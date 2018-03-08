So You're A Marketing Manager - Here's What You Need To Know!

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: October 1, 2017

So, you want to be a marketing manager (or other marketing professional) - but perhaps you’re not entirely sure what’s expected of you?

Well, firstly, congratulations on an excellent choice, both in terms of your career, and in your taste of articles, because here we’re going to cover everything you need to know about marketing careers.

Let’s start with the basics, ok?

What Is A Marketing Manager And How Do I Become One?

Marketing is a fairly nebulous term, which makes it difficult to sum up in a short marketing job description what exactly it means.

Marketing at your company might mean something very different than marketing at another company depending on its size, its target market, its marketing philosophy, and its budget.

Still, when it comes down to it, we can safely say that marketing is really just sales.

Your job, as a marketer, is to present your company’s product or service in a positive light to its target audience, in a way that creates buzz, attention, and for all intents and purposes drives more sales for the company.

Now, specifically, a managerial role might be exactly what it sounds like—you may be managing other marketing specialists, setting the priorities, reviewing their work, and presenting to higher level executives on your team’s progress.

However, in the absence of a team, you might be executing the campaigns yourself (and still doing all of the above).

Interested in becoming a marketing manager?

Typical advice will point you to things like earning your bachelor’s degree in marketing / business administration and joining a professional organization like the American Marketing Association (AMA).

Essentially, a litany of professional qualifications, some of which may no longer even be open to you!

But, don’t worry, I recommend the following, and you can get started on all of them today:

First, get experience as a marketer! If no one will hire you, then start your own project, even if it’s just something on the side.

Meanwhile, educate yourself by reading about marketing online—there are a ton of resources.

Frankly, you’ll learn a lot more this way and it shows much more initiative when it comes time to talk about what you’ve done during an interview.

Next, develop your personal brand. Once you have experience, you have the right to exercise it, by speaking at events, or simply on marketing podcasts.

Write a blog, and write guest posts on other prominent blogs. Consult for companies. If no one will hire you, try working in exchange for a testimonial / reference to build up some contacts and more experience.

Finally, now that you have experience and a personal brand, take that credibility and network, network, network!

Doing this will turn the tables and people will be asking you to be their marketing manager instead of the other way around.

How Long Does It Take To Become A Marketing Assistant, Manager, or Director?

Well, how long will it take you to do all of the above?

There’s no set time frame per sey, because, unlike becoming a doctor or a lawyer, there is no set path. It depends on how fast you can acquire experience, a network, etc.

Generally speaking though, you’re looking at a few years for each step, which is to say that you could probably become a marketing assistant without too much effort, and after a few years, a marketing manager, and finally after a few more years, a marketing director.

What Skills Are Needed To Be A Marketing Manager?

Marketers, by nature, tend to play in everyone’s backyard. They may communicate with the design team, with the product team, with executives and assistants alike. As a result, it helps to have a diverse set of skills, such as:

  • Being a persuasive communicator, especially possessing a good writing ability: You’re going to be talking with a lot of different folks, and potentially leading a team. This requires you to have top notch interpersonal abilities, and perhaps above all the ability to sway people in the direction you want them to go, whether it’s to supply you the budget to run a test or to try out a new marketing tool. Additionally, writing is still king when it comes to mass communication in the form of presentations, emails, briefs, and copywriting.
  • Being a decisive leader: Did I mention you might be leading a team? If so, it will be your job to motivate and propel everyone forward. Perhaps the most difficult aspect, however, are the daily decisions you’ll have to make in regards to the marketing campaigns you’re running (which design should we go with? Should we stop the campaign, or wait for more results?).
  • Possessing an analytical mind: Luckily, you won’t be responsible for any NASA level math, however, it helps greatly to be familiar with the fundamental concepts of statistics, and being able to manipulate data (often in a spreadsheet like excel or google docs), to tease out the insights that are hidden there.
  • Being creative: It’s a noisy, noisy world out there, and chances are your product/service is not alone. If you want to get noticed, you’ll have to come up with creative approaches that speak to your target market.

What Are A Marketing Manager’s Jobs & Responsibilities?

While every company operates differently, it wouldn’t be uncommon for a marketing manager to have the following responsibilities.

  • Setting the marketing calendar: People need to be told what to work on, and executives want a high level, transparent way to see what work is being done. A possible solution is to create some kind of marketing calendar or marketing board, which include what campaigns are active, who’s working on them, when they’re expected to be completed, and what other ideas are in the pipeline for later. Here’s how ours looks: 
  • Leading a daily standup: You have to keep your team focused, and make sure they’re working on the proper priorities and hitting deadlines. While you’ll probably communicate with each person individually in person or using a chat app like Slack, a daily standup is an effective way to bring everyone together to discuss objectives, progress, and to make adjustments with everyone’s input.
  • Reviewing progress / results: As your marketing assistants will be responsible for executing the campaigns for you, you’ll be needed to advise on the results and set the clear next steps. For example, you may have to review the results of a recent A/B test that was run to determine if the control should remain or be replaced.
  • Reporting to executives: A manager is a mid level position that typically is the bridge between executives and assistants, which means you’ll constantly be taking the results from your assistants and summarizing them for the executives, while simultaneously taking the business objectives from the executives and using them to set priorities for your assistants.
  • Making budget recommendations: Depending on the size and level of involvement of your finance department, you will probably be responsible for some degree of budgeting, which is to say that you will have to make recommendations on which tools should be bought, which campaigns deserve more or less money based on their results, etc.

What’s It Like Being A Marketing Manager?

Your company’s culture is probably going to have the largest effect on your day to day. Some companies have very strict deadlines, operate under a tight budget, demand a high level of results, whereas others tend to operate a lot more loosely, have more cash to burn, and are comfortable with more qualitative insights.

In short, being a marketing manager can be stressful, just like all types of managerial jobs, but it can also be very rewarding as you traditionally have a lot of control and influence in the company’s branding and the way it ‘speaks’ to customers, which, aside from being a very powerful position, allows for a large degree of creativity.

Should I Learn Digital Or Traditional Marketing?

Digital marketing is essentially marketing applied through digital channels.

Now, marketing has always been about getting in front of your target audience. However, your audience has likely changed in the last decade or so.

More people are gravitating towards digital, which is why more marketers are developing an expertise in this area.

Consider where you typically get your information from. If you’re like most people, chances are it’s things like:

  • Your email
  • Your phone
  • Websites you visit

As opposed to more traditional media such as:

  • Magazines
  • Billboards
  • Radio

Of course, that’s not to say that traditional media outlets are obsolete—far from it, BUT certainly the trend is digital.

Overall, your company will dictate its marketing strategy, still, keep an eye out for opportunities in the digital space.

What Do Marketers Make For A Salary?

The answer to this question is going to vary significantly based on factors such as:

  1. Which country do you live in?
  2. Do you live in a major metropolitan area?
  3. Is the company you work for, for profit?
  4. How many years of experience do you have?

In short, we can supply some statistics from the US Bureau of Labor to give a general idea of salaries for a few marketing roles - but at best this is a guideline. If you have a specific company you’re targeting, see if they’re on GlassDoor to get a glimpse of the salaries and culture.

All in all, Perhaps the most useful thing one can say is that being a marketer, specifically a marketing manager or higher, is an above average salary just about wherever you are.

Marketing Career Median Annual Salary*
Marketing Specialist $61,290
Market Research Analyst $61,290
Advertising Manager $123,450
Public Relations Manager $101,510
Marketing Manager $123,450

Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, 2016-17 Edition

And perhaps most importantly, is that marketing is a career that, while always evolving, is very unlikely to ever become obsolete (people will always have things to sell), and in most places is growing faster than other careers.

For example, LinkedIn shows over 16k job openings for the role “Marketing Manager”.

What Tools Do Marketers Use?

It’s not uncommon for a marketer to be versed in dozens of different tools, and while there is much more to marketing than the tools you know, it’s definitely important to be well versed in a variety of tools for things like acquisition, analytics, customer management, content creation, and a whole host of other marketing activities.

We’ve recommended the tools that we personally use at NinjaOutreach here and I encourage you to look through them, not only to see if there are any ones you’re not familiar with, but also to understand the different topics and purposes for which tools exist.

What Marketing Terms Should You Know?

New marketing terms surface every year, and the easiest way to stay abreast of what’s trending is to always be learning i.e reading blog posts, listening to podcasts, and attending conferences.

However, some terms seem to never die. I won’t reinvent the wheel by defining what’s already been defined, but instead will list the 99 Top Marketing Terms identified by Hubspot, to which you can reference the ones that seem unfamiliar to you.

  1. A/B Testing
  2. Analytics
  3. Application Programming Interface (API)
  4. B2B (Business-to-Business)
  5. B2C (Business-to-Consumer)
  6. Blogging
  7. Business Blogging
  8. Bottom of the Funnel
  9. Bounce Rate
  10. Buyer Persona
  11. Call-to-Action
  12. CAN-SPAM
  13. CASL
  14. Churn Rate
  15. Clickthrough Rate (CTR)
  16. Closed-Loop Marketing
  17. Conversion Path
  18. Content
  19. Content Management System (CMS)
  20. Content Optimization System (COS)
  21. Context
  22. Conversion Rate
  23. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)
  24. Cost-per-Lead (CPL)
  25. Crowdsourced Content
  26. Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC)
  27. Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  28. CSS
  29. Dynamic Content
  30. Ebook
  31. Editorial Calendar
  32. Email
  33. Engagement Rate
  34. Evergreen Content
  35. Facebook
  36. Form
  37. Friction
  38. Google+
  39. Hashtag
  40. HTML
  41. Inbound Marketing
  42. Inbound Link
  43. Infographic
  44. Instagram
  45. JavaScript
  46. Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
  47. Keyword
  48. Landing Page
  49. Lead
  50. Lead Nurturing
  51. LinkedIn
  52. Lifecycle Stages
  53. Lifetime Value (LTV)
  54. Long-Tail Keyword
  55. LTV:CAC
  56. Marketing Automation
  57. Microsite
  58. Middle of the Funnel
  59. Mobile Marketing
  60. Mobile Optimization
  61. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)
  62. Native Advertising
  63. Net Promoter Score (NPS)
  64. News Feed
  65. No-Follow Link
  66. Offer
  67. On-Page Optimization
  68. Off-Page Optimization
  69. Page View
  70. Pay-per-Click (PPC)
  71. Pinterest
  72. PPC
  73. Qualified Lead
  74. QR Code
  75. Responsive Design
  76. Return on Investment (ROI)
  77. Retweet
  78. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
  79. Sender Score
  80. Service Level Agreement (SLA)
  81. Small-to-Medium Business (SMB)
  82. Smarketing
  83. Snapchat
  84. Social Media
  85. Social Proof
  86. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
  87. Top of the Funnel
  88. Twitter
  89. Unique Visitor
  90. URL
  91. User Experience (UX)
  92. User Interface (UI)
  93. Viral Content
  94. Website
  95. Word-of-Mouth (WOM)
  96. Workflow
  97. XML Sitemap
  98. YouTube
  99. Zilch

Is A Career In Marketing For You?

Well, there you have it—you’ve been properly debriefed on what you're in for if you decide to pursue a career in marketing!

Personally, as a marketer myself, I find it’s been a rewarding career that keeps me challenged and curious just about daily, and for that reason, recommend it for someone who is genuinely interested in this exciting field.

13 Expert Tips on Running a Lucrative Business

Posted by Andrew Howe | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

You wake up whenever you want. You sit in your cozy pajamas, doing what you love, and it helps you grow revenue.

Running a lucrative business is just a kind of dream, isn't it?

According to one survey, 40% of people want to start their own business.

But:

Here comes the bleak truth about startups: 90% of them fail.

A logical question appears: what are the reasons?

  • Money: The main idea of starting up is to get profit, but you need to spend a considerable amount of money before you start earning them. Any business needs investments, so people can run out of money on running it.
  • Time: Although it's hard to say how many hours a week is required to run a business, some people work on their startup up to 60 hours. If you're not ready to spend a considerable amount of time working, you might find out that startups don't work well for you.
  • Expertise in different fields: No matter what the niche is, you need to have good skills in marketing in order to promote your business. Obviously, you can learn how to optimize your website, but you need to keep on improving different skills. (Yes, you need to be an expert even if you have a great staff).

Keeping all that data in mind, what are the odds of success? Why do people want to set foot in the business niche?

Actually, there are many reasons to start your business:

  • to be in charge of your income
  • to show your expertise in the niche
  • to grow as a team leader
  • to create a team of your dreams
  • to love what you do
  • to balance work and life

If you can stand out from other people, you can achieve a tremendous success. Thus, it's getting obvious why people give it a try.

However, many new entrepreneurs crave for actionable tips that are able to suit their needs, and learning from people who succeeded is a great way to get motivation and inspiration.

1. Set Foot in the Niche You're Interested in

An average person spends around 30% of life working, and 50.4% of people are not satisfied with their jobs. If you've decided to start up with your business, why not to choose a niche you're interested in?

If you love what you do, you can do it with a passion which means bringing better results. Plus, you can stay happy which also affects your well-being.

2. Learn from Your Customers

Listen to your customers, especially if they're not satisfied with the quality of your product. They can give you a hint on what to work on in order to keep on improving your services.

Although it might be hard to deal with negative feedback and not ruin your reputation, it's the greatest source of inspiration.

3. Never Give Up

Making mistakes is a normal process of gaining experience, and you need to know how to deal with regrets in business if you want to achieve success but not be to blame yourself for faults.

People can't be successful if they give up once failure happens. Do you need inspiration? Pay attention to the list of famous people who failed before succeeding.

4. Focus on Quality

While it's nearly impossible to create a product that can be perfect for all people, it's important to create a qualitative product that can be a perfect match for your target audience.

For instance, if you want to open a restaurant, don't try to serve all popular dishes. It can harm the quality of your services which also harm your reputation.

It's better to be an expert at one thing than be mediocre at everything.

5. Take Risks

Although many people are afraid of taking risks, you need to be risky as you never know what you can do until you try.

The business niche is competitive, but it's full of opportunities, so you need to take a step outside of your comfort zone and try things that might scare you.

6. Be Responsible for Your Team

To run a lucrative business, you need to be a true leader not a boss. If you know how to encourage and motivate your staff, you can achieve a lot.

However, a true leader will always be responsible for the team and its actions, so show your colleagues how much you value and take care of them, and you will get their respect.

7. Create Great Work Environment

If you want to grow your business and, therefore, increase your income, you need to start with motivating your team.

If your team is motivated to achieve the same goal, your business can flourish. There is no better way to keep your employees motivated and inspired than create great work environment.

8. Have Passion for Your Business

Do you track time while doing something that brings you joy? I bet you don't. If you have a passion for something, you do it with a big pleasure, and it can give better results as you put much effort.

What can be better than earning money with your hobby? It's a kind of dream, indeed.

9. Try Something New

Thinking outside the box is an actionable way to expand your knowledge and increase the number of opportunities around you.

Although it's hard to give something new a try, you need to do it in order to see things from different perspectives.

10. Set Big Goals

Even if successful people have doubts, they never set small goals. If you dream big, you achieve a lot.

Most entrepreneurs know about S.M.A.R.T goal setting and use this method to grow their business.

If you're a true leader, you're not interested in achieving small results; you struggle for better. Always.

11. Put Your Customers First

No matter what your product or service is, you should put your customers and their needs first.

If you know how to suit them, you can get positive feedback, and the number of your clients will increase even without investing much money into your promotion.

12. Contribute

Running a lucrative business is not just about earning money; it's also about being beneficial for people. If you can do something outstanding that will be useful for the humankind, people will never forget you, and it's a proof of being a successful person.

13. Take Your Time

Making decisions in a hurry can give you nothing but extra work. To make the right decision, you need to know all pros and cons to understand whether it's worth trying.

Thus, take your time, do research, ask experienced people for advice, and your decisions will give you benefits only!

Key Takeaways

If you're about to start up a business, and you want to make it lucrative, pay attention to the key takeaways:

  • 9 out of 10 people fail. Get ready for a failure, but do your best to stand out.
  • Hard work is a key to success. Sometimes you need to work overtime to achieve success, and you will work hard to grow your business.
  • Learn from other people. If you learn from your mistakes, that's great. If you learn from others, that's even better! Prevent making mistakes, and start living a better life!Thus, listen to people who succeed and implement things that might work well for you.

Wrap-up

Checking out the most profitable small-business industries is not enough to start up and succeed. Once you've decided what business to run, it's time to learn from other people, and the above-mentioned tips might be helpful to boost inspiration.

Are you motivated to start up? What is the most important tip you've learned today?

 

Andrew Howe is a student who dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur. He runs AdverbLess website to help people improve their writing skills. Andrew writes for different websites to share his expertise and grow as a writer. Don't hesitate to follow him on Twitter or drop him a line at andrewhowe306@gmail.com

Infographic | 9 Easy Steps To Become A Successful Virtual Assistant

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: December 28, 2016

Do you feel tired of the relentless running across multiple departments of your office to get your job done?

Do you feel like you can never manage your job responsibilities sufficiently, no matter how hard you try?

It happens to everyone who end up doing something they are not passionate about.

While many of us think that we need to keep on doing this for a successful career, it is not the truth.

You don’t have to settle for daily professional drudgery; you can achieve all your professional dreams with a successful career in providing virtual assistance!

Feeling skeptic about the future prospect of the job role?

You don’t need to!

The demand for virtual assistance has been steadily rising among global entrepreneurs who feel that they need an extra professional hand to manage their daily tasks.

Moreover, being a virtual assistant means that you can think and work independently while meeting the requirements of your clients from any preferred location at any pre-chosen time setting. You will get paid for the number of tasks you execute per hour/day!

Doesn’t it sound quite an overwhelming way to beat the 9-to-5 struggle?

However, if you have started thinking that you can start it right now and the clients will just pour in, you are mistaken!

Like any other business venture, virtual assistance also needs detailed planning and patience, and you need to follow some crucial steps to get started.

Want to know how?

Keeping your interest as a beginner in mind, MyTasker has developed an attractive infographic for you, which not only offers a great visual treat, but tells you 9 easy steps of becoming a successful virtual assistant.

Just have a close look at the infographic and start redefining your professional life!

how-to-become-a-successful-virtual-assistant

 

How to apply Agile Development to Customer Support

Posted by Estera Dezelak | Last Modified: October 7, 2016

(The following is a guest post from Estera Dezelak. We've had several instances of an encounter with her in our support chats on Intercom and we were very happy to know that we both follow the same dogma there and then when it comes to developing the product better via agile customer support.

For instance, because of her keen interest in using the tool, she was able to identify some features that were lacking back then and have requested it to be made, thus allowing us to improve the software even more.)

What’s agile anyway?

Business is buzzing with the phrase “agile development.”

But it isn’t new and it’s not just a buzzword.

Doing things the agile way means getting valuable, working software to customers early and inviting them to collaborate, provide feedback and influence product development. Ninja Outreach and Visionect’s Joan Assistant have that in common.

The many ways of agile customer support

Taking the agile approach in customer support means that whenever a customer runs into a problem, support is very easy to contact and there’s a real person at the other end.

There’s no heroic quest through a forest of thorns to find a contact and no pre-recorded message after three repeats of horrible hold music. It’s a professional that cares.

Ninja Outreach and the Joan Team run this kind of support.

Whenever you’re logged into Ninja, contacting a specialist or even a founder is only one click away through Intercom, the customer communication platform they use or Zopim, their website chat tool.

It’s quick, it’s effective and it’s fabulous.

They answer in minutes (I call that radically good support!) and solve whatever problem you might be having by going into your account for you, testing out the problem by replicating the settings and coming back with a solution.

The Joan Team offers a couple of ways to get in contact: the traditional email way, questions through social media platforms and a pretty rad chat support service through Zendesk.

Our support staff goes into deep settings to see what’s happening with our devices and comes back with solutions or a step-by-step procedure for customers, leading them through the process and not just leaving them to figure out the tech-speak for themselves.

YourSupportIsFantastic

It’s comforting to know that a real person is going to be there to help you and go the extra mile to make that happen as quickly as possible.

The system is set up that way with Team Ninja and Team Joan.

Real people that care about the product and the customer are happy to talk to you not like the bored specimens on the phone carrier support service.

Customers want help, but they also want to help

Having a hefty, technically written knowledge base is all good and fine and definitely necessary, but it usually has little to no explanation of the problems customers might encounter on a daily basis – enter customer support.

The problem customers are having always seem to be a little different than what’s described in the product documentation.

It’s our job to be the detective and figure out what’s wrong and most importantly why it’s wrong so we can cover it on our end and make the product better.

Whenever customers run into a problem, they instantly see how their experience with the product could be made better through their unique viewpoint.

Different people and different industries have different requirements and contacting the makers of the software who know it in and out might sound a little outlandish but it’s common when you’re talking agile.

And we’re excited to talk to you as well.

Being agile means welcoming customer input by giving lots of direct opportunities to contribute.

Ninja does this really well.

They let you know that your opinion is valued and they seek it out regularly. Emails come to your inbox, saying that they have implemented something you suggested a couple of weeks ago.

Wow!

You can book some time for a one-on-one Skype call with the founders and they not only help you solve your problems but help you work better by giving suggestions on how to carry out your outreach campaign.

Joan also talks to customers all the time with webinars, surveys or social media.

We work on translating our user interface by sending it out to interested customers, who report back and suggest improvements.

We test out new features working closely with selected customers.

We learn from our customers.

untitled-design-5

And not just about how Joan has been received in the office but also about how people work, how companies organize and we discover how we fit into that story.

We regularly publish interviews highlighting how individuals and companies work and play and gather their insights. There’s more to a company than just the product it sells.

Your opinion and advice are invaluable to us.

It’s what makes us better.

So much so that we want to pay for your coffee.

thanksforsupport

Estera Dezelak gives voice to Joan Meeting Room Assistant, an e-paper digital door display for offices everywhere. An English major, Estera is fascinated by the power of words, technology and her morning cup of joe.

Best Productivity Hacks and Productivity Tools for Bloggers

Posted by Anil Agarwal | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

There are s a number of productivity tools for bloggers. But why only few bloggers are successful?

Have you ever thought about it?

The #1 reason is: most successful bloggers and marketers know how to effectively manage their time. They say NO to everything that distracts their way and they always focus on what matters to them. That’s how they achieve big goals.

If you feel like you are wasting a lot of time, don’t worry. I’ve some tried and proven smart productive hacks you can use as a blogger to get quicker and better results.

Are you curious to find out? Let’s get started.

<a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/orcmid/3879260297">Source</a>

Top 20 Productivity Tips for Bloggers and Marketers

#1. Work in 25 Minute Blocks

Start working in 25 minute blocks if you want to spend your time most productively. Then, take 5 minutes of break after working for 25 minutes. Continue doing it for 4 cycles (four continuous 25 minute tasks) and take a 30 minutes break after it. That way you will be most productive.

This productivity hack is also known as “Pomodoro technique”. It usually involves in 25 minutes uninterrupted work and a 5 minute break. It’s how you can get the most out of your time.

You can use pomodoro timers like Tomighty (you can get it for free), it’s a desktop timer. Once you start it, it will set the time for 25 minutes and gives you a 5 minute break after finishing the task. Try it out and see amazing results for yourself!

#2. Turn off Feeds from Facebook and YouTube

As I said earlier in the post, Internet is full of distractions especially sites like Facebook and YouTube kill 90% of your time.

So why not put a check on them?

How can you do that? Most people suggest you to deactivate your social media accounts but I won’t recommend it because it won’t work. After a week or two, you will again reactivate your Facebook account and waste your time like before.

My suggestion is to kill the news feed on both Facebook and YouTube.

You can use Kill News Feed and DF YouTube (both are free chrome extensions) to kill the news feed. It won’t show anything on your Facebook and YouTube feeds. That way you will reduce your time spent on those sites. Give them a try and thank me later.

#3. Get a Standing Desk

Every blogger writes. Each and every blogger has to create content. By sitting all the time in front of your laptop won’t give you any effective results.

To write your blog posts really faster, I’ve a great suggestion for you. Try a standing desk.

It looks something like this.

image

Credit: anubianlights.com

Did you see that?

By using a standing desk, you can create content more effectively. Not only that it helps you write faster (you don’t want to stand for longer times, right? So you’ll write faster) but it also reduces your body or tummy fat.

I’ve been using a standing desk myself for over 2 years now and it gives me incredible results whenever I want to write something really quickly. Try it by yourself and let me know what you think about it in the comments!

#4. Unplug Internet

The Internet is full of distractions whether you agree with it or not. The Internet is a two edged sword. If you don’t use it wisely, it will steal your hours, then weeks, months and years. That’s how majority of the people who are using the Internet do not achieving any great results. They are either wasting time on watching movies or chatting with someone across social media sites.

If you want to be a productive blogger, make sure to put limits on your Internet usage. Don’t use the sites that are killing your precious time.

Make sure to focus on what’s important for you and unplug your Internet connection while creating content for your blogs. You may ask, how would I research? You can use Docs and save all the reference links in Pocket to skim through them offline.

#5. Use Google Docs to Create Content

The #1 reason I won’t recommend you using WordPress while creating content is this: “by default, WordPress content editor is not as effective as Google Docs”.

Google Docs saves your content on the go. You can open and create content even when you are offline (if you have any Internet connectivity issues). You can’t create content offline using WordPress, can you?

So I highly recommend you to start using Google Docs to create content. Not only it gives you suggestions if you make any grammatical mistakes or typos but it will also save you a lot of time to create content really quickly.

#6. Create 3 MIT’s for the Day

Most bloggers think by creating a to-do list, they can get most of their things done. But is that true? No.

Most people fill their to-do lists with too many tasks and at the end of the day, they achieve nothing. So I recommend you NOT to use to-do lists.

Instead start using MIT’s.

MIT (Most Important Task) allows you to focus on finishing just one task at a time. By creating 3 MIT’s for the day, you are allowed to pick only the 3 most important things you should be doing for the day. And then finish off them by the end of the day.

You are more likely to achieve your goals by creating MIT’s instead of creating to-do lists.

#7. Your Working Environment Decides your Fate

Is your working desk too much cluttered? Do you eat food or snacks while sitting in front of your laptop? Then, how on earth would you possibly become a productive blogger?

Use laptop just for one purpose: for blogging! Don’t eat anything in front of it and declutter your environment especially your working desk.

If it’s messy, you won’t feel much productive. You will start procrastinating on the things and by simply changing your work environment by letting more light coming into your room, you can get amazing results.

Just remember that, no one gets better results while working in a messy and cluttered environment. Make your working environment neat, clean and as much silent as possible.

#8. Read Books on Psychology and Marketing

Pat Flynn, Derek Halpern, Brian Clark from Copyblogger, Seth Godin - what’s the ONE thing that is common in all these successful bloggers?

They all read books excessively. They are addicted to reading books. They won’t call it a day if they don’t read a book.

If you are looking for proven ways to become a productive and successful blogger, start reading books. Read books related to psychology and marketing.

Not only will they give you better ideas on turning your blog into a successful business but you will get plenty of inspiration to think big and achieve bigger results. That’s the magic of reading books.

If you are a beginner, I highly recommend you to read books like Influence, Think and grow rich, The $100 startup, The 4-hour workweek, How to win friends and influence people, Purple cow and Permission marketing.

#9. Write Every Single Day

Starting a blog is easy but making it a success is REALLY not. You need to create captivating content to make your blog profitable.

Great bloggers are great writers. Jon Morrow, Brian Clark, Seth Godin - all are great writers.

How did they become great writers?

They write every single day no matter what.

That’s how they became great writers. They create content that sells. They use persuasive words in their writings. They capture their audience’s attention with their headlines. And they ultimately sell what they want with their powerful writing.

If you want to become a great blog writer, make sure to write at least 1000 words a day. Or spend 1 hour a day writing something you are passionate about.

Great writers write every single day. The only difference between a prolific writer and an amateur is the practice. So if you want to create content that sells by itself, spend time every single day for writing.

#10. Play Soothing Music While Working

Music can do wonders. Don’t play hip hop or rock music. Play soothing music while working. Put your headphones for more effectiveness.

I also recommend that you give Calm.com a try where you can find plenty of soundtracks that makes you feel stress-free while writing or working online. I’ve been doing this practice for over 3 years now and it’s an amazing experience for me. It always allows me to be distraction-free while working online.

#11. Use the 2-Minute Rule

Most bloggers procrastinate. The reason is they don’t focus on breaking their big tasks into small chunks.

For instance, if they want to write a 2000+ word massive post, they procrastinate at it instead of finishing the first 200 words. When you break a big task into a small chunk, it will persuade you to act on it really fast.

You can get more effective results by using the 2-minute rule.

If a task takes less than 2 minutes to complete, you should finish it immediately. For instance, answering an email won’t take more than 2 minutes. Likewise, writing subheadings of a post, creating an outline for your content strategy won’t take much time.

Once you start doing things, you will tend to finish off the tasks in hand instead of procrastinating. It really works like a charm so make sure to give 2-minute rule a try!

#12. Try Cold Showers

Have you heard about cold showers? They work amazingly well especially when you are afraid of starting a new project or a big launch.

Cold showers not only increase your alertness but they act like productivity boosters and help you to start working on ANY project you are procrastinating for a long time.

If you are trying it for the first time, you can use hot water at first, then immediately you can start pouring cold water. That sudden chilled feeling can make your heart stop functioning for a second but you will get the willpower to act on anything you are afraid of after trying cold showers.

You should read more about cold shower therapy from here.

#13. Learn to Say No

Saying NO is one of the biggest productivity hacks.

99% of the people have problem saying no to others. They feel guilty when they say no and that's why most people say yes even if they are reluctant.

There are too many distractions that come across your way as you grow as a blogger or a marketer.

Most people seek your advice or even ask you to donate money once you start growing a profitable blog that makes money. This is where you need to be cautious. You need to learn to say no to anyone even if they are close friends.

If saying no is not your cup of tea, try the following simple yet quick tips.

  • If someone asks you for a favour, instead of saying yes, say “later”. You are just postponing.
  • If a friend asks you to lend money, either say “later” or “I don’t lend money to anyone”. Either they will thank you for your honesty or never seek your finance help.
  • Just say NO.

#14. Start Using the Productivity Tools

You can use your time wisely by having access to the RIGHT tools. By using the right set of productive tools, you can get a lot of things done faster, better and safer.

Here are few productivity tools every blogger should give a try.

  • Pocket: Saves online articles, bookmarks or links for future reference. It also has the ability to save things for offline reading. Great tool for writers and bloggers.
  • AdBlock: Blocks all the unnecessary ads from the websites you browse including YouTube. This can alone save you hours of time every month by simply blocking the ads from other sites so you can browse faster.
  • Evernote: It’s a must have productive tool for every blogger and marketer. You can take notes or ideas on it and you can access it from anywhere (be it from your smartphone or laptop).
  • LastPass: We use a lot of passwords from Gmail to Facebook to Twitter to manage our bank accounts. It's really hard to remember the various passwords we use for online purposes, right? It is also annoying whenever you click on "Forgot my password" option from other sites. How about securing all your passwords at one place? That's what LastPass does. It's a powerful and widely used password manager which stores your passwords and fills your passwords automatically.
  • Buffer: Buffer is an incredible way to share your posts or links on social media. It makes it super easy to share your stuff across Facebook, Twitter, Google+ etc. You can also keep all your links or pages on Buffer and it will automatically share your stuff throughout the day.

#15. Outsource Your Stuff

If you are making money from your blogs, why not consider outsourcing some of your major work (that usually consumes a lot of time) such as content writing or SEO to others? That way you can save a couple of hours every day that you can use to do better things and make more money online.

You can either hire a virtual assistant or ask any one of your social media friends to start working for you. If they fit for your business, you can pay what they are worth. You can also try sites like UpWork, Fiverr, Elance etc to find people who can do stuff like design, content writing or SEO related stuff at a minimal rate.

#16. Try (10+2)*5

No, it’s not a mathematical equation, it’s an incredible productive tool for all kinds of people coined by people from 43folders.

It means, 10 minutes of work, then taking a 2 minute break multiplied by 5 (which completes exactly 1 hour).

That means you work for 50 minutes with a 10-minute break in an hour. By working for just 10 minutes, you can really focus on finishing off your tasks because it's really a shorter period.

Then, taking a quick 2-minute break can allow you to get up from your desk, walk around it and again start working on the next 10 minute. Do it 5 times in a row, you will get unbelievable results. Why not give (10+2)*5 a try once?

#17. Reward Yourself

Most people don’t reward themselves when they finish off their tasks. You can give yourself a small treat whenever you write an exceptional post or get an incoming link from the other blogs.

By rewarding yourself when you achieve something, you are training your brain to crave more for such things. You will work like a super computer when you reward yourself often. So don’t forget to give yourself a treat after finishing your tasks.

It can be as simple as having a donut to as big as going for a long motorcycle ride. Make your treats bigger with the tasks you finish.

#18. Get up at 5 am

I know it’s really hard especially when you sleep at 2 am at night.

Getting up early has its own benefits. You can watch the sunrise, meditate for a few minutes, go for a long walk, finish off your morning rituals really quickly to start working on your projects before the world wakes up.

Mornings are mostly less distractive so you can have crystal clear focus on your most important tasks. You can also take some quick power naps ranging from 20 minutes to an hour throughout the day (at least twice) if you ever feel drowsy.

#19. Stop Thinking and Start Acting

When was the last time you quickly started implementing on your ideas? See, ideas a dime a dozen. Unless you start taking action, your ideas are worthless.

One of the top indicators of successful people is how fast they turn their ideas into execution. So make sure to start taking baby steps towards your goals or ideas instead of laying out detailed plans. Don’t try to be a perfectionist while working on something new.

Just put your step forward, make mistakes and learn things in the process. That’s how you progress, not by procrastinating.

#20. Don’t Process Your Inbox Much

Stop opening your email inbox too often. It’s one of the biggest distractions that kills your precious time. Instead of opening your inbox whenever you get a new email, process it for later.

Try checking your inbox only twice a day. After the mid noon and before going to bed. That’s how you can respond to all the important messages on the same day without having to check your inbox every minute.

Final thoughts about the smart productivity hacks YOU should know

I've been following the productivity tips mentioned above for a long time and I got exceptional results from them. So I would highly recommend you give some, if not all, of them a try and see the result yourself.

So what are your favourite productivity hacks? Which productivity tips for bloggers did you like from the list above? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

 

Additional Resource Related to the Post:

4 Simple Productivity Hacks to Always Wake Up Productive

 

Hi, I’m Anil Agarwal, a professional blogger from New Delhi, India. I was doing blogging part time but recently started taking blogging as my full-time hobby, passion, career and a way to earn money from my blogging skills. I’m having a master degree in computers and I got the motivation to start BloggersPasion blog after seeing the success of some of the leading blogs in blogging and make money online niches like Problogger, ShoeMoney, and JohnChow.

50 Best Features to Jazz up Your Business Website

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: December 29, 2016

All businesses – large and small alike – need to have an online presence (business website) in order to be successful in today’s world. However, Most of the business websites missing some of the important business website features.

If you own a small business and you have a website, it’s time to get optimized with the right features and design elements to improve your visibility.

For example, do you know the best ways to show videos on your site? How about how to maximize loading speed? Do you feel confident that your menu is in the most user-friendly location?

In the same way that you wouldn’t hide your best-selling items in a dimly lit corner of your store, you wouldn’t want to set up a webpage that’s difficult to navigate.

Customers who shop online expect a better business website, A website that has smooth and straightforward experience. To make it easier below is the infographic by 99MediaLab on 50 must-haves for every small business website.

From being able to easily update the url structure of your site to basic things like meta title and meta description which play a very big role to successfully rank higher on Google need to be factored in when designing and developing a new website.

Whether you design your own webpage for your small business, or you decide to hire a professional web designer, you will be the one to give the final stamp of approval.

From the big important stuff like the security of your page down to the little details of where your contact information is located, make sure to consider it all. You can also read more details about each feature here.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Want to share this infographic on your site? Just copy the code below!

12 Virtual Assistant Tasks You Should Outsource Right Now

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: January 20, 2017

The professional lives of entrepreneurs are full of challenges. They are responsible people who pull off the workload of the whole organization through careful monitoring and instructions.

In other words, they are more like the passengers who choose the road, the destination and also want to have the complete view of the front and back.

But, one normal question that arises here is - “Can you do it all the time?”

What about a rainy night in which you have to travel through a bumpy road all alone? What if anything wrong happens to your car or to your driver?

Sounds scary, right?

Despite your entrepreneurial efficiency and management, you need to know that all organizational tasks are not meant for you. Moreover, there is no point in losing your productivity and precious time while you suffer from the overloading of regular tasks.

Get a Virtual Assistant or VA who would happily take over your tasks and stay dedicated till their completion for a price which is task-based and very much affordable.

All they need is some clear instruction from you regarding the tasks and would take care of your jobs even when you are in sound sleep.

Moreover, who wants to miss the feeling of enjoying amazing business benefits without putting much efforts to it? Hire a VA and get your business activities sorted and manageable.

But, how do you learn about the jobs that need outsourcing?

MyTasker, a professional VA company, has designed an appealing infographic for you in which they have zeroed down upon 12 important tasks that you can outsource to a VA.

Indulge in the fun of glancing through it and discover the art of effective outsourcing to a VA.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Share this Image On Your Site

7 Online Proofreading Services to Do Your Proofreading Online

Posted by Anna Olinger | Last Modified: March 4, 2018

Editing and proofreading are an absolute necessity for your blog. That’s a no-brainer. In this blog post, we will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of 6 online proofreading services/tools.

Blogging is a fantastic way to connect with your audience, grow your reader base, and build your sales funnel. Your blog can help create brand loyalty and get new faces in front of your product of service every single day.

Your blog can also help position you as an expert in your field and improve your visibility online. But if your blog is messy or riddled with errors, you’ll get nothing but some criticism and a high bounce rate. Not to mention the fact that you will likely be penalized by Google for the mistakes, and your SEO will suffer.

To avoid this, it’s essential that you edit your own blogs. But this is a lot easier said than done. Editing your own work takes a much higher level of focus than editing someone else’s writing. Once you have finished a comprehensive edit with your own two eyes, you’ll want to get some extra help from technology.

Here are 6 proofreading services and tools that can help you with your copy editing,

1. Proofread Bot

ProofreadBot

Proofread Bot is a relatively simple website. In this site, you copy and paste your content into a virtual proofreader. The site is excellent for catching spelling and grammatical errors. It points out typos, run-on sentences, fragments, and extra words. However, it’s a bit lacking in the comprehensive editing category.

You’ll still want to do an actual proofread after using this service because it won’t catch words that are spelled correctly but used incorrectly, and it won’t catch complex grammatical errors concerning sentence structure or adverb usage. As far as free proofreading services go, it’s definitely worth a shot.

2. 1 Checker

1 Checker

1Checker is a proofreading and editing service that claims to be the best free software out there. You can either use the online checker or install the plug-in for Word, so your work will be checked automatically as you write your blog. An added bonus from using 1Checker is that the site keeps track of your errors and your progress.

So, the more you use the program, the more your writing will improve. It checks for spelling, punctuation, grammatical, and structural errors.

3. Ninja Essays

NinjaEssays

Ninja Essays is a custom writing service for business professionals. If you want to hand over the writing responsibility, the professional writers can compose weekly blog posts based on your needed content.

All of the material is professionally edited and proofread, so can rest easy knowing your content will always be error-free. Bonus: all of the writers here have advanced degrees in the field they write about, so if you ever want to hand over the writing reigns, they will be able to write about your topic with authority and clarity.

4. White Smoke

Whitesmoke

White Smoke is truly a breakthrough product for proofreading and editing your own writing. It catches mistakes that many of the other editing websites miss. In addition to catching proofreading and grammatical errors, the site offers writing tutorials and a rundown of some of the most common mistakes people make when writing. There are video tutorials for both basic and intermediate grammar issues. White Smoke is endorsed by Dictionary.com, Pearson Education, McGill, and the University of Toronto. If you don’t want to keep going back and forth between your writing and the website, you can install the app for Chrome. You can also access White Smoke if you’re on the go with the use of the mobile app.

5. Papers Gear

proofreading services by papers gear

Various proofreading services by papers gear

Papers Gear is a custom writing service. They can either help you with your blog posts, or they can review your content for spelling and grammatical errors. You can hire the writers to format or proofread your blogs whenever you want an extra pair of eyes to give you the nod before you publish. The content is also always checked against thousands of other websites to avoid plagiarism in your writing.

Papers Gear prides itself on its ability to get to know your voice and then mimic that throughout their writing. This is a great benefit because if you’ve been working with them to edit your blogs for a long time, they’ll easily be able to start writing them if you ever decide that your workload is too much to manage.

6. Online Proofreading Services

Online Proofreading Services is a team that guarantees you professional services that go beyond just checking your grammar and punctuations. They offer you help as a second opinion – a pair of fresh eyes to help critique your writing to help you improve or expand upon it. You can trust their team of professional and trained proofreaders and editors with relevant Master or PhD degrees as well as years of experience in this field.

You can look for Online Proofreading Services for manual proofreading, editing with track changes, support assistance, and rush order delivery services for any type of contents. Their skilled team can handle a wide range of topics whether academic, research, business, or general content articles with 24/7 customer support agents.

7. Grammar Base

Grammarbase

Online based proofreading service

Grammar Base is one of the easiest programs on this list to do proofreading online. You don’t have to register or pay for the service. Just copy and paste your content into the website, and it will highlight all of your mistakes. Each mistake is explained in detail. All your mistakes are broken into categories. If you find that you are making the same mistakes over and over (like improper comma use or excessive use of passive voice), you can learn to pay closer attention to those things.

Editing your own writing is one of the hardest parts of the writing process. Your brain just skims over your mistakes in a way that it would never skim over someone else’s mistakes. This happens because you already know what you are trying to say. When you see mistakes, your brain automatically fixes them because it can fill in the blanks.

As a writer, this is an asset. It helps you move through your writing project without getting caught up in all the tiny details. It helps you edit for complex issues like missing ideas, needing to restructure your blog, and finding an engaging tone and angle to reach your audience. But as an editor, this is a huge inconvenience.

That’s why it’s so important to use tools to proofread and edit your own work. The tools on this list will help you identify all the little mistakes that your brain skimmed over and thought weren’t important enough to fix. You’ll be able to present error-free blogs to your audience every time.

Click to enlarge

Marketing Automation

Click to enlarge

Anna Olinger lives in Washington, DC. She works as a content manager and freelance editor. Find Anna on Twitter and Linkedin!

Why Overconfidence Leads To Failure In Business

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: December 29, 2016

Isn’t cockiness that which you should avoid?  Being confident is a good thing, right?  Are you sure?  Well, yes, it is a positive to be confident yet overconfidence leads to failure. It is the reason why several entrepreneurs fail despite current position, past success, and positive attitudes.

To err is human and despite a mighty impressive resume, being overconfident is a hurdle that some entrepreneurs need to overcome or else face the peril of defeat.  Here’s why being too confident in business and beyond is a bad thing. (more…)

logo