50+ Verified DoFollow Blogs List

Posted by Joseph Adediji | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

Backlink is one of the crucial SEO factors that determines how well a blog will rank in SERPs. The Importance and values of backlinks cannot be overemphasized especially if you are getting a link back from a dofollow blog.

A Dofollow ensures that you get the maximum link juice from the blog you are commenting on and this can help you to increase your blog PageRank within a short period of time.

Finding dofollow blogs for backlinking is not an easy task at all, I searched every nook and cranny of the internet to find the blogs I will be sharing with you.

In the process of searching here and there, I came across lots of dofollow blog list post but unfortunately, most of these lists are Trash and unuseful; most of the blogs listed there are not Dofollow.

I have taken my time to manually verify that the blogs am listing here for you are all dofollow, it took me about 2 weeks of unending search to be able to come up with this list of 50+ dofollow blogs. To say the truth, Dofollow blogs are SCARCE.

Kindly Find the list below and use them for getting backlinks to your site but please be careful of bad backlinks; Read the blogs posts and Drop quality, targeted comments only. 😀

  1. bloggingtipstoday.com
  2. bloggingfor.info
  3. lamp.sangkrit.net
  4. wassupblog.com
  5. snitchim.com
  6. kikolani.com
  7. contentmarketingup.com
  8. blogtap.net
  9. adsenseurdu.com
  10. win-with-1.com
  11. daddydewberry.com
  12. webuildyourblog.com
  13. weblogbetter.com
  14. bloggingwp.com
  15. emoneymarketing.com
  16. howtowakeupearly.com
  17. blog.articlesnatch.com
  18. yimto.com
  19. dmiracle.com
  20. revellian.com
  21. myblog2day.com
  22. getbusylivingblog.com
  23. e-businessmoms.com/blog
  24. crayonwriter.com
  25. londonerlife.com
  26. engineering.curiouscatblog.net
  27. chatbugkaren.com
  28. nickstraffictricks.com
  29. pureblogging.com
  30. wordpressmax.com
  31. mojomedialabs.com
  32. blueverse.com
  33. nonprofitmarketingblog.com
  34. just-ask-kim.com
  35. lawmacs.com
  36. level343.com
  37. http://www.graphicdesignblog.co.uk
  38. healthandinsurance.org
  39. grokdotcom.com
  40. attractionmarketingonline.com
  41. rockinaffiliate.com
  42. buildthatlist.com
  43. myblog2day.com
  44. marketingsyndrome.com
  45. alittleunhinged.com
  46. imjustsharing.com
  47. subwayblogger.com
  48. 20smoney.com
  49. doitwithwp.com
  50. wonderoftech.com

