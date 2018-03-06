100 Startup Directories To Submit Your Startup

If you're launching a startup (like we were), you're probably considering submitting it to various startup directories and review sites.

As we quickly found - there are a lot of startup directories.

In fact, my research found over 100 startup directories, and I'm sure there are more.

Here's the "good" news: Many of the startup directories require the same information, which means if you fill it out once, you can get away with copying and pasting.

Admittedly though, it's still a lot of work and can be difficult to explain to a VA. If you really want to go through these - prepare for an entire day to be sacked. (If you do outsource and you want to a seasoned pro who'll know exactly how to execute from start to finish with not much hand-holding needed, you can always opt for dedicated marketing service.)

Otherwise, here's what I'm going to do.

I'm going to highlight the startup directory that sent us the most traffic and conversions.

Next, I'm going to share my entire list of startup directories.

And then I'm going to link to a bonus package that will include hundreds more directories, that are guaranteed to be up to

date. Don't forget to scroll to the bottom!

Our Top Two Startup Submissions

Betalist - By a LARGE margin, this startup directory was the one that sent hundreds of visitors and the sign up rate was probably 30%. I say probably because unfortunately, I didn't have GA tracking properly at that time. It came very fast as a result of us being on the newest page, I think, so a lot of this was in the first few days during which we collected 50 signups or so. We paid the basic plan to get it done in 3 business days, and I think it was worth it.

If you're pressed for time and don't have a competent VA, submit to this one and call it a day.

The Ultimate Inbound Marketing Course Apply Now!

The Full List of 100 startup directories

Is It Worth It To Submit To The Rest Of the Startup Directory?

Like most things, the answer is: Maybe.

The short answer is we didn't get much traffic or conversions from the other ones we submitted to.

The long answer is we may have gotten some quality backlinks that will help us rank down the line. Additionally, who knows, maybe some VC will be looking through one of these one day and come across our startup. It's hard to put a price on being "out there".

What Information Do I Need To Submit My Startup to a Startup Directory?

There are pretty fundamental things you are going to need to know about your product. You might not need all of these, but if you have them all handy you'll be good to go.

Product name and website

Company name and website

Company Logo

Location

# of Employees

Have you received funding?

Around 4-5 screenshots

Product video

Founding year

Founder(s) name

Awards

Brief description ( you can have around 3 for variation )

Long Description ( you can have around 3 for variation )

Tags

Who is it for / What problems it solves

What makes it different

Social media handles

Pricing details

Looking For More?

I'll be honest - I don't keep this article up to date.

And every month, new, hot directories come out, not to mention that there are well over 100 to begin with.

So, if you're looking for more submission websites, including some new ones that have launched, I've compiled a resources guide that links to some articles and websites that are more active about adding the latest directories. Get it simply by clicking below.