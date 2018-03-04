Up and Coming Influencers Share Marketing Predictions for 2016

What are your Influencer Marketing trend predictions for 2016?

Using the power of influencers to market your products has probably existed since the dawn of time. I am quite sure that the person who created the sandals for Socrates was sure to tell everyone about it. The word of mouth probably made him the go to guy for awesome sandals.

The same applies to our society now. The most effective marketing campaigns often include the use of celebrities / influencers. You probably know that Pepsi did team up with Britney Spears, right?

If you haven`t been living offline in a cave for the last decades, you have at least heard about Britney and Pepsi. In the last few years, there has been a change when it comes to who is a celebrity. Britney Spears (celebrity) might be more known than an Internet marketing expert (influencer).

However, if a brand that sells email-marketing software, like Aweber, wants to use an influencer to increase trust and brand authority, which will lead to more sales, they would be better of to use one of the biggest Internet marketers of all time, Frank Kern, than Britney Spears.

Why? Because when you buy a product / service for your business, you have certain requirements, right? You want to have the social proof that industry experts are vouching for it. That makes you think: “Hey, if that software is good enough from Frank Kern, then it`s good enough for me”.

My predictions for Influencer Marketing trend predictions for 2016:

Big brands will cooperate more closely with influencers within a target niche to reach a specific group of people. This will increase their kudos with that group of people and it will increase conversions compared to using a general celebrity with fake blond hear, who isn`t really that good at singing. In other words: big brands will reach out to the tribe leaders of the tribes they want to reach.

Anyone can become an influencer. Thanks to the Internet, social media and blogging anybody can become an influencer within a target niche if you build your online brand strategically.

You don’t need to be really good at sport or best selling artist anymore to become a celebrity. You can do it with the help of an Internet connection and a Mac. If you are able to provide awesome content that helps a specific group of people solve a specific problem that keeps them up at night, then being able connect with influencers through blogger outreach and promote the heck out of your stuff, you will build your brand FAST.

I know what you are thinking: “Hey, Tor. Blogger outreach and connecting with influencers is important. I get it. But does that really help you to build your brand FAST?” - Great question indeed.

Judge for yourself.

I achieved the following in my first year of blogging:

Got 2000 targeted Twitter followers in 38 days (free traffic) – I now have about 12 300 followers

Wrote a post that generated 20 231 page views in 6 days, 1500+ social shares and 80 comments

Won “Most Epic blog post” on Jon Morrow`s blog Boost Blog Traffic

Became a moderator for Serious Bloggers Only (Jon Morrow`s mastermind group)

Became a case study for Jon Morrow`s Guest Blogging course

Was asked to go through and give feedback on Jon Morrow`s Blog Launch Formula course

Increased my email list in 779 subscribers in 60 days (by working 40 days)

Included among the top 100 personal development blogs on 99 Smart Ideas

Got 28 guest posts published on big websites, including Pick The Brain, Addicted 2 Success, Jeff Bullas, Tiny Buddha, Lifehack, etc.

Got featured as a productivity expert on Inc.

Got featured as an expert on 44 blogs, including Ahrefs, SEM Rush, Post Planner, Monster, etc.

Added 347 subscribers to my list in one day by using what I call “The Banking Technique”

Connected with hundreds of influencers by using what I call “The Thanks For The Party Technique”

Created several digital products

Have 3 blog posts ranking on the first page of Google, and several on page 2 and 3 (still climbing)

I got featured on 85 blogs within my first year of blogging

Nothing of that would have been possible if it wasn’t for my blogger outreach strategy.

