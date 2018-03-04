Ultimate Ninja SEO Tools List: 200+[2018]

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 4, 2018

All SEOs need SEO tools to effectively do their job and give their clients results. But with all the SEO tools list, how can you possibly keep track?

Luckily, we're here to help!

We've brought together a massive list of over 200 of the best Ninja SEO tools, including links to the website, a short description, function, and whether or not it is free/paid.

Of course, as always, this is merely an introduction - if you are interested in a tool we encourage you to visit the actual website to see all of what it offers.

Also, at the end of this seo tools list I'm going to link to a bonus package that will include hundreds more Ninja SEO tools, that are guaranteed to be up to date.

Don't forget to scroll to the bottom!

But before that, let's just summarize the three tools you can get at NinjaOutreach.

  • Our Free Href Extractor - Simply put in a URL or some HTML and it will extract all of the inbound and outbound links. Great for finding commenters and for influencer outreach.
  • Ninja Outreach Lite - This free Chrome extension works even without a NinjaOutreach Account, and returns a TON of data on each website such as first name, contact information, SEO and social data.
  • NinjaOutreach Premium - Our blogger outreach software, which comes with a 14 day Free trial.

And if you have any other tools to add, let us know in the comments, and we'll put it in the table!

Name Description Function Cost
Advanced Meta Tags Generator Easily create meta tags for your web pages using HTML coding. HTML Tool Free
Agent Switcher extension Adds a menu and a toolbar button to switch the user agent of a browser. Browser Extension Free
Ahrefs Offers a large index and nice anchor text distribution charts Link Building/Research Free+Paid
Alexa Analytics and demographic data about any website Analytics Free
Analyze robots.txt Checks your robot.txt file for errors Robots Text Checker Free
Analyse SEO Find page speed, and view descriptions, titles, and more On Site Analysis Free
Anchor Text Over Optimization Tool Type in URL and get full report of potential bad SEO links On Site Analysis Free
Banana Tag Check your email open rates from Gmail. Email Management Free+Paid
Bing Webmaster Tools Like Google Webmaster Tools but for Bing Analytics Free
Bitly Link shortening plus analytics Link shortening Free
Boomerang Reminder for follow up emails, and email scheduling Email Management Free
Broken Link Finder Discovery broken links in your niche by keyword Broken Links Paid
Browseo A web app that allows you to view any webpage without distractions caused by styles Browser Extension Free
Buffer Finds optimal times to share on social media Social Media Tool Free
BuiltWith Find what technology any website was built with - competitive analysis Competitive Intelligence Free
Bulk HTTP Header Response Checker & Comparison Tool Returns the HTTP response code for a list of URLs, and includes which URL they are redirected to HTTP Checker Free
Cache Checker Check Web Page Cache for Google Page Cache Check Free
Caption Generator Create captions for YouTube Video Free
Cincopa Upload any video format file to your Cincopa account and embed it anywhere you want in less than a minute. Video Free+Paid
CircleCount Powerful analytics for G+ Analytics Free
CloudFlare CDN and a security service to provide your website with speed and safety. Website Speed Free
CognitiveSEO Suite of tools like backlink checking, rank tracking and more Multi Tools Free+Paid
Compete Competitve analysis and data intelligence Competitive Intelligence Trial+Paid
Content Strategy Generator Tool Plan your content strategy based on KR and audience size Content Generation/Promotion Free
SERanking Automated SEO tools SEO Tools Paid
Convert Word Documents to Clean HTML Converys word docs to HTML Content Generation/Promotion Free
Cookie Consent A free, open source solution to the EU cookie law Cookie Consent Plugin Free
Copyscape Plagiarism checker and a duplicate-content checker Duplicate Content Checker Free
CrawlerFX A site crawler that reviews a site's SEO in 1-2 minutes Site Crawler Free
DNS Lookup, NS, CNAME, TXT and MX Record Lookup Lookup Mail Exchanger, Name Server, Canonical Name, Sender Policy Framework and Start of Authority Records of a website. Hosting and DNS Free
Domain Hunter Plus Checks for domain availability and broken links Broken Links Free
Duplicate Content Check for duplicate content Duplicate Content Checker Free
Easel.ly Free tools for creating and sharing inforgraphics Images Free
Email Format Helps you find the proper structure for thousands of companies and organizations across the web. Email Management Free
Conductor Offers solutions to a variety of SEO needs, including: competitive analysis tools, SEO & Content strategy assistance, Google Analytics help, and easy-to-understand reporting. SEO platform Paid
FireBug Browser plug-in to test the speed of your site Website Speed Free
Followerwonk Track your followers via Twitter Social Media Tool Free
Geositemapgenerator Geositemap generator generates the HTML (in Microformats or Schema.org) for your website HTML Tool Free
Google Alerts Email updates of the latest relevant Google results (web, news, etc.) based on your queries. Content Generation/Promotion Free
Google Analytics Website analytics, by Google Analytics Free
Google Analytics API For building custom reports and tools, and pulling data straight into Excel or Google Docs. Analytics Free
Google Analytics Debugger Loads the debug version of the Google Analytics Javascript for all sites you browse using Google Chrome. Analytics Free
Google analytics plugin Allows you to track your blog easily and with lots of metadata. Analytics Free
Google Keyword Planner Google's tool for keyword research Content Generation/Promotion Free
Google Map Maker Contribute to public map information, which may be shared and incorporated into Google Maps. Maps Free
Google PageSpeed Insights Tools, data, and insights to improve your page speed. Website Speed Free
Google Penalty Checker Find out which Google update impacted your website in 2 minutes or less. Penalty Checker Free
Google Public Data Leverages public databases for content research, infographics, and more. Content Generation/Promotion Free
Google SERP Snippet Optimization Tool See how your snippet may appear in Google's search results. Add structured data, review stars, and more. HTML Tool Free
Google Structured Data Testing Tool Verify your markup with Scheme/microformats HTML Tool Free
Google Trends See what's trending in Google search results and view keyword search popularity over time. Content Generation/Promotion Free
Google Webmaster Suite of diagnostic and health tools for site owners. Analytics Free
Page Grader Page Grader SEO Free
GTmetrix Page speed analyzer Website Speed Free
Hootsuite Social media management platform Social Media Tool Trial+Paid
IFTTT Allows you to create automatic triggers between various apps Productivity Free
IIS SEO Toolkit Analyze SEO aspects like your site's content, structure, and URLs for search engine spiders. On Site Analysis Free
Infogr.am Easily create graphics and data visualizations. Images Free
Internet Marketing Ninjas Tools Online tools offered by The Ninjas Multi Tools Free
IP Address Number Converter Convert IP Address to IP Number and vice versa. Reverse IP Domain Lookup Free
Jing A computer service that lets you capture basic video, animation, and still images, and share them on the web. Video Free
Keyword Eye Keyword research + visualizations Keyword Research Free+Paid
KnowEm Check social profiles for availability, branding Social Media Tool Paid
Kombinator Makes combining/merging of keywords so much easier. Keyword Research Free
Link Assistant Link building, emailing etc. Link Building/Research Paid
Link Prospector Uncover the links that will improve your rankings. Link Building/Research Trial+Paid
LinkParser Free Firefox addon for webmasters and SEOs Browser Extension Free
Linkstant Alerts you anytime someone links to your website Link Building/Research Free
LongtTailPro Find Profitable Keywords Faster Than Ever Before Keyword Research Paid
Lxrmarketplace Input keyword reports from Google AdWords and AdCenter with basic columns like Campaign, AdGroup, Keyword, Match Type, Clicks, Cost, and more. Keyword Research Free
Lxrmarketplace Inbound link checker Link Building/Research Free
Lxrmarketplace Analyze your landing page URLs and find out which landing pages are not working On Site Analysis Free
Lxrmarketplace Determines the return on investment for your online marketing campaigns ROI Calculator Free
Lxrmarketplace Tracks change happening on your competitors' webpages, at the frequency of your choice. Webpage Monitor Free
MailTester.com Test an email to see if it is verified Email Management Free
Majestic SEO Crawling technology and free charts Link Building/Research Paid
Majestic SEO API backlink data API Link Building/Research Free
MajesticSEO Improve your link building strategy. Link Building/Research Free
Market Samurai Help finding lucrative niches Keyword Research Paid
Marketing Grader To get a quick overview of current state of online marketing. Analytics Free
mergewords Merge words, fast and easy. Use it for domain registrations, Google Adwords, whatever. Content Generation/Promotion Free
Meta Tag Analyzer SEO tool to help webmasters analyze their web pages and Meta Tags On Site Analysis Free
Meta Tags Extractor Extracts meta tags from a website HTML Tool Free
Microdata Generator Microdata Generator for adding Schema.org tags to your site. HTML Tool Free
Mobilio Development Desktop tool for crawling websites and seeing how spider sees a site On Site Analysis Free
Monitor Backlinks The easiest way to check your bad links and your competitor's good links. Off Site Analysis Paid
Moz Analytics Dashboard of all your important marketing data in one place with actionable analytics Analytics Paid
MozBar SEO toolbar allows for dozens of tasks done in your browser Browser Extension Free
MozCast Daily weather report of SERPs changes analytics Free
Mozcheck Retrieves Moz.com data (E.g. page and domain authority) for URLs on bulk. analytics Free
Mozscape API Mozscape API and data analytics Free
MyBlogGuest Find guest blogging opportunities Content Generation/Promotion Free
Nibbler Create a profile and showcase all your websites Content Generation/Promotion Free
nTopic Gives your content a relevancy score and offers keyword suggestions to improve it. On Site Analysis Free
Open Site Explorer See backlinks, anchor text, popularity metrics and more. Link Building/Research Free
Optimizely Easy A/B testing and analytics for CRO A/B Testing Paid
PageSpeed Insights PageSpeed Insights analyzes the content of a web page, then generates suggestions to make that page faster. Website Speed Free
Panguin Tool Links with GA to see if you've been hit with a penalty, and if so which one. Penalty Checker Free
Permutation Generator To generate combinations, with or without repetition, to a specific set length Content Generation/Promotion Free
Piktochart An easy infographic generator. Images Free
Pingdom Speed testing Website Speed Free
Piwik Lightweight web analytics Analytics Free
Position Checker Tool Check the position of a website in search engine results with specific keywords Rank Tracking Free
PowerMapper Automatic site map creation tool HTML Tool Paid
PowToon Create engaging animated videos and presentations Video Free+Paid
PPC Hero Analyze PPC Competition Keyword Research Free
Rank Checker for Firefox Checks rankings with one click Rank Tracking Free
RankCracker MatthewWoodward's tool for collecting competitor backlinks and how to replicate them Backlink Analysis Free
Rapportive Find personal information for your contacts to build rapport Email Management Free
Raven SEO, content, and research tools Multi Tools Paid
Raven Tools Toolset for online marketing campaigns Analytics Trial+Paid
regex coach Finds broken links Broken Links Free
Rmoov Clean up your backlinks Link Building/Research Free
Robots.txt Checker Checks for errors in your Robots.txt Robots Text Checker Free
Robots Generator Generates robot.txt HTML Tool Free
Schema Creator Helps writing schema/microformats HTML Tool Free
Scoop.it Content curation platform that discovers relevant content for you based on topic and keyword inputs Content Generation/Promotion Free+Paid
Screaming Frog A powerful website crawling tool with a ton of features and customizations HTML Tool Free
Searchmetrics Visibility Charts Track the search visibility of any website Rank Tracking Free
SEO Analyzer Neil Patel's SEO Analyzer: For detailed website audit report. Intelligence Free
SEMrush Paid and organic keyword data Competitive Intelligence Free
Seomator White Label Fully Customized Reports with How-to-Fix recommendations SEO Audit, and analytics tool Free
SEO Analysis Tool Analyze and measure the ranking potential of your web pages Analytics Free
SEO for Firefox Collects marketing data points directly in the search results. Competitive Intelligence Free
SEO PowerSuit Suite of link building tools. Multi Tools Free
SEO Quake Browser plug-in to improve your website’s performance. Browser Extension Free
SEO Rank Monitor Offers Mobile ranking, Data visualisation, Tracking actions and spying competitor websites Analytics Paid
SEO Spyglass Checks your back links Link Building/Research Paid
SEO Toolbar Toolbar showing backlinks and competitive research. Browser Extension Free
Niels Tools for Excel Niels Bosma's Tools for Excel Multi Tools Free
SEO Weather Supplies event tracking code for GA Analytics Free
SEO Weather Bulk check a list of URL’s for PageRank, Domain Authority, Page Authority and IP addresses Bulk Metrics Checker Free
SEO Weather Trim your URL’s to the root domain and add standard prefixes to the beginning of URL’s Link shortening Free
SEOgadget Links API The SEOgadget Links API lets you easily gather backlink data and contact information Competitive Intelligence Free
SEOgadget Tools Gadget lab tools include several Excel plugins, a content strategy generator, and more. Multi Tools Free
SEOlytics Simplifies your daily SEO tasks Analytics Free
Seoptimer Website review and SEO audit tool On Site Analysis Free
SEOQuake Raw data for SEOs Competitive Intelligence Free
SERP Serp tracker Rank Tracking Free
SerpFox Shows you where you are ranking for your keywords, overtime Rank Tracker Free+Paid
SERPmetrics SERPmetrics flux charts track the flux for US search results across Yahoo, Bing and Google over a 30-day period Rank Tracking Free
SERPWoo Niche Serp tracker Rank Tracking Free+Paid
SharedCount How content was shared across social media Social Media Tool Free
Similar Page Checker Check for duplicate content issues Duplicate Content Checker Free
Similar Text Finder Duplicate Content Checker Duplicate Content Checker Free
SimilarWeb Competitive intelligence across a number of online industries Competitive Intelligence Paid
Site-analyzer Analyse your website and generate a multi-point audit sorted by category (accessibility, design, texts, multimedia and networking) Analytics Free
Sitebeam Hide the Sitebeam name, add your own logo and customise the login screen, favicon, etc Content Generation/Promotion Paid
Site Condor A Site analysis tool for digital marketing Site Analysis Free+Paid
Siteliner Check duplicate content, broken links, XML sitemap, internal page rank and more Duplicate Content Checker Free
Sitemap Doc Creates a sitemap Sitemap Generator Free
Sitemap Generators Generate a sitemap Sitemap Generator Free
Sitemap Inspector Validate your sitemap HTML Tool Free
Social Crawlytics Find your competitor's most shared content Social Media Tool Free
Social Tally Similar to Shared Count but better on Pinterest metrics Social Media Tool Free
SortSite One-click web site testing tool available as a web application and a Windows desktop application. On Site Analysis Paid
Spider View Simulator Shows how a search engine spider, robot or crawler views your web page contents. HTML Tool Free
Stack Overflow Source for code and help coding HTML Tool Free
StatCounter Free, quick, and lightweight analytics solution. Analytics Free
Swiss army knife The Web Developer extension adds various developer tools to the browser. Browser Extension Paid
Text Cleaner cleans up all kinds of text formatting when copying and pasting between aplications. Content Generation/Promotion Free
Tinyeye Finds out where an image came from, how it is being used, if modified versions of the image exist, or if there is a higher resolution version. Images Free
URLitor Bulk HTTP Status Checker SEO Free
Trello Project management and tracking Project Management Free
Ubersuggest Returns results of suggested keywords Keyword Research Free
URI Valet Tool for digging into server headers, canonical information, analyzing redirect problems and more. On Site Analysis Free
Validator checks Checks the markup validity of Web documents in HTML, XHTML, SMIL, MathML, etc. HTML Tool Free
Virante Multi Tools Tools developed for the Virant team, opened up for public use. Multi Tools Free
Visual Website Optimizer Run A/B tests with a simple online editor that lets you test content without knowing code A/B Testing Paid
Voilanorbert Email Finder Helps find email addresses Email Management Free
Wayback Machine See the history of your website or your competitor's site Competitive Intelligence Free
Webbee SEO Spider It’s an SEO Spider that allows you to quickly crawl, analyse and audit a website from SEO perspective. On Site Analysis Free + Paid
WebCEO Checks your rank Rank Tracker Paid
webmaster-rank.info Collects the positions of your sites in Google according to your keywords. Rank Tracker Free
WebMeUp Monitor traffic, social, and search metrics for your website along with your competitors Analytics Trial+Paid
WebPagetest Website speed tool. Website Speed Free
Website Speed Test Check how fast a web page loads. Website Speed Free
Whitespark Local Citation Finder Free and paid solutions to find local citations Link Building/Research Free+Paid
Whois Lookup Find registration, contact, and administrative information for any domain Competitive Intelligence Free
Whoishostingthis Get information about the web host, IP address, name servers & more Hosting and DNS Free
Wistia SEO-friendly solutions for video hosting Video Free+Paid
Woorank SEO, Social Media, Mobile Optimization, Usability and much more. Analytics Paid
Wordle Create beautiful word cloud graphics Images Free
Wordstream Free Keyword Tools Tools help generate thousands of keyword suggestions. Keyword Research Free
Wordtracker Keyword research suite Keyword Research Paid
Xenu's Link Sleuth Crawl entire sites, find broken links, create sitemaps, and more. On Site Analysis Free
XML-Sitemaps.com Sitemap creation solution in minutes Sitemap Generator Free
Yoast WordPress SEO Plugin SEO plugin for wordpress On Site Analysis Free
YouTube Analytics Video-specific analytics for YouTube videos Video Free
Text-Tools Offers semantic analysis of your competitors and your content. Analysis Paid
Linkody Online Backlink Checker & Monitoring Tool to manage your backlinks. Get valuable SEO metrics. Get e-mail alerts for new/disappeared backlinks. Analysis Free+Paid
SEOmonitor Discover a better way of measuring and predicting SEO. Accurately measure and predict SEO traffic growth Analysis Paid

Have a tool to add? Let us know in the comments!

Looking For More Ninja SEO Tools?

I'll be honest - I don't keep this article up to date.

And every month, new, hot seo tools come out, not to mention that there are well over 200 to begin with.

logo