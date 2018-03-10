Do you devote your daily schedule to create brilliant blog posts just so that you can generate website traffic?

Maybe blogging is a free-time activity for you, but you still want your efforts to yield results, don’t you?

It doesn’t matter whether you want to become a professional blogger or you’re writing posts with the sole purpose to share opinions; the important thing is that you always want to get shares, comments, and a massive visitor to your site.

Sad but true; your commitment to write high-quality content is not enough.

If you really want to see a boost of your website traffic, you need to make connections with influencers.

The first thought that comes to mind is guest blogging, but we won’t be talking about that today.

We’ll focus on an interesting strategy that’s really effective when it comes to creating super-shareable content: curating posts from influencers in your particular niche.

Before we get any further, let’s explain what that means: you assemble, select, and present relevant posts from influencers together with your own opinions, comments, and arguments.

Content aggregation looks similar to curation, but there is a great difference: when you curate content, you offer unique comments.

That’s a key factor for getting noticed by the influencers and attracting audience at your blog.

How exactly do you curate an impressive post? Read on; we have the info you need.

1. Topic Research

Everything starts by identifying a theme for your post. Be careful: you’re not supposed to pick a random topic that you like, although that can also be successful sometimes.

The safest way to choose an effective topic is to check what your target audience likes reading. Ahrefs Content Explorer can help you do that.

For example, you can use Ahrefs to discover the current trending topics for the U.S. 2016 elections.

You’ll get results for the most successful articles published on that matter, and you can then analyze them to select your particular topic.

2. Influencer Research

Now, it’s time to identify the influencers. If you identified the topic, use Ahrefs again to research it.

For example, Donald Trump is a trending topic related to the elections, so you can continue with your search there.

The list will show you some websites and blogs that got thousands shares on their posts. Those are the ones you want to target.

The great thing about curating content is that you don’t have to limit yourself to blog articles.

You can also identify influential Twitter and Facebook users and curate their updates. Ninja Outreach can help you greatly with Twitter research.

Type your keyword in the search bar and you’ll find thousands of tweets shared by top Twitter influencers.

Since you can filter the results by the tag bloggers, this tool will lead you to relevant blog posts that you can also feature.

3. Content Research

During the first two steps, you will clearly encounter different opinions, and not all of them will resonate with your audience.

Think about the content your audience would be most interested in, and choose to feature it in your post.

You need to be selective: which ones are you most opinionated about?

You don’t have to be on the same side with a particular influencer to include their article in your post.

Remember: you can also be critical with your opinions.

If the previous two steps helped you identify influencers, but you didn’t find precise posts to feature, you can use Ahrefs again.

The tool also allows you to enter a domain, so you’ll find the most popular content on the particular blog.

4. Post Production

Finally, it’s time to produce your super-awesome post. Remember: curation is special because of your own opinion.

Write an attention-grabbing introduction and tell your audience why the posts you chose to feature are important.

There are several approaches you can take. For example, you can go for a “Top 10 Posts” article.

Pick high-quality posts, make a list, and publish it with your comments. Infographics are also very cool; the online audience loves them.

Whatever form of an article you choose to develop, remember that it has to come with an introduction and brief (or elaborate) comments on the content.

Remember: attribution is mandatory! You need to link to each post you feature, and provide a citation.

Wrap up with a nice conclusion and invite your readers to comment, share, like, and subscribe. You’ve gotta have a call to action!

5. Post Promotion

This may be the hardest part of the process, but it’s also fun. You don’t just publish your post and expect great things to happen.

You have to promote it very successfully if you want to get the results you aim for.

The key to success is reaching out to the influencers you mentioned.

Send them brief email messages to let them know that you mentioned their articles in a post, and invite them to take a look at it.

Ninja Outreach has a great feature that helps you develop a template for your email messages.

Needless to say, you need to take your activities beyond emailing.

Make sure to tag the influencers when you share your post on social media.

That’s a great way to get their audiences interested in your post.

Make sure to share the post with a brief comment that hooks the audience.

Don’t limit yourself to a single share. It’s okay to remind the audience about the post multiple times, especially if it’s on an evergreen topic.

To take things even further, you can ask these influencers for an opinion on your opinions.

If you manage to get their statements, you can update the post to include them. That will get you even more visits and comments.

You’re Ready For An Awesome Website Traffic

Curating content for a great post may seem complicated when you read it in theory.

However, it’s not that difficult to find influencers generate massive website traffic.

The steps and tools listed above will help you develop awesome posts and attract plenty of visitors and readers to your site.

Try curating once and you’ll never stop doing it.

Micheal is a marketing specialist at a resume writing service Resumesplanet. He’s also a blogger who loves writing about business, marketing, SMM, productivity and personal growth. In his parallel life, he loves hiking and can't wait to see the Himalayas one of these days. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.