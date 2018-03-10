Epic List of Online Digital Marketing Case Studies

A few months ago we put together a list of 126 Traffic Generation Case Studies and people LOVED it. Seriously, who doesn't like a good case study.

Well, it's time for another round up featuring some of the best Digital marketing case studies that we've come across, showcasing twitter marketing case study, social media case study, content marketing case study, and more!

These case studies have been hand selected for their uniqueness and quality.

I encourage you to start with a section and read the case studies one by one to get a full understanding of the possibilities that each marketing channel possesses.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Inbound Marketing (General) Case Studies

Marketing activities that bring visitors in are called inbound marketing. SEO, Content Marketing, and Social Media marketing are the most common form of inbound marketing tactics.

This chapter has a collection of case studies centered on Inbound Marketing, articles that do not have a particular focus but instead are a combination of sub marketing types under inbound.

Chapter 2

Content Marketing Case Studies

Creating, publishing, and sharing content in order to acquire leads/visitors to your website is main idea behind Content Marketing.

This content may come in every format possible, it could be through news, stories, video, slideshows, infographics, how-to guides, interviews or questions and answers, photos and so on. But in this case, the content comes in the form of a case study!

Chapter 3

Social Media Marketing Case Studies

Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and too many to even mention! These are digital communities where you can share or exchange information, create pictures or videos, discuss ideas and so on.

These communities are called social media communities and social media marketing has become one of the most important forms of digital marketing simply because of the sheer impact it can do for your business and the speed at which it allows you to reach millions of people.

Chapter 3.1

Facebook Marketing Case Studies

Founded in 2004, Facebook has evolved from a social network where you can see the faces and profiles of people in your circle to a major social media platform that we know it today.

Many business utilizes Facebook for their social media campaigns and it has been proven to be really useful to generate leads for almost any business.

It also offers some really useful insights in order to analyze the audience in your reach.

Chapter 3.2

Twitter Marketing Case Studies

Twitter is a microblogging service that anyone can use provided that they register at Twitter.com. You can tweet, retweet, follow and be followed on twitter.

How can twitter help your business grow? That is the question that these case studies can answer for you.

Chapter 3.3

Instagram, Pinterest and Mobile Marketing Case Studies

Instagram and Pinterest are two social media networks where you can post and share photos.

Mainly, the fashion and the food industry have a greater advantage in utilizing these platforms, no need to explain why, I'm sure you get the reason behind it.

We've also included Mobile Marketing here as a plus to make it even more juicy! SMS marketing seems to rock big time for some businesses out there.

Chapter 3.4

Video and Viral Digital Marketing Case Studies

Youtube could be the first that comes to your mind when you hear about video marketing.

It's the first that comes to mine, but its not the only social media platform where you can upload and share videos.

It just happens that its one of the pioneers of free video upload service that after Google realized its potential and acquired it.

And when a video spreads like wildfire, it becomes viral. That's why we've come up with video marketing and viral marketing in this chapter.

Chapter 4

SEO and PPC Marketing Case Studies

There are two basic options to boost traffic to your website: SEO and PPC advertising.

That's the reason why we've come up with this chapter, to help you decide which should be good and working for you. Is it SEO? Or is it PPC advertising?

These case studies should help you decide!

Chapter 5

Blogger Outreach/Influencer Marketing Case Studies

Blogging is simply defined as writing about something, adding new material, and regularly updating a blog. It is not the same as blogger outreach or influencer marketing.

Blogger outreach is where you (as a blogger yourself or business owner), reach out to other bloggers in order to ask them to promote something or to guest post on their blog.

Influencer marketing is when you reach out to people with a good number of followers to promote your content, product, website to their followers.

Why are they all in one chapter? I'm positive you'll figure it out!

Chapter 6

Email Marketing and Lead Generation Case Studies

Email marketing came long before digital marketing become even a thing. Can you actually increase leads through email marketing?

This is one of the questions answered in this chapter, which discusses the different ways you can generate leads, one of which is email marketing.

Read these case studies to find out how they did it and perhaps apply the same strategy for your blog/business.

Chapter 7

SEM, CRO and PR Marketing Case Studies

In this section, we've compiled some Search Engine Marketing, Conversion Rate Optimization, and PR Marketing case studies that you can read and learn from.

Now, you might be thinking, "what's the catch?"

That's a real question.

What better way to learn than from the experience of others who've already made it, right?

Chapter 8

Other (Cross-Channel, E-commerce) Digital Marketing Case Studies

Multi-channel, Cross Channel and E-commerce case studies to add some more knowledge to what you already have.

We've found these really insightful so we decided to add them here. Hope you enjoy reading them!

Chapter 9

Startups, Small Business and Direct Marketing Case Studies

A couple of direct digital marketing case studies in this chapter and a startup case study plus a small business marketing case study as well, to add more spice before we end this long list post!