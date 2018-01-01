Grouphigh Alternatives:

Without a doubt the biggest difference is price. While we do not have 100% transparency into GroupHigh’s pricing (they do not put it on their website), the general word is that it’s around $7k per user per year. For most small businesses, GroupHigh pricing is simply not affordable (especially if you are just getting started with blogger outreach).

This is well over 10x more expensive than NinjaOutreach’s highest plan.

For this reason, GroupHigh’s customers tend to be relatively high end enterprises or large agencies who have large budgets. If that doesn’t sound like you, it’s probably not a good fit.