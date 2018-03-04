All SEOs need SEO tools to effectively do their job and give their clients results. But with all the SEO tools list, how can you possibly keep track?
Luckily, we're here to help!
We've brought together a massive list of over 200 of the best Ninja SEO tools, including links to the website, a short description, function, and whether or not it is free/paid.
Of course, as always, this is merely an introduction - if you are interested in a tool we encourage you to visit the actual website to see all of what it offers.
Also, at the end of this seo tools list I'm going to link to a bonus package that will include hundreds more Ninja SEO tools, that are guaranteed to be up to date.
But before that, let's just summarize the three tools you can get at NinjaOutreach.
- Our Free Href Extractor - Simply put in a URL or some HTML and it will extract all of the inbound and outbound links. Great for finding commenters and for influencer outreach.
- Ninja Outreach Lite - This free Chrome extension works even without a NinjaOutreach Account, and returns a TON of data on each website such as first name, contact information, SEO and social data.
- NinjaOutreach Premium - Our blogger outreach software, which comes with a 14 day Free trial.
|Name
|Description
|Function
|Cost
|Advanced Meta Tags Generator
|Easily create meta tags for your web pages using HTML coding.
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Agent Switcher extension
|Adds a menu and a toolbar button to switch the user agent of a browser.
|Browser Extension
|Free
|Ahrefs
|Offers a large index and nice anchor text distribution charts
|Link Building/Research
|Free+Paid
|Alexa
|Analytics and demographic data about any website
|Analytics
|Free
|Analyze robots.txt
|Checks your robot.txt file for errors
|Robots Text Checker
|Free
|Analyse SEO
|Find page speed, and view descriptions, titles, and more
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|Anchor Text Over Optimization Tool
|Type in URL and get full report of potential bad SEO links
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|Banana Tag
|Check your email open rates from Gmail.
|Email Management
|Free+Paid
|Bing Webmaster Tools
|Like Google Webmaster Tools but for Bing
|Analytics
|Free
|Bitly
|Link shortening plus analytics
|Link shortening
|Free
|Boomerang
|Reminder for follow up emails, and email scheduling
|Email Management
|Free
|Broken Link Finder
|Discovery broken links in your niche by keyword
|Broken Links
|Paid
|Browseo
|A web app that allows you to view any webpage without distractions caused by styles
|Browser Extension
|Free
|Buffer
|Finds optimal times to share on social media
|Social Media Tool
|Free
|BuiltWith
|Find what technology any website was built with - competitive analysis
|Competitive Intelligence
|Free
|Bulk HTTP Header Response Checker & Comparison Tool
|Returns the HTTP response code for a list of URLs, and includes which URL they are redirected to
|HTTP Checker
|Free
|Cache Checker
|Check Web Page Cache for Google
|Page Cache Check
|Free
|Caption Generator
|Create captions for YouTube
|Video
|Free
|Cincopa
|Upload any video format file to your Cincopa account and embed it anywhere you want in less than a minute.
|Video
|Free+Paid
|CircleCount
|Powerful analytics for G+
|Analytics
|Free
|CloudFlare
|CDN and a security service to provide your website with speed and safety.
|Website Speed
|Free
|CognitiveSEO
|Suite of tools like backlink checking, rank tracking and more
|Multi Tools
|Free+Paid
|Compete
|Competitve analysis and data intelligence
|Competitive Intelligence
|Trial+Paid
|Content Strategy Generator Tool
|Plan your content strategy based on KR and audience size
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|SERanking
|Automated SEO tools
|SEO Tools
|Paid
|Convert Word Documents to Clean HTML
|Converys word docs to HTML
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Cookie Consent
|A free, open source solution to the EU cookie law
|Cookie Consent Plugin
|Free
|Copyscape
|Plagiarism checker and a duplicate-content checker
|Duplicate Content Checker
|Free
|CrawlerFX
|A site crawler that reviews a site's SEO in 1-2 minutes
|Site Crawler
|Free
|DNS Lookup, NS, CNAME, TXT and MX Record Lookup
|Lookup Mail Exchanger, Name Server, Canonical Name, Sender Policy Framework and Start of Authority Records of a website.
|Hosting and DNS
|Free
|Domain Hunter Plus
|Checks for domain availability and broken links
|Broken Links
|Free
|Duplicate Content
|Check for duplicate content
|Duplicate Content Checker
|Free
|Easel.ly
|Free tools for creating and sharing inforgraphics
|Images
|Free
|Email Format
|Helps you find the proper structure for thousands of companies and organizations across the web.
|Email Management
|Free
|Conductor
|Offers solutions to a variety of SEO needs, including: competitive analysis tools, SEO & Content strategy assistance, Google Analytics help, and easy-to-understand reporting.
|SEO platform
|Paid
|FireBug
|Browser plug-in to test the speed of your site
|Website Speed
|Free
|Followerwonk
|Track your followers via Twitter
|Social Media Tool
|Free
|Geositemapgenerator
|Geositemap generator generates the HTML (in Microformats or Schema.org) for your website
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Google Alerts
|Email updates of the latest relevant Google results (web, news, etc.) based on your queries.
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Google Analytics
|Website analytics, by Google
|Analytics
|Free
|Google Analytics API
|For building custom reports and tools, and pulling data straight into Excel or Google Docs.
|Analytics
|Free
|Google Analytics Debugger
|Loads the debug version of the Google Analytics Javascript for all sites you browse using Google Chrome.
|Analytics
|Free
|Google analytics plugin
|Allows you to track your blog easily and with lots of metadata.
|Analytics
|Free
|Google Keyword Planner
|Google's tool for keyword research
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Google Map Maker
|Contribute to public map information, which may be shared and incorporated into Google Maps.
|Maps
|Free
|Google PageSpeed Insights
|Tools, data, and insights to improve your page speed.
|Website Speed
|Free
|Google Penalty Checker
|Find out which Google update impacted your website in 2 minutes or less.
|Penalty Checker
|Free
|Google Public Data
|Leverages public databases for content research, infographics, and more.
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Google SERP Snippet Optimization Tool
|See how your snippet may appear in Google's search results. Add structured data, review stars, and more.
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Google Structured Data Testing Tool
|Verify your markup with Scheme/microformats
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Google Trends
|See what's trending in Google search results and view keyword search popularity over time.
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Google Webmaster
|Suite of diagnostic and health tools for site owners.
|Analytics
|Free
|Page Grader
|Page Grader
|SEO
|Free
|GTmetrix
|Page speed analyzer
|Website Speed
|Free
|Hootsuite
|Social media management platform
|Social Media Tool
|Trial+Paid
|IFTTT
|Allows you to create automatic triggers between various apps
|Productivity
|Free
|IIS SEO Toolkit
|Analyze SEO aspects like your site's content, structure, and URLs for search engine spiders.
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|Infogr.am
|Easily create graphics and data visualizations.
|Images
|Free
|Internet Marketing Ninjas Tools
|Online tools offered by The Ninjas
|Multi Tools
|Free
|IP Address Number Converter
|Convert IP Address to IP Number and vice versa.
|Reverse IP Domain Lookup
|Free
|Jing
|A computer service that lets you capture basic video, animation, and still images, and share them on the web.
|Video
|Free
|Keyword Eye
|Keyword research + visualizations
|Keyword Research
|Free+Paid
|KnowEm
|Check social profiles for availability, branding
|Social Media Tool
|Paid
|Kombinator
|Makes combining/merging of keywords so much easier.
|Keyword Research
|Free
|Link Assistant
|Link building, emailing etc.
|Link Building/Research
|Paid
|Link Prospector
|Uncover the links that will improve your rankings.
|Link Building/Research
|Trial+Paid
|LinkParser
|Free Firefox addon for webmasters and SEOs
|Browser Extension
|Free
|Linkstant
|Alerts you anytime someone links to your website
|Link Building/Research
|Free
|LongtTailPro
|Find Profitable Keywords Faster Than Ever Before
|Keyword Research
|Paid
|Lxrmarketplace
|Input keyword reports from Google AdWords and AdCenter with basic columns like Campaign, AdGroup, Keyword, Match Type, Clicks, Cost, and more.
|Keyword Research
|Free
|Lxrmarketplace
|Inbound link checker
|Link Building/Research
|Free
|Lxrmarketplace
|Analyze your landing page URLs and find out which landing pages are not working
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|Lxrmarketplace
|Determines the return on investment for your online marketing campaigns
|ROI Calculator
|Free
|Lxrmarketplace
|Tracks change happening on your competitors' webpages, at the frequency of your choice.
|Webpage Monitor
|Free
|MailTester.com
|Test an email to see if it is verified
|Email Management
|Free
|Majestic SEO
|Crawling technology and free charts
|Link Building/Research
|Paid
|Majestic SEO API
|backlink data API
|Link Building/Research
|Free
|MajesticSEO
|Improve your link building strategy.
|Link Building/Research
|Free
|Market Samurai
|Help finding lucrative niches
|Keyword Research
|Paid
|Marketing Grader
|To get a quick overview of current state of online marketing.
|Analytics
|Free
|mergewords
|Merge words, fast and easy. Use it for domain registrations, Google Adwords, whatever.
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Meta Tag Analyzer
|SEO tool to help webmasters analyze their web pages and Meta Tags
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|Meta Tags Extractor
|Extracts meta tags from a website
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Microdata Generator
|Microdata Generator for adding Schema.org tags to your site.
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Mobilio Development
|Desktop tool for crawling websites and seeing how spider sees a site
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|Monitor Backlinks
|The easiest way to check your bad links and your competitor's good links.
|Off Site Analysis
|Paid
|Moz Analytics
|Dashboard of all your important marketing data in one place with actionable analytics
|Analytics
|Paid
|MozBar
|SEO toolbar allows for dozens of tasks done in your browser
|Browser Extension
|Free
|MozCast
|Daily weather report of SERPs changes
|analytics
|Free
|Mozcheck
|Retrieves Moz.com data (E.g. page and domain authority) for URLs on bulk.
|analytics
|Free
|Mozscape API
|Mozscape API and data
|analytics
|Free
|MyBlogGuest
|Find guest blogging opportunities
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Nibbler
|Create a profile and showcase all your websites
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|nTopic
|Gives your content a relevancy score and offers keyword suggestions to improve it.
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|Open Site Explorer
|See backlinks, anchor text, popularity metrics and more.
|Link Building/Research
|Free
|Optimizely
|Easy A/B testing and analytics for CRO
|A/B Testing
|Paid
|PageSpeed Insights
|PageSpeed Insights analyzes the content of a web page, then generates suggestions to make that page faster.
|Website Speed
|Free
|Panguin Tool
|Links with GA to see if you've been hit with a penalty, and if so which one.
|Penalty Checker
|Free
|Permutation Generator
|To generate combinations, with or without repetition, to a specific set length
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Piktochart
|An easy infographic generator.
|Images
|Free
|Pingdom
|Speed testing
|Website Speed
|Free
|Piwik
|Lightweight web analytics
|Analytics
|Free
|Position Checker Tool
|Check the position of a website in search engine results with specific keywords
|Rank Tracking
|Free
|PowerMapper
|Automatic site map creation tool
|HTML Tool
|Paid
|PowToon
|Create engaging animated videos and presentations
|Video
|Free+Paid
|PPC Hero
|Analyze PPC Competition
|Keyword Research
|Free
|Rank Checker for Firefox
|Checks rankings with one click
|Rank Tracking
|Free
|RankCracker
|MatthewWoodward's tool for collecting competitor backlinks and how to replicate them
|Backlink Analysis
|Free
|Rapportive
|Find personal information for your contacts to build rapport
|Email Management
|Free
|Raven
|SEO, content, and research tools
|Multi Tools
|Paid
|Raven Tools
|Toolset for online marketing campaigns
|Analytics
|Trial+Paid
|regex coach
|Finds broken links
|Broken Links
|Free
|Rmoov
|Clean up your backlinks
|Link Building/Research
|Free
|Robots.txt Checker
|Checks for errors in your Robots.txt
|Robots Text Checker
|Free
|Robots Generator
|Generates robot.txt
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Schema Creator
|Helps writing schema/microformats
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Scoop.it
|Content curation platform that discovers relevant content for you based on topic and keyword inputs
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free+Paid
|Screaming Frog
|A powerful website crawling tool with a ton of features and customizations
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Searchmetrics Visibility Charts
|Track the search visibility of any website
|Rank Tracking
|Free
|SEO Analyzer
|Neil Patel's SEO Analyzer: For detailed website audit report.
|Intelligence
|Free
|SEMrush
|Paid and organic keyword data
|Competitive Intelligence
|Free
|Seomator
|White Label Fully Customized Reports with How-to-Fix recommendations
|SEO Audit, and analytics tool
|Free
|SEO Analysis Tool
|Analyze and measure the ranking potential of your web pages
|Analytics
|Free
|SEO for Firefox
|Collects marketing data points directly in the search results.
|Competitive Intelligence
|Free
|SEO PowerSuit
|Suite of link building tools.
|Multi Tools
|Free
|SEO Quake
|Browser plug-in to improve your website’s performance.
|Browser Extension
|Free
|SEO Rank Monitor
|Offers Mobile ranking, Data visualisation, Tracking actions and spying competitor websites
|Analytics
|Paid
|SEO Spyglass
|Checks your back links
|Link Building/Research
|Paid
|SEO Toolbar
|Toolbar showing backlinks and competitive research.
|Browser Extension
|Free
|Niels Tools for Excel
|Niels Bosma's Tools for Excel
|Multi Tools
|Free
|SEO Weather
|Supplies event tracking code for GA
|Analytics
|Free
|SEO Weather
|Bulk check a list of URL’s for PageRank, Domain Authority, Page Authority and IP addresses
|Bulk Metrics Checker
|Free
|SEO Weather
|Trim your URL’s to the root domain and add standard prefixes to the beginning of URL’s
|Link shortening
|Free
|SEOgadget Links API
|The SEOgadget Links API lets you easily gather backlink data and contact information
|Competitive Intelligence
|Free
|SEOgadget Tools
|Gadget lab tools include several Excel plugins, a content strategy generator, and more.
|Multi Tools
|Free
|SEOlytics
|Simplifies your daily SEO tasks
|Analytics
|Free
|Seoptimer
|Website review and SEO audit tool
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|SEOQuake
|Raw data for SEOs
|Competitive Intelligence
|Free
|SERP
|Serp tracker
|Rank Tracking
|Free
|SerpFox
|Shows you where you are ranking for your keywords, overtime
|Rank Tracker
|Free+Paid
|SERPmetrics
|SERPmetrics flux charts track the flux for US search results across Yahoo, Bing and Google over a 30-day period
|Rank Tracking
|Free
|SERPWoo
|Niche Serp tracker
|Rank Tracking
|Free+Paid
|SharedCount
|How content was shared across social media
|Social Media Tool
|Free
|Similar Page Checker
|Check for duplicate content issues
|Duplicate Content Checker
|Free
|Similar Text Finder
|Duplicate Content Checker
|Duplicate Content Checker
|Free
|SimilarWeb
|Competitive intelligence across a number of online industries
|Competitive Intelligence
|Paid
|Site-analyzer
|Analyse your website and generate a multi-point audit sorted by category (accessibility, design, texts, multimedia and networking)
|Analytics
|Free
|Sitebeam
|Hide the Sitebeam name, add your own logo and customise the login screen, favicon, etc
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Paid
|Site Condor
|A Site analysis tool for digital marketing
|Site Analysis
|Free+Paid
|Siteliner
|Check duplicate content, broken links, XML sitemap, internal page rank and more
|Duplicate Content Checker
|Free
|Sitemap Doc
|Creates a sitemap
|Sitemap Generator
|Free
|Sitemap Generators
|Generate a sitemap
|Sitemap Generator
|Free
|Sitemap Inspector
|Validate your sitemap
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Social Crawlytics
|Find your competitor's most shared content
|Social Media Tool
|Free
|Social Tally
|Similar to Shared Count but better on Pinterest metrics
|Social Media Tool
|Free
|SortSite
|One-click web site testing tool available as a web application and a Windows desktop application.
|On Site Analysis
|Paid
|Spider View Simulator
|Shows how a search engine spider, robot or crawler views your web page contents.
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Stack Overflow
|Source for code and help coding
|HTML Tool
|Free
|StatCounter
|Free, quick, and lightweight analytics solution.
|Analytics
|Free
|Swiss army knife
|The Web Developer extension adds various developer tools to the browser.
|Browser Extension
|Paid
|Text Cleaner
|cleans up all kinds of text formatting when copying and pasting between aplications.
|Content Generation/Promotion
|Free
|Tinyeye
|Finds out where an image came from, how it is being used, if modified versions of the image exist, or if there is a higher resolution version.
|Images
|Free
|URLitor
|Bulk HTTP Status Checker
|SEO
|Free
|Trello
|Project management and tracking
|Project Management
|Free
|Ubersuggest
|Returns results of suggested keywords
|Keyword Research
|Free
|URI Valet
|Tool for digging into server headers, canonical information, analyzing redirect problems and more.
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|Validator checks
|Checks the markup validity of Web documents in HTML, XHTML, SMIL, MathML, etc.
|HTML Tool
|Free
|Virante Multi Tools
|Tools developed for the Virant team, opened up for public use.
|Multi Tools
|Free
|Visual Website Optimizer
|Run A/B tests with a simple online editor that lets you test content without knowing code
|A/B Testing
|Paid
|Voilanorbert Email Finder
|Helps find email addresses
|Email Management
|Free
|Wayback Machine
|See the history of your website or your competitor's site
|Competitive Intelligence
|Free
|Webbee SEO Spider
|It’s an SEO Spider that allows you to quickly crawl, analyse and audit a website from SEO perspective.
|On Site Analysis
|Free + Paid
|WebCEO
|Checks your rank
|Rank Tracker
|Paid
|webmaster-rank.info
|Collects the positions of your sites in Google according to your keywords.
|Rank Tracker
|Free
|WebMeUp
|Monitor traffic, social, and search metrics for your website along with your competitors
|Analytics
|Trial+Paid
|WebPagetest
|Website speed tool.
|Website Speed
|Free
|Website Speed Test
|Check how fast a web page loads.
|Website Speed
|Free
|Whitespark Local Citation Finder
|Free and paid solutions to find local citations
|Link Building/Research
|Free+Paid
|Whois Lookup
|Find registration, contact, and administrative information for any domain
|Competitive Intelligence
|Free
|Whoishostingthis
|Get information about the web host, IP address, name servers & more
|Hosting and DNS
|Free
|Wistia
|SEO-friendly solutions for video hosting
|Video
|Free+Paid
|Woorank
|SEO, Social Media, Mobile Optimization, Usability and much more.
|Analytics
|Paid
|Wordle
|Create beautiful word cloud graphics
|Images
|Free
|Wordstream Free Keyword Tools
|Tools help generate thousands of keyword suggestions.
|Keyword Research
|Free
|Wordtracker
|Keyword research suite
|Keyword Research
|Paid
|Xenu's Link Sleuth
|Crawl entire sites, find broken links, create sitemaps, and more.
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|XML-Sitemaps.com
|Sitemap creation solution in minutes
|Sitemap Generator
|Free
|Yoast WordPress SEO Plugin
|SEO plugin for wordpress
|On Site Analysis
|Free
|YouTube Analytics
|Video-specific analytics for YouTube videos
|Video
|Free
|Text-Tools
|Offers semantic analysis of your competitors and your content.
|Analysis
|Paid
|Linkody
|Online Backlink Checker & Monitoring Tool to manage your backlinks. Get valuable SEO metrics. Get e-mail alerts for new/disappeared backlinks.
|Analysis
|Free+Paid
|SEOmonitor
|Discover a better way of measuring and predicting SEO. Accurately measure and predict SEO traffic growth
|Analysis
|Paid
