40+ Legitimate Ways to Get Free Blog Content for Your Site

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 12, 2018

Are you looking for the best resources to get free blog content for your website?

Is your mindset something like:

“I want to find free blog content for my site. It should be unique content that’s readily available and won’t hit my budget too much, if at all?”

Then, you’re in the right place.

We know how important it is to keep a regular publishing schedule.

And we understand the struggle to make time to create high-quality content for your website can be an uphill one.

In this article, we’ve compiled an ultimate list of all of the best tools, ideas, and resources you can try to get free content for your blog.

Table of Contents

  1. SEOPressor Blog Title Generator
  2. Hubspot Blog Topic Ideas Generator
  3. Free Article Spinner
  4. Article Rewriter
  5. eArticlesOnline
  6. EzineArticles
  7. Articles.org
  8. Article Sphere
  9. Amazines
  10. Blogger Linkup
  11. PostJoint
  12. My Blog Guest
  13. Content BLVD
  14. Post Runner
  15. Wikimedia Commons
  16. Infogram
  17. Pixabay
  18. The Noun Project
  19. PhotoDropper
  20. Web Archive
  21. Atlas
  22. Canva
  23. Snappa
  24. Giphy
  25. Guest posting
  26. Crowdsourced/Expert Roundup posts
  27. Host Interviews
  28. NewsJacking
  29. Create a “Top xyz list” type post
  30. Repurpose multimedia into text content
  31. Repurpose old content
  32. Repurpose “orphaned” content
  33. Translate content into other languages
  34. Curate Content
  35. HARO
  36. Unique Article Creator
  37. Article Generator.org
  38. ArticleForge
  39. Articoolo
  40. WordAI
  41. Wordsmith
  42. Quill

 

Now, that's quite a lot to cover.

But before we continue, let’s define what we mean by free content here.

What is free content?

Basically, free content in this article will mean content that you can use for your blog. It can be in any media—text, image, audio, or video.

They will cost you next to nothing—or nothing at all. The only difference is the time investment you need to put in to produce the results.

Where and when to use free blog content?

Before we move forward, we want to make sure you don’t go down this road without knowing what’s in store for you.

First, you need to ask: what will you use free blog content for?

The answer is: definitely not for your Tier 1 pages.

If you are looking for free blog content, one of the best ways to use them is for your tier 3 pages.

Tiers, you say?

It just means that a website should typically divide all its pages into tiers.

Tier 1 pages are your top landing pages. These are your high-priority money pages expected to convert, get traffic, and rank for your target keywords.

Lower down are your Tier 2 pages. They do pretty well, and these pages should all direct their own traffic by linking to your tier 1 pages.

Finally, there are Tier 3 pages. These are the ones that get the least views but are typically more in number. These should direct their traffic by linking to Tier 2 and 1 pages.

Learn more about how a tiered site architecture works.

Now to reiterate: NEVER use free content for your tier 1 pages.

Free content are not detailed, comprehensive, and high-quality enough to fit the standards needed for a Tier 1 page, and using them can end up harming your site.

So let’s get that message very clear.

Basically, if you need some short pages built to describe some feature updates on your tool, new products you just launched, answer some frequently-asked customer questions, or quickly address a new minor Google algorithm change, then you’re looking to build Tier 3 pages.

But if you’re looking to rank against competitors, get more leads, and convert those into sales, you’re looking to build Tier 1 pages, and you need to do more than push a few buttons to generate a free article or post a call for bloggers to come sending you with free material.

That’s not how that works.

If you look at top content from Neil Patel, Brian Dean, or Rand Fishkin, you’ll see that everything they produce took time in terms of research, preparation, writing, editing, and design work before they hit publish.

This level of effort is something you can’t simply get for free.

It’s either you spend all that time and effort yourself, or you hire professionals who will personally study your needs to give you bespoke, higher-quality, strategic content that will actually make a difference for your business.

But if you’re just looking for free blog content to build Tier 3 pages, then we can help you with that, too.

Still with me?

Now, let’s get to it!

Free Blog Content Generator Tools

1. SEOPressor Blog Title Generator

SEOPressor is a WordPress plugin with a nifty blog title generator.

Just type in your topic or keywords, and set the description type of your keyword (is it a brand/product? An event? A person? etc.)

Below, I gave it a try.

When I typed my topic “free blog content,” for example, here are the topic/title suggestions that I got.

Not bad.

And guess what? It’s not the only topic and title generator on this list.

2. Hubspot Blog Topic Ideas Generator

Inbound marketing pioneer HubSpot also has their own blog topic ideas generator.

This time, instead of typing your keywords, you need to type three different nouns into the form field. HubSpot’s content generator will then spin some topic/title ideas out of those.

Here’s what happened when I entered “free blog content” and “free content.”

The results are not bad here either!

In fact, they actually make for some pretty interesting topic ideas. Got no complaints about the title structure as well.

Of course, it’s not always this perfect. As you know with automated tools, you’ll still need your human eyes and common sense to tell whether the results you’re served with actually make sense.

Now, it’s time to see what article generators can do.

3. Free Article Spinner

The Free Article Spinner will spin new content for your for free, from sentences to a whole article.

Below are some tries I had with the tool.

Here’s another one.

The end result actually looks funny and almost unusable, so you’ll still need approximately between 30 to 90 minutes of editing to make it viable.

Remember, it’s free blog content, so you’ll have to make the most of what you’ve got.

4. Article Rewriter

The Article Rewriter from SEO Tools Centre works much the same way as a regular article spinner.

Below, I tried pasting the text of one of our blog posts on content promotion.

Just click “spin,” and the tool generates spin suggestions.

 

The highlighted words contain the spin suggestions. Just click and decide which ones are fit to use.

To be honest, it can actually produce an okay spun article if you take time to go through each spin suggestion.

Nothing to write home about but again, it’s free, and it’s quick. Which are good things if you’re looking to build a mass of good articles quickly.

Free Blog Content Directories and PLR Articles

If you’ve come across once infamous sites like About.com and eHow in their heyday before their rebranding, you may be familiar already with what content directories are.

Basically, they’re content farms where tons of articles get produced.

Some of these articles are reusable while some need to be bought.

And what is a PLR article?

Simply, PLR stands for private label rights. This is a special type of license where you can purchase an article and legally edit or publish this as your own, even with your own byline.

However, there are some cons to PLR articles, as John Chow warned in his blog post.

“There is a huge quality difference between articles produced by a professional and one written for private label rights.

Another thing to keep in mind is most PLR resellers will sell their articles to anyone and everyone.

This brings up the issue of content duplication and worst, seeing the same articles ‘written’ by many different people.”

So keep these in mind before taking the leap. As always, use sparingly, and never on the top money pages you’re looking to rank.

5. eArticles Online

eArticles online is an article repository.

Writers post content and websites looking for free content may choose from the several categories available and republish the content on their site, provided the credit goes to the original author.

6. EzineArticles

EzineArticles is also a content directory with a category section and expert writers.

What makes EzineArticles a convenient option is that, at the bottom, it has a publisher or cite option that opens clean text and html copy that’s ready for copy paste.

Quick, easy, free.

Take note that what you’re getting may not be unique to your site alone, though. Other publishers are allowed to syndicate the same content on their site.

7. Articles.org

Another free online article directory, Articles.org currently only has hundreds of articles in their categories.

The plus? They also have articles in other languages.

The catch? They have this section in their terms and conditions page.

It kind of says that they’ll store your IP address and track your online activity.

8. Article Sphere

Owned by Singaporean marketing entrepreneur Larry Lim, ArticleSphere.com is an “online one-stop source of quality content” and a “free article directory” for anyone looking to syndicate free content on their websites.

ArticleSphere only accepts articles in English and, compared to other directories, are not as lenient with their writer rules. They reserve the right to edit or remove any articles that they believe need to be updated to fit their editorial guidelines.

The only allowed way to republish any of their content to your site is to use their “Republish” button.

The one thing that could be a tad distracting about this site though is the presence of annoying ads. If you don’t mind clicking away from more than a few, then check this resource out.

9. Amazines

Amazines has thousands of current articles in its online directory. You’re free to check and republish any content provided that you only copy and paste to your website using their script.

Another plus? Amazines also have articles in other languages.

10. Blogger Linkup

BloggerLinkUp will let you subscribe to their list, and you would get an email each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

It’s basically a newsletter and listing that connects bloggers and blog owners looking for guest posts.

These emails will list bloggers looking for expert sources, requests for guest posts, bloggers and webmasters offering guest posts, and PR reps and others seeking reviews of products.

Bloggers post some details about their ready-made articles looking for a home, blog owners post a call for guest posts to their sites along with a snippet of their guidelines, etc.

When you see a request that you can fulfill, just respond directly to the requester.

Update 2018: This is what Blogger LinkUp looks like now.

There are fewer opportunities in this channel compared to the booming community it was some years ago, but it’s still online and still functions as a place to source for possible guest posters to your site.

Be prepared to sift through some bad candidates and do a bit of editing.

11. PostJoint

Post Joint is another place to get free unique content for your blog, Post Joint connects advertisers with blog owners. Advertisers produce quality content and bloggers offer to publish their guest posts.

Post Joint streamlines the prospecting process, matches the audiences up, and takes care of quality control.

Update 2018: PostJoint is no longer free but still has a free trial with no credit card requirement.

12. My Blog Guest

My Blog guest (MBG) is an awesome community of bloggers and guest bloggers who are willing to give you their unique contents in exchange for a link from your blog. It is own by Ann Smarty, a well-known blogger, and social media user.

This site has a lot of users and you will usually find an article that will suit your blog no matter your blog niche.

13. Content BLVD

Content BLVD lets you join their content service network, and you can browse through their content gallery to find posts that interest and suit your niche.

Make your offer, and if it’s accepted, you get the unique free content.

Update 2018: Content BLVD’s website no longer exists, and the company has since been rebranded on Youtube to become a market where advertisers and content creators can create partnerships.

14. Post Runner

Post Runner lets you get guest posts from various authors in exchange for backlinks to their website of choice.

Like MyBlogGuest, Post Runner also has a WordPress plugin that makes accepting and managing guest posts easy.

Update 2018: Post Runner is no longer free to use. As of this writing, this website is no longer online as well.

Free Content Resources

15. Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons is a treasure trove of multilingual media that you are free to reuse.

Much like Wikipedia’s premise of non-profit, crowdsourced content, all content on Wikimedia are free for anyone to use and contribute to.

16. Infogram

If you’re looking to add more engaging visual data to your content from infographics, charts, maps, social media visuals, and more, Infogram is the place to go.

It’s free to sign up, and you’ll be able to get access to all the public use content, upload 10 images, create up to 2 maps, and 10 projects.

But if you need to create more than the amount allowed for free users, then you’ll have to upgrade to their paid plan.

17. Pixabay

For free images, vectors, illustrations, and videos to add spice to your articles, Pixabay is one great resource. You are free to edit and reuse even for commercial purposes.

The pictures are beautiful and high quality that it’s hard to believe they’re free.

 

Some images are published with the Shutterstock logo, though. Marketing Shutterstock’s paid image services could probably be one of the site’s sources of income, so no harm done there.

18. The Noun Project

The noun project is an online resource for over a million icons curated by users worldwide.

There is an extensive library of free icons. But of course, if you want more, there are themed kits that you can buy from their shop.

19. PhotoDropper

If your site is hosted on WordPress, then you can also use PhotoDropper, a WordPress plugin that helps automatically add rights-free images to your posts.

PhotoDropper scrapes from Flickr’s millions of creative commons images and is, at the moment, working to add more data sources.

20. Web Archive

The Web Archive, or the Wayback Machine, is an online archive of a ton of things—any type of media that you can reuse into blog content for free included.

You might think the Web Archive hosts only old stuff, but in fact, it’s a growing online repository for plenty of things you can reuse for content.

21. Atlas

Atlas is a free data visualization resource powered by the online publication Quartz.

Reusing the visually represented data from Atlas could be a good way to add more credibility to your posts.

Here’s an interesting chart I found about “SpamExperts” when I searched for “marketing” data.


22. Canva

Perhaps one of the more user-friendly web-based graphic design tools, Canva makes for an excellent resource if you’re looking to create unique images and visualized quotes for your blog content.

Canva is free to use, and you only need to pay for added features and copyrighted images.

23. Snappa

If you’re looking for more advanced graphic design features that are still easy to maneuver for a non-pro graphic designer, then Snappa is a good choice.

For five free downloads a month, you can use Snappa to add better, personalized graphics to your blog for free.

24. Giphy

Personally, we’re not too keen on using memes in our own articles, but if you’re ok with adding memes and gifs to your content to add some fun, especially if it fits your niche, then Giphy is the free resource for you.

You can even upload images and create your own memes—for free!

Now that I think about it creating a meme about guest posters who don’t read Write for Us guidelines and complain about getting rejected seems like a good idea.

What do you think?

More Free Blog Content Ideas

25. Guest posting

Guest posting is a practice I’m sure you already know.

It’s when you submit free blog content to be published to a good website in exchange for a free dofollow/nofollow link or exposure.

So if you want a regular source of free blog content for your site, you should open up a Write For Us page, which will let bloggers know of your requirements, the topics you cover, what they’ll get in exchange, etc.

Of course, to get any interested blog contributors, you first need to have a good, non-spammy website with decent Domain Authority (DA).

The higher than 30 you go, the more guest blogging proposals you’ll get.

So make sure to build good DA and reputation for your site.

You can also proactively reach out to influencer bloggers in your target niche.

This would typically take you some time in prospecting and outreach, and we have done it before, which is why we developed NinjaOutreach to help speed things up.

Time Investment required: Moderate to Heavy (Just 1 to 2 days for reviewing contributions, but months for building your site’s DA.)

26. Crowdsourced/Expert Roundup posts

Expert roundup posts are a superb content marketing trifecta: you get to open up a dialogue with influencers in your niche, you get free blog content, and you get a highly linkable asset.

Most bloggers want to participate in expert roundup posts because doing so also gives them exposure as well as a backlink.

All they need to do is give you a few sentences of free content. An efficient quid pro quo.

To start, open an influencer prospecting tool to look for other high-performing roundup articles in your target niche and make a list of the experts who participated.

Create a survey form with your interview question and send these out to your prospects.

From our experience, a good rule of thumb is to send to at least 250 to 300 people if you want to get at least 50 responses.

The more responses you want, the higher your prospect pool should be.

Once responses start pouring in, you just curate them, add an introductory sentence or two, even a paragraph, if you’re so inclined, and voila, a whole new article for your blog, for free.

Here’s another example of how to create content from crowdsourced content.

Rand Fishkin asked people to send in their advice on how to rank a webpage in 2018 in 280 words or less.

He picked the best ones from the responses he got and turned these into a Whiteboard Friday episode about how to do SEO in 2018.

Time Investment required: Moderate to Heavy (Approx. 2 to 3 weeks)

27. Host Interviews

Instead of spending hours researching and then putting together an article, why not interview an expert in your niche? In our case, we were able to host a chat interview with Moz’s Rand Fishkin.

Instead of manually researching on the web and writing things down ourselves, we went straight to an authoritative source and asked him our burning SEO questions. And his responses? Turned to instant free blog content!

28. NewsJacking

Newsjacking is when you convert major news into an article. It’s not new, but it deserves a place on this list because so often, other bloggers forget to use this tactic.

Also, when you ride on the coattails of a trending topic, the timeliness, even controversy, that surrounds that news, could help you promote your content much faster than writing about stale topics.

For example, instead of having to manually research and put together a lengthy article about SEO, we went deep into a then-hot news topic: Google’s latest search quality evaluator guideline updates.

We opened up Google’s guidebook, summarized, and wrote concise, TLDR descriptions for their quality guidelines along with our short analyses.

Instant article!

Average Time Investment Required: Short (Approx. 2 to 4 hours)

Ultimate resource lists are easy content pieces to put together.

Like expert roundup posts, they are very linkable, and are easy to rank because of course, people like massive lists of the things they need!

Take for example our ultimate list of 200 SEO tools—it’s not easy to try everything out in one go, so it’s a page worth bookmarking and spending some time on.

How to make one? Simple. We made a list of all the top SEO tools using Google and a handy scraper.

Next, we put everything on a list and, for the descriptions, simply used any available meta descriptions of each tool. You can find those on their webpage or business pages.

If anything is grammatically incorrect or not very reader-friendly, we edit. This is significantly faster than if we’d written the 200-item list from scratch ourselves.

Average Time Investment required: Short (Approx. 4 to 6 hours)

29. Create a “Top xyz list” type post

This is much like creating an ultimate resource list except, in this case, we’re curating web pages—blogs or articles.

Take for example this list of top business blogs that we published.

Again, much like creating a resource list, we looked for the top blogs in our niche via BuzzSumo and NinjaOutreach.

We then manually whittled down our list by DA until we came to a final number.

Now instead of whipping up an article from scratch, we were able to make free content for our blog just by curating a list of our recommended business blogs and adding short descriptions for each to guide our readers.

30. Repurpose multimedia into text content

Repurposing multimedia into text content is nothing new, but it’s another item on this list precisely because of how ingenious and straightforward it is to execute.

You can just pull up trending Youtube tutorials, podcasts, and online courses.

Next, you can break these down and turn each section into outlines for your article.

For example, if you want to write about Google Adwords, you can do a search for one of the top courses online about this topic.

Check out the curriculum, and you’ve got yourself an instant article skeleton.

If you’re watching a free course or something from Youtube, you can just skip through certain parts and adjust the playback speed so you can quickly harvest the meat from each section and put those into your article.

31. Repurpose old content

Another way to get more free blog content is to analyze already published articles and split those that are too lengthy or forced into two or more pieces if those are not semantically related.

There are more ways you can go about this as well.

For example, you can also repurpose old content to create an ebook, like what CoSchedule did here : How to Repurpose Content

An infographic, which is something Neil Patel talked about here: Guide to Building Your Blog Audience

Or, you can even go the easier route by updating an old article, such as what Brian Dean suggests here: How to Get 260.7% More Organic Traffic

32. Repurpose “orphaned” content

The web is also a vast graveyard of defunct websites, and what you can do is to harvest some free blog content from these sites and publish any so-called  orphaned content that you can use.

Simply do a search for websites in your niche, or you can also look at Flippa like what we did here : Buying Websites for Sale on Flippa: What You Need to Know

Once you find anything that looks good, see if you can improve it, then simply republish.

It will do little help for SEO but finding good content may help your readers, so you can hit republish and just add a “Noindex” tag to be safe.

33. Translate content into other languages

Translating your popular content into English/other languages can be almost another way to create free blog content for your site.

So check out your Google Analytics and see if you’ve got any visitors from other countries.

If you’ve got a good portion of visitors from France, for example, it would probably make some sense to translate some of your popular content into French.

Fact: we published a Spanish translation of one of our most popular articles, 500 Ways to Make Money Online.

34. Curate Content

Creating curated content is also known to generate virality.

Listicles such as “Top articles/videos/discussions/infographics/statistics/studies” you should look at today typically get a lot of engagement and traffic, from our experience.

Take for example our curated list of SEO tools and beauty blog influencers.

Even Hubspot created a dedicated page just to curate top marketing statistics.

Just look at all those referring domains on Ahrefs. There are even 11 .edu backlinks in there and one from a .gov domain.

Hubspot’s example just shows how curated data seems like an excellent way to make not only free but credible, linkable assets.

Free content curation tools

To help you gather the content that matters to you, here are some free content curation tools you can try.

Note: Not all of these tools are completely free.

Some are freemiums, where they have a premium and a free version.

The ones we included in this list are tools whose free versions are actually usable.

35. HARO

HARO is a Q&A site for journalists and writers and is something you can use to crowdsource answers for your blog content for free.

Sign up for the service and choose your category. Then send out your questions.

These will be sent out to HARO’s other subscribers, who will then choose to respond to your answer and provide you with content that you can quote and use in your article.

The “Paid” List

If you can get blog content for free, then nobody should be paying any other professional or agency for content, right?

And yet, people still pay to buy articles for their blog.

In this section, we want to show examples of paid tools and services that demonstrate why, despite the existence of free options, most credible businesses still choose to shell out cash to buy blog content.

36. Unique Article Creator

Unique article creator refers to itself as a multilingual, SEO-friendly blog content generator.

However, if you want 100% unique content, you’re going to have to pay up.

It costs $4 a month for unlimited article rewrites.

Again, the quality of these articles leave much room for improvement, so you’ll still need to edit to make them unique and readable.

37. Article Generator.org

This functions much the same way as the Article Creator, where you need to put in your keyword, and it scrapes content online that you can use.

If you have a premium key, the tool can then rewrite this content for you and make it unique.

As mentioned before, content obtained this way usually will still need a human editor to make them readable and natural.

Pop these into Grammarly and correct anything too glaring in terms of grammar, word usage, and style, and once they’re readable and plagiarism free, then you’re good to go.

This should take you at least 30 to 120 minutes.

38. ArticleForge

ArticleForge is supposed to generate unique content based on material “researched” or scraped from the web. You just type in your focus keyword and some sub-keywords, then click “Create New Article.”

You can also link other accounts such as Copyscape to ensure uniqueness and WordAI for word-spinning.

Unfortunately, even after signing up and even paying for the service, I still can’t generate a usable article from the service.

I’ll update before my subscription ends (in a month) if I can get any results.

39. Articoolo

Articoolo is a pay-per-use article generator and rewriter. If you sign up for an account, you get free credit to try out the tool.

Below, I’ll use my free credit to see if Articoolo can generate an article for me about “free blog content.”

You’ll need to set your preferences though, and the maximum word count is only up to 500 words.

While waiting, you’ll get something that looks like this:

After a minute or few, I finally got my free, auto-generated article.

If you read it, it’s actually pretty amazing. The writing is contextual, and I can say it’s the best auto-generated content I’ve seen to date.

However, it still missed the actual topic I wanted to write about.

It also talked at length about multilevel marketing, which is far off base from the topic I indicated.

If you think there’s potential, below is the price list.

40. WordAI

Next up is WordAI, an article spinner tool.

There is a free 3-day trial, and after that, you get charged $49.95 per month.

If you go over 10,000 words, you get charged an extra $2.

Below is the original text that I pasted onto the tool.

It’s the Google Maccabees update analysis on seroundtable by Barry Schwartz.

Set your preferences, then just click “Spin Now.”

After a while, I was given three options. First, the “Super Unique Spin”

And two regular spins, one of which you can see and judge below:

First off, they’re still unusable as is.

However, they’re definitely much better and easier to edit compared to the first free article spinners I listed in this article.

41. Wordsmith

In case you were disappointed by the previous content generator tools we looked at, these next ones in the list may surprise you.

There are actually much higher-tech tools that have produced near human-quality content.

These tools are able to pore through reams of data, make an analysis, and publish a narrative much faster than a team of humans can.

They are powerful, and the most expensive ones on this list.

Wordsmith is one example. It is a product of Automated Insights (AI), and is described as “a natural language generation (NLG) platform that turns data into insightful narratives.”

If you think this is all just marketing speak and, that when we actually test the tool, we’ll get the sad results we got from the previous generators we tried, then you may be wrong.

No less than the Associated Press has already used Wordsmith for their publication.

Below is an example of an article Wordsmith wrote.

Surprised?

No glaring errors there, right?

Now click here to see more AI-generated articles that will make you think twice about whether it was really written by a machine or not.

 42. Quill

Quill by Narrative Science, is Wordsmith’s competitor.

Quill, like Wordsmith, is also powered by NLG and, according to its description, “transforms data into Intelligent Narratives at scale, in conversational language anyone can understand.”

So fundamentally, they work the same.

Like its competitor, Quill also has an impressive clientele of Wall Street bigwigs the likes of Credit Suisse, Deloitte, MasterCard, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Oh yeah, Quill even has an author account on Forbes Magazine, where you’ll see all of its AI-generated articles on sports and earnings reports.

Below is an example of what Quill wrote.

Impressive as well, right? Unfortunately, all that comes at an impressive price.

At the moment, I can’t report on how much it all costs, because these companies only have demo scheduling instead of pricing pages.

Perhaps, to leave the cost to the imagination, and to open the door only for those who dare venture close.

Conclusion

So now you’ve got all these options to generate free content for your blog. We’ve even gone ahead and gave you some paid examples, too!

Just remember, free blog content can work—just be careful where you use it for so you don’t get your site and your business’s brand reputation in trouble!

This article was originally written by Dave Schneider, NinjaOutreach Co-Founder and CEO. It has since been updated by Hazel Mae Pan, NinjaOutreach’s Content Manager.

Turn it On its Head - Having High Power Guests & Experts Come to You

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 4, 2018

Starbucks was just a popular local joint in Seattle. But when celebrity influencers were consistently publicized going around tinseltown with their Starbucks drinks in tow, the cafe became an international symbol.

This phenomenon rings just as true in the blogging world.

Yes, your content should be 10x quality—but all this could be wasted effort if you don’t have the right influencers giving you a significant leg up.

When a Moz community influencer gave our app a mention, that sent us a ton of traffic, hundreds of signups, and is still one of our top referral traffic sources to date.

No big marketing budget, no large PR stunts.

Just the raw, simple power of influencer marketing.

As the saying goes, you see, success in the blogging world relies not only on what, but also largely on who you know.

So in this tutorial, I’d like to talk about how to get those high-power guests and experts come to you.

And how you can use NinjaOutreach to help speed up this process.

How to identify your ideal blogger influencer list

As you research deeper into your target niche, think about the blogs you frequently read and bloggers you look up to.

I’m sure if these are your top go-to resources, you can recall their websites off the top of your head.

Next, install the NinjaOutreach Google chrome extension and integrate it with your web app.

Once done, simply visit your favorite websites and blogger accounts, then use the NinjaOutreach Chrome extension to add them to your NinjaOutreach list.

Prospecting with NinjaOutreach

Of course, you can’t just stop with a few of your favorite influencers.

You need to add to your list.

Say you’re looking for influencers in the digital marketing niche.

To do that, start with the NinjaOutreach Prospecting > Social Influencers tab, which combs through Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Here, you can filter your results by number of followers.

Enter your niche keyword, “digital marketing,” and hit search.

Add any prospects that fit into your list.

You can also do the same search in the Prospecting > Find Leads tab. In this tab, you can filter your results to by name, location, number of shares per post, domain, and page type.

You can also choose to display only the results with available contact info.

Again, add any prospects that fit into your list.

Note that you can also use advanced search operators within the NinjaOutreach search platform.

If you’re still short of prospects, you can head straight to Google and use varied combinations of your keywords + advanced search operators.

Enclosing your keywords in quotation marks ensures an exact match from Google, while preceding a word with the - sign excludes any results that contain this word.

In the example below, you can force Google to show exact match to digital marketing but will not include any results that have to do with strategy for beginners.

  • “[Your niche]” -[Word you’d like to exclude]
  • Ex. “digital marketing” -beginner

In the next example, you can use multiple keywords in a single search by using OR.

Enclose them in quotation marks for good measure, to ensure you don’t get any random results.

  • “[Your niche]” OR “[Another keyword for your niche]”
  • Ex. “digital marketing” OR “digital marketer”

If you find results that fit, import these to your NinjaOutreach list.

How to build a relationship

Once you’ve finalized your prospect list, it’s time to start building a relationship with them.

You can start this via a more traditional route: sharing the influencer’s content regularly and tagging them.

Another thing you can do is to leave thoughtful comments on their blog.

Not the generic (and honestly, increasingly irritating) “great post!” comment, but one that asks relevant questions and adds something to the discussion.

For example, this comment below in response to Brian Dean’s honestly awesome post.

This lengthy comment got a just-as lengthy response from the intended influencer, Brian Dean.

Once you've done these things for a while, maybe for a week or two (in more dedicated cases, they wait at least a month or two), it’s time to start your outreach.

But a stern warning: your first outreach is not the time to pitch anything yet.

Focus on building your relationship first.

Instead of immediately asking for a handout, here are things you can do:

Ask to feature them in an expert roundup

Ask to feature them in an interview

Ask for their input for a blog post you will write on a topic that is their expertise.

Invite influencers for a video call/interview online.

You can also add the influencer to a public Twitter list.

If you found a really great article of theirs via the Prospecting > Most Shared Content tab, you can add it to a resource page in your website then send them an email about it.

You can also write a blog post with a different point of view to an influencer’s trending article and call their attention to it once you publish by sharing on social media and tagging them, or sending an email.

To stand out even more, you can also send a personalized, video message and tag them on Twitter.

As you do this, track the reactions you do get, and update your relationship label with each prospect accordingly.

Managing your outreach templates

Another stern warning with pre-written templates: don’t just send them as is.

Take the time to review and modify your templates so each one you send is personalized for each influencer.

Most bigger influencers receive tons of emails a day, so they will be more discerning with the emails they read.

Make it worth their time and not like an obviously mass sent outreach message.

As Ahref’s Tim Suolo said in his blog post about doing outreach right, those sorts of bad emails will go straight to the trash bin.

Once you’ve finalized your templates, it’s time to set up your campaign.

Read these tutorials to learn how to:

For follow-ups, we recommend setting up at least two automated follow-up messages for prospects that don’t reply.

To monitor how your campaign is doing, if anyone’s opened it yet, read it, or responded, go to Inbox mode.

Of course not all will respond favorably to your outreach, but just remember to update your relationship labels to track how your campaign affected your relationship with your prospects.

Here’s how to manage your relationship statuses on NinjaOutreach.

Keeping track of your interactions with your prospects will help keep you from making any embarrassing communication mistakes later that could cost you some goodwill.

For example, if one prospect has agreed to give you a quote for your blog post, you can update the relationship label and notes to say so.

This way, you won’t make the mistake of sending the same request again.

Any edits you make to the prospect card will be recorded by date, so you’ll know exactly where you’re at and when any changes happened.

Promoting with NinjaOutreach

Now, there are two scenarios: in this first scenario, your target influencer has given you the time of day to reply and issued a quote.

You’ve written your blog post/expert roundup/editorial using material your influencer prospect has provided.

Don’t just stop there.

Promote this content in every avenue you can think of and tag your influencer in it.

Not all in a day, but one at a time.

For example, send them an email that your content is done and that you’ll be posting and tagging them to your post on this date.

Then, on the publish date, post your content on your Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter—whatever social media account is relevant to your niche—and tag them in it.

Wait for a reaction. If you don’t get one, try another avenue like posting on forums related to your niche such as Reddit or Quora.

In the marketing niche, you can post in Growth Hackers, Inbound.org, etc.

If it elicits a reaction there, you can email the influencer again with a screenshot to, say, an ongoing debate about the article featuring them, then mention something like:

“Hey! The article I wrote where I quoted you [link] is causing some debate in the comments section of [link to comment thread using the name of platform as link text].

The debate is getting kind of heated and I think the audience would probably get better insight if you could weigh in.”

One more thing

Not all influencer relationships begin online.

Sometimes, you can actually meet and network with influencers in physical events, such as trade shows, workshops, or conventions related to your industry.

When you do meet your people, always start with an interview request or relationship building activity such as a casual, meaningful conversation about an article of theirs that you’ve read, questions about it, a different point of view, etc.

If you do get lucky, you can get their contact info and add manually to your NinjaOutreach list.

Just go to Lists > Lists of Prospects,

then choose the name of the list that you want to add your new prospect to.

Click the add prospect button in the top right corner of the app to manually add a prospect, then fill in the details in the pop-up form. These details will then be saved into a new prospect card.

After the event, you can then send your new lead an email or social media post to thank them for their time, then end with an opening to follow up.

Here’s an example template from HubSpot.

And of course, don’t forget to keep updating your relationship label in NinjaOutreach list as you go.

Build your relationship from there and remember: don’t even think about pitching anything outright.

The rule is this: Always do something for the influencer first.

That’s how a Moz influencer ended up sending us tons of business. We provided the best help we could when he needed it, not pressuring for anything in return, and things fell into place.

So do your research. Write that blog post featuring everything you’ve learned from your talk with him/her. Write it well. Promote it. Tag your influencer.

For all you know, if you do things right, an influencer might just promote you naturally and you didn’t even need to ask.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing the strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

How to Get Things Done With a Remote Team

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: January 19, 2018

Steve Jobs is famous for the quote “Real artists ship.”

He was referring to the fact that everyone has ideas, but real artists deliver on them or ship them, as he put it.

According to the folklore at Apple, this was a favorite saying meaning you have to have the guts to actually deliver when it's time to deliver.

While we haven’t yet defined a set of core values at NinjaOutreach, if I had to start with something, this would probably be near the top of my list.

What I’d like to do is explain first, why, fundamentally I believe we have an uphill battle with “shipping” and what we can do to change that.

First, Why Does Shipping Matter?

While it may seem obvious as to why shipping matters, I think it’s worth reiterating.

There’s too much credit given to things being 50% done, or 99% done.

In fact, I really think ‘Done’ and percentages between 0 and 100 should never be allowed to be together; like raisins and cookies - fine on their own, but terrible when combined.

Done is binary - it’s a 1 or a 0 - something is Done or it’s Not Done, and nothing in between ever matters.

  • Users don’t benefit from a feature that’s half done.
  • The business doesn’t benefit from an asset or a redesign that’s 99% done.
  • Employees do not get credit for almost completing a lot of tasks.

Therefore, we must start prioritizing done over everything else.

We must starting thinking that it’s better to finish something that is low priority, but near completion, than to switch gears to start a higher priority issue from scratch, only to the switch back later to finish the original thing, and delay the finish date of all tasks.

So, How Do Things Get Done?

Have you ever thought about how things actually get done?

Consider a project that, in total, should take around 8 hours to complete.

Theoretically, it could be finished in the following ways:

1 Individual works 8 hours in one day and ships it at the end -
Time to complete: 8 hours

1 Individual works 1 hour per day for 8 days
Time to complete: ~168 hours (7 days * 24 hours)

The difference in the two scenarios is 160 hours - think about what can happen in that time?

In our business about 100 people sign up a week.

If this was an onboarding feature, or a welcome video, that’s 100 people that could have been impacted - but weren’t!

This scenario, by the way, is sort of the best case scenario, as it only involves one person fully in control of their time.

Imagine what happens when another person in a different time zone is thrown into the mix, as is usually the case for anything of significant value.

For example, consider a hypothetical product feature that is going to take the following amount of time:

  • 16 hours of development
  • 1 hour of bug review
  • 2 hours of bug fixing
  • .5 hours of a final review

Let’s assume 8 hours days, which in and of itself, is a bit of a stretch. In an ideal world, if a developer worked two full uninterrupted days, the feature was reviewed immediately, and then the following day the bugs were fixed, combined with a final review, this feature would take about 2.5 days to launch.

But here’s the thing:

  • Uninterrupted days rarely happen
  • Bug fixing and reviews are rarely immediate
  • People in different time zones rarely match up coincidentally
  • Weekends happen
  • Work, spread over a long period of time, takes longer as you naturally have to catch yourself back up

As a result, what typically happens is something like this:

  • Day 1 - Developer works on the feature for 3 hours
  • Day 2 - Developer works on the feature for 6 hours
  • Day 3 - Developer works on the feature for 1 hour
  • Day 4 - Weekend
  • Day 5 - Weekend
  • Day 6 - Developer works on the feature for 6 hours
  • Day 7 - Developer works on the feature for 2 hours extra to account for the fact that working on a feature for over a week requires additional time to think, remember, get in the zone, etc
  • Day 8 - Reviewer is busy with other project so no review gets done this day
  • Day 9 - Review takes place, bugs are listed
  • Day 10 - Developer fixes bugs
  • Day 11 - Weekend
  • Day 12 - Weekend
  • Day 13 - Final review takes place and feature is launched (maybe)

The result is something that resembles closer to two weeks as opposed to two days.

Mind you, this could easily extend even further, if for example, the product development cycle decides to change launches to being only once a week (something we are planning on doing), which would extend this another 5-7 days.

If you think this is only an issue related to product development - think again. This scenario could easily exist between two marketers, a marketer and a designer, a marketer and an external client / contractor, etc.

Now imagine how it might look with 3 or more people involved...I think you get the idea.

The difference between 13 days and 2.5 days is what I call ‘space’ and it’s virtually the enemy of businesses in general.

Our goal is the minimize it at all costs, because despite the fact that all people are working and making progress on some tasks during this time period, the end result is that typically the most important / high value tasks (which often involve multiple people and take the longest), are getting done the slowest.

Considering that the value of something is measured over its lifetime of being live - that’s a lot of lost value.

The Problem With Remote Team And Space

The paradoxical nature of business is that the more people get involved in a project, the slower it goes.

Overall, of course, the net output of things getting done is usually higher, but with diseconomies of scale.

That is to say, that doubling the people working rarely doubles the amount of things that get done - instead maybe it’s something like 1.3x.

It’s no wonder why I feel that we as a company are operating at the slowest pace we’ve ever been.

Startups, in theory, are supposed to be agile and to get things done much quicker than large bureaucracies like Microsoft.

This is because there are less hurdles that are needed to get something approved, implemented, etc.

The exception to this are remote startups - which operate notoriously slowly. Here’s why:

  • Different time zones make it difficult for everyone to meet. A meeting that could happen today, instead, has to be planned out several days in advance. Sometimes, people can’t even sync up to plan to sync up!
  • Instead of hopping on a call, peoples’ default is to leave chats to each other, or notes on a Trello card. This is useful when the person is not around, but often ends up creating a game of “phone tag”, in which basically notes are left to each other over and over.

Consider just a few things that are still unfinished at NinjaOutreach:

  1. The eBook task, which was started in December
  2. The redesign of the services pages, which was started in January.
  3. The influencer marketing place, which was started in March
  4. Implementation of the new onboarding flow, which probably should have taken 3-4 days and is now on week 3.

To name but a few of the many tasks in our Trello board that are overdue or have had to have their dates changed so as not to look so behind.

But really, just about every task has some sort of unnecessary space in it - which to some extent is normal and to be expected, but I think we can do much better.

How To Get Things Done Faster

So, what’s the solution?

Well, here’s a few things you can and should do to quicken the pace at which things get done.

Act Immediately

The best thing you can do is always to act immediately.

If we just discussed a task, or we just finished a meeting, and the next steps are clear and they involve someone else, then immediately act on reaching out to them, setting up a time, or getting an understanding of their current bandwidth / schedule.

Don’t wait!

Schedule Meetings As Often As Needed And In Advance

Be quick to schedule meetings. Remember, you don't need someone’s permission to schedule a meeting with them.

The extra communication to confirm a good time just creates unnecessary space.

If you can’t get ahold of someone via chat then just send them a calendar invite for a time that is convenient for you and appears reasonable for them given their time zone (keep it 9-5), chances are they can be flexible enough that, with advanced notice, they can make it happen.

Additionally, you can follow up in chat to let them know about the invitation and throw out some optional times they can reschedule to in case it doesn’t work.

Then schedule meetings with Mark and I to discuss progress on a particular task, which will hold you accountable to getting things done in a timely manner and hold the other person accountable on delivering.

The key to effective meetings are to

  • Keep them short
  • Only involve the necessary people
  • Have a clear agenda

If you do those three things, have meetings as much as you need.

Think Ahead

Let’s say you know you’re going to have a meeting with myself or Mark and that a decision will likely come out of that.

Instead of waiting for that decision to happen and then saying,

“OK, now what?”

Think about whether or not you can schedule the next step beforehand.

For example, even if you don’t know what the decision will be, you might already know who it will involve, which is enough to get you started and scheduling that meeting in advance.

Hassle People

Look, internally I understand that no one wants to be “that guy” - the guy who is always bothering people asking when something is going to be finished, etc.

Although, I think just about everyone could stand to be a little more of a “that guy” than they are currently being.

Regardless, for the few people that often go outside of the internal team aka to work with Hau, or something related to business development, or a freelance designer or writer - then it is not just OK, but encouraged to be “that guy”, because ultimately it is your responsibility to get things done and make sure your work is prioritized by everyone who is involved.

That guy might be annoying, but he gets shit done.

Launch Smaller

Getting large projects done is hard because they’re large - but what if they were smaller?

While it might not be possible to ship an incomplete ebook, there are certain tasks, particularly with product development, that can be shipped in parts.

Think of things in terms of the MVP - Minimum Viable Product, aka the smallest, acceptable form in which something could reasonably be shown to the end user or partner.

Use Your Calendar Wisely

Remember the example I gave about the 8 hour task that could be done in 1 day or 8 days?

As best as you can, try to block off as much time as possible to complete tasks.

Think about tasks as being made up of miniature milestones, and for a task that involves multiple people a typical milestone is a handoff to someone else, such as a designer or a reviewer.

Therefore, if you need 4 hours to work on something to then be able to hand it off to someone else, block off those 4 hours on your calendar and then immediately hand it off to the next person.

Combine that with scheduling a meeting with them to set the expectation of when they should be handing it back to you.

For example, say:

Person A works on the service pages mockups for 4 hours, hands them off to Person B, and immediately schedules a meeting 2 days later to meet and discuss her designs.

Is much better than

Person A works on the services designs for an hour a day for four days, then hands them off to Person B.

Person A prioritizes them low, because no one has told her otherwise, and gets them done after 4 days of partial work combined with a weekend.

When she’s done, she leaves a chat message to Person B about having a meeting, and he comes online (when she isn’t) and leaves another chat message saying that these times work for him, after which she comes online (when he isn’t), and says that none of those work for her can he do this time, after which he comes online and says yes, and they meet.

So, Now What?

If you haven’t gathered - getting things done is really important.

It’s probably the thing we can work on the most and also the thing that will have the largest impact on getting the business from here to there in X time vs. 2x time.

So, take a hard look on what you’ve been “working on” for a long time, and think about what you can do to get that done asap.

a remote team leader who gets things done

How can you eliminate space in your workflow?

Remember, the year ends in a few more days - what do you want to be able to say you’ve accomplished?

 

Links, Links, Links - Proven Tactics to Build Links

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 10, 2018

Is link building dead?

I’m sure like me, you’ve been seeing more of these link sceptic articles cropping up recently.

Some of them have strong enough points that it’s definitely got me thinking about our own SEO and content marketing strategies at NinjaOutreach.

So, we did our own research and some testing of our own.

Here are some of what we found:

  1. Brian Dean’s link building campaign, which he called the Skyscraper Technique, boosted his search traffic by 110% in 14 Days
  2. Google’s Andrey Lippatsev actually said that links are among Google’s top two ranking factors.
  3. Through our competitor link building campaign, which we started in 2016, we were able to acquire thousands of backlinks which contributed to our site reaching a domain authority (DA) of 50-plus.

Our conclusion?

Link building still works. If done carefully, it can bring your business tons of traffic and authority on Google.

And if you want to reach as many opportunities as you can, I’ll share with you some tactics we’ve used to build links, along with how we used NinjaOutreach to accomplish these link building campaigns much faster.

Links, Links, Links - Proven Tactics to Build Links

There are tons of ways to get links. In fact, some specialists have already compiled a list of hundreds of strategies.

Of course, it’s not as easy as one, two, three. You’d need to do some heavy prospecting and outreach—and that’s where time can just slip past (and fast) under your nose.

Good luck if you’re going to do this manually.

But if you want to get things done faster, you can get ahead by using a tool. And that’s what we made NinjaOutreach for.

In this tutorial, I’ll teach you how to use NinjaOutreach to expedite your link building campaigns.

I’ll also discuss the top link building tactics that, from our personal experience, gave the most impactful results.

All of these are white hat and, incidentally, are also tactics that you can accomplish the fastest with NinjaOutreach:

Broken link building

Broken link building is a white-hat link building tactic where you identify sites that have broken links in their posts.

These broken links should refer to an item or content that’s similar to yours so you can then notify the webmaster about the broken link and recommend your own working link as an alternative.

In this case study, they were able to acquire 17 backlinks in just one day!

Here’s how you can use NinjaOutreach for that.

Prospecting for broken links with NinjaOutreach

Let’s say you wrote a post about “brand storytelling,” and you want to find other brand storytelling posts with broken links in them (or that are broken links themselves).

Go to NinjaOutreach Prospecting > Promotion Opportunities tab and type your keyword “brand storytelling.” Click the box for Exact Match then hit Search.

pasted image 0 1

Click the filter and set the Domain Authority (DA) to at least 30. That way, you get more high-quality prospects.

pasted image 0 3

Review your prospect results, then click Save All.

pasted image 0 5

Choose the first 50 prospects, then add these into a list or create a new one.

pasted image 0 34

Any duplicates will be removed from the results if you redo your search.

So depending on the time you have, redo your search and keep adding more prospects until you accumulate a list of at least 100 to 3k.

Now export your CSV, open it, and look for the column that has the page URLs. In this case, it’s column G.

pasted image 0 10

Next, you need to check the links for 404s.

To do that, You can use a 404 checker like this chrome extension.

Once you install it, you can load each of your target pages and run the extension. It then scans each page and highlights any 404 links in red.

pasted image 0 27

Check the 404s to see if the content it’s linking to is similar to yours, which makes it okay for you to suggest your own working link as an alternative.

If it fits, keep the prospect in your CSV. If it’s a negative, delete it from your sheet.

Keep doing this until you’ve reached at least 50 prospects or exhausted your search results.

After this point, you can actually start your outreach to the webmasters that have broken links.

However, if you want to add more prospects to your list and thus, up your chances of getting positive responses, it’s best to trace other people who’ve used the same broken URL too, which you can do by putting the link in a backlink checker like Moz.

How to add more broken backlink prospects

Going back to your original spreadsheet, copy all the URLs in the column that has the page URLs. In this case, it’s column G.

pasted image 0

Next, open up a free bulk link checker such as this one, which allows you to check up to 50 links. Copy paste the page URLs into the form field and click submit.

pasted image 0 30

Once the results are in, sort by Status so that all 404s are grouped together. Those are your broken links. Tag them in your spreadsheet as broken.

pasted image 0 21

Now that you have identified all the broken links, it’s time to find out everyone else who might have linked to these dead URLs.

To do that, you can use tools like MOZOse, Ahrefs, or Majestic.

For this example I took one broken url, and used Moz’s free OpenSiteExplorer to identify all the other bloggers that linked to this dead page.

pasted image 0 6

Now, you can export these results into another CSV and import to NinjaOutreach.

When importing, just choose MozOSE in the Provider Format.

pasted image 0 20

This adds more new prospects to the list.

To review your prospect list, go to Prospects > Your Lists of Prospects, and click the Prospect list you need to review.

pasted image 0 2

Once you’ve finalized your list, it’s time to do your outreach.

How to set up a broken link building outreach campaign

To start your outreach, integrate your email with NinjaOutreach first.

Next, you’re going to need a proper template.

Got to the Outreach tab and click Templates to see our list of template examples.

pasted image 0 31

To access even more templates, you can click Create Template, then Load Pre-Written template.

The dropdown will show you even more templates to choose from.

pasted image 0 23

Below is one of our pre-written templates that you can reuse or modify.

pasted image 0 36

Once you’ve decided on a template, you just need to set up your campaign and you’re done!

At this point, you can either sit back and wait for any replies, or you can set up another link building campaign.

Competitor link building with NinjaOutreach

Competitor link building is much like broken link building, but with a subtle twist. Instead of using keywords about your target topic, you search directly for all the bloggers who have linked to one or more of your competitors.

The rationale: if a blogger has written about or linked to a business or product similar to yours, chances are, they may be interested to check you out for comparison.

To start prospecting, create a list of other sites or products that you think are similar to yours.

For example, if you’re a digital marketing tool, run a search for that keyword.

Below is a query you can use with an advanced search operator to exclude your site from any results.

[Your Topic] -site:[Your Website URL]

Ex. digital marketing tool -site:https://ninjaoutreach.com/

You can do this search on the NinjaOutreach platform or Google.

If you use NinjaOutreach, you can review the search results from there, delete bad ones, and save the prospects that fit into your list.

If you use Google, set Google settings to display up to 100 results.

pasted image 0 9

Import the results to your NinjaOutreach account. Here’s how.

Review your list by clicking Prospects > Lists of Prospects.

Here are more tutorials on how to manage your prospects:

pasted image 0 14

Sort your list by number of backlinks so you can target which sites to prioritize—the ones with the most backlinks, of course.

pasted image 0 24

From your list, pick a URL and paste this into a backlink checker tool. In our case, we use Ahrefs.

Enter the URL into the search bar, choose the Exact URL option, then hit Search.

Click the Backlinks section to show backlinks, click All links, then choose the Live links option.

You can also choose to show only the Dofollow links, which we did. Otherwise, you can simply show All links.

pasted image 0 4

Once done, just click the Export button to download the results into a CSV then import this CSV into your new outreach list.

Here’s more on how to import and export lists with NinjaOutreach.

These new prospects are the ones who’ve linked to your competitor and it’s time to review their articles so you can craft a proper outreach plan.

For example, if you found a tool roundup article, this is a pre-written NinjaOutreach template you can use or modify to reflect your particular situation.

pasted image 0 33

Set a followup email and wait for responses.

How to set up an expert roundup link building campaign

An expert roundup is a massive list-type post where you reach out to a bunch of influencers and, in exchange for a backlink to them, you ask for these expert’s input about your topic—usually a question in their niche that they can easily answer.

A good number to go with would be to feature at least 30 to 50-plus experts.

You will quote them and link to them. Once your post is published, you reach out to these experts one more to inform them that the post has been published, give them a URL, and a Click to Share link for  their social media.

If the experts took the time to contribute to your roundup, it would also be in their best interest to help you promote it, so if you get a good response rate to your roundup request, then it’s a win-win situation.

Doing expert roundups has been one of our most effective link building tactics.

It’s free, can potentially feature a ton of influencers, and are most likely to get backlinks from these high-powered experts as well.

Say you want to create an expert roundup about SEO trends for 2018, for example.

Prospecting is pretty much the same. Just go to Prospecting > Social Influencers/Most Shared Content/Find Leads, enter the keywords of your niche, and filter the results on key metrics such as DA, engagement, followers, etc., to make sure they have a large following and will drive you traffic.

To set up your outreach campaign along with your automated follow ups, read this.

To manage your campaigns and lists, read this tutorial.

How to manage an expert roundup campaign

Tip #1

To manage your campaign deadlines, create a dedicated list and add a tag for the deadline of the response to your campaign.

This way, you’ll be constantly reminded every time you see it.

Go to Lists > Lists of Prospects then click Create List. Name your list and save your prospects in there.

pasted image 0 7

If this doesn’t work, go back to your list, click the bulk actions checkbox at the top left, then click the edit button.

pasted image 0 15

If you need to set separate deadline tags for the prospects in your list, check the boxes on the far left of the prospect card then click edit.

pasted image 0 32

Enter your tags in the tags input field, don’t forget to hit Enter, and click Save.

pasted image 0 12

Now, every time you see a prospect card related to your expert roundup, you’ll see the deadline in the tags area.

pasted image 0 25

You can also filter prospects in your list according to their response deadline.

Just go to Filter lists > Tags and choose the deadline from the dropdown.

pasted image 0 28

For more on how to filter for tags and relationship labels, read this.

Tip #2

Another thing you can do is to bulk tag all your prospects as No Response at the start of your campaign.

As before, check the bulk actions checkbox, then click Edit.pasted image 0 15

Add the tag No Response, hit Enter, then click Save.

Later on, when you want to follow up, you can do a filter on the tag No Response, and you’ll have all the prospects neatly lined up.

Hint: You can also go to Filter Lists > All Contacts

pasted image 0 19

You can then choose to follow up with prospects who have done either of the actions in the dropdown below, such as those with follow-ups due, have opened your email, clicked a link, etc.

pasted image 0 17

Tip #3

As responses come in, go to the prospect card of those who replied and overwrite the their no response tags with a yes response.

099ee45e3d56bfb8ae346de27a0971c4

This way, you can easily filter by prospects who responded later on and you’ll know exactly who to reach out to once the post is published.

pasted image 0 26

We’ve given you the tips. Now, we’d like to give you some of our outreach template recommendations for expert roundups.

For your initial outreach, you can use the following.

Here’s one example from Brian Dean:

pasted image 0 35

And one of our own at NinjaOutreach:

pasted image 0 22

So, you’ve published your expert roundup post and it’s time to thank your influencer participants.

For those kinds of follow-ups, we also have the following template recommendations. Modify them as you see fit.

Another example from Brian Dean:

pasted image 0 13

A script we’ve used internally:

pasted image 0 18

Link Building Campaign through Resource Pages

Resource page link building is the process of looking for high-authority resource pages relevant to your niche.

You send the webmaster a pitch to add your website to its list of resources, which means you also get a backlink.

If done right, resource page link building can be a great 80/20 link building strategy.

They are powerful pages to get a backlink from, and yet it’s easy to get listed.

This is because the pages themselves are intended to be resources, so admins are always looking to add links to them.

As long as you have a valuable resource, you have a good shot at getting a link.

We’ve done a ton of resource page link building at NinjaOutreach. For example, this link on DA 62 site, Prezly:

pasted image 0 29

Now prospecting to create a decent sized list and doing outreach to all these prospects is now walk in the park.

That’s why in our campaigns, we’ve always used NinjaOutreach to get things done faster.

Below, I’ll teach you how you can use our tool for your own resource page link building campaign.

How To Find Resource Pages With NinjaOutreach

Say you want your website to get listed in resource pages for marketing.

The most effective way to find people who have resource pages is through the Prospecting tab.

Just go to Prospecting > Find Leads then click Filter > All Featured Pages, and choose Resource Page.

This will filter the results to show only Resource Page types.

pasted image 0 11

Next, just enter your niche keyword, click Exact Match, then hit Search.

Since you’re not using any advanced search operators at this point, you’re likely to get more results.

You can manually filter, sort, or review your results, then add any prospects that fit into your list.

Hint: You may want to sort or filter by a Domain Authority to make sure you are prioritizing the highest authority pages.

Now for more targeted (but lesser) results, you can run your search with any of these advanced search operators.

[Your-Topic] inurl:resource

Ex.

Marketing inurl:resource

[Your-Topic] inurl:category/resource/

Ex.

Marketing inurl:category/resource/

[Your-Topic] intitle:resource

Ex.

Marketing intitle:resource

You can also pair them with variations of what Moz calls Prospecting Phrases.

pasted image 0 8

Ex.

Marketing inurl:“suggested links”

Marketing inurl:“related sites”

You can try variations of these using “resources,” “resource page,” and “tools” as well.

Once you find what you need, you can add and manage your prospects straight from within NinjaOutreach.

If you don't find what you need from within the platform, you can make the same searches in Google, then just import the results into NinjaOutreach.

NinjaOutreach will automatically remove any duplicates.

Once you’ve finalized your prospect lists, it’s time to set up your outreach campaign.

As I’ve mentioned, before embarking on any outreach campaign you’ll need to integrate your email address with NinjaOutreach first.

Below is an example of a script we’ve used in our own resource page link building.

pasted image 0 16

So, there you have it!

The topmost effective link building tactics that we’ve used, tested and proven with NinjaOutreach.

Try it out with the tool and let us know how you do.

As always, for any other questions, our Support Ninjas are always ready to assist you.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

5 Top Secrets to Maintain Healthy Work-Life Balance

Posted by David Miller | Last Modified: November 12, 2017

People with tight schedules and time-consuming jobs experience the lack of work-life balance every once in awhile.

More than 90% of working respondents that participated in a survey conducted by Harvard Business School reported working more than 50 hours a week, which is far from ideal.

Although you may find yourself at the point where it seems impossible to maintain healthy work-life balance, several strategies can help you in this process.

What should you do if you want to change your routine to your advantage?

Read on and find out.

#1. Define Priorities Following Your Needs And Wishes

Are you stuck in the process of finding a balance between your job and personal life?

Maybe you have numerous ideas and goals in front of you, which is amazing.

However, you should ask yourself which one of them is the most important to you.

Do you want to focus on your career or would you rather spend more time with your family?

Once you take this step and make up your mind, the whole process will become less complicated.

Provided that you have realized what your top priority is, you should think about your main goals.

No matter what you are focusing on, you should be able to make goals for both professional and personal timeline.

Making the Professional Goals List

When it comes to your career, you should ask yourself: “Are you satisfied with it?”

If it is only a source of frustration and you don't like it, you may want to consider changing it.

Maybe you should start your own business? Even if you are comfortable at your current job position, you may not want to work there in the long term.

It is more than okay if you are thinking about promotion, too. You just have to be aware of your preferences.

Even if you are comfortable at your current position, you may not want to work there in the long term.

It is more than okay if you are thinking about promotion. You just have to be aware of your preferences.

All these could be good reasons for you to start listening to your inner voice.

If you are not happy with your work, your dissatisfaction can easily affect your personal life. And that's exactly what you want to avoid.

For instance, if your long-term business goal is to pursue a different career, think about short-term steps to reach that goal.

These steps can be monthly or weekly plans with precise actions that will get you where you want to be.

Creating the Personal Life Goals List

If you are willing to wisely spend your free time, you should think about your personal goals.

What do you want to achieve on the personal level? Maybe you want to get married, strengthen your friendships, or change your diet.

Once you take the necessary steps to improve your lifestyle and personal life, your career may improve, as well.

The healthier and more organized daily routine you have, the more focused and productive you’ll be at work.

Finally, remember that the key to a good balance between professional and personal life is finding a balance within each of them.

#2. Plan Your Life Thoroughly to Make the Most of It

If you are willing to give your daily routine a greater purpose, you should take care of two important things.

1. Organize Your Time in Detail.

To organize your time does not only mean to plan your working time.

Organizing your personal life can be equally painstaking, especially if you have to balance between your friends, family, hobbies, etc.

The busier you are, the less free time you will have. That's why it's important to introduce to-do lists both for your personal and professional life.

First of all, make sure to define priorities for each day or week and stay consistent.

Perform the tasks that you consider the most important first thing in the morning.

That way, you will be more inspired to do whatever you want during the day.

To keep yourself motivated, you may want to keep a journal of the tasks you have successfully finished, and go through everything you've done during the day before you go to sleep.

This way, you'll feel more productive.

2. Precisely Define Your Working Hours and Keep the Work at the Office

Even though it may sound difficult, this is the most valuable advice you will ever get.

Once you come home, forget about the business issues. Chances are you won’t be paid for obsessing over your business during family time.

That's why, in the first place, you should spend quality time with your family or do something that you enjoy.

If you really have to work from home, you still have room for fixing things.

You can do so by precisely defining your working hours at home.

Otherwise, you may get stuck between your family and your work, which is definitely not the most productive solution.

Creating a home office can be a good option but make sure not to spend too much time in there.

#3. Simplify Your Work Procedure

You may wonder what your work methods have to do with a healthy work-life balance.

There is an important thing to consider: If you don't organize your work hours properly, you may end up thinking about unfinished tasks at home.

This is what happens when you create too complex tasks or procrastinate.

Unless you are ready to give up on your personal life because of your job, you should be more organized at work.

The use of simple project management software can be a helpful way of keeping things in your office under control.

One of the simple yet useful tools of this kind developed by ProProfs lets you organize both your own and your entire team's work by making it easier for you to:

  • Track the project’s tasks and performances
  • Share files and discuss relevant issues with other team members

The use of reliable software and tasks simplification will improve your organization and increase productivity.

Hence, you will be able to keep professional worries within the working hours, away from personal life.

#4. Use Your Time Out of Work to Your Advantage

Once you've successfully organized your work, you should thoroughly think about your life out of the office.

Bad lifestyle affects productivity, and that's why it is important to take care of yourself, both mentally and physically.

In addition to this, your priority list should include:

  • Healthy food

No, you don't have to go fully vegan all of a sudden.

However, it would be good if you had a better eating plan than grabbing a burger.

Maybe you could plan and prepare meals in advance, to make sure you always have a healthy eating option.

  • Regular workouts

You don't have to act like a professional athlete, but you can be active a couple of times a week.

You can swim, run, or just take a long walk. It could be enough for you to keep your mind clear and get healthier at the same time.

  • Good quality sleep

It is vitally important for you to sleep enough and take time for yourself.

The more stressful your job is, the more quality sleep you are going to need.

To keep your productivity and efficiency at the optimal level, you should sleep about eight hours every night.

#5. Create Your Own Rules and Stick to Them

Once you have precisely defined your goals and ways to achieve them, you should be consistent.

If you are not capable of respecting the schedule you've made, then you're doing something wrong.

Nobody says it is an easy process, but if you are passionate about the goals, you will be able to stick to your schedule.

Moreover, you will find a way to follow it even if it seems impossible.

Yes, distractions will be waiting for you at every corner, but you should remember the bigger picture.

If you can't keep your focus, nobody will do it for you.

It's especially important not to forget this when work or personal life seem to overwhelm you.

In moments like these, you should be ready to defend your own time and decisions.

Learn how to say "no" to endless workloads instead of letting them affect you personally.

One of the best ways to do so is to forget about your cell phone, laptop, and boss when you spend quality time with your family or on your own.

When you're not at work, don't check your email for more than two times a day because you may end up stuck replying to them the whole day.

Here's the Key to Creating a Perfect Work-Life Balance

Long story short, believe it or not, there is a magic recipe for a perfect work-life balance.

It includes a clear mind, well-set goals, determination, and tools that will make it easier for you to maintain it.

Some of the tools you should consider are:

  • Personal and work diaries
  • Simple project management software and other practical tools
  • Motivational cards, educational podcasts, etc.

Are you already aware of what matters to you?

Do you realize that you should get the most of every minute, every hour, every day?

If your answer is yes, you are already on the right path to the healthy work-life balance!

David is a technical writer. His works are regularly published in various papers and top-notch portals. His rich experience in the project management domain helps him offer the latest and freshest perspective on improved efficiency in workflows across organizations. His work on the subject can also be found on ProProfs Project.

How to Identify Your Target Audience and Optimize Your Marketing Efforts

Posted by Lexie Lu | Last Modified: October 1, 2017

Everything about marketing—content marketing included—requires you to truly know and understand your target audience. After all, how can you promote or pitch an idea to a group of people you know nothing about?

Let’s use content marketing as an example. If you don’t know who you’re creating content for, you may end up wasting time producing material that doesn’t even resonate with your audience.

That problem is exacerbated even more if you’re paying for others to create the content.

As marketers, it’s our job to get to know our audience. We must understand who they are and what they want.

We must also be able to anticipate how they will react to things.

This does take the time to accomplish correctly and requires a lot of research and patience.

We’re going to explore several ways you can speed up that process, by identifying and getting to know your target audience much better.

How to Identify Your Target Audience?

Before we explore some ways to reach out to your target audience and reel them in, we first need to talk about what you can do to identify your customers.

Who is your ideal demographic? Where do they spend most of their time, and where can you reach them?

After all, you can’t target an audience you don’t know.

Some more examples of questions you should ask:

  • What age are they?
  • What likes and dislikes do they have?
  • What strategies will work?

Invest some time getting to know your customers before you do anything else, and you won’t regret it.

How? you say. Use the ideas proposed below.

What Problems Do My Products or Services Solve?

If you have a product or service, what purpose do your goods serve?

Gain a better understanding of how you help your customers. What are you helping them achieve?

Why do they need your product? Why would they choose you over the competition?

Identify Your Target Audience

The existence of Uber and the service they offer is a great example.

Other than conventional taxis, it’s clear that a similar ride-sharing service has been needed for some time.

What do you do when you need a quick ride somewhere and you’ve been drinking?

What do you do if you want a ride to the airport but don’t want to pay for parking?

In the past, you would rely on public transportation or taxis for this sort of thing.

Now, you can simply pull up the Uber app and order a ride. It’s quick and convenient.

In essence, product thinking is problem-solving.

This will tell you just about everything you need to know about your customer’s needs, wants and demands.

By understanding what they want out of a product you offer, what they get out of it and why they continue to use it, you can identify who they are.

Conduct User Surveys and Research

Focus groups are great for testing out new products, but some types of information can only be gleaned from talking directly to your customers.

Use customer surveys, research and analytical data to explore your audience in a more meaningful way.

It’s your loyal customers—the ones who use your products every day—that matter most. Anyone can look at a product and suggest potential improvements, but the people who are actually using that product will be able to tell you if the changes will be for better or worse.

In 2014, at least 26% of Americans would check reviews before making a purchase. About 60% of the American population would leave a review.

In the last few years, these numbers have surely increased as brands like Amazon seek feedback on each purchase and encourage you to leave a review.

With a group of people out there eager to give you their opinion, you want to make sure you’re asking, listening to, and addressing user feedback as it arises.

Don’t forget—this includes asking for customer feedback through reviews, comments, and suggestions. Any kind of customer engagement and response is better than nothing.

Look to Your Competition

The final piece of the puzzle is to look at the grass on the other side of the fence. It sounds funny doing exactly what the adage says not to, but in this case, it can help.

Look to your competition for ideas on improvement, or even examples of what not to do.

What do your customers gain or lose by choosing your products over a competitor’s?

What is your rival doing that you’re not? What kind of success and failures have they had?

Are they focused on the same demographic as you?

T-Mobile branding differentiation

T-Mobile is an excellent example of this strategy. The company looked to the competition and came up with ways to better their services.

This meant shedding pretty much everything that made them a traditional cellular company.

With their rebrand, they catered to a smaller, niche audience.

They dropped two-year contracts and allowed for contract-free service.

They also regularly introduce features that customers comment on with other providers.

For instance, Verizon, AT&T, and several other providers did away with unlimited data some time ago. In contrast, T-Mobile reintroduced it.

How to Market to That Target Audience

Here are the basic steps you can take to get to know your audience better and master speaking to them directly.

  • Find Out Where They Spend Most of Their Time — It doesn’t matter if your business is online or offline. You must find out where your customers spend most of their time and tailor your marketing to the most common locations. This includes physical locations and online mediums like social networks or websites.
  • Learn from Search and Purchase History — Use search and purchase history data to make suggestions to customers about additional products and services they might like. This includes newer models of products they own or accessories to go along with a new purchase.Facebook’s advertising strategy is a great example of this. The social giant taps into a user’s internet browsing history to deliver them more impactful ads and promotions.
  • Reach Out to Them Through Direct Mail Marketing — It may seem old-school, especially thanks to email, but people love to hear from you even through the mail. One of the best ways to reach out is to offer exclusive promotions, deals or discounts to your loyal customers.
  • Anticipate Every Customer’s Needs — Take time to understand the needs of your customers and then anticipate them. For instance, if you know they’ll need supply refills for a particular product after a few months, send an automated email offering those supplies at a discount.
  • Pay Attention to Customer Interactions — Keep an eye on engagement and interactions your brand has with customers through social media and in the real world. Use this to your advantage. Did a customer dislike something about a product that you fixed in a newer model? Reach out and let them know. Did a customer complain about a poor process your brand uses? Come up with something better or more efficient and then share. Starbucks white cupThis can also be boosted through user-generated content. Starbucks held a promotion in 2014 that encouraged their customers to send in doodles they drew on cups. The winner would get their drawing featured on a limited-edition cup. The result was over 4,000 entries over the course of three weeks.
  • Connect With Their Social Circles — Get a deeper understanding of your audience by finding out their likes and dislikes and where they spend most of their time through social. You can inject your brand into conversations this way and gain additional advertising through word-of-mouth.
  • Blog About Their Interests or Offer Advice — Help the customers solve a problem they have by offering advice, tips, and how-to guides on your blog. Pepper in the occasional promo for a product or service you have.60% of marketers create at least one piece of content a day, while 78% of consumers believe organizations providing custom content are interested in building good relationships. The takeaway? Content is still king and your customers will appreciate the support.
  • Provide Customer Reviews and Testimonials — Building trust with new customers is one of the most important steps in converting them. You can do this by showing off positive reviews and testimonials from other satisfied customers. This also targets your audience directly by allowing them to see people similar to them have benefited from your goods.

Take Your Time

The most important thing to remember is that you need to be patient and take your time. This will ensure that you do, in fact, identify the proper audience and that you take the necessary actions afterward.

If you jump the gun, you risk the possibility of targeting the wrong demographic for your brand, which can waste a lot of time, money and sweat.

So long as you follow the tips provided, you should be just fine.

Lexie Lu is a freelance designer and writer. She constantly researches the latest design news and always has some coffee in arm’s reach. She owns Design Roast and can be followed on Twitter @lexieludesigner.

High Quality Content Checklist [Write Viral-Worthy Content]

Posted by Brenda Berg | Last Modified: March 10, 2018

If you're trying to get the word out about what you do, then viral marketing is the perfect way to do so.

But is it possible to create and distribute material on social media that's designed to go viral?

This article will discuss elements and strategies you should take to create viral content and see the results for yourself.

The Aim of Viral Marketing on Social Media

If you want your post to go viral, you should ensure your post is so entertaining that readers can’t help but hit that share button.

The more readers share your post, the further your content will spread.

Viral marketing is one of the most effective modes of advertising out there today, so it's something you need to be doing if you haven't started already.

Think about the Dove Evolution video, which got over 16 million views on Youtube, or the Your Man Could Smell Like campaign from Old Spice, which used 150-plus personalized videos to really catch on with viewers.

There's an art to writing a viral post, though. If you haven't done it before, read on to find some of the best tips to getting that post shared all over the web.

Brush Up on Your Content Marketing

Start by checking out this helpful content marketing guide from Academized. It's full of good tips and pointers to get you started.

Aside from brushing up on the basics, stay updated about what's happening in the industry.

It's much easier to track the next trending topics if you keep up with what’s on your target audience’s minds.

Hire good copywriters

Social media needs copywriters? You bet it does.

Just like any other kind of sales copy, your social media posts need to be carefully crafted to get the most out of them.

That means that you should hire expert copywriters to write your posts for you.

Below is a before and after copywriting example from art directing and copywriting resource, Copywriting In Action.

This example shows how dull copy was turned into a compelling story.

You can source copywriters from agencies like Write my paper, where writers can handle anything you need. You’ll find them affordable too.

Work Out What Your Audience Wants

Everyone's audience is different. Think about what your audience wants from you and your product.

For example, if you sell phones, your audience may want products that make their life easier, or the next big thing in gadgets and technology.

It's your job then to appeal to these wants and needs in your writing.

Take Uber, for example. Their website and user interface is a great example of delivering what an audience wants.

When you enter their website, the first thing you see are the practical, compelling reasons why their service may be right for you.

It emphasizes all the times you could use Uber, and the ease of hailing an Uber car.

If you give the reader what they want, then they're much more likely to read and share.

Use a Killer Headline

If you write a blog, you need a killer headline to draw the reader in and make them click through.

The same goes for your social media posts.

For example, Hubspot’s study says “Headlines including the word ‘who’ generated a 22% higher CTR than headlines without it.” and Content Marketing Institute states “A title with eight words performed best.

These titles received a 21% higher click-through rate than average.” So give your audience a reason to read on.

As it's social media, you need to tell them why this post can be useful or interesting for them.

You're not looking to write clickbait—just highly interesting and useful posts.

For example, if you're sharing news about a local school raising money for charity, you could write the headline “St. Peter's School Raises Record Amount Of Money For Local Charity”.

It gives away the information immediately without sounding too boring.

Make The Reader Feel Something

Social media goes viral simply because it makes the reader feel something. They'll share it because it's resonated with them, and so it should resonate with their friends.

For example, the Bufferapp study shows “Women reported statistically more trust emotions than men, as well as slightly more negative emotions and greater emotional complexity.”

Your content needs to pull at your readers’ heartstrings, somehow. If you're at a loss for ideas, think back to the viral content you've seen online in recent weeks. What was it that made them interesting? What did they make you feel?

Focus More on Positive Emotions

Although you need to make the reader feel something, that doesn't mean you can appeal to any emotion. You have to focus, in particular, on the reader's positive emotions.

According to a study by Squarespace, “While more awe-inspiring (a positive emotion) content is more viral and sadness inducing (a negative emotion) content is less viral and only some negative emotions are positively associated with virality.”

You want to make them feel joy, wonder, excitement. That's because readers are much more likely to share positive posts, as they make them feel good and they want to make others feel good, too.

Plus, if you post about your product or service, it's much more productive to associate them with something positive.

The New York Times did a survey to find out why this was the case, and found it was all linked to how the person who shared the post wanted others to see them.

If they share a positive or awe inspiring story, it's going to reflect better on them than a sad or anger inducing one.

As with most things on social media, it's all based on how users want to be seen.

Write in The First Person

Your teacher may have taught you that you should never write in the first person, but that was before social media exploded onto the scene.

As of January 2017, there has been a 21% increase in the amount of people using social media in the last year alone.

Instead, all your posts should be in the first person. This is because social media is a medium where the user is talking directly to the reader.

If your posts are in the third person, they'll feel out of place and awkward. Speak directly to your reader. What do you want them to know?

Teach The Reader Something

The posts that are most successful online are the ones that teach the reader something. Who doesn't like finding out a new and interesting fact in their news feed?

For example, Neil Patel's blog post on Risky SEO Tactics is something that you may want to share. It's interesting, you'll learn something new, and he's entertaining with it.

If you think of your posts as teaching rather than selling, you'll go far.

Tone Down The Salesperson Pitch

What turns you off the most when you're reading a social media post? It's the fact that it reads just like a sales pitch.

This happens when the writer hasn't really thought about what their audience wants.

They haven't liked your page because they're interested in reading advertisements.

Instead, you want to talk to the reader as if they're a friend, or someone you've taken out to lunch.

Tone down the sales pitch and you'll get a lot more out of your writing.

Jill Konrath explains why this is important on her blog, where she describes two types of people creating an elevator pitch.

One is too busy trying to impress, so he works hard to fill his pitch with info that the audience doesn't want or need.

The other simply lets the audience know what he does, and how he can help.

Because the second presenter focuses on giving the audience what they need, he is more likely to make the sale.

Use Images

Social media is a mostly visual medium, so a wall of text isn't going to cut it. You need to draw the reader in with a striking image.

If you have an image you took yourself, that's great. If you don't, you can still buy one that will do the job perfectly.

There's plenty of stock image libraries out there that you can take advantage of.

For example, consider this piece of text:

“When baking cupcakes, the first thing you need to do is get your ingredients and equipment together. You should be able to get all of the ingredients from the supermarket, as they are all fairly common. The equipment you can either get online, or from local stores. To start out, you'll need to…”

That text is far too dense to be interesting. If an image was used, then you could break the piece up and make it more appealing, like so:

“When baking cupcakes, the first thing you need to do is get your ingredients and equipment together.

Cup Cake

You should be able to get all of the ingredients from the supermarket, as they are all fairly common.

The equipment you can either get online, or from local stores. To start out, you'll need to…”

Do Not Mislead Your Readers

When you're writing, it's very tempting to exaggerate or even outright lie, if you think that's what will prompt people to share your post.

However, that's the worst thing you could do. No one wants to share a post, only to find that they were misled.

For example, consider the class action lawsuit Dannon found themselves in, when they advertised their Activia brand yogurt as scientifically proven to boost the customer's immune system.

Be real in what you're saying, and be honest with the reader. Your readers will respect you more if you do.

Write The First Draft

When you use your personal Facebook account, you don’t usually think about what your post will look like.

You write it then hit publish without thinking. When it comes to content meant for public consumption, you should be more careful.

Write your first draft then step away from it for at least an hour. When you come back, you'll see where you need to make edits and tighten up your post.

Consider the Miracle Mattress Twin Towers Sale, where the advertisers (in a disastrous effort to be cheeky), referred to their sale campaign (“buy any size mattress for a twin size price!”) as a “better way to remember 9/11”.

As you can imagine, people were outraged at such an irreverent reference to one of the most devastating events to hit America in the 21st century.

If the commercial script had been drafted and left before airing, there would have been more time to realize that it was a very bad idea.

Cite Your Sources

You may find content that others have created and that is perfect for your readers.

As you use social media, you may not think twice about sharing this good content.

It's fine to do so, but you need to ensure that you credit the creator properly.

If you don't, you could get accused of stealing and using their content without permission.

Use a site like Cite It In to create correct citations for every source you use in a post.

Proofread

Regular users may not proofread their posts, but you need to.

That's because if your post does go viral, you don't want it to do so for an embarrassing spelling error.

Check all your posts carefully before they go live. If you can't do it yourself, there are services that can do that for you.

Try using Australian Help when you need a proofreader. They can check your posts, and they're very quick about it if you're in a hurry.

Your Work Doesn't End After You Click Publish

Social media, by its very nature, is a highly interactive medium.

You’ll immediately know if your post rocked the moment you see people’s reactions on social media.

Sharing through social media like Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Reddit will make your post viral faster.

Don’t forget to also promote your post via your email newsletter.

As Noah Kagan from SumoMe says, “AppSumo is a seven-figure business and 90%+ of our revenue comes from emails.”

Also, the comments section can blow up, and you need to make sure you're keeping an eye on them.

Mention tool will inform you when someone on the web cited your content while Autorelaxed is an automated social media responder.

That way, you can answer any questions your readers have, and generally stay in touch.

Readers will hold your company in much higher esteem if you make sure you stay in touch with them. Also, use Plagium tool regularly to check if your content is stolen.

Remember That There Are No Guarantees

As you can see, there's much more to writing a viral post than just sharing something fun and hitting publish.

There’s no sure-fire formula for creating a post that you can be 100% sure will become viral.

Still, if you think your posts through and write with care, you'll get so much more out of it.

Google rewards quality, comprehensive writing, and that’s the kind of product you’ll get if you follow these pointers. Give these tips a try and see for yourself.

Brenda Berg is a professional with over 15 years experience in business management, marketing and entrepreneurship. Consultant and tutor for college students and entrepreneurs. She is a self-motivated, results driven individual who is encouraged to travel and share experiences gained in career, business and self-development.

Content Performance Improvement Checklist (The Art of Stealing)

Posted by Stacey Wonder | Last Modified: May 22, 2017

Not satisfied with the traffic you’re getting from your content? Do your blog posts seem dry, and pull the audience away instead of engaging them?

If this is true for you, then it might be a good time to take a glimpse at how other folks are doing it.

How do others write blog posts that rake in the likes, shares, and engagement that you want?

The team at Essay Tigers have created an infographic with a controversial title: Improve Your Content Performance Through the Art of Stealing.

You can see it below.

While the title can be repulsive for some, the tips in the infographic have nothing to do with outright stealing.

Instead, they include include three decent techniques that help a great deal with content creation.

These techniques would resemble stealing, in a way, but it is far from complete plagiarism.

Now, let’s take a closer look at each of them:

Copying the Structure of Your Favorite Blog Posts.

Pick a blog post that you like. Preferably, it should be a post that got a decent amount of shares and links, a number close enough to your target. Next, analyze what you like about it.

The infographic suggests questions for you to identify these characteristics like about how the post grabbed your attention.

Was it the catchy title or the visuals? Did it offer surprising stats or did you just like the language?

Build a template based on your answers to those questions, and use it to guide you in writing your next post.

Utilizing Fiction Writing Techniques

Ever wondered why we get so absorbed by fiction literature? It doesn’t just happen out of the blue.

Fiction authors have a couple tricks up their sleeves. Let’s take the first one from the infographic: character.

Without an exciting and relatable character, the story will never be worth reading.

The same is true for a blog post. Either develop a fiction character for your site, or if you don’t want to, incorporate some of your personal stories into it.

Another powerful principle is Show Don’t Tell. Instead of explaining something with words in a blog post, use graphs, slideshows or visuals.

Stealing Your Own Content

Now this one sounds bizarre, right? It does, until you see what it really means.

Repurposing your old content is the new black. Just pick a successful content piece, decide which audience you’d like to target, and figure out the format for the new piece.

For instance, you can take a number of old blog posts and create an ebook, then turn it into a podcast, etc.

For more copying techniques and pointers, please see the infographic.

 

Click to enlarge

Marketing Automation

Click to enlarge

 

Share this Image On Your Site

Author: Stacey Wonder is the blogger behind Tenacious Pen and a content manager at Essay Tigers. In her spare time, she likes reading new sci-fi books and listening to podcasts.

7 Blogging Myths - Blogging Tips for Beginners

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: April 1, 2017

With the daily increase of blogs on the internet, a lot of lies are also sprouting up leading people astray. There are too many blogging myths right now spiraling up the Internet ladder.

Yea, blogging is no longer a new thing and even though it’s not as old as Methuselah at least, it has been there for a considerable number of years and even decades. However, not minding the fact that it’s been there for decades, people still harbors lots of misconception for it.

You know what a myth is right? (A widely held, but false belief).

Fact magnifying lense

There are lots of different myths that people still have strong belief on but, what you might not have known is that blogging and internet marketing equally have their myths, in fact, blogging myths spread more like wildfire and travels more than other industries because of its mode of digital communication.

Interestingly, most of these myths start with an iota of truth, and if you’re not careful, they might bring about the demise of your precious blog.

As someone who has spent an enormous amount of time in the blogosphere, I often spot them everywhere and in this post, I’m going to debunk some of these myths and lay them to rest once and for all to prevent you from losing your blog.

Without further ado, let’s get to it.

Top 7 Blogging Myths Busted For Good

1. Blogging Is a Fad

The truth is, I don’t know where this lie originated from. From today, whoever tells you that blogging is irrelevant, tell him to “go pound sand”, but say it in a friendly way.

Blogging has been here for a long time, it has made a lot of people millionaires. Blogs drives business I mean, it’s one of the best customer acquisition tools you can ever use.

According to a study carried out by HubSpot, B2B companies that blog only 1-2X per month generate 70% more leads than those who don't blog.

Bottom Line: Blogging can have an enormous impact on your business, therefore; figure out a way through which you can start using it for your business if you’re not already doing that.

2. Build it And They Will Come

Yea, this is true but, that was 2 decades ago when the competition was not as fierce as it is today.

Years ago, you can build a blog without any promotion, and people will start flooding it. You will be getting a fear-arousing amount of traffic, but today, everything has changed.

If you build it and fail to show the world what you’ve got then, the blog will be for you and Bingo (your Dog) alone.

With all the noise going on in the internet now, you will hardly get any attention by doing nothing. Everyone is seeking for attention and for you to get it; you must devise some mind blowing means.

Bottom Line: If you build it and fail to invite them, they will never come.

3. Your Blog Posts Should Always Be Between 300-700 Words

If you still believe in this lie today then, perhaps, you leave in a cave; I don’t want this to come as an insult but, you know it’s ridiculous to harbor such malicious belief about your blog.

You might argue that Seth Godin prefers writing shorter posts but, remember you’re not Seth Godin.

This is what you don’t know about him:

  • Seth is one of the greatest marketing gurus of our age.
  • Shorter blog posts match his messages
  • his approach
  • his audience
  • his style.

Look at the screenshot above, that blog post is about 94-words but, check out the social shares. This type of contents can only work for Seth therefore, overlook it.

The image below shows a recent Study by SerpIQ on Google search result rank based on content length.

Average length of content and its SERP position

From the screenshot, you will notice that, the higher the Google SERP position of the pages, the more contents the page has. As you can also see, all the first page results have contents that are over 2000-words.

Whenever you’re writing a blog post, stop worrying about your word counts instead, focus more on giving your readers lots of value in whatever length required to cover a topic adequately.

4. Content is King

This can never be true in today’s content/internet marketing world. Content used to be king but not anymore.

You can no longer write mediocre contents and expect it to be king. Except you’re applying some sought of hypnotic measures, people cannot leave all the well writing and compelling contents on the internet and prefer to read your crappy articles.

The competition has gone fierce, and if someone must stop over to read your contents, it must be highly relevant and resourceful.

Think of people like Michael Chibuzor; he writes insanely useful contents on his blog; as a result, he has been able to work with most well-known names in the industry. People trust his writing hence, he’s perceived as one of the copywriting gurus on the internet. I’m sure you know what that means for his career.

Bottom Line: Start practicing how to write contents that engage, compel and entertain because, without such contents, your blog will suffer.

5. You Must Update Your Blog Daily

With so many things going on in our daily lives, blogging daily can seem to be very daunting if not impossible.

Yea, I know some people can do it like Ann Smarty but, except you’re a super human or someone who already has a team of writers, you cannot do it.

While updating daily will help boost your traffic and reader base, it’s not necessary if you’re a one-man blogger.

If you try to believe in this myth then, apparently, your contents will always be valueless while you’re trying to post daily. You will end up filling your blog with garbage.

According to HubSpot, “companies that blog 15 or more times per month get 5X more traffic than companies that don't blog”. Break this down and, you will find out that they publish a few posts/week, not bad if you ask me.

Bottom Line: Don’t aim at publishing daily instead, focus on publishing when you have something worthy to say. Aim for quality and not quantity.

6. You Don’t Need Money To Build a Successful Blog

Have you ever seen a successful business that survived without any investment? I guess you answered NO.

The saying that “making money requires money” isn’t a fad and I can vouch for that. For you to succeed in blogging today, you need some investments, no matter how little.

You might actually make a few bucks by relying on free blogging tools but, that will take a very long time and efforts.

Yea, there are lots of free themes and plugins out there, but free things will always be of lower quality. If you dream of building a successful online business empire, you must be ready to put down some money to buy the necessary tools needed.

7. Social Media is Entirely Useless

Even though I’ve said it a lot of times that depending on social media while starting your blog newly is a waste of time, it does not mean it’s entirely worthless.

The only thing I’m against here is putting all your focus on social media while neglecting to build your own audience. This is because any audience you have on social media is not yours per se, anything can happen, and you’ll lose all of them overnight.

However, promoting your business via social media is very necessary, provided you’re channeling the traffic to a landing page where you can capture their email and eventually turn them to long term fans and clients.

If you’re only putting all your trust on the size of your social media audience then, you need to rework on your strategy.

Conclusion

There you have it all. You really have to debunk these 7 blogging myths if you desire to take your blog to the 6-figures/year level.

Some of the things I talked about here worked many years ago but no longer today. If you still believe in them, you’ll be making a mistake that will take you time to correct. Therefore, if you love your blog, get rid of these myths and rather, start being realistic.

logo