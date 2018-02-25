Bad Template: How Not to Sabotage Your Outreach

Posted by Lisa Lepki | Last Modified: February 25, 2018

Outreach is a key element in your online marketing strategy.

Influencers can help you broaden your reach exponentially with a single tweet or backlink.

Making connections, spreading influence, and maximizing your online visibility through amazing content can boost your brand quickly.

However, bad content will sabotage your hard-earned outreach efforts, eliminating any progress you made.

Here are 10 instances of bad content that will sabotage your outreach efforts and what you should do instead.

#1—Awful first sentences

You have around one-tenth of a second to make an impression. A lame first sentence will cause most to click away.

For example, Hubspot says starting an outreach email with "My name is…" or "I work for…" is not only boring and unoriginal, most people aren’t interested, frankly.

Other phrases like "Did you know…" or "I’ve been thinking…" put a reader off immediately because they don’t really want to know what you’ve been thinking about.

Awful first sentences are like a huge neon sign blinking on and off that reads "I’m trying to get something from you."

Unless, of course, you’re representing a large, internationally-known corporation, which could be a door-opener.

Instead, start your email with "[Person’s name] recommended we get in touch" or "You posted a great article on X in the Y group on LinkedIn yesterday."

The trick is to personalize the first sentence, which means you should begin your sentence with "You" rather than "I."

You’ll have a better chance of catching someone’s attention if you dive right into your message.

#2—Awful endings

Much like first sentences, ending your outreach efforts can make a difference in response rates.

The average person gets over 200 emails a day; you need a way to stand out from the crowd.

An ending can keep you top of mind for a variety of reasons—make it a good one.

Neuromarketing quoted a study that found safe-bet endings are "cheers," "kinds regards," and "best," which range from 14.5%, 13.5%, and a 7.8% increase in response rate, respectively.

But you can do better.

Your email’s closing should give context to your outreach. In particular, thankful closings prompt the best response rates:

  • Thanks in advance—38.3% increase
  • Thanks—32.6% increase
  • Thank you—21.9% increase

Gratitude is always good for boosting positive emotions between you and your recipient, and it sets an expectation of cooperation.

#3—Focus on benefits

Don’t focus on presenting every feature of your product. Going on ad nauseam is the swiftest way to get your email deleted.

Instead, tell them a story about how others have benefitted from using your product.

People respond to stories according to Harvard Business Review, especially stories about others just like themselves who have succeeded or overcome obstacles.

Give your reader an idea or a mental image of how you can help him and make it worth his valuable time.

You want to show how your recipient can benefit from responding to your email.

Always offer something that is equal to or more valuable than their time.

This is a great example of an outreach pitch that made me want to collaborate (even though there is a typo in the first sentence!):

#4—Average ideas or content

Build your outreach efforts on solid, fresh, and original ideas and content.

Asking someone you don’t know to share average ideas or content will never get you the outreach you need.

In fact, the person on the receiving end will likely never look at another email from you.

Take the time to be creative and original.

Put forward your best ideas or content, no matter where or who you’re targeting.

In fact, the more you create targeted content for outreach, the better your response rate.

The Daily Egg has an excellent post on how to make it so good that they can’t say no to your offer and will be inspired to share your link or article.

Perhaps the worst thing you can do is copy and paste your outreach content.

You get in trouble when you forget to remove copy targeting other influencers or target markets from your content, proving that your campaign is staged and impersonal.

You don’t want influencers to think that they’re part of a cookie-cutter outreach operation.

#5—Sloppy communications and content

Nothing makes you look more amateur than poorly-written, error-filled content.

If you can’t be bothered to take the time to edit and proofread your writing, then don’t bother sending it.

They will hit delete before they even reach the end.

You need to use an editing tool to strengthen and polish every piece of writing before you push send.

Even the best writers and editors make technical and stylistic gaffes that take their content from outstanding to mediocre.

An editing tool like ProWritingAid will capture multiple ways to improve your writing that you’re just too close to your work to catch.

#6—Divergent target markets

Let’s say, for example, you are working on an outreach campaign for a company that offers custom-made holidays.

Don’t direct your outreach efforts at a website that specialises in shoes.

While some people might like to have new shoes before leaving on holiday, most will not see a connection.

You need to find the communities that share your target market.

Make it very clear in your outreach emails how and where your communities overlap online.

The best outreach campaigns will have a well-thought-out marketing plan in advance of reaching out to influencers.

If you want a great response, show influencers how everything is laid out in front of them and the interconnections between their audience and your target market.

It will help them make their decision quicker and easier, saving time and helping to deliver awesome results.

#7—Mass emails

Sending out generic mass emails is spam, regardless of your intent.

Good outreach practices do not include the scattergun approach of sending vague emails to a lot of individuals you don’t follow or found at random.

Especially with influencers, give them credit for being able to tell that you have merely replaced the name at the top of a mass email and sent it to them.

If your business or content doesn’t mesh with the content they produce, you won’t connect or get a link back.

This is an example of an email I received this morning (I’ve blocked the names and specific websites):

They haven’t bothered to find out my name or mention anything about our product.

The example content has nothing to do with our area of expertise.

I didn’t even bother to respond.

Instead, carefully target people whose work you know and follow and who have similar interests or expertise.

Any good outreach program relies on a mutually beneficial relationship, so make sure you’re being deliberate and strategic with your outreach efforts.

Let them know what you can offer that will be beneficial to them.

To compare, I receive the email below on the same day. It’s clearly been customized specifically for me:

It’s not perfect but I will definitely reply and see if we can work together.

Personalizing your communication and including relevant links to content on an influencer’s website will help show that you are familiar with their audience and what they like to see.

#8—Too many (or not enough) options

It’s always good to give your readers choices for calls to action.

What can sabotage your efforts is giving one terse call to action or so many that they have analysis paralysis.

Go for somewhere in the middle such as a 2-3 item limit.

This avoids the hard sell of a single call to action (such as "Let me know the date that works best for a phone call").

It also avoids offering them so many alternatives that they put your email aside to think about later.

#9—Clickbait subject lines

Gimmicky subject lines that are nothing more than clickbait will sabotage not only your outreach efforts, but also any future campaigns.

For example, you may get emails with a subject line like:

  • "RE: ____________" where the subject leads you to believe it’s part of an earlier email thread
  • "Your copy is enclosed" with a link to a standard opt-in form in exchange for your personal information
  • An astonishing statement that doesn’t relate to the email’s content

You want to honestly and transparently grab readers’ attention.

If you think your subject lines may sabotage your outreach, send your emails to team members, peers, or colleagues first.

Get their feedback on subject lines and body content before sending out emails.

#10—Making it about social media instead of the relationship

Influencers are not in the position to simply collect a paycheck for helping out on a media campaign.

They want to create relationships with brands and people.

That’s generally how they became influencers in the first place.

So an outreach campaign with any influencer must benefit both your brand and theirs.

The only way to accomplish that is through a relationship.

The beauty of developing a relationship is that an influencer is more likely to talk about your brands in real life, beyond merely posting about it.

A relationship can drive an influencer to go above and beyond, especially if they feel a connection to what your brand stands for.

Get influencers personally invested in your vision and mission, and they’ll feel compelled to live it and promote it.

Conclusion

Remember, outreach—if it’s done thoughtfully— is beneficial to your prospects.

You are offering them something that they can use in their marketing efforts.

Think about what they would make their jobs easier and offer that.

If you follow the tips above, you will be less likely to sabotage your efforts with bad content and more likely to increase your open and conversion rates.

Lisa Lepki is the Editor of the ProWritingAid blog. A word nerd, she loves the technical elements of writing almost as much as the writing itself. Her work can be found on Writer’s Digest, bookbaby.com, The Write Life, and DIYAuthor.

How to Write an Apology Email After a Newsletter Disaster

Posted by Christoph Engelhardt | Last Modified: February 13, 2018

Imagine the following: Your life is great. You announced a new sale to your mailing list just now, anticipating a nice little bump in sales.

But within minutes your phone starts buzzing with incoming emails: People are writing you back in anger because you messed up the sales link!

They are seriously pissed.

And you are scrambling to correct your mistake as fast as possible, already dreading the prospect of writing another email to apologize.

Look: No one loves writing apology emails.

But someone has to - and done right, they can dramatically lower the negative impact of your marketing snafu.

So let's get this show on the road and talk about the dos and don'ts when it comes to apology emails.

When NOT to send an apology email

First, before we discuss when and how to send an apology via email, let us first talk about when you're NOT required/supposed to write one.

For starters, you shouldn't send an apology email each time you hide a tyypo in your emails or yo grammer ain't up to snuff.

Seriously, those mistakes can and do happen.

Take it in stride and make sure to proofread your emails the next time.

When you accidentally send the same email twice

Secondly, if you, by accident, send the same email twice, I wouldn't necessarily send another apology email right away.

Rather, include the apology at the start of the next regular email.

However, if you flood your reader's inboxes, that's a totally different topic.

For example, The School of the Art Institute of Chicago had a hiccup at their ESP resulting in 131,000 contacts getting the same email between 11 and 16 times within a 30-minute time frame.

Such an accident clearly warrants an apology - don't you think so?

When you accidentally send the wrong coupon or promo code

If you made the mistake of sending a misspelled coupon code, don't stress.

Add the misspelled variant with the same discount/offer into your backend.

This will enable you to continue to capture those sales.

When you include a broken link

Next, if you include a broken link and are able to fix it within minutes of sending the email, you likely don't need to apologize to your whole list with another email.

Instead, you can either apologize in the next email or send an apology email right away - but only to the part of your mailing list that opened and clicked the broken link.

How to fix a broken link in an email

You're probably wondering how you are going to fix a broken link in an email that is already out the door.

It's quite easy, when you think about it.

Chances are that the link is pointing to the wrong URL on your own website.

Say you wanted to link to https://www.saasemailmarketing.net/monthly-contest/,

but you have a typo and instead it's https://www.saasemailmarketing.net/monthly-contset/ in your email.

Bummer 🙁

The way you fix this is to add a redirect from /monthly-contset/ to /monthly-contest/.

How you do this depends on your webserver, but here's a page on Wikipedia about server-side redirect.

My friend Justin Mason is running an ecommerce site for custom bottled water and he told me about a use case:

For those if you without access to your server (ie. Shopify/SquareSpace/Wix/Hosted WordPress etc.), there is another option. Clone your target page and set a custom url (or url slug as its sometimes called) with the "broken url" ie. /monthly-conset/. This second page would enable you to rapidly capture what would otherwise amount to lost sales, conversions, and unhappy customers.

Example:

If you're staging the whole thing to increase your numbers

Now this is something that I'll never quite understand, but some people make "mistakes" purposefully in their emails - just so they can send an apology email.

The logic behind this is that a sales/marketing email doesn't get much attention from readers - but an apology email does.

So they deliver their real pitch in the apology email to increase their conversion rate.

If you're doing this, stop now!

Is the short-term increase in sales really worth the long-term damage to your brand? Didn't think so.

When to send an apology email

With the bad ideas out of the way, let's focus on when it's wise to send an apology email.

When you can't fix the broken link (in time)

Re-imagine the scenario of you sending an email with a broken link. Now imagine you're hitting "Send" and then you head out to grab lunch with your colleagues on the other side of town - because where else do they make such a fantastic seafood risotto?

So two hours and a tall Double Chocolaty Chip Creme Frappucino later, you sit back down at your computer to an inbox of 2,837 unread emails.

This time, there's no way around sending an apology email.

If you accidentally charged customers

Let me tell you about the worst snafu I had with my own SaaS app - LinksSpy.com - (so far):

Basically, I had messed up the cancellation code and users were cancelling without their subscription being deleted.

Took me a while to realize what had happened, too.

As it turned out, I had charged 4-5 customers for up to two months after they had cancelled. Oopsie...

You bet I did write each and every one an email.

Here's one of them:

When you said something rude and/or offensive

Another good reason to send an apology email is when you went full Trump on your mailing list.

Something like what happened to AppSumo a while ago:

I'm not going to point fingers at anyone here. Sure, making jokes about people's diseases is offensive.

But personally, I think that kind of misjudgment just happens sometimes.

Sometimes, when you try to be funny, you overstep boundaries.

As long as you apologize - and believe me, AppSumo aced their apology email - everything's okay (at least in my book).

We will analyze their apology email in a moment.

How to write this apology email

Let's get to the meat and potatoes: How does one write a good "Oopsie" email?

Calm down

First order of business: Keep calm and apologize. Sure, you effed up.

But chances are that you didn't eff up royally.

Or at least not as bad as those guys who used a hashtag against domestic abuse to promote pizza:

BTW, here are some more social media screwups by big brands to make you feel better.

Be personal

I guess it's obvious, but I'd rather spell it out just in case:

You can NOT send an apology email from an unattended mailbox - ever.

Don't you dare send an apology email from "no-reply@".

If you do, well, I'll let Liam Neeson take it from here:

Think about it: How would you feel if the apology came from a no-reply email address?

So what can you do better? Ideally, send the email from a personal inbox.

At the very least, send it from your team inbox, but sign it with a real person.

Apologize (d'oh!)

Listen: When you write the email, cut back on that commercialese.

Forget about "leveraging" "minor setbacks" to improve "customer satisfaction."

Tell your readers that you goofed up.

Apologize, like, you know... use the damn word: "We apologize for..."

A more light-hearted "Oopsie" is also fine, if it's consistent with your brand and it was just a minor mistake.

Provide updated information

Beyond apologizing, provide updated information if applicable.

So if you sent the wrong link or discount code, send the correct link/code along.

If you mentioned a wrong date or location for an event, provide the correct one now.

Be empathetic

Basically, don't go all Trump (I swear that guy is a gold mine for anecdotes) and tell the pregnant widow of a fallen soldier that he "knew what he was signing up for."

Use some empathy: What words would you expect to hear if you were in your reader's position?

If you hurt someone with your words or actions, consider a way you can go beyond just saying sorry. Maybe you can donate to a worthy cause?

Explain the steps you're taking to prevent future mistakes

Lastly, make sure to let your readers know about the steps you are taking to ensure the same (and similar) mistakes won't happen again.

In many cases, email readers are scanning the message.

A few bold words or bullet-list points can help drive eyes towards the most important part of the message.

I've dedicated a separate section to things you can do to prevent future mistakes, so y'all have to be patient a little more. 😉

I'm in a hurry. Give me some good apology emails I can copy!

Okay, I get it: You've just goofed up and need some fresh help - pronto!

Here are some inspirations:

Dissecting AppSumo's apology email

First, Let's look at how AppSumo styled their apology email:

As you can see from my comments on that picture, this apology email is stunningly written.

I mean, look at that: They apologize twice, they don't try to play it down, they take responsibility, they try to right their wrongdoing, etc.

This email has everything.

Apologizing after you DoS'd your reader's inboxes

Earlier, I was telling you about that one time when the School of the Art Institute of Chicago bombarded their subscriber's inboxes with 11-16 emails in 30 minutes.

Want to read their apology? Of course you do!

Here it goes:

Again, I think that was a pretty solid apology email. Or when was the last time someone wrote a haiku for you to apologize? Never? Sounds about right.

Even more good examples

Here's a great compilation of 6 cleverly written emails that you can use to craft your own apology email.

Avoiding apology emails in the future

Here's the thing: Writing apology emails isn't all too complicated.

You just have to actually mean it, follow the steps laid out above, and take liberal inspiration from the examples provided here.

But the important part is how you handle things after you hit “Send” on that apology email.

How do you prevent it from happening again in a month?

How do you prevent someone else on the team from making the same mistake?

Do a post-mortem analysis to find the root cause

First, you need to find the reason why your marketing went off the rails - you need to find the root cause.

A fantastic way to find the root cause is a method termed the "5 Whys." Here's a video explaining the process:

Okay, just kidding.

But it's a great video, nonetheless.

Well, here's an article explaining the process.

Here's an example to find the root cause for an apology email.

Why did we send out an apology email?

Because Chris put a broken link in the winter sale email.

Why did Chris put a broken link in the email?

Because Chris is an idiot. Because Chris added a link with a merge field in the URL, made a small typo in the merge field, and no one reviewed the email before it went out.

Why was there no review for outgoing marketing emails?

Because it's a one-person shop and there simply isn't a co-worker to review things.

Chris also didn't use any software to catch errors as there was no formal review process or checklist.

See, it doesn't always have to be exactly 5 whys. If you find the root cause after 3 whys, that's okay. If you need to ask 7 whys, that's good, too.

Have a formal review process or a checklist

Now, with the root cause established, it's easy for Chris to write a checklist outlining the review process.

It doesn't have to be fancy. Something like this will suffice as a starting point:

  1. Use a tool like Grammarly or Hemingway to correct typos and grammar mistakes or improve readability
  2. Send a test email to your Send Check It address and fix any reported bugs
  3. Send yourself a test email
  4. Click every link in the test email
  5. Double-check the subscriber segment
  6. Check the plain text view for errors
  7. Are all images working?

A few words on the tools mentioned here:

For starters, Grammarly helps you fix your grammar and spelling with a super cool user interface.

Secondly, Hemingway rates the readability of your text and tells you which sentences to split up, which adverbs to avoid, etc.

I usually aim for a readability score of between 7 and 10. (This text has a 7 – check!)

Lastly, Send Check It gives you a custom email address where you can test send your marketing emails.

It then checks your emails for messed-up merge tags (e.g. |F_NAME| instead of |FNAME|) or broken links.

They also have an email subject line checker for your marketing emails.

You can add more points to this list - e.g. "Has one clear call-to-action?" or "Test on mobile devices" - but this is okay for now.

Conclusion

Writing a solid apology email isn't that hard and with this handy guide, you'll get it done in 30 minutes or less.

Christoph is the author of the SaaS Email Marketing Handbook and the founder of LinksSpy.com. In his spare time, he loves hiking and astro phototography

How to Do Guest Posting | High Value Traffic and Authority

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

A lot of Ninja Outreach subscribers ask: how can you use Ninja Outreach for content marketing?

One of our favorite answers to that? Guest posting.

You see, guest posting is one of the fastest, most low-cost methods of content marketing.

Neil Patel has called it the best inbound marketing strategy.

Brian Harris from VideoFruit received over 1.7k visits and over 200 subscribers (a 12% overall conversion rate) from a single guest post on OKdork.

And even in the case of our CEO, Dave Schneider, a single guest post he published on a high-ranking website brought Ninja Outreach more than two dozen app signups, hundreds of visitors, and a conversion rate twice as high as our norm.

Below is a screenshot of all referral traffic our guest posts have sent us so far.

As you can see, with over 6k visits, guest blogging is our third highest source of referral traffic to date.

And all that came from only around 10 guest posts.

Imagine if you could scale that up even further?

That’s where Ninja Outreach shines.

It helps you scale up your guest posting campaigns by streamlining the process of researching for prospects, managing prospect lists, and tracking all your email outreach.

Now let’s show you how that’s done in the tool with an in-depth walkthrough.

Prospecting for Guest Post Opportunity

The NinjaOutreach Promotions tab is the best place to start looking for prospects to promote your business to.

Say you’re selling an anti-aging eye cream product and are looking to get more traffic to your site via guest posts.

Go to Prospecting > Promotions and use the keyword, “skin care blogs.”

Why?

Skin care blogs with an audience of skin care aficionados are the best type of traffic to attract since they would also be the most likely to be interested in an anti-aging eye cream product.

Another tip:

To find more prospects, use broader, niche-based keywords such as “beauty blogs” or “skin care bloggersinstead of something so specific like “anti-aging cream.”

Using tags and filters to narrow your search

When prospecting, you need to filter out certain items so you can refine your search results.

Enter Ninja Outreach and tags and advanced filters.

Underneath the search menu are several filters to help produce more relevant results.

If you click “Blogger,” for example, Ninja Outreach will include results that specifically have the word “blogger,” “blog,” or “blogging” on the site’s bio page.

Since you’re targeting beauty bloggers, click “Include.”

On the other hand, if you click “Exclude” Company, Ninja Outreach will not include any pages that have “company,” “companies,” or “agency” on their bio page.

There are also Advanced Filters to narrow results by location, page and domain type, SEO, and social media metrics.

For your guest posting campaign, you’ll want to connect with bloggers who’ve been in the space for some time and have decent social media engagement.

So, set the domain authority (DA) to a minimum of 25, and social media shares per post to a minimum of 1k.

Note - all filters should be considered in the context of how many results you’re getting i.e if you aren’t getting a lot of results for a particular keyword you might want to loosen up the filters.

To make sure you can reach out to your prospects faster, narrow your results to display only the prospects with available contact info.

And, in case you’re wondering—yes, you can use advanced search operators in NinjaOutreach.

For example, you can try these to look for guest post opportunities:

  • [Your-Topic] inurl:/guest-post/
  • [Your-Topic] inurl:category/guest-post/
  • [Your-Topic] intitle:guest post

Then, replace the keywords in bold above with these variations below:

  • guest post
  • guest-post
  • guest posts
  • guest-posts
  • write-for-us
  • write for us
  • guest post guidelines
  • guest-post-guidelines
  • guest contributor
  • guest-contributor

Social Influencers

Our Social Influencers prospecting engine crawls Twitter and Instagram data. So, it’s best used for finding social media influencer profiles on social media.

Just go to Prospecting > Social Influencers, type your keyword, use the necessary tags and filters, then hit Search.

Note that you can also sort results according to name, location, and number of followers.

You can play around with your keywords and filters until you’ve identified the influencer bloggers you want to reach out to.

Adding Prospects

Once you’re done searching, you need to save your prospects into an outreach list.

To do that, just click the plus sign close to your target prospect’s card.

To instantly save all results into your list, click Save All. And if you want to bulk save multiple (but not all) prospects, tick the checkbox in the far left corner of each prospect card.

You’ll then be prompted to save your chosen prospect/s into a list.

If you’re creating the list for the first time, just create a new list name and hit Save.

If you’re adding prospects to an existing list, just choose which one from the dropdown menu and hit Save.

If you’re going to create a new list, just enter the name for your new list in the input field beside the dropdown.

Below, I chose my test list of beauty bloggers “Anti Aging Cream Prospects.”

Just hit Save, and you’re done adding prospects to your list.

Crafting Your Guest Post Pitch

Ninja Outreach has a ready-made template for most scenarios, guest posting included.

For starters go to Outreach > Templates to see our preliminary list of template examples.

Here’s one example of our basic Interview/Podcast Request templates.

For even more pre-written templates, go to Create Template.

Once you see the popup, click Load a Pre-Written Template and choose which template fits your purpose from the dropdown.

Of course, you can also choose to forego the pre-written templates and just type up your own from scratch.

Tutorial on creating custom templates

After that, just fill up the rest of the required information.

Finally, at the bottom of the Create New Template popup, you can choose to track certain analytics of your email, such as open and click rate.

If you click Make CAN-SPAM Compliant, you’ll get a pop-up that will require you to input unsubscribe information.

When you’re done preparing your template, just click Save!

To start setting up your campaigns, integrate your email with NinjaOutreach, then read the rest of these quick tutorials on:

Viewing Your Campaign Summary

So, you’ve launched your first guest posting campaign.

What next?

You’d probably want to monitor this campaign, of course.

To view a summary of data about your ongoing campaign, click Outreach Mode.

Active Campaigns displays all your currently active campaigns. This gives you an overview of where you’re at with each campaign, such as:

  • How many emails you’ve sent per day
  • How many prospects you’ve reached in your overall list so far
  • How you’re progressing; if you’re in the main, first follow-up, or second follow-up stage
  • Etc

The pause button lets you pause any active campaign, while the play button enables you to resume.

Once your campaign is done, it will go under the Archived Campaigns section.

Viewing Campaign Results

Finally, your guest posting campaign is done, and you want to see the results.

Maybe you’re interested in seeing your success rate; perhaps you want to make a case study about it.

Whatever the case, you can go to Outreach > Inbox Mode, then choose the prospect list you want to review.

Alternatively, you can go to the upper left corner of the app and click Notifications.

Here, you’ll see drop-down alerts of all the activities in your campaign.

You’ll get notifications on things such as:

  • Emails sent
  • Replies found
  • Followups
  • Dues
  • Etc

Managing Blogger Relationship Labels

When managing your prospects, you need to have some way to quickly identify them with once they reply and start a conversation with you.

That’s where NinjaOutreach’s Relationship labels come in.

You can choose from preset Relationship labels, such as if a prospect has agreed to your guest post request or has left a comment on your blog.

Alternatively, you can manually add your own relationship label if you can’t find what you need in the presets.

For example, once you go through notifications of your campaign results, you may see one of the beauty bloggers you contacted has replied with a message like this:

You can now add a custom label like: “Blogger agreed to set up a call for further discussion.”

As your conversation progresses, you can update these labels to reflect the development in your relationship.

For example, once beauty blogger finally agrees to let you guest post...

You can now update your relationship label with the Ninja Outreach preset, “Blogger agreed to publish guest post.”

Then, once published, update your relationship label with “Blogger published guest post.”

To bulk edit the data on your prospects, go to Lists > Lists of Prospects and choose your target list.

This will load all your prospects in that list. Just choose which ones you’d like to build edit, then check the boxes at the far left side of each prospect card.

For example, if you want to change the relationship label of several prospects from nothing to
Contact with Blogger - Emailed,” just click the side boxes on each of the prospects’ cards, click the edit button.

You’ll see a popup and from this, you’ll see the things you can edit in bulk.

Choose relationships and the right label from the dropdown.

Tutorial on managing your prospect relationships and history.

The relationship labeling feature is handy because it lets you view a summary of all your prospect interactions as you go along.

From there you can see the dates, frequency, and nature of the interactions you’ve had.

Knowing all this makes for better analytics, more personalized conversations and, frankly, helps avoid embarrassing miscommunication.

Imagine if you mistakenly send the same outreach email to the same blogger who already published your guest post.

You could get lucky and they may be cool about it, but some might take offense.

You may even get a reply like this:

Embarrassing fail, right?

An interaction like that could probably cost you some goodwill points with your prospect.

But with Ninja Outreach relationship labeling, you can keep things like this on track.

So the next time you reach out to this prospect, you can refer to your history, such as the guest post of yours that they published.

As you can see, this time, you’re not reaching out to your prospect as a complete stranger (or dunce).

You’re someone that they’ve already had a productive collaboration with before!

As they say in the marketing world, warm leads always convert better.

Finally, there are several terms you will encounter as you use the tool.

Below are their definitions, which you should remember when analyzing Ninja Outreach metrics:

  • Replies - prospects who replied to your email
  • Follow-up due - prospects who have not replied after 3,7,14 days of receiving your first outreach email
  • Clicked a link - prospects who clicked any link in your email
  • Never Opened - prospects who haven’t opened your email
  • Never Replied - prospects who haven’t replied to any of your emails
  • Not Contacted - prospects you haven’t contacted yet
  • Opened an email - prospects who opened an email
  • Sent Messages - prospects who were sent an email

Any questions?

So, there you have it! Hope this helped you understand how you can use our tool for your next guest posting campaign.

If there’s anything else you still need help with, feel free to reach out to us.

Our Customer Support Ninjas are always ready to assist you!

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing the strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

Effectively Manage Your Outreach Campaigns for Multiple Clients & Teammates

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: January 8, 2018

Having to manage multiple clients, outreach campaigns, and teams can be stressful. But it is also usually a good sign.

It means business is doing great.

Luckily, Ninja Outreach helps alleviate the burden of managing multiple team members and projects so you can enjoy the benefit of growth without the hassle.

From prospecting, to outreach, relationship building, and campaign management - we’ve got you covered.

So with that in mind, read on as we walk you through the different methods you can use within the app to help you manage multifaceted campaigns.

How to Organize Different Campaigns Into Lists

Before anything else, you should have already integrated your email with NinjaOutreach.

Also, make sure you’ve already invited your team members to collaborate with you on certain projects.

Done?

Let’s start.

First, always group your prospects into lists.

That way, you won’t mix up prospects for Client A with prospects you’ve gathered for Client B, or prospects for a tech survey and prospects for a fashion roundup.

Also, when it comes to creating your lists, you should have a designated pattern of file naming to keep everyone in your team on the same page..

It’s obvious enough, but in the midst of a ton of work, this simple fact is something most busy organizations tend to forget.

You can’t have Team Member A naming one list according to the date of a deadline while Team Member B names lists according to client name, can you?

It’s simple, actually.

When you’re doing prospecting for Client A, save your prospects into a list and name that list accordingly.

If you’re prospecting for a particular campaign with a particular deadline, then give it an easily identifiable name.

You can always view the status of your various campaign projects by going to Lists > Lists of Prospects

To edit prospects in a particular list, go to Prospects > Lists of Prospects, then click the prospect list you’d like to review.

Clicking the name of the list will take you to the Your Prospects section, where you will be able to review the prospects or modify other data in that list.

Clicking the trash button of a prospect card will remove that prospect from your list.

Clicking the edit button will let you modify any other data related to that prospect such as tags, notes, contact info, URLs, etc., while clicking the person icon will let you update your relationship status with the prospect.

If you click on More properties, you can modify more of you prospect’s data in this expanded section below:

Clicking on either of the tabs in the prospect card will expand the card to display the data related to each of those tabs.

Clicking the Profile tab will show SEO and social media metrics.

Clicking the Relationships tab will show the relationship history with the prospect. (More on this later.)

Clicking notes will show other instructions related to the prospect that can’t be condensed into tags or relationship labels.

If you have a website URL saved in your prospect’s card, clicking RSS will show the RSS feed of this website, or its latest posts.

You can also select multiple lists at once, for example, all the lists belonging to one client.

Next, let’s take a look at how you can keep multiple teammates on the same page for projects you handle together.

How to Effectively Collaborate with Teammates

According to a principle coined in the ‘70s, adding too many people to a project could ultimately end up slowing it down.

This principle is called Brooks’ Law, and it was originally applied to software project management.

Evidently, this also applies to most collaborative projects.

But if you need to accomplish bigger things for more clients, you can’t subsist on only one team—let alone one person.

So if you’re to hire more people, how do you work around these aforementioned project management setbacks?

Our answer: Try to leave as many points of reference for each other as you can.

To alleviate that, we allow notes, tags, and relationship statuses in the tool.

Tags are labels attached to a prospect for the purpose of easier identification.

You can use these tags to help you get more accurate and filtered search for prospects such as tags for niche, location, or prices ($50-$100, $100-$200) that the influencer charges.


Ex. Blogger, Influencer, Executive, etc.

Relationship Status shows a relationship between you and a prospect. It can depict your relationship history with a prospect, but should ideally be used more to indicate where the prospect sits in relation to the campaign itself.

Ex. Emailed, Replied, Followup due (3, 7, 14 Days), Clicked a link, Blogger agreed to guest post, Left a comment on their blog, Shared post on Twitter, Contact with blogger - Skype/phone, etc.

Notes are things that can't really be explained in a few words and therefore don't make good tags or relationships.

So, there is an area reserved for these custom descriptions in each prospect card that you or a teammate can type in.

Ex.
Do not contact this prospect in the next two expert roundup campaigns. He is asking for a high
sponsored fee. He prefers to contribute on guest posts.

Do not contact this prospect in the next product review campaign. She is not interested in this kind of campaign because she thinks that is a complete waste of time.

Tips on using Tags, Relationship Statuses, and Notes

Tip 1. Define tags and relationship status nomenclature across all team members so everyone is using the same keywords/terms otherwise to avoid confusion.

Tip 2. Create a general document for reference where all the different 'types' of tags and relationship statuses are defined.

Tip 3. When starting a new campaign, clear the previous relationship status so that the outreach coordinator starts fresh.

Tip 4. Do not clear any global definition tags that apply to the influencer in any case, such as tags like Blogger, Influencer, Tech Journalist, and the like. Delete things that change like prices, location, or response deadlines.

Now, imagine this scenario:

You’ve just finished an outreach campaign and you’ve already gotten some replies.

One of the prospects has agreed to publish a guest post from you, and wants you to send some topic ideas and outlines by a certain date.

Another team member is in charge of content, so you have to leave her this information.

So, go to the Lists > Lists of Prospects tab, and choose the list that this prospect belongs to.

Hover over the prospect’s card and click Notes. This enlarges the card and lets you type your notes into the input field.

For example, you can address your teammate (let’s call her Hannah) and say something like: “Hey Hannah, this blogger has agreed to let us guest post in his blog.

He wants us to send him some topic with outline ideas by [date].

If you click enter, NinjaOutreach will save the notes and even record the date the note was made and who made it.

So now, you’ve successfully left instructions for your teammate, Hannah.

As soon as Hannah becomes available, she can access it on her own time without you having to wait for her or get pulled out of a new task you’re working on just to brief her.

But before you leave this task, there’s something else you should know, and that’s how to update Relationship labels.

How to manage Relationship statuses with prospects

NinjaOutreach has a few ways of filtering prospects.

Let’s start with two: The Relationship label, and tags.

The Relationship label lets you add a tag to define the progress of your relationship with a prospect.

Have you already sent an email to this and this prospect?

Has this and this prospect already replied, declined, agreed to your proposal? Is this prospect completely fresh?

For some things we automatically handle it, such as contacting the prospect by email.

But other things like agreements / negotiations need to be manually added.

We offer many built in options, and you can also create custom Relationship statuses.

Tagging is used mostly to assign a category to your prospects.

Is the prospect an influencer, a blogger, a journalist, an agency?

When is the deadline to submit an article to this prospect? What niche are they in?

These are just some of the attributes you can tag using the Relationship label and tags, which of course are fully filterable.

To know more about how our filters work, follow this link.

Now, let’s look at a scenario where you can apply Relationship labels and tagging filters.

Let’s say you’ve submitted your guest post and your prospect has since published it.

Once a development like this happens with any prospect, you should update your Relationship label to reflect the progress.

To do that, go to your prospect’s card, click the down-facing arrow at the upper right hand corner of the prospect card, and choose the right Relationship label.

In this case, choose “Blogger published guest post” from the dropdown.

You can also do this in bulk for for multiple prospects. So if, say, two (or more) prospects agreed to accept your guest post, just click the boxes at the upper left corner of each prospect’s card.

Once you’re done ticking the boxes off all prospects you need to include, click the edit button at the top (not the edit button in the prospect cards).

Go to the Relationships section, open the dropdown, and choose the correct Relationship label. Click save.

How to manage Relationship labels of your prospects.

Let’s move on to another scenario.

The time is right, and you’re ready to send your second batch of outreach messages to your newly added prospects.

How do you do that without including the ones you’ve already contacted before?

A quick way to do that is to use the quick alerts button (lightning bolt when setting up an auto campaign).

Click Outreach Mode > Autosending > Schedule a Campaign

Choose the correct prospect list you want to send your outreach emails to, the email address you will use to send your emails, and your preferred email template.

As you go through the campaign setup process, you’ll see a lighting bolt icon below Step 4.

Toggle the bar to the left if you don’t want to include prospects you’ve previously contacted, and to the right (the bar will turn green) if otherwise.

How to manage your ongoing campaigns, how to use filtering in inbox, and how to manage contact history with prospects.

Final words

So now you know how to use the features we specifically built to help you get through common scenarios you may come across while using NinjaOutreach.

If you encounter anything new that this tutorial may have failed to cover (although we doubt it), our Customer Support Ninjas are always available to help.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing the strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

How To Write A Professional Business Email

Posted by Christina Battons | Last Modified: February 13, 2018

Emails are important. They can notify us about the things and the deals we don’t want to miss.

They allow us to communicate without staying glued to our screens all the time.

We are free to reply whenever we want.

There’s only one problem: Most people receive too many of them.

Sure, you can unsubscribe from most of your mailings, but there’s still a chance you’ll get more emails than you can handle.

This is why writing email professionally is so important. If your goal is not to craft an OK email that recipients will send to the Trash folder immediately, you’ll find it harder to to work hard.

Most of us write emails because we want to achieve something - get a job, offer a deal, make an impression, network or solve business problems.

In order to achieve this, make sure that your email follows proper email format, is well-written and polished.

How do you do such a thing? By following this simple guide I want to offer you.

So if you want to know how to write a professional email, here’s what you should do.

1. Write Email to The Point, Do not Deviate

Even if you’re writing a follow-up email, you have a goal in mind - to thank the recipient for something, to remind them of something, and so on.

Just like I’ve said above, your email always has a purpose, though you might not have a clear definition of this purpose at the moment.

That’s why before you even start writing, ask yourself, “Why do you I to write this letter?

What do I expect from the recipient?

If you don’t know the answer, this could mean you probably shouldn’t be sending an email.

After all, not all emails actually need to be written.

But if you do know the answer, think about it a bit.

The purpose of an email generally affects its structure.

For example, if you’re cold emailing an influencer about the possibility of a collaboration, you might want to go straight to the point.

But if you’re trying to convince a prospect of the superiority of your product over the competition, you might need to provide some additional data first.

2. Start With a Greeting

An email obviously should start with a greeting, but how should this greeting look like?

That’s one of the trickiest things in business email writing.

You always need to be polite even if sometimes you also need to be less or more formal.

So let’s see how informal and formal email greetings could differ.

Informal ones usually start with «Hi» or «Hello», followed by the recipient’s name.

They are appropriate in cases when you meet the recipient regularly and call them by their first name.

Formal greetings look similar, but there’s one significant difference: You have to use last names and titles.

If you don’t know the recipient well and you don’t call them by their first name in real life, it’s always safer and wiser to start with a formal greeting.

If you don’t know their name, you can refer to them as «Sir/Madam» or use the name of their department (like «Dear Design Department»). «To Whom It May Concern» also works.

Remember that every word in the greeting should start with a capital letter.

A greeting also has to be followed by a comma.

It’s pretty much similar when it comes to addressing groups of people.

Your relationship with them dictates the style a lot: If you know the group well enough, even «Hi Everyone» or «Hi Team» will do. If the group is small (five people or less), you should address them by their first names in that case («Dear Anna, Brad, and Mark»).

If you don’t know the group well enough, an informal greeting should look like «Dear Colleagues», «Dear Design Department», and so on.

3. Tell the Recipient About Yourself

In some cases, the recipient knows who you are and remembers you well.

An example is when you’re writing to a colleague.

In such a case, you can skip this part.

However, if the recipient doesn’t know you at all or there’s even just a slim chance that they might not remember who you are, you should tell them about yourself.

Sometimes, you need to introduce yourself even with the people who know you.

Examples are if you changed your email address or aren’t sure the recipient would recognize it.

When telling recipients about yourself, state your name and provide additional data that would help the recipient to either recognize you or understand who you are.

The company you’re working for, your position, the place where you’ve met, the person who initiated the contact between the two of you - all these can be used as supporting data.

The important thing here is to keep it simple.

No need to write too much - a sentence or two will do.

4. Explain the Purpose of Your Email

In most cases, the recipient doesn’t have much time to read your email.

This may sound harsh, but that’s true.

That’s why after you tell them about yourself (or skip this part when emailing people who know you well), move right to the point of your writing, letting them know the purpose of your letter.

Maybe you’re writing to ask for a favor, thank them, or apologize for something.

Maybe your goal is to ask for clarifying information or to provide some.

No matter what it is, explain the letter’s purpose as clearly and briefly as you can - using only a sentence or two, if possible.

Remember that a business email should always be as precise as possible.

By writing a short, very specific email, you show the recipient that you value their time, which is very important in business.

5. Be empathetic

Empathy is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes.

It might seem unnecessary or at least not important enough in the business world, yet it is important if you want to make an impact through your emails.

Moreover, empathy can instantly make your emails better.

To achieve this result, analyze your writing from the recipient’s point of view.

Ask yourself how another person would interpret your overall message, or even just a certain sentence.

If you receive a similar email, how would it make you feel?

Of course, you cannot predict the exact reaction.

But keeping the recipient in mind when crafting your emails will help you improve your writing.

Moreover, being empathetic isn’t exactly hard.

Just try to remember that most businesspeople are very busy (which means no long emails unless absolutely necessary), appreciate compliments (so include some in your email, just don’t overdo it), and like to be thanked for their work and efforts (that’s why writing a follow-up is often a good idea).

6. Always Include Your Email Signature

Sometimes, you’re not sure whether to include an introduction or not.

Sometimes, you know that you should include one but worry that it would take too much of the email’s space, distracting the recipient from the main point.

In this case, it’s better to work on your signature, adding all the necessary data to it.

This way, the email signature keeps the main body of an email as short as possible.

It will also help you avoid misunderstandings (in case you’re writing to someone who remembers you very well).

A professional email signature should contain your name, your job title, and a link to your website (link to your social profile is also recomended).

You can also add links to your social media and a short line about your job.

Here are some email signature examples:



Pro Tip: If you are using NinjaOutreach then adding custom email signature is very easy.

7. Ensure That Your Email Is Polished

The details matter as much as the content of an email.

Before you hit «Send», ensure that everything is okay: that a signature is included, your email has a subject line, and so on.

Ideally, you should proofread your email manually.

But if you’re pressed for time, at least consider running it through one of the many online spellcheckers.

Remember that if you want your email to look professional, check it for mistakes and typos.

It’s also a good idea to send a copy of an email to yourself if your email client doesn’t do that by default.

This way, you’ll always have a record of when you sent the email, who the recipient is, and so on.

While it does seem dreary and challenging, email writing is easy to handle. Sure, you need to pay a lot of attention to the details and stick to the business writing rules and etiquette.

However, the more often you do so, the easier it will become.

That’s why I hope that these tips make the process easier for you and help you craft stunning emails.

Christina Battons is a creative writer and content strategist who helps people and students succeed at self-education, writing, motivation, professional development and more by sharing with them her knowledge. Nowadays writing blog posts at essaywritersite.comand she is also an active guest writer on many websites. In her spare time, she prefers to read novels and crime thriller stories. Feel free to follow her on Twitter.

Stop the Presses - How to get Journalists Talking About YOU

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 10, 2018

In Hollywood, they say any publicity is good publicity.

Tesla did publicity right when they launched their product at an event specially hosted for Hollywood stars.

Tesla was by no means the only electric car manufacturer in the US. In fact, it wasn’t even the first.

But if Arnold Schwarzenegger and a bunch of other A-listers publicly thought Tesla’s product was great and they actually wrote checks to preorder it—then it’s about to get some major press time.

From Automobile magazines to Wired, CNET, Fortune Magazine, the New York Times, you name it—the press was glowing.

These days, if you think electric cars, you think—Tesla.

Now we're not saying you should go TMZ on your business just to get some attention, but we do believe a little press goes a long way.

Love 'em or hate 'em, journalists are still the keyholders of the press. So if you want to get featured, it always pays to get journalists to talk about YOU.

And that, dear subscriber, is why we came up with these strategies on how to use Ninja Outreach to help you connect with journalists.

Using the Prospecting Tab to Find Journalists

Most journalists maintain their own social media profiles, so that’s one good place to start looking for them.

Say you’re a SaaS company and want to find tech journalists to write about your business.

Just go to the Prospecting > Social Influencers tab and type a keyword like “tech,” or “tech journalist,” for example.

Through this tab, you can quickly comb through millions of Twitter and Instagram profiles.

You can also use filters and tags to find the most relevant journalists to cover your brand or business.

Next, check the filter tag for Journalist. Checking “Include” means the engine will specifically search for the words “Journalist, PR, Writer, Author, Editor, and Press in each prospect’s bio.

Hit enter and add the relevant results to your list. Add as many relevant journalists as you can. The bigger your prospect pool, the better.

Once you’ve exhausted all possible prospects from this search, start another one.

How about searching for prospects using the keywords “Forbes contributor”?

Some alternatives you can also use are:

  • Forbes author
  • Forbes writer
  • Forbes columnist

You can even use these keywords for other publications such as Inc., Business Insider, and Entrepreneur magazine, among others.

You can do this search in the Prospecting > Social Influencers tab.

Alternatively, you can also make this search in the Prospecting > Find Leads tab.

Every time you see a good fit, just click the Add button at the top right section of the prospect card to save them to your list.

Once you’ve exhausted all the prospects you can find using Ninja Outreach social search, it’s time to switch to other Prospecting tabs.

How to Find Publications

Go to Prospecting > Promotion opportunities and search for relevant publications. Use a keyword like “tech magazine” for starters.

Next, sort the results by Alexa Rank, Domain Authority, or Social Shares—whichever metric fits your goals best.

As before, you can review each prospect one by one and add them to your prospect list individually, or you can click save all, which saves all results into your list instantly.

Again, try to collect as many prospects as you can.

Once your search runs dry, try other keywords. “Tech blogs,” “tech publications,” “tech news,” “tech press,” etc.

Importing Results from Google Search

It’s no secret that Google has one of the most advanced search engines out there, so why not make use of it?

You can run your search on Google as well. For example, here’s a search you can do using Advanced Operators.

[Topic+Target-keyword] site:[URL of your target publication]

Ex.

Tech contributor inurl:forbes.com

If you’re mostly satisfied with what you see, simply import your Google search results into your prospects list using Ninja Outreach chrome extension.

Here’s how to install and use the Chrome extension.

And here’s how to import Google search results into your NinjaOutreach web app list.

Building Relationships with Journalists

Once you’ve added enough contacts to your list, it’s time to jumpstart your relationship.

First, you have to remember—the early rapport-building stage is NOT the right time to send a pitch.

Why?

Forbes contributor Josh Steimle, who covers marketing and entrepreneurship for the online magazine, had this to say:

From a journalist who, by his admission, receives tons of pitches a day, this advice is golden.

So with this in mind, you can start with an intro outreach, follow them on social media, subscribe to their newsletter, comment on their posts—anything to help put your name on their radar.

For example, once you’ve checked out a prospect’s blog or articles, you can send them an intro outreach.

Here’s one example from our pre-written templates.

Another example using our original pre-written template version:

The next one below is an edited version modified to fit your specific needs.

It’s a good intro outreach because it shows you read your prospect’s content, you’ve shared this interest with your audience, and you want to know more.

 

For more examples of pre-written templates that you can use (or modify), just go to Outreach > Templates > Create Template

Click Load Pre-Written Templates and choose the most relevant one from the selection. Modify this to suit your particular campaign.

If all else fails, you can always create a fully personalized outreach email from scratch.

As you do this, update your prospects’ relationship labels.

Relationship labels identify what stage of the relationship you are on with your prospect.

Here’s more on how to manage your Relationship labels with prospects.

All changes to your relationship labels are recorded in NinjaOutreach, so you can track when you first sent your email, first retweeted a post of theirs on Twitter and other actions.

This lets you gauge when the time is right for you to finally send your pitch.

It also provides you personalized points of reference for when you’re crafting your outreach email.

For example, instead of yet another generic intro, you can see in your Relationship label history that you shared an article of theirs on a particular date.

With this data on hand, you can then say something like this in your message: “Loved your recent post! I actually shared it all over my social circles last week and I got a lot of comments about how [something about a point prospect made in the article]…”

Making an effort to build a relationship with a journalist may take a bit more time, but pitching to someone you’ve already built some rapport with will definitely up your chances of success, compared to a blind outreach to journalists who’ve never heard of you before.

So, connect with them first, be patient, and see how far this will take you.

As Forbes’s Josh concluded:

Outreach to Journalists

Once you’ve built enough rapport, it’s time to prepare the perfect pitch.

Take note:

Journalists receive as many as 20 to 50 pitches per day on average. Some even get at least 100 or more.

Out of these journalists, the majority write only two or fewer stories per day. And, on top of all this, only a few often write a story based on pitches.

As you can see, the margin of acceptance is pretty small. So if you must pitch something, make sure it’s something relevant and worthwhile—not what’s interesting to you, but to your target audience.

If you did your prospecting well, then the audience that you’re targeting should be the same audience that your journalist prospects would also want to please.

Take for example the case of Klooff, a social media app for pets.

Klooff, based in Chile, wanted to enter the American market.

But, instead of doing a traditional press release barrage, the PR firm they hired suggested three story ideas that Klooff could pitch to US media.

Now, if you look at these headlines below, you won’t immediately see anything directly promoting the Klooff app.

What you see, instead, is an understanding of the interests of Klooff’s potential readers and by default, target users.

  • 3 Ways Pets Teach Your Kids Important Life Lessons
  • How to Take Better Care of Your Pets and Save Money
  • Which dog breed is most likely to score you a date?

But, they didn’t keep the ideas to their internal drawing board. Klooff also asked their target audience what interested them most.

After surveying 1k people, they finally got the results—the third headline, under the dating and relationships angle.

With a data-backed decision, they then pitched this to the media.

The result? They loved it.

Klooff’s story was featured in major publications across 21 countries, and their app went from zero to 20k users.

So what should you do?

Do research on the things your target audiences are interested in, what’s trending in their community, find out who the talking heads are, and what story angles do journalists in that niche typically cover.

What you absolutely shouldn’t do? Mass send a generic pitch to all your journalist prospects.

But what if you have a thousand (or more) prospects?

The answer is, no, you don’t have to write 3,557 outreach emails for each of your 3,557 prospects. (That’s a random number, by the way.)

You can change some details to fit each different prospect at least—just don’t send the exact same outreach message to everyone.

For example, below is our pre-made outreach templates pitching a blogger to feature you in an interview or podcast.

Obviously, you can’t send that as is, but it’s a good place to start crafting some ideas.

Some personalizations you can do are:

  • Use Custom Fields so you can tailor for each prospect's first name, blog title, website URL, etc. For a more detailed guide on how to create custom fields and templates,
  • Edit the templates from within the email text section

  • Click Create new template to craft a specific message for each group of prospects.

Of course, bloggers understand outreach, and are more likely to respond to outreach templates such as the one we shared above.

But journalists for bigger publications are tougher nuts to crack. So you have to step up and actually do a bit more work with your pitch.

For reference, below is an example of our own non-generic pitch sent to TC:

As you can see, we put a little more effort into that one.

How to Set up an Automated Outreach Campaign

When we say automated campaign, we don’t mean you simply click a button and all your work is done.

What we mean by an automated campaign is you get automated sends and follow-ups.

You still personalize your messages, but you don’t need to sit in front of your computer all day, sending each of those outreach messages and follow-ups to each of your thousands of prospects one by one.

To know more about integrating your email and setting up an automated outreach campaign, read our helpdesk article here.

Once you start getting replies, NinjaOutreach will track all these and you can view analytics such as the number of Clicks, Replies, and Opens, for each template you used.

As your campaign goes along, update the relationship labels of your prospects. That way, you won’t mistakenly send a follow-up to prospects who have already replied to you.

Last Words

As your outreach campaign machine chugs along, stay patient.

Most importantly, stay firm. Keep sending worthwhile pitches to as many journalists as you can. It may sound cliche, but don’t give up.

Why? It might seem daunting to think of pitching to, say, 5,000 tech journalists.

But think of it this way, if you manage to get through to at least 1% of these leads, that means you get covered by 50 publications—which is not bad at all.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing the strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

How to Get Influencers to Respond to Your Outreach Emails

Posted by Veronica Hunt | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

Getting influencers to respond to your outreach emails can be quite the challenge. How do outreach experts do it? It took me a year of research and experimentation before I formulated how to write more interesting outreach emails that would get influencer bloggers to respond. Read on to see my process.

In the beginning of my outreach career, the response rate I got was only approximately 10%. Even though I tried sending 2-3 follow-up emails in the weeks after not having a response, that number still didn’t budge.

Exclusive Bonus: Download this list of script for every occasion including welcome emails, promotion email, followup email, and even breakup emails.

Weeks (and tons of pitches) passed before I realized that my approach needs to change. So I started researching and experimenting so I could reformulate my strategy.

And that is exactly how the the tips I will share with you were born. Read on as I share the lessons I learned from practice as a content marketer and, by extension, an outreach specialist.

1. Build your emails along the principles of brevity, simplicity, and accuracy

Where can you get guarantees that a blogger you send an email to won’t trash it or mark it as spam? I think there’s no such safe place for anyone doing outreach.

Even the most outstanding of us had to cope with numerous fails. Yet we all come to one rule: your email and its message must be accurate, simple, and concise.

The reason this old rule still stands is that, frankly, an average businessman gets 91 letters each day. Influencers deal with similar offers too often for anyone to hook them straight away.

So, if you are lucky and your subject line catches the blogger’s attention, the core of an email must be twice as good to persuade him/her to cooperate.

So, keep your message short, strong, and persuasive.

2. Include seven essential elements of a flawless email script

Even the most outstanding email has a traditional structure behind it that is mostly repeatable. This blueprint involves seven key elements that you can apply to any outreach letter.

Below, I will demonstrate one of my frequently used email templates to influencers and point out its main components:

  • A blunt and compelling subject line
    The clearer the message is in the subject line, the more chances there are that your target lead will open your letter. Influencers who create catchy titles and slogans loathe reading vague subject lines.
  • A short personalized greeting
    Mention the author’s name and blog’s domain to show that you have written this email from scratch and with a particular purpose.
  • A short introduction of yourself, your expertise, and skills
    Shortly describe who you are. Your background should refer to the main aspects of a blog and the author’s interests.
  • A light compliment
    Show an influencer you appreciate his/her expertise. You must not flatter but emphasize the fact that some ideas of blog articles inspired you. Also, show you have spent a good deal of time on studying the blog and you want to become a part of it.
  • A quick description of your goals and pitch
    Any influencer knows the real reason behind an outreach email. So you must prove that contributing high-quality content is your top goal. Describe your pitch and add a few topics for their consideration. Indicate your readiness to deliver outlines quickly.
  • Evidence of your competence
    Add a couple of links to your previous articles related to the topic. It will prove that you can be an expert in your suggested topics.
  • Your basic signature with connect buttons
    Your signature should include your name, photo (preferably), occupation, and links to your social media accounts.

3. Pitch an idea of a guest post with the detailed outline

This technique can have different results depending on the author’s interest for a particular period. So begin with a profound research and focus on those aspects that are poorly highlighted or haven’t been mentioned yet.

Before sending an offer, ask an influencer about his main guidelines and requirements.

In both emails, you should emphasize your understanding of the main audience. Either way, you should contact the author before you send an outline.

Make a specific blueprint without too many details, use bullet lists, and a 3-sentence description of your message.

Here’s an example:


4. Create infographic or presentation never published in the blog

In 2017, infographics will stay ahead of other content types. The reason is that it still earns three times more likes and shares than articles.

Readers, as well as influencers, value its more approachable, visual format since it distills the information into the most important facts and simple explanations.

Another factor is that today, people have less time for reading. Meanwhile, an infographic covers only the main points of your topic backed by the latest data from authoritative sources.

Thus, website visitors consider this type of content more interesting, memorable, easy-to-understand, and valuable. This improves engagement and retention results of the influencer’s website.

However, to deliver this type of content with high quality requires plenty of resources and time. So make sure you deliver within the agreed deadline. Otherwise, any further pitches may be sent to spam.

The following is an example of my infographic pitch to one blogger. In this email, I refer to my recent interest to develop infographics type content and also point to the infographics published on the blog.

Through this exchange, I emphasized the fact that I spent time to study the blog and that this action inspired me to share my own experience with its readers.

Another observation: influencers can be easier to reach when you simply pay credit to their work in a genuine and not obviously suck-up way.


5. Use Gmail plugins to boost your outreach email efficiency

A truly outstanding outreach specialist should always have a list of tools to support his/her email strategy.

I immediately found the need to use Gmail plugins the first time I contacted an influencer. These Gmail plugins helped me to manage my emails and avoid making the same mistakes.

There are several lists of top tools online with their statistics and ratings but since it’s a personal story, I prepared my own rate of tried and tested plugins.

  • Bananatag tracks and schedules your emails. It also sends notifications when influencers open your email and clicks the links in it.
  • WiseStamp lets you create a unique professional signature with your photo, personal information,social media account buttons, and the latest tweets.
  • Newton helps prioritize your emails, find the most important conversations, and search information from different accounts.
  • Boomerang lets you create any email and send it later at any time. Also, you can get reminders to write follow-up emails to those influencers who haven’t replied.
  • Taskforce helps organize your emails by letting you create separate tasks and to-do lists without leaving Gmail.

6. Focus on little details to avoid big issues

From my long practice and cooperation with different bloggers, journalists, and PR managers, I realized that even minor email mistakes can lead to serious outcomes. Therefore, I try to keep in mind five details that always demand my attention when I craft another email.

  • Include one request per letter

This is a golden rule for crafting any influencer outreach email if you expect to receive a positive response. Influencers are busy people and they get hundreds of offers each day. Demanding too much from them in one go can cause resentment and ignorance from their side. Instead, stay on their good graces by being considerate. Send a single concise message with only a single request per email.

  • Choose the most appropriate time to send your emails

According to MailChimp studies, the best days to send emails are on Tuesday, Thursday, and Wednesday. The first two days are estimated to be the most favorable for high opens and click through rates.

As for the best time to send emails, I follow the recommendations on this CoSchedule infographic and have tested its efficacy on a large number of influencers.

  • Do not say “please” to influencers

Never plead with influencers — just make sure to offer a mutually beneficial relationship. For example, if you’re pitching to contribute content to an influencer’s blog, you provide them with high-quality content, while their patronage will give you more credibility as a professional content creator.

  • Send follow-up emails

Avoid using pre-written samples of follow-up emails. Smart and busy people like influencers can detect personalized or universal character of any letter. Keep in mind that a successful outreach strategy is all about live communication.

Below are two examples of my follow-up emails.


Notice how different the messages are for each of the bloggers I reached out to. This shows I respect their intelligence by sending them a personalized instead of an automated message.

  • Write a thank-you letter

Thank-you emails will help build good, even possibly longer-term relationships with influencers. You can even get another approved pitch if you continue the conversation instead of disappearing after you get what you want from the influencer.

Conclusion

There is no general pattern or method that suits every blogger. So to figure out what works for you the best, you need to experiment and test.

By trial and error, you will ultimately come up with your own set of outreach tricks and techniques.

Believe me, I know how discouraged anyone would feel after not getting a response for 20 emails in a row.

In my case, for 10 outreach emails, I get an average of 7 responses. But it took me four months before I worked out my strategy and seven to eight more weeks before I saw any progress.

So if you don’t spot any results for the first few weeks, keep trying.

Veronica Hunt is an experienced content marketer from Philadelphia and currently works for StudentShare as a content manager. She sees her purpose in providing people with up-to-date info in the spheres of digital marketing, social media and psychology. You may find Veronica’s recent posts on JeffBullas.com, GetResponse.com , Scoop.it, follow her on Twitter or connect on LinkedIn

