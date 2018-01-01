Most Popular Parenting Blogs and Parenting Bloggers of 2017

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: October 25, 2017

We have another list post for you! You know the drill. This time, I’m going to use NinjaOutreach to prospect the top blogs for another lucrative niche that’s as enduring as life itself—parenting.

Methodology

For this article, I used Google Trends to check general search stats for parenting.

I set the filters to show global results from 2004 to present in all categories.

Now, I see the top locations that have searched for “parenting” overall, and I can see also the top related topics and queries.

The top related query, “parenting classes,” is apparently about programming, so let’s ignore that.

However, results two and onward, seem more relevant.

 

After crossing out other irrelevant results and looking at the commonalities between related topics and queries, I intuited the top issues most searches about parenting were about.

  • Attachment parenting
  • Parenting styles
  • Positive parenting
  • Bad parenting
  • Foster parenting
  • Parenting books magazines resources
  • Parenting plan
  • Single parenting
  • Authoritative authoritarian parenting

So now, I have several keywords to work with.

Next, I’ll search for the trending articles related to these keywords using NinjaOutreach. Then, I’ll check the SEO and social media stats of the blogs behind those top articles to find which sites have more authority and audience engagement.

Note: For the keyword “parenting plan,” the best sources I found were law and official government blogs, which does not fit this article’s general parenting theme, so I will not be including suggestions based on this keyword.

So, back to NinjaOutreach Content Prospecting, I searched for top articles about the topics that I already listed, starting with attachment parenting.

For every search, I excluded all companies from the results. This is just to help filter against blogs from mainstream corporate blogs.

I also filtered the results to have a minimum domain authority of 30.

Finally, I set another filter to organize my results according to number of shares per post. That way, the articles that have more social media shares show up top.

I will use this same process to find the top articles and blogs for the other topics. But of course, I will modify whatever needs modifying when I hit hard walls in my research.

Once I have my list, I will then manually whittle them down to fit our “best of” list.

Now, let’s see what I found!

1. Developmental Science

Domain Authority: 31

What could be a more authoritative blog about parenting than one written by a developmental psychologist? This blog, managed by Diana Divecha, Ph.D., contains commentary about various research on parenting and children's development. Dr. Divecha, among other things, is also a research affiliate with the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, where she works on research for bullying prevention.

See:

What is a Secure Attachment? And Why Doesn’t “Attachment Parenting” Get You There?

2. The Natural Child Project

Domain Authority: 64

The non-profit Natural Child Project describes itself as a resource that: “covers information and advice on all aspects of ‘attachment parenting’ (raising children with respect and trust), unschooling (trusting the child to set the ‘curriculum’), and child advocacy (including documents from children's advocacy organizations around the world).” The site’s team is headed by project director Jan Hunt, a psychologist and member of several associations advocating attachment parenting and the prevention of cruelty to children.

See:

The Parenting Magic Words

3. Pinky McKay

Domain Authority: 40

From breastfeeding, establishing sleeping habits, to calming unruly kids—for those pressing questions related to raising newborns into well-adjusted toddlers and beyond, this blog by International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Pinky McKay is the place to go.

4. Aha! Parenting

Domain Authority: 60

Aha! Parenting is edited by Dr. Laura Markham, a Clinical Psychologist from Columbia University. The blog is all about breaking off from traditional, authoritarian parenting and offers advice on “gentle guidance” and “positive discipline.”

5. Parenting Science

Domain Authority: 54

Parenting Science blog, founded by Gwen Dewar, Ph.D., (an evolutionary anthropologist) is a parenting resource for “people who want to understand child development from the perspectives of psychology, anthropology, evolution, and cognitive neuroscience.” For Dr. Dewar, people do not need nor want to be preached to about parenting and promises that the blog will only focus on delivering fully-referenced, evidence-based articles, so readers can dig deeper and draw their own conclusions.

6. Evolutionary Parenting

Domain Authority: 43

Evolutionary Parenting was founded by Tracy Cassels, Ph.D., a developmental psychologist and Program Director of Reaching for Rainbows, a non-profit dedicated to providing social and emotional development support for vulnerable and at-risk girls. The blog contains science-based articles, product reviews, and analysis of all things parenting. There is also a coaching and consulting option for parents.

7. DevPsy.org

Domain Authority: 37

DevPsy is a blog that dates back to 2003 and was founded by physics grad turned developmental psychologist K. H. Grobman, Ph.D. Despite the fact that this blog was made to be an ultimate resource of all things developmental psychology for students and practitioners, the content is still invaluable for parents who want to learn science-backed parenting.

8. The Attached Family

Domain Authority: 40

The Attached Family is the online blog extension of the print magazine, Attached Family, both of which are the publication arms of the non-profit organization, Attachment Parenting International. As its name suggests, the Attached Family blog is chock-full of articles, videos, and other informational materials about the parenting style of attachment parenting.

9. Attachment Parenting

Domain Authority: 59

Attachment Parenting blog is the online home of non-profit organization Attachment Parenting International. It contains an array of articles and resources about attachment parenting organized according to a child’s developmental age. The blog also publishes news and announcements related to the organization, its events, and other causes.

10. iMOM

Domain Authority: 54

iMOM is founded by Content Director, Susan Merrill, and has a dedicated team managing it. iMOM delivers parenting support in a comprehensive package, with advice for managing parent-child relationships, marriage, and all other relationships that contribute to a healthy family life overall. iMOM even has a section for adoptive parents.

But perhaps one of iMOM’s most notable features is its kid-friendly movie reviews section, with recommendations from other parents. As a bonus, there are also free printables.

11. THE TOT

Domain Authority: 40

The TOT is an ecommerce website by former fashion editor turned serial entrepreneur, Miroslava Duma. Their goal: “To be the premier destination that offers trusted advice with mindfully curated safe, non-toxic, innovative and stylish products for conscious parents in a world of overwhelming choice.” But behind this fashionable exterior of carefully curated, to-die-for mother-and-baby products catalog, is a blog section stocked with articles on how to handle parenting—from prepartum to postpartum, from newborns to toddlers, teenagers and beyond—that are as meaningful as they are stylish.

12. Positive Parenting

Domain Authority: 53

What could be a more apt resource about positive parenting than a blog with that exact domain name and a certified, experienced parent educator at its helm? From articles, online classes, parent coaching, family empowerment sessions, and more, Deborah Godfrey aims to provide all the help she can to parents who want to “ discipline their kids without breaking their spirit.” Deborah is also an active participant in various child protection and support organizations.

13. Positive Parenting Connection

Domain Authority: 41

The Positive Parenting Connection is a collaborative blog by “parenting educators, psychologists, coaches, and parents.” Founded by Ariadne Brill, herself also a parenting educator, the blog contains practical advice and support for parents who want to learn constructive and “non-punitive” ways to deal with common child-rearing issues.

14. Zero to Three

Domain Authority: 82

The Zero to Three blog is the online resource by a Los Angeles-based non-profit of the same name. The blog is home to informative, data-backed articles focused on early child development specifically, as its name indicates, meant for the crucial ages of 0 to 3. Zero to Three is run by early childhood professionals and policy advocates who aim “to align groundbreaking research with the real needs of the region’s youngest residents and serve as a vital link with programs and policy.”

15. Positive Discipline

Domain Authority: 54

This is the main website for one of the most recognized parenting styles of the modern age: positive discipline. Resources—from books to online videos, events, manuals, classes, and more—are available for parents, teachers, couples, and professionals.

16. Positive Parenting Solutions

Domain Authority: 47

This website is the online learning portal for positive parenting expert and advocate, Amy McCready. Parents have access to learning materials, insightful articles from the blog and, most importantly, coaching sessions with the founder herself. Positive Parenting Solutions aims to help parents navigate child-rearing through the positive parenting style from birth through to the teenage years.

17. Janet Lansbury

Domain Authority: 49

This blog by former celebrity turned parent-child educator Janet Lansbury is a useful resource on the “educaring” method of parenting.Called Resources for Infant Educarers (RIE), the RIE method was co-founded by Magda Gerber (infant specialist and educator) and Tom Forrest, M.D., (pediatric neurologist).

The RIE philosophy advocates eschewing established, formulaic ways of parenting. Physical distractions viewed as disrespectful to a child’s real wants such as bouncy chairs, sippy cups, and the like (even toys!) are discouraged. According to RIE, every child has unique needs and signals, so these should be responded to after sensitive observation.

For more about this method, Janet’s blog is a resource for articles, podcasts, audio lessons, consultations (online or in person), and live classes.

18. A Mother Far From Home

Domain Authority: 42

A Mother Far From Home is a beautifully packaged blog by mother of five, Rachel Norman. With an email series for moms, healthy baby food recipes, printable parenting organizers, anecdotal advice, a sleep course, parenting style test, and more, what’s not to like?

19. Someone’s Mum

Domain Authority: 35

Someone’s Mum is the blog of Danielle Duggins, a former English teacher and mother of two, one of which is on the autism spectrum.

Parenting children is hard enough, but for parents of children on the spectrum, the challenge is amped up by miles. This blog is a vivid and emotional storybook of those trials—how Danielle manages her role as parent to two different but equally exceptional children, and how to find the magic of parenthood even in the most trying of times.

Of course, aside from parenting survival 101, the blog also comes with a variety of play and quality time ideas for kids both in and out of the spectrum.

20. Foster 2 Forever

Domain Authority: 35

Foster 2 Forever is a blog that provides stories, advice, learning materials, and even online training for other foster parents who need support on how to manage relationships with adopted children.

21. Rage Against the Minivan

Domain Authority: 53

As its name suggests, Rage Against the Minivan is a humorous blog by mother Kristen Howerton to both her genetically and adopted children. As Kristen says, the blog is a safe place to explore and laugh about the “indignities of motherhood.” Great site for fed up moms who need to kick back, take things a little less seriously, and live a little.

22. Adoptive Families

Domain Authority: 66

This website aims to serve as a “resource and community for adoption parenting,” and is stocked with information from how-to-adopt to parenting after adoption.

23. Brain Child

Domain Authority: 51

Dubbed as “The New Yorker for Mothers,” Brain Child is the online blog extension of the award-winning print magazine, Brain, Child: The Magazine for Thinking Mothers.

The blog’s goal? “to bring together the many voices of women from different backgrounds, circumstances, and experiences” to help provide mothers with “insight and perspective into real issues.”

Aside from a blog section filled with exceptionally written stories (the blog accepts long-form essay submissions), the site also has book reviews and an online shop.

See:

Top Ten Books for Parenting Children With Disabilities

24. Autism Parenting

Domain Authority: 45

The online blog extension of the print magazine Autism Parenting, the publication’s goal is to provide “up-to-date news and professional guidance” for parents and children on anything and everything to do with autism. The blog also welcomes story submissions.

See:

Autism Resources for Parents – The Ultimate New Guide

25. Operation Here We Are

Domain Authority: 46

Operation Here We Are is not a strictly parenting-only site but more of a blog meant for families of people serving in the military. The blog’s kids’ section comes with great book recommendations for children of soldiers to help them bridge the gap with parents who are away on the field.

See:

Military Parenting Resources

26. National Association for Gifted Children

Domain Authority: 75

No, it’s nothing like an X-men school or mutant organization, but it’s pretty close. The National Association for Gifted Children (NAGC) is a non-profit dedicated to nurturing and providing support to gifted children, families, researchers, as well as education and health professionals who “work to help gifted and talented children.” The website has a well-stocked archive of information from glossary of terms, school recommendations, research material, articles, and more.

See:

Resources for Parents | National Association for Gifted Children

27. Empowering Parents

Domain Authority: 60

The blog is an online resource for those interested in practicing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy principles in parenting. There are free behavior charts to help parents track their children’s progress. There is also a rich collection of expert-written articles organized according to the diverse behavioral problems that parents frequently encounter with children.

See:

Setting Limits for Difficult Kids: Are You Too Strict?

Signs of Parental Abuse: What to Do When Your Child or Teen Hits You

Parenting After Divorce: 9 Ways to Parent on Your Own Terms

28. Parents Without Partners

Domain Authority: 49

Parents Without Partners is the online home and resource by, to quote, the “largest international, nonprofit membership organization devoted to the welfare and interests of single parents and their children.”

Aside from a member sign-up section, the blog also has an online resource section filled with free articles, books, “parenting kits,” and a members-only section.

See:

School Success Kit for Kids with ADHD

29. The Jenny Evolution

Domain Authority: 52

For those not into overly complicated, Pinterest-perfect parenting, then The Jenny Evolution blog will be a welcome respite.

The blog has a ton of book recommendations, product reviews, parenting tips, family and kid activity lists, kid-friendly recipes (gluten-free snacks, anyone?) and a section for parenting kids with special needs. But the founder, Jenny, promises that it’s all something any busy mom can easily do in her free time—no domestic goddess certification needed.

Oh, and the blog accepts guest posters, too.

See:

Weekend Breakfast Casserole

Children’s Books About Fall (Autumn Unit Study)

29. Single Mum

Domain Authority: 37

The Single Mum is, according to their self-description: “Australia's biggest divorced, separated and single parent community and website discussing child support, custody, Centrelink benefits & payments for single parents & all single parenting. Info and support for separated, divorced, ex-de facto, pregnant and solo mums.”

For those interested, the Single Mum also has a Write For Us page.

See:

Spousal Maintenance

Changing Your Child's Name

30. Marcy Axness

Domain Authority: 34

The Marcy Axness blog features a resource list of high-quality books for every developmental, behavioral, and other child-rearing milestones. The blog also lists consultation options and contains expert advice from the internationally renowned speaker, author, and early development specialist Marcy Axness.

See:

Talking to Children About Tragedy

31. Scary Mommy

Domain Authority: 72

Scary Mommy has gone a long way from the personal parenting blog of Jill Smokler. Its no-nonsense articles and parent confessionals dished out all the good and the bad about parenting. The community of Scary Mommy flourished, and the blog has since been acquired by a media company that gave it more resources to tap into.

These days, with a full-scale in-house team at its helm, Scary Mommy has turned into somewhat of a Wired for “scary” parents—that is, parents who acknowledge both the beauty and messiness of parenting, with no rose colored glasses.

See:

The Advice I Didn’t Know I Needed After An Autism Diagnosis

32. Sensory Processing Disorder

Domain Authority: 49

This blog is an incredibly valuable resource for any parent, educator, caregiver, or therapist struggling to understand and explain sensory processing. It peels away the blinders and brings understanding as to why some kids just can’t stop fidgeting, can’t sit still, or need to keep biting things.

Filled with rich info that elucidates how the body perceives sensory input, readers will walk away from this blog more equipped to address children’s common sensory issues.

See:

A Step By Step Guide For SPD Parents: The Seven Steps For Helping Your SPD Child

33. Mother Mag

Domain Authority: 48

Parenting doesn’t always mean ditching beautiful things for utilitarian drab. But the lack of resources for practical and “stylish” parenting is a gap that cofounders Katie Hintz-Zambrano (former fashion journalist) and James Kicinski-McCoy (blogger and photographer) wanted to fill.

Enter Mother Mag: a fashion-forward, full-service magazine style blog for mothers who want to keep the glamour in their otherwise hectic lives. All content is littered with lovely pictures of what motherhood would be like if mothers don’t forget to take care of themselves, too.

It’s not all pretty products, recipes, books, and recommendations either, but also contains inspiring editorials featuring moms who show how to mother effectively and gracefully.

34. Ask Dr. Sears

Domain Authority: 69

Parenting is not all about hugs and kisses—although that is an essential part of it. But aside from love, there is also the fundamental need to keep your child healthy.

And when it comes to ensuring that your child meets proper developmental milestones, gets adequate nutrition, hygiene, protection against diseases, and most importantly, identifying warning signs, then this blog by the Sears family is undoubtedly a household name resource.

The team is headed by pediatrician Dr. William “Bill” Sears, his wife, nurse and childbirth educator Martha Sears. Alongside them are their sons, who are all pediatricians, Dr. Jim, Bob, and Peter Sears.

Such a power lineup makes the site the ultimate expert roundup of articles, advice, learning resources and more, from experienced health professionals in pediatric care.

35. Kids Activities

Domain Authority: 51

This blog should be a treat for DIY parents. It has one of the most abundant and interesting collections of free printables, recipes, crafts, parenting articles, giveaways, and yes, kids activities. The blog’s goal is to make parenting interactive and fun, and it’s reflected in their design—candy-colored and laden with illustrations.

There is also an “Ask Holly” section for the blog’s subscribers where the founder, Holly Homer, replies to messages from her readers.

Final word

And that’s it! Again, if you feel like I’ve missed anything, feel free to point me in the right direction in the comments section.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

Top 30 Beauty Blogs of 2017 | NinjaOutreach

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: October 13, 2017

Interested in getting a quick list of the world’s most influential beauty blogs? Well, we came up with just the perfect list for you. Read on for our top beauty blogs of 2017.

Methodology

We get a lot of questions from our users—and one of the most common is—how can you use Ninja Outreach to find influencers? We are an influencer prospecting and outreach tool, after all.

So for this article, I used our tool to prospect for influencers in a burgeoning and glamorous niche—the beauty blogging industry.

Take note that not every search is the same—results vary according to the keywords you use, just as your keywords vary according to your purpose.

You might be a beauty product company looking for beauty influencers to help promote your product, or you may be a beauty journalist looking for renowned beauty experts to interview for an article.

In my case, I’m interested in compiling a list of the most influential blogs and bloggers. And I want to start by running a search for the highest-earning beauty bloggers and then manually following the golden cookie crumbs trail from there.

So back to our tool, I clicked Content Prospecting and typed my keywords into the search bar. Hitting enter should produce the trending articles on this subject.

Here is a screenshot of results for keyword set A.

Beauty blog search on Ninja Outreach

Here is a screenshot of the results from keyword set B.

Beatuy blog search Ninja Outreach 2

I continued playing around with keywords and manually whittled down the results until I felt pretty confident I had enough material I could use for this article.

Once I’ve finalized my list, I used our Ninja Outreach chrome extension to check each beauty blog’s SEO stats and follower count.

Also, note that this list will focus on blogger influencers and will not be including established experts in the industry such as heavyweights Pat McGrath, Lisa Eldridge, Caroline Hirons, etc., as they are in a different league of their own.

So, here are the top 30 blogs for 2017 that I found, divided into two categories.

Social Media Beauty Influencers

1. Huda Beauty

Blogger: Huda Kattan

Instagram: @hudabeauty 21.7 million followers

Youtube: Huda Beauty 1.9 million subscribers

Huda Beauty blog homepage

With over 20 million Instagram followers and almost 2 million Youtube subscribers, Dubai-based Huda Kattan tops our beauty influencer list. She dominated the beauty scene in the Middle East early and eventually climbed the ranks to become one of the wealthiest beauty influencers of Instagram.

From product reviews to makeup tutorials to beauty blog stardom, Huda has gone a long way from her childhood fascination with makeup. According to PopSugar, Huda is able to earn around $18k per post.

She has since launched her own beauty product line, Huda Beauty, which is doing quite well. In fact, Allure magazine referred to Huda as the woman who “sold” Sephora on false eyelashes when the cosmetics chain agreed to sell her false eyelash line—Huda Beauty’s first product.

2. Zoella

Blogger: Zoe Sugg

Instagram: @zoella 11.2 million followers; @zoellabeauty 1.1 million followers

Youtube: Zoella 12 million followers

Zoe Sugg beauty blog

From beauty influencer to celebrity businesswoman, Zoe Sugg—better known by her online moniker, Zoella, is living the Youtube millionaire dream.

The English vlogger started her channel by filming makeup tutorials, reviewing beauty products, talking about beauty, and even injecting some personal commentary into her content. Her wholesome, Disney teen star like appeal resonated with her audience, and barely four years since she began posting online, Zoe is already netting close to $400k annually.

She has since engaged in other projects, one of which was producing her first (ghostwritten) novel, Girl Online. The book instantly became a New York Times bestseller, breaking the record for fastest-selling, first-week book sales from a debut novelist.

3. NikkieTutorials

Blogger: Nikkie de Jager

Instagram: @nikkietutorials 8.4 million followers

Youtube: NikkieTutorials 7.8 million subscribers

Nikkie de Jager beauty blog

An enthusiast-turned-professional makeup artist, Nikkie de Jager was ranked by Forbes magazine as one of the highest-earning beauty influencers of the year. With her almost 9 million followers, millions of Youtube views, and collaborations with the likes of Maybelline, Too Faced, and celebrity influencers such as Kim Kardashian and Jessie J, among others, it’s no wonder this Dutch blogger is third on our list.

Armed only with her mother’s digital camera, cardboard, and nothing much else, Nikkie’s first makeup tutorial in Youtube got just eight views and three comments.

Fast forward almost ten years later, and the shy girl who was inspired by the makeup looks in America’s hit reality TV series The Hills has turned into one of Youtube’s millionaires.

4. Wake Up and Makeup

Blogger: Manal Shaikh

Instagram: @wakeupandmakeup 11.7 million followers; @itsmanalshaikh 1.6 million followers

Youtube: itsWAKEUPANDMAKEUP 52k followers

Despite online news site Fashionista referring to her as one of the more laidback types of beauty bloggers, Manal Shaikh’s online influence is anything but lackluster. At only 23, she was able to grow her three Instagram accounts’ follower counts organically by the millions—and she didn’t have to post tons of her own selfies to do so.

Compared to the other beauty bloggers in this list, Manal did not put all her eggs in the beauty influencer golden basket. Despite her passion and skill for makeup and nail art, she refers to herself in her online accounts as a “Social Media Strategist” instead of beauty blogger or influencer—perhaps signaling that she does not intend to be a beauty personality, but more of a beauty curator and digital marketer.

Whatever the case, the success of her accounts is pretty strong evidence to show how she absolutely nails social media marketing.

5. Michelle Phan

Blogger: Michelle Phan

Instagram: @michellephan 2.1 million followers

Youtube: Michelle Phan 8.9 million subscribers

Michelle Phan beauty blog

I don’t know about you, but I believe this beauty blog craze all began with Michelle Phan. If landing on the covers of Forbes and Nylon, or getting featured by magazines the likes of W Magazine, CNBC, and The Daily Mail (among many others) doesn’t solidify her status as a mega beauty influencer, then I don’t know what does. It's an understatement to say that the rise of Michelle Phan has rocked the beauty industry—and opened a Pandora’s box of possibilities for other beauty bloggers.

Between 2007 and 2011, when the beauty blog pioneer was at her peak, she had almost 2 million subscribers. Her video channel had more than 500 million views. Meanwhile, a big brand like Lancôme only had over 4k subscribers and 5 million views. And if she hadn’t gone on a long hiatus when Em cosmetics, her makeup line collaboration with L'Oréal fell through, she would probably still be on the top of this list.

Needless to say, Michelle has since recovered from her personal time out from the digital world.  She has repurchased Em from L'Oréal and relaunched the line on her own. Just this year, she also launched her beauty sampling startup, Ipsy, which is currently valued at $500 million. In total, Michelle’s “empire” is estimated at $100 million.

6. JeffreeStar

Blogger: Jeffree Star

Instagram: @jeffreestar 5.1 million followers

Youtube: JeffreeStar 5.4 million subscribers

Jeffree Star blog homepage

The one time MySpace pop star in the making (he outsold Justin Timberlake on iTunes) turned beauty blogger and semi-celebrity began his love affair with makeup at 13. With a model for a mother, it was bound to happen. Jeffree recalled how he started by copying magazine ad looks and borrowing his mother’s makeup.

Soon, he was traveling around the world, learning, teaching, and continuing to practice his craft. From fashion editorials to music videos, to weddings, he has done them all.

Recently, Jeffree crossed another thing off his bucket list when he launched his own makeup line. He also toured and hobnobbed with celebrities—even modeled for jewelry designer Tarina Tarantino—bringing his makeup skills, striking personality, and merchandise along with him. As of 2017, Jeff’s net worth is valued at around $5 million.

7. Carli Bybel

Instagram: @carlibel 4.8 million followers

Youtube: CarliBybel 5.6 million subscribers

Carli Bybel beauty blogger

Carli Bybel posted her first Youtube video about hairstyling in 2011. If judged by the eyes of today’s Youtube natives who, by now, are used to sleeker productions, the quality is comparably amateur to laughable. The blogger admitted to having a chuckle of her own when she revisited this maiden project.

As Carli has gamely shared in an interview with Fox5NY, even her mother was skeptical about her dream to become an internet star.

These days, however, Carli is laughing all the way to the bank with monthly earnings of over $16k per month from her Youtube channel alone. And yes, production levels are now more on point.

8. Manny Gutierrez

Blogger: Manny Gutierrez

Instagram: @mannymua733 4 million followers

Youtube: MannyMua733 3.6 million subscribers

Manny Gutierrez beauty blogger

Seeing men wear makeup can be disconcerting to some, but that didn’t stop Manny Gutierrez from doing his thing—and owning it. And while he admits that about half the people who saw him wearing makeup would be weirded out, about another half would be appreciative.

But perhaps the best display of this appreciation goes to Maybelline, for naming Manny as their first male ambassador.

Manny, who believes makeup should be inspiring and inclusive, cultivates the same spirit with his followers—which could probably explain how he was able to grow his community so quickly, especially since he started getting into makeup late—already in his early 20s. But barely four years later, he’s gone so far, so fast—with an estimated net worth of $350k—a testament to this beauty influencer’s brand power.

9. PONY

Blogger: Hye-Min Park

Instagram: @ponysmakeup 4.2 million followers

Youtube: PONY Syndrome 3 million subscribers

Hye-Min Park

From graphic designer to South Korea’s top makeup influencer and K-pop star CL’s makeup artist, Hye-Min Park, or Pony, the owner of the beauty blog PONY, is one to watch.

Before becoming a hit with an audience in the millions on her Youtube and Instagram, Pony used to model products for Korean e-commerce stores. She now has her own makeup line, PONY, which is doing exceptionally well and has recently partnered with beauty box subscription service, Memebox.

She has published a book on beauty and was also featured in Allure and Harper’s Bazaar, all aside from gracing top beauty magazines in South Korea and the rest of Asia.

10. Kandeej

Blogger: Kandee Johnson

Instagram: @kandeejohnson 1.7 million followers

Youtube: KandeeJohnson 3.9 million followers

Her dramatic makeup transformations into Jessica Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, Edward Scissorhands, and other theatrical characters generated so much buzz that catapulted her to Youtube fame. Kandee’s style was different—it was over-the-top and creative, separating her from other beauty bloggers whose tutorials featured more wearable looks geared for daily wear, fashion spreads, ads, or events.

As a ‘70s baby, Kandee did not let her age stop her from working just as hard as her younger, more digitally native peers. This grit paid off, and the beauty blogger was eventually featured in beauty and fashion magazines Elle, Nylon, Glamour, Self, and Cosmopolitan as well as interviewed on TV shows like Good Morning America and E! among others. She also scored a makeup collaboration with Too Faced.

11. MariMariaMakeup

Blogger: Maria Mari

Instagram: @marimariamakeup 3 million followers

Youtube: MariMaria 2.5 million subscribers

Maria Mari beauty blog

To showcase her beauty skills, Brazilian blogger Maria Mari whips up her various makeup combos to turn her freckled face into a flawless canvas—perfect for making dramatic before-and-after makeup comparisons.

Her tutorials mostly capitalize on showing the power of makeup coverage—how to layer on various products to hide perceived imperfections without looking cakey and unnatural.

With her over 3 million social media followers, own beauty line MariMariaMakeup, and features with Seventeen and other Brazilian magazines, this beauty blogger is certainly going places.

12. Shannon Harris

Blogger: Shannon Harris

Instagram: @shaaanxo 1.5 million followers

Youtube: ShaaanXo 3 million subscribers

While obsessed with watching makeup tutorials, Shannon noticed something was missing from the space—there were almost no beauty bloggers from New Zealand. So she set up to fill this gap with her own beauty channel. Nearly a decade later, she is now known as one of the most influential and highest-earning beauty bloggers globally.

Shannon now has her own beauty line, xoBeauty, and is also in partnerships with beauty brands Clinique and Smashbox Cosmetics. The Kiwi blogger’s annual net earnings are estimated to be between $18k to $291k.

13. Christen Dominique

Blogger: Christen Dominique

Instagram: @christendominique 1.2 million followers

Youtube: ChristenDominique 2.9 million subscribers

When you’re one of Michelle Phan’s proteges, then you know you’ve already got the upper hand in the beauty blogging niche. But before this, Christen was already busy making waves on her own as a rising freelance makeup artist and Youtube star.

Despite the hypercompetitive, seemingly nonstop volatility of the beauty blogging niche, Christen is an inspiring story to other aspirants. A young mother and student, she was still able to dedicate enough time to rise among Youtube’s beauty vlogger ranks, landing herself on Forbes top ten most influential and highest-earning beauty bloggers list.

14. Kat Von D Beauty

Blogger: Katherine von Drachenberg

Instagram: @katvondbeauty 3.8 million followers

Youtube: Kat Von D Beauty 154k followers

As a celebrity tattoo artist who co-starred on hit reality show LA Ink, Katherine von Drachenberg—or Kat Von D, starts her journey with a significant leg up. Aside from tattoos, Kat is also a self-confessed makeup junkie. So when Sephora approached her with a makeup collaboration, the rest, as they say, is history.

These days, her makeup brand Kat Von D beauty has almost reached cult status with nearly 4 million Instagram followers and its unique brand of vintage rock-and-roll glam.

15. GossMakeupArtist

Blogger: Wayne Goss

Instagram: @gossmakeupartist 582k followers

Youtube: GossMakeupArtist 3 million subscribers

For audiences who want realistic, pragmatic beauty advice and hacks, Wayne Goss’s channel is an authoritative go-to.

Keeping it real and practical is this self-taught makeup artist’s motto. He has over 15 years of professional experience, which gives his reviews and tutorials even more credibility. Indeed, even as drama in the beauty blogging community pitted influencer against influencer, Wayne stood out as one of the most level-headed in the bunch.

Instead of being flamboyant, he emphasizes technique and keeping things as real and approachable as possible. This transparency resonated with his audience—now at 3 million and still growing.

His style preference is classy, timeless, and no-nonsense, which is reflected in the projects he undertakes. In 2014, He partnered with cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury to make a look for Victoria Beckham’s cover shoot with Allure magazine.

He also advocates for top-notch quality when it comes to tools and products that people should use, which led him to launch his own makeup brush collection on Beautylish. And indeed, nothing shows an audience’s message of “we trust you” better than when these got sold out within five minutes.

16. Tanya Burr

Instagram: tanyaburr 3.2 million followers

Youtube: TanyaBurr 3.7 million subscribers

Tanya Burr beauty blogger

British fashion and beauty blogger Tanya, who is also good friends with fellow Youtube beauty influencer Zoella, wraps up this list of beauty blog personalities.

Before her rise to Youtube stardom, Tanya completed a short makeup artistry course and worked for a department store beauty counter.

She now has over 3 million followers in each of her Instagram and Youtube accounts. With that sort of follower count, she was able to launch her own cosmetics line in partnership with Superdrug in 2014. Just the year after, she published her non-fiction beauty guide, Love. She was also featured in UK publications such as The Sun and Glamour magazine.

Beauty Blogs

17. Refinery29

Domain Authority: 86

Refinery29 beauty blogger

As a place where top bloggers write about tips on beauty, makeup, and skincare tricks, Refinery29 has grown into one of the most authoritative and popular sources for updates on the beauty industry and beauty bloggers community.

18. Into The Gloss

Domain Authority: 69

Beauty tips, makeup tutorials, product reviews, and techniques from industry leaders worldwide. They also have excellent interviews with celebrities the likes of Jourdan DunnVictoria Beckham, and Val Garland.

19. The Beauty Department

Domain Authority: 62

The Beauty Department - beauty blog

Beauty edutainment site featuring hair and makeup how-tos, nail trends, skincare, tools, current obsessions, and inspirations. It also features countless quick tips and tutorials from insiders Lauren Conrad, Kristin Ess, and Amy Nadine.

20. MakeupGeek

Domain Authority: 57

Only a few years ago, Forbes valued MakeupGeek at $10 million. What started as a tutorial site featuring “a variety of videos on almost every makeup technique,” had turned into a $1 million per month cash cow for owner and teacher-turned-businesswoman Marlena Stell when she turned her blog into a makeup business.

21. Barefoot Blonde

Domain Authority: 57

If you think a busy young mother can’t maintain a family, blog, business, and take gorgeous, magazine spread-worthy photos at the same time, then check out this beauty and lifestyle blog by Amber Fillerup Clark and be blown away.

22. Afrobella

Domain Authority: 55

Despite its rather dated look and ad-heavy interface, Afrobella is an award-winning blog about natural hair, skincare, beauty, and lifestyle created by Patrice Grell Yursik to celebrate women of all shades. Afrobella covers everything from product reviews to celebrity, beauty and travel experiences.

23. British Beauty Blogger

Domain Authority: 54

British Beauty Blogger

A beauty products review blog by beauty writer Jane Cunningham.

24. The Chriselle Factor

Domain Authority: 53

A tip-driven website dedicated to beauty, fashion and lifestyle by Chriselle Lim.

25. My Beauty Bunny

Domain Authority: 51

My Beauty Bunny is an award-winning, Los Angeles based top beauty blog about cruelty-free beauty products for men and women.

26. Beauty Editor

Domain Authority: 49

Beauty Editor is all about teaching readers about skin care and natural beauty appreciation with constantly updated free articles, guides, and product recommendations.

27. Clumps of Mascara

Domain Authority: 48

Brittany Minor's lifestyle blog combines cosmetics, wholesome living, travel, and parenting.

28. A Model Recommends

Domain Authority: 47

A beauty blog of beauty product reviews and recommendations from professional model Ruth Crilly whose day job naturally means she works on the daily with a variety of beauty products on her skin, so you better bet that she knows what she’s talking about.

29. Beauty Is Boring

Domain Authority: 43

A beauty blog by makeup artist, photographer, and creative director Robin Black, this blog features high-quality pictures of models with fully made up faces. The makeup is professionally done, as can be expected, and each item used is labeled and linked properly.

30. 15 Minute Beauty

Domain Authority: 40

A blog about quick beauty tips, product reviews, and getting ready in a flash managed by Christine Mikesell, a doctor (pediatrician), mom, and beauty addict who shows how it can all be done.

Final Word

It’s impressive to look at how powerful beauty blogs and bloggers are at influencing consumer choices these days.

Naturally, brands have adapted by partnering with these digital age influencers. That way, these companies can maintain their visibility in the consumers’ minds by tapping into the vast and engaged audiences of these influencers.

So, I hope my list provided you with a good starting point.

If you think I missed anything, please leave your recommendations (and reasons for recommending) in the comments section, and I just may expand this list!

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

Top 45 Business Blogs of 2017 | Ninja Outreach

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: March 6, 2018

Are you looking to update your business reading list with valuable insights, case studies, and commentary from proven entrepreneurs and experts? Then we have a list of top 45 business blogs for you.

A quick Google search for “top business blogs” will show you tons of results—mostly listicles rattling off blog recommendation after blog recommendation.

Top Marketing Blogs

We will attempt to do better. Instead of lumping everything together, we will give you a list divided into categories.

  • Best business blogs for news and updates about the general business community
  • Best business blogs with stellar founder interviews and founder insights
  • Best business blogs for startups and other newbie entrepreneurs
  • Best business blogs about behind the scenes, funding, tools, hiring, and other management practices
  • Top business journals and resources
  • Blogs by entrepreneurs whose minds you’d like to take a peek into
  • Distinguished business and finance publications

This should help you zero in on the business blogs that are most relevant to your needs.

A caveat: This list will not include business blog farms and blogs that contain too many disruptive ads. This list will feature only quality, clean websites, that offer real value to its readers (and not just the search engines).

Methodology

To start, I opened our Ninja Outreach tool and hit Content Prospecting.

Next, I put in my search keyword: best “business news” blogs. I put “business news” in quotes to get more accurate results.

Then, I opened filters and put in a minimum Domain Authority of 29 with a max of 100.

business blog search

Below are my search results.

business blog search with filters

Next, I will manually whittle the results down to leave only the best ones.

I will take a look at each blog and check the kind of content they produce.

I will also check each blog’s SEO and traffic metrics using our Ninja Outreach chrome extension.

Now with all that said, here are my recommendations for top 45 business blogs to read.

A. Business blogs for news and updates on the business community

1. globalEDGE

Domain Authority: 87

globalEDGE is one of the most authoritative online portals for information, insights, and learning resources on global business activities.

The site was founded by the Michigan State University’s International Business Center, designated as a National Resource Center, and partially funded by a U.S. Department of Education grant.

The blog has a team of contributors and regularly publishes commentary on prevalent business news on a global scale.

See:

The Future of Agriculture in India

The United States Begins a Trade Probe Into China

Where do Cryptocurrencies Fall in the International Currency Markets?

Initial Coin Offerings: A Shady Trend in International Capital Markets

2. The Conglomerate

Domain Authority: 55

If you’re tired of self-proclaimed “gurus” and overly marketed business “influencers,” The Conglomerate can serve you the kind of fresh, well-written content from certified field practitioners.

The blog is penned by a group of business, economics, and law professors who provide expert analysis and insights on key business issues and news.

Bonus: They won’t simply link to sources for the sake of marketing or SEO. Whatever source they cite is mostly just as authoritative and reliable. Think .edu, .gov sources, established journals, publications, and other official blogs.

It seems they haven’t updated for a few months, however. As of this writing, their latest blog post was from June of this year.

See: American Airlines, Qatar, and the NOL Poison Pill

3. Bill George

Domain Authority: 45

This blog is home to all editorial pieces and other articles written by, including, or featuring Bill George—former Chairman and CEO of multinational medical technology corporation, Medtronic. He is now a Harvard Business School professor and regular contributor to business publications such as CNBC.

See:

CNBC: The Business Economy Drives our Economy

CNBC: CEOs Do Not Fear This President: Bill George

4. Virgin Entrepreneur

Domain Authority: 82

The Virgin Group is an English conglomerate founded by the well-known businessman and philanthropist, Richard Branson. So if you admire Branson’s business acumen and leadership, you may find the content of his company’s blog to your liking.

The Entrepreneur section of Virgin’s business blog provides commentary, insights, and analysis on business news and related topics.

See:

Why I Blew a Year’s Advertising Budget on a Party

Going From Freelancers to Business Leaders

How to Start a Movement: Tips From The Fairtrade Food Pioneer

5. Michael Czinkota

Domain Authority: 29

Professor Michael Czinkota of Georgetown University is no stranger to international business and economics. He previously served as deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Commerce—simply one among his other noteworthy positions in the field.

His blog features excellent commentary on the latest in international business news, marketing, and strategy. It also has pretty high engagement with some articles reaching hundreds to thousands of comments.

See:

Why International Marketing? Five Core Benefits Explain Key Rationale

Pros and Cons of Foreign Direct Investment

Migration from less developed economies and its effect on corporate and individual international business performance

B. Business blogs with stellar founder interviews and founder insights

6. Startups.co

Domain authority: 55

Startups.co is an online platform for startups looking to find customers, a community of peers, mentors, and learning opportunities.

Their blog has three sections. The first, Startup News, is a comprehensive and updated list of goings-on in the startup world. The second is Education, which hosts the site’s learning resource of in-depth lessons and videos. Third is the Questions section, which functions as a business-related Q&A forum.

The site also features some authoritative figures in their articles and learning videos.

See:

Interview with Reid Hoffman, Founder of LinkedIn

Data-Driven Decisions by Mike Greenfield, First Data Scientist at PayPal and LinkedIn

7. Signal V. Noise

Domain authority: 78

Reading Signal V. Noise is like taking a peek at the activities, opinions, and processes of the team behind the successful project management and team communication software company, Basecamp. Each article is a well thought out piece on each team member’s viewpoints and ideas about software and web design, managing the startup life, and technology and design in general.

You can pick up some great insight from articles about how the team would plan out their workflows, work on their tasks, or decide their strategies.

For example, one post talks about their teamwork (Another round of lessons learned from our new team-based way of working) while another discusses a process change that helped three team members launch a major new feature across five platforms in just six weeks (Hybrid development is how we give our teams of three superpowers).

8. Mixergy

Domain Authority: 64

As far as interviews with star tycoons go, Andrew Warner’s Mixergy can be one of your top go-to blogs. The former co-founder and CEO of the one-time million-dollar web property, Bradford & Reed, professes that his blog only interviews “proven” entrepreneurs.

Currently, his blog boasts dialogues with the likes of Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia’s Founder On How The Site Was Built & Promoted), Y Combinator's Paul Graham (How Y Combinator Helped 172 Startups Take Off), Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran (Real Estate Shark), and Gary Vaynerchuk of VaynerMedia.

With that star-studded lineup, you can certainly expect not to get disappointed with this blog’s content.

9. Indie Hackers

Domain Authority: 38

Indie Hackers, according to its creator Courtland Allen, is meant to be a place where founders of profitable businesses and side hustles can “share their stories transparently, and where entrepreneurs can come to read and learn from those examples.”

This blog, added Allen, is also meant to be a community where like-minded ‘indie hackers’ can gather together to support each other, share their experiences, and exchange feedback.

If you count yourself among either one of those who fit the descriptions, then add this blog to your reading list. It contains quality interviews with startup founders from various business niches.

10. Both Sides of the Table

Domain Authority: 70

This blog contains a wealth of perspectives on the startup and venture capital world, penned by Mark Suster, who refers to himself as “a 2x entrepreneur turned VC”.

Suster is an angel investor affiliated with venture capital firms Upfront and Techstars. In his blog, he writes about his own experiences in entrepreneurship, startups, and even his personal life and business lessons.

C. Business blogs for startups and other newbie entrepreneurs

11. The Small Business Professor

Domain Authority: 30

If you want to learn everything about small business—from starting up, to management, to the technology involved, head over to Bruce Freeman’s blog, Small Business Professor.

Freeman is a successful entrepreneur who founded the marketing and PR firm, Proline Communications. He is also a small business columnist for Scripps Howard News Service, a book author, and entrepreneurship professor at the Seton Hall and Kean universities.

Additionally, he also hosts a regular radio program about small business.

12. Business Law Prof Blog

Domain Authority: 30

If you want to keep your business on the right side of the law but can't afford to hire your team of lawyers yet, head over to this blog. It won't be an alternative, of course, but it's a great place to start educating yourself on laws and how it can affect your business.

The blog is managed by a group of eight law professors who regularly publish legal analysis on business topics that range from crowdfunding and social media to SEC regulations.

13. Venture Hacks

Domain Authority: 59

Venture Hacks is a blog dedicated to supporting startups and angel list companies. You can read about a broad range of topics related to startups, fundraising, venture funding, and management.

The blog is managed by venture investors Naval Ravikant and Babak Nivi, who also founded the online startup investors and jobseekers platform, AngelList.

14. Steve Blank

Domain Authority: 74

This blog by successful entrepreneur turned Ivy League professor Steve Blank discusses startup founder and investor strategies.

He also writes about his personal experiences and lessons learned, as well as some commentary about current events.

Be ready for some extensive reading because he has been blogging since 2009.

15.  The Octane Blog

Domain Authority: 72

The Octane blog is the official blog of The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).

The EO is a global network of over 12k influential entrepreneurs with 160 chapters in 50 countries.

The blog is a web portal of information and articles with the goal of helping its community to learn, grow, and lead successful businesses.

D. Business blogs about behind the scenes, funding, tools, hiring, and other management practices

16. Workplace Prof Blog

Domain Authority: 92

For anything and everything related to labor laws, head to this blog. It is managed and written by a group of business law professors. So you can be sure to learn the legal matters and their impact on your business from recognized experts.

17. The Entrepreneurial Mind

Domain Authority: 40

The Entrepreneurial Mind is the blog of Dr. Jeff Cornwall. Dr. Cornwall has broad expertise in entrepreneurship as the inaugural Jack C. Massey Chair in Entrepreneurship at Belmont University. But he is currently interested in entrepreneurial finance and entrepreneurial ethics.

In this blog, you will find not only his articles but also interviews with business owners who share the behind the scenes stories of why they started and how they manage their business.

18. The Business Ethics Blog

Domain authority: 47

This blog about business ethics (if the blog name isn’t already a dead giveaway). It features the owner’s commentary and analysis of news about corporate ethics.

If this seems a little intimidating, know that the blog is written in broader terms to benefit entrepreneurs who are not as well-versed in legalese.

The blog owner, Chris MacDonald, Ph.D., is a business ethics educator, speaker, and consultant, as well as Interim Director of the Ted Rogers MBA at Ryerson. He is also a Senior Fellow at Duke University's Kenan Institute for Ethics.

19. TaxProf Blog

Domain authority: 92

The TaxProf Blog is for business owners looking for expert advice about taxes, tax laws, assets, and financial management.

The blog has a team of well-versed contributors and is managed by Paul Caron, who is a Duane and Kelly Roberts Dean and Professor of Law at Pepperdine University School of Law.

The blog’s articles break down legalese for business owners to get more perspective on the impact of certain laws (see: The Evilness Of Section 6511) and even natural disasters (see: The Tax Consequences Of Hurricane Harvey (And Other Natural Disaster) to their business and finances. There are also commentary and analysis by Caron on current events (see: Macroeconomic And Distributional Effects Of U.S. Personal Income Tax Reforms).

20. Entrepreneurs On Fire

Domain Authority: 60

Entrepreneurs on Fire is a blog by entrepreneur and podcaster John Lee Dumas, where he interviews a featured entrepreneur for each day of the week. Each interview shares the story of an entrepreneur’s challenges, motivations, and lessons learned and are meant to help the website’s community, which Dumas calls the Fire Nation.

Dumas’s podcast, which holds over 1.7k interviews with well-known entrepreneurs such as Seth Godin, Gary Vaynerchuk, Tim Ferriss, and Barbara Corcoran, was awarded Best of iTunes.

See:

Tony Robbins helps us master the MONEY game with value bombs galore!

Barbara Corcoran shows why she is a shark in sheep’s clothing

E. Top business journals and resources

For this section, we will focus on sites of peer-reviewed journals that you can use as a resource for finding statistics, case studies, papers, analytical pieces, and even expert thought pieces. These are written by the world’s best: professionals, professors, and researchers affiliated with world-class universities and companies.

If you want to go the academic route, no other blogs can beat the resources below. Just look at those high DAs and traffic.

21. Harvard Business Review

Domain Authority: 93

The Harvard Business Review (HBR) is a 23-year old institution and non-profit subsidiary of Harvard University. It is home to thousands of regularly updated case studies, statistics, articles, and journals from experts affiliated with one of the most prestigious Universities in the world.

The good thing about HBR is they also have articles that not only tackle hard facts, but also give advice on other topics related to business, management, and careers, such as an article about motivation (What to Do When Your Heart Isn’t in Your Work Anymore) written by an Organizational Behavior professor and author. You’ll see more examples of articles written by relevant experts as you go on their blog.

HBR is a paid resource, however, and a non-member only gets three free articles while a registered but non-paying subscriber gets six a month.

22. MIT Sloan LearningEdge

Domain Authority: 95

LearningEdge is a free online resource established in 2009 mainly for educational purposes. It is affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) business school, Sloan School of Management, and is home to open access case studies.

These case studies, to quote, “highlight the decision-making process in a business or management setting.” While others are more “descriptive or demonstrative in nature, showcasing something that has happened or is happening in a particular business or management environment.”

23. OMICS International Business and Economics Journal

Domain Authority: 78

OMICS International publishes open access journals and houses over 700 peer-reviewed, open access journals. With an editorial team of business, finance and economics academics from prestigious universities around the world, this publication is one to watch.

Since one of two primary goals for the site’s launch was to “disseminate the free articles in Economics and Business Studies for research”, the site acknowledges readers to link, share, cite, and quote the published journals freely and frequently. The content is also “readily accessible to readers immediately after publication in several formats (HTML, PDF, and XML) for abstracts and full texts.

24. The London Business School Review

Domain Authority: 75

If you’re looking to quote respected experts in the business world, this is also a good place to head to.

The London Business School Review is the flagship publication of The London Business School—widely considered to be the best business school in Europe and among the top ten MBA providers globally.

The site contains videos, articles, and editorial pieces about business, management, and finance from some of the foremost thought leaders from London Business School.

See:

The quad effect: where to spot strategy traps

Are commodities worth investing in?

25. Stanford Graduate Business School

Domain Authority: 95

The Stanford Graduate Business School repository has a rich collection of business case studies that you can cite in your articles or research. This strong pool of case studies was created by the school’s faculty.

However, you can only view as much as the abstract because the full case study is accessible only to Stanford students and alumni. But if you need just the quick facts and don’t depend on the detailed breakdowns and analysis as much, you can cite straight from the abstracts. They do have the option to contact their Case Writing Office if you want to make a query.

See:

The Pfizer-Allergan Tax Inversion

Repsol and YPF (C): Recovering Value

F. Blogs by entrepreneurs whose minds you’d like to take a peek into

There are some entrepreneurs who, by the weight of their achievements, have turned themselves into a brand that many other wantrepreneurs aspire to. Here are links to some of their blogs.

26. Bill Gates

Blog name: GatesNotes

Domain authority: 79

The blog of the iconic Microsoft co-founder and consistent richest man on Forbes’ billionaires’ list. He writes about his experiences and thoughts on global issues, technology, business management, his recommended reading lists, and advocacies.

27. Guy Kawasaki

Blog name: GuyKawasaki

Domain authority: 80

Also another iconic businessman, perhaps most well-known for authoring the New York Times best-selling Rich Dad Poor Dad series. In his blog, Guy Kawasaki writes about his personal business experiences, lessons learned, advice, and also the products, services, reads, and other things that he recommends.

28. Tim Ferriss

Blog name: FourHourWorkWeek

Domain authority: 82

Tim Ferriss authored four New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller books, two of which are The 4-Hour Work Week and his most recent release, Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers.

Tim Ferriss hosts the Tim Ferriss Show podcast, which was named Best of iTunes. In his blog, he writes mostly about prominent entrepreneurs and self-improvement as it relates to business.

29. Gary Vaynerchuk

Blog name: GaryVaynerchuk

Domain authority: 75

Gary Vaynerchuk—or Gary Vee, as he is now more popularly known, is a serial entrepreneur, author, and founder of digital agency VaynerMedia. He writes mostly about motivation and self-improvement tips for entrepreneurs.

See:

Being Selfless by Being Selfish

30. Richard Branson

Blog name: Virgin.com/RichardBranson

Domain authority: 81

If you’re an entrepreneur/aspiring entrepreneur and you don’t know who Richard Branson is, you need to get outside the rock you’re living in. Richard Branson is the founder of Virgin Media (which we’ve already talked about earlier). In his blog, he writes about his advocacies and other personal advice based on his experiences.

See:

The Night Before Hurricane Irma Arrives

Update After Hurricane Irma in the BVI

31. Chris Ducker

Blog name: ChrisDucker

Domain authority: 60

Chris Ducker writes about and offers services related to personal brand building, such as hands-on training and access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs. He has written a 4-time, top bestselling book on Amazon.com, Virtual Freedom, and oversees his group of companies with over 400 employees.

See:

How to Prepare for a Speaking Gig

How to Pivot into a Personal Brand

32. Chris Brogan

Blog name: ChrisBrogan

Domain authority: 80

Chris Brogan is a speaker, social media marketing coach, and author. His book, Trust Agents: Using the Web to Build Influence, Improve Reputation, and Earn Trust, made it to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling list. He is also a contributor to Entrepreneur magazine, and he writes about social media marketing, business advice, and interviews with other entrepreneurs.

33. Neil Patel

Blog name: NeilPatel

Domain authority: 78

Neil Patel is one of the most ubiquitous names in the SEO, online and digital marketing industry. He is co-founder of the website heatmap software Crazy Egg, business and marketing blog Quicksprout, and currently has his own blog, neilpatel.com, where he writes about SEO, content and online marketing. Neil also regularly writes about startups and marketing for top online business magazines Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Inc. He has worked with the likes of Microsoft, IBM, and Thomson Reuters, and he counts Ben Huh, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Guy Kawasaki, among his peers.

34. Seth Godin

Blog name: SethGodin

Domain authority: 90

Seth Godin is the founder of online direct marketing company Yoyodyne, which was acquired by Yahoo in 1998; an event that also led to the hiring of Seth as Yahoo's vice president of direct marketing. Seth Godin eventually became one of the first iconic influencers in the digital marketing space.

He has since authored 18 bestsellers about marketing (All Marketers are Liars, The Dip, etc.) and has also been inducted into the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame in 2013. His blog contains his short, personal insights about entrepreneurship, management, and marketing.

35. Avinash Kaushik

Blog name: kaushik.net/avinash

Domain authority: 73

Avinash Kaushik is considered one of the leading experts in web analytics. The entrepreneur, author, and public speaker started out as Director of Research & Analytics at Intuit, Web Analytics. He has since written two smash hits: Web Analytics, An Hour a Day, and Web Analytics 2.0. He co-founded the online marketing education company Marketing Motive and is currently a Digital Marketing Evangelist for Google.

His blog, Occam’s Razor, is a treasure trove of insightful and analytical articles about using web analytics to measure and improve business performance.

36. Bamidele Onibalusi

Blog name: WritersInCharge

Domain authority: 45

Once upon a time, Nigerian national Bamidele wanted to earn money writing, but all he got were cheap pay and discrimination for being a non-native English speaker. Now, he is a successful blogger, freelance writer, and owner of Writers in Charge—one of the most useful and comprehensive resources for freelance writers. He has also been featured in top business and marketing magazines such as Forbes, Digital Journal, and Millionaire Magazine.

37. Pat Flynn

Blog name: SmartPassiveIncome

Domain authority: 75

Pat Flynn was an architect and had a job that he loved—for a time. But the economic downturn changed his life, uprooted him from his comfortable job, and forced him to look at other avenues to pay the bills. Serendipitously, one of Pat’s old websites—a blog about architecture that he wrote to help others reviewing for architecture exams, became his lifeline—earning money for him at a time when he needed it most. Realizing the power of this channel, Pat started his journey into starting an online business in the pursuit of passive income.

Serendipitously, one of Pat’s old websites—a blog about architecture that he wrote to help others reviewing for architecture exams, became his lifeline—earning money for him at a time when he needed it most. Realizing the power of this method, Pat started his journey into starting an online business in the pursuit of passive income.

Now, he is a successful blogger, writer, and owner of Smart Passive Income, an online resource where Pat writes about his proven strategies for optimizing and running a successful online business to earn passive income.

38. Brian Dean

Blog name: Backlinko

Domain authority: 78

Brian Dean has an interesting story. He went from nutritionist Ph.D. candidate and dietitian to a successful online entrepreneur and SEO guru. Today, he has a thriving online business on his website, Backlinko, and writes about his SEO and link building techniques. He talks about how to optimize his blog enough to show up top in search engines, boost traffic, and earn more passive income from

Today, he has a thriving online business on his website, Backlinko, and writes about his SEO and link building techniques. He talks about how to optimize his blog enough to show up top in search engines, boost traffic, and earn more passive income from his site through the products and courses that he sells.

39. James Clear

Blog name: JamesClear

Domain authority: 69

Not everything about business is about analytics, ROI, marketing, and SEO. A lot in business also depends on you—the person on the driver’s seat—the one who holds the wheel and does the steering. Do you have the right frame of mind? Are your thoughts healthy and constructive? Are your habits productive?

Enter James Clear. His work has been covered by top media outlets such as CBS, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and TIME.

With his clear, engaging writing, James weaves stories about successful entrepreneurs and influencers alongside lessons and advice about self-improvement, habit formation, and personal health—from physical to psychological. All this is designed to help you, the person managing the business, make better, well-minded decisions.

Enter James Clear. His work has been covered by top media outlets such as CBS, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and TIME.

With his clear, engaging writing, James weaves stories about successful entrepreneurs and influencers alongside lessons and advice about self-improvement, habit formation, and personal health—from physical to psychological. All this is designed to help you, the person managing the business, make better, well-minded decisions.

40. Jason Cohen

Blog name: ASmartBear

Domain authority: 55

Before being the Chief Technology Officer of WordPress Hosting company, WP Engine, Jason co-founded and sold the successful software company, SmartBear. His blog, A Smart Bear is the place to go if you want to read smart, insightful articles from a successful tech entrepreneur about business technology, how to manage startups, employees, personal health, decision-making—anything that has to do with an entrepreneur lifestyle.

G. Distinguished business and finance publications

A list of business blogs to read won’t be complete without the indispensable international publications that are best known for their business coverage. Now these are not exactly “blogs” but more professional publications, but any reading list about business won’t be complete without including these recommendations.

41. The Wall Street Journal

Domain authority: 98

What would be a more obvious recommendation than a top quality journal named after the most iconic street in Manhattan, America’s financial district, home to the country’s largest brokerages, inves, ment banks, and the New York Stock exchange? The journal is synonymous with business and financial services industry coverage. If you want to read the biggest stories in business and finance, written by the best correspondents in business and finance, then this is your top resource.

42. The Economist

Domain authority: 96

The Economist is an almost two hundred years old publication headquartered in London. Despite its magazine format, The Economist covers hard news that would benefit people in business. Its coverage is global: reporting about politics, business, finance, science, and technology, while their body of experts pen authoritative insights to make sense of how the interplay between these international issues affect the world’s economy as a whole.

43. Fast Company

Domain authority: 91

Fast Company is an online business magazine that packages itself as the more “progressive” one in this bunch. The publication focuses on more “modern” businesses—such as innovative startups in the digital, design, and tech space.

44. CNBC

Domain authority: 95

CNBC is mainly a telecommunications network. They have a dedicated business and financial news channel along with their own newswire. CNBC’s coverage is not much unlike the Wall Street Journal, but the network tries to set itself apart by taking a particular focus on financial earnings and stock market quotes.

45. Bloomberg

Domain authority: 98

Bloomberg is not an exclusive news journal, per se, but a software and information service in one. Bloomberg provides a financial analytics tool, equity trading platform, data services and news to its clients in the business and finance sector.

Wrapping up

And that's it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments section.

Hazel Mae Pan is Content Manager for NinjaOutreach. She is in charge of content writing, co-editing, and developing strategy for the NinjaOutreach blog.

25 Top Travel Blogs | Ninja Outreach

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 29, 2017

Welcome to our list of top top travel blogs of 2015!

Our goal with these top lists is to provide awareness on the different blog niches that are out there. We do this by providing individual research into the niche, as well as a list of 25 very awesome blogs, which are dominating these niches.

If you're interested in sharing this article (and we hope you are), there are two ways to go ahead and do so:

Method #1: Banner

We've custom designed a neat banner, which you can showcase on your blog's press or advertising page as well as the sidebar.

top travel blogs

Here is the HTML: 

<a href="https://ninjaoutreach.com/top-travel-blogs/"><img class="aligncenter" src="https://ninjaoutreach.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/travel-blogs.png" alt="Top-Travel -blogs" width="300" height="300" /></a>

Method #2: Tweet

If you'd like to share the post on social media, you can simply click this Tweet below

Check out the top 25 Travel blogs courtesy of @NinjaOutreach

Now - let's learn about the Travel niche!

How Many Travel Blogs Are There?

A search for Travel blogs yields over 1.07 billion results:

Travel Blog Google Impression

What Are Travel Blogs Writing About?

Here are the top shared articles in the niche.

Travel Blog Buzzsumo

While each Travel blog is different, they tend to write about all sorts of topics like Travel, Arts and culture, Cooking, Fashion, History etc.

Here is a word cloud of a typical Travel blog:

travel-blogs-word-cloud

What Is The Demographic Of Readers Of Travel Blogs?

A typical audience demographic of a Travel blog might look like the following:

Travel Blog Alexa Demograph

In short, it tends to be educated Men who are visiting the world while a significant number of women are also traveling the world.

How Do Travel Blogs Make Money?

Travel blogs tend to have large audiences, and therefore make money through display advertising and product reviews. It is often you see Travel blog owners are vouching for their own cheat sheets and courses.

Additionally, travel bloggers often work with travel companies to do sponsored posts. An example of this could be reviewing a hotel, activity, or flight search engine in exchange for free perks and money.

How Can You Work With Travel Blogs?

Two great ways to work with Travel blogs are sponsored posts and display advertising.

Readers of Travel blogs are looking for destination details and tips to make their adventure easier. This makes sponsored post and display advertising a natural choice.

What Are The Top Travel Blogs On The Internet?

  1. legalnomads.com
  2. travelsofadam.com
  3. ottsworld.com
  4. migrationology.com
  5. aluxurytravelblog.com
  6. neverendingvoyage.com
  7. uncorneredmarket.com
  8. insidethetravellab.com
  9. onestep4ward.com
  10. breathedreamgo.com
  11. alexinwanderland.com
  12. off-the-path.com
  13. camelsandchocolate.com
  14. so-many-places.com
  15. timetravelturtle.com
  16. thetravelhack.com
  17. thatbackpacker.com
  18. trueomads.com
  19. abackpackerstale.com
  20. hippie-inheels.com
  21. iamaileen.com
  22. outoftownblog.com
  23. bucketlistjourney.net
  24. tourist2townie.com
  25. theblondeabroad.com

How Did We Rank The Top Travel Blogs?

Our primary source for finding Travel blogs comes from our tool, Ninja Outreach.

We can put in Travel blogs as a keyword and find thousands of results. We sorted these results by domain authority to find the top ranking ones. Following that, we individually went to each website to confirm that it was up to date and relevant.

What Other Top Lists Do You Have?

Are you interested in learning about other niches? Here are our current Top Lists.

 

Find More Travel Bloggers With NinjaOutreach!

Top 25 UK Blogs of 2015

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 29, 2017

Welcome to our list of Top 25 UK Blogs on the internet!

Our goal with these top lists is to provide awareness on the different blog niches that are out there. We do this by providing individual research into the niche, as well as a list of 25 very awesome blogs, which are dominating these niches.

If you're interested in sharing this article (and we hope you are), there are two ways to go ahead and do so:

Method #1: Banner

We've custom designed a neat banner, which you can showcase on your blog's press or advertising page as well as the sidebar.

Top 25 UK Blogs

Here is the HTML: 

<a href="https://ninjaoutreach.com/top-uk-blogs/"><img class="aligncenter" src="https://ninjaoutreach.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Top-UK-blogs.png" alt="Top-UK-blogs" width="300" height="300" /></a>

Method #2: Tweet

If you'd like to share the post on social media, you can simply click this Tweet below

Check out the top 25 UK blogs courtesy of @NinjaOutreach

Now - let's learn about the UK niche!

How Many UK Blogs Are There?

A search for UK blogs yields over 1.19 billion results:

Number of UK Blogs

What Are UK Blogs Writing About?

Here are the top shared articles in the niche.

UK Blogs Writing About

 

While each UK blog is different, they tend to write about all sorts of topics like Marketing, Arts and culture, Health, Fashion, Cooking, etc.

Here is a word cloud of a typical UK blog:

Top UK Word Cloud

 

What Is The Demographic Of Readers Of UK Blogs?

A typical audience demographic of a UK blog might look like the following:

UK Blog Alexa Demography

 

In short, it tends to be educated women who are browsing the internet while at home or office.

How Do UK Blogs Make Money?

UK blogs tend to have large audiences, and therefore make money through display advertising and affiliate sales. It is often you see UK blog owners with their own products, and running courses. Naturally, UK blogs also tend to appeal specifically to UK companies that are looking to target a UK audience.

How Can You Work With UK Blogs?

Two great ways to work with UK blogs are giveaways and display advertising.

Readers of UK blogs are looking for tips and products to make their lives easier. This makes giveaways and display advertising a natural choice.

What Are The Top UK Blogs On The Internet?

  1. sluggerotoole.com
  2. wishwishwish.net
  3. coolest-gadgets.com
  4. amodelrecommends.com
  5. onlinejournalismblog.com
  6. neverendingvoyage.com
  7. globalgrasshopper.com
  8. jimsmarketingblog.com
  9. britishbeautyblogger.com
  10. science-sparks.com
  11. babyccinokids.com
  12. aladyinlondon.com
  13. thebluewalrus.com
  14. savvyscot.com
  15. amodernmother.com
  16. blog.immediatefuture.co.uk
  17. wineconversation.com
  18.  themarketingblog.co.uk
  19. inrng.com
  20. retrochick.co.uk
  21. english-wedding.com
  22. shaolintiger.com
  23. blazingminds.co.uk
  24. rexyedventures.com
  25. girlgeekchic.com

How Did We Rank The Top UK Blogs?

Our primary source for finding UK blogs comes from our tool, Ninja Outreach.

We can put in UK blogs as a keyword and find thousands of results. We sorted these results by domain authority to find the top ranking ones. Following that, we individually went to each website to confirm that it was up to date and relevant.

What Other Top Lists Do You Have?

Are you interested in learning about other niches? Here are our current Top Lists.

 

Find More UK Bloggers With NinjaOutreach!

Top 25 Food Blogs Of 2015

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 29, 2017

Welcome to our list of Top 25 Food Blogs on the internet!

Our goal with these top lists is to provide awareness on the different blog niches that are out there. We do this by providing individual research into the niche, as well as a list of 25 very awesome blogs, which are dominating these niches.

If you're interested in sharing this article (and we hope you are), there are two ways to go ahead and do so:

Method #1: Banner

We've custom designed a neat banner, which you can showcase on your blog's press or advertising page as well as the sidebar.

Top food blogs

Here is the HTML:

<a href="https://ninjaoutreach.com/top-food-blogs/"><img class="aligncenter" src="https://ninjaoutreach.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Top-Food-blogs.png" alt="Top-Food-blogs" width="300" height="300" /></a>

Method #2: Tweet

If you'd like to share the post on social media, you can simply click this Tweet below

Check out the top 25 Food blogs courtesy of @NinjaOutreach

Now - let's learn about the Food niche!

How Many Food Blogs Are There?

A search for Food blogs yields over 343 million results:

Food Blog Google search

What Are Top Food Blogs Writing About?

Here are the top shared articles in the niche.

Food Blog Top Shared Content

While each Food blog is different, they tend to write about all sorts of topics like Food, Recipe, Diet etc.

Here is a word cloud of a typical Food blog:

Food Blog Word cloud

What Is The Demographic Of Readers Of Top Food Blogs?

A typical audience demographic of a Food blog might look like the following:

Food Blog Demographics

In short, it tends to be women of all ages visiting Food blogs from home.

How Do Food Blogs Make Money?

Food blogs tend to have large audiences, and therefore make money through display advertising and product reviews. It is often you see Food blog owners are vouching for their own recipes and nutrition courses. Recipe development is also common.

Occasionally, I have seen membership websites related to growing your food blog or healthy eating. Additionally ebooks can be quite common. Above all though, display adds are still king.

How Can You Work With Food Blogs?

Two great ways to work with Food blogs are sponsored Post and display advertising. If you have a product you would like to be reviewed, many food bloggers will review it if they are appropriately compensated and provided with the product free of charge.

Readers of Food blogs are looking for meal and fitness plans. This makes sponsored post and display advertising a natural choice. Also they are looking for diet products and zero calorie products if you have such products then Food blogs are the best place to get your product reviewed.

What Are The Top Food Blogs On The Internet?

  1. simplyrecipes.com
  2. smittenkitchen.com
  3. minimalistbaker.com
  4. gimmesomeoven.com
  5. pinchofyum.com
  6. budgetbytes.com
  7. cookingclassy.com
  8. averiecooks.com
  9. chocolatecoveredkatie.com
  10. paleomg.com
  11. choosingraw.com
  12. loveswah.com
  13. mykoreankitchen.com
  14. theclevercarrot.com
  15. eatlikeagirl.com
  16. thecrepesofwrath.com
  17. tinyurbankitchen.com
  18. parlafood.com
  19. withfoodandlove.com
  20. cleananddelicious.com
  21. myculturedpalate.com
  22. superchargedfood.com
  23. chocolateandmarrow.com
  24. betterraw.com
  25. naturalkitchenadventures.com

How Did We Rank The Top Food Blogs?

Our primary source for finding Food blogs comes from our tool, Ninja Outreach.

We can put in Food blogs as a keyword and find thousands of results. We sorted these results by domain authority to find the top ranking ones. Following that, we individually went to each website to confirm that it was up to date and relevant.

What Other Top Lists Do You Have?

Are you interested in learning about other niches? Here are our current Top Lists.

 

Find More Food Bloggers With NinjaOutreach!

Top 25 Fitness Blogs Of 2015

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 29, 2017

Welcome to our list of Top 25 Fitness Blogs on the internet!

Our goal with these top lists is to provide awareness on the different blog niches that are out there. We do this by providing individual research into the niche, as well as a list of 25 very awesome blogs, which are dominating these niches.

If you're interested in sharing this article (and we hope you are), there are two ways to go ahead and do so:

Method #1: Banner

We've custom designed a neat banner, which you can showcase on your blog's press or advertising page as well as the sidebar.

Top Fitness Blogs

Here is the HTML: 

<a href="https://ninjaoutreach.com/top-fitness-blogs/"><img class="aligncenter" src="https://ninjaoutreach.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Top-fitness-blogs.png" alt="Top-Fitness-blogs" width="300" height="300" /></a>

Method #2: Tweet

If you'd like to share the post on social media, you can simply click this Tweet below

Check out the top 25 Fitness blogs courtesy of @NinjaOutreach

Now - let's learn about the Fitness niche!

How Many Fitness Blogs Are There?

A search for Fitness blogs yields over 384 million results:

Fitness Blog Google result

What Are Top Fitness Blogs Writing About?

Here are the top shared articles in the niche.

Fitness Blog Top Articles

While each Fitness blog is different, they tend to write about all sorts of topics like Fitness, Arts and culture, Yoga, Diet etc.

Here is a word cloud of a typical Fitness blog:

Fitness Blog Word Cloud

What Is The Demographic Of Readers Of  Top Fitness Blogs?

A typical audience demographic of a Fitness blog might look like the following:

Fitness Blog Demographics

In short, it tends to be educated middle aged women who are visiting fitness blogs from home.

How Do Fitness Blogs Make Money?

Fitness blogs tend to have moderate to large audiences, and therefore make money through display advertising and product reviews. It is often you see Fitness blog owners are vouching for their own cheat sheets and courses.

How Can You Work With Fitness Blogs?

Two great ways to work with Fitness blogs are sponsored Post and display advertising.

Readers of Fitness blogs are looking for meal and exercise plans.  This makes sponsored post and display advertising a natural choice. Also they are looking for diet products and zero calorie products if you have such products then fitness blogs are the best place to get your product reviewed.

What Are The Top Fitness Blogs On The Internet?

  1. robbwolf.com
  2. nerdfitness.com
  3. pbfingers.com
  4. eatingbirdfood.com
  5. cathe.com
  6. scoobysworkshop.com
  7. pfitblog.com
  8. fitness4her.com
  9. asklaurenfleshman.com
  10. jensinkler.com
  11. daimanuel.com
  12. toofattorun.co.uk
  13. endofthreefitness.com
  14. rebeccapacheco.com
  15. lazygirlrunning.com
  16. danistevens.com
  17. juliasfitnessblog.com
  18. gym-talk.com
  19. drjohnrusin.com
  20. fatherfitness.co.uk
  21. baristi-workout.com
  22. livelifeactive.com
  23. primalpotential.com
  24. lottiemurphy.com
  25. brandonricheyfitness.com

How Did We Rank The Top Fitness Blogs?

Our primary source for finding Fitness blogs comes from our tool, Ninja Outreach.

We can put in Fitness blogs as a keyword and find thousands of results. We sorted these results by domain authority to find the top ranking ones. Following that, we individually went to each website to confirm that it was up to date and relevant.

What Other Top Lists Do You Have?

Are you interested in learning about other niches? Here are our current Top Lists.

 

Find More Fitness Bloggers With NinjaOutreach!

Top 35 Parenting Blogs of 2015

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: October 25, 2017

Welcome to our list of Top Parenting Blogs on the internet!

Our goal with these top lists is to provide awareness on the different blog niches that are out there. We do this by providing individual research into the niche, as well as a list of 25 very awesome blogs, which are dominating these niches.

If you're interested in sharing this article (and we hope you are), there are two ways to go ahead and do so:

Method #1: Banner

We've custom designed a neat banner, which you can showcase on your blog's press or advertising page as well as the sidebar.

parenting-blogs

Here is the HTML:

<a href="https://ninjaoutreach.com/top-parenting-blogs/"><img class="aligncenter wp-image-2073 size-medium" src="https://ninjaoutreach.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/parenting-blogs-300x300.png" alt="parenting-blogs" width="300" height="300" /></a>

Method #2: Tweet

If you'd like to share the post on social media, you can simply click this Tweet below

Check out the top 25 parenting blogs courtesy of @NinjaOutreach

Now - let's learn about the parenting niche!

How Many Parenting Blogs Are There?

A search for parenting blogs yields over 109 million results:

Parenting search

What Are Parenting Blogs Writing About?

Here are the top shared articles in the niche.

Parenting

While each parenting blog is different, they tend to write about what it means to be a parent, to have and raise children, obstacles of children with disabilities, and parenting techniques.

Here is a word cloud of a typical parenting blog:

parenting cloud

What Is The Demographic Of Readers Of Parenting Blogs?

A typical audience demographic of a parenting blog might look like the following:

audience demographics

In short, it tends to be older, educated women who are browsing the internet while at home.

How Do Parenting Blogs Make Money?

Parenting blogs tend to have large audiences, and therefore make money through display advertising and affiliate sales. It is not too often you see parenting blog owners with their own products, or running courses.

How Can You Work With Parenting Blogs?

Two great ways to work with parenting blogs are giveaways and display advertising.

Two great ways to work with parenting blogs are giveaways and display advertising.

Click to Tweet

Readers of parenting blogs are looking for tips and products to make their parenting lives easier, so ebooks and low priced products/toys. This makes giveaways and display advertising a natural choice.

What Are The Top Parenting Blogs On The Internet?

  1. scarymommy.com
  2. topmommyblogs.com
  3. talesofarantingginger.com
  4. redtedart.com
  5. mythoughtsideasandramblings.com
  6. babyccinokids.com
  7. theimaginationtree.com
  8. iamnotthebabysitter.com
  9. thriftyniftymommy.com
  10. whitehouseblackshutters.com
  11. diyinspired.com
  12. simplybeingmommy.com
  13. nurturestore.co.uk
  14. muminthemadhouse.com
  15. obviously-marvelous.com
  16. mommyshangout.com
  17. momgenerations.com
  18. ahappyhippymom.com
  19. southernbellaswaystosave.com
  20. dirtydiaperlaundry.com
  21. frugalfamily.co.uk
  22. babylovingmama.com
  23. crazyadventuresinparenting.com
  24. threedifferentdirections.com
  25. tinnedtomatoes.com

How Did We Rank The Top Parenting Blogs?

Our primary source for finding parenting blogs comes from our tool, Ninja Outreach.

We can put in parenting blogs as a keyword and find thousands of results. We sorted these results by domain authority to find the top ranking ones. Following that, we individually went to each website to confirm that it was up to date and relevant.

What Other Top Lists Do You Have?

Are you interested in learning about other niches? Here are our current Top Lists.

 

Find More Parenting Bloggers With NinjaOutreach!

Top Beauty Blogs of 2015

Posted by Hazel Mae Pan | Last Modified: October 12, 2017

Welcome to our beauty blog list of 2015!

Our goal with this top beauty blog list is to provide awareness on the blog niche that are out there. We do this by providing individual research into the beauty niche, as well as a list of 25 very awesome beauty blogs, which are dominating the beauty niche.

If you're interested in sharing this article (and we hope you are), there are two ways to go ahead and do so:

Method #1: Banner

We've custom designed a neat banner, which you can showcase on your blog's press or advertising page as well as the sidebar.

beauty-blogs

Here is the HTML:

<a href="https://ninjaoutreach.com/top-beauty-blogs/"><img class="aligncenter wp-image-2071 size-medium" src="https://ninjaoutreach.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/beauty-blogs-300x300.png" alt="beauty-blogs" width="300" height="300" /></a>

Method #2: Tweet

If you'd like to share the post on social media, you can simply click this Tweet below

Check out the top 25 beauty blogs courtesy of @NinjaOutreach

Now - let's learn about the Beauty niche!

How Many Beauty Blogs Are There?

A search for Beauty blogs yields over 150 million results:

5s

What Are Beauty Blogs Writing About?

Here are the top shared articles in the niche.

Untitled

Beauty bloggers tend to focus on different tricks and techniques that will make you look more beautiful. This can include reviewing particular products or talking about different styling techniques to improve your appearance.

Here is a word cloud of a typical Beauty blog:

WordItOut-word-cloud-894980

What Is The Demographic Of Readers Of Beauty Blogs?

A typical audience demographic of a Beauty blog might look like the following:

4

In short, it tends to be younger, educated women who are browsing the internet and searching for the coolest outfit in the day.

How Do Beauty Blogs Make Money?

Beauty bloggers tend to have large audiences and therefore display advertising is a major component of their income. Additionally it is extremely product focused as their audience is looking for products related to skin-care, makeup, etc, which is an opportunity for beauty bloggers to earn money through affiliate sales.

How Can You Work With Beauty Blogs?

Beauty products can be expensive, which makes working with them in the form of a review or a giveaway expensive. However, because the niche is very visual they are great brand partners on platforms like Instagram and Youtube. Therefore, we recommend working with beauty bloggers as part of more structured social media campaigns to get exposure for a product.

What Are The Top Beauty Blogs On The Internet?

  1. redcarpet-fashionawards.com
  2. reallyree.com
  3. viviannadoesmakeup.com
  4. amodelrecommends.com
  5. essiebutton.com
  6. lilypebbles.co.uk
  7. brooklynblonde.com
  8. withlovefromkat.com
  9. wishwishwish.net
  10. britishbeautyblogger.com
  11. fashionmenow.co.uk
  12. happilygrey.com
  13. tanyaburr.co.uk
  14. cocosteaparty.com
  15. scoutsixteen.com
  16. eatsleepwear.com
  17. katelovesme.net
  18. mademoisellerobot.com
  19. zoelondon.me
  20. ella-lapetiteanglaise.com
  21. fashionfoiegras.com
  22. retrochick.co.uk
  23. milkteef.com
  24. icovetthee.com
  25. hello-october.com

How Did We Rank The Top Beauty Blogs?

Our primary source for finding Beauty blogs comes from our tool, Ninja Outreach.

We can put in Beauty blogs as a keyword and find thousands of results. We sorted these results by domain authority to find the top ranking ones. Following that, we individually went to each website to confirm that it was up to date and relevant.

What Other Top Lists Do You Have?

Are you interested in learning about other niches? Here are our current Top Lists.

 

Find More Beauty Bloggers With NinjaOutreach!

logo