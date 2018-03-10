How to Automatically Share Post on Facebook

The importance of social networking site to the success of a blog can never be over-estimated, and one of those social networking sites is Facebook.

Facebook is no doubt the largest social networking site out there and a great hub for getting more traffic to our blog.

But to get that traffic you need to share post on facebook.

Today, in this post, I will be sharing with you 3 best ways to Share Post on Facebook.

There are several ways of linking a blog to facebook, but from my experience over the years, I have found 3 ways that I believe works best when it comes to Facebook-Blog syndication.

Let's see how to Automatically share a blog post to Facebook.

#1. Networked Blogs

Networked Blogs is a user-generated blog directory and syndication tools for publishers.

Networked Blogs a Facebook App that lets you connect your blog to facebook and automatically syndicate your content to your Facebook Fan page, Facebook Profiles and also twitter.

Networked Blogs is quite easy to set up, all you need is your blog FEED URL and you are good to go.

I personally use Networked blog for syndicating my blog content and believe me, it has been really effective for linking your blog to facebook.

Join Networked blogs

#2. RSS Graffiti

RSS Graffiti is also a facebook APP and a bit similar to Networked blogs.

RSS Graffiti is being used by a lot of bloggers and it is really a cool and easy way to automatically link your blog to facebook.

Automatic syndication using RSS Graffiti is quite easy, all you need to do is to follow the steps outline on the App page and you will be done in few minutes.

You will be needing your blog Feed URL only for you to set it up.

Join RSS Graffiti

#3. DLVR.IT

DLvr.it is an App that I discovered a long time ago and I have since been in love with it.

Dlvr.it is a great app that lets you automatically connect your blog to facebook and other major social networking sites like twitter, linkedin and Google plus.

Dlvr.it has a lot of features and fine-tuning options that you can use to control how your blog connect are syndicated across Facebook and other social networking sites.

You can set the post type, add prefix, suffix and so much more.

I have been using Dlvr.it and am still using it for my blog syndication.

The tool is quite easy to setup and it is very effective.

Join DLVR.it

Over to you

Here are my personal recommended tools for automatic syndication of your blog to facebook,

I have found these 3 ways to work well for me and I believe they will work well for you too.

Do you have any other you use to Automatically link your blog to facebook?

Kindly share it with us in the comments.