, if they say yes, send it over with an offer to write a personalized mini guest post around it.

Here are those scripts are written out:

Subject: An Infographic About Advanced On-page SEO Hi [First Name] I was on the hunt for some advanced on-page SEO tips today and found [Page Title] I really like that you emphasize the importance of on-page SEO (it's easy to overlook with all the info about links and social signals) Actually, I just put together an infographic about advanced on-page SEO. As someone who writes about on-page SEO quite a bit, I thought you may get a kick out of it 😀 Let me know if you want to check it out. Cheers,

Brian



Subject: Here’s A Link To The Infographic

Great, [First Name] Great, [First Name] Here’s a link to the infographic: Also, let me know if you ever want to post the infographic on your site. I’ll be happy to write a “mini guest post”, just for you! Cheers,

Brian



