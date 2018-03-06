200 Useful Twitter Tools to Get More Twitter Followers

We have compiled a list of Twitter tools to help you get more twitter followers via Twitter marketing. Tools that are in our list are either completely free or they have a free-trial period.
Why is Twitter important?
Here's a few reasons why Twitter is important:
- It will help you build relationship with influencers and bloggers
- You can connect with people/customers on Twitter
- Allows you to create brand awareness
You can promote your blog with Twitter (same as any social media platform). There's a lot things going on in Twitter that can help any business if you know how to use it. According to B2C, listening & learning, customer service, and claimstaking are the 3 primary reasons to maintain a presence on Twitter. If you are not using Twitter for your business, you may be missing something big.
This post, however, is not about how to use Twitter for your marketing needs, but a post on some of the tools that you can check out if you would like to be efficient with Twitter and get more twitter followers in the process.
These are useful twitter tools that can help get more followers, check analytics, discover content, and so on.
Featured: Find Top Twitter Influencers
|Name
|Description
|Function
|Cost
|Twitter Analytics
|Twiter's very own analytics. Be sure to check this out because you'll find good bits of data you can analyze and use for your next twitter marketing campaign.
|Analytics
|Free
|Bedazzle
|Bedazzle is a Chrome extension which adds unicode transforming functions to your Tweet editor on Twitter
|Tweet Editor
|Free
|Bluenod
|Bluenod is a simple way to visualize Twitter communities and find influencers.
|Monitoring
|Free
|Buffer
|Buffer makes it super easy to share any page you're reading. Keep your Buffer topped up and we automagically share them for you through the day.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Commun.it
|Easy Twitter Management - The Leading Twitter Community Manager. Grow followers & manage multiple profiles with Commun.it, the leading Community & Relationship manager.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|CoSchedule
|CoSchedule is the best way to plan your marketing and save a ton of time. Trusted by more than 10,000 bloggers, editors, and social marketers world-wide.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Crowdfire
|Looking for a Social media engagement tool to grow? Crowdfire is one of the online marketing tools where you can have social media strategy and marketing plans.
|Follow/Unfollow
|Free
|CrowdRiff
|CrowdRiff is a digital asset manager for all of social. We make it easier to find, manage and share the content that matters to you.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Ctrlq
|Create your own Twitter archiving tool to save tweets for any search term or #hashtag to a Google Spreadsheet.
|Archive Tool
|Free
|Daily140
|Get a daily email with the most recent follows and favorites of five Twitter users of your choice.
|Notification
|Free
|Digg
|Digg is the homepage of the Internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|DoesFollow
|Ask doesfollow to know who follows who. Keep track of people you follow and see if someone you know follows them too!
|Monitoring
|Free
|Mention
|With Mention you can monitor in real-time about anything on the web and social media. React quickly, collaborate & analyze your online presence.
|Monitoring
|Free
|Filta
|We follow people for a reason, because they are awesome right? Maybe they're a ridiculously talented illustrator, or perhaps they love photography as much as you do and have the best exposure posts.
|Monitoring
|Free
|FollowFly
|Social media aggregator that brings in feeds from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit AMAs for anyone you search for with various sorting options.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Nudge
|Nudge is a simple tool for community managers and customer service teams. Get organized, respond to Tweets, plan follow ups, and more in seconds.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|GroupTweet
|The easiest way to manage a group twitter account. Allow any number of contributors to Tweet from your company, school, team, or group Twitter account using any Twitter app they prefer.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|HappyFriends
|Mailbox style reader for twitter. You can organize tweets of people you follow here.
|Twitter Mail
|Free
|Hashtagify
|Find the best Twitter hashtags to reach your audience. Search their relations and influencers with the most advanced Twitter Hashtags Search Engine.
|Monitoring
|Free
|Hootsuite
|Enhance your social media management with Hootsuite, the leading social media dashboard. Manage multiple networks and profiles and measure your campaign results.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|IFTTT
|IFTTT puts the Internet to work for you. Create simple connections between the products you use every day.
|Monitoring
|Free
|iTrended
|Reporting tool for twitter trends. Zoomable heatmaps, charts, demographics, official twitter trend data since 2009, downloadable raw data in csv!
|Monitoring
|Free
|Keyhole
|Keyhole is a real-time hashtag tracker for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It's visual dashboard is simple, beautiful and shareable!
|Monitoring
|Free
|Klear
|A leading social intelligence platform that provides solutions for social monitoring, influencer marketing and competitive intelligence.
|Monitoring
|Free
|Klout
|Klout helps people who want to be great at social media. Join today to start sharing original content and measuring your online impact.
|Analytics
|Free
|TheLatest
|An automatic list of the 10 best links from Twitter right now.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|LikeExplorer
|Check how many people liked or shared a specific web page on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and other social networks.
|Content Discover
|Free
|ManageFlitter
|ManageFlitter is a critically acclaimed set of Twitter Tools loved by over 3 million people. Unfollow, Follow, Bio Search; Analytics.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|MeerkatApp
|A livestream video app you can use to make to entertain your followers.
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|Mentiomapp
|Mentionmapp makes discovering Twitter’s great stuff easier. People, places, events, conversations; see the connections. Discover who you are missing, and what you are missing out on. Simple and insightful, and it's free.
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|MustBePresent
|Gauge your brand's social responsiveness in real-time and compare yourself against industry benchmarks. Get your free report to see where your company stands.
|Monitoring
|Free
|News.me
|Get the News.me Daily Briefing. Your top stories from Facebook and Twitter delivered to your inbox.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|Nuzzel
|Discover top news from friends and influencers. Subscribe to social-powered newsletters or easily curate your own newsletter.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|OneMillionTweetMap
|Allows you to see a tweet map of the entire world. Tweet clusters, latest tweets, search them all via keywords filters and hastags filters.
|Monitoring
|Free
|LittlePorkChop
|Say you have a complicated idea to express, too much to fit in a 140-character tweet. Go to Little Pork Chop, and type it in. Edit it, tweak it up. As you're typing you'll see a preview of how it's going to break up your text into 140-character tweets. You can add a \"hard\" return anywhere to cause it to start a new one.
|Tweet Editor
|Free
|Pullquote
|Pullquote makes it easy to tweet quotes and images, quotecast, and annotate and collect quotes. Activate your online reading!
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|RiteTag
|The social media marketing toolkit. Actionable analytics, social crafting and automation. Right where you post.
|Analytics
|Free
|SavePublishing
|Click the bookmarklet and find the tweetable sentences on any web page.
|Tweet Editor
|Free
|Seen
|Seen is the best way to experience events short of being there. Seen collects and makes sense of social media data, in real time.
|Monitoring
|Free
|ShareAsImage
|Share As Image lets you add text to any image from anywhere on the web.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|SocialBearing
|Twitter search & analytics for tweets, timelines and twitter maps. Find, filter and sort tweets or people by location, sentiment, media, engagement, influence and more
|Analytics
|Free
|SocialBro
|SocialBro - everything you need to smart tune your Twitter strategy, Discover, Segment, Understand and Execute.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|SocialRank
|SocialRank helps you find your best followers, most valuable followers, and most engaged followers on Twitter.
|Monitoring
|Free
|SproutSocial
|Sprout Social is a social media management tool created to help businesses grow their social media presence.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Storify
|Create stories using social media. Turn what people post on social media into compelling stories. Collect the best photos, video, tweets and more to publish them as simple, beautiful stories that can be embedded anywhere.
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|SumAll
|SumAll is your social media analytics and business dashboard. All in one place, all for free.
|Analytics
|Free
|t.co
|Twitter's own link shortener! Shortened links allow you to share long URLs in a Tweet while maintaining the maximum number of characters for your message.
|Link Shortener
|Free
|Hash
|A tool you can use to catch up to today's top stories via #Hash
|Content Discovery
|Free
|Thunderclap
|Thunderclap helps groups of people share a single message all at once. Amplify your message with the power of the crowd.
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|Toolset
|Twitter growth made easy. All the marketing tools you need to help grow your twitter account.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Trends24
|Get the latest trending topics locally or globally and be updated!
|Content Discovery
|Free
|Trendsmap
|Twitter trends mapped. Visualize topics trending globally, nationally, and in your city. See the top news stories, videos, and images for trends ocuring anywhere in the world.Twitter trends mapped.
|Monitoring
|Free
|TUNS
|Twitter Unfollower Notification Service. With TUNS you can keep track of your twitter unfollower.
|Unfollowing
|Free
|Twazzup
|Offers real-time monitoring and analytics for twitter. Sign in with your twitter account and see how it can work wonders for you.
|Analytics
|Free
|TwitterBirthday
|Celebrate your Twitter birthday, find out when your friends were born on Twitter!
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|TwChat
|This public service allows you to create realtime chat rooms based on twitter hashtag. Invite users and perform the presentations online without any additional software! Add your friends or colleagues to help you with moderation.
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|Tweepi
|Use tweepi to manage and grow your twitter account. Use this to follow and unfollow, engage in conversations, reciprocate fans, etc.
|Follow/Unfollow
|Free
|TweetChat
|TweetChat is where the world comes to chat. A Twitter chat platform which allows users to participate in real-time hashtag conversations, visit and share their favorite tweets from conversations via FavePages and create & publish stories around their favorite tweets via FavePage Stories.
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|TweetDeck
|TweetDeck is your personal browser for staying in touch with what's happening now.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|TweetTopicExplorer
|This tool retrieves recent tweets from given twitter ID and displays the most common words used in those tweets. Use this to analyze someone's (perhaps a competitor) tweets and improve yours.
|Monitoring
|Free
|Tweriod
|Tweriod is a free twitter tool that helps you make the most of Twitter by letting you know the best time to tweet.
|Monitoring
|Free
|Twilert
|Twilert is a Twitter search tool that sends you email alerts of tweets containing your brand, product, service... well any keyword you like really!
|Notification
|Free
|Twindr
|Clean your twitter feed. Makes it easier to unfollow people on twitter. Swipe left to unfollow, that's it, really.
|Unfollow
|Free
|Twipho
|Twitter photo search. Find out what's happening right now on twitter, in photos.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|Twitonomy
|Twitter analytics tool you can use to browse, search, filter and get insights on the people you follow and those who follow you. There's too many things to mention but tool looks like an all-in-one analytics and monitoring tool.
|Analytics
|Free
|Twitshot
|Twitshot allows you to extract images from links and attach them to your tweets.
|Twitter Engagement
|Free
|Twitterfeed
|Twitterfeed is a utility that allows you to feed your content (for example, blog posts or any other content that supports RSS feeds) to twitter, Facebook, and other social platforms. It enables publishers to bring content to a wider audience and track the performance through real-time stats.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|Twitterrific
|Twitterrific is the friendly, award-winning Twitter client that's beautiful to look at, easy to use and full of elegant features.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Twubs
|Hashtags made useful. Follow hashtags and conversations that interest you. Real-time tweets, photos, videos and more from hashtags in one place. Discover relevant content, conversation and connect with people.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|Twurly
|No more scanning your Twitter feed just to find the links. More and more links are being shared on Twitter every day. But it's difficult to find them amongst all the noise. Twurly makes it easy.
|Content Discovery
|Free
|Statusbrew
|Statusbrew is a one stop station for scheduling tweets, automating your tasks and managing your Twitter and Instagram community.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Warble
|Daily email alerts for Twitter. Track keywords, phrases, #hashtags @mentions and more! Monitor Twitter for content that's interesting to YOU.
|Twitter Management
|Free
|Zapier
|Zapier makes it easy to automate tasks between web apps. Connect the apps you use, automate tasks, get more out of your data.
|Twitter Management
|Free
Are we missing anything? Let us know in the comment section and we'll be happy to update this article to add even more tools!