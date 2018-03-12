40+ Legitimate Ways to Get Free Blog Content for Your Site

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 12, 2018

Are you looking for the best resources to get free blog content for your website?

Is your mindset something like:

“I want to find free blog content for my site. It should be unique content that’s readily available and won’t hit my budget too much, if at all?”

Then, you’re in the right place.

We know how important it is to keep a regular publishing schedule.

And we understand the struggle to make time to create high-quality content for your website can be an uphill one.

In this article, we’ve compiled an ultimate list of all of the best tools, ideas, and resources you can try to get free content for your blog.

Table of Contents

  1. SEOPressor Blog Title Generator
  2. Hubspot Blog Topic Ideas Generator
  3. Free Article Spinner
  4. Article Rewriter
  5. eArticlesOnline
  6. EzineArticles
  7. Articles.org
  8. Article Sphere
  9. Amazines
  10. Blogger Linkup
  11. PostJoint
  12. My Blog Guest
  13. Content BLVD
  14. Post Runner
  15. Wikimedia Commons
  16. Infogram
  17. Pixabay
  18. The Noun Project
  19. PhotoDropper
  20. Web Archive
  21. Atlas
  22. Canva
  23. Snappa
  24. Giphy
  25. Guest posting
  26. Crowdsourced/Expert Roundup posts
  27. Host Interviews
  28. NewsJacking
  29. Create a “Top xyz list” type post
  30. Repurpose multimedia into text content
  31. Repurpose old content
  32. Repurpose “orphaned” content
  33. Translate content into other languages
  34. Curate Content
  35. HARO
  36. Unique Article Creator
  37. Article Generator.org
  38. ArticleForge
  39. Articoolo
  40. WordAI
  41. Wordsmith
  42. Quill

 

Now, that's quite a lot to cover.

But before we continue, let’s define what we mean by free content here.

What is free content?

Basically, free content in this article will mean content that you can use for your blog. It can be in any media—text, image, audio, or video.

They will cost you next to nothing—or nothing at all. The only difference is the time investment you need to put in to produce the results.

Where and when to use free blog content?

Before we move forward, we want to make sure you don’t go down this road without knowing what’s in store for you.

First, you need to ask: what will you use free blog content for?

The answer is: definitely not for your Tier 1 pages.

If you are looking for free blog content, one of the best ways to use them is for your tier 3 pages.

Tiers, you say?

It just means that a website should typically divide all its pages into tiers.

Tier 1 pages are your top landing pages. These are your high-priority money pages expected to convert, get traffic, and rank for your target keywords.

Lower down are your Tier 2 pages. They do pretty well, and these pages should all direct their own traffic by linking to your tier 1 pages.

Finally, there are Tier 3 pages. These are the ones that get the least views but are typically more in number. These should direct their traffic by linking to Tier 2 and 1 pages.

Learn more about how a tiered site architecture works.

Now to reiterate: NEVER use free content for your tier 1 pages.

Free content are not detailed, comprehensive, and high-quality enough to fit the standards needed for a Tier 1 page, and using them can end up harming your site.

So let’s get that message very clear.

Basically, if you need some short pages built to describe some feature updates on your tool, new products you just launched, answer some frequently-asked customer questions, or quickly address a new minor Google algorithm change, then you’re looking to build Tier 3 pages.

But if you’re looking to rank against competitors, get more leads, and convert those into sales, you’re looking to build Tier 1 pages, and you need to do more than push a few buttons to generate a free article or post a call for bloggers to come sending you with free material.

That’s not how that works.

If you look at top content from Neil Patel, Brian Dean, or Rand Fishkin, you’ll see that everything they produce took time in terms of research, preparation, writing, editing, and design work before they hit publish.

This level of effort is something you can’t simply get for free.

It’s either you spend all that time and effort yourself, or you hire professionals who will personally study your needs to give you bespoke, higher-quality, strategic content that will actually make a difference for your business.

But if you’re just looking for free blog content to build Tier 3 pages, then we can help you with that, too.

Still with me?

Now, let’s get to it!

Free Blog Content Generator Tools

1. SEOPressor Blog Title Generator

SEOPressor is a WordPress plugin with a nifty blog title generator.

Just type in your topic or keywords, and set the description type of your keyword (is it a brand/product? An event? A person? etc.)

Below, I gave it a try.

When I typed my topic “free blog content,” for example, here are the topic/title suggestions that I got.

Not bad.

And guess what? It’s not the only topic and title generator on this list.

2. Hubspot Blog Topic Ideas Generator

Inbound marketing pioneer HubSpot also has their own blog topic ideas generator.

This time, instead of typing your keywords, you need to type three different nouns into the form field. HubSpot’s content generator will then spin some topic/title ideas out of those.

Here’s what happened when I entered “free blog content” and “free content.”

The results are not bad here either!

In fact, they actually make for some pretty interesting topic ideas. Got no complaints about the title structure as well.

Of course, it’s not always this perfect. As you know with automated tools, you’ll still need your human eyes and common sense to tell whether the results you’re served with actually make sense.

Now, it’s time to see what article generators can do.

3. Free Article Spinner

The Free Article Spinner will spin new content for your for free, from sentences to a whole article.

Below are some tries I had with the tool.

Here’s another one.

The end result actually looks funny and almost unusable, so you’ll still need approximately between 30 to 90 minutes of editing to make it viable.

Remember, it’s free blog content, so you’ll have to make the most of what you’ve got.

4. Article Rewriter

The Article Rewriter from SEO Tools Centre works much the same way as a regular article spinner.

Below, I tried pasting the text of one of our blog posts on content promotion.

Just click “spin,” and the tool generates spin suggestions.

 

The highlighted words contain the spin suggestions. Just click and decide which ones are fit to use.

To be honest, it can actually produce an okay spun article if you take time to go through each spin suggestion.

Nothing to write home about but again, it’s free, and it’s quick. Which are good things if you’re looking to build a mass of good articles quickly.

Free Blog Content Directories and PLR Articles

If you’ve come across once infamous sites like About.com and eHow in their heyday before their rebranding, you may be familiar already with what content directories are.

Basically, they’re content farms where tons of articles get produced.

Some of these articles are reusable while some need to be bought.

And what is a PLR article?

Simply, PLR stands for private label rights. This is a special type of license where you can purchase an article and legally edit or publish this as your own, even with your own byline.

However, there are some cons to PLR articles, as John Chow warned in his blog post.

“There is a huge quality difference between articles produced by a professional and one written for private label rights.

Another thing to keep in mind is most PLR resellers will sell their articles to anyone and everyone.

This brings up the issue of content duplication and worst, seeing the same articles ‘written’ by many different people.”

So keep these in mind before taking the leap. As always, use sparingly, and never on the top money pages you’re looking to rank.

5. eArticles Online

eArticles online is an article repository.

Writers post content and websites looking for free content may choose from the several categories available and republish the content on their site, provided the credit goes to the original author.

6. EzineArticles

EzineArticles is also a content directory with a category section and expert writers.

What makes EzineArticles a convenient option is that, at the bottom, it has a publisher or cite option that opens clean text and html copy that’s ready for copy paste.

Quick, easy, free.

Take note that what you’re getting may not be unique to your site alone, though. Other publishers are allowed to syndicate the same content on their site.

7. Articles.org

Another free online article directory, Articles.org currently only has hundreds of articles in their categories.

The plus? They also have articles in other languages.

The catch? They have this section in their terms and conditions page.

It kind of says that they’ll store your IP address and track your online activity.

8. Article Sphere

Owned by Singaporean marketing entrepreneur Larry Lim, ArticleSphere.com is an “online one-stop source of quality content” and a “free article directory” for anyone looking to syndicate free content on their websites.

ArticleSphere only accepts articles in English and, compared to other directories, are not as lenient with their writer rules. They reserve the right to edit or remove any articles that they believe need to be updated to fit their editorial guidelines.

The only allowed way to republish any of their content to your site is to use their “Republish” button.

The one thing that could be a tad distracting about this site though is the presence of annoying ads. If you don’t mind clicking away from more than a few, then check this resource out.

9. Amazines

Amazines has thousands of current articles in its online directory. You’re free to check and republish any content provided that you only copy and paste to your website using their script.

Another plus? Amazines also have articles in other languages.

10. Blogger Linkup

BloggerLinkUp will let you subscribe to their list, and you would get an email each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

It’s basically a newsletter and listing that connects bloggers and blog owners looking for guest posts.

These emails will list bloggers looking for expert sources, requests for guest posts, bloggers and webmasters offering guest posts, and PR reps and others seeking reviews of products.

Bloggers post some details about their ready-made articles looking for a home, blog owners post a call for guest posts to their sites along with a snippet of their guidelines, etc.

When you see a request that you can fulfill, just respond directly to the requester.

Update 2018: This is what Blogger LinkUp looks like now.

There are fewer opportunities in this channel compared to the booming community it was some years ago, but it’s still online and still functions as a place to source for possible guest posters to your site.

Be prepared to sift through some bad candidates and do a bit of editing.

11. PostJoint

Post Joint is another place to get free unique content for your blog, Post Joint connects advertisers with blog owners. Advertisers produce quality content and bloggers offer to publish their guest posts.

Post Joint streamlines the prospecting process, matches the audiences up, and takes care of quality control.

Update 2018: PostJoint is no longer free but still has a free trial with no credit card requirement.

12. My Blog Guest

My Blog guest (MBG) is an awesome community of bloggers and guest bloggers who are willing to give you their unique contents in exchange for a link from your blog. It is own by Ann Smarty, a well-known blogger, and social media user.

This site has a lot of users and you will usually find an article that will suit your blog no matter your blog niche.

13. Content BLVD

Content BLVD lets you join their content service network, and you can browse through their content gallery to find posts that interest and suit your niche.

Make your offer, and if it’s accepted, you get the unique free content.

Update 2018: Content BLVD’s website no longer exists, and the company has since been rebranded on Youtube to become a market where advertisers and content creators can create partnerships.

14. Post Runner

Post Runner lets you get guest posts from various authors in exchange for backlinks to their website of choice.

Like MyBlogGuest, Post Runner also has a WordPress plugin that makes accepting and managing guest posts easy.

Update 2018: Post Runner is no longer free to use. As of this writing, this website is no longer online as well.

Free Content Resources

15. Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons is a treasure trove of multilingual media that you are free to reuse.

Much like Wikipedia’s premise of non-profit, crowdsourced content, all content on Wikimedia are free for anyone to use and contribute to.

16. Infogram

If you’re looking to add more engaging visual data to your content from infographics, charts, maps, social media visuals, and more, Infogram is the place to go.

It’s free to sign up, and you’ll be able to get access to all the public use content, upload 10 images, create up to 2 maps, and 10 projects.

But if you need to create more than the amount allowed for free users, then you’ll have to upgrade to their paid plan.

17. Pixabay

For free images, vectors, illustrations, and videos to add spice to your articles, Pixabay is one great resource. You are free to edit and reuse even for commercial purposes.

The pictures are beautiful and high quality that it’s hard to believe they’re free.

 

Some images are published with the Shutterstock logo, though. Marketing Shutterstock’s paid image services could probably be one of the site’s sources of income, so no harm done there.

18. The Noun Project

The noun project is an online resource for over a million icons curated by users worldwide.

There is an extensive library of free icons. But of course, if you want more, there are themed kits that you can buy from their shop.

19. PhotoDropper

If your site is hosted on WordPress, then you can also use PhotoDropper, a WordPress plugin that helps automatically add rights-free images to your posts.

PhotoDropper scrapes from Flickr’s millions of creative commons images and is, at the moment, working to add more data sources.

20. Web Archive

The Web Archive, or the Wayback Machine, is an online archive of a ton of things—any type of media that you can reuse into blog content for free included.

You might think the Web Archive hosts only old stuff, but in fact, it’s a growing online repository for plenty of things you can reuse for content.

21. Atlas

Atlas is a free data visualization resource powered by the online publication Quartz.

Reusing the visually represented data from Atlas could be a good way to add more credibility to your posts.

Here’s an interesting chart I found about “SpamExperts” when I searched for “marketing” data.


22. Canva

Perhaps one of the more user-friendly web-based graphic design tools, Canva makes for an excellent resource if you’re looking to create unique images and visualized quotes for your blog content.

Canva is free to use, and you only need to pay for added features and copyrighted images.

23. Snappa

If you’re looking for more advanced graphic design features that are still easy to maneuver for a non-pro graphic designer, then Snappa is a good choice.

For five free downloads a month, you can use Snappa to add better, personalized graphics to your blog for free.

24. Giphy

Personally, we’re not too keen on using memes in our own articles, but if you’re ok with adding memes and gifs to your content to add some fun, especially if it fits your niche, then Giphy is the free resource for you.

You can even upload images and create your own memes—for free!

Now that I think about it creating a meme about guest posters who don’t read Write for Us guidelines and complain about getting rejected seems like a good idea.

What do you think?

More Free Blog Content Ideas

25. Guest posting

Guest posting is a practice I’m sure you already know.

It’s when you submit free blog content to be published to a good website in exchange for a free dofollow/nofollow link or exposure.

So if you want a regular source of free blog content for your site, you should open up a Write For Us page, which will let bloggers know of your requirements, the topics you cover, what they’ll get in exchange, etc.

Of course, to get any interested blog contributors, you first need to have a good, non-spammy website with decent Domain Authority (DA).

The higher than 30 you go, the more guest blogging proposals you’ll get.

So make sure to build good DA and reputation for your site.

You can also proactively reach out to influencer bloggers in your target niche.

This would typically take you some time in prospecting and outreach, and we have done it before, which is why we developed NinjaOutreach to help speed things up.

Time Investment required: Moderate to Heavy (Just 1 to 2 days for reviewing contributions, but months for building your site’s DA.)

26. Crowdsourced/Expert Roundup posts

Expert roundup posts are a superb content marketing trifecta: you get to open up a dialogue with influencers in your niche, you get free blog content, and you get a highly linkable asset.

Most bloggers want to participate in expert roundup posts because doing so also gives them exposure as well as a backlink.

All they need to do is give you a few sentences of free content. An efficient quid pro quo.

To start, open an influencer prospecting tool to look for other high-performing roundup articles in your target niche and make a list of the experts who participated.

Create a survey form with your interview question and send these out to your prospects.

From our experience, a good rule of thumb is to send to at least 250 to 300 people if you want to get at least 50 responses.

The more responses you want, the higher your prospect pool should be.

Once responses start pouring in, you just curate them, add an introductory sentence or two, even a paragraph, if you’re so inclined, and voila, a whole new article for your blog, for free.

Here’s another example of how to create content from crowdsourced content.

Rand Fishkin asked people to send in their advice on how to rank a webpage in 2018 in 280 words or less.

He picked the best ones from the responses he got and turned these into a Whiteboard Friday episode about how to do SEO in 2018.

Time Investment required: Moderate to Heavy (Approx. 2 to 3 weeks)

27. Host Interviews

Instead of spending hours researching and then putting together an article, why not interview an expert in your niche? In our case, we were able to host a chat interview with Moz’s Rand Fishkin.

Instead of manually researching on the web and writing things down ourselves, we went straight to an authoritative source and asked him our burning SEO questions. And his responses? Turned to instant free blog content!

28. NewsJacking

Newsjacking is when you convert major news into an article. It’s not new, but it deserves a place on this list because so often, other bloggers forget to use this tactic.

Also, when you ride on the coattails of a trending topic, the timeliness, even controversy, that surrounds that news, could help you promote your content much faster than writing about stale topics.

For example, instead of having to manually research and put together a lengthy article about SEO, we went deep into a then-hot news topic: Google’s latest search quality evaluator guideline updates.

We opened up Google’s guidebook, summarized, and wrote concise, TLDR descriptions for their quality guidelines along with our short analyses.

Instant article!

Average Time Investment Required: Short (Approx. 2 to 4 hours)

Ultimate resource lists are easy content pieces to put together.

Like expert roundup posts, they are very linkable, and are easy to rank because of course, people like massive lists of the things they need!

Take for example our ultimate list of 200 SEO tools—it’s not easy to try everything out in one go, so it’s a page worth bookmarking and spending some time on.

How to make one? Simple. We made a list of all the top SEO tools using Google and a handy scraper.

Next, we put everything on a list and, for the descriptions, simply used any available meta descriptions of each tool. You can find those on their webpage or business pages.

If anything is grammatically incorrect or not very reader-friendly, we edit. This is significantly faster than if we’d written the 200-item list from scratch ourselves.

Average Time Investment required: Short (Approx. 4 to 6 hours)

29. Create a “Top xyz list” type post

This is much like creating an ultimate resource list except, in this case, we’re curating web pages—blogs or articles.

Take for example this list of top business blogs that we published.

Again, much like creating a resource list, we looked for the top blogs in our niche via BuzzSumo and NinjaOutreach.

We then manually whittled down our list by DA until we came to a final number.

Now instead of whipping up an article from scratch, we were able to make free content for our blog just by curating a list of our recommended business blogs and adding short descriptions for each to guide our readers.

30. Repurpose multimedia into text content

Repurposing multimedia into text content is nothing new, but it’s another item on this list precisely because of how ingenious and straightforward it is to execute.

You can just pull up trending Youtube tutorials, podcasts, and online courses.

Next, you can break these down and turn each section into outlines for your article.

For example, if you want to write about Google Adwords, you can do a search for one of the top courses online about this topic.

Check out the curriculum, and you’ve got yourself an instant article skeleton.

If you’re watching a free course or something from Youtube, you can just skip through certain parts and adjust the playback speed so you can quickly harvest the meat from each section and put those into your article.

31. Repurpose old content

Another way to get more free blog content is to analyze already published articles and split those that are too lengthy or forced into two or more pieces if those are not semantically related.

There are more ways you can go about this as well.

For example, you can also repurpose old content to create an ebook, like what CoSchedule did here : How to Repurpose Content

An infographic, which is something Neil Patel talked about here: Guide to Building Your Blog Audience

Or, you can even go the easier route by updating an old article, such as what Brian Dean suggests here: How to Get 260.7% More Organic Traffic

32. Repurpose “orphaned” content

The web is also a vast graveyard of defunct websites, and what you can do is to harvest some free blog content from these sites and publish any so-called  orphaned content that you can use.

Simply do a search for websites in your niche, or you can also look at Flippa like what we did here : Buying Websites for Sale on Flippa: What You Need to Know

Once you find anything that looks good, see if you can improve it, then simply republish.

It will do little help for SEO but finding good content may help your readers, so you can hit republish and just add a “Noindex” tag to be safe.

33. Translate content into other languages

Translating your popular content into English/other languages can be almost another way to create free blog content for your site.

So check out your Google Analytics and see if you’ve got any visitors from other countries.

If you’ve got a good portion of visitors from France, for example, it would probably make some sense to translate some of your popular content into French.

Fact: we published a Spanish translation of one of our most popular articles, 500 Ways to Make Money Online.

34. Curate Content

Creating curated content is also known to generate virality.

Listicles such as “Top articles/videos/discussions/infographics/statistics/studies” you should look at today typically get a lot of engagement and traffic, from our experience.

Take for example our curated list of SEO tools and beauty blog influencers.

Even Hubspot created a dedicated page just to curate top marketing statistics.

Just look at all those referring domains on Ahrefs. There are even 11 .edu backlinks in there and one from a .gov domain.

Hubspot’s example just shows how curated data seems like an excellent way to make not only free but credible, linkable assets.

Free content curation tools

To help you gather the content that matters to you, here are some free content curation tools you can try.

Note: Not all of these tools are completely free.

Some are freemiums, where they have a premium and a free version.

The ones we included in this list are tools whose free versions are actually usable.

35. HARO

HARO is a Q&A site for journalists and writers and is something you can use to crowdsource answers for your blog content for free.

Sign up for the service and choose your category. Then send out your questions.

These will be sent out to HARO’s other subscribers, who will then choose to respond to your answer and provide you with content that you can quote and use in your article.

The “Paid” List

If you can get blog content for free, then nobody should be paying any other professional or agency for content, right?

And yet, people still pay to buy articles for their blog.

In this section, we want to show examples of paid tools and services that demonstrate why, despite the existence of free options, most credible businesses still choose to shell out cash to buy blog content.

36. Unique Article Creator

Unique article creator refers to itself as a multilingual, SEO-friendly blog content generator.

However, if you want 100% unique content, you’re going to have to pay up.

It costs $4 a month for unlimited article rewrites.

Again, the quality of these articles leave much room for improvement, so you’ll still need to edit to make them unique and readable.

37. Article Generator.org

This functions much the same way as the Article Creator, where you need to put in your keyword, and it scrapes content online that you can use.

If you have a premium key, the tool can then rewrite this content for you and make it unique.

As mentioned before, content obtained this way usually will still need a human editor to make them readable and natural.

Pop these into Grammarly and correct anything too glaring in terms of grammar, word usage, and style, and once they’re readable and plagiarism free, then you’re good to go.

This should take you at least 30 to 120 minutes.

38. ArticleForge

ArticleForge is supposed to generate unique content based on material “researched” or scraped from the web. You just type in your focus keyword and some sub-keywords, then click “Create New Article.”

You can also link other accounts such as Copyscape to ensure uniqueness and WordAI for word-spinning.

Unfortunately, even after signing up and even paying for the service, I still can’t generate a usable article from the service.

I’ll update before my subscription ends (in a month) if I can get any results.

39. Articoolo

Articoolo is a pay-per-use article generator and rewriter. If you sign up for an account, you get free credit to try out the tool.

Below, I’ll use my free credit to see if Articoolo can generate an article for me about “free blog content.”

You’ll need to set your preferences though, and the maximum word count is only up to 500 words.

While waiting, you’ll get something that looks like this:

After a minute or few, I finally got my free, auto-generated article.

If you read it, it’s actually pretty amazing. The writing is contextual, and I can say it’s the best auto-generated content I’ve seen to date.

However, it still missed the actual topic I wanted to write about.

It also talked at length about multilevel marketing, which is far off base from the topic I indicated.

If you think there’s potential, below is the price list.

40. WordAI

Next up is WordAI, an article spinner tool.

There is a free 3-day trial, and after that, you get charged $49.95 per month.

If you go over 10,000 words, you get charged an extra $2.

Below is the original text that I pasted onto the tool.

It’s the Google Maccabees update analysis on seroundtable by Barry Schwartz.

Set your preferences, then just click “Spin Now.”

After a while, I was given three options. First, the “Super Unique Spin”

And two regular spins, one of which you can see and judge below:

First off, they’re still unusable as is.

However, they’re definitely much better and easier to edit compared to the first free article spinners I listed in this article.

41. Wordsmith

In case you were disappointed by the previous content generator tools we looked at, these next ones in the list may surprise you.

There are actually much higher-tech tools that have produced near human-quality content.

These tools are able to pore through reams of data, make an analysis, and publish a narrative much faster than a team of humans can.

They are powerful, and the most expensive ones on this list.

Wordsmith is one example. It is a product of Automated Insights (AI), and is described as “a natural language generation (NLG) platform that turns data into insightful narratives.”

If you think this is all just marketing speak and, that when we actually test the tool, we’ll get the sad results we got from the previous generators we tried, then you may be wrong.

No less than the Associated Press has already used Wordsmith for their publication.

Below is an example of an article Wordsmith wrote.

Surprised?

No glaring errors there, right?

Now click here to see more AI-generated articles that will make you think twice about whether it was really written by a machine or not.

 42. Quill

Quill by Narrative Science, is Wordsmith’s competitor.

Quill, like Wordsmith, is also powered by NLG and, according to its description, “transforms data into Intelligent Narratives at scale, in conversational language anyone can understand.”

So fundamentally, they work the same.

Like its competitor, Quill also has an impressive clientele of Wall Street bigwigs the likes of Credit Suisse, Deloitte, MasterCard, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Oh yeah, Quill even has an author account on Forbes Magazine, where you’ll see all of its AI-generated articles on sports and earnings reports.

Below is an example of what Quill wrote.

Impressive as well, right? Unfortunately, all that comes at an impressive price.

At the moment, I can’t report on how much it all costs, because these companies only have demo scheduling instead of pricing pages.

Perhaps, to leave the cost to the imagination, and to open the door only for those who dare venture close.

Conclusion

So now you’ve got all these options to generate free content for your blog. We’ve even gone ahead and gave you some paid examples, too!

Just remember, free blog content can work—just be careful where you use it for so you don’t get your site and your business’s brand reputation in trouble!

This article was originally written by Dave Schneider, NinjaOutreach Co-Founder and CEO. It has since been updated by Hazel Mae Pan, NinjaOutreach’s Content Manager.

Turn it On its Head - Having High Power Guests & Experts Come to You

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 4, 2018

Starbucks was just a popular local joint in Seattle. But when celebrity influencers were consistently publicized going around tinseltown with their Starbucks drinks in tow, the cafe became an international symbol.

This phenomenon rings just as true in the blogging world.

Yes, your content should be 10x quality—but all this could be wasted effort if you don’t have the right influencers giving you a significant leg up.

When a Moz community influencer gave our app a mention, that sent us a ton of traffic, hundreds of signups, and is still one of our top referral traffic sources to date.

No big marketing budget, no large PR stunts.

Just the raw, simple power of influencer marketing.

As the saying goes, you see, success in the blogging world relies not only on what, but also largely on who you know.

So in this tutorial, I’d like to talk about how to get those high-power guests and experts come to you.

And how you can use NinjaOutreach to help speed up this process.

How to identify your ideal blogger influencer list

As you research deeper into your target niche, think about the blogs you frequently read and bloggers you look up to.

I’m sure if these are your top go-to resources, you can recall their websites off the top of your head.

Next, install the NinjaOutreach Google chrome extension and integrate it with your web app.

Once done, simply visit your favorite websites and blogger accounts, then use the NinjaOutreach Chrome extension to add them to your NinjaOutreach list.

Prospecting with NinjaOutreach

Of course, you can’t just stop with a few of your favorite influencers.

You need to add to your list.

Say you’re looking for influencers in the digital marketing niche.

To do that, start with the NinjaOutreach Prospecting > Social Influencers tab, which combs through Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Here, you can filter your results by number of followers.

Enter your niche keyword, “digital marketing,” and hit search.

Add any prospects that fit into your list.

You can also do the same search in the Prospecting > Find Leads tab. In this tab, you can filter your results to by name, location, number of shares per post, domain, and page type.

You can also choose to display only the results with available contact info.

Again, add any prospects that fit into your list.

Note that you can also use advanced search operators within the NinjaOutreach search platform.

If you’re still short of prospects, you can head straight to Google and use varied combinations of your keywords + advanced search operators.

Enclosing your keywords in quotation marks ensures an exact match from Google, while preceding a word with the - sign excludes any results that contain this word.

In the example below, you can force Google to show exact match to digital marketing but will not include any results that have to do with strategy for beginners.

  • “[Your niche]” -[Word you’d like to exclude]
  • Ex. “digital marketing” -beginner

In the next example, you can use multiple keywords in a single search by using OR.

Enclose them in quotation marks for good measure, to ensure you don’t get any random results.

  • “[Your niche]” OR “[Another keyword for your niche]”
  • Ex. “digital marketing” OR “digital marketer”

If you find results that fit, import these to your NinjaOutreach list.

How to build a relationship

Once you’ve finalized your prospect list, it’s time to start building a relationship with them.

You can start this via a more traditional route: sharing the influencer’s content regularly and tagging them.

Another thing you can do is to leave thoughtful comments on their blog.

Not the generic (and honestly, increasingly irritating) “great post!” comment, but one that asks relevant questions and adds something to the discussion.

For example, this comment below in response to Brian Dean’s honestly awesome post.

This lengthy comment got a just-as lengthy response from the intended influencer, Brian Dean.

Once you've done these things for a while, maybe for a week or two (in more dedicated cases, they wait at least a month or two), it’s time to start your outreach.

But a stern warning: your first outreach is not the time to pitch anything yet.

Focus on building your relationship first.

Instead of immediately asking for a handout, here are things you can do:

Ask to feature them in an expert roundup

Ask to feature them in an interview

Ask for their input for a blog post you will write on a topic that is their expertise.

Invite influencers for a video call/interview online.

You can also add the influencer to a public Twitter list.

If you found a really great article of theirs via the Prospecting > Most Shared Content tab, you can add it to a resource page in your website then send them an email about it.

You can also write a blog post with a different point of view to an influencer’s trending article and call their attention to it once you publish by sharing on social media and tagging them, or sending an email.

To stand out even more, you can also send a personalized, video message and tag them on Twitter.

As you do this, track the reactions you do get, and update your relationship label with each prospect accordingly.

Managing your outreach templates

Another stern warning with pre-written templates: don’t just send them as is.

Take the time to review and modify your templates so each one you send is personalized for each influencer.

Most bigger influencers receive tons of emails a day, so they will be more discerning with the emails they read.

Make it worth their time and not like an obviously mass sent outreach message.

As Ahref’s Tim Suolo said in his blog post about doing outreach right, those sorts of bad emails will go straight to the trash bin.

Once you’ve finalized your templates, it’s time to set up your campaign.

Read these tutorials to learn how to:

For follow-ups, we recommend setting up at least two automated follow-up messages for prospects that don’t reply.

To monitor how your campaign is doing, if anyone’s opened it yet, read it, or responded, go to Inbox mode.

Of course not all will respond favorably to your outreach, but just remember to update your relationship labels to track how your campaign affected your relationship with your prospects.

Here’s how to manage your relationship statuses on NinjaOutreach.

Keeping track of your interactions with your prospects will help keep you from making any embarrassing communication mistakes later that could cost you some goodwill.

For example, if one prospect has agreed to give you a quote for your blog post, you can update the relationship label and notes to say so.

This way, you won’t make the mistake of sending the same request again.

Any edits you make to the prospect card will be recorded by date, so you’ll know exactly where you’re at and when any changes happened.

Promoting with NinjaOutreach

Now, there are two scenarios: in this first scenario, your target influencer has given you the time of day to reply and issued a quote.

You’ve written your blog post/expert roundup/editorial using material your influencer prospect has provided.

Don’t just stop there.

Promote this content in every avenue you can think of and tag your influencer in it.

Not all in a day, but one at a time.

For example, send them an email that your content is done and that you’ll be posting and tagging them to your post on this date.

Then, on the publish date, post your content on your Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter—whatever social media account is relevant to your niche—and tag them in it.

Wait for a reaction. If you don’t get one, try another avenue like posting on forums related to your niche such as Reddit or Quora.

In the marketing niche, you can post in Growth Hackers, Inbound.org, etc.

If it elicits a reaction there, you can email the influencer again with a screenshot to, say, an ongoing debate about the article featuring them, then mention something like:

“Hey! The article I wrote where I quoted you [link] is causing some debate in the comments section of [link to comment thread using the name of platform as link text].

The debate is getting kind of heated and I think the audience would probably get better insight if you could weigh in.”

One more thing

Not all influencer relationships begin online.

Sometimes, you can actually meet and network with influencers in physical events, such as trade shows, workshops, or conventions related to your industry.

When you do meet your people, always start with an interview request or relationship building activity such as a casual, meaningful conversation about an article of theirs that you’ve read, questions about it, a different point of view, etc.

If you do get lucky, you can get their contact info and add manually to your NinjaOutreach list.

Just go to Lists > Lists of Prospects,

then choose the name of the list that you want to add your new prospect to.

Click the add prospect button in the top right corner of the app to manually add a prospect, then fill in the details in the pop-up form. These details will then be saved into a new prospect card.

After the event, you can then send your new lead an email or social media post to thank them for their time, then end with an opening to follow up.

Here’s an example template from HubSpot.

And of course, don’t forget to keep updating your relationship label in NinjaOutreach list as you go.

Build your relationship from there and remember: don’t even think about pitching anything outright.

The rule is this: Always do something for the influencer first.

That’s how a Moz influencer ended up sending us tons of business. We provided the best help we could when he needed it, not pressuring for anything in return, and things fell into place.

So do your research. Write that blog post featuring everything you’ve learned from your talk with him/her. Write it well. Promote it. Tag your influencer.

For all you know, if you do things right, an influencer might just promote you naturally and you didn’t even need to ask.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing the strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

How to Get Things Done With a Remote Team

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: January 19, 2018

Steve Jobs is famous for the quote “Real artists ship.”

He was referring to the fact that everyone has ideas, but real artists deliver on them or ship them, as he put it.

According to the folklore at Apple, this was a favorite saying meaning you have to have the guts to actually deliver when it's time to deliver.

While we haven’t yet defined a set of core values at NinjaOutreach, if I had to start with something, this would probably be near the top of my list.

What I’d like to do is explain first, why, fundamentally I believe we have an uphill battle with “shipping” and what we can do to change that.

First, Why Does Shipping Matter?

While it may seem obvious as to why shipping matters, I think it’s worth reiterating.

There’s too much credit given to things being 50% done, or 99% done.

In fact, I really think ‘Done’ and percentages between 0 and 100 should never be allowed to be together; like raisins and cookies - fine on their own, but terrible when combined.

Done is binary - it’s a 1 or a 0 - something is Done or it’s Not Done, and nothing in between ever matters.

  • Users don’t benefit from a feature that’s half done.
  • The business doesn’t benefit from an asset or a redesign that’s 99% done.
  • Employees do not get credit for almost completing a lot of tasks.

Therefore, we must start prioritizing done over everything else.

We must starting thinking that it’s better to finish something that is low priority, but near completion, than to switch gears to start a higher priority issue from scratch, only to the switch back later to finish the original thing, and delay the finish date of all tasks.

So, How Do Things Get Done?

Have you ever thought about how things actually get done?

Consider a project that, in total, should take around 8 hours to complete.

Theoretically, it could be finished in the following ways:

1 Individual works 8 hours in one day and ships it at the end -
Time to complete: 8 hours

1 Individual works 1 hour per day for 8 days
Time to complete: ~168 hours (7 days * 24 hours)

The difference in the two scenarios is 160 hours - think about what can happen in that time?

In our business about 100 people sign up a week.

If this was an onboarding feature, or a welcome video, that’s 100 people that could have been impacted - but weren’t!

This scenario, by the way, is sort of the best case scenario, as it only involves one person fully in control of their time.

Imagine what happens when another person in a different time zone is thrown into the mix, as is usually the case for anything of significant value.

For example, consider a hypothetical product feature that is going to take the following amount of time:

  • 16 hours of development
  • 1 hour of bug review
  • 2 hours of bug fixing
  • .5 hours of a final review

Let’s assume 8 hours days, which in and of itself, is a bit of a stretch. In an ideal world, if a developer worked two full uninterrupted days, the feature was reviewed immediately, and then the following day the bugs were fixed, combined with a final review, this feature would take about 2.5 days to launch.

But here’s the thing:

  • Uninterrupted days rarely happen
  • Bug fixing and reviews are rarely immediate
  • People in different time zones rarely match up coincidentally
  • Weekends happen
  • Work, spread over a long period of time, takes longer as you naturally have to catch yourself back up

As a result, what typically happens is something like this:

  • Day 1 - Developer works on the feature for 3 hours
  • Day 2 - Developer works on the feature for 6 hours
  • Day 3 - Developer works on the feature for 1 hour
  • Day 4 - Weekend
  • Day 5 - Weekend
  • Day 6 - Developer works on the feature for 6 hours
  • Day 7 - Developer works on the feature for 2 hours extra to account for the fact that working on a feature for over a week requires additional time to think, remember, get in the zone, etc
  • Day 8 - Reviewer is busy with other project so no review gets done this day
  • Day 9 - Review takes place, bugs are listed
  • Day 10 - Developer fixes bugs
  • Day 11 - Weekend
  • Day 12 - Weekend
  • Day 13 - Final review takes place and feature is launched (maybe)

The result is something that resembles closer to two weeks as opposed to two days.

Mind you, this could easily extend even further, if for example, the product development cycle decides to change launches to being only once a week (something we are planning on doing), which would extend this another 5-7 days.

If you think this is only an issue related to product development - think again. This scenario could easily exist between two marketers, a marketer and a designer, a marketer and an external client / contractor, etc.

Now imagine how it might look with 3 or more people involved...I think you get the idea.

The difference between 13 days and 2.5 days is what I call ‘space’ and it’s virtually the enemy of businesses in general.

Our goal is the minimize it at all costs, because despite the fact that all people are working and making progress on some tasks during this time period, the end result is that typically the most important / high value tasks (which often involve multiple people and take the longest), are getting done the slowest.

Considering that the value of something is measured over its lifetime of being live - that’s a lot of lost value.

The Problem With Remote Team And Space

The paradoxical nature of business is that the more people get involved in a project, the slower it goes.

Overall, of course, the net output of things getting done is usually higher, but with diseconomies of scale.

That is to say, that doubling the people working rarely doubles the amount of things that get done - instead maybe it’s something like 1.3x.

It’s no wonder why I feel that we as a company are operating at the slowest pace we’ve ever been.

Startups, in theory, are supposed to be agile and to get things done much quicker than large bureaucracies like Microsoft.

This is because there are less hurdles that are needed to get something approved, implemented, etc.

The exception to this are remote startups - which operate notoriously slowly. Here’s why:

  • Different time zones make it difficult for everyone to meet. A meeting that could happen today, instead, has to be planned out several days in advance. Sometimes, people can’t even sync up to plan to sync up!
  • Instead of hopping on a call, peoples’ default is to leave chats to each other, or notes on a Trello card. This is useful when the person is not around, but often ends up creating a game of “phone tag”, in which basically notes are left to each other over and over.

Consider just a few things that are still unfinished at NinjaOutreach:

  1. The eBook task, which was started in December
  2. The redesign of the services pages, which was started in January.
  3. The influencer marketing place, which was started in March
  4. Implementation of the new onboarding flow, which probably should have taken 3-4 days and is now on week 3.

To name but a few of the many tasks in our Trello board that are overdue or have had to have their dates changed so as not to look so behind.

But really, just about every task has some sort of unnecessary space in it - which to some extent is normal and to be expected, but I think we can do much better.

How To Get Things Done Faster

So, what’s the solution?

Well, here’s a few things you can and should do to quicken the pace at which things get done.

Act Immediately

The best thing you can do is always to act immediately.

If we just discussed a task, or we just finished a meeting, and the next steps are clear and they involve someone else, then immediately act on reaching out to them, setting up a time, or getting an understanding of their current bandwidth / schedule.

Don’t wait!

Schedule Meetings As Often As Needed And In Advance

Be quick to schedule meetings. Remember, you don't need someone’s permission to schedule a meeting with them.

The extra communication to confirm a good time just creates unnecessary space.

If you can’t get ahold of someone via chat then just send them a calendar invite for a time that is convenient for you and appears reasonable for them given their time zone (keep it 9-5), chances are they can be flexible enough that, with advanced notice, they can make it happen.

Additionally, you can follow up in chat to let them know about the invitation and throw out some optional times they can reschedule to in case it doesn’t work.

Then schedule meetings with Mark and I to discuss progress on a particular task, which will hold you accountable to getting things done in a timely manner and hold the other person accountable on delivering.

The key to effective meetings are to

  • Keep them short
  • Only involve the necessary people
  • Have a clear agenda

If you do those three things, have meetings as much as you need.

Think Ahead

Let’s say you know you’re going to have a meeting with myself or Mark and that a decision will likely come out of that.

Instead of waiting for that decision to happen and then saying,

“OK, now what?”

Think about whether or not you can schedule the next step beforehand.

For example, even if you don’t know what the decision will be, you might already know who it will involve, which is enough to get you started and scheduling that meeting in advance.

Hassle People

Look, internally I understand that no one wants to be “that guy” - the guy who is always bothering people asking when something is going to be finished, etc.

Although, I think just about everyone could stand to be a little more of a “that guy” than they are currently being.

Regardless, for the few people that often go outside of the internal team aka to work with Hau, or something related to business development, or a freelance designer or writer - then it is not just OK, but encouraged to be “that guy”, because ultimately it is your responsibility to get things done and make sure your work is prioritized by everyone who is involved.

That guy might be annoying, but he gets shit done.

Launch Smaller

Getting large projects done is hard because they’re large - but what if they were smaller?

While it might not be possible to ship an incomplete ebook, there are certain tasks, particularly with product development, that can be shipped in parts.

Think of things in terms of the MVP - Minimum Viable Product, aka the smallest, acceptable form in which something could reasonably be shown to the end user or partner.

Use Your Calendar Wisely

Remember the example I gave about the 8 hour task that could be done in 1 day or 8 days?

As best as you can, try to block off as much time as possible to complete tasks.

Think about tasks as being made up of miniature milestones, and for a task that involves multiple people a typical milestone is a handoff to someone else, such as a designer or a reviewer.

Therefore, if you need 4 hours to work on something to then be able to hand it off to someone else, block off those 4 hours on your calendar and then immediately hand it off to the next person.

Combine that with scheduling a meeting with them to set the expectation of when they should be handing it back to you.

For example, say:

Person A works on the service pages mockups for 4 hours, hands them off to Person B, and immediately schedules a meeting 2 days later to meet and discuss her designs.

Is much better than

Person A works on the services designs for an hour a day for four days, then hands them off to Person B.

Person A prioritizes them low, because no one has told her otherwise, and gets them done after 4 days of partial work combined with a weekend.

When she’s done, she leaves a chat message to Person B about having a meeting, and he comes online (when she isn’t) and leaves another chat message saying that these times work for him, after which she comes online (when he isn’t), and says that none of those work for her can he do this time, after which he comes online and says yes, and they meet.

So, Now What?

If you haven’t gathered - getting things done is really important.

It’s probably the thing we can work on the most and also the thing that will have the largest impact on getting the business from here to there in X time vs. 2x time.

So, take a hard look on what you’ve been “working on” for a long time, and think about what you can do to get that done asap.

a remote team leader who gets things done

How can you eliminate space in your workflow?

Remember, the year ends in a few more days - what do you want to be able to say you’ve accomplished?

 

Links, Links, Links - Proven Tactics to Build Links

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 10, 2018

Is link building dead?

I’m sure like me, you’ve been seeing more of these link sceptic articles cropping up recently.

Some of them have strong enough points that it’s definitely got me thinking about our own SEO and content marketing strategies at NinjaOutreach.

So, we did our own research and some testing of our own.

Here are some of what we found:

  1. Brian Dean’s link building campaign, which he called the Skyscraper Technique, boosted his search traffic by 110% in 14 Days
  2. Google’s Andrey Lippatsev actually said that links are among Google’s top two ranking factors.
  3. Through our competitor link building campaign, which we started in 2016, we were able to acquire thousands of backlinks which contributed to our site reaching a domain authority (DA) of 50-plus.

Our conclusion?

Link building still works. If done carefully, it can bring your business tons of traffic and authority on Google.

And if you want to reach as many opportunities as you can, I’ll share with you some tactics we’ve used to build links, along with how we used NinjaOutreach to accomplish these link building campaigns much faster.

Links, Links, Links - Proven Tactics to Build Links

There are tons of ways to get links. In fact, some specialists have already compiled a list of hundreds of strategies.

Of course, it’s not as easy as one, two, three. You’d need to do some heavy prospecting and outreach—and that’s where time can just slip past (and fast) under your nose.

Good luck if you’re going to do this manually.

But if you want to get things done faster, you can get ahead by using a tool. And that’s what we made NinjaOutreach for.

In this tutorial, I’ll teach you how to use NinjaOutreach to expedite your link building campaigns.

I’ll also discuss the top link building tactics that, from our personal experience, gave the most impactful results.

All of these are white hat and, incidentally, are also tactics that you can accomplish the fastest with NinjaOutreach:

Broken link building

Broken link building is a white-hat link building tactic where you identify sites that have broken links in their posts.

These broken links should refer to an item or content that’s similar to yours so you can then notify the webmaster about the broken link and recommend your own working link as an alternative.

In this case study, they were able to acquire 17 backlinks in just one day!

Here’s how you can use NinjaOutreach for that.

Prospecting for broken links with NinjaOutreach

Let’s say you wrote a post about “brand storytelling,” and you want to find other brand storytelling posts with broken links in them (or that are broken links themselves).

Go to NinjaOutreach Prospecting > Promotion Opportunities tab and type your keyword “brand storytelling.” Click the box for Exact Match then hit Search.

pasted image 0 1

Click the filter and set the Domain Authority (DA) to at least 30. That way, you get more high-quality prospects.

pasted image 0 3

Review your prospect results, then click Save All.

pasted image 0 5

Choose the first 50 prospects, then add these into a list or create a new one.

pasted image 0 34

Any duplicates will be removed from the results if you redo your search.

So depending on the time you have, redo your search and keep adding more prospects until you accumulate a list of at least 100 to 3k.

Now export your CSV, open it, and look for the column that has the page URLs. In this case, it’s column G.

pasted image 0 10

Next, you need to check the links for 404s.

To do that, You can use a 404 checker like this chrome extension.

Once you install it, you can load each of your target pages and run the extension. It then scans each page and highlights any 404 links in red.

pasted image 0 27

Check the 404s to see if the content it’s linking to is similar to yours, which makes it okay for you to suggest your own working link as an alternative.

If it fits, keep the prospect in your CSV. If it’s a negative, delete it from your sheet.

Keep doing this until you’ve reached at least 50 prospects or exhausted your search results.

After this point, you can actually start your outreach to the webmasters that have broken links.

However, if you want to add more prospects to your list and thus, up your chances of getting positive responses, it’s best to trace other people who’ve used the same broken URL too, which you can do by putting the link in a backlink checker like Moz.

How to add more broken backlink prospects

Going back to your original spreadsheet, copy all the URLs in the column that has the page URLs. In this case, it’s column G.

pasted image 0

Next, open up a free bulk link checker such as this one, which allows you to check up to 50 links. Copy paste the page URLs into the form field and click submit.

pasted image 0 30

Once the results are in, sort by Status so that all 404s are grouped together. Those are your broken links. Tag them in your spreadsheet as broken.

pasted image 0 21

Now that you have identified all the broken links, it’s time to find out everyone else who might have linked to these dead URLs.

To do that, you can use tools like MOZOse, Ahrefs, or Majestic.

For this example I took one broken url, and used Moz’s free OpenSiteExplorer to identify all the other bloggers that linked to this dead page.

pasted image 0 6

Now, you can export these results into another CSV and import to NinjaOutreach.

When importing, just choose MozOSE in the Provider Format.

pasted image 0 20

This adds more new prospects to the list.

To review your prospect list, go to Prospects > Your Lists of Prospects, and click the Prospect list you need to review.

pasted image 0 2

Once you’ve finalized your list, it’s time to do your outreach.

How to set up a broken link building outreach campaign

To start your outreach, integrate your email with NinjaOutreach first.

Next, you’re going to need a proper template.

Got to the Outreach tab and click Templates to see our list of template examples.

pasted image 0 31

To access even more templates, you can click Create Template, then Load Pre-Written template.

The dropdown will show you even more templates to choose from.

pasted image 0 23

Below is one of our pre-written templates that you can reuse or modify.

pasted image 0 36

Once you’ve decided on a template, you just need to set up your campaign and you’re done!

At this point, you can either sit back and wait for any replies, or you can set up another link building campaign.

Competitor link building with NinjaOutreach

Competitor link building is much like broken link building, but with a subtle twist. Instead of using keywords about your target topic, you search directly for all the bloggers who have linked to one or more of your competitors.

The rationale: if a blogger has written about or linked to a business or product similar to yours, chances are, they may be interested to check you out for comparison.

To start prospecting, create a list of other sites or products that you think are similar to yours.

For example, if you’re a digital marketing tool, run a search for that keyword.

Below is a query you can use with an advanced search operator to exclude your site from any results.

[Your Topic] -site:[Your Website URL]

Ex. digital marketing tool -site:https://ninjaoutreach.com/

You can do this search on the NinjaOutreach platform or Google.

If you use NinjaOutreach, you can review the search results from there, delete bad ones, and save the prospects that fit into your list.

If you use Google, set Google settings to display up to 100 results.

pasted image 0 9

Import the results to your NinjaOutreach account. Here’s how.

Review your list by clicking Prospects > Lists of Prospects.

Here are more tutorials on how to manage your prospects:

pasted image 0 14

Sort your list by number of backlinks so you can target which sites to prioritize—the ones with the most backlinks, of course.

pasted image 0 24

From your list, pick a URL and paste this into a backlink checker tool. In our case, we use Ahrefs.

Enter the URL into the search bar, choose the Exact URL option, then hit Search.

Click the Backlinks section to show backlinks, click All links, then choose the Live links option.

You can also choose to show only the Dofollow links, which we did. Otherwise, you can simply show All links.

pasted image 0 4

Once done, just click the Export button to download the results into a CSV then import this CSV into your new outreach list.

Here’s more on how to import and export lists with NinjaOutreach.

These new prospects are the ones who’ve linked to your competitor and it’s time to review their articles so you can craft a proper outreach plan.

For example, if you found a tool roundup article, this is a pre-written NinjaOutreach template you can use or modify to reflect your particular situation.

pasted image 0 33

Set a followup email and wait for responses.

How to set up an expert roundup link building campaign

An expert roundup is a massive list-type post where you reach out to a bunch of influencers and, in exchange for a backlink to them, you ask for these expert’s input about your topic—usually a question in their niche that they can easily answer.

A good number to go with would be to feature at least 30 to 50-plus experts.

You will quote them and link to them. Once your post is published, you reach out to these experts one more to inform them that the post has been published, give them a URL, and a Click to Share link for  their social media.

If the experts took the time to contribute to your roundup, it would also be in their best interest to help you promote it, so if you get a good response rate to your roundup request, then it’s a win-win situation.

Doing expert roundups has been one of our most effective link building tactics.

It’s free, can potentially feature a ton of influencers, and are most likely to get backlinks from these high-powered experts as well.

Say you want to create an expert roundup about SEO trends for 2018, for example.

Prospecting is pretty much the same. Just go to Prospecting > Social Influencers/Most Shared Content/Find Leads, enter the keywords of your niche, and filter the results on key metrics such as DA, engagement, followers, etc., to make sure they have a large following and will drive you traffic.

To set up your outreach campaign along with your automated follow ups, read this.

To manage your campaigns and lists, read this tutorial.

How to manage an expert roundup campaign

Tip #1

To manage your campaign deadlines, create a dedicated list and add a tag for the deadline of the response to your campaign.

This way, you’ll be constantly reminded every time you see it.

Go to Lists > Lists of Prospects then click Create List. Name your list and save your prospects in there.

pasted image 0 7

If this doesn’t work, go back to your list, click the bulk actions checkbox at the top left, then click the edit button.

pasted image 0 15

If you need to set separate deadline tags for the prospects in your list, check the boxes on the far left of the prospect card then click edit.

pasted image 0 32

Enter your tags in the tags input field, don’t forget to hit Enter, and click Save.

pasted image 0 12

Now, every time you see a prospect card related to your expert roundup, you’ll see the deadline in the tags area.

pasted image 0 25

You can also filter prospects in your list according to their response deadline.

Just go to Filter lists > Tags and choose the deadline from the dropdown.

pasted image 0 28

For more on how to filter for tags and relationship labels, read this.

Tip #2

Another thing you can do is to bulk tag all your prospects as No Response at the start of your campaign.

As before, check the bulk actions checkbox, then click Edit.pasted image 0 15

Add the tag No Response, hit Enter, then click Save.

Later on, when you want to follow up, you can do a filter on the tag No Response, and you’ll have all the prospects neatly lined up.

Hint: You can also go to Filter Lists > All Contacts

pasted image 0 19

You can then choose to follow up with prospects who have done either of the actions in the dropdown below, such as those with follow-ups due, have opened your email, clicked a link, etc.

pasted image 0 17

Tip #3

As responses come in, go to the prospect card of those who replied and overwrite the their no response tags with a yes response.

099ee45e3d56bfb8ae346de27a0971c4

This way, you can easily filter by prospects who responded later on and you’ll know exactly who to reach out to once the post is published.

pasted image 0 26

We’ve given you the tips. Now, we’d like to give you some of our outreach template recommendations for expert roundups.

For your initial outreach, you can use the following.

Here’s one example from Brian Dean:

pasted image 0 35

And one of our own at NinjaOutreach:

pasted image 0 22

So, you’ve published your expert roundup post and it’s time to thank your influencer participants.

For those kinds of follow-ups, we also have the following template recommendations. Modify them as you see fit.

Another example from Brian Dean:

pasted image 0 13

A script we’ve used internally:

pasted image 0 18

Link Building Campaign through Resource Pages

Resource page link building is the process of looking for high-authority resource pages relevant to your niche.

You send the webmaster a pitch to add your website to its list of resources, which means you also get a backlink.

If done right, resource page link building can be a great 80/20 link building strategy.

They are powerful pages to get a backlink from, and yet it’s easy to get listed.

This is because the pages themselves are intended to be resources, so admins are always looking to add links to them.

As long as you have a valuable resource, you have a good shot at getting a link.

We’ve done a ton of resource page link building at NinjaOutreach. For example, this link on DA 62 site, Prezly:

pasted image 0 29

Now prospecting to create a decent sized list and doing outreach to all these prospects is now walk in the park.

That’s why in our campaigns, we’ve always used NinjaOutreach to get things done faster.

Below, I’ll teach you how you can use our tool for your own resource page link building campaign.

How To Find Resource Pages With NinjaOutreach

Say you want your website to get listed in resource pages for marketing.

The most effective way to find people who have resource pages is through the Prospecting tab.

Just go to Prospecting > Find Leads then click Filter > All Featured Pages, and choose Resource Page.

This will filter the results to show only Resource Page types.

pasted image 0 11

Next, just enter your niche keyword, click Exact Match, then hit Search.

Since you’re not using any advanced search operators at this point, you’re likely to get more results.

You can manually filter, sort, or review your results, then add any prospects that fit into your list.

Hint: You may want to sort or filter by a Domain Authority to make sure you are prioritizing the highest authority pages.

Now for more targeted (but lesser) results, you can run your search with any of these advanced search operators.

[Your-Topic] inurl:resource

Ex.

Marketing inurl:resource

[Your-Topic] inurl:category/resource/

Ex.

Marketing inurl:category/resource/

[Your-Topic] intitle:resource

Ex.

Marketing intitle:resource

You can also pair them with variations of what Moz calls Prospecting Phrases.

pasted image 0 8

Ex.

Marketing inurl:“suggested links”

Marketing inurl:“related sites”

You can try variations of these using “resources,” “resource page,” and “tools” as well.

Once you find what you need, you can add and manage your prospects straight from within NinjaOutreach.

If you don't find what you need from within the platform, you can make the same searches in Google, then just import the results into NinjaOutreach.

NinjaOutreach will automatically remove any duplicates.

Once you’ve finalized your prospect lists, it’s time to set up your outreach campaign.

As I’ve mentioned, before embarking on any outreach campaign you’ll need to integrate your email address with NinjaOutreach first.

Below is an example of a script we’ve used in our own resource page link building.

pasted image 0 16

So, there you have it!

The topmost effective link building tactics that we’ve used, tested and proven with NinjaOutreach.

Try it out with the tool and let us know how you do.

As always, for any other questions, our Support Ninjas are always ready to assist you.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

5 Top Secrets to Maintain Healthy Work-Life Balance

Posted by David Miller | Last Modified: November 12, 2017

People with tight schedules and time-consuming jobs experience the lack of work-life balance every once in awhile.

More than 90% of working respondents that participated in a survey conducted by Harvard Business School reported working more than 50 hours a week, which is far from ideal.

Although you may find yourself at the point where it seems impossible to maintain healthy work-life balance, several strategies can help you in this process.

What should you do if you want to change your routine to your advantage?

Read on and find out.

#1. Define Priorities Following Your Needs And Wishes

Are you stuck in the process of finding a balance between your job and personal life?

Maybe you have numerous ideas and goals in front of you, which is amazing.

However, you should ask yourself which one of them is the most important to you.

Do you want to focus on your career or would you rather spend more time with your family?

Once you take this step and make up your mind, the whole process will become less complicated.

Provided that you have realized what your top priority is, you should think about your main goals.

No matter what you are focusing on, you should be able to make goals for both professional and personal timeline.

Making the Professional Goals List

When it comes to your career, you should ask yourself: “Are you satisfied with it?”

If it is only a source of frustration and you don't like it, you may want to consider changing it.

Maybe you should start your own business? Even if you are comfortable at your current job position, you may not want to work there in the long term.

It is more than okay if you are thinking about promotion, too. You just have to be aware of your preferences.

Even if you are comfortable at your current position, you may not want to work there in the long term.

It is more than okay if you are thinking about promotion. You just have to be aware of your preferences.

All these could be good reasons for you to start listening to your inner voice.

If you are not happy with your work, your dissatisfaction can easily affect your personal life. And that's exactly what you want to avoid.

For instance, if your long-term business goal is to pursue a different career, think about short-term steps to reach that goal.

These steps can be monthly or weekly plans with precise actions that will get you where you want to be.

Creating the Personal Life Goals List

If you are willing to wisely spend your free time, you should think about your personal goals.

What do you want to achieve on the personal level? Maybe you want to get married, strengthen your friendships, or change your diet.

Once you take the necessary steps to improve your lifestyle and personal life, your career may improve, as well.

The healthier and more organized daily routine you have, the more focused and productive you’ll be at work.

Finally, remember that the key to a good balance between professional and personal life is finding a balance within each of them.

#2. Plan Your Life Thoroughly to Make the Most of It

If you are willing to give your daily routine a greater purpose, you should take care of two important things.

1. Organize Your Time in Detail.

To organize your time does not only mean to plan your working time.

Organizing your personal life can be equally painstaking, especially if you have to balance between your friends, family, hobbies, etc.

The busier you are, the less free time you will have. That's why it's important to introduce to-do lists both for your personal and professional life.

First of all, make sure to define priorities for each day or week and stay consistent.

Perform the tasks that you consider the most important first thing in the morning.

That way, you will be more inspired to do whatever you want during the day.

To keep yourself motivated, you may want to keep a journal of the tasks you have successfully finished, and go through everything you've done during the day before you go to sleep.

This way, you'll feel more productive.

2. Precisely Define Your Working Hours and Keep the Work at the Office

Even though it may sound difficult, this is the most valuable advice you will ever get.

Once you come home, forget about the business issues. Chances are you won’t be paid for obsessing over your business during family time.

That's why, in the first place, you should spend quality time with your family or do something that you enjoy.

If you really have to work from home, you still have room for fixing things.

You can do so by precisely defining your working hours at home.

Otherwise, you may get stuck between your family and your work, which is definitely not the most productive solution.

Creating a home office can be a good option but make sure not to spend too much time in there.

#3. Simplify Your Work Procedure

You may wonder what your work methods have to do with a healthy work-life balance.

There is an important thing to consider: If you don't organize your work hours properly, you may end up thinking about unfinished tasks at home.

This is what happens when you create too complex tasks or procrastinate.

Unless you are ready to give up on your personal life because of your job, you should be more organized at work.

The use of simple project management software can be a helpful way of keeping things in your office under control.

One of the simple yet useful tools of this kind developed by ProProfs lets you organize both your own and your entire team's work by making it easier for you to:

  • Track the project’s tasks and performances
  • Share files and discuss relevant issues with other team members

The use of reliable software and tasks simplification will improve your organization and increase productivity.

Hence, you will be able to keep professional worries within the working hours, away from personal life.

#4. Use Your Time Out of Work to Your Advantage

Once you've successfully organized your work, you should thoroughly think about your life out of the office.

Bad lifestyle affects productivity, and that's why it is important to take care of yourself, both mentally and physically.

In addition to this, your priority list should include:

  • Healthy food

No, you don't have to go fully vegan all of a sudden.

However, it would be good if you had a better eating plan than grabbing a burger.

Maybe you could plan and prepare meals in advance, to make sure you always have a healthy eating option.

  • Regular workouts

You don't have to act like a professional athlete, but you can be active a couple of times a week.

You can swim, run, or just take a long walk. It could be enough for you to keep your mind clear and get healthier at the same time.

  • Good quality sleep

It is vitally important for you to sleep enough and take time for yourself.

The more stressful your job is, the more quality sleep you are going to need.

To keep your productivity and efficiency at the optimal level, you should sleep about eight hours every night.

#5. Create Your Own Rules and Stick to Them

Once you have precisely defined your goals and ways to achieve them, you should be consistent.

If you are not capable of respecting the schedule you've made, then you're doing something wrong.

Nobody says it is an easy process, but if you are passionate about the goals, you will be able to stick to your schedule.

Moreover, you will find a way to follow it even if it seems impossible.

Yes, distractions will be waiting for you at every corner, but you should remember the bigger picture.

If you can't keep your focus, nobody will do it for you.

It's especially important not to forget this when work or personal life seem to overwhelm you.

In moments like these, you should be ready to defend your own time and decisions.

Learn how to say "no" to endless workloads instead of letting them affect you personally.

One of the best ways to do so is to forget about your cell phone, laptop, and boss when you spend quality time with your family or on your own.

When you're not at work, don't check your email for more than two times a day because you may end up stuck replying to them the whole day.

Here's the Key to Creating a Perfect Work-Life Balance

Long story short, believe it or not, there is a magic recipe for a perfect work-life balance.

It includes a clear mind, well-set goals, determination, and tools that will make it easier for you to maintain it.

Some of the tools you should consider are:

  • Personal and work diaries
  • Simple project management software and other practical tools
  • Motivational cards, educational podcasts, etc.

Are you already aware of what matters to you?

Do you realize that you should get the most of every minute, every hour, every day?

If your answer is yes, you are already on the right path to the healthy work-life balance!

David is a technical writer. His works are regularly published in various papers and top-notch portals. His rich experience in the project management domain helps him offer the latest and freshest perspective on improved efficiency in workflows across organizations. His work on the subject can also be found on ProProfs Project.

How to Optimize Content That Will Get Read and Shared

Posted by Zachary Jarvis | Last Modified: January 8, 2018

More people have access to a mobile phone than a desktop. According to the Ofcom report, 78% of UK consumers have a smartphone, 60% have a tablet, but only 53% of consumers have a desktop computer.

That means people are more likely to consume media on a device that isn’t a traditional computer, but as commercial social media is mostly produced on desktops, a surprising amount of people don’t optimize for other platforms.

An obvious example of this is websites that aren’t optimized for mobile or tablet.

If you do manage to drive your customers to your website, the last thing you want is for people to abandon their customer journey because they can’t use your website.

You also don’t want a social media message that won’t read well on a smaller device.

Why you should care about the mobile user’s experience

At the FigDigSearch event - Google stated that 40% of users abandon sites that take more than 3 seconds to use.

If you’re not prepared for mobile, you will miss the larger part of your potential audience.

People in the UK spend 66 hours a month on their smartphones. In the US, people spend twenty hours more - that’s an average of 4 hours a day.

85% of that time is spent in apps. That means if you are using Facebook ads and making them available on the audience network, then people are most likely to see your message in an in-app ad.

Between them, Google and Facebook take up 25% of the time spent on apps.

Even big companies like Amazon and Apple only take up 3%, Yahoo takes 2% and, Microsoft and eBay get 1% each.

That means nearly two-thirds of the time (65%) spent on mobile is spent outside those app networks.

Social networks take up 14% of the time spent on smartphones, which leaves 86% when people’s attention will be in apps where they won’t see your commercial messages as you might expect them to be presented.

Optimize content to get your message read

89 is an important number for getting your message read.

89 is the number of characters that you can have in an interstitial or in-app ad.

If you need more for a message, then it will be lost.

If someone clicks on that ad, it won’t take them to read the rest of it - it will take them directly to your landing page - and they may not know why they’re there.

Here’s an example.

Need a boost? We are one of the most innovative vendors in the whole country, using our nitrogen infuser to create a cold brew coffee that will give your morning a nitro boost. We use only natural ingredients and bottle everything ourselves in our family run distillery.

Ferdi Mantle's Coffee - Just Brew It!

The copy isn’t terrible. Iit starts with an active question, and shows the unique selling point of the product.

It’s just too long. That’s how the post would look on a desktop feed.

When you reformat the message to how it would appear on a mobile feed, it starts to look like this:

Need a boost? We are one of the most innovative vendors in the whole country, using our nitrogen infuser to create a cold brew coffee that will give your morning a nitro boost. We use only natural ingredients...

The width of the mobile feed is 45 characters.

What was a too long piece of content becomes a paragraph that people will just skip past rather than read.

It also goes beyond 210 characters - which means that the end of the message becomes a “read more” click rather than a clear message.

The tag line is also lost behind that “read more” click.

Now, here’s how it would look in an in app ad:

Need a boost? We are one of the most innovative vendors in the whole country, using...

This copy could be selling absolutely anything. It could easily apply to a marketing agency as it could to people selling cold brew coffee. On the device where people spend most of their time, in the apps where they spend two thirds of their time, the message is lost.

To reach the most people, keep your message at 90 characters or less (and sometimes less is necessary, depending on the characters you use - “i” and “l” take up less space than other letters). Let’s focus on front-loading the message into just 90 characters.

Need a boost? Ferdi Mantle's nitrogen infused cold brew coffee gives you a nitro boost!

That’s what the copy will look like on both the in-app adverts, interstitials, and a mobile feed.

The 90 characters of the in-app ad equates to two lines of copy on a Facebook mobile ad.

That means the whole message can be taken in easily without people having to scroll past.

It doesn’t mean that every message you write needs to be written in 90 characters, but it does mean you have to front-load your message so it makes sense even if it’s going to be shorter.

Here’s what a longer desktop version would look like:

Need a boost? Ferdi Mantle's nitrogen infused cold brew coffee gives you a nitro boost! 

We only use natural ingredients in our family run business. You can’t get a coffee like this anywhere else, thanks to our patented nitro infuser.

Ferdi Mantle's Coffee - Just Brew It!

With this longer copy, you will get the “read more” prompt - but it still makes sense on a mobile feed - and gives you an incentive to click to read more and find out what else is there:

Need a boost? Ferdi Mantle's nitrogen infused cold brew coffee gives you a nitro boost!

We only use natural ingredients in our family run business. You can’t get a coffee like this anywhere else, thanks to (read more)

This time, people can read the content on all parts of Facebook’s Audience Network, and still make sense of what is being said.

Making sure that you front-load your message and that it makes sense is key in getting your message read.

Optimize content to get your message shared

Let’s go through the checklist:

  • Use an eye catching image or video
  • Make sure you include your logo
  • Include pictures of people
  • Make sure that it’s entertaining or educating

Great - do all those things, it’s good practice - but is it really going to make people share your content?

Firstly, your message needs to be clear and to the point. People won’t share if they can’t read and understand it.

Secondly, you need to think about the things you share when you are on social media.

You share things that are interesting, that are funny, that are cool - and that are timely.

You share things that have value on their own, not because they’re trying to tell you something.

To get your message shared, it should be funny, interesting, cool, timely, and has value on its own - but also backs up your brand image.

Here are a couple of examples from brands who have done this recently.

1. Dr. Oetker Baking UK

In the UK, one of the recently trending topics on Twitter was #GBBO, based on the new series (with new hosts) of Great British Bake Off.

One brand that jumped onto the back of this was Dr. Oetker Baking UK. They are tweeting about the upcoming show.

It’s a great example of a brand matching up something that’s timely.

Here’s one of the tweets they put out:

https://twitter.com/DrOetkerBakes/status/899557616447344640

The ad is about capturing an emotion, not selling baking products - although they are also heavily featured.

It also ties into the sense of nostalgia that’s going on, with a gif from the original Beauty and the Beast (which is also a sly comment on the weird animated promo Channel 4 have been running for GBBO).

Dr. Oetker didn’t need to steal a Disney gif - they’re one of the official sponsors of the show - but by matching people’s anticipation, the brand is humanized and Dr. Oetker is no longer just seen as a frozen pizza manufacturer.

2. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Another example of newsjacking done well is the recent promo for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

The news in the US has been full of stories about the recent total eclipse - and this video stages it like it was all just a huge promo idea for the movie.

 

With people so interested in the story (and getting slightly sick of it), it’s a great way to be funny by sharing the video with people.

The brand pokes fun at itself, gets in its sales pitch - and even educates us about how much thrust would be needed to move the moon. It’s funny and timely.

3. Wendy’s

One of the most shared tweets of all time? This one from Carter Wilkinson posted on April 8 2016. He has been trying very hard to get a year’s free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s:

 

Why is it being retweeted? Because it’s funny, it’s helping people out, and it's a challenge.

All Wendy’s needs to do now is wait for the tweet to stop getting retweeted, and offer him two months of free nuggets for getting a sixth of the way there.

It’s not timely, but it is certainly interesting and entertaining - Wendy’s is getting Rick-rolled by the Internet, all for their own benefit.

This isn’t content that can be created - but it does show the importance of paying attention to your customers, and building a genuine relationship with them.

Getting shares is all about the quality of your message.

Although you may be trying to sell over social media, you need to make sure that you build up a relationship.

You have to buy your audience dinner first. That means entertaining them before you can turn them into a lead.

How can you get your message read and shared?

To get your message read, you need to make sure that your message is clear and has a defined purpose.

If you try and do too many things at once, you will do all of them badly.

Make sure you have a clear message that can be easily understood.

Make sure that it can be easily read on any device - 90% of users start a task on one device and then complete it on another.

Make sure your message is appropriate for the social media platform you are using, but do what you can to make it stand out from the competition.

Front-load your message with key information, and be aware of the cut-off points.

To get your message shared, be certain of your brand and your audience.

If you know what you stand for, and what your audience likes, then you can “newsjack” and find things that apply to your brand and also get your audience’s attention.

Make sure that your content would have value even if your brand was taken away from it. Don’t get so taken by an idea, that you put content out that doesn’t match with your brand values.

How can you change your content to make it more effective?

You can make it shorter, so more people can read it - and more people will read it. You can make it more relevant to your audience and your brand.

You can make it clearer in its phrasing and purpose. You can make it more entertaining so people will engage and share.

You are trying to get your message to people where their attention already is (with all the effort and expense you go through putting it there).

Make sure it’s something they want to engage with.

 

Zachary Jarvis is a Digital Marketer with one thing on his mind: Results. Uninspired by the never ending talk of 'vanity metrics' in the world of digital marketing, Magnate was founded - the 'Social-First' marketing agency.  On the very rare occasion he isn't watching Step Brothers in his spare time - you'll find Zachary in the thick of social platforms, learning what makes us tick. This is driven by a fascination (perhaps a slight obsession...) with market trends and consumer behaviours.

Most Popular Parenting Blogs and Parenting Bloggers of 2017

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: October 25, 2017

We have another list post for you! You know the drill. This time, I’m going to use NinjaOutreach to prospect the top blogs for another lucrative niche that’s as enduring as life itself—parenting.

Methodology

For this article, I used Google Trends to check general search stats for parenting.

I set the filters to show global results from 2004 to present in all categories.

Now, I see the top locations that have searched for “parenting” overall, and I can see also the top related topics and queries.

The top related query, “parenting classes,” is apparently about programming, so let’s ignore that.

However, results two and onward, seem more relevant.

 

After crossing out other irrelevant results and looking at the commonalities between related topics and queries, I intuited the top issues most searches about parenting were about.

  • Attachment parenting
  • Parenting styles
  • Positive parenting
  • Bad parenting
  • Foster parenting
  • Parenting books magazines resources
  • Parenting plan
  • Single parenting
  • Authoritative authoritarian parenting

So now, I have several keywords to work with.

Next, I’ll search for the trending articles related to these keywords using NinjaOutreach. Then, I’ll check the SEO and social media stats of the blogs behind those top articles to find which sites have more authority and audience engagement.

Note: For the keyword “parenting plan,” the best sources I found were law and official government blogs, which does not fit this article’s general parenting theme, so I will not be including suggestions based on this keyword.

So, back to NinjaOutreach Content Prospecting, I searched for top articles about the topics that I already listed, starting with attachment parenting.

For every search, I excluded all companies from the results. This is just to help filter against blogs from mainstream corporate blogs.

I also filtered the results to have a minimum domain authority of 30.

Finally, I set another filter to organize my results according to number of shares per post. That way, the articles that have more social media shares show up top.

I will use this same process to find the top articles and blogs for the other topics. But of course, I will modify whatever needs modifying when I hit hard walls in my research.

Once I have my list, I will then manually whittle them down to fit our “best of” list.

Now, let’s see what I found!

1. Developmental Science

Domain Authority: 31

What could be a more authoritative blog about parenting than one written by a developmental psychologist? This blog, managed by Diana Divecha, Ph.D., contains commentary about various research on parenting and children's development. Dr. Divecha, among other things, is also a research affiliate with the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, where she works on research for bullying prevention.

See:

What is a Secure Attachment? And Why Doesn’t “Attachment Parenting” Get You There?

2. The Natural Child Project

Domain Authority: 64

The non-profit Natural Child Project describes itself as a resource that: “covers information and advice on all aspects of ‘attachment parenting’ (raising children with respect and trust), unschooling (trusting the child to set the ‘curriculum’), and child advocacy (including documents from children's advocacy organizations around the world).” The site’s team is headed by project director Jan Hunt, a psychologist and member of several associations advocating attachment parenting and the prevention of cruelty to children.

See:

The Parenting Magic Words

3. Pinky McKay

Domain Authority: 40

From breastfeeding, establishing sleeping habits, to calming unruly kids—for those pressing questions related to raising newborns into well-adjusted toddlers and beyond, this blog by International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Pinky McKay is the place to go.

4. Aha! Parenting

Domain Authority: 60

Aha! Parenting is edited by Dr. Laura Markham, a Clinical Psychologist from Columbia University. The blog is all about breaking off from traditional, authoritarian parenting and offers advice on “gentle guidance” and “positive discipline.”

5. Parenting Science

Domain Authority: 54

Parenting Science blog, founded by Gwen Dewar, Ph.D., (an evolutionary anthropologist) is a parenting resource for “people who want to understand child development from the perspectives of psychology, anthropology, evolution, and cognitive neuroscience.” For Dr. Dewar, people do not need nor want to be preached to about parenting and promises that the blog will only focus on delivering fully-referenced, evidence-based articles, so readers can dig deeper and draw their own conclusions.

6. Evolutionary Parenting

Domain Authority: 43

Evolutionary Parenting was founded by Tracy Cassels, Ph.D., a developmental psychologist and Program Director of Reaching for Rainbows, a non-profit dedicated to providing social and emotional development support for vulnerable and at-risk girls. The blog contains science-based articles, product reviews, and analysis of all things parenting. There is also a coaching and consulting option for parents.

7. DevPsy.org

Domain Authority: 37

DevPsy is a blog that dates back to 2003 and was founded by physics grad turned developmental psychologist K. H. Grobman, Ph.D. Despite the fact that this blog was made to be an ultimate resource of all things developmental psychology for students and practitioners, the content is still invaluable for parents who want to learn science-backed parenting.

8. The Attached Family

Domain Authority: 40

The Attached Family is the online blog extension of the print magazine, Attached Family, both of which are the publication arms of the non-profit organization, Attachment Parenting International. As its name suggests, the Attached Family blog is chock-full of articles, videos, and other informational materials about the parenting style of attachment parenting.

9. Attachment Parenting

Domain Authority: 59

Attachment Parenting blog is the online home of non-profit organization Attachment Parenting International. It contains an array of articles and resources about attachment parenting organized according to a child’s developmental age. The blog also publishes news and announcements related to the organization, its events, and other causes.

10. iMOM

Domain Authority: 54

iMOM is founded by Content Director, Susan Merrill, and has a dedicated team managing it. iMOM delivers parenting support in a comprehensive package, with advice for managing parent-child relationships, marriage, and all other relationships that contribute to a healthy family life overall. iMOM even has a section for adoptive parents.

But perhaps one of iMOM’s most notable features is its kid-friendly movie reviews section, with recommendations from other parents. As a bonus, there are also free printables.

11. THE TOT

Domain Authority: 40

The TOT is an ecommerce website by former fashion editor turned serial entrepreneur, Miroslava Duma. Their goal: “To be the premier destination that offers trusted advice with mindfully curated safe, non-toxic, innovative and stylish products for conscious parents in a world of overwhelming choice.” But behind this fashionable exterior of carefully curated, to-die-for mother-and-baby products catalog, is a blog section stocked with articles on how to handle parenting—from prepartum to postpartum, from newborns to toddlers, teenagers and beyond—that are as meaningful as they are stylish.

12. Positive Parenting

Domain Authority: 53

What could be a more apt resource about positive parenting than a blog with that exact domain name and a certified, experienced parent educator at its helm? From articles, online classes, parent coaching, family empowerment sessions, and more, Deborah Godfrey aims to provide all the help she can to parents who want to “ discipline their kids without breaking their spirit.” Deborah is also an active participant in various child protection and support organizations.

13. Positive Parenting Connection

Domain Authority: 41

The Positive Parenting Connection is a collaborative blog by “parenting educators, psychologists, coaches, and parents.” Founded by Ariadne Brill, herself also a parenting educator, the blog contains practical advice and support for parents who want to learn constructive and “non-punitive” ways to deal with common child-rearing issues.

14. Zero to Three

Domain Authority: 82

The Zero to Three blog is the online resource by a Los Angeles-based non-profit of the same name. The blog is home to informative, data-backed articles focused on early child development specifically, as its name indicates, meant for the crucial ages of 0 to 3. Zero to Three is run by early childhood professionals and policy advocates who aim “to align groundbreaking research with the real needs of the region’s youngest residents and serve as a vital link with programs and policy.”

15. Positive Discipline

Domain Authority: 54

This is the main website for one of the most recognized parenting styles of the modern age: positive discipline. Resources—from books to online videos, events, manuals, classes, and more—are available for parents, teachers, couples, and professionals.

16. Positive Parenting Solutions

Domain Authority: 47

This website is the online learning portal for positive parenting expert and advocate, Amy McCready. Parents have access to learning materials, insightful articles from the blog and, most importantly, coaching sessions with the founder herself. Positive Parenting Solutions aims to help parents navigate child-rearing through the positive parenting style from birth through to the teenage years.

17. Janet Lansbury

Domain Authority: 49

This blog by former celebrity turned parent-child educator Janet Lansbury is a useful resource on the “educaring” method of parenting.Called Resources for Infant Educarers (RIE), the RIE method was co-founded by Magda Gerber (infant specialist and educator) and Tom Forrest, M.D., (pediatric neurologist).

The RIE philosophy advocates eschewing established, formulaic ways of parenting. Physical distractions viewed as disrespectful to a child’s real wants such as bouncy chairs, sippy cups, and the like (even toys!) are discouraged. According to RIE, every child has unique needs and signals, so these should be responded to after sensitive observation.

For more about this method, Janet’s blog is a resource for articles, podcasts, audio lessons, consultations (online or in person), and live classes.

18. A Mother Far From Home

Domain Authority: 42

A Mother Far From Home is a beautifully packaged blog by mother of five, Rachel Norman. With an email series for moms, healthy baby food recipes, printable parenting organizers, anecdotal advice, a sleep course, parenting style test, and more, what’s not to like?

19. Someone’s Mum

Domain Authority: 35

Someone’s Mum is the blog of Danielle Duggins, a former English teacher and mother of two, one of which is on the autism spectrum.

Parenting children is hard enough, but for parents of children on the spectrum, the challenge is amped up by miles. This blog is a vivid and emotional storybook of those trials—how Danielle manages her role as parent to two different but equally exceptional children, and how to find the magic of parenthood even in the most trying of times.

Of course, aside from parenting survival 101, the blog also comes with a variety of play and quality time ideas for kids both in and out of the spectrum.

20. Foster 2 Forever

Domain Authority: 35

Foster 2 Forever is a blog that provides stories, advice, learning materials, and even online training for other foster parents who need support on how to manage relationships with adopted children.

21. Rage Against the Minivan

Domain Authority: 53

As its name suggests, Rage Against the Minivan is a humorous blog by mother Kristen Howerton to both her genetically and adopted children. As Kristen says, the blog is a safe place to explore and laugh about the “indignities of motherhood.” Great site for fed up moms who need to kick back, take things a little less seriously, and live a little.

22. Adoptive Families

Domain Authority: 66

This website aims to serve as a “resource and community for adoption parenting,” and is stocked with information from how-to-adopt to parenting after adoption.

23. Brain Child

Domain Authority: 51

Dubbed as “The New Yorker for Mothers,” Brain Child is the online blog extension of the award-winning print magazine, Brain, Child: The Magazine for Thinking Mothers.

The blog’s goal? “to bring together the many voices of women from different backgrounds, circumstances, and experiences” to help provide mothers with “insight and perspective into real issues.”

Aside from a blog section filled with exceptionally written stories (the blog accepts long-form essay submissions), the site also has book reviews and an online shop.

See:

Top Ten Books for Parenting Children With Disabilities

24. Autism Parenting

Domain Authority: 45

The online blog extension of the print magazine Autism Parenting, the publication’s goal is to provide “up-to-date news and professional guidance” for parents and children on anything and everything to do with autism. The blog also welcomes story submissions.

See:

Autism Resources for Parents – The Ultimate New Guide

25. Operation Here We Are

Domain Authority: 46

Operation Here We Are is not a strictly parenting-only site but more of a blog meant for families of people serving in the military. The blog’s kids’ section comes with great book recommendations for children of soldiers to help them bridge the gap with parents who are away on the field.

See:

Military Parenting Resources

26. National Association for Gifted Children

Domain Authority: 75

No, it’s nothing like an X-men school or mutant organization, but it’s pretty close. The National Association for Gifted Children (NAGC) is a non-profit dedicated to nurturing and providing support to gifted children, families, researchers, as well as education and health professionals who “work to help gifted and talented children.” The website has a well-stocked archive of information from glossary of terms, school recommendations, research material, articles, and more.

See:

Resources for Parents | National Association for Gifted Children

27. Empowering Parents

Domain Authority: 60

The blog is an online resource for those interested in practicing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy principles in parenting. There are free behavior charts to help parents track their children’s progress. There is also a rich collection of expert-written articles organized according to the diverse behavioral problems that parents frequently encounter with children.

See:

Setting Limits for Difficult Kids: Are You Too Strict?

Signs of Parental Abuse: What to Do When Your Child or Teen Hits You

Parenting After Divorce: 9 Ways to Parent on Your Own Terms

28. Parents Without Partners

Domain Authority: 49

Parents Without Partners is the online home and resource by, to quote, the “largest international, nonprofit membership organization devoted to the welfare and interests of single parents and their children.”

Aside from a member sign-up section, the blog also has an online resource section filled with free articles, books, “parenting kits,” and a members-only section.

See:

School Success Kit for Kids with ADHD

29. The Jenny Evolution

Domain Authority: 52

For those not into overly complicated, Pinterest-perfect parenting, then The Jenny Evolution blog will be a welcome respite.

The blog has a ton of book recommendations, product reviews, parenting tips, family and kid activity lists, kid-friendly recipes (gluten-free snacks, anyone?) and a section for parenting kids with special needs. But the founder, Jenny, promises that it’s all something any busy mom can easily do in her free time—no domestic goddess certification needed.

Oh, and the blog accepts guest posters, too.

See:

Weekend Breakfast Casserole

Children’s Books About Fall (Autumn Unit Study)

29. Single Mum

Domain Authority: 37

The Single Mum is, according to their self-description: “Australia's biggest divorced, separated and single parent community and website discussing child support, custody, Centrelink benefits & payments for single parents & all single parenting. Info and support for separated, divorced, ex-de facto, pregnant and solo mums.”

For those interested, the Single Mum also has a Write For Us page.

See:

Spousal Maintenance

Changing Your Child's Name

30. Marcy Axness

Domain Authority: 34

The Marcy Axness blog features a resource list of high-quality books for every developmental, behavioral, and other child-rearing milestones. The blog also lists consultation options and contains expert advice from the internationally renowned speaker, author, and early development specialist Marcy Axness.

See:

Talking to Children About Tragedy

31. Scary Mommy

Domain Authority: 72

Scary Mommy has gone a long way from the personal parenting blog of Jill Smokler. Its no-nonsense articles and parent confessionals dished out all the good and the bad about parenting. The community of Scary Mommy flourished, and the blog has since been acquired by a media company that gave it more resources to tap into.

These days, with a full-scale in-house team at its helm, Scary Mommy has turned into somewhat of a Wired for “scary” parents—that is, parents who acknowledge both the beauty and messiness of parenting, with no rose colored glasses.

See:

The Advice I Didn’t Know I Needed After An Autism Diagnosis

32. Sensory Processing Disorder

Domain Authority: 49

This blog is an incredibly valuable resource for any parent, educator, caregiver, or therapist struggling to understand and explain sensory processing. It peels away the blinders and brings understanding as to why some kids just can’t stop fidgeting, can’t sit still, or need to keep biting things.

Filled with rich info that elucidates how the body perceives sensory input, readers will walk away from this blog more equipped to address children’s common sensory issues.

See:

A Step By Step Guide For SPD Parents: The Seven Steps For Helping Your SPD Child

33. Mother Mag

Domain Authority: 48

Parenting doesn’t always mean ditching beautiful things for utilitarian drab. But the lack of resources for practical and “stylish” parenting is a gap that cofounders Katie Hintz-Zambrano (former fashion journalist) and James Kicinski-McCoy (blogger and photographer) wanted to fill.

Enter Mother Mag: a fashion-forward, full-service magazine style blog for mothers who want to keep the glamour in their otherwise hectic lives. All content is littered with lovely pictures of what motherhood would be like if mothers don’t forget to take care of themselves, too.

It’s not all pretty products, recipes, books, and recommendations either, but also contains inspiring editorials featuring moms who show how to mother effectively and gracefully.

34. Ask Dr. Sears

Domain Authority: 69

Parenting is not all about hugs and kisses—although that is an essential part of it. But aside from love, there is also the fundamental need to keep your child healthy.

And when it comes to ensuring that your child meets proper developmental milestones, gets adequate nutrition, hygiene, protection against diseases, and most importantly, identifying warning signs, then this blog by the Sears family is undoubtedly a household name resource.

The team is headed by pediatrician Dr. William “Bill” Sears, his wife, nurse and childbirth educator Martha Sears. Alongside them are their sons, who are all pediatricians, Dr. Jim, Bob, and Peter Sears.

Such a power lineup makes the site the ultimate expert roundup of articles, advice, learning resources and more, from experienced health professionals in pediatric care.

35. Kids Activities

Domain Authority: 51

This blog should be a treat for DIY parents. It has one of the most abundant and interesting collections of free printables, recipes, crafts, parenting articles, giveaways, and yes, kids activities. The blog’s goal is to make parenting interactive and fun, and it’s reflected in their design—candy-colored and laden with illustrations.

There is also an “Ask Holly” section for the blog’s subscribers where the founder, Holly Homer, replies to messages from her readers.

Final word

And that’s it! Again, if you feel like I’ve missed anything, feel free to point me in the right direction in the comments section.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

Top 30 Beauty Blogs of 2017 | NinjaOutreach

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: October 13, 2017

Interested in getting a quick list of the world’s most influential beauty blogs? Well, we came up with just the perfect list for you. Read on for our top beauty blogs of 2017.

Methodology

We get a lot of questions from our users—and one of the most common is—how can you use Ninja Outreach to find influencers? We are an influencer prospecting and outreach tool, after all.

So for this article, I used our tool to prospect for influencers in a burgeoning and glamorous niche—the beauty blogging industry.

Take note that not every search is the same—results vary according to the keywords you use, just as your keywords vary according to your purpose.

You might be a beauty product company looking for beauty influencers to help promote your product, or you may be a beauty journalist looking for renowned beauty experts to interview for an article.

In my case, I’m interested in compiling a list of the most influential blogs and bloggers. And I want to start by running a search for the highest-earning beauty bloggers and then manually following the golden cookie crumbs trail from there.

So back to our tool, I clicked Content Prospecting and typed my keywords into the search bar. Hitting enter should produce the trending articles on this subject.

Here is a screenshot of results for keyword set A.

Beauty blog search on Ninja Outreach

Here is a screenshot of the results from keyword set B.

Beatuy blog search Ninja Outreach 2

I continued playing around with keywords and manually whittled down the results until I felt pretty confident I had enough material I could use for this article.

Once I’ve finalized my list, I used our Ninja Outreach chrome extension to check each beauty blog’s SEO stats and follower count.

Also, note that this list will focus on blogger influencers and will not be including established experts in the industry such as heavyweights Pat McGrath, Lisa Eldridge, Caroline Hirons, etc., as they are in a different league of their own.

So, here are the top 30 blogs for 2017 that I found, divided into two categories.

Social Media Beauty Influencers

1. Huda Beauty

Blogger: Huda Kattan

Instagram: @hudabeauty 21.7 million followers

Youtube: Huda Beauty 1.9 million subscribers

Huda Beauty blog homepage

With over 20 million Instagram followers and almost 2 million Youtube subscribers, Dubai-based Huda Kattan tops our beauty influencer list. She dominated the beauty scene in the Middle East early and eventually climbed the ranks to become one of the wealthiest beauty influencers of Instagram.

From product reviews to makeup tutorials to beauty blog stardom, Huda has gone a long way from her childhood fascination with makeup. According to PopSugar, Huda is able to earn around $18k per post.

She has since launched her own beauty product line, Huda Beauty, which is doing quite well. In fact, Allure magazine referred to Huda as the woman who “sold” Sephora on false eyelashes when the cosmetics chain agreed to sell her false eyelash line—Huda Beauty’s first product.

2. Zoella

Blogger: Zoe Sugg

Instagram: @zoella 11.2 million followers; @zoellabeauty 1.1 million followers

Youtube: Zoella 12 million followers

Zoe Sugg beauty blog

From beauty influencer to celebrity businesswoman, Zoe Sugg—better known by her online moniker, Zoella, is living the Youtube millionaire dream.

The English vlogger started her channel by filming makeup tutorials, reviewing beauty products, talking about beauty, and even injecting some personal commentary into her content. Her wholesome, Disney teen star like appeal resonated with her audience, and barely four years since she began posting online, Zoe is already netting close to $400k annually.

She has since engaged in other projects, one of which was producing her first (ghostwritten) novel, Girl Online. The book instantly became a New York Times bestseller, breaking the record for fastest-selling, first-week book sales from a debut novelist.

3. NikkieTutorials

Blogger: Nikkie de Jager

Instagram: @nikkietutorials 8.4 million followers

Youtube: NikkieTutorials 7.8 million subscribers

Nikkie de Jager beauty blog

An enthusiast-turned-professional makeup artist, Nikkie de Jager was ranked by Forbes magazine as one of the highest-earning beauty influencers of the year. With her almost 9 million followers, millions of Youtube views, and collaborations with the likes of Maybelline, Too Faced, and celebrity influencers such as Kim Kardashian and Jessie J, among others, it’s no wonder this Dutch blogger is third on our list.

Armed only with her mother’s digital camera, cardboard, and nothing much else, Nikkie’s first makeup tutorial in Youtube got just eight views and three comments.

Fast forward almost ten years later, and the shy girl who was inspired by the makeup looks in America’s hit reality TV series The Hills has turned into one of Youtube’s millionaires.

4. Wake Up and Makeup

Blogger: Manal Shaikh

Instagram: @wakeupandmakeup 11.7 million followers; @itsmanalshaikh 1.6 million followers

Youtube: itsWAKEUPANDMAKEUP 52k followers

Despite online news site Fashionista referring to her as one of the more laidback types of beauty bloggers, Manal Shaikh’s online influence is anything but lackluster. At only 23, she was able to grow her three Instagram accounts’ follower counts organically by the millions—and she didn’t have to post tons of her own selfies to do so.

Compared to the other beauty bloggers in this list, Manal did not put all her eggs in the beauty influencer golden basket. Despite her passion and skill for makeup and nail art, she refers to herself in her online accounts as a “Social Media Strategist” instead of beauty blogger or influencer—perhaps signaling that she does not intend to be a beauty personality, but more of a beauty curator and digital marketer.

Whatever the case, the success of her accounts is pretty strong evidence to show how she absolutely nails social media marketing.

5. Michelle Phan

Blogger: Michelle Phan

Instagram: @michellephan 2.1 million followers

Youtube: Michelle Phan 8.9 million subscribers

Michelle Phan beauty blog

I don’t know about you, but I believe this beauty blog craze all began with Michelle Phan. If landing on the covers of Forbes and Nylon, or getting featured by magazines the likes of W Magazine, CNBC, and The Daily Mail (among many others) doesn’t solidify her status as a mega beauty influencer, then I don’t know what does. It's an understatement to say that the rise of Michelle Phan has rocked the beauty industry—and opened a Pandora’s box of possibilities for other beauty bloggers.

Between 2007 and 2011, when the beauty blog pioneer was at her peak, she had almost 2 million subscribers. Her video channel had more than 500 million views. Meanwhile, a big brand like Lancôme only had over 4k subscribers and 5 million views. And if she hadn’t gone on a long hiatus when Em cosmetics, her makeup line collaboration with L'Oréal fell through, she would probably still be on the top of this list.

Needless to say, Michelle has since recovered from her personal time out from the digital world.  She has repurchased Em from L'Oréal and relaunched the line on her own. Just this year, she also launched her beauty sampling startup, Ipsy, which is currently valued at $500 million. In total, Michelle’s “empire” is estimated at $100 million.

6. JeffreeStar

Blogger: Jeffree Star

Instagram: @jeffreestar 5.1 million followers

Youtube: JeffreeStar 5.4 million subscribers

Jeffree Star blog homepage

The one time MySpace pop star in the making (he outsold Justin Timberlake on iTunes) turned beauty blogger and semi-celebrity began his love affair with makeup at 13. With a model for a mother, it was bound to happen. Jeffree recalled how he started by copying magazine ad looks and borrowing his mother’s makeup.

Soon, he was traveling around the world, learning, teaching, and continuing to practice his craft. From fashion editorials to music videos, to weddings, he has done them all.

Recently, Jeffree crossed another thing off his bucket list when he launched his own makeup line. He also toured and hobnobbed with celebrities—even modeled for jewelry designer Tarina Tarantino—bringing his makeup skills, striking personality, and merchandise along with him. As of 2017, Jeff’s net worth is valued at around $5 million.

7. Carli Bybel

Instagram: @carlibel 4.8 million followers

Youtube: CarliBybel 5.6 million subscribers

Carli Bybel beauty blogger

Carli Bybel posted her first Youtube video about hairstyling in 2011. If judged by the eyes of today’s Youtube natives who, by now, are used to sleeker productions, the quality is comparably amateur to laughable. The blogger admitted to having a chuckle of her own when she revisited this maiden project.

As Carli has gamely shared in an interview with Fox5NY, even her mother was skeptical about her dream to become an internet star.

These days, however, Carli is laughing all the way to the bank with monthly earnings of over $16k per month from her Youtube channel alone. And yes, production levels are now more on point.

8. Manny Gutierrez

Blogger: Manny Gutierrez

Instagram: @mannymua733 4 million followers

Youtube: MannyMua733 3.6 million subscribers

Manny Gutierrez beauty blogger

Seeing men wear makeup can be disconcerting to some, but that didn’t stop Manny Gutierrez from doing his thing—and owning it. And while he admits that about half the people who saw him wearing makeup would be weirded out, about another half would be appreciative.

But perhaps the best display of this appreciation goes to Maybelline, for naming Manny as their first male ambassador.

Manny, who believes makeup should be inspiring and inclusive, cultivates the same spirit with his followers—which could probably explain how he was able to grow his community so quickly, especially since he started getting into makeup late—already in his early 20s. But barely four years later, he’s gone so far, so fast—with an estimated net worth of $350k—a testament to this beauty influencer’s brand power.

9. PONY

Blogger: Hye-Min Park

Instagram: @ponysmakeup 4.2 million followers

Youtube: PONY Syndrome 3 million subscribers

Hye-Min Park

From graphic designer to South Korea’s top makeup influencer and K-pop star CL’s makeup artist, Hye-Min Park, or Pony, the owner of the beauty blog PONY, is one to watch.

Before becoming a hit with an audience in the millions on her Youtube and Instagram, Pony used to model products for Korean e-commerce stores. She now has her own makeup line, PONY, which is doing exceptionally well and has recently partnered with beauty box subscription service, Memebox.

She has published a book on beauty and was also featured in Allure and Harper’s Bazaar, all aside from gracing top beauty magazines in South Korea and the rest of Asia.

10. Kandeej

Blogger: Kandee Johnson

Instagram: @kandeejohnson 1.7 million followers

Youtube: KandeeJohnson 3.9 million followers

Her dramatic makeup transformations into Jessica Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, Edward Scissorhands, and other theatrical characters generated so much buzz that catapulted her to Youtube fame. Kandee’s style was different—it was over-the-top and creative, separating her from other beauty bloggers whose tutorials featured more wearable looks geared for daily wear, fashion spreads, ads, or events.

As a ‘70s baby, Kandee did not let her age stop her from working just as hard as her younger, more digitally native peers. This grit paid off, and the beauty blogger was eventually featured in beauty and fashion magazines Elle, Nylon, Glamour, Self, and Cosmopolitan as well as interviewed on TV shows like Good Morning America and E! among others. She also scored a makeup collaboration with Too Faced.

11. MariMariaMakeup

Blogger: Maria Mari

Instagram: @marimariamakeup 3 million followers

Youtube: MariMaria 2.5 million subscribers

Maria Mari beauty blog

To showcase her beauty skills, Brazilian blogger Maria Mari whips up her various makeup combos to turn her freckled face into a flawless canvas—perfect for making dramatic before-and-after makeup comparisons.

Her tutorials mostly capitalize on showing the power of makeup coverage—how to layer on various products to hide perceived imperfections without looking cakey and unnatural.

With her over 3 million social media followers, own beauty line MariMariaMakeup, and features with Seventeen and other Brazilian magazines, this beauty blogger is certainly going places.

12. Shannon Harris

Blogger: Shannon Harris

Instagram: @shaaanxo 1.5 million followers

Youtube: ShaaanXo 3 million subscribers

While obsessed with watching makeup tutorials, Shannon noticed something was missing from the space—there were almost no beauty bloggers from New Zealand. So she set up to fill this gap with her own beauty channel. Nearly a decade later, she is now known as one of the most influential and highest-earning beauty bloggers globally.

Shannon now has her own beauty line, xoBeauty, and is also in partnerships with beauty brands Clinique and Smashbox Cosmetics. The Kiwi blogger’s annual net earnings are estimated to be between $18k to $291k.

13. Christen Dominique

Blogger: Christen Dominique

Instagram: @christendominique 1.2 million followers

Youtube: ChristenDominique 2.9 million subscribers

When you’re one of Michelle Phan’s proteges, then you know you’ve already got the upper hand in the beauty blogging niche. But before this, Christen was already busy making waves on her own as a rising freelance makeup artist and Youtube star.

Despite the hypercompetitive, seemingly nonstop volatility of the beauty blogging niche, Christen is an inspiring story to other aspirants. A young mother and student, she was still able to dedicate enough time to rise among Youtube’s beauty vlogger ranks, landing herself on Forbes top ten most influential and highest-earning beauty bloggers list.

14. Kat Von D Beauty

Blogger: Katherine von Drachenberg

Instagram: @katvondbeauty 3.8 million followers

Youtube: Kat Von D Beauty 154k followers

As a celebrity tattoo artist who co-starred on hit reality show LA Ink, Katherine von Drachenberg—or Kat Von D, starts her journey with a significant leg up. Aside from tattoos, Kat is also a self-confessed makeup junkie. So when Sephora approached her with a makeup collaboration, the rest, as they say, is history.

These days, her makeup brand Kat Von D beauty has almost reached cult status with nearly 4 million Instagram followers and its unique brand of vintage rock-and-roll glam.

15. GossMakeupArtist

Blogger: Wayne Goss

Instagram: @gossmakeupartist 582k followers

Youtube: GossMakeupArtist 3 million subscribers

For audiences who want realistic, pragmatic beauty advice and hacks, Wayne Goss’s channel is an authoritative go-to.

Keeping it real and practical is this self-taught makeup artist’s motto. He has over 15 years of professional experience, which gives his reviews and tutorials even more credibility. Indeed, even as drama in the beauty blogging community pitted influencer against influencer, Wayne stood out as one of the most level-headed in the bunch.

Instead of being flamboyant, he emphasizes technique and keeping things as real and approachable as possible. This transparency resonated with his audience—now at 3 million and still growing.

His style preference is classy, timeless, and no-nonsense, which is reflected in the projects he undertakes. In 2014, He partnered with cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury to make a look for Victoria Beckham’s cover shoot with Allure magazine.

He also advocates for top-notch quality when it comes to tools and products that people should use, which led him to launch his own makeup brush collection on Beautylish. And indeed, nothing shows an audience’s message of “we trust you” better than when these got sold out within five minutes.

16. Tanya Burr

Instagram: tanyaburr 3.2 million followers

Youtube: TanyaBurr 3.7 million subscribers

Tanya Burr beauty blogger

British fashion and beauty blogger Tanya, who is also good friends with fellow Youtube beauty influencer Zoella, wraps up this list of beauty blog personalities.

Before her rise to Youtube stardom, Tanya completed a short makeup artistry course and worked for a department store beauty counter.

She now has over 3 million followers in each of her Instagram and Youtube accounts. With that sort of follower count, she was able to launch her own cosmetics line in partnership with Superdrug in 2014. Just the year after, she published her non-fiction beauty guide, Love. She was also featured in UK publications such as The Sun and Glamour magazine.

Beauty Blogs

17. Refinery29

Domain Authority: 86

Refinery29 beauty blogger

As a place where top bloggers write about tips on beauty, makeup, and skincare tricks, Refinery29 has grown into one of the most authoritative and popular sources for updates on the beauty industry and beauty bloggers community.

18. Into The Gloss

Domain Authority: 69

Beauty tips, makeup tutorials, product reviews, and techniques from industry leaders worldwide. They also have excellent interviews with celebrities the likes of Jourdan DunnVictoria Beckham, and Val Garland.

19. The Beauty Department

Domain Authority: 62

The Beauty Department - beauty blog

Beauty edutainment site featuring hair and makeup how-tos, nail trends, skincare, tools, current obsessions, and inspirations. It also features countless quick tips and tutorials from insiders Lauren Conrad, Kristin Ess, and Amy Nadine.

20. MakeupGeek

Domain Authority: 57

Only a few years ago, Forbes valued MakeupGeek at $10 million. What started as a tutorial site featuring “a variety of videos on almost every makeup technique,” had turned into a $1 million per month cash cow for owner and teacher-turned-businesswoman Marlena Stell when she turned her blog into a makeup business.

21. Barefoot Blonde

Domain Authority: 57

If you think a busy young mother can’t maintain a family, blog, business, and take gorgeous, magazine spread-worthy photos at the same time, then check out this beauty and lifestyle blog by Amber Fillerup Clark and be blown away.

22. Afrobella

Domain Authority: 55

Despite its rather dated look and ad-heavy interface, Afrobella is an award-winning blog about natural hair, skincare, beauty, and lifestyle created by Patrice Grell Yursik to celebrate women of all shades. Afrobella covers everything from product reviews to celebrity, beauty and travel experiences.

23. British Beauty Blogger

Domain Authority: 54

British Beauty Blogger

A beauty products review blog by beauty writer Jane Cunningham.

24. The Chriselle Factor

Domain Authority: 53

A tip-driven website dedicated to beauty, fashion and lifestyle by Chriselle Lim.

25. My Beauty Bunny

Domain Authority: 51

My Beauty Bunny is an award-winning, Los Angeles based top beauty blog about cruelty-free beauty products for men and women.

26. Beauty Editor

Domain Authority: 49

Beauty Editor is all about teaching readers about skin care and natural beauty appreciation with constantly updated free articles, guides, and product recommendations.

27. Clumps of Mascara

Domain Authority: 48

Brittany Minor's lifestyle blog combines cosmetics, wholesome living, travel, and parenting.

28. A Model Recommends

Domain Authority: 47

A beauty blog of beauty product reviews and recommendations from professional model Ruth Crilly whose day job naturally means she works on the daily with a variety of beauty products on her skin, so you better bet that she knows what she’s talking about.

29. Beauty Is Boring

Domain Authority: 43

A beauty blog by makeup artist, photographer, and creative director Robin Black, this blog features high-quality pictures of models with fully made up faces. The makeup is professionally done, as can be expected, and each item used is labeled and linked properly.

30. 15 Minute Beauty

Domain Authority: 40

A blog about quick beauty tips, product reviews, and getting ready in a flash managed by Christine Mikesell, a doctor (pediatrician), mom, and beauty addict who shows how it can all be done.

Final Word

It’s impressive to look at how powerful beauty blogs and bloggers are at influencing consumer choices these days.

Naturally, brands have adapted by partnering with these digital age influencers. That way, these companies can maintain their visibility in the consumers’ minds by tapping into the vast and engaged audiences of these influencers.

So, I hope my list provided you with a good starting point.

If you think I missed anything, please leave your recommendations (and reasons for recommending) in the comments section, and I just may expand this list!

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

Top 45 Business Blogs of 2017 | Ninja Outreach

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 6, 2018

Are you looking to update your business reading list with valuable insights, case studies, and commentary from proven entrepreneurs and experts? Then we have a list of top 45 business blogs for you.

A quick Google search for “top business blogs” will show you tons of results—mostly listicles rattling off blog recommendation after blog recommendation.

Top Marketing Blogs

We will attempt to do better. Instead of lumping everything together, we will give you a list divided into categories.

  • Best business blogs for news and updates about the general business community
  • Best business blogs with stellar founder interviews and founder insights
  • Best business blogs for startups and other newbie entrepreneurs
  • Best business blogs about behind the scenes, funding, tools, hiring, and other management practices
  • Top business journals and resources
  • Blogs by entrepreneurs whose minds you’d like to take a peek into
  • Distinguished business and finance publications

This should help you zero in on the business blogs that are most relevant to your needs.

A caveat: This list will not include business blog farms and blogs that contain too many disruptive ads. This list will feature only quality, clean websites, that offer real value to its readers (and not just the search engines).

Methodology

To start, I opened our Ninja Outreach tool and hit Content Prospecting.

Next, I put in my search keyword: best “business news” blogs. I put “business news” in quotes to get more accurate results.

Then, I opened filters and put in a minimum Domain Authority of 29 with a max of 100.

business blog search

Below are my search results.

business blog search with filters

Next, I will manually whittle the results down to leave only the best ones.

I will take a look at each blog and check the kind of content they produce.

I will also check each blog’s SEO and traffic metrics using our Ninja Outreach chrome extension.

Now with all that said, here are my recommendations for top 45 business blogs to read.

A. Business blogs for news and updates on the business community

1. globalEDGE

Domain Authority: 87

globalEDGE is one of the most authoritative online portals for information, insights, and learning resources on global business activities.

The site was founded by the Michigan State University’s International Business Center, designated as a National Resource Center, and partially funded by a U.S. Department of Education grant.

The blog has a team of contributors and regularly publishes commentary on prevalent business news on a global scale.

See:

The Future of Agriculture in India

The United States Begins a Trade Probe Into China

Where do Cryptocurrencies Fall in the International Currency Markets?

Initial Coin Offerings: A Shady Trend in International Capital Markets

2. The Conglomerate

Domain Authority: 55

If you’re tired of self-proclaimed “gurus” and overly marketed business “influencers,” The Conglomerate can serve you the kind of fresh, well-written content from certified field practitioners.

The blog is penned by a group of business, economics, and law professors who provide expert analysis and insights on key business issues and news.

Bonus: They won’t simply link to sources for the sake of marketing or SEO. Whatever source they cite is mostly just as authoritative and reliable. Think .edu, .gov sources, established journals, publications, and other official blogs.

It seems they haven’t updated for a few months, however. As of this writing, their latest blog post was from June of this year.

See: American Airlines, Qatar, and the NOL Poison Pill

3. Bill George

Domain Authority: 45

This blog is home to all editorial pieces and other articles written by, including, or featuring Bill George—former Chairman and CEO of multinational medical technology corporation, Medtronic. He is now a Harvard Business School professor and regular contributor to business publications such as CNBC.

See:

CNBC: The Business Economy Drives our Economy

CNBC: CEOs Do Not Fear This President: Bill George

4. Virgin Entrepreneur

Domain Authority: 82

The Virgin Group is an English conglomerate founded by the well-known businessman and philanthropist, Richard Branson. So if you admire Branson’s business acumen and leadership, you may find the content of his company’s blog to your liking.

The Entrepreneur section of Virgin’s business blog provides commentary, insights, and analysis on business news and related topics.

See:

Why I Blew a Year’s Advertising Budget on a Party

Going From Freelancers to Business Leaders

How to Start a Movement: Tips From The Fairtrade Food Pioneer

5. Michael Czinkota

Domain Authority: 29

Professor Michael Czinkota of Georgetown University is no stranger to international business and economics. He previously served as deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Commerce—simply one among his other noteworthy positions in the field.

His blog features excellent commentary on the latest in international business news, marketing, and strategy. It also has pretty high engagement with some articles reaching hundreds to thousands of comments.

See:

Why International Marketing? Five Core Benefits Explain Key Rationale

Pros and Cons of Foreign Direct Investment

Migration from less developed economies and its effect on corporate and individual international business performance

B. Business blogs with stellar founder interviews and founder insights

6. Startups.co

Domain authority: 55

Startups.co is an online platform for startups looking to find customers, a community of peers, mentors, and learning opportunities.

Their blog has three sections. The first, Startup News, is a comprehensive and updated list of goings-on in the startup world. The second is Education, which hosts the site’s learning resource of in-depth lessons and videos. Third is the Questions section, which functions as a business-related Q&A forum.

The site also features some authoritative figures in their articles and learning videos.

See:

Interview with Reid Hoffman, Founder of LinkedIn

Data-Driven Decisions by Mike Greenfield, First Data Scientist at PayPal and LinkedIn

7. Signal V. Noise

Domain authority: 78

Reading Signal V. Noise is like taking a peek at the activities, opinions, and processes of the team behind the successful project management and team communication software company, Basecamp. Each article is a well thought out piece on each team member’s viewpoints and ideas about software and web design, managing the startup life, and technology and design in general.

You can pick up some great insight from articles about how the team would plan out their workflows, work on their tasks, or decide their strategies.

For example, one post talks about their teamwork (Another round of lessons learned from our new team-based way of working) while another discusses a process change that helped three team members launch a major new feature across five platforms in just six weeks (Hybrid development is how we give our teams of three superpowers).

8. Mixergy

Domain Authority: 64

As far as interviews with star tycoons go, Andrew Warner’s Mixergy can be one of your top go-to blogs. The former co-founder and CEO of the one-time million-dollar web property, Bradford & Reed, professes that his blog only interviews “proven” entrepreneurs.

Currently, his blog boasts dialogues with the likes of Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia’s Founder On How The Site Was Built & Promoted), Y Combinator's Paul Graham (How Y Combinator Helped 172 Startups Take Off), Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran (Real Estate Shark), and Gary Vaynerchuk of VaynerMedia.

With that star-studded lineup, you can certainly expect not to get disappointed with this blog’s content.

9. Indie Hackers

Domain Authority: 38

Indie Hackers, according to its creator Courtland Allen, is meant to be a place where founders of profitable businesses and side hustles can “share their stories transparently, and where entrepreneurs can come to read and learn from those examples.”

This blog, added Allen, is also meant to be a community where like-minded ‘indie hackers’ can gather together to support each other, share their experiences, and exchange feedback.

If you count yourself among either one of those who fit the descriptions, then add this blog to your reading list. It contains quality interviews with startup founders from various business niches.

10. Both Sides of the Table

Domain Authority: 70

This blog contains a wealth of perspectives on the startup and venture capital world, penned by Mark Suster, who refers to himself as “a 2x entrepreneur turned VC”.

Suster is an angel investor affiliated with venture capital firms Upfront and Techstars. In his blog, he writes about his own experiences in entrepreneurship, startups, and even his personal life and business lessons.

C. Business blogs for startups and other newbie entrepreneurs

11. The Small Business Professor

Domain Authority: 30

If you want to learn everything about small business—from starting up, to management, to the technology involved, head over to Bruce Freeman’s blog, Small Business Professor.

Freeman is a successful entrepreneur who founded the marketing and PR firm, Proline Communications. He is also a small business columnist for Scripps Howard News Service, a book author, and entrepreneurship professor at the Seton Hall and Kean universities.

Additionally, he also hosts a regular radio program about small business.

12. Business Law Prof Blog

Domain Authority: 30

If you want to keep your business on the right side of the law but can't afford to hire your team of lawyers yet, head over to this blog. It won't be an alternative, of course, but it's a great place to start educating yourself on laws and how it can affect your business.

The blog is managed by a group of eight law professors who regularly publish legal analysis on business topics that range from crowdfunding and social media to SEC regulations.

13. Venture Hacks

Domain Authority: 59

Venture Hacks is a blog dedicated to supporting startups and angel list companies. You can read about a broad range of topics related to startups, fundraising, venture funding, and management.

The blog is managed by venture investors Naval Ravikant and Babak Nivi, who also founded the online startup investors and jobseekers platform, AngelList.

14. Steve Blank

Domain Authority: 74

This blog by successful entrepreneur turned Ivy League professor Steve Blank discusses startup founder and investor strategies.

He also writes about his personal experiences and lessons learned, as well as some commentary about current events.

Be ready for some extensive reading because he has been blogging since 2009.

15.  The Octane Blog

Domain Authority: 72

The Octane blog is the official blog of The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).

The EO is a global network of over 12k influential entrepreneurs with 160 chapters in 50 countries.

The blog is a web portal of information and articles with the goal of helping its community to learn, grow, and lead successful businesses.

D. Business blogs about behind the scenes, funding, tools, hiring, and other management practices

16. Workplace Prof Blog

Domain Authority: 92

For anything and everything related to labor laws, head to this blog. It is managed and written by a group of business law professors. So you can be sure to learn the legal matters and their impact on your business from recognized experts.

17. The Entrepreneurial Mind

Domain Authority: 40

The Entrepreneurial Mind is the blog of Dr. Jeff Cornwall. Dr. Cornwall has broad expertise in entrepreneurship as the inaugural Jack C. Massey Chair in Entrepreneurship at Belmont University. But he is currently interested in entrepreneurial finance and entrepreneurial ethics.

In this blog, you will find not only his articles but also interviews with business owners who share the behind the scenes stories of why they started and how they manage their business.

18. The Business Ethics Blog

Domain authority: 47

This blog about business ethics (if the blog name isn’t already a dead giveaway). It features the owner’s commentary and analysis of news about corporate ethics.

If this seems a little intimidating, know that the blog is written in broader terms to benefit entrepreneurs who are not as well-versed in legalese.

The blog owner, Chris MacDonald, Ph.D., is a business ethics educator, speaker, and consultant, as well as Interim Director of the Ted Rogers MBA at Ryerson. He is also a Senior Fellow at Duke University's Kenan Institute for Ethics.

19. TaxProf Blog

Domain authority: 92

The TaxProf Blog is for business owners looking for expert advice about taxes, tax laws, assets, and financial management.

The blog has a team of well-versed contributors and is managed by Paul Caron, who is a Duane and Kelly Roberts Dean and Professor of Law at Pepperdine University School of Law.

The blog’s articles break down legalese for business owners to get more perspective on the impact of certain laws (see: The Evilness Of Section 6511) and even natural disasters (see: The Tax Consequences Of Hurricane Harvey (And Other Natural Disaster) to their business and finances. There are also commentary and analysis by Caron on current events (see: Macroeconomic And Distributional Effects Of U.S. Personal Income Tax Reforms).

20. Entrepreneurs On Fire

Domain Authority: 60

Entrepreneurs on Fire is a blog by entrepreneur and podcaster John Lee Dumas, where he interviews a featured entrepreneur for each day of the week. Each interview shares the story of an entrepreneur’s challenges, motivations, and lessons learned and are meant to help the website’s community, which Dumas calls the Fire Nation.

Dumas’s podcast, which holds over 1.7k interviews with well-known entrepreneurs such as Seth Godin, Gary Vaynerchuk, Tim Ferriss, and Barbara Corcoran, was awarded Best of iTunes.

See:

Tony Robbins helps us master the MONEY game with value bombs galore!

Barbara Corcoran shows why she is a shark in sheep’s clothing

E. Top business journals and resources

For this section, we will focus on sites of peer-reviewed journals that you can use as a resource for finding statistics, case studies, papers, analytical pieces, and even expert thought pieces. These are written by the world’s best: professionals, professors, and researchers affiliated with world-class universities and companies.

If you want to go the academic route, no other blogs can beat the resources below. Just look at those high DAs and traffic.

21. Harvard Business Review

Domain Authority: 93

The Harvard Business Review (HBR) is a 23-year old institution and non-profit subsidiary of Harvard University. It is home to thousands of regularly updated case studies, statistics, articles, and journals from experts affiliated with one of the most prestigious Universities in the world.

The good thing about HBR is they also have articles that not only tackle hard facts, but also give advice on other topics related to business, management, and careers, such as an article about motivation (What to Do When Your Heart Isn’t in Your Work Anymore) written by an Organizational Behavior professor and author. You’ll see more examples of articles written by relevant experts as you go on their blog.

HBR is a paid resource, however, and a non-member only gets three free articles while a registered but non-paying subscriber gets six a month.

22. MIT Sloan LearningEdge

Domain Authority: 95

LearningEdge is a free online resource established in 2009 mainly for educational purposes. It is affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) business school, Sloan School of Management, and is home to open access case studies.

These case studies, to quote, “highlight the decision-making process in a business or management setting.” While others are more “descriptive or demonstrative in nature, showcasing something that has happened or is happening in a particular business or management environment.”

23. OMICS International Business and Economics Journal

Domain Authority: 78

OMICS International publishes open access journals and houses over 700 peer-reviewed, open access journals. With an editorial team of business, finance and economics academics from prestigious universities around the world, this publication is one to watch.

Since one of two primary goals for the site’s launch was to “disseminate the free articles in Economics and Business Studies for research”, the site acknowledges readers to link, share, cite, and quote the published journals freely and frequently. The content is also “readily accessible to readers immediately after publication in several formats (HTML, PDF, and XML) for abstracts and full texts.

24. The London Business School Review

Domain Authority: 75

If you’re looking to quote respected experts in the business world, this is also a good place to head to.

The London Business School Review is the flagship publication of The London Business School—widely considered to be the best business school in Europe and among the top ten MBA providers globally.

The site contains videos, articles, and editorial pieces about business, management, and finance from some of the foremost thought leaders from London Business School.

See:

The quad effect: where to spot strategy traps

Are commodities worth investing in?

25. Stanford Graduate Business School

Domain Authority: 95

The Stanford Graduate Business School repository has a rich collection of business case studies that you can cite in your articles or research. This strong pool of case studies was created by the school’s faculty.

However, you can only view as much as the abstract because the full case study is accessible only to Stanford students and alumni. But if you need just the quick facts and don’t depend on the detailed breakdowns and analysis as much, you can cite straight from the abstracts. They do have the option to contact their Case Writing Office if you want to make a query.

See:

The Pfizer-Allergan Tax Inversion

Repsol and YPF (C): Recovering Value

F. Blogs by entrepreneurs whose minds you’d like to take a peek into

There are some entrepreneurs who, by the weight of their achievements, have turned themselves into a brand that many other wantrepreneurs aspire to. Here are links to some of their blogs.

26. Bill Gates

Blog name: GatesNotes

Domain authority: 79

The blog of the iconic Microsoft co-founder and consistent richest man on Forbes’ billionaires’ list. He writes about his experiences and thoughts on global issues, technology, business management, his recommended reading lists, and advocacies.

27. Guy Kawasaki

Blog name: GuyKawasaki

Domain authority: 80

Also another iconic businessman, perhaps most well-known for authoring the New York Times best-selling Rich Dad Poor Dad series. In his blog, Guy Kawasaki writes about his personal business experiences, lessons learned, advice, and also the products, services, reads, and other things that he recommends.

28. Tim Ferriss

Blog name: FourHourWorkWeek

Domain authority: 82

Tim Ferriss authored four New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller books, two of which are The 4-Hour Work Week and his most recent release, Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers.

Tim Ferriss hosts the Tim Ferriss Show podcast, which was named Best of iTunes. In his blog, he writes mostly about prominent entrepreneurs and self-improvement as it relates to business.

29. Gary Vaynerchuk

Blog name: GaryVaynerchuk

Domain authority: 75

Gary Vaynerchuk—or Gary Vee, as he is now more popularly known, is a serial entrepreneur, author, and founder of digital agency VaynerMedia. He writes mostly about motivation and self-improvement tips for entrepreneurs.

See:

Being Selfless by Being Selfish

30. Richard Branson

Blog name: Virgin.com/RichardBranson

Domain authority: 81

If you’re an entrepreneur/aspiring entrepreneur and you don’t know who Richard Branson is, you need to get outside the rock you’re living in. Richard Branson is the founder of Virgin Media (which we’ve already talked about earlier). In his blog, he writes about his advocacies and other personal advice based on his experiences.

See:

The Night Before Hurricane Irma Arrives

Update After Hurricane Irma in the BVI

31. Chris Ducker

Blog name: ChrisDucker

Domain authority: 60

Chris Ducker writes about and offers services related to personal brand building, such as hands-on training and access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs. He has written a 4-time, top bestselling book on Amazon.com, Virtual Freedom, and oversees his group of companies with over 400 employees.

See:

How to Prepare for a Speaking Gig

How to Pivot into a Personal Brand

32. Chris Brogan

Blog name: ChrisBrogan

Domain authority: 80

Chris Brogan is a speaker, social media marketing coach, and author. His book, Trust Agents: Using the Web to Build Influence, Improve Reputation, and Earn Trust, made it to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling list. He is also a contributor to Entrepreneur magazine, and he writes about social media marketing, business advice, and interviews with other entrepreneurs.

33. Neil Patel

Blog name: NeilPatel

Domain authority: 78

Neil Patel is one of the most ubiquitous names in the SEO, online and digital marketing industry. He is co-founder of the website heatmap software Crazy Egg, business and marketing blog Quicksprout, and currently has his own blog, neilpatel.com, where he writes about SEO, content and online marketing. Neil also regularly writes about startups and marketing for top online business magazines Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Inc. He has worked with the likes of Microsoft, IBM, and Thomson Reuters, and he counts Ben Huh, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Guy Kawasaki, among his peers.

34. Seth Godin

Blog name: SethGodin

Domain authority: 90

Seth Godin is the founder of online direct marketing company Yoyodyne, which was acquired by Yahoo in 1998; an event that also led to the hiring of Seth as Yahoo's vice president of direct marketing. Seth Godin eventually became one of the first iconic influencers in the digital marketing space.

He has since authored 18 bestsellers about marketing (All Marketers are Liars, The Dip, etc.) and has also been inducted into the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame in 2013. His blog contains his short, personal insights about entrepreneurship, management, and marketing.

35. Avinash Kaushik

Blog name: kaushik.net/avinash

Domain authority: 73

Avinash Kaushik is considered one of the leading experts in web analytics. The entrepreneur, author, and public speaker started out as Director of Research & Analytics at Intuit, Web Analytics. He has since written two smash hits: Web Analytics, An Hour a Day, and Web Analytics 2.0. He co-founded the online marketing education company Marketing Motive and is currently a Digital Marketing Evangelist for Google.

His blog, Occam’s Razor, is a treasure trove of insightful and analytical articles about using web analytics to measure and improve business performance.

36. Bamidele Onibalusi

Blog name: WritersInCharge

Domain authority: 45

Once upon a time, Nigerian national Bamidele wanted to earn money writing, but all he got were cheap pay and discrimination for being a non-native English speaker. Now, he is a successful blogger, freelance writer, and owner of Writers in Charge—one of the most useful and comprehensive resources for freelance writers. He has also been featured in top business and marketing magazines such as Forbes, Digital Journal, and Millionaire Magazine.

37. Pat Flynn

Blog name: SmartPassiveIncome

Domain authority: 75

Pat Flynn was an architect and had a job that he loved—for a time. But the economic downturn changed his life, uprooted him from his comfortable job, and forced him to look at other avenues to pay the bills. Serendipitously, one of Pat’s old websites—a blog about architecture that he wrote to help others reviewing for architecture exams, became his lifeline—earning money for him at a time when he needed it most. Realizing the power of this channel, Pat started his journey into starting an online business in the pursuit of passive income.

Serendipitously, one of Pat’s old websites—a blog about architecture that he wrote to help others reviewing for architecture exams, became his lifeline—earning money for him at a time when he needed it most. Realizing the power of this method, Pat started his journey into starting an online business in the pursuit of passive income.

Now, he is a successful blogger, writer, and owner of Smart Passive Income, an online resource where Pat writes about his proven strategies for optimizing and running a successful online business to earn passive income.

38. Brian Dean

Blog name: Backlinko

Domain authority: 78

Brian Dean has an interesting story. He went from nutritionist Ph.D. candidate and dietitian to a successful online entrepreneur and SEO guru. Today, he has a thriving online business on his website, Backlinko, and writes about his SEO and link building techniques. He talks about how to optimize his blog enough to show up top in search engines, boost traffic, and earn more passive income from

Today, he has a thriving online business on his website, Backlinko, and writes about his SEO and link building techniques. He talks about how to optimize his blog enough to show up top in search engines, boost traffic, and earn more passive income from his site through the products and courses that he sells.

39. James Clear

Blog name: JamesClear

Domain authority: 69

Not everything about business is about analytics, ROI, marketing, and SEO. A lot in business also depends on you—the person on the driver’s seat—the one who holds the wheel and does the steering. Do you have the right frame of mind? Are your thoughts healthy and constructive? Are your habits productive?

Enter James Clear. His work has been covered by top media outlets such as CBS, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and TIME.

With his clear, engaging writing, James weaves stories about successful entrepreneurs and influencers alongside lessons and advice about self-improvement, habit formation, and personal health—from physical to psychological. All this is designed to help you, the person managing the business, make better, well-minded decisions.

Enter James Clear. His work has been covered by top media outlets such as CBS, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and TIME.

With his clear, engaging writing, James weaves stories about successful entrepreneurs and influencers alongside lessons and advice about self-improvement, habit formation, and personal health—from physical to psychological. All this is designed to help you, the person managing the business, make better, well-minded decisions.

40. Jason Cohen

Blog name: ASmartBear

Domain authority: 55

Before being the Chief Technology Officer of WordPress Hosting company, WP Engine, Jason co-founded and sold the successful software company, SmartBear. His blog, A Smart Bear is the place to go if you want to read smart, insightful articles from a successful tech entrepreneur about business technology, how to manage startups, employees, personal health, decision-making—anything that has to do with an entrepreneur lifestyle.

G. Distinguished business and finance publications

A list of business blogs to read won’t be complete without the indispensable international publications that are best known for their business coverage. Now these are not exactly “blogs” but more professional publications, but any reading list about business won’t be complete without including these recommendations.

41. The Wall Street Journal

Domain authority: 98

What would be a more obvious recommendation than a top quality journal named after the most iconic street in Manhattan, America’s financial district, home to the country’s largest brokerages, inves, ment banks, and the New York Stock exchange? The journal is synonymous with business and financial services industry coverage. If you want to read the biggest stories in business and finance, written by the best correspondents in business and finance, then this is your top resource.

42. The Economist

Domain authority: 96

The Economist is an almost two hundred years old publication headquartered in London. Despite its magazine format, The Economist covers hard news that would benefit people in business. Its coverage is global: reporting about politics, business, finance, science, and technology, while their body of experts pen authoritative insights to make sense of how the interplay between these international issues affect the world’s economy as a whole.

43. Fast Company

Domain authority: 91

Fast Company is an online business magazine that packages itself as the more “progressive” one in this bunch. The publication focuses on more “modern” businesses—such as innovative startups in the digital, design, and tech space.

44. CNBC

Domain authority: 95

CNBC is mainly a telecommunications network. They have a dedicated business and financial news channel along with their own newswire. CNBC’s coverage is not much unlike the Wall Street Journal, but the network tries to set itself apart by taking a particular focus on financial earnings and stock market quotes.

45. Bloomberg

Domain authority: 98

Bloomberg is not an exclusive news journal, per se, but a software and information service in one. Bloomberg provides a financial analytics tool, equity trading platform, data services and news to its clients in the business and finance sector.

Wrapping up

And that's it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments section.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

