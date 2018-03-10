Epic List of Online Digital Marketing Case Studies

A few months ago we put together a list of 126 Traffic Generation Case Studies and people LOVED it. Seriously, who doesn't like a good case study.
Chapter 1
Inbound Marketing (General) Case Studies
Marketing activities that bring visitors in are called inbound marketing. SEO, Content Marketing, and Social Media marketing are the most common form of inbound marketing tactics.
This chapter has a collection of case studies centered on Inbound Marketing, articles that do not have a particular focus but instead are a combination of sub marketing types under inbound.
- New Jersey Marketing Agency Bets on HubSpot, Uses Inbound Marketing To Generate 20 Times More Leads In One Year
- How a Family Business Successfully Combined Traditional & Digital Marketing
- Domino Theory client increased web visitors by 110% and increased leads by 174%.
- Internet Marketing Case Study And Experiment Roundup
- An Integrated and Customized Approach to E-commerce Marketing Yields Best Results in Online Marketing for Fashion Brands
- Success Story: Mann Family Dental Inbound Marketing Case Study
- Inbound Marketing Case Study: 3 Marketing Metrics To Examine In The Next Year
- Inbound Marketing For Specialty Manufacturers: A Case Study
- The $500k Full Circle Inbound Marketing Gym Case Study
Chapter 2
Content Marketing Case Studies
Creating, publishing, and sharing content in order to acquire leads/visitors to your website is main idea behind Content Marketing.
This content may come in every format possible, it could be through news, stories, video, slideshows, infographics, how-to guides, interviews or questions and answers, photos and so on. But in this case, the content comes in the form of a case study!
- From 0 to 3,000: A 3-Year HubSpot Case Study
- Ben and Jerry's Case Study: Putting the Cherry on Top of Product Launches with Digital Marketing
- Discover how we have successfully implemented a new content marketing campaign for our client, Budget Mobile Cover
- The art of storytelling - You got us there Pedrigree!
- Publishing content vs. marketing it
- Content Marketing vs.Social Media - Business Leads Organically Generated
- A Case Study in Excellent Content Curation
- Effective content marketing campaign that would ensure the business’s continued growth
- How Regular Blogging Beat Big Press Coverage - Rep Cap
- How STR Software Engages Using Content Offers
- How to Improve Content Marketing with IQR: New York Times Case Study
- Evergreen Content for SEO and Traffic
- How Surround Digital Advertising Agency Shined in June 2015
- The Story Of 5 Core Values: An ABA Content Marketing Case Study - Truebridge, Inc.
- Feeding The Funnel: A Content Marketing Case Study - ZEST
- The Power of Copywriting & Content Marketing Today (Case Study) - Express Writers
- A Content Marketing Case Study: WordPress History Longread
Chapter 3
Social Media Marketing Case Studies
Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and too many to even mention! These are digital communities where you can share or exchange information, create pictures or videos, discuss ideas and so on.
These communities are called social media communities and social media marketing has become one of the most important forms of digital marketing simply because of the sheer impact it can do for your business and the speed at which it allows you to reach millions of people.
- How Quirk helped Savanna craft an integrated campaign that got people involved
- How Pronto Marketing agency scaled services and saw 112% growth
- Leading with the destination: A case study in location-based marketing
- Why KPS spent 2 months working with Escape the Agent to help grow their business
- Akademe Pre-Launch Marketing 30 days countdown posts
- Happy New Year - A Farah Khan Film: Digital Marketing Case Study
- The Impact of Big Data on the Digital Advertising Industry
- Coca Cola's 3 Innovative Marketing Campaigns Ideas
- Social media and crisis management: a Volkswagen case study
- How To Deal With The Changing Landscape In People's Purchase Journey
Chapter 3.1
Facebook Marketing Case Studies
Founded in 2004, Facebook has evolved from a social network where you can see the faces and profiles of people in your circle to a major social media platform that we know it today.
Many business utilizes Facebook for their social media campaigns and it has been proven to be really useful to generate leads for almost any business.
It also offers some really useful insights in order to analyze the audience in your reach.
- Toyota Uses Engagement Scoring to Boost Facebook Custom Audiences Conversions by 95%
- How we reached #1 on the KCRG-TV9 A-List!
- How We Created a Diamond Retailer's Online Voice
- What worked, what didn’t work and what YOU can do when using Facebook to market YOUR business.
- Using Visual Marketing to Achieve High Facebook Engagement
- Facebook Photo Contest Case Study - Engagement and Reach Results
- How to Link Facebook Activity to Direct Sales
Chapter 3.2
Twitter Marketing Case Studies
Twitter is a microblogging service that anyone can use provided that they register at Twitter.com. You can tweet, retweet, follow and be followed on twitter.
How can twitter help your business grow? That is the question that these case studies can answer for you.
- How #TechnologyAndStuff became GM’s Oreo moment
- BuzzFork Private Beta Twitter Analytics Case Study
- Are Twitter Lead Gen Cards Worthwhile?
- Social Media Marketing World Case Study
- [Interview] How River Island's Stylish Social Strategies Connect With Over 3 Million Fans
- Paperbacks Writing Fire Tweets: A Case Study in Social Media Marketing
Chapter 3.3
Instagram, Pinterest and Mobile Marketing Case Studies
Instagram and Pinterest are two social media networks where you can post and share photos.
Mainly, the fashion and the food industry have a greater advantage in utilizing these platforms, no need to explain why, I'm sure you get the reason behind it.
We've also included Mobile Marketing here as a plus to make it even more juicy! SMS marketing seems to rock big time for some businesses out there.
- How Smirnoff Captured the Millennial Spirit on July 4
- Ezra & Eli : Instagram Marketing Case Study
- Pinterest Marketing Case Study: Pin Scheduling from Tailwind
- John Lewis' Secret To Digital Marketing Success
- The Real Proof Proximity Marketing Works
- How to Market Your Restaurant Website
- SMS Marketing Case Study : Sportsman & Ski Haus | Slick Text Marketing Blog
- 6,000 Subscribers in 1 Week for Westfield Mall
- How to Find Instagram Influencers
Chapter 3.4
Video and Viral Digital Marketing Case Studies
Youtube could be the first that comes to your mind when you hear about video marketing.
It's the first that comes to mine, but its not the only social media platform where you can upload and share videos.
It just happens that its one of the pioneers of free video upload service that after Google realized its potential and acquired it.
And when a video spreads like wildfire, it becomes viral. That's why we've come up with video marketing and viral marketing in this chapter.
- Vidpow Video Marketing Firm Gears Up To Grow New Business!
- Video Marketing Strategy 2015 - Free Leads, Minimal Effort [Case Study]
- Listerine breaks records with social engagement
- How Visa Uses Video Content to Influence Decision-Makers
- Video Marketing Case Study: Dollar Shave Club
- Integrated Marketing Case Study Example: Harborside in Jersey City
- Media giant AOL migrates videos to YouTube. We handle the heavy lifting.
- Why Tandem developed the 3p-Process – Plan – Produce - Publish
- Why Blendtec now sells Will It Blend? merchandise, including a spoof shirt with the slogan "Tom Dickson is my Homeboy"
Chapter 4
SEO and PPC Marketing Case Studies
There are two basic options to boost traffic to your website: SEO and PPC advertising.
That's the reason why we've come up with this chapter, to help you decide which should be good and working for you. Is it SEO? Or is it PPC advertising?
These case studies should help you decide!
- SEO - How to Recover From a Google Penalty
- A Success Story in B2B SEO & Content Marketing
- How Bear Republic reassessed and leverageg its digital presence to increase awareness and sales
- Furniture World: Make Digital Marketing and Brand Relationships Count
- What I found in my ten plus years running businesses: Its all about mindset
- Using Kickstarter for SEO: a case study
- How Far Reach Increased PerDiemMax's Customer Sign Ups During the 2013 Tax Season
- Can a Guide Campaign jump-start your senior living company’s digital marketing efforts?
- How FD ran Hydrotechnik's SEO, PPC, and Remarketing
- SEO Case Study: Rap Genius vs. Google - play by the rules
- How technology impacts SEO: Technical SEO: Case Study
- Case Study: Organic Search Traffic Increases From Content Campaign
- The Smart Passive Income Blog By Pat Flynn - Website Marketing ROI Case Study
- How to increase blog traffic to 400K visitors per month
- 47% Organic Traffic Increase in 6 Months - an SEO Case Study
Chapter 5
Blogger Outreach/Influencer Marketing Case Studies
Blogging is simply defined as writing about something, adding new material, and regularly updating a blog. It is not the same as blogger outreach or influencer marketing.
Blogger outreach is where you (as a blogger yourself or business owner), reach out to other bloggers in order to ask them to promote something or to guest post on their blog.
Influencer marketing is when you reach out to people with a good number of followers to promote your content, product, website to their followers.
Why are they all in one chapter? I'm positive you'll figure it out!
- OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: Program Development, Blogger Identification, And Recruitment
- 1 Simple Hack to Blogger Outreach, or How to Find Friends
- How Vodacom reached nearly 4 million music lovers with Influencer Marketing
- How We Increased Website Traffic 1,000% In 8 Weeks
- Why Guest Blogging is a Great Way to Build Links Back to Your Website, and Start Building Your Influence
- Business Blogging: Proof that Blogging Improves Website Traffic
- 44 Epic Email Marketing Case Studies
- How to Find Balance in Digital Publishing - TCS Case Study
Chapter 6
Email Marketing and Lead Generation Case Studies
Email marketing came long before digital marketing become even a thing. Can you actually increase leads through email marketing?
This is one of the questions answered in this chapter, which discusses the different ways you can generate leads, one of which is email marketing.
Read these case studies to find out how they did it and perhaps apply the same strategy for your blog/business.
- Why lead generation marketing for engineering firms matter: The Claxton case study
- Improving Revenue with Email
- Personalized Emails Work : Marketing Sherpa Case Study Review
- B2B Consulting Company Increases Lead Generation 65%
- 66% average open rate and 35% click through rate
- How Absolute Digital Media were able to increase the open rate of Luggage Superstore’s emails
- Effective Email Marketing That Makes A Difference: Case Study
- Opt-in & Trigger Email Best Practices: Case Study
Chapter 7
SEM, CRO and PR Marketing Case Studies
In this section, we've compiled some Search Engine Marketing, Conversion Rate Optimization, and PR Marketing case studies that you can read and learn from.
Now, you might be thinking, "what's the catch?"
That's a real question.
What better way to learn than from the experience of others who've already made it, right?
- Moving Quickly to the Leading Edge of Digital Marketing: Case Study
- Transforming Agfa Graphics Digital Marketing with Adobe AEM
- Marketing Case Study: “Am I in the right place to find what I’m looking for?”
- SMB Marketing Firm Uses Chat App to Convert Clicks to Leads
- The Secret to 175% More Conversions
- How to Get the Attention of the Media: A Case Study with Jaime Tardy
- Marketing and PR Producing Content Together - Create Your Next Customer
Chapter 8
Other (Cross-Channel, E-commerce) Digital Marketing Case Studies
Multi-channel, Cross Channel and E-commerce case studies to add some more knowledge to what you already have.
We've found these really insightful so we decided to add them here. Hope you enjoy reading them!
- The Power of a Multi-Channel Online Marketing Strategy
- Kia Australia Revs Up for Smarter Digital Marketing - Think with Google
- Case Study: the relevance of customer lifecycle marketing
- Pliny the Elder: A case study in scarcity marketing
- Print Publication Goes Digital: A Guerilla Marketing Case Study
- Memorable Marketing Case Study: Kisling, Nestico & Redick Law Firm
- Retention Marketing Case Study
- Digital Marketing Case Study - Fantasy Movie League
- Guerrilla Social Media Marketing Case Study: Ford Motor Cars
Chapter 9
Startups, Small Business and Direct Marketing Case Studies
A couple of direct digital marketing case studies in this chapter and a startup case study plus a small business marketing case study as well, to add more spice before we end this long list post!