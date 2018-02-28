100+ Power Words to Write Better Headlines

The importance of headlines can never be over emphasized because headlines are what your potential readers will first come in contact with and it will either pull them in or send them away. If your headline is well crafted, it will bring the potential reader to your blog and if not, they will just look the other way!

Your blog posts headlines need to be fascinating and attractive to anyone who comes across the post title, you should craft your headlines in such a way that will tempt people to click through to your blog due to curiosity to find out the content behind that headline.

I have experienced the wonders of magnetic headlines, both on my blog and on other top blogs out there. In fact, a post on this blog got popular due to its fascinating headline as well as its great content body.

In other to help you create enticing and tempting headlines, I have put together a list of 100+ words that you can start inserting into your post headlines for better Click Through rate (CTR); insert these words into strategic places in your post titles to make it more attractive and eye-catching.

These words are meant to help you catch a reader’s attention and help you improve your post-CTR, you should not see this as a trick for attracting people to CRAPPY CONTENTS, they may visit the first time, but mind you they will surely not visit you ever again.

So here are the Amazing Words

Great Awesome Super Cool Secret Sexy Rock-solid Best Top Better Quick Fast Real Ultimate Effective Efficient Excellent Amazing Shocking Warning Crazy Must have Essential Important Proven Explosive Extreme Unbelievable Unending Viral Spice Exciting Dangerous Current Weird Interesting Enticing Fascinating Funny Love Ever Unique Eye-catching Superb Guarantee Easier Strange Special Fresh Perfect Free Huge Impressive Killer Popular Powerful Pretty Worst Major Striking Clever Boost Exceptional Bullshit Fluffs Absolutely Mega Creative Brilliant Fantastic Latest Immense Significant Tremendous Truth Facts Distinct Key Strong Uncommon Stunning Complete Total Guide to Valuable Known Serious High-quality Achieve Avalanche Unending Continuous Master plan Unfailing Incredible Proven New Badass Kick-ass Actionable Intriguing Unknown Neglected Magnetic

I will love to add this; don’t ever forget the SEO aspect of writing a headline when you are writing one. I will suggest you write your SEO headline first with your keywords in it and then go through this list of fascinating to find a suitable word and then insert them where it best fits in your post titles.

Over to you

I believe there are a thousand words that have skipped my mind 😉 but I believe you can help me find such words. So why not share those exciting words you have in mind with us in the comment section.

I will be glad to grow this list to 4-figures if possible 😉 😀

This post is inspired by a post by Alex Mangini of Blogussion.