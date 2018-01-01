The Ultimate List of 34 Guest Post Outreach & Email Marketing Scripts

An outreach script can make a huge difference in the success of an outreach campaign. If you have the right subject line, you can increase your open rates dramatically. If you ask in the right way, you're more likely to get what you want. But how do you know what the "right" way is? The best bet is to piggyback off of successful companies that have done outreach before. We've collected dozens of example scripts from the best companies in sales, blogging, and email marketing - all of which you can download. There's a script for every occasion including welcome emails, promotion email, followup email, and even breakup emails. Plus reasons on why it works.

Blog post promotion template

by Groove

What Makes It Great

One thing I love about Alex's messages is that they always include an easy click to tweet. I don't see anyone else doing this but it makes perfect sense and undoubtedly increases the number of Twitter shares they get from their audience.

Blog post promotion template

What Makes It Great

Alex pretty much highlights all of the necessities in this script in light blue, however, above all he makes it personal, and this script is only sent after they spend time engaging with the influencers.

Blog post promotion example

by Coronation

What Makes It Great

Brian does a great job asking for permission before sending out the blog post, which I am not starting to see more and more of and I bet it's on account of his popularity growth. This is important because the minute people see a URL in an email they immediately are turned off.

Blog post promotion example

by Getvero

What Makes It Great

Jimmy takes the reverse approach here by going with link first. What I like is that he keeps it short and sweet so it's clear what he's asking for.

Blog post promotion example

by Startbloggingonline

What Makes It Great

The key here is relevancy. Mike notes that the recipient has engaged with something similar, and therefore it "makes sense" they he would be contacting him given that he has something that is more up to date.

Blog Post Promotion tweet example

by Startbloggingonline

What Makes It Great

This is essentially the same as above but done through Twitter. Twitter can be an equally effective means of outreach, you just have to be short about it.

Blog post promotion template

by Sparringmind

What Makes It Great

Gergory spends a lot of time engaging Derek, talking about all the ways he relates and looks up to him. It's unlikely they know eachother at this point but it feels like a message written for Derek. Even the post is angled to be directly related to something Derek said previously.

Blog post promotion example email

by Okdork

What Makes It Great

At first there's nothing out of the ordinary about Noah's email. but then you realize that the email is a follow up to a previous discussion. If you have had a discussion with someone about a topic and then do a follow up on that topic (results, or a part 2), make sure to double back and inform the original interested people.

Blog Post Promotion email template

by Okdork

What Makes It Great

Again super relevant! First he notes that he follows him on Twitter. Then he references a specific retweet. Then he references how he wrote an article that relates to the content of that retweet. It's very specific and targeted.

Conversation Invite email template

by Close.io

What Makes It Great

Steli is all about the followup, which is something from him I've started to implement more and more and am seeing great results. The key is to keep emailing until you get an answer, whether it's a yes or a no.

Sales email template

by Life-longlearner

What Makes It Great

A simple customer acquisition script. You have a problem, we have a solution, call to action to chat about it - could it be more simple?

Customer Acquisition email template

by B2Bleadblog

What Makes It Great

The takeaway here is the follow up to the call via email as a way to increase conversions.

Sales email template

by Salesfolk

What Makes It Great

This one is all in personalization. First he references an article as well as a specific trick in that article to really prove that he read it. Then he makes a custom video for them on how he can provide value to their optimization. It's genius, albeit a lot of work, but without a doubt if you want to land the bigfish clients this is the way to go.

Email follow up example

by Yesware

What Makes It Great

The benefit of using Yesware, Sidekick, or another tool to track open rates is the ability to follow up with people who opened but didn't reply. Naturally, you're going to get a fantastic response rate because you're targeting interested people.

General followup email template

by Yesware

What Makes It Great

This is pretty deep in the follow up funnel, sent after the 5th or 6th email. I like the subject line - it's definitely something I would open.

Guest post request email template

by Sparringmind

What Makes It Great

The trick to guest posting is referencing an article that did well for them, and then explaining why your proposed article will do well based on their audience's reaction to the other one.

Guest post outreach template

by Moz

What Makes It Great

Moz takes a similar approach to the above. It's not as personalized but basically spells out the standard template that you can build on after you identify the article.

Guest post outreach template

by Moz

What Makes It Great

You have to give credit to just how curt this is. It's not the type of email that I would send as a first one, and this is clearly a followup. It's bold and sometimes that's what it takes.

Guest post request template

by Moz

What Makes It Great

This is pretty much the final followup in the series. Accept, or I'll go elsewhere.

Guest post request email template

by Moz

What Makes It Great

This one works if you find yourself trying different contact information than your original attempt.

Guest Post email template

by Quicksprout

guest post outreach template

What Makes It Great

You can just tell from all of the custom fields, how personalized Neil makes every script here Neil has written hundreds of guest posts, so it's safe to say he knows what he's talking about.

Guest post outreach template

by Nohatdigital

Guest post outreach template

What Makes It Great

What I like about this is that the request comes after dialogue has been initiated by some other means. In this case they lead with an expert round up, which is a chance to feature the influencer. Now that we have his attention, let's see if we can get a guest post as well. Following providing value with a request is a brilliant strategy.

Guest Post email template

by Omnicoreagency

guest post outreach template

What Makes It Great

Another nice example of a guest post request AFTER writing a comment. Provide value, then request.

Link Building outreach email template

by Backlinko

link building outreach script

What Makes It Great

This is a great script for broken link building. He informs the author that one of his links is broken on account of the business going under - which the author probably didn't know about, and then offers his own post as an alternative.

Link Building email template

by Quicksprout

Link Building email template

What Makes It Great

This is one of those very bold subject lines that any normal person is going to open. Getting someone to open your email is literally half the battle, so this is a tactic worth looking into.

Broken link building email example

by Quicksprout

link building outreach script

What Makes It Great

Here's another broken link building script, but this time from Neil. It sounds casual, just browsing, found a broken link, oh and btw, I have a replacement 🙂

Phone Call Follow Up Script

by Yesware

What Makes It Great

You don't see this too often, but it's the try a different channel approach to following up. If phone doesn't work, try them at their email.

Product Marketing Email Template

by Nohatdigital

What Makes It Great

Here's one of ours for getting product reviews. It's used to ask people who commented on an article to see if they would be interested in product reviews. I like how in comments the name and website are clearly stated, and of course the person is engaged and relevant on account of them leaving a comment.

Thank You Follow Up email

by Boostblogtraffic

What Makes It Great

Notice how this outreach script asks for nothing. Sure it mentions the post you wrote and of course leads the door open for the person to check it out or share it, but it doesn't technically ask for anything. It just mentions how the author got value out of the recipient's strategy.

What Makes It Great

A good old welcome email. How are you onboarding your users? Getting to them right away and understand what they're looking to get out of the product is clutch for getting them to convert from trial to paid.

Breakup Email template

by Close.io

What Makes It Great

Sometimes you just have to cut customers off. This is a way to go back with inactives and force them to engage, or stop taking up space.

Welcome Email Example

by Getvero

What Makes It Great

A very nice welcome email from Basecamp. It tells them exactly what they need to know, and, in a PS, asks for more information if they're willing to give it.

Welcome Email template

by Webmarketingtoday

What Makes It Great

Again with a welcome email. Here are your details, and here's what you should do next - simple.

Backlinks Request email template

by Link Almighty

What Makes It Great

Addressed her properly, showed credibility and provided brief information about what they were offering.

Welcome Email example

by Verticalresponse

What Makes It Great

This may just be the prettiest welcome email I've ever seen. I also like how it has clear, delineated steps for the user to take, as if they're on a journey - which they are.

Pre-publish Outreach template

by Artofemails

What Makes It Great

Instead of fighting the uphill battle of convincing someone (or their tech person) to edit an already published post, pitch your article while a company is planning future posts.

Content Upgrade email template

by Artofemails

What Makes It Great

I like how you can create a content such as checklist, infographic, etc. for related articles on your topic and offer it to someone you'd like a back link from.

