The Ultimate Guide to Guest Blogging: for Beginners (Step by Step)

Posted by Ram Babu | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

Guest blogging is a strategy where you write for other blogs that could help you get enhanced traffic, quality backlinks, and increased brand exposure. Neil Patel has called guest blogging the best inbound marketing strategy.

One guest blogging case study even showed how a blogger generated 30k-plus users for his email list!

Convinced, but overwhelmed at how to start your own campaign, what with all the lengthy tutorials out there?

Below, I’ll take it easy on the too-much-information part and head straight to actionable steps.

Read on as I take you on a beginner’s step-by-step guide to prepare your own guest blogging campaign.

Ultimate Guide To Guest Blogging

A Beginner’s Step by Step Guide To Guest Blogging

I. Preparing Your Guest Blogging Campaign

Step 1: Find Guest Post Targets

Before you start writing your guest post, you need to find the right blogs to target. Below are several methods you can take to find these guest posting prospects:

i) Search strings

Performing focused Google search is an art that can help you reach the right people. Here is a list of relevant search strings that can help you get the best of blogs from your niche:

“Search Term” + “Search value parameter”
Keyword + “guest post”
Keyword + “write for us”
Keyword + “guest article”
Keyword + “guest post opportunities”
Keyword + “this is a guest post by”
Keyword + “guest contributor”
Keyword + “want to write for”
Keyword + “submit blog post”
Keyword + “guest column”
Keyword + “submit content”
Keyword + “submit post”
Keyword + “This post was written by”
Keyword + “guest post courtesy of ”
Keyword + “suggest a post”
Keyword + “submit an article”
Keyword + “contributor guidelines”
Keyword + “submit news”
Keyword + “become a guest blogger”
Keyword + “guest blogger”
Keyword + “become an author”
Keyword + “become guest writer”
Keyword + “become a contributor”
Keyword + “submit guest post”
Keyword + “submit article”
Keyword + “guest author”
Keyword + “send a tip”
Keyword + inurl:guest-blogger
Keyword + inurl:guest-post
intitle:guest post guidelines
intitle:guest blog guidelines

Exclusive Bonus: Download this step-by-step guide to master your guest posting endeavor.

ii) Follow the Guest Post Trail of an Influencer in Your Niche

Some writers disclose the other blogs that they write for, and this can ultimately lead you to an exclusive list of quality blogs in your niche.

Below is a screenshot of such a resource page that could give you links to other blogs to guest post for:

Image Source: Backlinko

Here are a few examples of search strings you can also use to find more resource pages like the example above:
Author Name + “posts on other blogs”
Author Name + “guest post”
Author Name + “guest blogs”
Author Name + “posts on other blogs”
Author Name + “I’ve been featured on”
Author Name + “sites I’ve written for”

iii) Image Search

Google Image search is another way to find more related works of a target blogger.

Just go to the author bio in a blog post, copy the URL of the author’s headshot, and paste it in the Google reverse image search box.

Hit enter, and you will get a list of sites the writer has also guest blogged for.

Take the example of this Copyblogger guest post by BRIAN CLARK. Scroll to the bottom to find the author bio. Right click the image and select ‘Copy image address’.

Next, paste the image address to the Google Images search bar.

The results will list all the links mentioning Brian Clark, including social media profiles, blogs, and websites. Proceed in the same manner until you build up your list of quality blogs to target your guest posting efforts on.


iv) Search on Social Media Platforms

Using Search strings on social media platforms can yield entirely different results.

For example, you can type “web development + guest post” on Twitter’s search bar to get guest posts on web development.

In the resulting Twitter page, you can single out the best results. You can also use their advanced search feature to refine your search.

Follow the same process on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and other social media platforms to get some quality results for selection.

v) Reverse Engineering

Use a backlink tracking tool like Ahrefs, RankWatch, SEMrush, Majestic & Moz, etc, to track the top referral link sources of your first and second-page competitors.This reverse engineering method will yield some juicy guest posting candidates. Most of the sites that you will find through this process do not actively invite anyone for guest posting, so it’s harder to find them through usual search strings because they usually don’t have a Write for Us page.

Most of the sites that you will find through this process do not actively invite anyone for guest posting, so it’s harder to find them through usual search strings because they usually don’t have a Write for Us page.

Ahref tool homepage

vi) AllTop.com

Alltop.com lists quality blogs from assorted verticals. Just type your keyword on the search bar and click your selected niche in the result that appears next. You may then contact the webmasters to know if they accept guest posts.

You may then contact the webmasters to know if they accept guest posts.


vii) Blog Commenting

Do you often get comments on your blog posts? If yes, it’s a good sign of engagement and an acknowledgment that your blog is actually being read.

So why not go a step ahead and interact with those who comment on your blog?

For example, if someone compliments you on one of your posts, why not ask him or her if they would accept your guest post for their site?

Blog Commenting Example

Image Source: Backlinko

Here’s a template script you can use to reply to comments like the ones in the screenshot above

Hey [Name of prospect],
Many thanks for commenting on my guest post at [Example.com].
I never thought about the fact that [write something they mentioned in the comment box].
That’s indeed a valid point.
I have in fact an interesting guest post idea that could be great for your website. It’s called: “5 Smart Tips for [related topic]”
Just let me know if you feel the idea is good enough. I could sent you the post this week.
Thanks again for your comment!
Best,
[Your name]

viii) Target Lists

A Google search with the right search strings can help you pull up list post type articles on blogs that offer guest posting opportunities. Here are some search terms you can use:

  • Keyword “guest posting sites”
  • Keyword “accept guest posts”
  • Keyword “guest post sites”

ix) Use NinjaOutreach

This super tool helps you speed up your guest blogging campaign by letting you do all your prospecting and outreach tasks quickly, easily, all within a single platform.

With NinjaOutreach, you can:

  • Search prospects for guest opportunities areas
  • Refine search results for your related niche
  • Save leads and categorize them into lists organized under defined campaigns
  • Filter out results by number of social shares, comments, and other SEO metrics such as traffic volume, domain and page authority
  • Start sending outreach emails, track, and manage conversations from within the same platform

It also has a free chrome extension called NinjaOutreach Lite so you can use some of the tool’s features immediately from your browser, without the need to sign in to the web app.

Below is the prospecting tab, which lets you search according to purpose.

 

The screenshot below shows how you can use the tool’s Your Prospects tab to search for author prospects.

Once you’ve selected your targets, you can label them under the Add Relationship tab to help you remember the actions you’ve already taken for that particular prospect.

That way, while in the thick of your outreach campaign, you won’t mistakenly send the same outreach to the same person more than once.

The third screenshot below shows NinjaOutreach’s outreach mode. This is where, once you’ve decided to reach out to a prospect, you can simply click on the outreach mode button, and the app triggers a pop-up that lets you label the influencer and write your email. (Take note that you need to connect your email app to NinjaOutreach first)

The tool automatically crawls for the prospect’s email address so there’s no need for you to do it yourself manually. The tool also has templates you can choose from.


Step 2. Zero in on Your Target Blogs

Once you’ve set up your list, your next task would be to filter out the list and retain the prospects that will benefit you the most.

i) Quality Metrics

Several technical aspects play an important role in enabling you target the most worthwhile publishers for guest blogging. Here are top three quality metrics to help you identify the quality of a blog.

  • Google Pagerank: Indeed, Google has officially killed Pagerank, its overall authority measuring tool, way back March 2016. However, we still consider it to be among the best tools to measure and figure out page authority and its linking signal strength in order to select for top notch sources. It comes as no surprise that Google itself is still using this tool, which motivates us to keep embracing it. Google Pagerank tool assigns a particular number ranging from 0 to 10 to the websites that it indexes. Sites with higher pagerank are more credible, trustworthy and authoritative. As per Matt Cutts, the Pagerank toolbar considers both the quality and quantity of incoming links to a site. You can check the PR of a site via a PageRank add-on to your browser. Alternatively, you can also visit websites like PRChecker.
  • Domain Authority (DA): Established by Moz as a proprietary metric, it ranks the quality of a website on a logarithmic scale ranging from 0 to 100. Like PR, the higher the DA, the better. Online tools like MozBar or Open Site Explorer, Smallseotools, etc. can help you measure the DA of websites. Experts suggest sites with a minimum DA of 40 to target for guest blogging.
  • Alexa Score: This analytics site gives you an idea of the traffic that a particular site receives. Just opposite to PR and DA scores, it has reverse ratings, hence the lower score, the better. For example, a site with an Alexa score below 1000 means it has strong traffic.

Other factors like unique referring domains, relevance to your niche, audience interaction, and overall quality of the blog (branding, design, content, online reputation, etc.) also help in effectively choosing a blog to target for guest posting.

ii) Single Out the Seasoned Blogs

After checking quality metrics, it becomes easier to identify the best targets for guest blogging. Below are some more points to consider:

  • It should contain an authoritative link profile
  • The blog should be relevant to your niche
  • It should relate to your blog or website
  • The blog’s content should be highly informative and of superior quality
  • Make sure the blog can drive qualified traffic
  • It places your link in the content body and not in any off-the-focus location
  • It should have genuine subscribers (Read: not bots)
  • It should have a decent number of followers over social media (again, not bots)

iii) Get Close to Your Targets

After refining your list, the next step should be to get into the good books of the target webmasters before pitching.
For instance:

  • Be a Twitter Friend: Interact with them on Twitter at first, and respond to their tweets positively.
    Commenting Counts
  • Comment on Their Blogs: React to their blog posts. Contribute valuable insights that could get you in the radar of the blog owner.
  • Email Communication: After exhausting the first few outreach methods, proceed to email the site owner. Congratulate him/her for the informative content he/she posted. Shoot this email at least a week or two before pitching for a guest post.
  • Find The Perfect Guest Post Topic: After this warming up process, it’s is finally the time to break the ice. You can now submit a killer idea and check out with the webmasters if they would like to accept your guest post about it.
  • Send Relevant Posts: Keep in mind that the topic should be relevant enough. It won’t benefit anyone if you send a post on ‘10 tips to be a pro ping pong player’ to a Soccer inspired blog.

iv) How to Choose a Topic

  • Outdated Blog Post: Find a reputable site and look for good posts that are outdated. Write a similar post updated with the latest information.
  • Go Through Published Guest Posts: Most likely, others should have already written great posts on your niche. Take a clue from these posts and come with a new guest post on a similar topic.
  • Try Differently: Alternatively, try to send your target blog a unique post. For instance, if the blog has social media write-ups and already posted two to three articles on ‘Facebook Marketing Tips’, you could provide a guest post on ‘How to become a LinkedIn influencer’.

II. Pitching Your Guest Post

Make an effort to craft a well-written and professional guest post pitch. Below are some outreach practices to avoid.

Don’ts of Guest Post Pitching

i) Unprofessional Subject Line

Avoid excessively praiseworthy subject lines. These would do more harm than good to your reputation.

Some cringeworthy examples below:

  • “Looking for a guest blogger? I am your lucky charm. Hire Me!
  • Don’t you dare to miss an amazing blogger like me.
  • Hey! I dreamt that your blog got a million views on a single day. Guess who wrote that post. Its ME! So why not transform your dream to reality.

Instead, use a straightforward subject line that specifies your intentions clearly. Such as “Request for guest blogging”.

ii) Misleading Email Address in the ‘To’ Line

These types of email ids are no less than suicidal. They can end your guest blogging prospects before starting. Please don’t use them if you want to go pro.

Some cringeworthy examples below:

  • iamyourcutiepie@aol.com
  • hifiwriterforyou@gmail.com
  • worldstopblogger@comcast.com

The best email address should ideally have this format: yourname@yourcompanyname.com

iii) Addressing an Unknown Recipient

Forget about starting your mail with lines like “To whom it may concern” or “Dear concerned”, etc. A simple “Hi” followed by the name of the webmaster would be fine. For example, “Hi Peter”.
See below for an example template.

Hi [name],
I’m a long time reader. You may have noticed my comment on your post on [name and link of blog post] — (awesome article, by the way).
I am one of your long time readers. You may have checked out my comment on your post on “Smart tips for [name and link of blog post]”. It's indeed a great write-up.
Inspired by the quality posts on your website [Example.com], I would also like to contribute to it as a guest blogger.
I have already been thinking about some interesting topics that would be valuable for your readers. Here are few selected ones:
-Topic #1
-Topic #2
-Topic #3
I’ll make sure the piece provides all the valuable information that the readers would find hard to get from anywhere else.
Just to give you an idea of the quality that I could introduce to your website, Here is a recently published guest post on [Example.com].
Cheers,
[Your name]
====

Let’s dissect this email template:

  • It kicks off with something specific about the target blogger’s site.
  • It is concise (wrapped within 150 words).
  • It makes it easier for the blog owner to choose from among the proposed topics.
  • Helps the latter to get an idea of your experience and published posts.

Here is another good example guest blog pitch from a Udemy Instructor:

guest blog pitch from a Udemy Instructor

iv) Not Going Through the Guidelines

There is no better way to show respect to your target blogger than by reading the guidelines of their website (if there are any).

Nothing instantly destroys a good guest posting opportunity than an outreach email or submission that blatantly defies the blog owner’s guidelines.

Take note if the webmaster wants you to pitch an idea first, or directly submit a complete post. There might be certain guidelines about the format of the post, topic preferences, linking guidelines, and so on.

III. How to Write Appealing Titles for Guest Posts

Step 1: Recall Your Previous Successful Posts.

Adding a numerical touch to the title is usually a winning recipe

  • Top 10 points that make your content better
  • 15 ways in which you could become a social media celebrity
  • Here is how 10 studies prove that consisting blogging make you a popular writer

For more examples, the image below from coschedule compares the best performing and worst performing titles.


Step 2: Use Psychological Turn-ons

As per research by blogging experts, titles that could trigger the emotions of the readers are most likely to succeed.

For instance, Neil Patel talks about five key elements that help the guest posts to get maximum shares on social media: Curiosity, Amazement, Interest, Astonishment, and Uncertainty.

Step 3: Use Specific Words That Could Stimulate the Reader Straight Away

Using certain words have the tendency to enthrall the audience.

For example, words that prompt one to take an action or speak about the quality of a service, like ‘affordable’, ‘download’, ‘exciting’, ‘interesting’, etc

The free guide below gives you top 500 words that create a stir among the minds of the readers instantly.

Exclusive Bonus: Download this ultimate list of 500+ emotional words that can attract and retain your reader's attention.


Step 4: Use Templates to Write Headlines

Several websites like Copy Hackers, Michael Hyatt, Crazy Egg, Copy Blogger, Jeff Bullas, Brain Traffic, etc., provide you with useful headline templates.

If you are running out of ideas, these custom-made headlines can help.

Here are few template examples:

  • What {#} Studies Say About {Subject}
  • How To {Verb} Your {Noun} For Massive Growth
  • Do You Have The Courage To {Do Something Desirable}
  • The secret of _________________
  • The Ultimate Guide To ____________
  • How To Rock A {Noun} That Will Save You Tons Of Time

Step 5: Use Headline Generator Tools

Below are some blog title generators from authority websites.

IV. Writing Your Guest Post

Writing a guest blog requires you to set a goal before proceeding. There is an end goal to writing content for other sites. You either guest post to establish yourself as a trustworthy resource, gain subscribers, anticipate business opportunities, and so on.
Setting S.M.A.R.T goals strategy (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound ) is something you should look at.

Step 1: Define Your Approach

Before writing your guest post, you need to be clear about your approach. Determine the pros and cons and the resources you have to write a tutorial, an ultimate guide, a detailed case study, or concise step-by-step guide.

Step 2: Background Research

A thorough background research is par for the course. So as not to appear amateur, stop talking about what you think should be done and instead, support statements you make in your guest post with relevant case studies.

The Importance of Case Studies

Any article worth its salt should be supported by strong, authoritative sources, and case studies make for compelling support. Adding this sort of backup to you article’s arguments make your statements more believable.

For example, you can say with more authority that clearer email subject lines lead to more opens if you have a case study example where you find that 80% out of the 3500 emails you send per month for a period of 1 year showed you this data.

In one of his posts, Bamidele Onibalusi of the WritersInCharge blog shares details about his own guest posting strategy. He cites each of his own guest posts as each case study and complements with screenshots of their Google Analytics stats, thus showing how these guest posts contributed to the massive growth in his audience. Also, he notes that most of his example posts that did really well are case study type articles.

A case study article about how well case study type articles performed. How meta!

Step 3: Including Screenshots

Say (and prove) more with images instead of words. Instead of simply saying something happened or is true, screenshots of your step by step processes are better. There are various free tools online. Some of which I would recommend are Snipping Tool (Windows, Free), Skitch (Mac, Free), and Jing (Windows/Mac, Free).

V. Including a Call to Action

Don’t forget to include an appeal or call to action for comments. Engagement will help increase the visibility of your guest blog.

VI. Writing Your Guest Bio

Provided the blog you are guest posting for allows it, your guest bio is where you can promote yourself, your website, or put in links that are important to you.

For example:

  • Provide a backlink to your website if your aim is to get quality backlinks
  • If you want decent traffic, include the link to your custom landing page or the product page.
  • If you want to increase your followers, include an appeal to the concluding line of your bio, which says “Follow me on [mention your social network profile link].”

Steps to write an author bio

VII. The Concluding Step

If you get published, congrats! But your job doesn’t end there. Most guest blogs appreciate a writer that can not only deliver content, but engagement as well. So, don’t forget to:
1. Share on Various Social Media Platforms
Share your guest post on all the major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit, etc. You can share the blog with your email subscribers and request close contacts to share it on their personal profiles.
2. Respond to Comments
Interact with your readers. Identify the readers who comment on your blogs regularly. Visit their profile, browse through their blogs, and find out any post relevant to your niche. Leave behind a thoughtful comment on their post to ensure a two-way engagement.
So there you have it, a beginner’s step by step guide to guest blogging. Should you wish to add to the tips already mentioned here, you can always type in your suggestions in the comment box. Until then, Happy Guest Blogging!

Ram Babu is a Digital Marketing Specialist at Techies India Inc. and is a Technical Search Contributor at RankWatch, one of the prominent SEO tools among digital marketers. He owns SEOBookLab.com and is also SEO Manager for Code&Co, Big Slate Media, and Agile Continental. Follow Ram at @RamBabuSEO.

The Complete Guide to Building an Outreach Based Link Building Team

Posted by Dan Ray | Last Modified: September 30, 2017

All of link building (of the white hat variety) boils down to 4 key parts:

  1. Creating something cool/interesting/fun (this is called a linkable asset)
  2. Creating a list of prospects that will find your asset cool/interesting/fun
  3. Making contact with those people to show it to them/have them share it with their audience
  4. Following up with prospects who don’t see it or see it and don’t reply to you

There is another concept (calibration) that is extremely valuable but that’s not relevant to this piece.

You know the funny thing about the 4 steps above? They are all scaleable. Both individually and as an all inclusive system.

Link building is not hard, it is however long, laborious and repetitive. A little less so now that tools such as NinjaOutreach exist.

Team effort gif

In this article, I’m going to show you:

  1. How to break down the above steps into small repeatable tasks that can be done by almost anybody
  2. Where to find people to do these tasks for you
  3. How to set this up as a systemised process so that you don’t have to train people over and over again
  4. Show you a case study of how I got my team to build 28 links (for a client) in 1 month using just the information in this article

Break It Down

facts-break-it-down

So as I stated above, for the most part there are 4 basic steps to gaining a white hat link, each of these steps needs to broken down into detail and turned into lists of tasks (that will be performed by others on your behalf).

The realization of this came to me when I was setting up a new client around 4 years ago, he paid his first invoice, so I pulled up my excel documents like I always did when a new client paid me. I had 2 spreadsheets:

  1. A to do list - a simple list of every single thing I had to do for a new client to give them my absolute best service, I kept it extremely detailed so that I didn’t ever forget anything.
  2. A project tracker - this was the hub of the projects, it contained all of the info on the client, all of their info, their content, passwords, the people I approached for links, the live links and was sent as part of the report each month.

But this time something was different, while I was doing these tasks, I realised that it didn’t take me very long, or much effort to do these things, and all I was doing was following a list and checking off what I had completed. ANYBODY COULD DO THIS (if they knew how).

So I posted a job on a freelance website and the rest is history….

What Staff Do You Need? Where To Find Them And What They Do For You

In essence you NEED 2 members of staff, there is an optional 3rd (project manager) for when you have done this a few times and no longer want to manage the others personally.

So you need:

  1. A prospector
  2. An outreach specialist

These job titles may seem like they require some form of training or prior knowledge with SEO, but we are creating a system that will provide EVERY single thing they will need and a instructions on how to perform each and every task.

I have this down to an art at this point, anybody who speaks fluent English (simply because I work with English speaking clients) can build links for my client at a level and in numbers that most brick and mortar agencies can only dream of.

So What Do Your Team Do?

Prospector

This role is simply to go out and find as many prospects as possible, I provide them with a dynamic Google Sheet that contains every advanced operator under the sun, access to a project tracker (also Google Sheets) and a to do list.

They simply go through the to do list, taking every piece of information they need from the project tracker (such as keywords to use to find prospects, the link types I want them to find, the location of the client for local blogs, the services they sell so they aren’t finding competitors etc etc).

They are also given instructions on how to find contact info, and what metrics etc that a prospect needs to hit to be added as a target.

They keep the pipeline filled at all times so that we never run out of people to show our asset to.

Outreach Specialist

They are the ones in charge of contacting the targets, again they are provided with everything they need to fulfill this task, access to the same project tracker so they can grab the targets contact info.

They mostly grab the contact info, use a pre-written template, fill it with customization (for which they are given a step by step guide on things to look for to personalize this as much as possible).

I also have them check each target by eye to ensure they meet our requirements (so they have been checked twice) and send follow up emails up to 3 times depending on if the client doesn’t see the email or respond to it.

[Optional] Project Manager

They ensure that everybody is doing their job correctly, within budget and fill out all of the initial info in the project tracker (client URL, usable assets, location, keywords). They are given step by step instructions on how to do all of this, as well as the initial admin tasks such as:

  • Set up a new gmail account for the client
  • Gain access to any relevant reporting or set up if they don’t exist
  • Install my custom dashboard to the Google analytics account
  • Etc

Again, instructions on how to do this are provided.

The project manager reports to me every Monday via Slack to update me on all of the campaigns, this is where the calibration part from earlier comes in (but isn’t often required):

  • Is the content not getting a good response? Then we need to have the client create something new
  • Are the emails not being opened? We need a new subject line
  • Are they being opened but not responded to? We need to rethink the email

I find all of my staff on freelance websites in the VA categories, although NinjaOutreach have a pretty sweet service, which doesn’t even need your documentation as they’re already trained. Just tell them what you want and unleash them.

How To Set Up The System

So by this point, you already have a lot of the info, for each client I have 3 documents, a to do list, a project tracker and a dynamic list of operators to find all kinds of link types.

I also have a folder for each staff member that contains all of their step by step guides, these things are bare bones, like do this, then this type stuff.

Once you have all of these documents (which most of you will already have for your own personal systems) then you just have to find people who can follow basic instructions well.

So that’s my system, it relies on no special tools (with the exception of Google services) but there is another option, an option that doesn’t need any of the info I gave you above….

How My Brand New Team Did In 21 Days

21 days ago, I hired a new pair of staff, i would project manage myself for the purposes of this case study.

The aim - to have 2 completely inexperienced people (one from India and another from Canada) to build me white hat links for a client without any of my training.

The plan - I would use the resources and tools provided by NinjaOutreach with as little involvement from myself as possible to let these 2 people go ahead and perform their duties. I still gave them a task list and access to a project tracker (as I use this to report to clients in real time). After everthing they did within NinjaOutreach, they would go into the project tracker and add the info.
Completed tasks
Contact lists
Replies
Live links

The outcome - the client would not allow me to add content to his site (it is a Spanish teaching course and has a very particular style to it). So I decided that the best form of links to target would be guest posts, meaning I’d find people willing to accept his content, pitch them an idea and then send an approved title over to the client to write up, then I’d send it back to the blogger and have a post published.

Results:
Targets approached - 94 (these were all of the results that met the criteria that were found by typing a single keyword in NinjaOutreach)
Number of replies - 77
Number of Posts published to date - 28
Accepted posts still awaiting to be written or published - 11
Total links from this experiment - 39
Total time spent - 10 hours (2 prospecting, 8 on outreach and follow up)

Not too bad, considering the costs incurred and the fee paid by the client (I’ll be keeping these private).

What exactly did I give the staff members to do?

This is the easiest part, I just gave them a link to this page and which instructions they should follow:
https://ninjaoutreach.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-using-ninjaoutreach/

The guide I gave them to follow:
Collect Contact Information From Google With NinjaOutreach
Find Someone’s Email Address With NinjaOutreach
Get Featured On Interviews And Podcasts With NinjaOutreah
Get Product Reviews, Guest Posts, And Mentions With NinjaOutreach

They are now continuing with this project, by integrating resource page links by following this guide too - Get Links On Resource Pages With NinjaOutreach

BONUS!

You can gain access to the spreadsheets mentioned above in the free trial of my link building system, you will have to opt in, but I'm sure if you don't want to be on my list then you are all familiar with the unsubscribe link.

Dan Ray runs a link building agency over at RayDigital and an infrequently updated blog on various marketing subjects (cough cough link building and sales funnels) over at DanRay.me

44 Epic Email Marketing Case Studies

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: September 29, 2017

Note: This is a mega list of 44 best email marketing case studies

Many people say email marketing is dead. However, some people believe that it is one of the best, free methods to achieve your marketing goals and get to your customers.

If you are one of those who think so, this post will definitely help you find out if email marketing is still as efficient as it used to be in the past because we've compiled a list of resources (case studies) about email marketing. Let's dive into it!

email marketing case studies of internet

Top 5 Email Marketing Case Studies

How to Launch a Blog and Get 17,800 Email Subscribers in 6 Weeks - This article will showcase a method used to get 17,000 email subscribers in just a few weeks. It seems very effective and this can actually help you get started.

10 Effective Email Marketing Techniques Backed by Data - Email marketing is one of the most effective ways to reach customers today.

Disappointed with the results of your email marketing campaigns? Then consider fine-tuning your strategy by using effective email marketing techniques backed by data. If you aren’t getting clicks, then you are wasting your time.

Email Marketing: How Vero Got a 450% Increase in Conversions - Nothing has replaced, displaced, or outpaced email as a super-effective medium to engage your audience – from prospects to customers – and it doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon.

14 Tips for Making Your Nonprofit Email More Effective - Dan Zarrella, a social media researcher and author, recently revealed in a Hubspot webinar a trove of statistical analysis on email marketing. Zarrella parsed 9.5 billion email sets from MailChimp, ran three focus groups, and did a survey to come to his conclusions about the best email marketing practices. Although Zarrella’s insights were directed at “commercial” email, nonprofits can benefit just as well.

Grow Your Business with Trigger Based Email Marketing - For the last several years, marketers have been talking about the life span of email marketing. And for those of you who still click “Send to all”, the kind of one-size-fits-all email marketing blasts, then yes, marketers are right – That type of email marketing IS dead.

Email marketing is more than just quickly rounding up content, hitting send and forgetting about it until the following week. And one way to get more ROI from your marketing is to send trigger-based email marketing campaigns.

email marketing case studies : At sign signifying email address.

39 other Email Marketing Case Studies

Direct Email Marketing Strategy - 92% of business executive say they have a direct email marketing strategy in place according to a Forrester Research survey. This article will tell you the reason why.

Annoying Emails Work Way Better Than You'd Think: A Lesson From the Obama Campaign - Some Tech staffers had dismissed email as old-fashioned and uncool, without understanding how indispensable it would be in saving the campaign. Ignoring the human desire not to be annoying may have been the single greatest conceptual breakthrough of the campaign.

Intelligent email marketing drives fourfold increase in revenue for Big Cup Little Cup - As an online exclusive brand, Big Cup Little Cup needed to convert website visitors to customers, using intelligent email marketing and a clear strategy.

Campaigner Email Marketing Software - Campaigner's rich features, functionality, and affordable price made it possible for a Salon and Day Spa to grow their email list in over one year from 425 subscribers to over 650.

Email Marketing: Campaign Analysis, Metrics, Best Practices - Email is an amazingly profitable marketing channel if done right. So which email metrics matter? Learn 12 metrics dripping with insights!

Email marketing is alive and well, at least for now - Email marketing is alive and well, at least for now it remains a consistently reliable method of finding and keeping customers.

The 4 Lessons Learned from a 6-Week Email Marketing Case Study - Is email dead? Not according to this author. See the results of his email campaign to re-engage cold leads.

Intelligent recommendations boost email revenue: case study - Internet Retailin - Leading online chemist Chemist Direct has reported a 30% jump in revenue from email campaigns after introducing intelligent recommendation technology. The company introduced Peerius’ SMART-mail software as it looked to grow the income generated by a weekly marketing email that recommends eight products to customers on its mailing list.

What 4.2 Billion Clicks Will Teach You About Gmail Marketing - Matt Grove of Mailchimp published a recent post with an in-depth study of the effects of Gmail’s new inbox tab rollout. Gmail dropped this bomb on email marketers roughly six months ago, which spiked a lot of pushback from the email marketing community.

Mailing List: One of many puzzles of Email marketing

A/B Test Transactional Email For an 8.6% Conversion Lift - Online marketplace uSell achieved 24.5% increase in open rate and 8.6% increase in revenue-generating offline conversions through sendwithus transactional email A/B testing.

How often should I email my list? - One of the biggest “controversies” in email marketing is this: How often should I email my list? Find out in this case study where the author email one of the lists daily and the other list by sending a weekly newsletter. Which one brings better results?

How 4 Companies Increased Their Open Rates - Out of all the digital marketing channels at our disposal, email is the most powerful. Whether you’re a B2B or B2C marketer, if you embrace email marketing, you’ll find that your efforts and financial investment will pay off big time.

In this case study, you will see how 4 companies increased their open rates by using different methods.

Segmented messages are key to holiday email marketing success - Segmented messages are key to holiday email marketing success. Email marketing experts say they noticed a trend during the 2015 holiday shopping season: Retailers are getting better at addressing the interests of individual shoppers.

“We saw more emails being sent to tighter segments, which is always a smart thing to do,” says Ross Kramer, CEO of email marketing firm Listrak. This case study shows how you can increase your sales using segmented messages in your email marketing campaign during the holidays.

Are You Investing Enough Effort Into Email Marketing? - Like many other people, you probably send a few emails a year and call it good. Or, maybe you don’t send any at all. Perhaps you think email marketing isn’t viable anymore. Or, maybe you are just too busy to create and send them on a regular basis.

How I Acquired 590+ Active Email Subscribers from a Single Post in 30 Days? - All email marketing literature focuses on the necessity to build a list of active email subscribers. An active list of subscribers is a preferred, long-term and a sustainable method to earn money online. You can sell affiliate offers, sell in-house products like my eBook, sell solo ads and keep the audience engaged with your business through regular newsletters. Despite the known benefits of email marketing, bloggers and website owners fail to create an impressive email list.

Why Email Marketing is King - Compared to other media, email messages are dirt cheap to send. With TV, you are spending on ad agencies, creative studios, and cable channels. With print ads, you are helping to keep newspapers and magazines alive. Direct mail costs more than $600 per thousand pieces. With email, there are almost no costs at all. But its low cost only makes the argument stronger that email marketing is the most cost-effective advertising method available today.

89% of Businesses Make the Same Email Marketing Mistake - Out of 100 marketers, 89 are making the same mistake. Are you making the same mistake?

This mistake is giving email marketing a bad name and by not making this mistake you can increase email marketing revenue and deliver better value for your email subscribers. And the best news is that you can change this quite easily.

So what is this mistake we are all making?

Using Targeted Email Marketing to Improve Results - Matching the email marketing message to customer type and expectations improves response and engagement. Testing targeted email marketing to see how it affects results is a part of every successful marketing strategy.

Email campaigns are one of the easiest places to test. Here’s a look at using targeted email marketing to improve results.

7 Reasons Why Email Marketing is Smart For Small Businesses - If you’re a small business owner, there’s always too many things to do. Things you should be doing, or things you could be doing.

There’s probably always a decade’s worth of stuff you could be doing. The question is, what are the best things you should be doing? The most effective things. What deserves top placement on that unbelievably competitive publication known as your to-do list?

 

ID-100278958

Here's How To Get Better Email Marketing Results - Email marketing serves one purpose: customer retention – essentially, existing customers subscribe to receive email updates and subsequently should visit more often. Prior to the mobile explosion, email served as a solid way to reach customers.

Now, with mobile overtaking email as customers' preferred method of digital contact, personalization, relevance, and timeliness have become mandatory tactics for effective communication. As a result, email marketing on its own cannot change customer behavior. Fortunately, by complementing email with other data sources, email marketing has the potential to be even more effective than it was before.

You Think Email Marketing Is On Its Way Out? Think Again. - We’ve become used to communicating with people via text messages and social media, and in many instances, this is more common than face-to-face meetings. For these reasons, companies are keeping in contact with their customers by one of the most effective methods of communication: email.

What Is Email Marketing ?

Does Email Marketing Work?

Why is Email Marketing Successful?

The Ultimate 6 Step Guide to Mastering Email Marketing in 2014 - Email marketing, proves time and time again to be one of the most effective avenues in digital marketing. Sure, there are countless arguments on whether or not email marketing is dying out, but rather than trying to convince you that email marketing is still ‘hip,’ I think that results and statistics speak for themselves, so here they are.

Revive Your Dated Email Marketing Campaign in 3 Simple Steps - Email marketing has come a long way since the days of blasting out generic, misleading emails to a mass audience that ended up slowly dying in the spam folder.

Although more brands are deploying savvy email marketing campaigns that drive sales and engagement, HubSpot’s Science of Email 2014 suggests that consumers aren’t totally sold on emails.

When asked, “How often do you buy products or services from email messages you’ve received?” 35 percent of respondents answered, “Never,” compared to only 25 percent in 2011.

As HubSpot says in the report, this data “should not be taken to mean that email marketing has become less effective over the past three years, but rather that successful email marketing requires a more intelligent, strategic approach than it did in the past.”

See these 3 simple steps on how to revive your dated email marketing campaign.

Personalization: Top Factor for Effective Email Marketing Campaigns - Email marketing is still going strong! Mailjet, an email service provider, recently launched a survey to see if there are any international differences when it comes to email marketing. The survey included marketers in the U.S., Germany, and France. In this Daily Brown Bag, you’ll learn about email personalization, how email will continue to be a vital component of marketing, and the two top factors that attributed to higher open rates. You’ll also learn about social media and tips on how to improve your email marketing.

6 Reasons Why Email Marketing Is Important For Your Internet Marketing - More than 34% of the people worldwide use email. That’s about 2.5 billion people. It’s predicted to increase to 2.8 billion email users in the next 2 years. Yup, email’s popular. The Radicati Group, who came up with that info, also reckon that the world sends about 196 billion emails daily. Out of this 196 billion emails the majority, 109 billion, is business email.

Find out these 6 reasons why email marketing is important for your internet marketing.

Email Marketing Six Times More Effective Than Social Media - Direct email marketing remains the most effective strategy for driving online shopping, reveals a new study.

Read this case study based on a result from ""Give as you Live"" and find out more.

Email beats Facebook and Twitter for marketing purposes - A survey from McKinsey & Company defies popular wisdom heralding the newest forms of communication as the best: for marketers, the survey says email is a more effective way to gain customers than social media like Facebook and Twitter.

 

Here Are 5 Reasons Why Email Marketing Still Matters - These five research-backed stats will convince you to start sending email content.

Why marketers should keep sending you e-mails - E-mail remains a significantly more effective way to acquire customers than social media—nearly 40 times that of Facebook and Twitter combined (exhibit). That’s because 91 percent of all US consumers still use e-mail daily,1 and the rate at which e-mails prompt purchases is not only estimated to be at least three times that of social media, but the average order value is also 17 percent higher.

 

email marketing case studies word cloud

 

Why Is Email Marketing So Effective? - If you’re like most, you probably think of email marketing as an out-of-date, overly spammed strategy close to extinction. Newer, sexier technologies like social media and mobile marketing are taking their place, enticing you to pour all your budget into these emerging technologies.

Yet despite its age and lack of shine, email marketing is still considered the strongest ROI channel by marketers. Here is why.

7 Effective Email Marketing Tactics To Boost eCommerce Sales - Several eCommerce businesses have used email marketing to inform people about new arrivals, deals, and latest news about limited time offers. The strategy has been honed over the years to ensure customers take action.

Why email marketing over other marketing channels, you ask? Because of these industry reports and statistics.

Why Email Marketing is Still Effective for Brands - Based on Compete survey results, 46.2% of people receive more than 10 emails from retailers in a typical week and 19.9% of them receive more than 30 emails.

He Tang takes a look at The State of Email and explains why email marketing is not only alive and well, but very effective if used correctly.

Why Email Marketing Powers Your Business - Email simply works, but it’s important to understand why in order to wield it well. Let’s take a step back to dig into why email marketing is such an essential tool for growing your business and what that means for how to approach it.

10 Secrets to Powerful and Effective Email Marketing - Email marketing is crucial for your success as a business online, since it is often the advertising channel most likely to convert visitors into customers. Setting up a profitable email marketing strategy is important for the long-term success of your organization.

Email Marketing Best Practices to Push ROI Through the Roof - If you’re looking to acquire new customers or sell more effectively to your existing customers, you can’t go wrong with email marketing. After all, email is almost 40 times more effective in helping your business acquire new customers than Facebook or Twitter.

Ecommerce Email Marketing: 10 Tips to Boost Product Sales - Email marketing accounts for over 7% of all ecommerce transactions, making it the second most effective e-commerce marketing channel behind search (15.8%) according to a 2013 study by Custora.

In this post, you will find 10 strategies that you can implement in your email marketing to significantly boost your ecommerce site’s revenue.

3 Reasons Why Email Is The King of ROI - In this article you will learn exactly why email marketing is the most consistent and high converting source of sales for most companies that are doing it right.

What We Learned Helping You Collect Over 100,000 emails - One of the most popular tools at AppSumo is List Builder, a free and super easy way to collect the email addresses of anyone visiting your site.

People with List Builder have collected over 110,313 emails in 30 days.

AppSumo looked for trends in the different email pop-ups and wanted to share 7 tips to get the most emails with List Builder. Here they are.

500 Different Ways to Make Money Online

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

Note: This post is a MASSIVE list of  different ways to make money online 

You tried to make money and failed to earn a single penny. Think this is a rare case? No this scenario is fairly common among people like you and me.

The reason a lot many  people fails at earning a dime is not necessarily because earning money online is hard or it is a scammy business. In fact the very opposite is true.

There are a lots of (500+) different ways to make money online. To be successful you just need to try in areas which you are passionate about or have some previous experience.

Since 2012 I have been earning my money entirely online.

Yes, making money online is very much real, for many people it is a reality, and I am not exaggerating when I say there are regular people earning 5+ figure a month salaries completely through their online endeavors.

Exclusive Bonus: Download this to-the-point checklist to determine whether you are eligible to make money online..

It’s motivation to pursue it further. I remember the first few dollars Vicky and I earned through her food blog by putting up a few ad-sense ads.

It wasn’t much, but it was the start of us earning a few hundred dollars, then a few thousand, and later over ten thousand dollars every month. In this post we are going to explore the many ways that people are earning money online.

I have scoured the web looking for the best posts about making money online as well as doing my own research to find individual websites/companies, so that I could compile what is no doubt the most comprehensive list to date of ways to make money online.

Please enjoy this list and PLEASE SHARE so that others may benefit from this research.
(more…)

Using Off-Shore Virtual Assistants The Ultimate Guide

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 6, 2018

The concept of the virtual assistants (VA) came to me through Tim Ferris’s best selling novel “The 4 Hour Work Week”. That was back in December 2012.

We hired our first assistants that month and haven’t looked back.

If there is one thing I know for sure, it’s that the degree of success we had during past couple of years wouldn't have been  possible without the help of virtual assistants.

There is just not enough time in the day to get everything done and still do your duty.

If you are running a business I strongly urge you to consider where a VA might be useful.

Exclusive Bonus:Download my free virtual assistant bonus pack. Includes over 35 tasks you can have your virtual assistant start doing for you today.

In this guide you will learn the following:
(more…)

$15,000 Entrepreneur's Toolkit GIVEAWAY

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: June 5, 2017

Everyone loves a giveaway, so how about 80?

In honor of the upcoming launch of my new blogger outreach software, NinjaOutreach, I decided to organize a giveaway.

The result?

43 companies have generously provided 82 prizes valued at over $15k! (more…)

Link Roundup Guide : How to Do SEO & Content Marketing Roundups

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: December 24, 2017

Do you know what link roundups are? Every now and then I check my Google Analytics and I notice some traffic from an unknown source.

Often, they are link round ups.

In today's tutorial I am going to tell you what you need to know about link round ups, such as:

  • What they are
  • How to find them
  • How to get featured in them
  • A master list of 60+ link round ups to check out

So let's get started. (more…)

The Definitive Guide To Guest Posting For Traffic

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

On January 20th, 2014 Matt Cutts, head of Google's Web Spam team, came out with a post that rocked the SEO industry. It changed each and every guest posting guide for ever.

What was it, you ask?

The decay and fall of guest blogging for SEO

If you can't tell from the title, Matt essentially pronounced guest blogging as dead.

And then the storm came i.e a hundred follow up articles from prominent blogs on how guest blogging was now dead.

guest blogging

It became so blown out of proportion, that clarification articles started popping up everywhere, until finally, those of us still sane realized that...

You don't guest post for links. You guest post for traffic and authority.

And now, four months later, guest posting as a strategy to get traffic is still very much alive and kicking.

Don't believe me?

Exclusive Bonus: Download this step-by-step guide to master your guest posting endeavor.

Take a look around - guest posting is happening all the time. Just the other day, I saw a guest post from prominent blogger Noah Kagan of OKdork on Sean Ogle's blog.

And I thought to myself, if a man who created not one but TWO multi-million dollar companies and grew an email list of 700,000 people, is willing to sit down and write a guest post, then it's probably a worthwhile endeavor for mere mortals like the rest of us.

And so it is - consider the following case studies from "mere mortals".
(more…)

How to Optimize User Experience: A Definitive Guide

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 4, 2018

Most people aren't getting return visitors. Do you know why? Because of not willing to optimize user experience.

Oh, really?

Do you know how people are using your website?

Do you know what menu categories they are drawn to?

Do you know where they click on the home page or on inner pages?icon

Do you know your most popular pages overall, as well as your entry and exit pages?

Most likely, you don't.

Despite the fact that over 70% of people who visit our websites will be doing so for the first time, we rarely consider these things.

We're too close to our website. We know the ins and outs. We can't think from the perspective of someone arriving for the first time.

But that's EXACTLY what we should be doing, as these things are fundamental to the user experience, and optimizing the user experience leads to more time on the site, more pages per visit, a lower bounce rate, and more returning visitors.

And all of these things mean more revenue.
(more…)

logo