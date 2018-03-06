100 Startup Directories To Submit Your Startup

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 6, 2018

If you're launching a startup (like we were), you're probably considering submitting it to various startup directories and review sites.

As we quickly found - there are a lot of startup directories.

In fact, my research found over 100 startup directories, and I'm sure there are more.

Here's the "good" news: Many of the startup directories require the same information, which means if you fill it out once, you can get away with copying and pasting.

Admittedly though, it's still a lot of work and can be difficult to explain to a VA. If you really want to go through these - prepare for an entire day to be sacked. (If you do outsource and you want to a seasoned pro who'll know exactly how to execute from start to finish with not much hand-holding needed, you can always opt for dedicated marketing service.)

Otherwise, here's what I'm going to do.

I'm going to highlight the startup directory that sent us the most traffic and conversions.

Next, I'm going to share my entire list of startup directories.

And then I'm going to link to a bonus package that will include hundreds more directories, that are guaranteed to be up to
date. Don't forget to scroll to the bottom!

hand-895592_1280

Our Top Two Startup Submissions

Betalist - By a LARGE margin, this startup directory was the one that sent hundreds of visitors and the sign up rate was probably 30%. I say probably because unfortunately, I didn't have GA tracking properly at that time. It came very fast as a result of us being on the newest page, I think, so a lot of this was in the first few days during which we collected 50 signups or so. We paid the basic plan to get it done in 3 business days, and I think it was worth it.

If you're pressed for time and don't have a competent VA, submit to this one and call it a day.

The Full List of 100 startup directories

  1. 101bestwebsites.com
  2. 365startup.it
  3. aboutyourstartup.com
  4. allweb2.com
  5. alphalist.co
  6. appappeal.com
  7. apps400.com
  8. appvita.com
  9. austinstartuplist.com
  10. betabound.com
  11. betacandy.com
  12. betainvites.com
  13. betakit.com
  14. betalist.com
  15. betapunch.com
  16. capterra.com
  17. crozdesk.com
  18. cloudbook.net
  19. cloudshowplace.com
  20. cloudsurfing.com
  21. crunchbase.com
  22. dreamstake.net
  23. erlibird.com
  24. eu-startups.com
  25. f6s.com
  26. feedmyapp.com
  27. fos.com
  28. go2web20.net
  29. growvc.com
  30. hackernews
  31. inspiredbeta.com
  32. inviteshare.com
  33. killerstartups.com
  34. launchingnext.com
  35. livetoclose.com
  36. makeuseof.com
  37. marsjob.net
  38. momb.socio-kybernetics.net
  39. mosaichub.com
  40. new-startups.com
  41. ontheapp.com
  42. opencoffee.ning..com
  43. operation6fig.com
  44. paggu.com
  45. plugstartups.com
  46. prefundia.com
  47. producthunt.com
  48. productivewebapps.com
  49. promotehour.com
  50. ratemystartup.com
  51. reddit.com
  52. rev2.org
  53. robotlaunch.com
  54. rubase.vc
  55. seriousstartups.com
  56. singlefunction.com
  57. sprouter.com
  58. sproutingstartups.com
  59. start-ups.co
  60. startupbenchmarks.com
  61. startupbooster.com
  62. startupdirectory.com.au
  63. startupdonut.co.uk
  64. startuplift.com
  65. startupmeme.com
  66. startupnext.co
  67. startups.bz
  68. startupsea.com
  69. startuptabs.com
  70. startuptank.com
  71. startuptunes.com
  72. startupwizz.com
  73. storyfied.com
  74. techfaster.com
  75. techpluto.com
  76. thenextweb.com
  77. thestartuppitch.com
  78. thetechmap.com
  79. topecommercestartups.com
  80. venturebonsai.com
  81. venturebin.com
  82. webapprater.com
  83. webdevtwopointzero.com
  84. webdevtwopointzero.com
  85. wikindo.com
  86. youngentrepreneur.com
  87. younoodle.com
  88. ziipa.com
  89. angel.co
  90. getapp.com
  91. startupstats.com
  92. kaanjo.co
  93. mystartuptool.com
  94. startupnotice.com
  95. universalstartups.com
  96. allstartups.info
  97. betapage.co
  98. startupinspire.com
  99. startupbuffer.com
  100. promotehour.com

Is It Worth It To Submit To The Rest Of the Startup Directory?

Like most things, the answer is: Maybe.

The short answer is we didn't get much traffic or conversions from the other ones we submitted to.

The long answer is we may have gotten some quality backlinks that will help us rank down the line. Additionally, who knows, maybe some VC will be looking through one of these one day and come across our startup. It's hard to put a price on being "out there".

What Information Do I Need To Submit My Startup to a Startup Directory?

There are pretty fundamental things you are going to need to know about your product. You might not need all of these, but if you have them all handy you'll be good to go.

  • Product name and website
  • Company name and website
  • Company Logo
  • Location
  • # of Employees
  • Have you received funding?
  • Around 4-5 screenshots
  • Product video
  • Founding year
  • Founder(s) name
  • Awards
  • Brief description ( you can have around 3 for variation )
  • Long Description ( you can have around 3 for variation )
  • Tags
  • Who is it for / What problems it solves
  • What makes it different
  • Social media handles
  • Pricing details

Looking For More?

I'll be honest - I don't keep this article up to date.

And every month, new, hot directories come out, not to mention that there are well over 100 to begin with.

So, if you're looking for more submission websites, including some new ones that have launched, I've compiled a resources guide that links to some articles and websites that are more active about adding the latest directories. Get it simply by clicking below.

