200 Useful Twitter Tools to Get More Twitter Followers

We have compiled a list of Twitter tools to help you get more twitter followers via Twitter marketing. Tools that are in our list are either completely free or they have a free-trial period.

Why is Twitter important?

Here's a few reasons why Twitter is important:

It will help you build relationship with influencers and bloggers

You can connect with people/customers on Twitter

Allows you to create brand awareness

You can promote your blog with Twitter (same as any social media platform). There's a lot things going on in Twitter that can help any business if you know how to use it. According to B2C, listening & learning, customer service, and claimstaking are the 3 primary reasons to maintain a presence on Twitter. If you are not using Twitter for your business, you may be missing something big.

This post, however, is not about how to use Twitter for your marketing needs, but a post on some of the tools that you can check out if you would like to be efficient with Twitter and get more twitter followers in the process.

These are useful twitter tools that can help get more followers, check analytics, discover content, and so on.

Featured: Find Top Twitter Influencers

Name Description Function Cost Twitter Analytics Twiter's very own analytics. Be sure to check this out because you'll find good bits of data you can analyze and use for your next twitter marketing campaign. Analytics Free Bedazzle Bedazzle is a Chrome extension which adds unicode transforming functions to your Tweet editor on Twitter Tweet Editor Free Bluenod Bluenod is a simple way to visualize Twitter communities and find influencers. Monitoring Free Buffer Buffer makes it super easy to share any page you're reading. Keep your Buffer topped up and we automagically share them for you through the day. Twitter Management Free Commun.it Easy Twitter Management - The Leading Twitter Community Manager. Grow followers & manage multiple profiles with Commun.it, the leading Community & Relationship manager. Twitter Management Free CoSchedule CoSchedule is the best way to plan your marketing and save a ton of time. Trusted by more than 10,000 bloggers, editors, and social marketers world-wide. Twitter Management Free Crowdfire Looking for a Social media engagement tool to grow? Crowdfire is one of the online marketing tools where you can have social media strategy and marketing plans. Follow/Unfollow Free CrowdRiff CrowdRiff is a digital asset manager for all of social. We make it easier to find, manage and share the content that matters to you. Twitter Management Free Ctrlq Create your own Twitter archiving tool to save tweets for any search term or #hashtag to a Google Spreadsheet. Archive Tool Free Daily140 Get a daily email with the most recent follows and favorites of five Twitter users of your choice. Notification Free Digg Digg is the homepage of the Internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. Content Discovery Free DoesFollow Ask doesfollow to know who follows who. Keep track of people you follow and see if someone you know follows them too! Monitoring Free Mention With Mention you can monitor in real-time about anything on the web and social media. React quickly, collaborate & analyze your online presence. Monitoring Free Filta We follow people for a reason, because they are awesome right? Maybe they're a ridiculously talented illustrator, or perhaps they love photography as much as you do and have the best exposure posts. Monitoring Free FollowFly Social media aggregator that brings in feeds from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit AMAs for anyone you search for with various sorting options. Twitter Management Free Nudge Nudge is a simple tool for community managers and customer service teams. Get organized, respond to Tweets, plan follow ups, and more in seconds. Twitter Management Free GroupTweet The easiest way to manage a group twitter account. Allow any number of contributors to Tweet from your company, school, team, or group Twitter account using any Twitter app they prefer. Twitter Management Free HappyFriends Mailbox style reader for twitter. You can organize tweets of people you follow here. Twitter Mail Free Hashtagify Find the best Twitter hashtags to reach your audience. Search their relations and influencers with the most advanced Twitter Hashtags Search Engine. Monitoring Free Hootsuite Enhance your social media management with Hootsuite, the leading social media dashboard. Manage multiple networks and profiles and measure your campaign results. Twitter Management Free IFTTT IFTTT puts the Internet to work for you. Create simple connections between the products you use every day. Monitoring Free iTrended Reporting tool for twitter trends. Zoomable heatmaps, charts, demographics, official twitter trend data since 2009, downloadable raw data in csv! Monitoring Free Keyhole Keyhole is a real-time hashtag tracker for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It's visual dashboard is simple, beautiful and shareable! Monitoring Free Klear A leading social intelligence platform that provides solutions for social monitoring, influencer marketing and competitive intelligence. Monitoring Free Klout Klout helps people who want to be great at social media. Join today to start sharing original content and measuring your online impact. Analytics Free TheLatest An automatic list of the 10 best links from Twitter right now. Content Discovery Free LikeExplorer Check how many people liked or shared a specific web page on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and other social networks. Content Discover Free ManageFlitter ManageFlitter is a critically acclaimed set of Twitter Tools loved by over 3 million people. Unfollow, Follow, Bio Search; Analytics. Twitter Management Free MeerkatApp A livestream video app you can use to make to entertain your followers. Twitter Engagement Free Mentiomapp Mentionmapp makes discovering Twitter’s great stuff easier. People, places, events, conversations; see the connections. Discover who you are missing, and what you are missing out on. Simple and insightful, and it's free. Twitter Engagement Free MustBePresent Gauge your brand's social responsiveness in real-time and compare yourself against industry benchmarks. Get your free report to see where your company stands. Monitoring Free News.me Get the News.me Daily Briefing. Your top stories from Facebook and Twitter delivered to your inbox. Content Discovery Free Nuzzel Discover top news from friends and influencers. Subscribe to social-powered newsletters or easily curate your own newsletter. Content Discovery Free OneMillionTweetMap Allows you to see a tweet map of the entire world. Tweet clusters, latest tweets, search them all via keywords filters and hastags filters. Monitoring Free LittlePorkChop Say you have a complicated idea to express, too much to fit in a 140-character tweet. Go to Little Pork Chop, and type it in. Edit it, tweak it up. As you're typing you'll see a preview of how it's going to break up your text into 140-character tweets. You can add a \"hard\" return anywhere to cause it to start a new one. Tweet Editor Free Pullquote Pullquote makes it easy to tweet quotes and images, quotecast, and annotate and collect quotes. Activate your online reading! Twitter Engagement Free RiteTag The social media marketing toolkit. Actionable analytics, social crafting and automation. Right where you post. Analytics Free SavePublishing Click the bookmarklet and find the tweetable sentences on any web page. Tweet Editor Free Seen Seen is the best way to experience events short of being there. Seen collects and makes sense of social media data, in real time. Monitoring Free ShareAsImage Share As Image lets you add text to any image from anywhere on the web. Content Discovery Free SocialBearing Twitter search & analytics for tweets, timelines and twitter maps. Find, filter and sort tweets or people by location, sentiment, media, engagement, influence and more Analytics Free SocialBro SocialBro - everything you need to smart tune your Twitter strategy, Discover, Segment, Understand and Execute. Twitter Management Free SocialRank SocialRank helps you find your best followers, most valuable followers, and most engaged followers on Twitter. Monitoring Free SproutSocial Sprout Social is a social media management tool created to help businesses grow their social media presence. Twitter Management Free Storify Create stories using social media. Turn what people post on social media into compelling stories. Collect the best photos, video, tweets and more to publish them as simple, beautiful stories that can be embedded anywhere. Twitter Engagement Free SumAll SumAll is your social media analytics and business dashboard. All in one place, all for free. Analytics Free t.co Twitter's own link shortener! Shortened links allow you to share long URLs in a Tweet while maintaining the maximum number of characters for your message. Link Shortener Free Hash A tool you can use to catch up to today's top stories via #Hash Content Discovery Free Thunderclap Thunderclap helps groups of people share a single message all at once. Amplify your message with the power of the crowd. Twitter Engagement Free Toolset Twitter growth made easy. All the marketing tools you need to help grow your twitter account. Twitter Management Free Trends24 Get the latest trending topics locally or globally and be updated! Content Discovery Free Trendsmap Twitter trends mapped. Visualize topics trending globally, nationally, and in your city. See the top news stories, videos, and images for trends ocuring anywhere in the world.Twitter trends mapped. Monitoring Free TUNS Twitter Unfollower Notification Service. With TUNS you can keep track of your twitter unfollower. Unfollowing Free Twazzup Offers real-time monitoring and analytics for twitter. Sign in with your twitter account and see how it can work wonders for you. Analytics Free TwitterBirthday Celebrate your Twitter birthday, find out when your friends were born on Twitter! Twitter Engagement Free TwChat This public service allows you to create realtime chat rooms based on twitter hashtag. Invite users and perform the presentations online without any additional software! Add your friends or colleagues to help you with moderation. Twitter Engagement Free Tweepi Use tweepi to manage and grow your twitter account. Use this to follow and unfollow, engage in conversations, reciprocate fans, etc. Follow/Unfollow Free TweetChat TweetChat is where the world comes to chat. A Twitter chat platform which allows users to participate in real-time hashtag conversations, visit and share their favorite tweets from conversations via FavePages and create & publish stories around their favorite tweets via FavePage Stories. Twitter Engagement Free TweetDeck TweetDeck is your personal browser for staying in touch with what's happening now. Content Discovery Free TweetTopicExplorer This tool retrieves recent tweets from given twitter ID and displays the most common words used in those tweets. Use this to analyze someone's (perhaps a competitor) tweets and improve yours. Monitoring Free Tweriod Tweriod is a free twitter tool that helps you make the most of Twitter by letting you know the best time to tweet. Monitoring Free Twilert Twilert is a Twitter search tool that sends you email alerts of tweets containing your brand, product, service... well any keyword you like really! Notification Free Twindr Clean your twitter feed. Makes it easier to unfollow people on twitter. Swipe left to unfollow, that's it, really. Unfollow Free Twipho Twitter photo search. Find out what's happening right now on twitter, in photos. Content Discovery Free Twitonomy Twitter analytics tool you can use to browse, search, filter and get insights on the people you follow and those who follow you. There's too many things to mention but tool looks like an all-in-one analytics and monitoring tool. Analytics Free Twitshot Twitshot allows you to extract images from links and attach them to your tweets. Twitter Engagement Free Twitterfeed Twitterfeed is a utility that allows you to feed your content (for example, blog posts or any other content that supports RSS feeds) to twitter, Facebook, and other social platforms. It enables publishers to bring content to a wider audience and track the performance through real-time stats. Content Discovery Free Twitterrific Twitterrific is the friendly, award-winning Twitter client that's beautiful to look at, easy to use and full of elegant features. Twitter Management Free Twubs Hashtags made useful. Follow hashtags and conversations that interest you. Real-time tweets, photos, videos and more from hashtags in one place. Discover relevant content, conversation and connect with people. Content Discovery Free Twurly No more scanning your Twitter feed just to find the links. More and more links are being shared on Twitter every day. But it's difficult to find them amongst all the noise. Twurly makes it easy. Content Discovery Free Statusbrew Statusbrew is a one stop station for scheduling tweets, automating your tasks and managing your Twitter and Instagram community. Twitter Management Free Warble Daily email alerts for Twitter. Track keywords, phrases, #hashtags @mentions and more! Monitor Twitter for content that's interesting to YOU. Twitter Management Free Zapier Zapier makes it easy to automate tasks between web apps. Connect the apps you use, automate tasks, get more out of your data. Twitter Management Free

Are we missing anything? Let us know in the comment section and we'll be happy to update this article to add even more tools!