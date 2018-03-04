The Big List of 200+ Content Marketing Software & Tools

89% of businesses that do content marketing say it works, according to a recent study.

And yet the majority of businesses do not have a content marketing strategy (if they are using content marketing software at all).

The crux of content marketing has to do with coming up with an idea, creating unique content, and promoting that content.

But of course as marketers we know there's a lot more to it than that.

And to be successful we need tools - content marketing tools, in fact.

How many content marketing software are there? We'll, we've found over 200 in this post, and I doubt that even represents 1% of all the tools out there, but it's a start.

We've grouped them into key categories that matter.

Table Of Contents

Tools For Analytics

Clicky - Monitor, analyze, and react to your blog or web site's traffic in real-time.

Compete - Optimize your digital marketing, business development, media planning and competitive strategy with Compete's online consumer behavior insights.

Crimson Hexagon - Crimson Hexagon is an enterprise big data company providing social media analytics to leading brands and agencies.

CrowdBooster - Crowdbooster measures and optimizes your social media marketing, providing powerful, easy-to-use analytics and recommendations on Twitter and Facebook.

Curalate - Curalate is the all-in-one visual marketing platform for Pinterest, Instagram, Tumblr & Facebook. Run contests, schedule, publish & analyze social images.

Cyfe - Social media, analytics, marketing, sales, support, infrastructure... all in one place. Track your entire business in real-time.

Docalytics - Learn how you can track and understand how your readers are engaging with your downloadable content with Docalytics.

FullCircle Insights - gives Salesforce marketing users the solution they need to improve marketing results, drive more revenue and plan with confidence.

gShift - gShift's Web Presence Analytics platform provides agencies and brand data-driven insights, monitoring and reporting for SEO, social and content marketing.

KISSmetrics - KISSmetrics is a revolutionary person-based analytics platform for your whole team.

Like Explorer - Check how many people liked or shared a specific web page on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and other social networks.

Mixpanel - Mixpanel is the most advanced analytics platform in the world for mobile & web.

moz - Moz builds tools that make inbound marketing easy.

Must Be Present - Gauge your brand's social responsiveness in real-time and compare yourself against industry benchmarks.

Nuvi- - NUVI, Real-Time social intelligence is a social-media monitoring, listening, reporting and analytics dashboard

Parse.ly - Parse.ly partners with digital publishers to provide clear audience insights through an intuitive analytics platform.

Quantcast - Quantcast provides free measurement of audience demographics and delivers real-time advertising.

Rival IQ - Digital marketing analytics with competitive analysis. Social media analytics, SEO keyword rankings and Website content marketing.

Simplereach - SimpleReach helps publishers, agencies and brands measure, intelligently distribute and retarget content across the most efficient channels to drive content ROI at scale.

Simply Measured - Simply Measured's leading social media analytics provide in-depth measurement and reporting across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and many more

Socialbakers - Socialbakers is the most popular provider of social media analytic tools, statistics and metrics for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus and YouTube.

SumAll - SumAll is your social media analytics and business dashboard. All in one place, all for free.

TrackMaven - TrackMaven helps companies identify marketing opportunities, optimize content distribution, and report on real-time progress.

Trial Fire - Trialfire's visual approach is the easiest way to collect customer data from a website or application and route it to your analytics and marketing tools.

ViralWoot - Viralwoot is the best promotion, management and analytics tool, used and loved by 30,000 individuals and businesses.

WebTrends - Webtrends - Discover data-driven solutions and find new ways to reach your customers.

Wistia - Wistia provides professional video hosting with amazing viewer analytics, HD video delivery, and marketing tools to help understand your visitors.

Woopra - Track your customers' web and mobile activity, forms, emails, support tickets and more, all in one place with customer analytics.

Zuum - Social Intelligence: Get the latest industry research. Zuum regularly publishes industry and content trending data

Tools For Audio Creation

ePodcast Creator - Software for podcasting, includes podcasting creation, audio recording software, download managers and more.

Podbean - Ultra simple podcast publishing solution. Unlimited bandwidth and storage. Everything a podcaster needs to host, promote, and track your podcast.

Tools For Content Creation

Answerthepublic - Find out what questions and queries your consumers have by getting a free report of what they're searching for in Google and YouTube

ClickMeeting - Collaborate with partners and clients using ClickMeeting professional web conferencing software.

Contently - Contently helps leading brands build loyal audiences through premium, original content.

Contentmart - Contentmart, is similar to textbroker.com, in that it also connects clients and copywriters across the globe. The main difference between contentmart and textbroker.com is that a writer can place a bid on multiple orders with their desired pricing and can accept bulk orders all at once.

Copyscape - Copyscape is a free plagiarism checker.

CyberLink Power Director 13 Ultra - CyberLink gives you the power create stories with photos, audio and video with your PC software, mobile apps and cloud service.

Ebyline - Manage content writing and discover vetted content writers with Ebyline's platform for publishers and professional journalists.

Gliffy - Create a flow chart, network diagram, uml diagram, organizational chart or wireframe with ease.

Grammarly - Check your grammar right from your browser or Microsoft Office.

IconFinder - Iconfinder provides beautiful icons to millions of designers and developers.

Image resizer - Resize, shrink, and crop your pictures online for free at PicResize.com.

InfographicLabs - Infographiclabs is the first place to check when you need beautiful, handcrafted and well researched infographics.

KnowledgeVision - Interactive multimedia online presentations made easy for content marketing, e-learning & more.

KWfinder - Find hundreds of hidden keywords with low SEO difficulty in seconds.

PaperRater - Grammar, Plagiarism, and Spelling Check; Free Online Proofreading;

PicMonkey - Add filters, frames, text, and effects with our free online photo editing tool!

Pinwords - Pinwords is an app that lets you instantly add beautiful captions to your images and pins on pinterest.

Pixabay - Search over 380,000 free photos, illustrations, and vector graphics or share your own pictures as public domain on Pixabay.

Placeit - Placeit is used for creating iPhone mockups and iPad mockups. It's much faster than using a PSD mockup and produce product mockup within seconds!

Polldaddy - Create stunning surveys, polls, and quizzes in minutes. Collect responses via your website, e-mail, iPad, Facebook, and Twitter. Generate and share easy-to-read reports.

PowToon - PowToon is an online business presentation software tool that allows you to create free, cool, and awesome animated video explainers as an alternative to using powerpoint

Resize.it - An online image resize, crop, rotate, grayscale, sketch and blur utility to edit your pictures, photos or images quickly online for free

Roojoom - Connect pieces of content together into a story that keeps your audience engaged, focused and on track

Scripted - Create content easily with Scripted's curated network of freelance writers.

Shutterstock - Search millions of royalty-free stock photos, illustrations, and vectors.

Storify - Create stories using social media. Turn what people post on social media into compelling stories.

Survey Monkey - Create and publish online surveys in minutes, and view results graphically and in real time.

Textbroker - Get custom blog articles, product descriptions and any kind of content you need.

Thinglink - Make Your Images Interactive - ThingLink

Uberflip - Uberflip is a content marketing software that brings your videos, photos, social media channels, and eBooks into one engaging, responsive and branded experience to generate leads.

Venngage - Venngage is an online infographics maker and data visualization tool

Visually - Visually creates custom sharable infographics, videos, and interactive experiences for brands

Wibbitz - Automatically create premium videos from text content within seconds.

WriterAccess - Our content marketplace connects clients with freelance writers via the cloud.

Dialogfeed - A Social Wall for websites, event & TV. You can use this to aggregate Instagram, Twitter and Hashtag posts OR use their API to display live social media feeds.

Tools For Content Curation

ContentDJ - ContentDJ helps small businesses, startups, and marketers identify quality niche content to publish to social media sites.

Curata - Curata's software enables marketers to scale content marketing to grow leads and revenue.

Infogr.am - Create infographics and interactive online charts.

Issuu - Issuu is a digital publishing platform that makes it simple to publish magazines, catalogs, newspapers, books, and more online.

Juxtapost - Juxtapost - A fast, free and simple way to bookmark images while you surf so that you never forget that neat shirt you wanted, or that amazing idea you just saw.

List.ly - Listly is lists made made easy + social + fun! If you like lists, you will love Listly.

Scoop.it - Discover, curate and publish great content to get visibility online.

Trapit - Trapit is the platform for authentic employee advocacy and social selling.

Tools For Content Discovery

Alltop - All the top headlines from popular topics around the web

Content Analysis Tool - (CAT) is purpose-built to create usable, detailed, automated content inventories.

Feedly - organize, read and share what matters to you.

newsstand for staff picks - Publish Twitter, Facebook, Google+ or any web content into your own online newspaper.

Reddit - reddit: the front page of the internet

Tools For Content Enrichment

Contest Factory - Contest Factory provides online contests, sweepstakes, instant win games, polls and prediction contests for social media, mobile marketing and web based applications.

Qzzr - Qzzr is a simple online quiz tool that allows you to quickly create beautiful quizzes, post them anywhere on the web, view on any device, and track results.

SnapApp - Reimagine your content marketing. Create more content, distribute to more channels and get better results with the SnapApp Content Marketing Platform.

StatSilk - Create interactive maps with your data

Votigo - Allows marketers to grow their audiences with facebook contest, video contest, photo contest, facebook sweepstakes, contest software, social contests & sweepstakes, social media management, social media analytics.

Tools For Content Optimization

Acrolinx - is the only software that can read your content and guide your writers to mae it better. All based on your terms, style and tone.

Wordy - Wordy is the web's only real-time, human, copy-editing and proofreading service.

Yoast - Home of team Yoast, led by Joost de Valk, developer of many WordPress plugins and an authority on WordPress & website optimization.

Tools For Sharing And Social Media

AddThis - AddThis transforms billions of web interactions into real-time audience intelligence and website engagement tools to help marketers plan and deliver efficient and effective campaigns.

Bit.ly - Own, understand and activate your best audience through the power of the link.

Brightcove - Brightcove Video Cloud is the leading online video hosting platform and online video player solution.

Buffer - Buffer makes it super easy to share any page you're reading.

CisionPoint - Power your stories with CisionPoint, the fully integrated, on-demand PR & Marketing solution.

Click to Tweet - Tweet link generator

Delicious - Keep, share, and discover the best of the Web using Delicious, the world's leading social bookmarking service.

dlvr.it - dlvr.it helps publishers deliver their content to the social web, including twitter and facebook.

Facebook - Facebook is a social utility that connects people with friends and others who work, study and live around them.

Getresponse - Send email newsletters, campaigns, online surveys and follow-up autoresponders. (We think this one's a winner and we agree with this review by Dave Chesson )

) HelpAReporter.com - Help A Reporter connects news sources with journalists looking for their expertise.

Hootsuite - Manage multiple networks and profiles and measure your campaign results.

Inbound.org - The inbound.org network is the world's largest community of inbound marketers.

LinkedIn - Build and engage with your professional network.

Mentionlytics - Easy to use, yet powerful, Web & Social Media monitoring tool. See what they say about your brand and products on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and any website.

Oktopost - Oktopost is a social media management software designed to publish social messages, converse with prospects and generate leads

Outbrain - Outbrain is the world's largest and most trusted content discovery platform.

Papershare - Dynamic Signal redefines how companies communicate with the world in order to ignite brand awareness, and increase revenues and employee engagement.

Pocket - When you find something you want to view later, put it in Pocket.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud - Connect interactions from any channel or device, combining customer data and behaviors to create real-time relevant communications that are delivered on your customers

Slideshare - Discover, Share, and Present presentations and infographics with the world's largest professional content sharing community.

Social Bro - With SocialBro you can manage and analyze your Twitter Community.

Social Mention - Social Mention is a social media search engine that searches user-generated content such as blogs, comments, bookmarks, events, news, videos, and microblogging services.

Sprout Social - Sprout Social is a social media management tool created to help businesses find new customers & grow their social media presence.

SumoMe - SumoMe is a suite of free tools that can be used to grow your website's traffic.

Taboola - Taboola is a content discovery platform that provides a web widget to content creators on their website to show "Content You May Like" that includes links to related articles, videos, and slideshows.

Tweriod - Tweriod is a free twitter tool that helps you make the most of Twitter by letting you know the best time to tweet.

Twitter - Get in-the-moment updates on the things that interest you.

Youtube - Share your videos with friends, family, and the world

Zapier - Zapier makes it easy to automate tasks between web apps.

Tools For Conversion Optimization

Unbounce - Unbounce lets marketers build, publish and test landing pages without IT or software. A/B testing and lead gen make it a powerful marketing tool.

Convert - A/B testing software and multivariate testing software are both tools that you find in Convert Experiments A/B testing tool.

Lander - Create and A/B test beautiful landing pages for your online marketing campaigns using an easy step-by-step process.

LeadPages - The world's easiest landing page generator.

Optimizely - Deliver your best customer experiences at every touchpoint on the web and mobile apps.

Pippity - Capture leads and maximize your lists with Pippity for WordPress.

Scribe - Content optimization software for online marketing and SEO.

Tools For Email Marketing

Campaign Monitor - Campaign Monitor makes it easy for you to create, send, and optimize your email marketing campaigns.

Constant Contact - With Constant Contact, you can create effective email marketing and other online marketing campaigns to meet your business goals.

Emma - Best-in-class email marketing services for modern email marketers. Email marketing software to create, send and track email campaigns.

RapidMail - Email marketing with rapidmail newsletter software. Design, send and track your email campaigns.

Vertical Response - Email Marketing by VerticalResponse makes it easy to send email newsletters, offers, invitations and autoresponders to grow your business.

Content Marketing Software For Graphic Creation

Canva - Create designs for Web or print: blog graphics, presentations, Facebook covers, flyers, posters, invitations and so much more.

Easelly - Easel.ly is a simple web tool that empowers anyone to create and share powerful visuals (infographics, posters).

Piktochart - Piktochart is an easy infographic design app that requires very little effort to produce beautiful, high quality graphics.

Snappa - Snappa easily Creates Images for marketing to boost engagement with visuals.

Tools For Idea Generation And Research

Ubersuggest - Get thousands keywords ideas in a minute with this amazing keyword suggestion tool

Bottlenose - Automatically separate trends that matter from those that don't

FARK - Satirical views on interesting, bizarre and amusing stories, submitted by a community of millions of news junkies, with regular Photoshop contests.

Majestic SEO - Link intelligence tools for SEO and Internet PR and Marketing. Site Explorer shows inbound link and site summary data.

MarketMuse - A fantastic tool for identifying interesting content ideas that can generate traffic.

Trust Radius - TrustRadius is a community of professionals sharing software reviews, software discussions, and best practices.

Tools For Localization

Crowd in - Crowdin is a localization project management platfom and translation tool for developers and website owners.

OneSky - OneSky offers professional translation services, translation management system & crowd-sourcing solutions that enable companies to expand internationally.

Phrase App - Translate your software better. Edit and share locale files online. Work with your translators or order professional translations for your localization project.

Smartling - Smartling consolidates the many moving parts of translation into a single, automated, cloud-based platform for ultimate efficiency and accuracy.

Translationcloud.net - Translation Cloud is an innovative application that allows everyone fluent in at least two languages to work from home as a translator.

Tools For Marketing Automation

Act-On - Act-On is a marketing automation software platform with email marketing, lead nurturing, lead scoring, CRM integration, social media & tracking tools

Bislr - Autopilot is easy-to-use software for multi-channel marketing automation.

Eloqua - Enables marketers to plan and execute automated marketing campaigns while delivering a personalized customer experience for their prospects.

Genius - Genius breaks down text with line-by-line annotations, added and edited by anyone in the world.

HubSpot - HubSpot is an inbound marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers.

Influitive - Influitive makes it easy for B2B marketers to recruit, mobilize and recognize advocates to support marketing campaigns, refer new clients and close deals.

Marketo - Marketo's powerful marketing automation software helps marketers master the art & science of digital marketing to engage customers and prospects.

OneSpot - OneSpot allows you to distribute and sequence your content at scale and drive business results.

Pardot - Gain greater insight into ROI, increase marketing accountability, and more.

Percolate - A complete web and mobile software platform to manage all your marketing in one place.

Right On Interactive - Right On Interactive is a customer lifecycle marketing software that helps you win new business, keep current customers and drive the right relationships.

Silverpop - Silverpop is a top provider of marketing software that unifies marketing automation, email, mobile, and social.

Tools For Paid Marketing

Cooperatize - Get unique stories written about your brand.

Shareaholic - All-in-one content amplification suite that's easy to install and simple to use.

Zemanta - Zemanta's Content Ad DSP enables content marketers with access to unlimited supply and campaign analytics, all through one dashboard.

Tools For Personalization

40 Nuggets - Responsive Landing Page for Presenting Your Startup: Saas, Mobile or Web Application

Idio - idio exists to help companies make their Content Marketing more intelligent by accessing the intelligence held in every user's unique content interactions.

Monetate - Monetate empowers you with the big data insights, personalization, merchandising, testing, analytics, and expertise that you need to anticipate and react to customer behavior.

Content Marketing Software For Productivity

Crowdfire - Use Crowdfire for publishing, social analytics and growing your Instagram and Twitter account.

DivvyHQ - Get your team organized. Simplify your workflow processes. Improve planning, collaboration and communication across departments/silos.

Harvest - Simple time tracking, fast online invoicing, and powerful reporting software. Simplify employee timesheets and billing.

IFTTT - Create simple connections between the products you use every day.

SelfControl - SelfControl is a free Mac productivity app to help you avoid distracting websites.

UglyEmail - Gmail Extension To Check If Email Is Being Tracked

Platonik - Website Traffic Revenue Calculator.

Tools For Project Management And Organization

Asana - Asana puts conversations & tasks together, so you can get more done with less effort.

Basecamp - Basecamp is the leading web-based project management and collaboration tool.

Beegit - Beegit is an online collaborative Markdown editor and production environment built for team writing

BeeWits - BeeWits is a project management tool for web designers, freelancers and digital agencies.

Brightpod - A simple & beautiful project management and time tracking software for marketing teams.place.

Content Launch - ContentLaunch is the first content marketing software built for small and medium sized businesses

Contentful - Contentful is a content delivery backend with a RESTful JSON API that is great for cross-platform publishing.

Contentivo - Contentivo helps companies with employee advocacy by amplification of content using the social influence of employees

CoSchedule - CoSchedule is a drag-and-drop editorial calendar for WordPress.

Evernote - Evernote is the place to collect inspirational ideas, write meaningful words, and move your important projects forward.

Flow - Use it to plan projects, prioritize to-dos, delegate tasks, and collaborate beautifully.

GatherContent - The easy to use website planning tool that helps you gather content from clients, painlessly.

Remember That Milk - Remember The Milk is the popular to-do list that's everywhere you are: from your phone, to the web, to your Google apps, and more. Used by millions worldwide.

Slack - Slack brings all your communication together in one place.

Socialcast - Socialcast is the premier enterprise social networking platform that connects people to the knowledge, ideas and resources they need to work more effectively.

Trello - Trello keeps track of everything, from the big picture to the minute details.

Tools For Relationship Building And Influencer Marketing

Ninja Outreach - Find thousands of influencers in any niche. Drive traffic and leads.

Ninja Outreach Lite - Free Chrome add-on that provides detailed influencer information of the website owner.

Kred - Your Kred Score is now the Social Network for Influencers

Little Bird - Little Bird delivers powerful influencer discovery and engagement tools to help build brand awareness and reach.

Tap Influence - TapInfluence, influencer marketing platform, is built so consumer brands can find influencers, create & publish content and measure the success of each campaign.

Klout - Klout helps people who want to be great at social media.

Content Marketing Software For Sales Enablement

Docurated -Docurated empowers salespeople to deliver a better-tailored customer presentation, using marketing-approved content, in a tenth of the time.

Jive Software - Jive's communication and collaboration solutions help people and organizations work better together.

Qvidian - Qvidian nables companies to increase quota attainment, accelerate sales cycles, & win.

SalesFusion - Salesfusion is the leading marketing automation platform for mid-sized B2B businesses.

Savo - SAVO Sales Enablement software improves sales productivity, sales process, onboarding and ensures consistency in sales messaging.

Seismic - Seismic is the leading sales enablement solution that allows sales teams to deliver the right content at the right time on any device.

Content Marketing Software For Video Creation

Brainshark - Brainshark sales enablement solutions help deliver the content you need to sell, market, and train with maximum impact all within Salesforce.com.

Camtasia - Our software makes it easy to create engaging, polished screen images and videos you can share with anyone.

Renderforest - Renderforest is cloud based video maker for creating intro videos for YouTube, explainer animations, kinetic typography, product or service promotional videos and more.

Shakr - makes it drag-and-drop simple for startups, small businesses and marketers to create professional-quality videos using photos and video clips.

Content Marketing Software For Webinars

BrightTalk - Get powerful business insights from experts with BrightTALK videos and webinars.

GoToMeeting - GoToMeeting with HD video conferencing is a simple yet powerful way to collaborate in real time.

Content Marketing Software For Writing

Byword - Byword is beautiful and efficient text editor for Markdown and rich text.

NewsCred - Transform the way you connect with people, build brand love, and win more customers.

Tumblr - Post anything (from anywhere!), customize everything, and find and follow what you love. Create your own Tumblr blog today.

What are your favorite content marketing tools?