Content Promotion - How To Get Noticed By Relevant Authorities

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

In commerce, the work is not done after you’ve crafted the product.

Creating the product is just the first chapter.

A significant part of the job lies in selling it.

The same is true if your goal is to make money blogging.

Publishing blog posts regularly are not enough.

Promoting your content is a necessary next step.

But promoting indiscriminately rarely wins, either.

Just think of all those unsolicited promotions you’ve kept neglected in your inbox, marked away as spam, or thrown straight into your trash bin.

These days, you need to be more mindful who you send your promotions to.

You need to qualify.

Find the leads related to your niche and identify those most likely interested in what you have to offer.

The more related their interests are to your topic, the higher your chances are of getting noticed.

And, the more influential they are, the higher potential return there is for you.

You might end up with a shorter list after all this filtering, but they will be higher-quality leads.

More bang for your buck, as they say.

Doing this sort of targeted promotional campaign is not as easy as it sounds, though.

So in this tutorial, I’ll show you some of the top promotion tactics that helped us get our blog from 0 to almost 80k monthly visitors, and how we sped things up with the help of our tool, NinjaOutreach.

How to prospect relevant authorities to help promote your content

In our experience, there are really two main content promotion targets:

  • People who you believe might be interested in sharing the content
  • People who have been featured in the content

Promoting to people who have shared a similar post

One group of people who might be interested in sharing your post are people who have shared a similar post before.

You can qualify them as people who have demonstrated an interest in the topic you have written about and who may be interested in your point of view on that topic.

Take note that if you must promote your post to these people, make sure your content covers something that their previously shared post did not.

Yours should either be more comprehensive, more recent, or an entirely opposite take.

It must add value to the original article, and not merely be a rehashed version.

In line with recent content marketing adage, your content should be at least 10x better.

How to find prospects who shared related content

Say you wrote a post about email marketing.

There are two searches you can do.

First, open NinjaOutreach and click Prospecting > Most Shared Content then type your topic keyword: “email marketing.”

Click the Exact Match box and hit search.

Search results using this method display a breakdown of the total number of shares per platform.

Now go through the search results and identify which posts are a lower-level take on what you have written.

For any untoward results, click the delete button below the Add prospect button.

 

Once you’re done removing any bad results, it’s time to get your promotion prospects by clicking the View Sharers button.

This will reveal the people who have shared that post.

Add these people to one of your existing lists or create and name a new one for your campaign.

Now you have your outreach list of people who have shared similar posts.

How to find the influencers featured in your content

It’s natural to expect that if you’ve been featured in a post, and it’s a really good post, you would want to promote it.

In this method, you’ll be reaching out to the influencers who you’ve either quoted or whose articles you may have cited in your post.

For example, in this SEO expert roundup, we quoted 55 influencers!

Say we just published the post, and that we want these influencers to help promote it.

Take the URL of the post and paste it into NinjaOutreach Link Extractor tool.

 

You can also highlight the desired links then right click and choose "View Selection Source" or “Inspect” then copy the html and paste it into the bigger form field below.

Once you have your URLs, you can import these into your NinjaOutreach list.

Just click Lists > Import > Choose Websites as type of import, paste URLs in the form field, select the name of the list you will add these new prospects to, check the box for discarding duplicates, then hit Submit.

This will send the websites internally where they will be crawled and returned to you with contact info, SEO metrics, etc.

Remember not to paste more than 1000 URLs at a time and to paste only one URL per line.

You will receive an email notification when your websites are crawled and ready in your list.

Setting up your promotion outreach campaign via email

Before doing your outreach, make sure to integrate your email first.

Once that’s done, you can now set up a promotion campaign to your prospects via NinjaOutreach.

Important Tutorials:

If you go to Outreach > Templates > Create Template > Load Pre-Written Template, you can choose to modify some of our ready-made scripts.

Below is an example of a template you can send to your list of prospects who have shared posts related to your topic. Modify this to fit your campaign.

Below is another example of a script we like to use when promoting to people that were featured in our post. Again, don’t send as is but modify it to fit your own particular campaign.

Promoting via social media to people featured in your post

To promote via social media, export your list into a CSV.

This will also extract URLs to their social media profiles. Use this data to tag them on social media.

Below is a format I typically use when promoting on social media.

As final reminders, when promoting your posts, remember to:

Use link management tools to help you track the clicks and shares that your URL gets, for example, bit.ly or goo.gl.

Always include an easy-to-share social media formatted post.

Use tools like Click-to-Tweet for Twitter, or Share Link Generator for LinkedIn, Facebook, and other platforms.

This will remove the need for people to manually compose a social media share.

They’ll just click your link and their status will be auto-populated by your pre-written post, ready for sharing.

And, believe it or not, that’s it.

It may not seem like much, but doing these promotion tactics at scale, in synergy with our backlinking and guest posting campaigns, have helped us get more eyeballs to our posts.

Give it a try with NinjaOutreach and let us know how you did!

 

How to Do Guest Posting | High Value Traffic and Authority

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

A lot of Ninja Outreach subscribers ask: how can you use Ninja Outreach for content marketing?

One of our favorite answers to that? Guest posting.

You see, guest posting is one of the fastest, most low-cost methods of content marketing.

Neil Patel has called it the best inbound marketing strategy.

Brian Harris from VideoFruit received over 1.7k visits and over 200 subscribers (a 12% overall conversion rate) from a single guest post on OKdork.

And even in the case of our CEO, Dave Schneider, a single guest post he published on a high-ranking website brought Ninja Outreach more than two dozen app signups, hundreds of visitors, and a conversion rate twice as high as our norm.

Below is a screenshot of all referral traffic our guest posts have sent us so far.

As you can see, with over 6k visits, guest blogging is our third highest source of referral traffic to date.

And all that came from only around 10 guest posts.

Imagine if you could scale that up even further?

That’s where Ninja Outreach shines.

It helps you scale up your guest posting campaigns by streamlining the process of researching for prospects, managing prospect lists, and tracking all your email outreach.

Now let’s show you how that’s done in the tool with an in-depth walkthrough.

Prospecting for Guest Post Opportunity

The NinjaOutreach Promotions tab is the best place to start looking for prospects to promote your business to.

Say you’re selling an anti-aging eye cream product and are looking to get more traffic to your site via guest posts.

Go to Prospecting > Promotions and use the keyword, “skin care blogs.”

Why?

Skin care blogs with an audience of skin care aficionados are the best type of traffic to attract since they would also be the most likely to be interested in an anti-aging eye cream product.

Another tip:

To find more prospects, use broader, niche-based keywords such as “beauty blogs” or “skin care bloggersinstead of something so specific like “anti-aging cream.”

Using tags and filters to narrow your search

When prospecting, you need to filter out certain items so you can refine your search results.

Enter Ninja Outreach and tags and advanced filters.

Underneath the search menu are several filters to help produce more relevant results.

If you click “Blogger,” for example, Ninja Outreach will include results that specifically have the word “blogger,” “blog,” or “blogging” on the site’s bio page.

Since you’re targeting beauty bloggers, click “Include.”

On the other hand, if you click “Exclude” Company, Ninja Outreach will not include any pages that have “company,” “companies,” or “agency” on their bio page.

There are also Advanced Filters to narrow results by location, page and domain type, SEO, and social media metrics.

For your guest posting campaign, you’ll want to connect with bloggers who’ve been in the space for some time and have decent social media engagement.

So, set the domain authority (DA) to a minimum of 25, and social media shares per post to a minimum of 1k.

Note - all filters should be considered in the context of how many results you’re getting i.e if you aren’t getting a lot of results for a particular keyword you might want to loosen up the filters.

To make sure you can reach out to your prospects faster, narrow your results to display only the prospects with available contact info.

And, in case you’re wondering—yes, you can use advanced search operators in NinjaOutreach.

For example, you can try these to look for guest post opportunities:

  • [Your-Topic] inurl:/guest-post/
  • [Your-Topic] inurl:category/guest-post/
  • [Your-Topic] intitle:guest post

Then, replace the keywords in bold above with these variations below:

  • guest post
  • guest-post
  • guest posts
  • guest-posts
  • write-for-us
  • write for us
  • guest post guidelines
  • guest-post-guidelines
  • guest contributor
  • guest-contributor

Social Influencers

Our Social Influencers prospecting engine crawls Twitter and Instagram data. So, it’s best used for finding social media influencer profiles on social media.

Just go to Prospecting > Social Influencers, type your keyword, use the necessary tags and filters, then hit Search.

Note that you can also sort results according to name, location, and number of followers.

You can play around with your keywords and filters until you’ve identified the influencer bloggers you want to reach out to.

Adding Prospects

Once you’re done searching, you need to save your prospects into an outreach list.

To do that, just click the plus sign close to your target prospect’s card.

To instantly save all results into your list, click Save All. And if you want to bulk save multiple (but not all) prospects, tick the checkbox in the far left corner of each prospect card.

You’ll then be prompted to save your chosen prospect/s into a list.

If you’re creating the list for the first time, just create a new list name and hit Save.

If you’re adding prospects to an existing list, just choose which one from the dropdown menu and hit Save.

If you’re going to create a new list, just enter the name for your new list in the input field beside the dropdown.

Below, I chose my test list of beauty bloggers “Anti Aging Cream Prospects.”

Just hit Save, and you’re done adding prospects to your list.

Crafting Your Guest Post Pitch

Ninja Outreach has a ready-made template for most scenarios, guest posting included.

For starters go to Outreach > Templates to see our preliminary list of template examples.

Here’s one example of our basic Interview/Podcast Request templates.

For even more pre-written templates, go to Create Template.

Once you see the popup, click Load a Pre-Written Template and choose which template fits your purpose from the dropdown.

Of course, you can also choose to forego the pre-written templates and just type up your own from scratch.

Tutorial on creating custom templates

After that, just fill up the rest of the required information.

Finally, at the bottom of the Create New Template popup, you can choose to track certain analytics of your email, such as open and click rate.

If you click Make CAN-SPAM Compliant, you’ll get a pop-up that will require you to input unsubscribe information.

When you’re done preparing your template, just click Save!

To start setting up your campaigns, integrate your email with NinjaOutreach, then read the rest of these quick tutorials on:

Viewing Your Campaign Summary

So, you’ve launched your first guest posting campaign.

What next?

You’d probably want to monitor this campaign, of course.

To view a summary of data about your ongoing campaign, click Outreach Mode.

Active Campaigns displays all your currently active campaigns. This gives you an overview of where you’re at with each campaign, such as:

  • How many emails you’ve sent per day
  • How many prospects you’ve reached in your overall list so far
  • How you’re progressing; if you’re in the main, first follow-up, or second follow-up stage
  • Etc

The pause button lets you pause any active campaign, while the play button enables you to resume.

Once your campaign is done, it will go under the Archived Campaigns section.

Viewing Campaign Results

Finally, your guest posting campaign is done, and you want to see the results.

Maybe you’re interested in seeing your success rate; perhaps you want to make a case study about it.

Whatever the case, you can go to Outreach > Inbox Mode, then choose the prospect list you want to review.

Alternatively, you can go to the upper left corner of the app and click Notifications.

Here, you’ll see drop-down alerts of all the activities in your campaign.

You’ll get notifications on things such as:

  • Emails sent
  • Replies found
  • Followups
  • Dues
  • Etc

Managing Blogger Relationship Labels

When managing your prospects, you need to have some way to quickly identify them with once they reply and start a conversation with you.

That’s where NinjaOutreach’s Relationship labels come in.

You can choose from preset Relationship labels, such as if a prospect has agreed to your guest post request or has left a comment on your blog.

Alternatively, you can manually add your own relationship label if you can’t find what you need in the presets.

For example, once you go through notifications of your campaign results, you may see one of the beauty bloggers you contacted has replied with a message like this:

You can now add a custom label like: “Blogger agreed to set up a call for further discussion.”

As your conversation progresses, you can update these labels to reflect the development in your relationship.

For example, once beauty blogger finally agrees to let you guest post...

You can now update your relationship label with the Ninja Outreach preset, “Blogger agreed to publish guest post.”

Then, once published, update your relationship label with “Blogger published guest post.”

To bulk edit the data on your prospects, go to Lists > Lists of Prospects and choose your target list.

This will load all your prospects in that list. Just choose which ones you’d like to build edit, then check the boxes at the far left side of each prospect card.

For example, if you want to change the relationship label of several prospects from nothing to
Contact with Blogger - Emailed,” just click the side boxes on each of the prospects’ cards, click the edit button.

You’ll see a popup and from this, you’ll see the things you can edit in bulk.

Choose relationships and the right label from the dropdown.

Tutorial on managing your prospect relationships and history.

The relationship labeling feature is handy because it lets you view a summary of all your prospect interactions as you go along.

From there you can see the dates, frequency, and nature of the interactions you’ve had.

Knowing all this makes for better analytics, more personalized conversations and, frankly, helps avoid embarrassing miscommunication.

Imagine if you mistakenly send the same outreach email to the same blogger who already published your guest post.

You could get lucky and they may be cool about it, but some might take offense.

You may even get a reply like this:

Embarrassing fail, right?

An interaction like that could probably cost you some goodwill points with your prospect.

But with Ninja Outreach relationship labeling, you can keep things like this on track.

So the next time you reach out to this prospect, you can refer to your history, such as the guest post of yours that they published.

As you can see, this time, you’re not reaching out to your prospect as a complete stranger (or dunce).

You’re someone that they’ve already had a productive collaboration with before!

As they say in the marketing world, warm leads always convert better.

Finally, there are several terms you will encounter as you use the tool.

Below are their definitions, which you should remember when analyzing Ninja Outreach metrics:

  • Replies - prospects who replied to your email
  • Follow-up due - prospects who have not replied after 3,7,14 days of receiving your first outreach email
  • Clicked a link - prospects who clicked any link in your email
  • Never Opened - prospects who haven’t opened your email
  • Never Replied - prospects who haven’t replied to any of your emails
  • Not Contacted - prospects you haven’t contacted yet
  • Opened an email - prospects who opened an email
  • Sent Messages - prospects who were sent an email

Any questions?

So, there you have it! Hope this helped you understand how you can use our tool for your next guest posting campaign.

If there’s anything else you still need help with, feel free to reach out to us.

Our Customer Support Ninjas are always ready to assist you!

Effectively Manage Your Outreach Campaigns for Multiple Clients & Teammates

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: January 8, 2018

Having to manage multiple clients, outreach campaigns, and teams can be stressful. But it is also usually a good sign.

It means business is doing great.

Luckily, Ninja Outreach helps alleviate the burden of managing multiple team members and projects so you can enjoy the benefit of growth without the hassle.

From prospecting, to outreach, relationship building, and campaign management - we’ve got you covered.

So with that in mind, read on as we walk you through the different methods you can use within the app to help you manage multifaceted campaigns.

How to Organize Different Campaigns Into Lists

Before anything else, you should have already integrated your email with NinjaOutreach.

Also, make sure you’ve already invited your team members to collaborate with you on certain projects.

Done?

Let’s start.

First, always group your prospects into lists.

That way, you won’t mix up prospects for Client A with prospects you’ve gathered for Client B, or prospects for a tech survey and prospects for a fashion roundup.

Also, when it comes to creating your lists, you should have a designated pattern of file naming to keep everyone in your team on the same page..

It’s obvious enough, but in the midst of a ton of work, this simple fact is something most busy organizations tend to forget.

You can’t have Team Member A naming one list according to the date of a deadline while Team Member B names lists according to client name, can you?

It’s simple, actually.

When you’re doing prospecting for Client A, save your prospects into a list and name that list accordingly.

If you’re prospecting for a particular campaign with a particular deadline, then give it an easily identifiable name.

You can always view the status of your various campaign projects by going to Lists > Lists of Prospects

To edit prospects in a particular list, go to Prospects > Lists of Prospects, then click the prospect list you’d like to review.

Clicking the name of the list will take you to the Your Prospects section, where you will be able to review the prospects or modify other data in that list.

Clicking the trash button of a prospect card will remove that prospect from your list.

Clicking the edit button will let you modify any other data related to that prospect such as tags, notes, contact info, URLs, etc., while clicking the person icon will let you update your relationship status with the prospect.

If you click on More properties, you can modify more of you prospect’s data in this expanded section below:

Clicking on either of the tabs in the prospect card will expand the card to display the data related to each of those tabs.

Clicking the Profile tab will show SEO and social media metrics.

Clicking the Relationships tab will show the relationship history with the prospect. (More on this later.)

Clicking notes will show other instructions related to the prospect that can’t be condensed into tags or relationship labels.

If you have a website URL saved in your prospect’s card, clicking RSS will show the RSS feed of this website, or its latest posts.

You can also select multiple lists at once, for example, all the lists belonging to one client.

Next, let’s take a look at how you can keep multiple teammates on the same page for projects you handle together.

How to Effectively Collaborate with Teammates

According to a principle coined in the ‘70s, adding too many people to a project could ultimately end up slowing it down.

This principle is called Brooks’ Law, and it was originally applied to software project management.

Evidently, this also applies to most collaborative projects.

But if you need to accomplish bigger things for more clients, you can’t subsist on only one team—let alone one person.

So if you’re to hire more people, how do you work around these aforementioned project management setbacks?

Our answer: Try to leave as many points of reference for each other as you can.

To alleviate that, we allow notes, tags, and relationship statuses in the tool.

Tags are labels attached to a prospect for the purpose of easier identification.

You can use these tags to help you get more accurate and filtered search for prospects such as tags for niche, location, or prices ($50-$100, $100-$200) that the influencer charges.


Ex. Blogger, Influencer, Executive, etc.

Relationship Status shows a relationship between you and a prospect. It can depict your relationship history with a prospect, but should ideally be used more to indicate where the prospect sits in relation to the campaign itself.

Ex. Emailed, Replied, Followup due (3, 7, 14 Days), Clicked a link, Blogger agreed to guest post, Left a comment on their blog, Shared post on Twitter, Contact with blogger - Skype/phone, etc.

Notes are things that can't really be explained in a few words and therefore don't make good tags or relationships.

So, there is an area reserved for these custom descriptions in each prospect card that you or a teammate can type in.

Ex.
Do not contact this prospect in the next two expert roundup campaigns. He is asking for a high
sponsored fee. He prefers to contribute on guest posts.

Do not contact this prospect in the next product review campaign. She is not interested in this kind of campaign because she thinks that is a complete waste of time.

Tips on using Tags, Relationship Statuses, and Notes

Tip 1. Define tags and relationship status nomenclature across all team members so everyone is using the same keywords/terms otherwise to avoid confusion.

Tip 2. Create a general document for reference where all the different 'types' of tags and relationship statuses are defined.

Tip 3. When starting a new campaign, clear the previous relationship status so that the outreach coordinator starts fresh.

Tip 4. Do not clear any global definition tags that apply to the influencer in any case, such as tags like Blogger, Influencer, Tech Journalist, and the like. Delete things that change like prices, location, or response deadlines.

Now, imagine this scenario:

You’ve just finished an outreach campaign and you’ve already gotten some replies.

One of the prospects has agreed to publish a guest post from you, and wants you to send some topic ideas and outlines by a certain date.

Another team member is in charge of content, so you have to leave her this information.

So, go to the Lists > Lists of Prospects tab, and choose the list that this prospect belongs to.

Hover over the prospect’s card and click Notes. This enlarges the card and lets you type your notes into the input field.

For example, you can address your teammate (let’s call her Hannah) and say something like: “Hey Hannah, this blogger has agreed to let us guest post in his blog.

He wants us to send him some topic with outline ideas by [date].

If you click enter, NinjaOutreach will save the notes and even record the date the note was made and who made it.

So now, you’ve successfully left instructions for your teammate, Hannah.

As soon as Hannah becomes available, she can access it on her own time without you having to wait for her or get pulled out of a new task you’re working on just to brief her.

But before you leave this task, there’s something else you should know, and that’s how to update Relationship labels.

How to manage Relationship statuses with prospects

NinjaOutreach has a few ways of filtering prospects.

Let’s start with two: The Relationship label, and tags.

The Relationship label lets you add a tag to define the progress of your relationship with a prospect.

Have you already sent an email to this and this prospect?

Has this and this prospect already replied, declined, agreed to your proposal? Is this prospect completely fresh?

For some things we automatically handle it, such as contacting the prospect by email.

But other things like agreements / negotiations need to be manually added.

We offer many built in options, and you can also create custom Relationship statuses.

Tagging is used mostly to assign a category to your prospects.

Is the prospect an influencer, a blogger, a journalist, an agency?

When is the deadline to submit an article to this prospect? What niche are they in?

These are just some of the attributes you can tag using the Relationship label and tags, which of course are fully filterable.

To know more about how our filters work, follow this link.

Now, let’s look at a scenario where you can apply Relationship labels and tagging filters.

Let’s say you’ve submitted your guest post and your prospect has since published it.

Once a development like this happens with any prospect, you should update your Relationship label to reflect the progress.

To do that, go to your prospect’s card, click the down-facing arrow at the upper right hand corner of the prospect card, and choose the right Relationship label.

In this case, choose “Blogger published guest post” from the dropdown.

You can also do this in bulk for for multiple prospects. So if, say, two (or more) prospects agreed to accept your guest post, just click the boxes at the upper left corner of each prospect’s card.

Once you’re done ticking the boxes off all prospects you need to include, click the edit button at the top (not the edit button in the prospect cards).

Go to the Relationships section, open the dropdown, and choose the correct Relationship label. Click save.

How to manage Relationship labels of your prospects.

Let’s move on to another scenario.

The time is right, and you’re ready to send your second batch of outreach messages to your newly added prospects.

How do you do that without including the ones you’ve already contacted before?

A quick way to do that is to use the quick alerts button (lightning bolt when setting up an auto campaign).

Click Outreach Mode > Autosending > Schedule a Campaign

Choose the correct prospect list you want to send your outreach emails to, the email address you will use to send your emails, and your preferred email template.

As you go through the campaign setup process, you’ll see a lighting bolt icon below Step 4.

Toggle the bar to the left if you don’t want to include prospects you’ve previously contacted, and to the right (the bar will turn green) if otherwise.

How to manage your ongoing campaigns, how to use filtering in inbox, and how to manage contact history with prospects.

Final words

So now you know how to use the features we specifically built to help you get through common scenarios you may come across while using NinjaOutreach.

If you encounter anything new that this tutorial may have failed to cover (although we doubt it), our Customer Support Ninjas are always available to help.

Turn it On its Head - Having High Power Guests & Experts Come to You

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 4, 2018

Starbucks was just a popular local joint in Seattle. But when celebrity influencers were consistently publicized going around tinseltown with their Starbucks drinks in tow, the cafe became an international symbol.

This phenomenon rings just as true in the blogging world.

Yes, your content should be 10x quality—but all this could be wasted effort if you don’t have the right influencers giving you a significant leg up.

When a Moz community influencer gave our app a mention, that sent us a ton of traffic, hundreds of signups, and is still one of our top referral traffic sources to date.

No big marketing budget, no large PR stunts.

Just the raw, simple power of influencer marketing.

As the saying goes, you see, success in the blogging world relies not only on what, but also largely on who you know.

So in this tutorial, I’d like to talk about how to get those high-power guests and experts come to you.

And how you can use NinjaOutreach to help speed up this process.

How to identify your ideal blogger influencer list

As you research deeper into your target niche, think about the blogs you frequently read and bloggers you look up to.

I’m sure if these are your top go-to resources, you can recall their websites off the top of your head.

Next, install the NinjaOutreach Google chrome extension and integrate it with your web app.

Once done, simply visit your favorite websites and blogger accounts, then use the NinjaOutreach Chrome extension to add them to your NinjaOutreach list.

Prospecting with NinjaOutreach

Of course, you can’t just stop with a few of your favorite influencers.

You need to add to your list.

Say you’re looking for influencers in the digital marketing niche.

To do that, start with the NinjaOutreach Prospecting > Social Influencers tab, which combs through Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Here, you can filter your results by number of followers.

Enter your niche keyword, “digital marketing,” and hit search.

Add any prospects that fit into your list.

You can also do the same search in the Prospecting > Find Leads tab. In this tab, you can filter your results to by name, location, number of shares per post, domain, and page type.

You can also choose to display only the results with available contact info.

Again, add any prospects that fit into your list.

Note that you can also use advanced search operators within the NinjaOutreach search platform.

If you’re still short of prospects, you can head straight to Google and use varied combinations of your keywords + advanced search operators.

Enclosing your keywords in quotation marks ensures an exact match from Google, while preceding a word with the - sign excludes any results that contain this word.

In the example below, you can force Google to show exact match to digital marketing but will not include any results that have to do with strategy for beginners.

  • “[Your niche]” -[Word you’d like to exclude]
  • Ex. “digital marketing” -beginner

In the next example, you can use multiple keywords in a single search by using OR.

Enclose them in quotation marks for good measure, to ensure you don’t get any random results.

  • “[Your niche]” OR “[Another keyword for your niche]”
  • Ex. “digital marketing” OR “digital marketer”

If you find results that fit, import these to your NinjaOutreach list.

How to build a relationship

Once you’ve finalized your prospect list, it’s time to start building a relationship with them.

You can start this via a more traditional route: sharing the influencer’s content regularly and tagging them.

Another thing you can do is to leave thoughtful comments on their blog.

Not the generic (and honestly, increasingly irritating) “great post!” comment, but one that asks relevant questions and adds something to the discussion.

For example, this comment below in response to Brian Dean’s honestly awesome post.

This lengthy comment got a just-as lengthy response from the intended influencer, Brian Dean.

Once you've done these things for a while, maybe for a week or two (in more dedicated cases, they wait at least a month or two), it’s time to start your outreach.

But a stern warning: your first outreach is not the time to pitch anything yet.

Focus on building your relationship first.

Instead of immediately asking for a handout, here are things you can do:

Ask to feature them in an expert roundup

Ask to feature them in an interview

Ask for their input for a blog post you will write on a topic that is their expertise.

Invite influencers for a video call/interview online.

You can also add the influencer to a public Twitter list.

If you found a really great article of theirs via the Prospecting > Most Shared Content tab, you can add it to a resource page in your website then send them an email about it.

You can also write a blog post with a different point of view to an influencer’s trending article and call their attention to it once you publish by sharing on social media and tagging them, or sending an email.

To stand out even more, you can also send a personalized, video message and tag them on Twitter.

As you do this, track the reactions you do get, and update your relationship label with each prospect accordingly.

Managing your outreach templates

Another stern warning with pre-written templates: don’t just send them as is.

Take the time to review and modify your templates so each one you send is personalized for each influencer.

Most bigger influencers receive tons of emails a day, so they will be more discerning with the emails they read.

Make it worth their time and not like an obviously mass sent outreach message.

As Ahref’s Tim Suolo said in his blog post about doing outreach right, those sorts of bad emails will go straight to the trash bin.

Once you’ve finalized your templates, it’s time to set up your campaign.

Read these tutorials to learn how to:

For follow-ups, we recommend setting up at least two automated follow-up messages for prospects that don’t reply.

To monitor how your campaign is doing, if anyone’s opened it yet, read it, or responded, go to Inbox mode.

Of course not all will respond favorably to your outreach, but just remember to update your relationship labels to track how your campaign affected your relationship with your prospects.

Here’s how to manage your relationship statuses on NinjaOutreach.

Keeping track of your interactions with your prospects will help keep you from making any embarrassing communication mistakes later that could cost you some goodwill.

For example, if one prospect has agreed to give you a quote for your blog post, you can update the relationship label and notes to say so.

This way, you won’t make the mistake of sending the same request again.

Any edits you make to the prospect card will be recorded by date, so you’ll know exactly where you’re at and when any changes happened.

Promoting with NinjaOutreach

Now, there are two scenarios: in this first scenario, your target influencer has given you the time of day to reply and issued a quote.

You’ve written your blog post/expert roundup/editorial using material your influencer prospect has provided.

Don’t just stop there.

Promote this content in every avenue you can think of and tag your influencer in it.

Not all in a day, but one at a time.

For example, send them an email that your content is done and that you’ll be posting and tagging them to your post on this date.

Then, on the publish date, post your content on your Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter—whatever social media account is relevant to your niche—and tag them in it.

Wait for a reaction. If you don’t get one, try another avenue like posting on forums related to your niche such as Reddit or Quora.

In the marketing niche, you can post in Growth Hackers, Inbound.org, etc.

If it elicits a reaction there, you can email the influencer again with a screenshot to, say, an ongoing debate about the article featuring them, then mention something like:

“Hey! The article I wrote where I quoted you [link] is causing some debate in the comments section of [link to comment thread using the name of platform as link text].

The debate is getting kind of heated and I think the audience would probably get better insight if you could weigh in.”

One more thing

Not all influencer relationships begin online.

Sometimes, you can actually meet and network with influencers in physical events, such as trade shows, workshops, or conventions related to your industry.

When you do meet your people, always start with an interview request or relationship building activity such as a casual, meaningful conversation about an article of theirs that you’ve read, questions about it, a different point of view, etc.

If you do get lucky, you can get their contact info and add manually to your NinjaOutreach list.

Just go to Lists > Lists of Prospects,

then choose the name of the list that you want to add your new prospect to.

Click the add prospect button in the top right corner of the app to manually add a prospect, then fill in the details in the pop-up form. These details will then be saved into a new prospect card.

After the event, you can then send your new lead an email or social media post to thank them for their time, then end with an opening to follow up.

Here’s an example template from HubSpot.

And of course, don’t forget to keep updating your relationship label in NinjaOutreach list as you go.

Build your relationship from there and remember: don’t even think about pitching anything outright.

The rule is this: Always do something for the influencer first.

That’s how a Moz influencer ended up sending us tons of business. We provided the best help we could when he needed it, not pressuring for anything in return, and things fell into place.

So do your research. Write that blog post featuring everything you’ve learned from your talk with him/her. Write it well. Promote it. Tag your influencer.

For all you know, if you do things right, an influencer might just promote you naturally and you didn’t even need to ask.

How to Promote a Product - Reviews & Giveaways

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

Gone are the days when publishing an article about your products every day could guarantee loads of traffic.

These days, you need to be more creative.

So in this tutorial, I’d like to talk about how to get more exposure for your products using two underrated marketing techniques: product reviews and giveaways.

How powerful are these strategies?

Exclusive Bonus: Download this list of script for every occasion including welcome emails, promotion email, followup email, and even breakup emails.

Proof 1. When Josh Earl launched a giveaway that went viral, he generated almost 200k leads in just 11 days.

According to him, that’s an email list growth of 3,418% in less than 2 weeks!

Proof 2. When Bryan Harris replicated Earl’s strategy and launched a giveaway of his own, he managed to get more than 2.2k email subscribers in just 10 days!

Let’s dive into how you can replicate these tactics with NinjaOutreach then.

The following tutorial works whether you’re looking for giveaways, product reviews—even guest post opportunities.

Just modify your keywords to suit your purpose.

How to find prospects who do product reviews & giveaways method 1

In this method, you can search straight from within the platform and use NinjaOutreach built-in filters.

  • Go to Prospecting > Find Leads
  • Type your keyword “email marketing tool,”
  • Click the advanced filter icon, and
  • Click All Featured Pages.

Choose what type of post you’re after; in this case, Product Reviews.

Alternatively, you can also run a search without using the filter.

Just use [Your Topic] Review.

How to find prospects who do product reviews & giveaways method 2

This method will provide slightly different results from the first one, so it’s worth trying both approaches.

Now, whether you choose to use NinjaOutreach Prospecting or go straight to Google’s search engine engine, you can run your search using various combinations of these search operators:

[Your-Topic] inurl:/review/
Ex. email-marketing inurl:/review/

[Your-Topic] inurl:category/review/
Ex. email-marketing inurl:category/review/

[Your-Topic] intitle:reviews
Ex. email-marketing intitle:reviews

So for example, here’s how you can search through NinjaOutreach.

Go to Prospecting > Promotion Opportunities

And here’s a search via Google

Variations of the above can work well for the following words:

  • [Product Reviews] - review, reviews, product review, product reviews, product-review, product-reviews
  • [Giveaways] - giveaway, giveaways

Whatever purpose you may have, you can do variations of your searches like these:

  • email-marketing inurl:/product-review/
  • email-marketing inurl:category/giveaways/
  • email-marketing intitle:giveaway

Now for example, if you want to find websites that hosted a marketing giveaway, you can do a search like this:

If you want to find websites that wrote a product review about another competitor tool, you can try this query:

If you want websites that do product reviews for marketing software, you can try a search like this:

Now, let’s say you want to find all the websites that linked to one of your competitors, but you don’t want your competitor’s URL to show up in any of the results.

Here’s a query you can use:

If you search via Google, you can load the links to your NinjaOutreach chrome extension, manually review the results, then add the leads to your list.

Here are step-by-step instructions for:

I you do your search in the NinjaOutreach Prospecting tab, you can simply review and add to your list from within the app.

How to find prospects for giveaways

This method will let you replicate Bryan Harris’s own steps much faster with the help of NinjaOutreach.

First, choose a giveaway that’s highly desirable for your target audience.

For example, if you’re a food blogger with a primary focus on organic cooking, you should win over your target subscribers with a Whole Foods gift card.

If you’re a fitness blogger, offer a gym membership for a year.

If you’re a beauty blogger, offer a limited edition beauty kit or a Sephora gift card.

You get the picture.

In this case, let’s say you are a marketing blogger and you’re thinking of doing an email marketing tool giveaway to your audience of marketers, business owners, and agencies—a set of professionals for which email marketing is an essential.

Second, pick a prize from a well-known company so you can piggyback on their authority.

To do that, Google for “[Keyword] + [Service]”.

Once you have a good set of prospects, simply import the results into your NinjaOutreach list.

Here’s how.

Once done importing, go to your NinjaOutreach web app, find this particular list, and sort the saved prospects by a number of shares or followers.

The higher the the better.

This way, you’ll see the most popularly shared or followed email marketing service provider in your niche.

Say, out of all these prospects, you’ve finally chosen to do a giveaway for the popular email marketing tool, Mailchimp.

What’s next? Getting your giveaway copy ready.

Crafting copy for your giveaway

You can get ideas by taking a look at other popular giveaways.

The more popular they are, the better.

To do that, you can head to giveaway listing sites and get ideas from the most popular giveaway headlines.

In Bryan’s example:

Finally, when it comes to crafting giveaway copy, Bryan had this tip:

Tip: Write and grade each hook you craft for each offer using these 3 criteria:

  • Is it coveted by your audience?
  • Will the headline of your giveaway turn heads?
  • Is the prize owner likely to share your giveaway?

Whatever gets the highest score shall be your product giveaway.

With that in mind, say you end up with this copy:

“Win a One Decade Subscription to MailChimp!”

A popular email marketing tool, and a big subscription.

Could be quite catchy.

So now you have your product giveaway and your copy.

The next thing to tackle is a promotion.

After all, how can a product giveaway be effective if nobody knows about it?

How to promote your product giveaways with NinjaOutreach

In a nutshell, you need to:

  • Look for top influencers and bloggers who’ve written or promoted anything related to your giveaway before.
  • Make a list of prospects for each category.
  • Conduct outreach.

How to find prospects to help promote your giveaway

To find social influencer profiles who can help promote your giveaway, just go to Prospecting > Social Influencers

Then, type in your niche keyword.

You can also search for all the blogs that have written about email marketing.

Just go to Prospecting > Most Shared Content and use variations of your niche keyword.

For ex. Email marketing tool, email marketing tools, top email marketing tools, best email marketing tools, etc.

You can also conduct the search via Google using advanced search operators and just import the right prospects into your list.

Here’s more on how to import search results from Google and into your NinjaOutreach account.

Now, even if you nailed the niche (email marketing / email marketing tool), not all people may think your giveaway product (MailChimp) is so great, and this might lower the chances of them promoting it.

So to up your chances, create another list of prospects consisting of bloggers who’ve written, interviewed, promoted, or shared anything about your product within the last three to five months.

Just go to

  • Prospecting
  • Most Shared Content or Prospecting
  • Promotion Opportunities.

Type your topic keyword and use the Advanced Filter to make separate searches for:

  • Product Reviews
  • Sponsored Posts
  • Guest Posts
  • Interviews
  • Podcast and
  • Resource pages.

Doing this separately could give different results compared to not using any filter, so it’s worth trying different approaches.

Alternatively, without using any page filters, go to Content Prospecting and use variations of queries such as these:

  • Best [Your Topic] + intext:[Your Giveaway Product]
    Ex. “best email marketing tools intext:MailChimp”
  • [Your Giveaway Product] + product review
    Ex.“MailChimp product review”
  • [Your Giveaway Product] + [Your topic] + review”
    Ex. “MailChimp email marketing tool review”
  • [Your topic] + roundup + intext:[Your Giveaway Product]
    Ex. “Email marketing tool roundup intext:MailChimp”

Just add any of the prospects that fit into your new list.

Doing the outreach

Before doing any outreach, make sure to integrate your email first.

Next, learn how to send emails and set up outreach campaigns in NinjaOutreach.

Now, all you need is a script.

Below are two examples of outreach scripts that you can take ideas from or modify.

The first is one of our preset templates in the app, and the other is what Bryan Harris actually used in his giveaway campaign.

  • Example Product Review Script from NinjaOutreach
  • Example Giveaway Script by Bryan Harris

Once you have your scripts ready, here’s how to set up an outreach campaign.

Once your campaign is running, learn how to manage your campaign and your prospect relationships.

And there you have it.

Hope this helped you put together some of your own product promotion campaign ideas.

As always, feel free to reach out to our Support Ninjas if you hit some snags along the way.

How To Generate Leads And Make Sales With Ninja Outreach

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 4, 2018

Want to generate more leads and marketing sales?

Read on as we show you various techniques using NinjaOutreach to help you meet your goals.

First, integrate your email with NinjaOutreach.

Next, learn

Don’t get intimidated. These are all quick, sweet, and simple walkthroughs.

Done?

Good.

Now, time to get those leads.

Generating Leads & Making Sales Through Outreach

Although NinjaOutreach is typically seen as a blogger outreach tool, it works quite well for lead generation too, specifically in the B2B space.

There are a few methods you can try:

  • Using the email finder
  • Targeting leads based on topic
  • Targeting executives by niche
  • Targeting companies

Using the email finder

This first method is simple.

Just go to Prospecting > Email Finder.

Now, company email addresses usually follow any of these formats:

FirstName@companydomain.com
Ex. dave@ninjaoutreach.com

NameInitials@companydomain.com
Ex. hmspan@ninjaoutreach.com

So if you’ve got a target company in mind, put that company’s domain name in the domain form field and hit Search.

If you already have a specific person in mind, you can also add that person’s first and last name beside the domain input section.

Targeting leads based on topic

Let’s say you’re an SEO service provider and you’re looking for professionals in the SEO space to open a relationship with and eventually, market your product to.

Click Prospecting > Find Leads.

Next, enter your topic keyword, “SEO,” check the box for Exact Match, then in the tags filter below the search bar, check the box for Bloggers.

This will look for the word “blogger,” “blog,” or “blogging” in the bios of the search results.

Click the search icon.

To get even more refined results, use the Advanced Filters.

In this example, filter for Has Name and Has Email Address so you’ll get only the results with a name you can use and an available email address, which will make it faster for you to contact them.

You can also search for leads via the Social Influencers tab.

Just click Prospecting > Social Influencers.

This time, use the topic keyword “SEO.” As before, click Exact Match then search.

If you want to find influencers with followers of at least 3k, go to the tags filter and check the box for Influencer.

Note that the Social Prospecting tab does not have a filter to show contacts with emails only, nor does it show emails in the search, BUT it will show contact information AFTER results are saved to a list.

Targeting executives by niche

Executives are the decisionmakers for any company, and if you’re looking to land B2B clients, you should reach out to and build a relationship with these decisionmakers.

In this scenario, you’re looking for executives in the SEO space to open a dialogue with and possibly market your product to in the future.

The first few steps are similar.

Just click Prospecting > Social Influencers, enter the niche keyword “SEO,” and check Exact Match.

But before you hit search, go to the filter checkboxes and tick the box for Executive.

This will look for people with keywords in their bio such as Owner, Founder, CEO, Director, VP, etc. This can also be done for journalists and companies.

Targeting companies

In this other scenario, let’s say you’re looking to outsource your services to SEO agencies.

Click Prospecting tab > Find Leads.

Enter your keyword “SEO agency,” then tick the checkbox for Exact Match.

Before you click the search icon, tick the checkbox for Company. This will search for prospects with the words Company, Companies, or Agency in their bio.

Prospecting with Google and Advanced Search Operators

If you’re more at home using Google and its advanced search operators, then you can also do that.

Just export your search results to NinjaOutreach and manage the rest of your campaign from there.

Read these tutorials on how to:

  • Use NinjaOutreach to collect contact information from Google results
  • Import and export lists

Once you’re satisfied with your list of prospects, it’s time to prepare the right outreach approach.

But before you go any further, read these tutorials on:

  • How to integrate your email and set up outreach campaigns
  • How to send outreach through contact forms
  • How to manage your prospect relationships
  • How to manage your outreach campaigns, filtering, and inbox mode

Making Sales Through Outreach

When an average business user has to contend with at least a hundred emails per day, you have to make sure yours must stand out.

And one of the ways of immediately turning off a prospect is to send a cold pitch outright.

So what should you do?

This guide on how to do your outreach right by Ahref’s Tim Suolo, who receives his fair share of cold outreach, is a good resource.

In a nutshell: don’t ask them for anything yet.

Give them value, have social proof for this value you’re offering, and don’t use generic templates.

Show them that you actually thought about how to best grab this particular prospect’s interest.

Now, we do have our pre-written templates in the NinjaOutreach app, but these are more for reference than to be actually used as is.

Of course, for especially higher-level prospects, you will have to modify. (To know more about how to create custom templates and custom fields, read this.)

The outreach script you’re sending is going to vary widely based on the product and the audience.

For example, here is an outreach script we’ve actually used.

This is part of our promotion campaign for our app, but as you can see, we’re not selling anything outright.

This email is not a sales pitch, but a qualifier email.

We’re reaching out to a prospect for a conversation.

We want to evaluate if this prospect is experiencing the problem that we want to provide a solution for, and we want to find out if the prospect is open to the solution.

If the prospect replies, we can now qualify the prospect as a warm lead.

He/she is interested, and could potentially be open to checking out our tool.

You can now go to your Lists of Prospects, update the relationship label, and add notes.

To remind you, here is a guide on how to manage your relationships

If you receive no reply, simply label it as such. You can set up at least two follow-up emails but after that, you need to back off.

Do this for the rest of your prospects.

Qualify the interested ones, update their relationship labels and notes on your prospect cards, and eliminate the uninterested ones from your list.

The worst thing you can do is to keep emailing someone who’s already said no.

As someone once said, “A small list that wants exactly what you’re offering is better than a bigger list that isn’t committed.”

 

