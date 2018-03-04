Top 100 Free SEO Chrome Extensions for Marketers

I love free tools, especially when they sit in my browser. That is why I have prepared a list of top 100 SEO chrome extension for you.
Over the years I've tried dozens of Chrome Extensions, and I've finally gotten around to compiling a resource guide for SEOs that strictly deals with Chrome Extensions, broken out into their respective categories.
But before I get into that list , I want to highlight the 5 that constantly sit in my toolbar.
1. Gyazo - Grab any image on the web and share it instantly. (Productivity)
This has literally replaced Screencast for me.
In the past, to grab an image I would usually do the following:
- Take a print screen
- Copy it to Paint
- Crop it/make edits
- Send the file off, or upload it to Screencast and share the URL
Now I simply use Gyazo to highlight an area, and it produces a shareable URL for me instantly. I still make edits from time to time in Paint, but I can then just take another screenshot of Paint, bypassing the need to save and upload.
2. Grammarly - Spell check and grammar check your writing when communicating online. (Blogging)
I write. A lot.
And chances are you do too.
Chances are also that you're not aware of how many typos and grammar mistakes you're making.
Thankfully I now have Grammarly, which scans my writing on the go and highlights all my grammar incidences, while simultaneously making suggestions for improvements. It's caught a lot of mistakes I would have been embarrassed about otherwise.
3. Ninja Outreach - Adds powerful prospecting and outreach capabilities to your web browser on the fly. (SEO)
Disclosure - This is our own chrome extension (plugin), but like all of the others, it is free.
Ninja Outreach basically tells me just about everything I need to know about a blogger and website in seconds. Here's a few things it brings back (when available):
- Name, location, and contact info like email address
- Social profiles and following
- Special posts they've written like guest posts, product reviews, and infographics
- RSS feeds and demographic information
- SEO metrics like Moz, Alexa, and Klout
It can also be used for outreach (emailing and contact form filling).
4. AdBlock - The #1 ad blocker with over 200 million downloads. Blocks YouTube, Facebook and ALL ads by default. (Productivity)
I don't like ads (unless I'm the one benefiting from them), so this handy plugin blocks them from my screen.
I like that it just sits there and does its job, requiring absolutely nothing from me.
Having no ads appear on my screen helps me focus and increases my productivity.
5. Rescue Time - Keep track of the time you spend in Chrome, and get a clear picture of what you were doing all day. (Productivity)
I've tried several time trackers, but my major problem with most of them is they require me to manually state which task.
For me, this is contrary to the idea of increasing my productivity.
Rescue Time is different - it sits in the background and provides me a weekly update.
Curated on websites such as Mashable, Moz, Business Insider, Make Use Of, etc.
Blogging
- Draft: Easy collaboration and version control for writers with Draft.
- Related Content: Improve your blog posts with related posts, images and links!
- TumbyPageGetter + tumbyHover: Discover, enjoy, and share content in more places.
- Feedly Mini: The easiest way to add content to your feedly.
- RSS Subscription Extension: Adds one-click subscription to your toolbar.
Designer & Developer Tools
- Web Developer: Adds a toolbar button with various web developer tools.
- Code Cola: Code Cola is for editing online pages' css style visually.
- Corporate Ipsum: Generate random corporate double-speak for use as filler text.
- Eye Dropper: Allows you to pick colors from web pages.
- Firebug Lite for Google Chrome: Firebug Lite for Google Chrome.
- Instant Wireframe: View any web page as a wireframe. Instantly!
- PerfectPixel by WellDoneCode: Develop your websites with per pixel accuracy!
- PHP Ninja Manual: PHP 5.5 documentation in a popup.
- Resolution Test: Test web pages in different screen resolutions
- Ripple Emulator: A browser based html5 mobile application development tool.
- Scraper: Get data out of web pages and into spreadsheets.
- Stylebot: Change the appearance of websites instantly.
- User-Agent Switcher: Switches User-Agent strings to mimicother browsers/bots.
- Web Developer Checklist: Analyses any web page for violations of best practices.
- WhatFont: Identify fonts on web pages.
- Window Resizer: Resize browser window to emulate various screen resolutions.
- YSlow: Make your pages faster with Yahoo!'s page performance tool.
- DevTools Autosave: Saves changes in CSS and JS made via Chrome DevTools.
- Facebook Photo Slideshow: Display a slideshow in your Facebook photos gallery.
- Image Downloader: Browse and download images on a web page.
- PicMonkey Extension: Edit web page images and screenshots with PicMonkey.
- IE Tab: Display web pages using IE within Chrome.
- Nimbus Screenshot: Capture Web page and edit screenshots.
Productivity & Task Management
- Note Anywhere: Make notes on any web page.
- Project Naptha: Highlight, copy, edit, and translate text from any image on the web.
- Clipular! Research: Screen capture, reinvented. Organize, search & bookmark the web.
- Chrome Remote Desktop: Access other computers securely.
- UberConference: A simple, free and visual conferencing tool.
- DF YouTube: Focus while using YouTube for work, recreation or education.
- Discoverly: Use Social Data More Intelligently.
- DocuSign - Sign Documents for Free: Quickly and easily sign documents.
- Dropbox for Gmail (Beta): Send and preview Dropbox files and links.
- Evernote Web Clipper: Save things you see on the web.
- G New Doc: Create new Google Doc with only two clicks.
- Google Calendar: Check Google Calendar and add new events from websites.
- iMacros for Chrome: Automate your web browser. Record and replay repetitious work.
- LastPass: Saves your passwords and gives you secure access from every computer.
- MightyText: SMS from PC or Mac using your Android #.
- Momentum: Replace new tab page with a personal dashboard.
- Nestor. Highlighter - Get To The Point.: Highlight Summarizer
- New Tab Bookmark Speed Dial | Papaly: Bookmark manager.
- OneTab: Save up to 95% memory and reduce tab clutter.
- Pullquote: Pullquote activates online reading.
- Pushbullet: Moves your notifications, links, and files wherever you go.
- Scrollbar of Contents: Generates navigable heading markers on the scrollbar.
- Sortd Smart Skin for Gmail: Organize emails & tasks in a single Gmail workspace.
- StayFocusd: Limits the amount of time that you can spend on time-wasting websites.
- Streak for Gmail: Manage customers or deals right inside Gmail.
- Asana: Teamwork without email.
- Google Keep: Capture what's on your mind and share those thoughts with friends.
Search Tools & SEO
- MozBar: MozBar from Moz.
- Search by Image (by Google): Initiate a Google search using any image on the web.
- Search stackoverflow: Stackoverflow Search Extension.
- SEO Status Pagerank/Alexa Toolbar: Checks the PR & Alexa rank for every page.
- Analytics Helper: Detects if Google Analytics script is installed on page.
- SEO & Website Analysis: SEO analysis covering SEO, Mobile, Local and Usability.
- Alexa Traffic Rank: Provides Alexa Traffic Rank and site Information when clicked.
- Canonical Inspector: Inspect the Canonical URL of a website.
- Check My Links: Looks for broken links.
- Redirect Path: The HTTP Header & Redirect Checker for SEO.
- SEO SERP: Check the position of a list of sites given a keyword.
- SEO Site Tools: On-Page / External metrics, Social Media info, and more.
Social & Communication
- Instagram for Chrome: Instagram extension for Chrome.
- Delicious Bookmarks Extension: Chrome extension for Delicious.
- Pin It Button: Pin the things you find on the web.
- Pocket: Save articles, videos and more for later.
- Rapportive: Shows LinkedIn profiles in your Gmail
- CircleCount.com: shows information about Google+ Profiles and Pages.
- goo.gl URL Shortener: Shorten url with goo.gl.
- Shareaholic for Google Chrome™: Share & bookmark content.
- Spling Google Chrome™ Extension: Adds the current page to Spling
- Sprout Social: Share content to Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.
- TwitShot for Chrome: Spice up your tweets with an image.
- Google Mail Checker: Displays the number of unread messages in your GMail.