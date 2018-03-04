Commercial Marketing vs Social marketing (What You Need To Know)

All those who have interaction with marketing concepts, better know what exactly social marketing is. Going through with the commercial marketing definition, we can say that marketing is the process of creating, communicating, and delivering value to the customers in order to retain the benefit of the organization and stakeholders as a whole.

Social marketing is something different than the commercial marketing.

Products and services but in social marketing we have a customer behavior, more deeply society’s behavior to focus.

So by the end of this explanation, we can say that commercial marketing is about focusing customer needs and social marketing is about focusing customer behaviors.

Commercial Marketing Techniques Utilized in Social Marketing

Most of commercial marketing techniques rapidly used in social marketing. For example, market research is an essential tool of commercial marketing and this is also used in social marketing. Before launching social marketing campaign, there is a need to conduct a market research to analyze the target audience and barriers of social marketing campaign.

Market research

Segmentation

Find out the needs, problems related to behavior

Selection of target market

Setting goals and objectives

Effectiveness and efficiency of operations

Positioning

Marketing Mix (4 P’s) Product Price Place Promotion (5 M’s of advertising)

Implementation of marketing plans and strategies

Monitoring and evaluation

Main difference between commercial marketing and social marketing

Social marketing is more difficult than commercial marketing.

Commercial Marketing Social Marketing Product Selling of tangible goods and services Selling desired behavior Primary objectives Primary objective in commercial marketing is to satisfy customer by selling products to them and fulfilling their needs and earn profit. The primary objective of social marketing is to benefit society in term of social gain. Focus Focus on physical products or services. Focus on to reach the target audience and change the behavior. Marketing tools Marketing tools use for selling products. Marketing tool use for changing behaviors. Satisfying needs In commercial marketing, marketers satisfy individual needs. In social marketing, marketers satisfy society needs.

Similarities between commercial marketing and social marketing

A customer orientation is critical.

Exchange theory is fundamental.

Market research is used throughout the process.

Audiences are segmented.

The proper target market is selected.

All 4 P’s are considered.

Results are measured and evaluated and used for improvement.

Social Marketers

Commercial organizations do not do social marketing. There are other organizations that develop and process social marketing campaigns:

Public sector organizations

World Health Organization (WHO)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Department of Health

NGO’s

Department of Social and Human Services

National Highways Traffic Safety Administration

Schools, Parks, community health clinics

Governments

Ways to handle social issues

Technology

Science.

Legal/ Political/ Policy making

Improve infrastructure

Built environment

Changes in corporate policies

Schools training

Education

Media

Social marketing is different from commercial marketing. Social marketing is about society behavior. What do you think how social marketing can be performed so well? Tell us your thoughts by commenting on this article.