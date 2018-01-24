The NinjaOutreach Traction Podcast Album 3

NinjaOutreach Traction Podcast of 2016

Episode 42 :Quest For Passive Income Opportunities


Elaine set out on her entrepreneurial journey with on goal in mind, to find a passive income opportunities for herself without having to be tied to an office. She is a lover of the outdoors and adventures, especially if these outdoor adventures can be integrated with her love of horses. It was this motivation that led to the creation of the Irish Horsemanship website back in 2004, and what turned Elaine into the serial entrepreneur that she is now.

Since setting up her first business, Elaine has gone on to add several other successful businesses to her name including Grey Horse Apps which boasts to coming 2nd place in the Best Ever App awards, and her most recent project, Chocolate Lab Apps which has enjoyed the number 1 spot in iOS apps in over 35 countries across several different categories.

It is safe to say that Elaine has exceeded her goal of simply creating a passive income for herself. Her natural entrepreneurial skills mean that she constantly on the lookout for new and exciting projects which match her thirst for adventure. Elaine has a passion for working with talented people from around the world in order to bring great products to the world and when she is not busy working on the next big project, indulging in her passion for horses or travelling, she is busy writing books.

Energetic, passionate and ambitious, Elaine is the epitome of what it means to be an entrepreneur. She can certainly serve as inspiration to all budding entrepreneurs out there.

Elaine Heney

@choclabapps

Episode 43 : What Works in Blogging - Kiesha Easley


Blogging has become an integral part of running an online business, but as with so many other aspects of running a business, the intricacies of blogging is not always straightforward. Kiesha Eastly has spent the last four years getting to grips with what works in blogging, and equally important, what doesn’t work. She dedicates much of her time to offering valuable advice regarding all things blogging and content related via her own popular blog called We Blog Better.

Keisha is a teacher by trade, and instructs students at the Benedict College in the art of Mass Communications. When she is not teaching, Keisha fills her time by consulting for small business owners with aspirations of developing their web presence and offering her services as a freelance writer and editor. Keisha boasts to having the ability to take any piece of beat-writing and turning into a shining masterpiece. She is also a published author with her first book – Be A Blessing – currently being offered on Amazon.

Blogging and good quality content is a big deal these days. Getting these things right can certainly help to elevate your business to greater success. Keisha has a wealth of knowledge in this area and can help us all avoid some of the pitfalls that can really harm businesses online.

Kiesha Easley

@WeBlogBetter

Episode 44 : How To Benefit From Intelligent Web Systems - John Ayling


When it comes to software and commercial web systems there is very little that John does not know. He has over 12 years of experience in the industry, 100s of satisfied clients and a number of successful software applications under his belt. In addition to that, John has dabbled in things like futures trading, affiliate marketing and law/business consulting.

These days John spends most of his time creating and marketing his own products, which include IMS Commerce which is designed to help sellers seamlessly deliver digital goods via mobile commerce, and Awesome IM Tools which provides a low cost automated marketing solution. Both of which reflect Johns proficiency in software development, gained from being at the forefront of his industry since 1998.

John’s time in the commercial web systems industry has given him the ability to offer consultation to corporate companies that have large-scale highly trafficked websites, government entities, and start-ups. Now he creates software to help solve his own affiliate marketing requirements and usually finds it easy to market these same products because others usually have the same need.
From his vantage point in internet marketing, John will have a good insight into what types of software systems are essential to a business and the trends that we all need to look out for.

John Ayling

@johnayling

Episode 45 : US To Philippines To Set Up Shop- Justine Cooke


Justine Cooke believes that everyone should be given the opportunity to build personal and financial freedom in their lives. In fact over the last few years he and his business partner have been busy passing on their knowledge to anyone who will listen via their super popular business podcast called Empire Flippers, the associated blog and a number of eBooks.

It all started when Justine and his now business partner, Joe Magnotti, decided to fire themselves from their salaried, mid-level managerial jobs in the US and set up a corporation of their own. The two of them packed their bags and set off halfway around the world to the Philippines to begin the adventure that would change not only their lives, but the lives of many other people.

Their first online brand, Adsense Flippers was hugely popular and thousands of people looking for ways to earn money online now have Justin and his partner to thank for their success. Not only did Justin and Joe build a hugely profitable business around niche AdSense website for themselves, they also relished the opportunity to show a ton of other people how to follow in their footsteps.

Justin has a special talent for spotting opportunities and running with them, but what’s more is he is not the type of guy to keep all the knowledge to himself.

Justine Cooke

@EmpireFlippers

Episode 46 : Top Notch Clients Queuing to Jump In -Mike Rynchek


Mike is a passionate and hardworking entrepreneur with over five years’ experience in the world of online marketing. He has undertaken important consultancy roles for various corporations over the years, but with Mike possessing such in-demand skills as web design, search engine optimization, and email marketing, it was almost inevitable that he would go on to set up in business for himself.

In 2008 Mark did just that and founded Spyder Trap, a Minneapolis based online marketing agency that helps to develop customized marketing strategies for businesses. Since muscling its way into the competitive marketing industry, Spyder Trap, led by the talented Mike Rynchek has enjoyed growth each year of more than 200%. In addition to that, the company can boast to having received a number of prestigious awards including The Adrian Award for Digital Marketing.

As well as being an industry pioneer and recognized market leader, Mark is a passionate philanthropist who actively participates in volunteer activities aimed at developing the health of his community. He currently dedicates much of free time and expertise to The Minnesota Children’s Star Gala and MN ADA Community Leadership Board. With Marks passion online marketing and obvious dedication to the welfare of others, it is no surprise that he is a man in demand.

Mike Rynchek

@mikerynchek

Episode 47 : Startups Reach Profitability - Petar Svarc


Petar has an extensive background and a wealth of knowledge in Information Technology and services. His has passion for digital media and technological devices, as well as the company that he has spent his entire working life with, Melon Inc.

Petar started working at Melon, which was then known as Adventure Studies, immediately after his graduation from university in 2002, and he has not looked back since. He has seen the company grow from a small team of just five technology enthusiasts to a major 150+ employee software corporation.

Petar himself has also evolved with the company, taking on various important roles throughout the years such as developer, project manager and marketing manager. His involvement in numerous web and mobile projects and the depth of experience in other areas of technology that he has gained through his time with Melon means that Peter is now viewed as one of the central figures withinin the company.

He is now a partner in Melon as well as Head of Interactive Media Development. He also maintains the role of Marketing Manager for Melon Mobile, which is the mobile development department for Melon. Through his various roles at the company Peter ensures that startups get the right guidance with regards to technology systems, while helping them to keep costs to minimum.

Petar Svarc

@itsmeschwartz

Episode 48 : Bootstrapping While Working Full Time - Ruben Gamez


Ruben Gamez’ list of specialties includes marketing, coding, and UX, but in the last couple of years that list has extended to also include bootstrapping. While holding down a full time job at a billion dollar payroll company and having only limited funds, Ruben was able to launch Bidsketch, a company aimed at making the proposals process much smoother for businesses.

Bidsketch is a “web based proposal app” aimed at freelancers and consultants, and is a result of some of the things that Ruben learnt while working for the big money corporation. During his time at the company he learnt a great deal about the psychology behind closing big deals and was able to spot certain pain points that needed addressing in order to make the process a whole lot more hassle free.

Ruben certainly has a good eye for spotting potential because just a few short years after setting out on a mission to ease the pains in the proposal process, his business has attracted and helped over 1000 clients to win millions of dollars in new business deals. In building what is now a successfully profitable business, Ruben learnt the valuable skill of bootstrapping his way to success, a skill that many budding entrepreneurs would do well to learn themselves.

Ruben Gamez

Ruben Gamez

Episode 49 : Suraj's Best Decision Leaving High Paying Job


There are very few people who would view walking out of a high paying job at one of London’s top law firms as a good decision. But that is just what Suraj Sodha did and it turned out to be the best decision of his life.

After 4 years of studying law at university, Suraj ended up in London as a trainee lawyer, which is the natural course of progression to becoming a fully qualified lawyer. Living in London on trainee lawyer wages is not an easy thing to do however, and so Suraj decided to create a second income for himself.

This is why he started his first real internet business. What was originally intended only as a part time venture to see Suraj through until he became promoted to a fully-fledged lawyer, quickly became a full time money maker. He then had to make the decision between continuing on his law career path or jumping ship and embracing this fast growing internet business that he had created.

Of course the law lost out, even though admittedly that was a very worrying decision for Suraj to take. He has not looked back since however, and today he is the proud owner of a global internet market training and consultancy firm as well as several other successful businesses.

Suraj Sodha

@SurajSodha

Episode 50 : Scott's Passion : Technology


Scott is an experienced start-up entrepreneur with many successful projects already under his belt. He has a particular passion for collaborating and uses technology to its fullest in order to enhance global collaboration with lots of other smart and passionate people all over the world. Scott also blogs, speaks at important events and invests in bright new start-ups when he spots potential.

Like most entrepreneurs, Scott is always involved in a few projects at a time. His current projects include Accel.io, StartupPlays and MercuryGroove, but in addition to that he also finds time to regularly provide blog content and speak about entrepreneurship, innovation at work and of course web start-ups. He also provides consultation to a number of senior executives at major international companies.

Scott believes that entrepreneurship consist of a delicate mixture of hustle, tenacity, and delusion. These are ingredients that contributed to him being recognised as one of the “Top 20 Under 40” back in 2010, when he won a regional “Bootstrap Award”. He has also been featured on many popular blogs and publications including TechCrunch, This Week In Startups and Venture Beat.

Scott is one of the elite breed of entrepreneurs with an undying energy and love for start-ups. He is an inspiration to everyone interested in entrepreneurship and everyone will go away from listening to him feeling a little smarter and full passion.

Scott Annan

@scottannan

Episode 51 : The Issue Of Too Many Business Interests - Spencer Haws


Spencer Haws suffers from a condition that so many other entrepreneurs seem to suffer from, an inability to concentrate on one business idea for too long. Rather than fight this natural urge however, Spencer decided to embrace it, and so was born the Niche Pursuits blog. Under the Niche Pursuits umbrella he gets to pursue any and all business ideas that come to mind, while documenting his successes, or lack of it, whatever the case may be, for his ever growing following.

Spencer quit his regular day job back in 2011 and in that short space of time he has managed to amass an impressive list of accomplishments. Not only has he grown a business out of pursuing his various interests, and which now brings in a six-figure income, he also shows others exactly how they can do the same. His development of one of the top keyword research software tools on the market today, called Long Tail Pro, has also been an invaluable tool for thousands of internet marketers.

Spencer’s story of his amazing rise to success sounds like the type thing that so many budding internet marketers dream of. Spencer himself admits that he is far from an overnight success however, as he faced many challenges and setbacks along the way. His journey will serve as an inspiration to many people.

Spencer Haws

Longtailpro

@nichepursuits

Episode 52 : Way To Reach The Money Spot Quickly - Terry Kyle


Terry Kyle is an SEO expert, writer and experienced entrepreneur. He has also worked with some of the world’s biggest companies as either a copywriter or creative director. Companies such as Coca-Cola, IBM and McDonald’s have all benefited from this man’s expertise in one way or the other he certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to marketing a business.

Terry has come a long way since studying in Australia and creating a low budget science fiction television series back in the 90s. These days he is practically considered an SEO god after gaining notoriety with his 60-day SEO Experiment conducted on the Warrior Forum. He now operates his own popular forum – Traffic Planet – which is a great resource for learning about SEO, conversions and online monetization techniques.

He has also created several other great resources to help webmasters get their sites into the money spots on the search engine pages. Terry’s list of products includes his excellent training products Backlinks Hydra, Domain Buying Black Belt and the SEO Masters Academy. His passion for teaching has also led him to write the popular - Small Business Ideas: 400 Latest & Greatest Small Business Ideas From Around The World – book.

Terry is an energetic entrepreneur with a long list of projects under his belt. His conversion agency currently helps dozens of businesses to optimize conversions and rank highly in the search engines for competitive keywords.

Terry Kyle

cloudboss

bluechipbacklinks

@TerryKyle7

Episode 53 : Free Yourself From Financial Tyranny - Todd Tresidder


Todd Tresidder is a Money Coach and Financial educator whose mission in life is to help as many people as he can lead more productive and happier lives by becoming free from the financial tyranny that can easily befall them. He has a B.A. in Economics and is a member of the Economics Honors Society, but Todd is no stranger to entrepreneurship having fallen in love with building businesses during his childhood.

His early start to entrepreneurship means that Todd now has a large number of businesses under his belt, but he has also worked in several high profile positions for a number of financial companies. His amazing success meant that he could retire from a position as Hedge Fund Investment Manager, taking care of a portfolio of more than 20 million dollars, at the age of 35 to pursue his own goals.

Todd certainly knows a thing or two about investing and he himself became financially independent at the age of 35 through investing rather than marketing. Through his coaching, blog, and eBooks, Todd hopes to achieve his goal of helping millions of people achieve the same level of financial freedom that he now enjoys.

Todd Tresidder

@Financialmentor

Episode 54 : How To Turn Ideas Into Actionable Plans - Andreea Ayers

I was doing some research on the best ways to promote a blog post after you press publish and I came across a really powerful and informative infographic by Andreea Ayers who is the founder of LaunchGrowJoy.

What impressed me the most is that I didn’t just find this infographic initially on the LaunchGrowJoy website I found it being shared on a ton of authority sites like WordTracker, Technocrati, and a whole lot more.

That lead me to want to find out more about the creator of this infographic and I’m so glad I did. In fact, I think all of you are going to be glad I did as well because I ended up uncovering a top notch entrepreneur for today’s interview.

Andreea Ayers discovered her entrepreneurial spirit in her teens when she sold knitted hats to her friends in college but somewhere between high school and college she convinced herself that life would be safer and more predictable if she went to work for corporate America.

The education and experience she gained from working for corporate America proved to be invaluable and gave her the foundation she needed for a few years later when she decided to go out and build a business on her own re lighting that fire she had in here teens

In this interview, you're going to hear about how

  • The idea to start a T - Shirt business came to Andreea while she was pregnant and doing yoga.
  • How Andreea took this idea and what she did different that allowed her to sell over 20,000 t-shirts through over 300 stores in only 18 months
  • How she taught herself P.R to get her t-shirts to appear in over 200 magazines, newspapers and TV shows, including ABC, NBC.
  • How she also got her t-shirt brand on the backs of world superstars like Denise Richards, Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) and Sarah Michelle just to name a few.
  • She also talks to us about her mistakes to help you avoid them
  • She then broke down how she turned all that knowledge of running a t-shirt business into an information product that sold like crazy.
  • If that wasn’t enough Andreea went on to give us actionable tips that product based businesses can take away and use right away to improve the results in their business.
  • But she was on a roll and started spilling insights on how you can use Pinterest to send tens of thousands of targeted visitors to your business.
  • And she revealed her process for promoting a blog post after you hit the publish button that gets you a ton of visitors, likes, shares and comments

So make sure you listen to every word Andreea has to say because she basically give away the farm.

I would publicly like to say thank you so much Andreea for so openly sharing so much of your knowledge when it comes to running a successful business I learnt so much.

And if YOU thought the interview was as good as I did make sure you thank Andreea and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Episode 55 : How to Collaborate with Influencial Leaders - Mary Jaksch

I consume a lot of content related to my business interests online and a name that keep coming up in my consumption was Mary Jaksch the Chief Editor of Write to Done plus the owner of GoodLifeZEN.

What caught my attention about Mary was her genuine zest for life and how that manifested through her writing in such a way that it helped to invoke positive change in me.

Mary has some great accomplishments such as

  • Becoming a 4th Dan Black Belt in Karate
  • Becoming an authorized Zen master (Diamond Sangha lineage)
  • Also had a book called Learn to Love translated into 7 languages

And that’s just to name a few...

As I learnt more about Mary it quickly became apparent that she was a tremendous force for good in the business world which was a breath of fresh air but what I liked about her more than her business knowledge was her insight on mastering the inner game success.

She had faced some really challenging times the sort of things that would make some people give up and say it is impossible, and you will learn about what she did to overcome those times in this interview.

I knew I had to get her on the show so you to can learn how to get better results in your business and also in your personal life.

In this interview you will learn

  • How with the right attitude you can turn what may at the time seem like the worst situation in a positive outcome.
  • A step by step insight on how to use cutting edge study, problem solving and research methods to get you proficient and effective in any topic even if you don’t have one drop of experience.
  • Mary also reveals one great tip that anyone can use even if they don’t have a clue to come up with a money making idea.
  • Then how to partner with influential leaders in your industry in a way that makes them happy to collaborate with you and help you build your business by sending you new customers for your idea. ( If you only take one thing away from this interview take this gem of a tip, applying this can turn your business around in a very short about of time).
  • Mary has a unique take on the process of how to come up with content ideas for your blog posts or for writing anything that will have you writing the type of content that will get your visitors begging you for more.

Now the above points about what you will learn in this interview is just scratching the surface.

Mary continues to spill the beans on a number of topics which I frankly I believe if you just action a few of them you will see a massive improvement in your business and personal life

If after listening you come to the same conclusion and just find yourself with a overwhelming need to say thanks to Mary for adding so much value do so while sharing your thoughts in the comments below.

Episode 56 : How To Build Credibility With Leading - Marcus Taylor

Marcus Taylor founder of www.ventureharbour.com and the creator of the World's first scientifically valid 'comfort zone calculator', which he has spoken about at TEDx.

Started his journey as a entrepreneur with the need to get people to buy tickets to come and see the band he was part of at the young age of 14.

He then when on a few years later to run a record label and that’s where he uncovered his love for marketing.

Something told him to really master the art of marketing he needed to work as an apprentice of sort for a big digital marketing agency, through persistence he ended up working for a top expert in the SEO industry Kevin Gibbons.

Who took him under his wing and really showed him how to get out of his comfort zone and really get amazing results by living outside the box.

After doing that for a few years he decided to take a little time out to really work out his direction moving forward

In this time out www.ventureharbour.com was born.

In this interview you will learn
  • How to build credibility with leading expert on your knowhow of using emerging technology to get results using data and experiment driven case studies
  • His insights on what has had the biggest impact on his results so far
  • Also his views on some of the biggest things he feels are holding people back from moving forward and getting results
  • His advice on what are the most important things to focus on if you're starting strach
  • He also gives his take on building relationships and the importance of controlling who you spend you time with.
  • Plus reveals one of the best tips I’ve heard on how to minimize the amount of mistakes you make in your business
  • As a young entrepreneur Marcus is a great example of what can occur and how far you can get by just applying yourself and getting out of your comfort zone.

Did you enjoy today's show? If so say thanks and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Episode 57 : How To Be 'Social' In Social Media - Ian Cleary

It seems like everywhere you look, someone is talking about social media and how important it is to your business.

When I started my quest to find out more about how I can use social media in ways that would have a positive effect on my business, there was no shortage of info.

I got lost for hours learning about Facebook’s paid advertising model to what things you can do to build a huge following for free by effectively using social networks like Google plus, Twitter and Linkedin.

Now if you're anything like me, you love leveraging software tools to get the best out of these platforms that can help you grow your business.

Enter Ian Cleary, the founder of RazorSocial

Ian’s name keep coming up and it became quickly apparent that Ian is, and continues to be, a top authority when it comes to anything related to social media tools and I just had to have him on the show.

To give you and me the inside scoop on everything social (plus in the interview I did with him, he also gave us some additional insight into other business building topics that had nothing to do with social media but would definitely help you grow your business).

In this interview you will learn:

  • Why the majority of people trying to use social media are doing it so wrong they're actually harming their business.
  • Some cool tips on how to actually be social with social media and quickly establish your brand as an authority.
  • Some of Ian’s favorite social media tools and exactly how he's using them to grow and run his business more effectively.
  • What cool tools he’s using to customize the images he uses and to add value to his blog post (these tools make it easy for people to increase the value of their blog post with no skills in graphic design ).
  • Plus his unique insight into how social is translating over to mobile

This is an information packed interview with tons of actionable ideas.

If you have enjoyed what you got out of this post say thanks and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Mark's got a big heart and even bigger dreams - he's the main motivator behind NinjaOutreach and keeps the team together. Follow him on twitter @NinjaSamms

Episode 58 : How To Build And Make Money From A Blog - Dave Schneider

(This one's a special post, this how I met Dave Schneider, the co-founder of NinjaOutreach.)

Dave Schneider is the founder of SelfMadeBusinessman but before that he successfully master how to make money from a blog. He built several blogs, monetized them, and made enough money to travel the world with his girlfriend Vicky (also a food blogger at AvocadoPesto).

Dave started his journey on the normal path most people are encouraged to take:

  1. Study hard
  2. Get a degree
  3. Get into a big corporation
  4. Work your way up

Something about that route didn’t ring true to Dave and he started to feel unfulfilled and unhappy with where his life was going so he had to make a choice…

Should he continue on a path that was fairly safe and predictable?

Or embark on a journey that was a lot more risky but excited the hell out of him?

Take a listen to the interview I did with him and you will find out exactly what he did.

In this interview you will also discover:

  • How Dave built a blog about his travels with his girlfriend all over the world that went on to generate them 10k+ a month
  • You will also discover how he takes a blog thats under a year old and get insane interaction in the form of  shares and comments
  • How he comes up with content ideas that have his audience craving for more
  • His top tips for promoting a blog post after he has pressed the the publish button
  • Plus how he builds amazing relationships with influential peers in his industry and that's just the tip of the iceberg he continues to drop amazing actionable tips throughout the interview

This is one not to miss let me know what you learnt and thought of this interview in the comments below.

Episode 59 : Make Readers Crave for Content - Bryan Hutchinson

Bryan Hutchinson has a true passion for writing to the point where I think it might be an obsession (in a good way) as I talked to him through today’s interview, it became really clear that the craft of being able to weave words into stories and evoke emotions in his readers wasn’t just a hobby but more like his life's work.

And you know that’s the sort of energy we look for here at the NinjaOutreach Podcast

In todays interview you will learn

  • How to summon your inner writing voice
  • How pretty much anyone with a passion for their topic can become an amazing writer
  • He also drills down into a process that allows you to create sticky and captivating content that will have your readers craving for more.
  • Plus Bryan shows us his unique methods to using online communities in the right way to get a ton of exposure and build a loyal fan base who are always happy to put the word out about your content.
  • How to keep your mind right in the beginning stages when it seems like your not going anywhere and what to focus on to speed up your ability to get results.
  • He also gives some off-the-wall ways to build new (and maintain) strong relationships with key people in your industry.

Being that what you write and how you write it is such an important factor in today’s online world this interview will give you the insights to hit the ground running and really make an impact while sharing your message.

If this interview has added value to your day say thanks by sharing your thoughts in the comments below

Episode 60 : How to Produce an Outstanding Content - Brian Dean

So I’m online doing some research on tips to help me improve the traffic to my blog, as you do.

I’m searching terms like “how to promote a blog post” and I keep coming up with a topic called blogger outreach (more on that later).

Anyway, the funny thing was that this guy named Brian Dean, the founder of BackLinko, keep coming up in my research through guest blog posts he had done on a number of the topics I had done google searches on.

As I dug deeper I realized that this guy Brian is a world renowned Expert on driving shit loads of traffic from the search engines to any topic he desires and he could prove it.

Let me explain, you know how when you're online searching for information on how to grow your traffic and build your audience you can literally find thousands of websites all pretty much talking about the same old outdated methods which they rewrote into their own words after just reading someone else's site?

Ever get the feeling that this theory based info is going to have you wasting time, spinning your wheels and getting nowhere fast? Well, I have.

Well, I have.

Until I came across Brian Dean and his epic actionable content on how to get traffic from search engines through building backlinks, doing proper keyword research and using a method called blogger outreach just to name a few of the topics he goes into on this exclusive interview I did with him about all things traffic.

In this interview, you will learn:

  • The truth on how important social signals are to your SEO efforts (and it’s not what you think)
  • You’ll get an in-depth explanation on why you have to master the art of persuasion, user-experience, and content promotion to get anywhere with SEO today.
  • You’ll also get a look into what a typical link-building day look like for Brian Dean
  • Plus Brian’s view on how often you need to post content to your blog. (This goes against everything you have heard to date)
  • How to come up with content ideas
  • Plus what goes into to producing content that is outstanding and epic, making it a no-brainer for people to like, subscribe, share and comment ( as I’m writing this, Brian’s last 3 posts on Backlinko all have over 200 comments each) so this is part of the interview that you should really pay attention to.
  • And if that wasn’t enough he also gives you some great insight into what the Guestographic method is for getting backlinks
  • His thoughts on the future of SEO
  • His answer to "is guest blog posting dead?" and a unique twist
  • Plus some of his favorite SEO and link-building tools and services

Man! Brian went in on this interview and didn’t hold anything back! If you want to learn how to get tons of traffic from the search engines, you must listen to every second of this interview it’s a complete game changer.

If you agree and you also got a lot of value from this interview make sure you say thanks and leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Episode 61 : Everything You Need To Know About Outsourcing - Tom Hunt

I met Tom Hunt when Dave (cofounder of NinjaOutreach) introduced him to me a few months ago and I thought, this guy had built a successful business himself so maybe I should feature him in our show and people can learn from his experience too.

So we got in touch via some email exchange, however, the interview got delayed for some time until recently.

I’m very happy that we got to sit down and talk about everything outsourcing because, although I’m sold on this topic (we have a remote team), I’ve learned a lot of new valuable insights from him that I can use to improve my business.

In this interview you will learn:

  • Why Outsourcing works for startups
  • How to hire the right VA for your business
  • What’s the best on-boarding process
  • How to manage your remote team
  • How to increase your team’s productivity
  • How to develop a company culture in a remote team

And that’s just to scratch the surface! Listen to this podcast in order to get a more in-depth understanding of everything you need to know about outsourcing.

@tomhuntio
TomHunt.io
AskTina.io
VirtualValley.io

The NinjaOutreach Traction Podcast Album 2

NinjaOutreach Traction Podcast of 2016

Episode 17 : Online and Offline Entrepreneurship - Mikael Dia


Mikael Dia is not known for being a prolific internet marketer like many of NinjaOutreachs interviewees. He is however a passionate entrepreneur who relishes the challenges of setting up new businesses and watching them grow. He already has several successful offline businesses and is now branching out into the internet marketing world. Mark Samms managed to catch up with him on one of his trips back to Canada from the UK.

Self-confessed serial entrepreneur, Mikael Dia, first developed a taste for business when he and some close friends decided to design some t-shirts and then see what would happen if they tried to sell them. This developed into a successful clothing business, but Mikael Dia admits that this first business was not without its flaws. When he first started out, Mikael says that he did not have a real business brain. He had a passion for designing some t-shirts, but did not really think about the bigger picture of business such as marketing and supply. As with most successful entrepreneurs however this did not stop him from pursuing his business idea and he eventually ironed out the teething problems and developed his passion into a thriving business.

Now Mikael is preparing to re-launch his clothing business in a new and improved format having learned and implemented what is needed to make it grow to the next level. In addition to that he has spotted another businesses opportunity and launched his own language school dedicated to teaching Mandarin in the UK. Spotting opportunities is trait held by many of the top entrepreneurs and Mikael spoke to Mark about the fact the China is an increasingly large influence in the business world. According to Mikael this means that the Chinese language will become a more important factor in business in the coming years and more and more people will need to learn it if they want to be successful in business. He is positioning his business at a central point in this process and early on.

In true entrepreneur spirit Mikael has also looked at other opportunities. This search has led him into the online marketing world where he has taken much of the knowledge gained in developing his offline businesses and transferred into creating a successful business online. He has managed to master the art of building lists, setting up sales funnels and networking online. Mikael highlighted some of the key things he has learnt with regards to becoming successful online and his methods include making videos, sending quick snappy emails, and utilizing his blog.

Mikael Dia is a special type of entrepreneur that juggles running several offline businesses with an online business. While the two types do bear a lot of similarities there are many significant differences between them. Mikael has managed to overcome these challenges and operate successfully online and offline.

Mikael Dia on Online and Offline Entrepreneurship

Mikael Dia

@This_is_Dia

Episode 18 : Advantage of Sales Background - Patrick Batty


There are many reasons why an individual decides to make the transition from the corporate world to internet marketing. For Patrick Batty it was the thought of having to look for another job in his senior years after he was let go from his latest job. Having carved out a successful career in the software industry over 30 years, Patrick found himself without a job at age 50. Speaking to Mark Samms from NinjaOutreach, Patrick discussed the many different challenges that he was faced with as he made the transition from corporate to internet.

Patrick Batty has managed to set himself up with a successful internet marketing business at the age of 50. As he says himself he is “an old guy” and has been involved in the software world for over 30 years. Initially working in a technical capacity, Patrick became attracted to the sales side of things after observing a few successful people coming and going from his company. He then managed to make the transition from his technical role into a sales role and he thrived in this environment and made a good success out if. Patrick developed a lot of valuable skills during his years in sales, but after being laid off from one sales job after six months he decided it was time for him to look at other options to make money.

The Warrior Forum and the Chris Farrell training program where two things that helped to set Patrick on his journey into internet marketing. He started out pretty basic by building Adsense sites which did make a little money for him but was not very satisfying and not something he wanted to do every day. Shortly after that Patrick began offering his services in a technical capacity to a number of local businesses. After studying various aspects of SEO he was able to advice businesses how to rank highly on Google places. This developed into a nice business with regular reoccurring work but after around one year of operating this business Patrick realized that he should be trying to build a list.

As most internet marketers are already aware, the money is in the list, and Patrick soon realized that this was the way to go. He then set about building his list using a variety of tried and tested methods such as adswaps, solo ads, and lead magnets. He has now built up a sizeable list of subscribers which help to drive his internet marketing business and Patrick is now flexing his entrepreneurial muscles with yet another internet based business due to be launched sometime in the near future. Patrick was a little reluctant to divulge the details of his latest venture during his interview, but he did hint that it was going to be a premium membership site.

Patrick Batty’s late entry into the internet marketing world is testament to the fact that age is no barrier to success in business. Patrick spent a lot of time educating himself on things to do with internet marketing and also utilized his extensive sales background to develop a successful internet marketing business that he can be proud of.

Patrick Batty

@PatrickBatty

 Episode 19 : How To Avoid Succumbing To Offers - Alex Goodall

How to Become Successful At Running An Online Business

The internet is a very fruitful place where a smart and dedicated entrepreneur can become very successful, that much is true. What is also true is that if you don’t possess a strong ability to stay focused on one business at a time you can easily become distracted and never truly realize any success. As internet marketers we are completely immersed in the world of tempting sales letters and the latest breakthrough software that claims to be able to make our lives ten times easier and our wallets twenty times fatter. This environment has a positive and a negative side and unfortunately many budding entrepreneurs succumb to the negative side very easily.

Don’t Succumb To Every New Offer

It’s a common story that many budding Internet marketers tell. They decide to start a business online, spend a little time researching, finding something that they would like to pursue, and begin taking steps towards the goal. Then as they pursue this goal they stumble upon another great offer, and the sales page says this is the one they need, so they abandon the current project and embark on this new project, until someone launches another must have venture the entrepreneurs just have to try out. This is a sure fire way to go many years without ever making a dime online. In fact you are more likely to spend more money than you ever make online if you are not careful.

Create A Solid And Focused Plan Of Action

If you are just taking your first tender steps into online ventures then an important step is the research stage. You should obviously spend a lot of time on this stage, researching a range of opportunities until you find a venture that is most suited to you and one you feel you can pursue. You should be aware that there is an almost limitless amount of opportunities online, and while there is no law that says you can’t get involved in more than one, it is a good idea to stick at one until it becomes successful before starting something new. Once you have decided which venture you want to pursue you should really spend an equal amount of time creating good plan of action and a blueprint that will guide you through a successful path.

Lessons From Alex Goodall

Alex Goodall can claim to be a successful internet marketer these days, but for over six years, when he first started out, he did not make any money online. He stumbled from one new offer to another without ever really seeing anything through until he finally realized where he was going wrong. He needed a sound plan of action and a clear path to his goals. Once he came to this realization he really began his online internet marketing career and these days he actually offers valuable consulting to other internet marketers in need of guidance. His path is one that all internet marketers can avoid by not succumbing to every shiny new object the come across. Unless of course it will be of benefit to your overall goals.

Alex Goodall

@AlexGoodall

Episode 20 : Internet Marketing Essential - Ian Lurie

One of the most sought after internet marketing talents is the ability to create and maintain a following for your product promotions.  

In a recent interview with Ian Lurie, he gives workable insight based on his years of experience as a SEO and internet marketing business professional.  

The processes he describes gives essential guidelines and tips to successfully navigate the tactics, which when put into action, will assist you to accomplish your goals.

Mr. Ian Lurie fielded questions about how to become a dynamic business owner as a successful SEO professional. The bits of information he shared are the pearls of internet marketing success.

If you have the time to sit back and take a look, his pearls will prove to be better than tons of internet guides.

This creative and analytical thinker, Ian Lurie, came from the old school background working through the processes of online advertising and marketing via the dinosaurs AOL and CompuServe.

By sifting through the various mediums of the early stages of internet marketing, he found the value of marketing through forums and chat rooms.

Through this vast experience you will be able to walk away with some valuable information as learning tools.

The lesson learned, while assisting other companies to save money, and get larger product exposure online, is that information promotes a gathering of a large audience of loyal followers.

That set of loyal followers can and will promote your business or product via word of mouth.  Each of us has heard that word of mouth is the best form of advertising around.

That is the essence of internet marketing, according to Ian Lurie.

The new technology has transcended the days of old.  What was once only chat rooms and forums is now filled with multiple tools to gain a large customer base and potential customer base.

Now, with SEO approaches to business your internet marketing approaches promote growth globally.

Ultimately your mission is to shift your online presence from a mere website into a preferred portal for followers to find useful information in a one stop shopping environment.

In his interview Ian puts the essentials in your hands, unlocking a new door to success.

One valuable tool is understanding that each industry needs to have a different approach online.  New companies should never outsource.

They should talk to experts of internet marketing and use social media to gain popularity.

He found that communication is another essential element to succeed online.  Your site should answer people’s questions, in a manner that is sustainable, allowing them to see your subject knowledge.

If done properly with guidance, people will pass around your tips and you will become known for your expertise by simply answering subject or product questions.

The short cut is very enticing when you first begin promoting yourself and your business online.  The quick fix, simply putting up a website hoping for the best will not achieve the goal.  

Remember the goal is to achieve loyal followers who see you as the best.  The steps to achieve that goal will take a longer more well grounded and tactical course.  

That leads to another process that Ian found is important to know.  

It is better to take six months to a year and groom your online marketing approaches than to seek out the quick fix.  Ian says with strong conviction, that building a list of followers is one of the main elements to establishing a successful internet marketing approach.  

With social media approaches you can easily achieve this task.  Facebook is one of the many that appears on the social media list.  

That medium of choice allows you to have a page for visibility right away.  Now simply work the magic by providing useful tips about what you promote, have a passion for marketing your product, and know your product very well.  

The first few people will start following your content if it is lively and informative.  A useful big hint is to provide a unique tip and some unique answers about the info they seek.  

Your followers who now trust you will recommend and refer their friends to your site.  Word of mouth about your new site will gain popularity as others seek more of your insight.

The list building has become important to achieve your goal of marketing your passion, which is your product, among the many others that are similar.

Similar to Ian Lurie, you will find that there are more followers wanting much more insight and answers to questions.

Each anticipating the unique approach others do not have.   The ingredient that Ian shared was simply that reading, educating oneself, and learning internet marketing tactics should never stop.

He made it very clear that studying and reading and learning as much as you teach is the way forward to produce consistently great content for your followers to see.

The list building is the essence of your success, Ian said, “Read David Ogilvy ... if you want to learn how to nurture a list”.  By reading and learning more each day, there is no need or value in copying other works or buying loads of links to build a solid list of followers who promote you and your product loyally each day.

Taking his experiences and advice, can jump start your approach to a successful online presence.  The basic elements of success, Ian presents, will allow you to achieve if you believe in your product.

He is certain that people will stick with you and your site if you give a lot of information that is consistent and fits the good features of your product.

At the same time remembering you cannot deliver, via the internet, instant success.  A sound business, a great product, and a passion to make the product succeed will entice people to stick with your site and bring other followers who also will be pleased.

Make the goal less about money, and spend time to constantly learn and read to nurture your understanding of what you and your followers truly need.

The last essential to internet marketing for Ian Lurie has been to constantly be on the grind.  That was summed up perfectly by the interviewer, Mark Samms who said, “When you get information it is about taking action.  

Without taking action you will not get results.”  Be action oriented and nurture your followers, know your product well, and display your passion, successful internet marketing is the eventual reward.

Ian Lurie

@portentint

Episode 21 : SEO and Marketing Tips - Michael Fleischner

Marketing Online – Advice from an Expert

Michael Fleischner is known as an internet expert and an author of several books relating to Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Marketing. He has been in the internet marketing game for well over ten years now and there is very little that this guy does not know about what it takes to build a successful business online. Michael was able to pass on some of his knowledge about SEO and marketing in general that everyone could find useful in combating the day to day challenges building a successful business online.      

On Goal Setting

Setting goals is an important factor when running a business and Michael was keen to stress this, especially to anyone just starting out. It is important to set yourself small achievable goals rather than large overwhelming ones. Small goals will enable you to better monitor your progress and get a sense of achievement which will in turn give you the motivation needed to keep pushing on to the next goal. Michael also stated that it is much better if you have a clear idea about what it is you want to achieve from your efforts online right from the outset.

On Mentality and Motivation

In business it is important to develop and maintain a strong mentality as well as keep yourself motivated. Michael Fleischner suggests that you work on ways to develop a positive mindset. You need to tell yourself that you can make money online and believe what you are saying or you will never realize your full potential. One of the best ways to develop this mindset is to build relationships with other good people in the industry. By doing this you will get the benefits of having other peoples positive mentally rub off on you as well as other things such as any knowledge they may have.

On Learning the Ropes

Michael believes that no one should be reluctant to invest in themselves. This does not only mean paying for and undertaking relevant courses, but also taking advantage of other forms of learning and gaining experience out there. These days there is a wealth of information available on the internet and it is useful to take a little time out each day to read some of this information and keep on top of what is going on in your industry and the internet in general.

On Conducting Business Online

The internet environment and people’s expectations are always changing. A recent rise in social media means that marketers have to take a fresh look at their marketing methods. Michael says that it is best to test out various methods to see which ones work for your particular market. He likes the “none selling, selling approach” which is where he sends out information to people on his list just to build relationship with people on his list rather than hard sell to them. These days conducting business online requires you to build up a trust between your target market and your business. The ones who do that best are the ones that people are likely to purchase from.

Michael Fleischner

@mfleischner

Episode 22 : Mobile Technology to Drive Business - Kevin Z

Tap Your Business into the Mobile Revolution

Technology is an increasingly important feature in the day to day life of many people these days. The internet is at the center of this technological revolution and everything from socializing to running a business can be conducted via this medium. As an entrepreneur you will already be aware of how important it is to have a website. A website serves as your shop-front, brochure, and sales person. Many of us will focus a great deal of effort on ensuring that our websites are fully optimized for search engines, and that people browsing from regular devices such as laptops and Personal Computers can get the best experience. However the technology revolution has led to more and more people using mobile devices to access the internet and this is a potential problem for your business.

Consider How Your Customers Access the Internet  

The times are ever changing and technology evolves at an immense pace. As an internet entrepreneur it is more important than ever to keep on top of these fast changes. One recent change to note is people’s uptake of smartphones and how they are being used today. Of the 4 billion or so mobile users in the world, more than 1 billion of them are using smartphones. These smartphones allow the users to interact with the internet just as they would from a laptop or similar device. However, unless your website is optimized to be displayed on such a mobile device people are unlikely to get a good experience when they visit your site from their smartphone.

Kevin Zicherman is the founder of brickandmobile.com , a new service dedicated to helping businesses to get there websites fully optimized for mobile devices. In a recent interview he highlighted the fact that all manner of business owners did not realize that this was an issue from restaurant owners to affiliate marketers. Kevin himself would visit these businesses and show them what their website looked like when he called it up on his iPhone. Many of these websites where not able to be displayed on his mobile device while others just didn’t look like they were supposed to.

Mobile manufacturers and technology companies are putting a lot of effort into ensuring that smartphones become even smarter. Up and coming features include Near Field Technology (NFC), which will open a whole range of possibilities for your business, is a good reason to take steps towards ensuring that your online presence is optimized for mobile. NFC will primarily enable mobile payments but will also open a whole new marketing avenue for you to consider for your business.

Regardless of what type of business you run there are benefits to be had from taking those crucial steps to mobile optimization. As Kevin himself mentioned in his recent interview, going mobile will stretch your businesses reach even further. These days a website that is not optimized for mobile could be harmful for your business, not least because this is a website ranking factor with Google. It also means you get to keep your business current and constantly in connection with your customers.   

Kevin Z

@brickandmobile

Episode 23 : How the Web Changes Everything - Yaro Starak

A Brief Lesson in How the Web Changes Everything in Business

First there was the internet, then there was the World Wide Web and then came the Dot.Com boom. As the internet exploded into all our lives there were many individuals who jumped at this opportunity to make some money and this led to the so called Dot.Com boom. While there are many tales of business failure shortly after this boom, there are some people who came through that period, not thinking about the failure that they experienced, but how they can learn from it and move on. That is all part of being an entrepreneur, rolling with the punches and being adaptable and open to change.

Queue Yaro Starak, a man who has been in the online entrepreneur game for many years now and has gone from strength to strength. In fact Yaro has literally been in the game since the beginning because his first online venture was a card game website devoted to the game called Magic the Gathering. Yaro recently had an interview with Mark Samms where he described his business journey, which started out in 1998. During this time there have been many changes to the internet including major improvements to the search engines, easier ways to get a website up and running, and the concept of blogs.

One advantage of having a long a varied online business background such as the one that Yaro Starak has is that you become more adaptable to change, and the World Wide Web is constantly changing. There was a time when setting up a website would require a lot of technical know-how, and there were not many places where you could go to get that website set up. There was a time when a blog was just a small website probably detailing the accounts of one man and his trip through some remote parts of the world. You can of course still find blogs with accounts of peoples trips around the world if that is your thing, but the use of blogs have now become powerful business tools and the ability to set up a blog or a website is now easier than finding a payphone.

The World Wide Web has now become an essential tool for business, and many entrepreneurs are finding lots of success there. It is of course a different ball game to how it was all those years ago when Yaro Starak started out but one thing that should be taken on board from Yaro’s story is that as businesses men you should always be prepared to roll with the changes. The internet is your playground but the environment is ever changing. If you are not capable of staying on top of these changes then you could but your business at a disadvantage.

Yaro’s entrepreneurial journey has taken him from a small card game based website, to buying and selling websites to running a successful blog. Just as the Web has evolved over the years, so has Yaro’s approach to his online ventures. This is just what all entrepreneurs need to be prepared to do because any changes with the Web environment will affect your business ventures.

Yaro Starak

@yarostarak

Episode 24 : Key Steps to Building a Brand Online - Ann Smarty


When the company that Ann Smarty worked for went bankrupt and she found herself out of job and expecting her first child she did not despair. Instead, this self-confessed workaholic decided to take matters into her own hands and simply create her own job. Within six years she had established herself as the go-to person for all things SEO, blogging and branding related, all thanks to her amazing work ethic and a few discoveries she made along the way.

Here we highlight 3 of the key things, as mentioned in Ann Smarty’s interview with Mark Samms, which you need to pay attention to in order to be the recognized brand within your niche.

Work for Free

Many people will recoil at the mere thought of doing any work for no pay in return. After all doesn’t that defeat the whole point of being in business? Not according to Ann Smart. In the early days Ann’s philosophy of “be everywhere” meant that she would often do free work for clients. While the initial work would be completed for no pay in return, she would be more than compensated when that client recommended her services to other contacts.

Working for free is one of the quickest ways to build up awareness of your brand, which may of course, be you personally. Happy clients will go singing your praises to everyone else they know and before you know it there will be a cue of clients at your door waiting with their wallets in hand. Ann confesses that she did no personal marketing in the beginning and her rise in popularity was all due to word-of-mouth from her free services.

It’s All About The Content

The phrase “content is king” has most certainly been overdone now, but anyone who is still not taking this seriously will certainly find it difficult to build their online brand. Whatever niche your business serves you need to ensure that you are producing content that will make people respect your authority within the niche, become curious enough to want to find out more about you, and excited enough to want to rush out and tell others about you.

Ann also suggests that building a brand requires lots of different types of content. This is part of the “be everywhere” philosophy and includes making sure your brand has a presence in all forms of media such video, blogs and audio. Guest-posting is still a powerful form of brand building and one of the keys to Ann’s own success.

The Virtue of Patience

Building a brand takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and Ann Smarty’s success story is testament to that fact. It also takes a lot of patience because it can take some time for you to realize in real results from your efforts. It is important to go into this with a positive mentality, but to be prepared for it to take a little while.

Having a real strong trust and belief in what you are doing will certainly help to give you the motivation you need to see it through to success.

Episode 25 : Brings Ideas to Life Through Daily Action - Corbett Barr

Man of Action Corbett Barr Bring Ideas to Life Through Consistent Daily Action

Anyone doing research into setting up an internet business, blogging or building traffic will inevitably bump into Corbett Bar. The man is a one-stop resource for all things internet business related and has positioned himself as the go-to person for anyone just starting out.

He certainly has the credentials to position himself this way too, with several popular blogs to his name, a valuable online blog training resource, and a membership site dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build a strong internet business.

Corbett has done an incredible job of driving large amounts of traffic to his sites and enjoys showing other people how to do the same. In addition to that, his knowledge and passion for great content is evident as he shows others how to write “epic” blog content, drive traffic to their site, utilise keywords wisely and keep track of progress.

Despite what appears to be an extremely hectic work schedule, Corbett still manages to take up to six months off per year to spend time with his family and travel the world, something which he believes to be the most important aspect of life, and what has been made possible by building a great lifestyle business on the internet.

Corbett Barr

@CorbettBarr

Episode 26 : How to Build a Successful Online Company - John Rampton


Do you think you have what it takes to create a successful online company? Take a few pointers from John Rampton, who had started out making sales calls for real estate before he went on to become the founder of JohnRampton.com.

Don’t Settle with Being Good; Always Aim to Be Better

John Rampton is just like any ordinary guy who likes pepperoni pizza and spends most of his day working. But Rampton also aims to get more in just about every venture he can put his mind into. When he was in college, he took a regular job calling people to make sales and became the company’s top sales rep with around 8 to 15 sales a day. This would be good enough for some people, but Rampton immediately thought he could do better and decided to start a side business to make more sales.

Affiliates will help your Company Grow

John Rampton’s first side business is a great example of how affiliates are the key to your success. To make more sales for the real estate company he was working for, he started the business that scraped websites for phone numbers to call. This is already a brilliant idea itself, but Rampton does even better by posting jobs on Craiglist. He hired affiliates who can help him make even more sales and ended up making over 600 sales a day. Remember that he was only making 8 sales a day on his own, but with affiliates, the sales had grown 75 times over. Rampton has admitted that he “learned about the power of affiliates online.”

Build Strong Relationships

In addition to working with affiliates, it is also important to strengthen your relationships with them and other people who can help with your company’s growth. John Rampton himself builds strong relationships with people he meets in the many seminars he attends. Take one instance when he met a writer who worked for Forbes, who had written an article about him for her website. As soon as he noticed SEO problems with her site, he sent her an email detailing how this could be fixed. The grateful writer then turned him onto another associate who could use his help, hence passing him on to another possible affiliate. Know who to connect with, treat your affiliates fairly, and they will continue to aid in your success in the future.

Great Content VS Great Relationships

Many people may argue that content is king and that it is the best way to get quality traffic to your website. That is true indeed, but John Rampton points out that great content on its own can generate a single one-time conversion while great relationships can convert several leads from returning visitors. Great relationships can also make it easy for you to invite guest posts that will bring in fresh traffic from the guest writer’s own affiliates and followers.

Know your customer

A company cannot be completely successful unless the customer is fully satisfied with what you have to offer. Focus on understanding your customer; find out what he is looking for and what he needs. Once you know what it is, give it to him right away. It pays to gain their confidence so they will help you convert and possibly share your company with their friends for even more conversions.
Being an online entrepreneur takes time and a lot of hard work, but as long as you know the secrets to success, you will be like John Rampton and go from 8 to 600 sales (or conversions) a day.

John Rampton

@johnrampton

Episode 27 : Business from the Ground Up - Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson started from nothing. He was homeless and on the street when he started his own art business. It wasn’t until he went back to school and lost a lot of money online that he realized he could make money on the internet.

Over the next few years, Josh learned how to be a good salesman and learned how to present himself to business owners, which gave him an insight into the mind of his customers. A big part of starting his affiliate program was reaching out to some big-time internet marketing gurus, which helped his business take off spectacularly.

Josh knows that his experience was incredibly important. He even hired two programmers to take over the same role. He looked over the results to find which one did a better job and continued working with them for around four years until a product which he was happy with was released. The point is innovation, which can allow anyone to compete with the giants as long as what you do creates an opportunity or solves a problem that no other products do.

An important part of his program was going to people that did not have the tools to market certain programs that had a lot of potential. Working with programmers allowed him to sell their products and network with people that had wonderful projects in the pipeline that they were not able to get out and market.

Even when things started to go sour for Josh and he had some legal troubles, he managed to scale up his production with a new development team that allowed the company to understand its challenges and develop the back-platform thoroughly. Josh Anderson’s company adheres to all current safety and security standards. Even after the legal problems, his company is stronger than ever because of how closely they have looked at the platform and the technology that they are producing.

Josh’s battle and rise to economic success is an inspirational story, certainly not only because he runs a self-funded start-up but also because of the many struggles that he had to get there. Josh Anderson is no stranger to failure, but that has only contributed to his success. His competitors make a lot of money, but he is getting there. The beginning of the business was nerve-wracking and worrying but even when things seemed to go sour, they slowly got better through work and dedication.

This transition from on the streets to technology start-up CEO was certainly a long process, but Josh is not shy about how rewarding it is and how important it is to have one-to-one contact with his clients. His skills allow him to make people money while making a nice living himself, all while providing a product which solves problems. His small company helps other companies to be successful. This helps them make more money and grows his business in the meantime. A lot of the important things is simply grafting and working.

Josh Anderson

OptimizeYourVideo

Episode 28 : Business and Funding - Peter Longo

As the president and executive director of Connecticut Innovations, Peter Manages a wide array of the company’s initiatives. These includes its support service initiatives, laboratory infrastructure funds, and its venture capital investments.

Connecticut Innovation’s Pre-Seed Support Service program called Connecticut Clean Tech Fund and CTech, is a successful entrepreneurial assistance initiative introduced under Peter’s leadership.

Peter has acted upon more than 20 early-stage investment opportunities that span a variety of technology sectors, and lead countless delicate investments for Connecticut Innovations including CYA Technologies, Nufern, Post-N-Track, and Achillion Pharmaceuticals. The man certainly has a head for figures, a love of finance, and a keen eye for investing in promising companies.

Prior to being named president and executive director of Connecticut Innovations, Peter served as a controller, then as a member of the company’s investment team, before moving on to become the chief investment officer.

With a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Connecticut, a master’s degree in the same subject from the University of Hartford and more than 18 years of investment expertise gained from his impressive work at Connecticut Innovations, there is very little that this man does not know about business and funding.

It will come as no surprise to learn that he currently serves on the boards of several companies including Post-N-Track, Optiwind and ExeCue.

Peter Longo

@CT_Innovate

Episode 29 : Neil Patel Aims For 100 Million Dollar Company

Neil Patel has had entrepreneurship flowing through his blood since birth. As a child, he absorbed his parent’s work-hard ethic while picking up valuable entrepreneurial skills from his uncles. His parents provided a life that was comfortable for the family, but Neil always knew that he wanted a life that was more than just comfortable.

During his early years, however, ideas that would take him to the life he dreamed of were not really forthcoming.

Taking cues from his older cousin in college, Neil first started selling CDs to the students in his freshman class, before upgrading his stock to cable boxes and expanding his market to reach the students’ parents. This gave him his first taste of real entrepreneurship, but he decided to get out of that business because of the potential legal issues.

His next venture selling automotive parts was much more on the right side of the law, but it was not very stable so Neil decided to enter the corporate world. His brief time working for other people only stirred up more ideas for business ventures he wanted to tackle.

These days Neil spends most of his time running his most recent online venture, Kissmetrics, but there is no doubt that he has many more ideas in the pipeline. One of his main goals is to take a company to 100 million dollars a year, and he seems to be well on his way to achieving this.

Neil Patel

@neilpatel

Episode 30 : Mobile Software Development and Marketing - Joshua Alner

Back in 2001 Josh set up Upper Hand Software LLC, a small mobile software development company that began life in a small apartment at Wilsonville’s Village. At the time Josh was traveling the country for his corporate training job with the Colorado-based company, Red Robin. Here he was teaching new bartenders the techniques needed to carry out their jobs effectively so that they not end up making costly mistakes behind the bar. The first successful project for Upper Hand Software LLC was BarSim, an interactive bartending training simulation aimed at bartending schools, restaurants and marketers.

From there Josh went on start Killer Mobile Software, a software development house that specializes in applications for Windows Mobile, Android and Blackberry. The company was the first to develop a working answer machine app for smartphones several years ago, and it went on to pioneer many of the top mobile apps that many people take for granted these days.

There some really cool things happening in the software development industry at the moment and Josh certainly seems to know a thing or two when it comes to software development, mobile technology and how to make money in this fascinating field.

Interview Links

@killermobile

Episode 31 : No More Excuses, Just Do It - Francisco Perez

Thousands of people harbor ideas of starting their own meaningful business, one that is going to transform their lives and bring them all the riches they always dreamed of. For many people that is just where those ideas remain, in their heads. A plethora of excuses often fuel an inert fear in some individuals that lead to them never taking any action and potentially missing out on what could be a very rewarding career path.

Excuses such as “I am not really a marketer”, “I am not very technical”, and “I don’t have the time” are frequently heard from individuals who want the entrepreneur lifestyle, but have not yet adopted the mindset. Francisco Perez’s interview with Mark Samms has once again highlighted how important it is to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset, part of which is a “just do it” philosophy.

Francisco is one of many successful entrepreneurs to make the transition from the corporate work environment over to entrepreneurship, and as he made this transition, there where many new things that he had to adapt to. There were a million and one excuses he could have found that would have certainly been a barrier to the successes that he is now realizing. He did not know anything about HTML, web design or blogging, but demonstrating true entrepreneurial drive he persisted in finding ways around these barriers.

It is true that working in a corporate environment is very different to that of being an entrepreneur. Some might say the corporate environment is a more secure one and this is one reason that some people may find themselves coming up with a ton of excuses rather than solutions. Francisco himself worked with and for some of the largest corporations in the world including Price Water House Coopers, AEGON, and AIG, but when it came time for him to go do it alone, he understood that a complete mindset shift was required.

Here are some of the things that you don’t need in order to start your entrepreneurial journey:

• Prior experience
• Expert technical knowledge
• Money
• Contacts
• Lots of time
• A great idea

Francisco started out online with no money. He said he did have some money to invest in his business early on, but he made a decision not to spend money simply because it was not necessary. In the early days, he used one of the free blogging platforms and concentrated on putting out great content, building relationships with other bloggers, and establishing his brand online.

Along the way, he learned new skills that helped to take his business to the next level and rather than rely on money, a great idea or highly established contacts, Francisco concentrated on making sure he was seen in many different places all over the web. This helped to get him established as an authority in the SEO, blogging and social media space, something he knew very little about to start with.

Excuses delay progress and that means you might never get the chance to see if your idea actually works. In the end, it is better to ignore the excuses formulating in your mind and just start doing the work needed to get you to where you want to be.

Francisco Perez

@ditesco

Episode 32 : 99% of Bloggers Problems - Dino Dogan

Dino Dogan is a man of many talents. Apart from being a “recovering engineer” and a “lousy martial artists, he writes songs, trains dogs and dominates the blogging world. He is also a self-confessed “force for badassery”, and very few people could argue with that. Dino has a lot of in-depth knowledge of online business and is frequently featured on sites such as ReadWriteWeb as an expert commentator.
His commentaries on new technologies and social media developments are always well received and have certainly contributed to the interest that he regularly receives from well-known media companies like Forbes, Huffington Post and Technorati. One of his most recent start-up, named Triberr, has been heavily featured in many top online publications including the ones mentioned above.

Triberr is a powerful solution to help bloggers solve the biggest problem of all, increasing reach and getting more eyeballs on their blog content. The basic premise of Triberr is that it allows bloggers from all different niches to band together and share each other’s audience.
Dino has a strong passion for blogging and the powerful force behind bloggers in general. The ever growing community of avid bloggers that he has helped to create on Triberr is a culmination of his hard work, dedication, and appreciation for bloggers.

Dino Dogan

@dinodogan

Episode 33 : A Successful Content Marketing Business - Anthony Chatfield


Anthony Chatfield (now runs a content marketing business) spent his years at university studying for a degree in Creative Writing only to discover that his accomplishments were not worth much to employers. This discovery forced him to look at creating his own job and so he set about starting his own writing business. More than six years later and Anthony is the proud CEO of Great Leap Studios, a thriving content marketing business that currently boasts 100s of satisfied customers and growing.

Back in 2006 Anthony decided that freelancing was his best option as no one wanted to take him on, despite his shiny new degree. The following four years saw him become prolific in providing high-quality website content, blog posts, social media content, and eBooks for many different clients. These experiences then led to him start his inbound marketing company, Great leap Studios.

Anthony has a long list of specialties that clients can take advantage of including website consultation, viral marketing, and new media planning. But he also writes regular content that other freelance writers can benefit from because he is passionate about helping others to grow their fledgling business in whatever way he can.

Interview Links

Anthony Chatfield

@chatfielda

Episode 34 : A Netflix Inspired Startup - Billy Canu


Billy Canu is a successful 30-year-old entrepreneur with an aptitude for building smooth running and cost-effective businesses. He started his first business during his senior years at college, back in 2002, while he and a friend were in a coffee shop supposedly studying. Instead of focusing on the task of studying Billy’s mind became preoccupied with Netflix, the popular provider of on-demand streaming media.

Perhaps from spending too much time on Netflix himself and spotting certain flaws, Billy tried to figure out a way that he could make some improvements to the Netflix platform. At this time he did not envisage that just a few months later he would be spearheading the launch of his very first business.

That was the first of many successful ventures that Billy would go on to be part of, and nowadays there is no denying his unbelievable talent as an entrepreneur. SEOhaus is just one on the long list of businesses that he has been a part of and it currently boasts a significant amount of revenue per year. But this guy does only weave his entrepreneurial magic online, as has been demonstrated by the Fox and Jane Salons he co-founded.

Interview Links

Billy Canu

SEOhaus

Episode 35 : Journey To Highest Paid Copy Writer - Bret Thomson


Flunking English in high school, and the highest paid copy writer in the adulthood sounds contradictory. right? No, through his passion, perseverance and motivation, Bret becomes to be what others would think is the impossible.

Back in the early days, Bret was selling nuts and bolts to support his social life. Eventually, he became bored of the business and got hooked on reading personal development books. This new found interest led him to attend many events and seminars, in which, one particular event introduced him to the world of copywriting, and the rest becomes history.

Aside from being one of Australia’s highest paid/in demand copywriters & conversion strategists, Bret is also a bestselling author, speaker, coach and mentor to thousands. He is responsible for the marketing behind bringing Sir Richard Branson out to Australia and the creator of one of the most popular copywriting products in Australia, “The 7 Hour Sales Letter”. He is also known as the “Mr. BIG IDEA” guy because of his ability to nail the big idea which caused him to be admired by even the most seasoned marketing experts.

Bret has indeed come a long way from flunking English and selling nuts and bolts to consistently creating successful multi-million dollar marketing campaigns for his clients. His story is certainly an inspiration to everyone interested in entrepreneurship.

Interview Links

Bret Thomson

@TheBretThomson

Episode 36 : Glen Ledwell Aims To Change The World


Glen Ledwell has had a very diverse professional upbringing and claims to be a born and bred serial entrepreneur. At 17 years old, while most other kids his age would have been passing the time with computer games or socialising, Glen was busy starting his first business. It would come as no surprise that he has only ever had one boss his entire life.

Glen’s long standing relationship with entrepreneurship has seen him get involved in many different areas of business. This includes running an events company, a nightclub, and directing a property development company. In addition to that he was also the proud owner of several coffee shop franchises.

Nowadays Glen spends much of his time on his latest project, Mind Movies. This is one of several projects which he runs alongside his wife and the philosophy of Mind Movies is to “change the world one person at a time”. This innovative concept is designed to help people easier identify their goals in life and then create their very own “digital vision board” which they can follow to success.

Glen is an entrepreneur through and through, and he certainly has a good eye for what works in business and what doesn’t, and like many successful entrepreneurs he is very generous with useful advice.

Interview Links

Glen Ledwell

Abundantentrepreneur

@GlenLedwell

Episode 37 : Grow Your Business - Dave Lavinsky


Dave Lavinsky is a successful entrepreneur and an expert on business planning, capital raising and new venture development. His skills have been honed by the professional management consulting, marketing consulting and market research experiences he gained over the years. He knows exactly how you can grow your business. Here we've gathered some information on Dave Lavinsky. We hope that you enjoy listening to this episode of NinjaOutreach Traction Podcast.

After earning the MBA titles from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA, Dave with his now business partner Jay Turo, founded Growthink. Growthink aims to help entrepreneurs become more successful by providing consulting services and training products. Since then, Dave has managed more than 150 client engagements across all of Growthink's practice areas. He particularly enjoys helping early stage companies prepare for significant growth. His passion to help inspired him to launch and run Growthink University, which is the leading community for entrepreneurs and business owners to learn how to raise capital. Members of Growthink University have access to all the insider capital raising secrets that Dave has developed over the past decade.

Dave also has published several articles and has been interviewed by nearly 50 regional and national business reporters including Business Week and the Wall Street Journal's publication for entrepreneurs. You can read some of Dave’s articles on his blog and in Growthink's Business Plan Writing Help Center.

There is no doubt Dave is destined to succeed. With his knowledge, experience and passion for helping others, Dave is someone you can call a true inspiration to entrepreneurs.

Dave Lavinsky

@davelavinsky

Episode 38 : Igor Kheifets As The Go To Guy For Solo Ads

Igor is a proficient internet marketer with a passion for developing products and services that serve to help other marketers reach their entrepreneurial goals. After experiencing a fairly ordinary childhood in Ukraine, he and his family moved to Israel in 2000. Consequently, Igor was forced to get accustomed to life in a foreign country with no understanding of the language. Then came a series of misfortunes for Igor’s family which saw them struggling to survive financially.

Seeing his parents struggle day in day out something just snapped inside Igor.  Igor became qualified as a Junior Engineer with a specialty in Electronics and Computers. With a strong will and the determination to rescue his parents from their struggles, he ventured online to look for opportunities. After stumbling upon the 2006 movie, The Secret, Igor became set on the idea that he could take control of his own destiny.

Cut forward to the present day and Igor has managed to establish himself as one of the top go-to-guys for solo ads. He is the proud creator of several excellent internet marketing products including the more recent Fast Cash Case Study. Igor does not like to sit around without doing something productive. He also spends a lot of time on his own personal growth as well as that of others. He is a truly inspirational individual that we can all learn something from.

Igor Kheifets

@igorkheifets

Episode 39 : Graphics Designer To Top Travel Blogger - Gray Padmore


Gray Padmore is the owner GlobalGrasshopper.com a top travel site with huge success attracting tons of visitors. Gray is a professional graphic and web designer with a passion for traveling. When he decided to combine these two passions GlobalGrasshopper.com was born, but neither Gray nor his Wife Becky, who he runs the site with him, expected this site to rise to the heights of success that it is currently experiencing.

Gray utilized his skills in web design to put the site together. His wife’s love of writing came in very handy at attracting a growing number of independent travelers keen to learn about the tips and travel advice that was being shared on the site. GlobalGrasshopper.com is now recognized as one of the top travel blogs on the web, attracting more than 125,000 unique visitors per month and growing.

The success of Global Grasshoppers has not gone unnoticed by some of the bigger players in the industry and the site has been mentioned by several other popular sites such as The Huffington Post, National Geographic and the Travel Channel. In addition to that they have been recommended as a must read travel blog by a number of high profile magazines including Wanderlust.

In amongst all the traveling and operating the fast growing GlobalGrasshopper site, Gray still finds time for his graphics design business which he operates through DesignGrasshopper.com

Interview Links

Gray Padmore

@globalgrasshopr

Episode 40 : Jim Belosic Makes Facebook Apps and Websites


Jim is a successful entrepreneur who has a passion for design, user experience, Facebook development and problem solving. He gets to use those skills every day at work, as the CEO of ShortStack which he also co-founded. ShortStack is a DIY software to create apps for Facebook Pages, websites & mobile devices. ShortStack users can create contests and sweepstakes, newsletter sign-up forms and integrations with the most popular social networks even if you don’t have any coding knowledge at all.

The idea for ShortStack was conceived while Jim was running a web design company. His team was actually developing a toolset to make some of their backend work on design quicker. They later realized they could offer it as a DIY software as a service to business owners. Thus, ShortStack was created.

Today the product is used in over 168 countries worldwide and serves more than 450 million fans on Facebook. Not only has Jim grown ShortStack to become one of the most popular app tools on the market today, he has also successfully establishes himself as one of the most sought after expert on the Facebook marketing space.

Jim Belosic

@ShortStackLab

The NinjaOutreach Traction Podcast Album 2015

About The Ninja Outreach Podcast

As you know we practice what we preach here at NinjaOutreach and that is evident when you run a search online and see all the guest posts and product reviews we have published as well as a number of podcasts, which we have appeared on.

We are proactive about using outreach to grow our business, and now we will teach the same through this podcast series with marketing experts.

Weekly, we want to show you, educate you and inspire you to be better and take more action to grow your business.

We will do that through reaching out to expert influencers and business owners and have them share all their insights on how to start a business, how to grow a business, and how to handle the ups and downs of running a business.

Enjoy our podcasts from 2015!

NinjaOutreach Traction Podcast of 2015

Episode 1 : Maintaining A Balanced Business Lifestyle

Maintaining A Balanced business Lifestyle

Meet Our Guest

Our guest today is one of the founders of an Australian micro business community called Flying Solo, as well as the author of the book Flying Solo how to go it alone in business.

What You'll Learn Today

Additionally, we'll learn:

  • What does it take to build a huge, engaged online business community?
  • How do you market and build traffic and awareness when you're just starting out?
  • How do you stay fresh and current in an ever-evolving landscape?
  • How do you truly build a lifestyle business?
  • How can you get the attention of the big media houses to get a ton of exposure for your business?
  • Why writing a letter to your future self could completely transform your business.

Episode 2 : Selling Product Before Writing A Line Of Code

Selling Product Before Writing A Line Of Code

Who says Market Validation has to deal with only interviews ?

That's the question we're answering in today's podcast. Here how a University level electrical engineer Will Fraser sold his product before writing a line of code?

Why I’m So Fascinated?

Running a SaaS software company myself, I’m always interested to know learn and understand how other SaaS companies started, I want to know what things they did and are doing to grow their traffic leads and sales.

I’m fascinated by it and if you're building a business so should you be, mainly because when you start to talk to these companies you realize that they are going through a lot of the same business struggles and have similar insights.

More importantly, finding out how they have dealt with things like product development, retention, churn and growing their traffic leads and sales.

As the conversation progresses you get so many "ah-ha" moments, which will cause you to rewind the podcast to list again.

I actually came away from the conversation enlightened with new useful information I can use to grow my business and I want to share that experience with you so you can get those same benefits to help you build your business and grow your brand.

Meet Our Guest

Our guest today is Will Fraser one of the founders of Referral Saasquatch a Customer Referral and Refer-a-friend Software Platform.

What You'll Learn Today

  • How to validate your product and get sales before you even even write a line of code.
  • How to turn it all around when your business is getting completely destroyed and when the platform you rely on to run you business changes their rules.
  • How to get valuable insight from your customers about your product and then how to effectively use that insight to grow your business.

Episode 3 : How To Crush Your Competition

How To Crush Your Competition

How do you stand out when the industry your business is in is highly competitive?

Our guest today answers this question and many more.

Meet Our Guest

David Waring Co founder of Fit Small Business

He's going to give us the 411 on how important content promotion is, as well as how to effectively promote your content to get a ton of exposure.

Want to know the key things you should be focusing on when building business relationships to get the most leverage? Dave's got us covered on that front. He's going to give usa detailed insight into his step by step process to build profitable relationships.

You will also learn some top notch cash flow management tips that will help you protect your business against unforeseen events!

Plus, as a special bonus, some super cool ways to drive traffic to your business website.

You're going to discover all this and more in today's interview.

If you got value from this interview make sure you share it with your audience!

Episode 4 : Get Top Media Outlets Eating Out of your Hands

How did an entrepreneur with no prior experience building mobile apps take his Ifart app to number 1 in the Apple App Store?

I'm sure your always looking for new ways to grow your business and you've heard or seen when a business gets mentioned in the media that, that exposure can literally take their business to that next level.

Have you ever thought of proactively trying to get the big media outlets to mention or feature your product or service?

Maybe it didn't work and you moved on to something else.

Well, you're going to love today's interview.

Meet Our Guest

Joel Comm is a long time entrepreneur with a diverse, interesting and successful professional background. He is a talented internet marketer, well-known author, and the man behind one of the biggest apps to have landed in Apple’s App store, iFart. There are few entrepreneurs that show as much diversity in their capabilities as Joel, but his willingness to tackle a wide variety of projects has certainly paid off for him.

The real beauty lies in the fact that Joel is always willing to share his knowledge with the world in the hope that he can motivate and inspire other would-be entrepreneurs. In 2004, after testing and tweaking various methods of earning money with Google AdSense, Joel wrote two brilliant books – What Google Never Told You About Making Money With AdSense, and The AdSense Code – the latter of which made it to third place on Amazon’s bestsellers as well as top spots in The New York Times and Business Week.

That is just one example of how Joel shares his vast knowledge and anyone who has read his books will testify that he does not hold back. In addition to writing bestsellers, launching popular apps, and developing great websites, Joel is also a regular speaker at some of the world’s biggest internet marketing and entrepreneurial conferences, and creator of television and web shows.

Episode 5 : Blueprint To Create a 7 Figure Lifestyle Business

Blueprint To Create a 7 Figure Lifestyle Business

What does it really take to go from where you are now to building a 7 Figure Lifestyle Business?

If you want the answer to that question you're going to want to listen closely to today's guest, because he's going to show you the keys things any business owner needs to focus on to achieve this.

Meet Our Guest

James Schramko quit his high profile job with Mercedes and entered the online business world back in 2005. His decision to leave Mercedes after climbing the corporate ladder was not one he took lightly, but the potential that he recognized in internet marketing was too great for him to ignore.

James was certainly making an impressive living by most people's standards while at Mercedes. His amazing sales talent saw him quickly become recognized as somewhat of a superstar at the company and he quickly rose through the ranks even in the face of some tough competition from other ambitious individuals. It was his desire to always come out on top that led him to stumble into the online world and discover internet marketing.

There is no denying James’s competence at this internet marketing game. He has managed to get to grips with the ins and outs of online business and build himself a 7 figure online empire in just a short space of time. In addition to that, his focus on building a lifestyle business has meant that he has been able to travel the world not once, but twice during his lifetime.

This super hard working entrepreneur now focuses much of his effort on helping other would-be internet marketers learn the skills needed to build a lifestyle business of their own. And he is certainly well positioned to carry out this job.

Episode 6 : The Biggest Thing To Put You On The Map

The Biggest Thing To Put You On The Map

Meet our guest

David Risley is a veteran in the blogging scene. He has been known to be "blogging since before ‘blogging’ was even a word."

He started out as a technology blogger back in 1998 and he did this purely as a complete hobby. That hobby turned into a complete company and a six-figure blog-based business with its own editorial staff and multiple products within several years.

10 years later, he decided to branch out and took his marketing and business knowledge and began blogging about "blogging".

6 years after that, he is now concentrating on what he loves to do most, "building business based around blogging." The blog he worked on 6 years ago is now Blog Marketing Academy and the tech blog he had before, he sold it off in order to fully concentrate on this blog.

He lives in Tampa Bay, Florida. Married to a woman whom he noted as 'out-of-his-league'and a father to two beautiful young children. An Entrepreneur, a blogger, an author, an occasional speaker and a consultant - this is who he is now.

Episode 7 : Being Different And Standing Out

Being Different And Standing Out

John Paul Aguiar On Being Different

John Paul Aguiar is the founder of the Money Dummy blog. An internet entrepreneur - social media consultant and an experience online marketer. His journey to internet success started in 2001 when he was told he would need a kidney transplant and would need to be put on disability.

"25 and on disability, no job, no future plan"

He was forced to look for ways to make money and he found the internet. He started selling on Ebay and to numerous MLM, Network Marketing programs and he spent the next few years learning everything about Marketing online and Social Media.

In just 11 months, he was making enough money online, that he was able to stop receiving his Disability checks. He took that success to the next level and brought it to blogging, being able to make successful blog with a total following of 110k in less than 2 years.

John Paul Aguiar

Episode 8 : Succeed And Overcome Adversity

Saeed on How to Overcome Adversity

Saeed El-Darahali is the Operations guy, Growth Hacker, Founder of @SimplyCast

What you will learn in today's interview.

How to succeed and overcome adversity when everybody around you tells you it can’t be done.

How to use emotional intelligence to build, growth, nurture and retain a team that helps grow your business.

How you can look at your everyday life and find products and services that you could create.

How to align yourself with key people that can help propel your business to the next level.

And so much more.

If you got value from this interview make sure you share it with your audience!

Episode 9 : University Student To SaaS Entrepreneur

University Student To SaaS Entrepreneur

Meet Our Guest

Josh is a Co-founder at Interact, the easiest way to in creating a lead generation quiz.

He was previously associated with SaaS Entrepreneur Stories, a website dedicated to helping young Entrepreneurs. This website featured new interviews every day with successful business owners and past stories included Pandora, Grooveshark, and Google. This website was sold in 2012.

I love this story about a few college friends getting together and running with an idea. Interact has worked with many businesses and universities like UCLA and Forbes. Their tool is not just about creating fun quizzes, but serves as an effective marketing and lead generation tool that integrates with Marketo, MailChimp, and many others.

Learn how Josh started his quiz business and how they have been growing it in this exciting, new podcast!

Josh on SaaS Entrepreneurship

Episode 10 : Productivity Training And Moving People To Action

Productivity Training And Moving People To Action

Peter Shallard On Productivity Training

Peter is a renowned business psychology expert and therapist gone renegade. He provides productivity training to all types of entrepreneurs around the world as they strive to reach greater goals of wealth, freedom and social impact.

He is obsessed with the pursuit of for-profit business that simultaneously makes a positive change in the world. His mission is to help entrepreneurs create such business through the application of highly effective psychological models.

This is a very unique interview with someone who truly understand the mentality of entrepreneurs. Enjoy!

Peter Shallard

Episode 11 : How 40+ Experts Shared Their Marketing Tips

How 40+ Experts Shared Their Marketing Tips

Meet Our Guest

Brian started working online back in 2002 when he got laid off from his first job. He spent two years selling fragrance oils on Ebay and became a Gold level powerseller and after a while, he wanted to do something different. So in 2004, he started his own website selling baby shower party supplies by setting up his own Yahoo store. While on this venture, he also set up some content sites and made income with Google Adsense.

Sometime in 2008, he got heavily involved with business automation, hiring and outsourcing.

He Small Business Ideas Blog to reach out and connect with people and aspiring entrepreneurs. Quoting from him, "A lot of what you need to know to be successful in business isn’t taught in school. Hopefully I can share some useful tips and ideas as well as inspire more people to pursue their goals and dreams."

Episode 12 : Church Minister Becomes Master of Internet Marketing

Church Minister Becomes Master of Internet Marketing

Meet Our Guest

Carl Willis has a background in banking and advertising. He is also a church minister with a specialty for going into failing churches and bringing them back to life. Speaking to Mark Samms from NinjaOutreach in an interview, Carl talked about turning to internet marketing after he became unemployed back in 2008. He managed to build himself a business online from having very little knowledge of the internet, and very little money.

In 2008 Carl Willis went through a serious of setbacks in his life which led him to start a career as an internet marketer. First off he failed to revive a church that he was tasked with turning around and saw his reputation crushed in the process, and then secondly he became unemployed. Carl still wanted to carry on with his ministry work, and this is work that required him to travel to several other countries. Being unemployed, he was lacking the funds to fulfill his ministerial desires so he embarked on his quest to learn about internet marketing and this led him to discover network marketing online.

Today Carl is still very much involved in the network marketing industry but he has also expanded into other marketing areas too. His business ventures now include affiliate marketing and blogging, and during this process he has developed the skills needed to build an effective list. Carl knows what it means to have access to a good list of people willing to purchase the things he offers and spoke about the various methods that he utilizes to ensure that he can get the best people on his list. He expels a lot of effort to ensure that he differentiates himself from many of the other internet marketers who are potentially trying to promote the same products to the same people as he is.

Trial and error seems to have been the key to Carl’s learning and developing in the online world and as he attempted to build his list he tried out several different methods. Some of the methods that he found successful were video, blogging, and his own capture pages. He tried to avoid things such as traffic exchanges, where he was getting people to sign up, but very few who wanted to buy anything. Carl says that he turned his focus to content based marketing, particularly video and blogging, and this yielded some excellent results in terms of higher quality leads. He does admit that this method does not result in as many signups as some of the other methods available, but the ones that do sign up are of a higher quality.

NinjaOutreach has interviewed several key players in the internet marketing game recently and Carl Willis is now a good addition to that list. His journey from banking to network marketing is an intriguing one and demonstrates that with a little effort, anyone can start to build a business online that can go on to be successful.

Links

@carl_willis

Episode 13 : Quick Rich Schemes To Internet Marketing Legend

Quick Rich Schemes To Internet Marketing Legend

Meet Our Guest

Devon Brown is a well-known internet marketing personality with several years of experience under his belt. In a recent interview for NinjaOutreach the ever jovial Devon talked to Mark Samms about his online entrepreneurial journey including dabbling with so called “get-rich-quick” schemes, filing for bankruptcy and achieving the successes he enjoys today.

During the frank interview Devon spoke about several failures that he went through before finding his path to success. Having been attracted to the idea of working for himself for a long time he admits, jokingly, that he was initially drawn to advertisements on the television that promised the opportunity to make a lot of money for doing next to nothing. Unsurprisingly none of this worked and Devon then went on to pay a lot of money on real estate investment course for which he now has no use. Other things that Devon dabbled in include teaching Taekwondo and selling cars, although the latter he admits was something that he learned a lot from. Devon explained that selling cars “was one of the best things” he ever did because it allowed him to develop his sales skills. He attempted to set up his first home based business but this turned out to be another failure as it did not make any money. In fact after spending over $40,000 and three years of effort on this business Devon had to file for Bankruptcy.

Shortly after that, after answering a newspaper ad, he managed to find and work with a multimillionaire mentor and this is actually where things started to change for the better in Devon’s online career. Devon is a natural born speaker and it was this ability that got him noticed after he had to give an impromptu elevator pitch to a room full of people in the place of his mentor.The very excitable Devon Brown is a natural people person and this led to him developing a powerful network of influential people. From there he went on to develop his own list of subscribers after getting the idea of list building from his mentor. One of the key points that Devon was keen to get across in the interview was that it is a good idea to listen to others in the industry that are more experienced and willing to impart their knowledge.

Devon started to break away from his mentor in 2007 having gained a wealth of knowledge and he says that “building a list is the single most important thing” for budding internet marketers to consider. Devon spends a lot of time going further than simply building a list, he also concentrates on developing relationships with people on his list so that he can build up their trust. These days Devon is an authoritative voice in his niche and many thousands of people head to his YouTube channel each day to hear what he has to say. He enjoys giving free and valuable advice, and his NinjaOutreach interview is testament to this as this marketing legend openly gives away lots of useful advice that budding internet entrepreneurs can benefit from.

Links

@devonbrown

Episode 14 : System To Take Lives to the Next Level

Meet our guest

Dr Benny Morris is an award winning author and life performance trainer as well as several other titles which have earned him the nickname “Dr. Encourage”. Taking time out from his busy schedule, Dr. Morris sat down to talk with Mark Samms from NinjaOutreach. In an interview that lasted for over an hour Dr. Morris discussed his book The Valeo Method and gave some amazing insights into the human mind and how people can overcome a lot of the daily baggage that is holding them down.

In a break from the usual format of interviewing successful internet entrepreneurs, Mark Samms managed to get hold of Dr. Benny Morris for an hour long interview recently. The Dr. has been helping people to change their mindset and lead a more fulfilling life for many years now and as such has earned himself the nickname Dr. Encourage. He is known as a self-help author, and his book The Valeo Method have earned him several prestigious awards. In addition to that Dr. Morris offers his services as a life performance trainer, encouragement coach and, and speaker.

Dr. Morris is a powerful speaker and during the in-depth interview with Mark, his strong personality shone through. He gave away no hint that he was extremely shy and reserved as a child. At the beginning of the interview the Dr. mentions that as a child heading off to college he really needed a way to overcome his shyness and this came by the way of Dale Carnegies world famous book, How to Win Friends and Influence People. Dr. Morris says that this book was given to him by his father and the words in this book led, not only to him overcoming his shyness, but also his dedication to helping other people to overcome their own personal issues.

These days Dr. Morris teaches “people to become their own psychologist” so that they are in a stronger position to deal with everyday issues and the things that trouble their mind day in day out. As the interview with Mark highlighted, this is mainly what his award winning book is about. It is designed to give people a different outlook on life and Dr. Morris gave some of the key highlights of the book during his interview including the DREAM mnemonic that he developed for the book.

Dr. Morris is dedicated to changing people’s lives and this open and frank interview was more like a coaching session packed with useful advice that anyone could find some benefit from. While this interview may seem like a change in direction from the usual agenda of interviews from NinjaOutreach’s Mark Samms, on closer inspection it is clear to see that Dr. Morris and his self-help techniques can be very beneficial to entrepreneurs. It is clear from this in-depth interview that Dr. Morris knows what he is talking about, and his knowledge of the human behavior and psychology has benefited and will continue to benefit many people. There is little doubt as to why he is widely called Dr. Encourage.

Episode 14 : Entrepreneurial Journey with a Google Search

Meet Our Guest

In another sensational interview for NinjaOutreach Mark Samms spoke to prolific internet marketer James Scholes about setting up business online, his reasons for doing it and the methods he used to find success.

James Scholes is a self-made success story in the internet marketing world. Adding himself to the list of successful NinjaOutreach interviewees, James gave an in-depth account of, not only his online career so far, but also an insight into his life before he set off on his entrepreneurial journey. Speaking openly and frankly from a cloudy and cold Leeds in the UK, James told Mark about his life prior to learning about internet marketing, which included trying and dropping out of a series of training courses, working in various low paid jobs, and attempting to sell various home-made products.

James’s determination to succeed and make some money for himself led him to the Google search engine where he typed in “how to make money online” and began sifting through the avalanche of information that followed. As James himself said “it was a minefield”, but he was fortunate enough to have a natural ability that enabled him to avoid the more dubious offers out there such as those that offer the promise of becoming a millionaire overnight. James does admit that there are “more bad eggs out there than good eggs”, so he went into internet marketing with the mindset that he was going to set up a business over the long term rather than look for quick ways to make some cash. This is the main reason he was able to stay clear of the bad eggs and find a path through to the genuine offers out there.

One of the first things that James said he did to kick start in his online career was find himself a good mentor. This he admitted was not always an easy feat, but he managed to find one and then utilize the courses that his mentor offered. This is where he learnt the more important aspects of internet marketing such as list building, although he did not fully realize the importance of building a list until after three years of operating online.

His internet marketing journey was not without its share of obstacles however, and James’s interview highlighted some key mistakes that many new internet marketers make. In 2006 when he started out selling a product he created he set about building driving traffic to his sales page. This worked well for just over a year, but during this time James was not building a list and he also relied solely on traffic coming through his Google Adwords campaign. This proved to be very costly when Google decided to suspend his Adwords campaign without reason. Overnight James saw the traffic to his site completely disappear and his business in disarray. This called for a new tactic and building his business back up again.

These days James Scholes is running a successful internet marketing business having learned some key lessons the hard way. He now understands the importance of building a list and diversifying his traffic sources. James continues to build on his success and provide a valuable service on the internet.

Links

Episode 15 : Computer Support Technician To Internet Marketing Legend

Internet Marketing Journey of John Lagoudakis

After several setbacks and some huge mistakes along the way, John Lagoudakis has finally made it as a successful internet marketer. In a recent interview with Mark Samms of NinjaOutreach, John spoke candidly about his internet marketing journey in what could serve to light the way for new internet marketers hoping to follow in his footsteps.

In an age when many people are looking at ways in which they can build an online career it is important to have people to look up. People who have been there and done that and now hold a wealth of knowledge related to making a go of it online. John Lagoudakis is one such individual. He started out his professional career as a Computer Support Technician but soon realized that making money online was a good option, so back in 2007 he began taking steps to make the transition into the world of online marketing

Speaking in an in-depth interview with NinjaOutreach’s Mark Samms recently, John highlighted some of the mistakes he made that held him back at the start. This included not building a list and being at the mercy of the Google search engine. To John affiliate marketing seemed like a good way to make money, but he admits going about it the wrong way. He focused mainly on driving traffic to the affiliate offers he found online and missed out the opportunity to add these people to his list. Echoing the words of many other successful internet marketers John now speaks about the importance of building a list, and he has now mastered the skills needed to build a list, turn these people into customer, and nurture them for the long term

These days John has a list of well over 15,000 subscribers and he has spent time learning how to keep those subscribers happy. He says that he now uses a number of different methods to not only keep subscribers to his list happy, but also keep his list growing. Some of the key methods for dealing with the all-important list that John described during his interview include using video, webinars, and a blog. He does not pay for traffic these days having learnt that free traffic can be more valuable than paid ones. Using a combination of methods John now receives a constant stream of traffic to his blog and squeeze pages, most of which are already interested in what he has to offer and come and sign up for his offers. He now spends most of his time making sure that the people on his list are kept happy. This is done by sending out emails that hold useful content and the occasional “freebie”.

John Lagoudakis’s story highlights some of the perils that face new internet marketers, and with this interview Mark Samms hopes that these people will be able to avoid these pitfalls. One of the main things that John was keen to get across was the importance of building a list from the outset so that time is not wasted over the long run.

John Lagoudakis

SEO Case Study: How to Rank for a Competitive Keyword

The Following is a guest post from Doug (The founder of Niche Site Project) on persuing high ranked keywords

Guest posting is a cliche for bloggers these days.

It’s a “growth hack”...and, I know this guy who guest posts and he’s “crushing it.”

Then, you will hear someone cite Matt Cutts stating that “guest posting is dead”. Well, it turns out that Matt was talking about low quality guest posting.

Guess what. Guest posting works, and it works very well.

Guest posting works, and it works very well.

I want to share a guest posting case study with you. These results are from a niche website, but these results can be similar for any industry or website.

I started working with a client that needed an outreach campaign to get guest posts. The primary goal was to get some backlinks on high authority domains.

The website was young, only a few months old. The results were remarkable, and if you’ve ever launched a new website in a competitive space, you will understand.

The Results

The primary keyword for the website gets about 2,900 exact match searches per month. You can see the screenshot below from the Google Keyword Planner. Check out all of the other closely related keywords, which are technically partial matches.

Guest Post Competitive Keyword

The primary competitive keyword was ranking at 152 when I started the campaign. After 8 weeks, the term is sitting at 29. I believe that the momentum will continue as the backlinks age. You can see the rankings movement when the guest posts published, and then they finally moved up a lot.

Guestpost Keyword ranking

7 Guest Posts were published on a variety of blogs. The Domain Authority (defined below) ranged from 23 to 49 with an average of 38. All of the blogs were real, authentic blogs with followers on social media and real live audiences.

(Domain Authority is a score (on a 100-point scale) developed by Moz that predicts how well a website will rank on search engines. Use Domain Authority when comparing one site to another or tracking the “strength” of your website over time.)

The Process

The process is simple and it is hardly unique. I followed standard methods for guest blogging. The process has been well documented by many and some of my favorite resources are Brian Dean (Guide to Guest Blogging), Neil Patel (9 Easy Steps to Become a Successful Guest Blogger), Ninja Outreach (How To Use Ninja Outreach to Get Guest Post and more), and Iris Signals (The Ultimate Guest Blogging Guide For Small Business Owners).

Here are the steps:

  1. Find potential blogs for guest posting.
  2. Develop guest post topic ideas.
  3. Email the bloggers.
  4. Write the guest post.
  5. Follow up.

Let’s get to the nuts and bolts.

Find Blogs For Guest Posting

There are countless ways to find blogs to guest post on. Refer to the guides noted above for more reading.

My approach is this:

I look for footprints using advanced Google search strings to find very broad niches. Ideally, the niches have lots of blogs that are undermonetized. It turns out that most blogs are undermonetized.

More on the monetization later. It’s going to help us make a compelling pitch.

Let’s look at an example since I can’t reveal the actual niche and competitive keywords for my client. I want to get guest posts for my hypothetical niche website about potting containers and pots for plants.

Think about who might care about potting containers and plants…

Gardening blogs - that’s an easy one but they may have covered the topic very thoroughly. It wouldn’t be my first choice.

Mom and Parenting blogs - I like this huge niche and demographic because you can go wide. You can think about gardening activities for children, green, organic, healthy eating, and so on. Speaking of food...

Food blogs - Another massive niche that’s under monetized. You can write about herb gardens and talk about container gardening.

Within a few minutes, you should be able to find 100s and 100s of great prospects for guest posting. If you haven’t read the other guest posting guides yet, here are some searches that you could try.

For Gardening blogs:

food garden "leave a reply"
vegetable garden "leave a reply"
food garden "guest post"
vegetable garden "write for us"

NOTE: The first two are searching for sites that allow comments and that usually means the site is a blog. The last two are looking for sites that allow guest bloggers. The topics are related to the niche, and that is something you’ll have to research. You can use the same approach for Mom/Parenting and Food blogs.

PRO TIP
You don’t want to find old blogs that aren’t updated anymore. There are thousands of them and you will waste your time emailing them. Use the advanced Google function to only find recently posted blog posts.

advanced Google function for high ranked keywords

advanced Google function 2

advanced Google function 3

What about warming up the bloggers?

You can insert a step in step 1 where you warm up the prospect with the hope of improving the conversion rate.

Essentially, you make contact with the blogger so you aren’t a stranger. It is much easier to ask for a guest post when you aren’t a random person.

Here are ways to do that:

  • Comment on their blog posts.
  • Share their blog posts on Twitter, Facebook, and anywhere they are active on social media.
  • Leave an iTunes Review for their podcast.
  • Follow the blogger on social media, wherever they are active, and interact with them.
  • Follow the blogger on Twitter and interact with them.
  • Join their Facebook group and interact with them.
  • Join their email list and reply back to their emails.
  • Link to them in your blog posts.

Ninja Outreach makes it very easy to keep track of who you contacted by recording the “Relationship Status” for any of your prospects. If you aren’t using Ninja Outreach, then you could keep track of things in a simple spreadsheet. It gets messy in a spreadsheet, but it can be done.

Develop guest post topic ideas

While you are researching the blogs, you will start to see trends in the topics. Spend some time on the blogs, skim the headlines, and even read some of the articles. You should have some idea about what matters to the niches demographic.

Come up with several ideas for guest posts that you can pitch to the bloggers. You need them for the next step.

PRO TIP
You need to have a topic that allows you to mention your keyword topic. The topic doesn’t have to be solely about that keyword - you need to be able to mention it.

Back to our potting containers example… You might be able to pitch these ideas to mom bloggers:

  • Want to feed your family healthier food (and save money)
  • After school activities that develop great habits

You can mention container gardening in both cases and it would flow just fine within the article. I just came up with those ideas and I don’t even have any kids! Just think about what that vertical of bloggers likes to write about and it should be easy.

Email the Bloggers

I used templates inspired by Brian Dean, Neil Patel, and Ninja Outreach.

Reply Rate

The cold pitch email yielded a 27% response rate which was very high. Only about half of the replies were accepted. I am surprised about how many people actually replied to the email. Other campaigns get about half of that response rate.

A decent set of people don’t accept guest posts at all and still reply back. That’s fine since some people just want to publish their own work.

Ignore rate

Most of the rejections will come in the form of being ignored. It hurts, but you have to move on and make sure you send out enough emails. In this case, 73% of the people simply ignored my email and it was an exceptionally outstanding campaign.

Requesting guest posts is a form of sales, and so it’s a numbers game. You are going to be rejected a lot, a discouraging amount. But don’t let it get you down because if you don’t send out the emails then you’re guaranteed to not get a guest post.

Here is the template of the email that I use for a cold pitch:

template of the email

I added a little nugget at the end – I specifically offer to them to add their Amazon Affiliate links. Remember how I talked about finding under monetized niches? This is why.

Adding that one line turns this offer into an irresistible win-win situation. The blogger gets high quality content that is a potential money maker. Without that, I am just some random person asking for a favor.

Of course, you can review how the site is monetized and customize the offer for them. Check out the disclaimer page on the blogger’s site because they normally list the affiliate links that may be present.

What about the people that didn’t reply?
Be sure to follow up with people who seem to ignore your initial email. I sent another short email after about a week to the other 73% of the people that never responded. A surprisingly high number of people replied.

Here is the email I use for follow up:

Follow up email template

By sending out a follow up email, I was able to improve the conversion rate to 14% overall. It is surprisingly simple and effective.

Note: There were actually a few more bloggers that accept the guest post pitch but I declined them. My client only wanted a certain number of post due to budget constraints.

Write the Guest Post

You want to over deliver in the form of quality so write the best article you can. Hire an editor if you can and make it awesome.

If the blogger has any guidelines about a word count, image count, or image resolution, then follow them exactly.

Provide original images if you are able to because they will have a higher perceived value than creative commons type images. Pay the money for stock images if you can’t take any pictures yourself.

Contextual Backlinks

And, one of the main benefits of guest posting and the reason for this case study is contextual backlinks. So, write the post in a way that allows you to add outbound links to your own website.

I also add several other backlinks within the article. Add backlinks to authority sites for readers to reference.

PRO TIP:
Add internal backlinks to the blog in your guest post. The blogger will love to see their own work referenced. Most likely if you have internal links, the blogger won’t even question your other links.

(Did you notice that added internal links in this post??)

Followup

The blogger will let you know when the work will be published, and you should be ready when the post goes live. You have a few things to do:

  • Comment on the blog post. It is good practice to thank the blogger for the opportunity. You should also answer any reader questions in the comments.
  • Share the post on all the social media channels that you can. If you have an email list, then you can send a link out to them as well.

Conclusion

Guest posting can be scary when you are trying to land your very first one. You have to reach out to people and risk getting rejected. It turns out that is part of the process and you need to be able to deal with that part of the process.

If you follow the steps that I outlined here, then it should be a matter of executing the plan.

  1. Find potential blogs for guest posting. You can be creative and look beyond the obvious blogs that are directly related.
  2. Develop guest post topic ideas. Look at what the bloggers are already talking about and work in your niche angle in a clever way.
  3. Email the bloggers. Keep it short and expect to mostly rejections. Warm up the bloggers by being nice and sharing their content.
  4. Write the guest post. Make it super, high quality!
  5. Follow up. Be gracious and be sure to actively answers questions in the comments.

If you need help executing the steps, I can help - you can simply outsource it to my guest posting service - it is a turnkey solution. The Ninja Outreach team also has a great service to take care of the outreach portion.

Bio: Doug Cunnington is the founder of Niche Site Project and has a background in software project management. He writes about niche sites, SEO, productivity, and project management.

15 Superb Podcasts For Entrepreneurs And Digital Marketers

I love podcasts. Specially Marketing and Entrepreneurship Podcast.

I love that they're so easily digestible. It's a nice 30 minute or so nugget that I can listen to while at the gym or going for a walk.

I'm picky though because there are certain topics that I'm more interested in than others.

As a result, I go through them quite quickly and I need to have a lot to draw from.

Here are 15 podcasts that you should check out, if you're interested in entrepreneurship and digital marketing. (more…)

Expert Chat: Adam Connell on Content Creation

Posted by Joseph Adediji | Last Modified: March 4, 2018

Hey!

You are welcome to another edition on the “Expert Chat” Section of Blogging Tips Today where we get to have a chat with various Experts in the blogosphere on a “single” particular topic; it is really great to have you here.

adam connell

Today on expert chat, our guest is Adam Connell of Blogging Wizard. He is an expert when it comes to Blogging and Content Creation and we will be having a chat on How to Create Contents for Our blogs with him. Take your time to read through this Interview and learn from Adam's experience.

ME: Hi Adam, it’s nice to have you here, can you kindly introduce yourself to our readers.  

Adam: Hi Joseph, thanks for inviting me.

I’m the founder of Blogging Wizard where I teach people how to become visible online and how to really create something special. I also cover topics like list building etc.

I’m also the marketing manager for a content marketing agency in the UK; strangely enough it’s actually my blogging experience that helped me land the job.

That experience has been invaluable, and as a blogger, I’m keen to share what I have learned and continue to learn.

Me: I have known you for a while now & I know you are a great Blogger & a prolific writer; how did you get into the Blogging business?

Adam: Thanks for the kind words, Joseph.

It was quite unexpected actually; I’d been playing around with various blogs for a long while (back when blogging was more about just keeping an online journal, more of an online diary).

I’d also dabbled in building my own websites in Dreamweaver etc (I don’t miss those days at all).

Back when I was in college, studying music, I setup my own record label.

Note: it was a net label (not for profit), so I didn’t earn any money from it, but it was a great experience.

For a while I had been trying to develop a website but it was proving challenging, especially the time consuming nature of updating the website.

That’s when I chose to give WordPress a go; it was at the point where it was only just starting to dominate other content management systems.

It allowed us to easily publish details on new releases from our artists, which were located all over the world.

By the time we had started to wind the project down (due to time constraints), we had over 60 releases that amassed over 1.5 million downloads.

I was shocked at what we created and at that point, the potential of what could be done with a blog is amazing.

Me: To start with, what is Content Creation?

Adam: I see content creation, as the creation of content fuelled by our passion and knowledge, with the aim to educate and/or entertain

It’s more than just a blog post or a video.

It’s about creating content that helps solve the pain points of our audience and that includes creating content in a format that they can consume.

Me: How do you come up with Quality Content?

Adam: There is a set routine that I go through when I write any blog post.

It’s based on what has performed best on my blog in the past, and I tweak various details as I go to optimize the overall process.

There are two main reasons why I change certain details:

1)    I learn something new every day

2)    People change and so do their expectations

Me: What makes an article Quality Content? 

Adam: Everyone sees this a little bit differently.

For me, there are a number of questions that should be asked:

  • Is the title compelling?
  • Are sub-headings compelling too?
  • Is the article timely or evergreen?
  • Is your advice actionable?
  • Is your post engaging?
  • Is it easy to digest your content?
  • Are any facts backed up in some way?
  • Is the post well written?
  • Is the post entertaining or written to engage the reader?

I’m sure we could go on, but ultimately our goal should be to solve the pain points of our audience while seeking to identify content gaps in our niche.

I believe real quality comes down to value and if you can solve a challenge one of your readers has and provide them with a complete resource, then you’ve got something really valuable.

Me: How do you get Ideas for Your new blog posts?

Adam:  I put a large focus on finding out what challenges my audience are facing.

There is a survey that I send out every so often to my email subscribers – I ask direct questions about the issues my subscribers are facing.

This gives me an incredible level of insight, but I also check out niche forums.

The next step that I take is to look at high performing content that my competitors are publishing.

Once these factors are taken into account, the result is content that directly solves my audience’s pain points and has a high likely hood to gain traction on social media.

Me: Do you outsource your content creation?

Adam: Yes, but only on a new site that I’m working on.

Me: What is your opinion about content outsourcing?

Adam: If you’re truly looking to scale your blog, it’s something that you might have to do.

Although, you do have to ensure that you’re working with experts and people who know what they’re talking about.

I’ve outsourced some content in the past and you definitely get what you pay for.

The alternative is to use a ‘reverse guest blogging’ strategy and approach experts that are actively guest blogging within your niche.

The benefit here is that you can leverage their influence to build your own audience.

Me: Do quality content have to be long?

Adam: Not necessarily.

I think of that your content should only be as long as it needs to be.

When I say, ‘needs to be’ – I don’t mean how long you think it should be, but how long your audience will need it to be.

This will ensure that your audience get the most possible out of your content.

Me: Do you believe in the phrase “Content is King”?

Adam: Only partly. Some content definitely isn’t king.

There’s more to successful content than just content itself.

Part of it is the work that you do to market that content and there’s also the goals of your content to consider.

What are you trying to accomplish?Build your list? Sell a product? Promote a product?

Me: How can a blogger create Unique Quality Contents in a Saturated Niche?

Adam:  It requires creativity and research, but it can be done.

The key is identifying the ‘content gap’.

You might be looking at a topic that has been covered a lot, but are there any other content types that you could consider?

Each content type that you use opens your blog up to a new audience.

Some people prefer to consume blog posts, others prefer video and others prefer podcasts – sure, there is some cross over but you will still expand your audience.

The other thing to consider is your angle – find a unique angle, that’s the key here.

Me: Some bloggers think Unique Contents is a Myth, What do you feel about this?

Adam: I’d agree that in some niches, it’s increasingly difficult to find a unique angle. But, it can be done.

It requires more creativity, more time and more research but in most cases, it can be done.

There’s also your audience to consider.

For me, I hate reading blog posts that are clearly aimed at someone else.

That makes it clear that I shouldn’t be reading their blog and they’re targeting someone else.

It also means that plenty of their content won’t be written to solve challenges that I face.

Take things right to the beginning, look at your target audience and develop audience personas (I talk more about them here).

These are great for working out what makes your audience tick.

Now try researching your content with these in mind and you will find it easier to identify any content gaps and develop a unique angle for your posts.

Me: Do you think every blogger can create great contents on their blog?

Adam: I’m a big believer that anyone can do what they put their mind to.

There’s enough information out there, that’s the beauty of blogging and content.

The challenging step is putting what you’ve learned into action.

The learning should never stop.

Me: Are headlines really important and why?

Adam: Yes, they’re the most important thing.

Headlines are the first things that people see and it will ultimately be what makes people want to read your content or completely ignore it.

Take a site like Upworthy for example; they truly understand the value of headlines.

They sometimes revise headlines as much as 25 times before an article is published.

Love their style of headlines or hate them – they work.

Me: Can you share some tips on how to write great headlines?

Adam: Headline writing tips are all over the web, but there are several that have always stood out to me.

1)    Use words that  will have an impact and words that you typically don’t hear that often. E.g. Great becomes incredible and helpful becomes essential

2)    Ensure your headlines tie into your audience’s motivations (I mentioned audience personas earlier, they come in especially useful here)

3)    Ask yourself what readers will be expecting in your article and instantly break those expectations, starting from your title

4)    Spark curiosity by leaving an unanswered question

5)    Above all else, your title should be an extension of your blog post. It must be compelling but it must also be honest.

Your headlines need to reach out and grab your audience but remember that they are also a promise that you need to deliver on.

Me: What writing productivity tips can you recommend to Bloggers reading this chat?

Adam: There are a few that come to mind:

  • Make sure you have a relaxing working environment
  • Do your best to cut out all distractions
  • Limit your time – often by setting deadlines and time limits for yourself, you can encourage yourself to get more done in less time
  • Use an app like Evernote to record your ideas, whenever they pop into your head
  • Use a file sharing system like Dropbox to keep all of your files up to date across multiple devices
  • Get yourself into a routine that works for you
  • Close all other software, apart from that which you need – if you need a web browser, open a fresh browser with no other tabs.

Check out: 15 Effective Productivity Tips for Bloggers.

Me: What drives/inspired you to create contents on a consistent basis?

Adam: I’m inspired by what others accomplish. But most importantly, I love what I do.

I’m in a position where I have to constantly create new blog posts and pieces of content, but I do it because I enjoy it.

Every day I learn something new and I love to share what I know (or have just learned) with my followers.

Sure, my blog is a business but even if wasn’t, I would still do what I do.

Me: What advice do you have bloggers who find it difficult to get into their writing zone?

Adam: Stop writing and do something else.

When I struggle to ‘get in the zone’, I walk away from my computer and do something else.

Usually something that is quite monotonous that requires little to no mental energy.

Or, try just doing nothing – stare at a wall for 30 minutes (in silence) and see what ideas pop into your head, almost without any conscious effort at all.

Check Out: 7 Practical Tips to Enjoying your Writing for Bloggers and Writers

Me: Do you have any tools, software or Apps that helps you with content creation?

Adam: There aren’t too many, I could probably use more but simplicity goes a long way.

  • Canva to create eye-catching images
  • Microsoft Word to write
  • Trello to manage my projects
  • Google Docs (Spreadsheets) to manage my editorial calendar on the fly

 

Me: What advice do you have for bloggers who are not good at writing?

Adam: You don’t have to be a good writer to be successful, although it does help.

I’d go so far as to say that I don’t really consider myself much of a writer.

But, I have gotten a lot better and that’s what it’s all about.

Start off by learning more about copywriting and in time you will be able to look back on your earlier posts and give yourself a pat on the back, knowing how far you’ve come.

You can do anything you put your mind to.

Me: When it comes to content creation, what mistakes do you see most bloggers making?

Adam: There are definitely a few mistakes, everyone is guilty of some.

Here are a few things to look out for:

  • Publishing content too regularly or not regularly enough – you need to be present to gain authority within your niche, if you don’t post enough that can be a challenge but if you post too frequently your audience may not be able to keep up with all of your posts
  • Completely missing out on visuals – eye-catching visuals make you more memorable, are you using them?
  • Posting content that is written for search engines and not readers – This is definitely not the way to go, I’m a believer that you can strike a balance, but if in doubt, writer for the user
  • Forgetting that your audience is why you do what you do – where would any popular blog in your niche be without their audience? Nowhere.
  • Forgetting the most important step – promoting your content

ME: To finish off, how can our readers connect with you?

Adam: Feel free to jump over to my blog: BloggingWizard.com.

You can also catch me on Twitter (@AdamJayC) and on Google+ too.

Expert Chat: Rand Fishkin Teaches Us Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Posted by Joseph Adediji | Last Modified: September 30, 2017

Hello Our Dear Readers, You are welcome to the Ultra-Unique section of this blog, the “Expert Chat” Section where we get to have a chat with various Experts in the blogosphere on a “single” particular topic. rand-fishkin-beer-munich

Today on expert chat, our guest is Rand Fishkin of Moz.com. He is an expert when it comes to Search Engine Optimization and we will be having a chat on How to Do SEO with him.

ME: Hi Rand, it’s nice to have you here, can you kindly introduce yourself to our readers.

Rand: Thanks for having me Joseph. I'm the CEO & founder of Moz, a software startup based in Seattle, WA focused on helping marketers succeed.

Me: I have known you for a while now & I know you are a great Blogger & SEO Enthusiast; how did you get into the SEO business?

Rand: I started in the field of web design and website building, and got into SEO through a desire to help our website clients get traffic to their sites. The wonderful thing about SEO is that it takes elbow grease and creativity more so than money, and I had much more of the former than the latter back when I started out 🙂

Me: To start with, what is SEO?

Rand: SEO is the process of helping sites earn traffic through search engines' organic/non-paid results. Google was quoted a few years ago as saying that ~18% of all clicks go to paid ads, while 82% of clicks go to the organic results. Given that Google alone receives more than 1 billion searches each day, there's a lot of value in doing great SEO.

Me: what are the various aspects of SEO?

Rand: SEO today is fairly complex. It used to be primarily about targeting the right keywords, creating content to fulfill searchers' intent, and earning links to those pages. Today, SEO encompasses nearly everything under the umbrella of "web marketing," because almost all of those aspects have a direct or indirect influence on SEO. I wrote about this a couple years ago, noting that the responsibilities of SEO have been upgraded.

Me: Is SEO Important and why?

Rand: It's very often the case that search is a critical way that people find information about a field, a product, a service, or a brand. If you're not doing SEO, you don't have the opportunity to be visible to those potential customers/supporters/evangelists who perform queries in engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo! and given SEO's popularity these days, your competitors probably are.

Me: Which is more important between On-page SEO & Off-page SEO?

Rand: They're both essential and can't really be separated from one another. It's getting more and more impossible to rank well long term with a page that doesn't provide a great user experience and serve the searcher. Likewise, without external signals - links, social shares, user & usage data, branding signals, etc. - the engines have a very hard time determining that you've got a page worth ranking.

Me: Do you do Image SEO?

Rand: I don't do too much SEO myself (at least, not from a consulting/services perspective), although I do make a lot of graphics and try to get them ranking.

Me: if yes, can you share some of your image SEO techniques with us?

Rand: Sure!

1) Make sure to title your image files with the keywords you're targeting.

2) Embed those images on pages with text/captions that target the keywords

3) Place the image in a subfolder on the same domain/subdomain as the site's content (rather than a CDN subdomain, for example).

Note: You can also check out Image SEO Guide

Me: what is your take on premium SEO plugins for WP bloggers?

Rand: An SEO plugin may be helpful to give a slight boost or help remind you of best practices, but the content you produce, the brand you create, and the amplification your content can achieve are generally far more important than any specific features of a WordPress installation.

Me: Does a page/blog design have any impact on search engine rankings?

Rand: Absolutely! Sites that are perceived as unique, beautiful, and usable are more likely to be shared, visited, and linked-to, all of which are critical elements in successful SEO.

Me: In Brief, can you explain the most important aspects of On-page SEO?

Rand: I can do better! I've got a great post with a ton of visuals on all the aspects of on-page SEO.

Me: How do I do On-page SEO?

Rand: Just follow the recommendations in that post. If you can execute on those, you'll have great on-page SEO.

Me: Briefly, can you explain the important aspects of off-page SEO?

Rand: In essence, off-page SEO is all about the external signals your site (and/or pages) receive from around the web. Engines consider things like links (where they come from, what they're saying about you, how many you have and of what quality), social shares, user & usage data, etc. to figure

Me: How do I go about doing off-page SEO?

Rand: That's a hard question to answer in just a few sentences. The reality is that everything you do to build a great product, tell a great story, reach the right audience, and attract attention/awareness will help with off-page SEO. There's no silver bullet, and tons of folks have used a massive number of unique methodologies to achieve this - in fact, being unique in your approach is likely to be a cornerstone of success.

Me: Are XML sitemaps important and why?

Rand: They can be important, but not for everyone. If your site is reasonably simple and Bing/Google's doing a good job indexing your content, you probably won't get much value from using them. But if you're finding that the engines aren't indexing your pages, or you have a particularly large/complex site, XML Sitemaps are a good best practice.

Me: what is your favorite or secret recipe for getting better search engine rankings?

Rand: Earn the attention, awareness, respect, and interest of others by helping them, and then make it easy for them to advocate and evangelize on your behalf.

Me: What are the basic things you think everyone should know about SEO?

Rand: You should know the broad ranking factors that search engines might use, and be up to date on the basics of how SEO works. The Beginner's Guide to SEO is a good place to start.

Me: From your experience, does domain name have any impact on rankings?

Rand: Yes - in both direct and indirect ways. For example, if a searcher queries Google for "Alaska Air," having the domain name alaskaair.com is a positive signal that's associated with returning that result high in the rankings. Indirectly, a good, brandable, easy-to-pronounce and share domain name (e.g. something like "zillow.com" not "house-price-calculator-online.info") helps to earn links, attention, and social shares.

Me: On-page or Off-page SEO, which do you love doing and why?

Rand: I love building brands, which covers both arenas. The content you create and the amplification you aim to achieve are equal passions for me.

Me: how important is keyword research?

Rand: It's still very important - you need to know what your audience wants and how they phrase it. More so than just knowing which keyword terms and phrases to target, keyword research exposes you to how your audience thinks about the subjects you're trying to tackle. If you don't understand someone, it's very hard to market to them.

Me: Do you do keyword research? If yes, any tips on how to go about it?

Rand: I do on occasion. Google AdWords is still a good starting point, but I also like using Google Suggest, and Ubersuggest. We're actually working on a keyword research tool internally at Moz, as well.

Me: Can you give us a brief/summary of what the Google humming bird update is all about and how to play safe with it?

Rand: Hummingbird was, according to Google, an infrastructure update more so than an algorithmic update. That said, it likely had some impact on how Google is able to process complex queries and infer meaning. The upshot for those doing SEO is that content which isn't as perfectly keyword-targeted but does a great job of answering a question could earn higher visibility for long-tail queries. There's no new recommendations or tactics accompanying this one, but if you want to read more, I suggest Ammon Johns' post on the topic.

Me: What is your opinion about all these Random Google updates? (I find them disgusting)

Rand: Google needs to get better, and naming updates can give them some brand value and perception in the marketplace, so I think it's a logical move on their side. I do wish they were more transparent about what they're doing, though.

Me: Do permalinks matter in SEO?

Rand: Rarely. Usually, a blog's site structure is such that permalinks aren't critical to indexing.

Me: What SEO Advice do you have for Bloggers and Webmasters reading this Chat?

Rand: I put together some advice in a post called 21 Tactics to Increase Blog Traffic.

Me: Which SEO blogs do you love reading and recommend?

Rand: My favorites are all listed here.

Me: What Link Building Methods are working right now?

Rand: Methods that earn links rather than force them or create them in-authentically. If you're earning links, you'll know it, because people are naturally linking to you based on the merits of what you have to offer and the effectiveness of your relationship to them rather than because you've found a loophole or an exploit.

Me: To finish off, how can our readers connect with you?

Rand: I'm on Twitter a lot 🙂 @randfish

Don't forget to drop your comments, I will be expecting them! 😀  😉

logo