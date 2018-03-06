Top Marketing Blogs of 2015

Welcome to our list of top marketing blogs 2015

Our goal with these top lists is to provide awareness on the different blog niches that are out there. We do this by providing individual research into the niche, as well as a list of 25 very awesome blogs, which are dominating these niches.

How Many Marketing Blogs Are There?

A search for Marketing blogs yields over 500 million results:

What Are Marketing Blogs Writing About?

Here are the top shared articles in the niche.

While each blog is different, they tend to write about how to write great content, how to generate traffic, and how to convert that traffic into newsletter subscribers and sales. Case studies are very popular among marketing bloggers.

Here is a word cloud of a typical Marketing blog:

What Is The Demographic Of Readers Of Marketing Blogs?

A typical audience demographic of a Marketing blog might look like the following:

Marketing blogs tend to be dominated by males who are business owners looking to increase their traffic and sales.

How Do Marketing Blogs Make Money?

Marketing information is extremely valuable for the audience who read marketing blogs because they are often business owners and freelancers. As a result, they are willing to pay for this information, which means info products like courses a very popular choice for marketing bloggers. Occasionally you will see marketers with their own products or making money view affiliate sales.

How Can You Work With Marketing Blogs?

Two ways to work with marketing blogs are through product reviews and affiliate sales. Marketing bloggers are on the lookout for great products to review because their audience of business owners are genuinely interested in buying products that will save them time or make them money. Therefore, if you have a product that fits, a marketing blogger can be a great partner.

What Are The Top Marketing Blogs On The Internet?

How Did We Rank The Top Marketing Blogs?

Our primary source for finding Marketing blogs comes from our tool, Ninja Outreach.

We can put in Marketing blogs as a keyword and find thousands of results. We sorted these results by domain authority to find the top ranking ones. Following that, we individually went to each website to confirm that it was up to date and relevant.

