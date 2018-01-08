How to Optimize Content That Will Get Read and Shared

Posted by Zachary Jarvis | Last Modified: January 8, 2018

More people have access to a mobile phone than a desktop. According to the Ofcom report, 78% of UK consumers have a smartphone, 60% have a tablet, but only 53% of consumers have a desktop computer.

That means people are more likely to consume media on a device that isn’t a traditional computer, but as commercial social media is mostly produced on desktops, a surprising amount of people don’t optimize for other platforms.

An obvious example of this is websites that aren’t optimized for mobile or tablet.

If you do manage to drive your customers to your website, the last thing you want is for people to abandon their customer journey because they can’t use your website.

You also don’t want a social media message that won’t read well on a smaller device.

Why you should care about the mobile user’s experience

At the FigDigSearch event - Google stated that 40% of users abandon sites that take more than 3 seconds to use.

If you’re not prepared for mobile, you will miss the larger part of your potential audience.

People in the UK spend 66 hours a month on their smartphones. In the US, people spend twenty hours more - that’s an average of 4 hours a day.

85% of that time is spent in apps. That means if you are using Facebook ads and making them available on the audience network, then people are most likely to see your message in an in-app ad.

Between them, Google and Facebook take up 25% of the time spent on apps.

Even big companies like Amazon and Apple only take up 3%, Yahoo takes 2% and, Microsoft and eBay get 1% each.

That means nearly two-thirds of the time (65%) spent on mobile is spent outside those app networks.

Social networks take up 14% of the time spent on smartphones, which leaves 86% when people’s attention will be in apps where they won’t see your commercial messages as you might expect them to be presented.

Optimize content to get your message read

89 is an important number for getting your message read.

89 is the number of characters that you can have in an interstitial or in-app ad.

If you need more for a message, then it will be lost.

If someone clicks on that ad, it won’t take them to read the rest of it - it will take them directly to your landing page - and they may not know why they’re there.

Here’s an example.

Need a boost? We are one of the most innovative vendors in the whole country, using our nitrogen infuser to create a cold brew coffee that will give your morning a nitro boost. We use only natural ingredients and bottle everything ourselves in our family run distillery.

Ferdi Mantle's Coffee - Just Brew It!

The copy isn’t terrible. Iit starts with an active question, and shows the unique selling point of the product.

It’s just too long. That’s how the post would look on a desktop feed.

When you reformat the message to how it would appear on a mobile feed, it starts to look like this:

Need a boost? We are one of the most innovative vendors in the whole country, using our nitrogen infuser to create a cold brew coffee that will give your morning a nitro boost. We use only natural ingredients...

The width of the mobile feed is 45 characters.

What was a too long piece of content becomes a paragraph that people will just skip past rather than read.

It also goes beyond 210 characters - which means that the end of the message becomes a “read more” click rather than a clear message.

The tag line is also lost behind that “read more” click.

Now, here’s how it would look in an in app ad:

Need a boost? We are one of the most innovative vendors in the whole country, using...

This copy could be selling absolutely anything. It could easily apply to a marketing agency as it could to people selling cold brew coffee. On the device where people spend most of their time, in the apps where they spend two thirds of their time, the message is lost.

To reach the most people, keep your message at 90 characters or less (and sometimes less is necessary, depending on the characters you use - “i” and “l” take up less space than other letters). Let’s focus on front-loading the message into just 90 characters.

Need a boost? Ferdi Mantle's nitrogen infused cold brew coffee gives you a nitro boost!

That’s what the copy will look like on both the in-app adverts, interstitials, and a mobile feed.

The 90 characters of the in-app ad equates to two lines of copy on a Facebook mobile ad.

That means the whole message can be taken in easily without people having to scroll past.

It doesn’t mean that every message you write needs to be written in 90 characters, but it does mean you have to front-load your message so it makes sense even if it’s going to be shorter.

Here’s what a longer desktop version would look like:

Need a boost? Ferdi Mantle's nitrogen infused cold brew coffee gives you a nitro boost! 

We only use natural ingredients in our family run business. You can’t get a coffee like this anywhere else, thanks to our patented nitro infuser.

Ferdi Mantle's Coffee - Just Brew It!

With this longer copy, you will get the “read more” prompt - but it still makes sense on a mobile feed - and gives you an incentive to click to read more and find out what else is there:

Need a boost? Ferdi Mantle's nitrogen infused cold brew coffee gives you a nitro boost!

We only use natural ingredients in our family run business. You can’t get a coffee like this anywhere else, thanks to (read more)

This time, people can read the content on all parts of Facebook’s Audience Network, and still make sense of what is being said.

Making sure that you front-load your message and that it makes sense is key in getting your message read.

Optimize content to get your message shared

Let’s go through the checklist:

  • Use an eye catching image or video
  • Make sure you include your logo
  • Include pictures of people
  • Make sure that it’s entertaining or educating

Great - do all those things, it’s good practice - but is it really going to make people share your content?

Firstly, your message needs to be clear and to the point. People won’t share if they can’t read and understand it.

Secondly, you need to think about the things you share when you are on social media.

You share things that are interesting, that are funny, that are cool - and that are timely.

You share things that have value on their own, not because they’re trying to tell you something.

To get your message shared, it should be funny, interesting, cool, timely, and has value on its own - but also backs up your brand image.

Here are a couple of examples from brands who have done this recently.

1. Dr. Oetker Baking UK

In the UK, one of the recently trending topics on Twitter was #GBBO, based on the new series (with new hosts) of Great British Bake Off.

One brand that jumped onto the back of this was Dr. Oetker Baking UK. They are tweeting about the upcoming show.

It’s a great example of a brand matching up something that’s timely.

Here’s one of the tweets they put out:

https://twitter.com/DrOetkerBakes/status/899557616447344640

The ad is about capturing an emotion, not selling baking products - although they are also heavily featured.

It also ties into the sense of nostalgia that’s going on, with a gif from the original Beauty and the Beast (which is also a sly comment on the weird animated promo Channel 4 have been running for GBBO).

Dr. Oetker didn’t need to steal a Disney gif - they’re one of the official sponsors of the show - but by matching people’s anticipation, the brand is humanized and Dr. Oetker is no longer just seen as a frozen pizza manufacturer.

2. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Another example of newsjacking done well is the recent promo for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

The news in the US has been full of stories about the recent total eclipse - and this video stages it like it was all just a huge promo idea for the movie.

 

With people so interested in the story (and getting slightly sick of it), it’s a great way to be funny by sharing the video with people.

The brand pokes fun at itself, gets in its sales pitch - and even educates us about how much thrust would be needed to move the moon. It’s funny and timely.

3. Wendy’s

One of the most shared tweets of all time? This one from Carter Wilkinson posted on April 8 2016. He has been trying very hard to get a year’s free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s:

 

Why is it being retweeted? Because it’s funny, it’s helping people out, and it's a challenge.

All Wendy’s needs to do now is wait for the tweet to stop getting retweeted, and offer him two months of free nuggets for getting a sixth of the way there.

It’s not timely, but it is certainly interesting and entertaining - Wendy’s is getting Rick-rolled by the Internet, all for their own benefit.

This isn’t content that can be created - but it does show the importance of paying attention to your customers, and building a genuine relationship with them.

Getting shares is all about the quality of your message.

Although you may be trying to sell over social media, you need to make sure that you build up a relationship.

You have to buy your audience dinner first. That means entertaining them before you can turn them into a lead.

How can you get your message read and shared?

To get your message read, you need to make sure that your message is clear and has a defined purpose.

If you try and do too many things at once, you will do all of them badly.

Make sure you have a clear message that can be easily understood.

Make sure that it can be easily read on any device - 90% of users start a task on one device and then complete it on another.

Make sure your message is appropriate for the social media platform you are using, but do what you can to make it stand out from the competition.

Front-load your message with key information, and be aware of the cut-off points.

To get your message shared, be certain of your brand and your audience.

If you know what you stand for, and what your audience likes, then you can “newsjack” and find things that apply to your brand and also get your audience’s attention.

Make sure that your content would have value even if your brand was taken away from it. Don’t get so taken by an idea, that you put content out that doesn’t match with your brand values.

How can you change your content to make it more effective?

You can make it shorter, so more people can read it - and more people will read it. You can make it more relevant to your audience and your brand.

You can make it clearer in its phrasing and purpose. You can make it more entertaining so people will engage and share.

You are trying to get your message to people where their attention already is (with all the effort and expense you go through putting it there).

Make sure it’s something they want to engage with.

 

Zachary Jarvis is a Digital Marketer with one thing on his mind: Results. Uninspired by the never ending talk of ‘vanity metrics’ in the world of digital marketing, Magnate was founded - the ‘Social-First’ marketing agency.  On the very rare occasion he isn’t watching Step Brothers in his spare time - you’ll find Zachary in the thick of social platforms, learning what makes us tick. This is driven by a fascination (perhaps a slight obsession...) with market trends and consumer behaviours.

How to Reduce Email Bounce Rate

Posted by Tarek Dinaji | Last Modified: January 8, 2018

Email marketing bounce rate is a metric that calculates the number of emails returned to sender.

Bounced email addresses hurt your sender reputation and have a negative effect on your delivery rate. The closer your bounce rate to zero, the better it is.

There can be many reasons why your email “bounced.” Discover common mistakes to avoid and efficient ways to reduce your email bounce rates to a minimum.

Email marketing has come a long way. Some marketers don't consider email marketing to be as effective as it used to be.

However, when approached the right way, email marketing proves to be the cornerstone of successful marketing campaigns.

Numerous factors define effective email marketing strategy: from headline to “send from” name.

Yet keeping an eye on your bounce rate - and taking action to reduce it - is the foundation of a rewarding email campaign.

Before we dive into the ways to cut your bounce rates short, you need to distinguish between two types of email bounces.

Bounces can be categorized as hard or soft depending on whether the error is permanent or solvable.

What Is a Hard Bounce?

Hard bounce means permanent delivery failure. It happens when the email address fails and is not accepted by the recipient’s mail server.

Hard bounce can occur for a number of reasons, such as a typo in the email address or the email is no longer in use.

What Is a Soft Bounce?

A soft bounce occurs when the email bounces back to the sender after being accepted by the recipient’s server.

Email is categorized as a soft bounce when there is a temporary error. For instance:

  • The mailbox has reached its full capacity
  • There is an issue with the receiving server
  • The email is identified as too large

Your email sender reputation directly impacts your deliverability rates.

Therefore, it is important to keep your bounce rates low to maintain good email sender reputation.

What Bounce Rate Is Too High?

The best way to track your bounce rate statistics is through the results in your email analytics reports. Bounce rates vary for many different reasons, even within the same industry.

However, if you need a benchmark to refer to, MailChimp offers industry-specific soft and hard bounce rate data.

This data is collected based on at least 1,000 email campaign subscribers from companies of various sizes within the same industry. Use it as your basic reference point.

1. Keep Your Lists Clean

Bounces occur because your email list is stale or out-of-date. One way to keep your list clean is to keep in touch with your subscribers regularly.

Make sure to always provide an option to unsubscribe or update preferences.

Furthermore, do not use your first email campaign to clean your list from outdated or invalid email addresses.

You will end up spending a lot of time and resources restoring your email sender reputation as a consequence.

If your current mailing list has not been used for over 6 months, try third-party services that offer bulk email verification and list-cleaning tools.

An example is the service offered by Byteplant.

2. Use Permission-Based Email List

Low bounce rates start with building permission-based email lists. Get good quality subscribers via your homepage, social media pages, checkout, and registration form.

Always provide a clear opt-in checkbox.

Do not use problematic sources for subscriber acquisition. These sources include bought or scraped email lists and co-registration opt-in.

Litmus provides top problematic resources for email list subscriber acquisition that will most certainly have a negative impact on your bounce rates.

In addition, you can use the double opt-in option for users to subscribe to your email list.

Once the user fills out your sign-up form, confirmation email will be automatically sent out to their inbox.

The user will be added to your mailing list only once they confirm their email address.

Double opt-in will allow you to avoid any bots, spammers, and typos. While it may seem tempting to make the sign-up as easy as possible for your potential subscribers, you will benefit much more from a double opt-in contact list in the long run.

3. Be Consistent With Your Emails

The more consistent your email schedule is, the more chances that your subscribers will not forget that they’ve consented to receive emails from you.

Keep some sort of email campaign agenda planned ahead of time to avoid any possible issues with spam complaints and bounce rates.

Regular email campaign schedule will keep your list up-to-date.

There is no “one-size-fits-all” when it comes to email frequency. Keep your subscribers and industry in mind when deciding how often to send your emails.

4. Steer Clear of Spam Filters

As obvious as it may be, avoid creating emails that are treated like spam by the filters.

Spam filters change their tactics over time so keep an eye on your email templates, content and links to avoid triggering spam filters.

Run spam filter tests and analyze deliverability results. Check the spamminess of your emails with tools like Mail Tester.

5. Do Not Use Free Sender Domains

Using free email send-from domains like “@gmail.com” will make your emails bounce or re-rooted to spam folder.

Use your business domain name instead. Your emails will not pass the DMARC policy check for Yahoo, Gmail, and AOL if you are using a free send-from domain.

6. Authenticate Your Domains

According to a Litmus study, one of the top sources for email marketing statistics, less than 40% of brands use three major methods of email authentication: SPF, DKIM, DMARC.

Domain authentication will positively influence your deliverability rates and decrease bounce rates. It will also prevent spoofing and security alerts to your subscribers.

Keep a close eye on your bounce rates and delivery reports. You should take appropriate action to fix any bounce rate issues as soon as possible.

It can be a very costly and lengthy process to fix any negative consequences.

Analyze your delivery reports and check if there are hard or soft bounces from any specific email domain.

Update your opt-in options and email templates. Make sure that email authentication is in place.

Following these six steps is a no-brainer and will allow you to keep your email marketing campaigns effective.

Never Stop Testing

Email marketing is a dynamic channel so what does not work today might work tomorrow.

The key here is to use any negative results to your advantage.

When approached correctly, email marketing is a failure-friendly channel as it requires minimal initial investments.

Experiment with A/B testing, various templates, send-from names and scripts. But most importantly, learn from any negative email campaign results.

Do not let the fear of failing deprive you of any potential success.

Watch your email reports closely to increase your competitiveness and deliver the right messages to your audience.

Jane Shel is a co-founder and content strategist at MiroMind SEO & Digital agency. Self-starter and blog-reader, she likes to share her know-how in digital marketing world.

Fashion Influencer Marketing: Why You Shouldn’t Get Left Behind

Posted by Desislava Dobreva | Last Modified: March 10, 2018

In the industry of fashion, influencer marketing has often been taken for granted, don’t you think? We see all these bloggers with thousands of followers on Facebook, fashion influencers on Instagram, or any other social media platform, and we don’t even realize they’re recommending a product because they have a partnership with the company producing it.

If you’re a business owner in the fashion industry or in charge of a company’s fashion marketing efforts, here’s why this is a problem.

It’s a fact that over one-third of online consumers trust the opinions of people they’ve never met more than they trust branded ads and marketing collateral.

In other words, we turn to our fellow consumers when we want to make informed purchasing decisions.

This is a major shift.

Up until now, people simply looked at how companies represented themselves and made the decision to buy based on their commercials.

Now, they look at their favorite personalities, which are often bloggers or vloggers with massive fan bases on their social channels.

bloggers social channels

 

This means there’s an enormous opportunity for your brand to get great exposure through fashion influencer marketing.

The Pack Leaders On Fashion Influencer Marketing Programs

This type of partnership with a fashion influencer can be one of the most powerful fashion marketing tools at your possession.

A lot of businesses in the fashion industry have already boarded the influencer train by entering into mutually beneficial relationships.

A great example can be found with GQ and their media company, Condé Nast.

They used their connections with fashion influencers to create story-telling video content.

As this type of content is very popular with influencers, many fashion brands use in-house services to edit the videos; however, small brands usually need to outsource this to web-based agencies like Valoso or to freelancing websites like Upwork for a more professional look.

Luxury jewelry brand, de GRISOGONO also generated a lot of buzz during the Cannes film festival by focusing on live content surrounding the event.

As a result, the fourteen influencers the company selected triggered over 19 million impressions for the brand.

Doubting Thomases

Unfortunately, even though almost 60% of fashion brands have an influencer strategy in place, this still leaves quite a few companies that are not in the influencer game yet. Just like with social media 5 years ago, many business owners are still doubting the efficacy of this strategy, even though there’s proof everywhere that it can produce results worthy of more than just a high-five.

It has become virtually impossible to deny the selling power that the majority of these social media personalities possess.

A lot of articles trying to convince companies to venture into the influencer marketing world already exist all over the Internet—so here’s another strategy to make you rethink your hesitation.

It’s time to outline the most important aspects of the concept, which may just help you make a decision about it.

Finding the Perfect Fit

When it comes to influencer marketing, there’s something we can’t deny: we’ve grown to love many of our online stars over the last few years.

However, the most important thing when searching for influencers to connect your business with is for them to be a contextual fit.

Keep in mind that not all fashion brands are the same—they have different target groups, which means they direct their content to very different types of consumers. Finding the relevant influencers for you is definitely a challenge, but it’s not impossible.

Here are just a few examples of the most popular influencers on the Internet.

popular influencers on the Internet

1. Jenna Marbles

We’ve all grown to love YouTube star Jenna Marbles—the top female comedian in the vlogging niche.

She has an enormous following and people seem to hang on to her every word. But is she the right person to promote your high-end fashion brand? Well, so far she hasn’t been affiliated with any brands, at least not officially. However, this doesn’t mean you don’t have a chance.

2. Aimee Song

If we’re talking about influencers, there’s no way we can avoid mentioning Instagram star Aimee Song.

An interior designer and a fashion blogger, she currently has over 4.1 million followers on Instagram alone. She became even more popular after she reportedly signed a deal to become Laura Mercier’s first digital influencer and brand ambassador. The deal is not even exclusive, which means she’s free to work with other brands as well.

3. Jaclyn Hill

Even though the platform is already 6 years old, Snapchat is still a mystery to most fashion brands.

One of the most profitable ways to develop a partnership with an influencer is to look out of the fashion industry. Jaclyn Hill, for instance, is a beauty blogger with an enormous Snapchat following.

She’s been affiliated with companies like Becca Cosmetics, but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be open to collaborating with a fashion brand. Usually, this means she would casually wear a product by the brand and let her audience ask about it.

Here Come the Brand Ambassadors

Influencer marketing is all about long-term relationships—it makes no sense to go through all that trouble and research to find the right people and to let them go after a one-time promotion.

Brand Ambassadors

Most companies pay their influencers to post pictures with their clothes and accessories, but that’s far from your only option—it’s the experience that person has from your partnership that will make them stick with you in the long run.

Here are 3 examples of creative partnerships between fashion brands and influencers.

1. Pinterest contest

It’s essential for a fashion brand to have an endless supply of high-quality images. As Pinterest is a very inspirational and practical platform, the key is to make your content shareable.

You can, for instance, get in touch with a fashion blogger and have them pin some of your images on their own boards, or even ask them to create and dedicate an entire board to your brand.

Pinterest is currently the second largest driver of traffic from social media sites, so even a single pin by an influencer could potentially make a big difference.

2. Custom-made pieces

Everyone likes to feel unique—fashion bloggers included!

One of the great things that make the fashion industry stand out is the opportunity to provide your partners with custom-made pieces in exchange for, let’s say, a blog post or an Instagram post reviewing the product.

This would certainly make them feel valued enough to want to continue the collaboration.

3. Video content

Did you know that 70% of the top 100 search listings on Google are video results? Not to mention that over 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute.

All things considered, you need to invest in video if you want your content to reach as many people as possible.

If you choose to collaborate with an influential vlogger, you might even end up with a viral video.

The Quest for Authenticity

Think about it: Internet stars can make your items sell out within days or even hours with just one post.

When Lord & Taylor got 50 influencers to post a picture with the same dress on Instagram claiming it’s a “must-have”, the product sold out just a few days later.

Braboo’s influencer campaign is an even more interesting example, since the company was only 1 year old when it collaborated with German YouTube stars, Lisha and Lou. The result: the lingerie website was flooded with orders, and the products featured in the video were sold out.

Influencer Lord & Taylor

The key ingredient in the influencers’ image is authenticity—they can’t possibly make this happen without being genuine.

It’s a hard thing to be sure of: you need to go through their profiles and their interactions carefully in order to make sure they are honest and always reply to their followers.

There are plenty of people with a huge following who’d like to be influencers, but aren’t: a lot of them even buy their social media numbers without realizing the lack of engagement is a clear sign that something’s wrong.

Keeping Your Fashion Influencers When the Competition Gets Tough

While many are still making up their minds, a lot of fashion brands are already gaining a lot of traction from their influencer marketing.

Generally, that’s a good thing, but not if you want to approach the same people they’re in contact with.

In addition to that, since fashion bloggers are learning fast that their influence is valuable, they’re starting to get more demanding—which usually means you need to devote quite a big chunk of your budget to this tool, even if you’re not paying influencers with money.

Let’s face it: there’s always going to be the risk that your competitors will find a way to “steal” the influencers you’re working with. The best way to avoid it, perhaps, is to instill loyalty in them.

Outreach 101: How to Attract Fashion Influencers

It also has to do with the way you attract influencers. I suggest creating a contact list with every person that might be a good choice (based on their influence on Instagram, YouTube or Snapchat, for instance), and then instead of emailing each of them with a standardized template, attempt to build a relationship.

This means sharing their photos, leaving comments, responding to questions: anything positive that will get you noticed. Once you feel like enough time has passed, it’s time to reach out.

ZenSpill has a great guide for creating a killer outreach email. Remember: they’ll never leave if you give them a reason to be loyal to your brand.

A great example is Zoella, a beauty vlogger from the UK who has over 7 million YouTube subscribers.

In cooperation with the health and beauty retailer Superdrug in the UK, she has already published her first novel and has launched her own product line.

Zoella, a beauty vlogger

A good way to excite influencers enough for them to stay on is to include them in social media takeovers.

This means you give an influencer access to your brand’s social media account.

It’s a great way to hold contests and do giveaways.

Birchbox does Instagram takeovers all the time, with one of the most notable ones being Christina Zilber’s 4 Instagram photos on Mother’s Day, that resulted in 1,135 user-generated posts.

The Most Effective Communication Channels

85% of companies say email is the most effective channel to reach influencers. As great as that is, because it means you don’t have to get up from your desk to do your job, it’s not the whole story.

A lot of the most influential fashion bloggers attend events where you can connect with them in person and later create a more meaningful relationship offline.

However, there’s something even better that you can do: instead of chasing them, let them come to you!

Host a VIP event only for top influencers in the industry and encourage them to post about the experience with a pre-planned hashtag.

This way you won’t only get to meet the best, but you’ll also get a lot of exposure, thanks to their posts.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, one of the famous hotels in Dubai, organized an event for 10 of the most influential instagrammers in the world and gave them a free visit to the city, as well as all of the hotel’s activities.

The result: 25,000 comments and 3.2 million new followers. It’s not just Burj Al Arab though—Bellagio Las Vegas was quick to host 20 influencers with a vast presence outside of Instagram, with the most famous ones being Murad Osmann and Natalia Zakharova.

Murad Osmann and Natalia Zakharova

TechMunch NYC by BakeSpace is another great example. It’s a conference for food bloggers and culinary influencers. It combines networking, panels, tastings, and demos for everyone to enjoy, even if you’re not a food blogger.

Twitter is definitely part of the game as well, wit the Twitter Influencer Networking Event in London being another example.

Hosted by City Steps Guided Tours, it invites mainly women in business to network and collaborate.

YouTube stars seem to have some of the most fun events (and after parties) though, with VidCon being the most famous one.

The video conference is held every year in California and is now expanding to Europe and Australia.

Conclusion

The voice of the customer has been one of the most powerful aspects of marketing for a long time.

With the tools the Internet brings us today, this voice can be enhanced quite a lot.

Marketing in the fashion industry is constantly evolving and it’s extremely difficult to predict what will be the new “black” five years from now, but one thing is for sure: adopting an influencer marketing strategy now gives you access to a much larger audience rather than relying only on your existing one.

It opens up a world of possibilities that you can explore and it enables you to establish connections with people with a credible voice and a built-in audience.

About the author: Desislava is a Brand Strategist whose work involves building strong and profitable brands in a genuine way. Apart from writing and coaching, she enjoys the occasional sarcastic remark and her pet sloth. Connect with her at www.badassbrandsquad.com

From 400+ to 1k+ Links; The Ultimate Competitor Link Building Guide

Posted by Aris Santos | Last Modified: October 1, 2017

Link building is one of the most surefire ways to skyrocket your website’s rankings. We can’t deny that massive quality link building was one of the methods that helped to rapidly put NinjaOutreach on the map.o

So in this competitor link building guide, we will share the steps we took to acquire those relevant, quality links, coupled with real data from some of our own link building campaigns.

Back in January 2016, we started out with only around 400-plus links referring back to our site. But after noticing thousands of dead backlinks to a now defunct company, Topsy, we were able to grow an idea into an all-out link building strategy and into our very first competitor link building campaign.

By leveraging Topsy’s thousands of dead backlinks, we ended up gaining more than a hundred links from this campaign alone, over the course of only a few months.

Here is a couple of examples of the kind of links we acquired:

Referring Domains

How Did We Acquire High-Quality Backlinks?

Back in January, Neil Patel published a list post of 15 tools for more effective content promotion.

In his list, however, we were curious about the inclusion of one tool in particular: Topsy.

If you still remember, Topsy was once a small and free tool for analyzing Twitter data. Just as data analytics was exploding, Topsy had already made a name for itself with the speed and depth of the insights it yielded for its users.

In Neil Patel’s own words, Topsy was “basically a high-quality Twitter search engine”.

So what’s up with Topsy?

You see, Topsy doesn’t exist anymore. It was bought in 2013 by Apple and shut down two years later.

Before being shut down, the link for Topsy.com would redirect to Apple’s support website. Now, it is completely non-existent.

We had found a broken link in Neil’s post.

Now, having broken links in your posts can be bad for your SEO, so this hatched an idea.

Since Topsy and NinjaOutreach share certain similarities, we thought we could provide content to replace Topsy on the list, taking care of the broken link problem as, obviously, we still exist.

A link back to us won’t lead to a bad-for-SEO dead URL.

So we shot Neil an email about our proposal, but we never got a response.

This is quite understandable, as the guy must receive thousands of emails, after all.

But the fire sparked by this idea was lit, and we transformed this discovery into a long-running campaign that would generate hundreds of backlinks for our business.

From 400+ to 1k+ Links; The Ultimate Competitor Link Building Guide

To make it easier to digest, we created a table of contents for what this guide is going to discuss.

Quick Navigation

Chapter 1: How to Identify Your Competitors

Chapter 2: Tools for Getting Backlinks

Chapter 3: How to Find The Right Prospects for Link Building

Chapter 4: How to Create a Kickass Template

Chapter 5: How to do a “Cold” Competitor Link Building Outreach

Chapter 6: What to do with Other Opportunities

Chapter 7: Conclusion

Chapter 1: How to Identify Your Competitors

Finding out who your competitors are and conducting an analysis of the links they have is part and parcel of any link building campaign. In this section, we will give you a step by step of the competitor analysis process we used.

If you already have a competitor list, you can skip this part and head on over to the next section. If you don’t have a list, or if you want to learn alternative ways to build one, then read on.

There are a couple of ways to compile a list of competitors, so let’s start with the manual but free methods.

As mentioned, these methods typically won’t cost you much, if at all, but they will be more time and effort consuming.

How to Use Google to Identify Your Competitors

Your competitors are scattered all over the web, and when it comes to scouring the web for your competitors’ data, Google is your friend.

Go to the Google search bar and use this keyword structure:

[niche] + [your business offering]
Here are some sample queries using the format above:

  • Influencer marketing software - [Influencer marketing] + [software]
  • Food Supplements - [Food] + [supplements]
  • Copywriting service - [Copywriting] + [service]

Copywriting Service

Once you have your results, you can then manually copy and paste the links into a spreadsheet.

The next method is also free but will need a bit more of time investment.

How to Use Quora to Identify Your Competitor

Quora is an online Q&A forum about mostly anything. Topics are categorized by tags, and there are sections for technology, startups, and even software.

It is a community where people can either write or answer questions ranging from day-to-day basic things like “how do you tie a tie” down to more topical questions like “Is influencer marketing dead? If so, what is the next big trend?”

The disadvantage with this tactic is that you are completely reliant on whether or not other people will respond to your query.

Take note, also, that this method may or may not work depending on the popularity of your niche in Quora.

When framing a question for Quora, pattern your question in such a way that the answer would center on the problem that your business solves and should lead to the type of service or product that your business provides.

For example, here’s a question asked in the Quora community by a member:

Question asked in quora

And here is one of the answers he got:

Answer written in quora

Whether the guy who replied listing links to several mobile payment providers is a marketer of any of the tools he mentioned is anybody's guess.

Still, if the original poster who asked the question is trying to find his competitors, then he certainly got a pretty comprehensive answer.

In our case, we’d ask:

“How can you easily find industry specific influencers in any niche?”

Or

“What’s the best way to reach out to influencers?”

We’re betting one or more people (or marketers) will come out of the woodwork to give a suggestion or more of their own (including a link back to their own tools, most probably).

The bottom line is, with this method, you are effectively letting other people compile a list of competitors for you.

However, this method should be used with caution and only as a complement to your existing competitor list building research. It should not be solely relied on.

How to Use NinjaOutreach to Identify Your Competitor

NinjaOutreach is a blogger outreach tool that also functions like a search engine for influencer prospecting.

If you already have NinjaOutreach, then you’re in luck, as it will take you much faster to build your competitor list using our tool.

We have different search tabs for Content Prospecting, Live Search (kind of like what you’d find with Google), and Social Prospecting.

You simply enter your keywords, filter by tags if needed, and you’re good to go.

If this sounds like mumbo jumbo to you, follow this link to know more.

Chapter 2: Tools for Getting Backlinks

Choosing a backlink tool is like going to the store to buy hiking boots—you have to try out a few different ones to know which one is the best fit, because you don't want to find yourself in the middle of a forest—or in this case, a link building campaign, with painful blisters.

So it’s about trying different things and seeing which one is the best fit.

In this section, we’ll show you how you can get backlinks from two of the tools we’ve used: MozOSE and Linkody.

We particularly chose these two because MozOSE has a free version and Linkody starts at only $9.90/month.

How to use MozOSE to get Backlinks

For MozOSE, you have to sign up first in order to be able to download anything.

  • Go here: https://moz.com/researchtools/ose/
  • Enter the website of one of your competitors (we’ll use our own campaign as an example)
  • Once the results load, filter it by Target = “this root domain”. It should look something like this:

MozOSE to get Backlinks

Get your spreadsheet file by clicking on “Request CSV” just beside the “prev” button. You will see a notification box that tells you that your request is being processed.

  • Click on ‘Recent Report’ at the top right. The page will load once your CSV file is ready, after which you can simply download it.
    This is the file that you will get:
    Moz result

The two things you need are the first column (A), URL; and the second column (B), Title. These are the linked mentions of your competitor in other websites and these are what we call leads.

Keep this for now. Let’s move on to Linkody.

How to use Linkody to get Backlinks

This one’s a straightforward link monitoring tool. Here’s how to use this tool for your link building effort.

  • Sign in and then click on ‘Add Domain’ at the top left:
    Linkody Domain Search
  • When you see this page, enter your competitor’s name and just hit “add domain”
  • Once you have the domains entered, wait a few minutes and it will start crawling your competitor’s backlinks.
  • Once it’s done crawling, you’ll have something that should look like this:
    Linkody Result
  • Click on the export button on the right to get your CSV file.
  • You only need column D which contains the URL, and column V, which contains the Page Title (not shown in screenshot):
    Shorted result

Other Tools You Can Use to Get Your Competitor’s Backlinks

There are hundreds of link building tools out there, but we will only be recommending a couple more here.

That’s because, as we said earlier in this section, we’ve used them firsthand. The ones we recommend are Linkody and MozOSE (because of the freemium).

But that’s not to discredit the other tools out there. In fact, we personally believe that Ahrefs is the best link prospecting tool compared to the first two we mentioned since they probably have the largest and most comprehensive database.

But because we only need backlinks and not all the other features that Ahrefs offers, Linkody should be enough.

Chapter 3: How to Find The Right Prospects for Link Building

At this point, you already have an idea of how to effectively get your competitor’s backlinks.

So let’s move forward to the part where you will be spending the most time: Prospecting.

What is Prospecting?

Prospecting in this context simply means qualifying the leads that you already have (assuming you have gotten your competitor’s backlinks already).

Ideally, you would want to create a document where you’d put down the procedure for the prospecting and indicate who, or what, exactly, you are looking for.

How to Qualify Your Leads

There are a couple of questions you need to define the answer to first to make this process a lot easier.

  • What links, exactly, are you looking for?
  • What’s the best and fastest way to go over all your competitor’s links?

The answer?
Quick wins.

Spotting Quick Wins to Decrease Your Outreach Efforts

Quick wins are the type of posts that follow a certain format. Here are some examples:

  • Tool roundup posts
  • List posts and expanded list posts
  • How-to type of posts

These are the type of posts that can be edited without changing the value or the context that the post is trying to provide.

The most common type of post for us to get a link from is the tool roundup post. That’s because it is easy to update and adding another resource to the post is actually good for the readers as well, since they’ll have more options.

List posts are the second most common type of quick win links and these have a high probability of success in terms of getting a backlink.

That’s because it is easy to update a list post as long as what you are trying to add is relevant and builds on the value that the post provides.

How-to type posts are a hit-or-miss. Mostly because when people are writing a how-to post, they are likely to include the tools they have personally used.

Remember, if you are not sure if you can link from a certain article, it pays to check the content first. It only takes about 5 to 10 seconds to determine whether you can get a link or not.

How to determine if a post is a quick win:

  1. Load the content
  2. Type ‘ctrl+f’ and try to find if any competitor was included in the article
  3. Find out what the author wrote about your competitor then ask yourself, “will my business fit in or not?”

To put more context into this, let’s see if you can help me find a quick win post.

Assume that you’re trying to get a link for a tool like NinjaOutreach. See if you can identify which among the 3 links below is a quick win:

If you answered the first one, that first URL from INC is not a quick win since it is not likely that INC will respond to your outreach.

The second URL from social media examiner is definitely NOT a quick win, either, since the headline and content are about a topic not related to any core function of our NinjaOutreach tool.

The third article, on the other hand, is a great fit.

Just by skimming the headline, we’d immediately know that this is something we can possibly link to because it talks about influencer identification tools (which is essentially what the NinjaOutreach tool is).

With this in mind, we reach out to the blog poster and ask them to recommend our tool as well (and in our case, they did).

What to do with the leftover prospects?

Keep leftover prospects somewhere for future use. Once you exhaust all of your quick win prospects, you can go back to those prospects left over and review them individually.

How to do Link Prospecting via Google Sheets or Excel

If you opt to do the prospect qualifying in a traditional way (via spreadsheet), here’s a sample spreadsheet we recommend you start with.

There are 3 sheets in the spreadsheet:

  1. Competitor Sheet
    • This is where you’ll put all the links you’ve gathered (URL and Page Title)
    • Qualify the leads here.
      • Delete all the links you don’t need
      • Keep all the prospects for competitor link building
      • Add a note for any other opportunities
    • Once you’re done qualifying the prospects, do a “sort range” in the spreadsheet and sort it by column C (notes)
  2. Quick wins
    • From the Competitor Sheet, copy all the prospects that don’t have a note in them
    • Paste it in the quick wins sheet
    • This is going to be your primary competitor link building sheet
  3. Other Opportunities
    • From the Competitor Sheet, copy all the prospects that have notes in them
    • Paste in ’other opportunities’ sheet
    • This is your secondary outreach list

How to do Link Prospecting via NinjaOutreach

If you have NinjaOutreach, follow the process we have included in the guide below.

If you don’t have NinjaOutreach, check out our trial and skim our quick guide. Basically, NinjaOutreach will speed up the prospecting process because our tool will crawl all your URLs to find the email addresses you need.

Click here to go to the guide.

Chapter 4: How to Create a Kick-Ass Template

Every campaign needs a kick-ass template, and when we launched our own broken link building campaign that capitalized on Topsy’s dead link, here’s the template we used:

Now let’s check out the analytics results for that template

Result of template

273 people opened the email, 152 clicked on the website link we included in the email, and 62 people responded.

That translated into an email open rate of 70% and a reply rate of 16%, which is not bad at all.

For our competitor link-building campaign, we did a few tweaks to the template to increase positive response rates.

We tried to improve our outreach email while keeping these 3 things in mind:

    • What will make receivers open the email? How can we immediately pique their interest?
    • What more value can we give? How can we entice them to respond positively?
    • How can we make it easier for the receiver to take action?

Guided by these questions, we changed our template a few times and this is what we came up with:

Custom Template

So let’s look at how this next outreach template did in its analytics results:
As you can see, we got an open rate of 97% and a response rate of 72%, which is considerably better!

Now, let’s look at the elements we believe contributed to these great results.

Write An Interesting Email Subject Line

From our experience, mentioning a competitor makes for a good email subject line.

Why?

Since you’ll be reaching out to targets who already mentioned one (or more) of your competitors before, you can assume they are more familiar with your competitor than they are with you.

So, mentioning the particular competitor/s your target mentioned in the subject creates an instant sense of familiarity and consequently begets curiosity.

In our case, this curiosity drove more targets to open our emails.

Write A Targeted Email Heading

To write a targeted email heading, you need to find a high-ranking person’s name.

If you can only find a generic email address (support@, contact@, help@, etc.) on your target’s website, go to their about page, check the name of the highest ranking person in their marketing department, and address that person.

Companies usually go with the firstname@company.com email format, but if you want to make sure, you can check out our comprehensive guide on how to use email guessers to find email addresses find email addresses.

Specifically referring to someone from the company is a good way to get noticed. Aside from the fact that you are personalizing your email, you are also indicating that you know who you should be dealing with.

At the very least, you will get your email forwarded to the right person in the company when you send it via their generic email addresses.

First Section: Introduce Your Brand

Usually, you’d start a template by introducing yourself but in our case, we wanted to let the receiver know from the top that we are targeting them specifically.

So we began our email by showcasing what we knew about the receivers so far: we mention their post, which is relevant to our niche, and point out that they have linked to one of our competitors.

Make it short and casual.
For the second part of your outreach intro, point to exactly where you found the link you are referring to so the receiver knows that you have at least scanned through their post.

Second Section: Deliver Your Pitch

The next section is where you deliver your pitch. This is where you now introduce yourself and explain your reason for emailing them.
Again, keep it short, friendly, and don’t make it sound salesy.

Add Value And Make It Easier To Respond Positively To Your Email

Make it easier for your targets to respond positively. In other words, show your receiver what’s in it for them.

For example, offering to write some short content that they can add to the post you want them to link to saves them time, and ups your chances of getting a positive response.

After all, if you step forward and work out a way to make this less of a hassle for them, there’s a better chance that you’ll get your link.

Build A Relationship with Bloggers

Turn any possible rejection (since you’ll definitely receive your fair share) into an opportunity by building a relationship with your blogger targets.

In our template, we have lines that say this:

Anyway, how are things on your end and what are you working on at the moment?

Perhaps we can help with something you are working on and maybe collaborate a bit. Let me know!

This is another way of saying “if you don’t want to put our link on your website, let’s try something else where we can provide value to one another.”

This has proven to be an effective means of getting a response, because we have been receiving responses where they don’t link to us, but they want to know what else we can do to help one another.

For example, we received proposals for cross content promotion, where we share their content on our social media channels and they do the same for ours.

We have a bunch of these going on because of our link building effort.

Eventually, if you manage to build a relationship, you will see that they will link to you in one of their future posts.

So don’t neglect to build blogger relationships—they usually eventually pay off.

Chapter 5: How to do a “Cold” Competitor Link Building Outreach

Now that you have the leads and you’ve created your own template, it’s time to switch over to Outreach Mode.

Start sending out 25-50 emails per day while you continue to do prospecting for other competitors on your list.

There are two ways to go about this.

The more painstaking route is by manually emailing your leads.

Via Manual Emailing

Manual emailing is pretty self-explanatory so we won’t be tackling a step-by-step procedure on how to do it.

Just have your list open in one browser tab and your email client in another. Copy and paste your template, the respective email addresses, and subjects.

Make the necessary customization for each receiver as needed.

The advantage of this method is that it is free, but as we’ve mentioned before, it is very time-consuming.

A faster, more convenient method to perform a massive email outreach is via the NinjaOutreach tool.

Via NinjaOutreach

With NinjaOutreach, you won’t need to copy and paste the templates manually. NinjaOutreach templates have several sections where your input is expected (for personalization) before sending out, and there are also customized fields you can add from within the platform, which will give you huge time savings.

We also have autoamated emiling available, but we recommend sending the emails out one at a time so you can personalize a bit more.

The Case For Follow-up Emailing

When your first email goes unanswered, you still have a 21% chance of getting a reply if you send out the second one.

Why is a follow-up email important?

It might not create an incredible number of new links, but gaining an additional 10 or 20 more links per month as a result of follow-ups is a pretty good result for minimal effort.

Again, there are a few ways to go about this.

For NinjaOutreach users, you can simply integrate your email and automatically send emails and follow ups using our tool.

Just click this Outreach Guide for step by step instructions.

For non-users of NinjaOutreach, let us introduce you to what, in our opinion, is the most cost effective tool for this particular purpose: Boomerang.

What is Boomerang and is it Good for Link Building?

Boomerang is a tool you can use to schedule emails to be sent at a later time. It also allows you to set email reminders.

Boomerang has a free plan, but you need to get at least the $4.99/month plan so you can send an unlimited number of emails.

This discussion on Quora will tell you more about this app, as well as introduce other apps that are used for email marketing.

When Not To Follow-up?

Knowing when not to follow up is a skill every good marketer should master.

For us, here are the “no more follow-up” signals that we watch out for:

  1. When they say NO - For the most obvious reason, don’t push it if a lead says no. You can send a thank you note for the time they took to actually respond, but nothing more beyond that.
  2. When they have already responded - this will make you look like you don’t know what you are doing, which is not good. Make sure you track all responses and follow up only with those who haven’t responded yet.
  3. When your email bounces - if the reason your email bounced is because it was not sent to the correct email address, don’t bother following up (of course!).

Absent the issues mentioned, it’s always best to send a follow-up email

Here’s a simple follow-up email template that we use:

For an actual example, check out these screenshots.

You can see the email thread where we initially reached out to Bob, and then our subsequent follow-up email when he didn’t respond roughly a month after.

follow-up email

This is what Bob said after he read the followup:

Buzzsumo email

As you can see, after our second email, Bob eventually replied and even requested to be scheduled for a NinjaOutreach demo.

If we had simply given up after the first try and not sent a follow-up email, we wouldn’t have been able to open up that opportunity.

Lesson learned? Unless specifically told not to, just follow up.

Chapter 6: What to do with Other Opportunities?

One of the key things about qualifying a competitor’s backlinks is that you get to see other opportunities as you go along.

What other opportunities are we talking about?

Here are a few:

    • Guest posts
    • Product reviews
    • Interviews

Now you might be wondering, “how am I going to spot these opportunities if I have thousands of links to filter through?”

That’s easy.

Find out how they link to your competitor

    • Did your competitor write a guest post on that site to get the backlink?
    • Did the webmaster publish a product review about your competitor’s tool?
    • Was your competitor a podcast guest?

These are just a few of the things that you can get from your list of prospects. We kid you not when we say that you’ll have tons of data like these by the time you are done qualifying your leads.

So what do you do with all these opportunities?

You take advantage of it.

Right after you finish all the quick wins (which would take you months if you have a lot of competitors), go back to your leftover prospects list and continue your outreach campaign.

OR

You can run the competitor link-building campaign while doing outreach for guest posting, product reviews, and interviews.

The choice is yours to make.

Chapter 7: Conclusion

As of this writing, we are still running this link building campaign.

A link is a link, after all, and this is one of the easiest ways to get your brand out there.

Plus, because you’re linking to related content, this makes it look more natural in search engines. Obviously, if you are linking to unrelated content, it’s a red flag.

But since we’re only linking to posts that mention tools similar to ours, we don’t think there’s a chance for us tripping along the way.

A key factor here is to always only reach out to quality websites. If you think a website is a bit spammy and does not produce quality content, skip it.

Link Building Starts with Finding the Right Prospects

Do the prospecting right and you will be off to a good start.

Mind you, it might be really slow to start with, but in the long run, these links will make you rank higher naturally in search engines, so it will be worth it.

After all, sites that are linking to you determine your popularity. The more quality sites you get a link from, the more important and popular your website becomes.

You can see this truth demonstrated more obviously when you get prospects that have a high Domain Authority to link to you. Links from top sites like that are gold!

P.S. We have a bonus for you!

Come up with an outline of your campaign based off this guide that we have here. Send it to this email address <aris@ninjaoutreach.com> and let’s see how we can add more value to that.

We get a lot of emails on a daily basis, but we’ll make sure to put in some time for you.

Questions? We will answer them in the comments!

Aris is the Outreach Manager for NinjaOutreach. He manages outreach and link building campaigns. He is also in charge of customer success inside the NinjaOutreach app and customer acquisition outside of it.

How to Produce High Quality Affordable Content (5 Ways)

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: May 22, 2017

Is it really possible to produce affordable content without sacrificing quality?

Any marketer worth their salt should know how important it is to update a website with fresh and relevant content on a regular basis. Google loves content. Customers love content. Content is king. Amen.

But quality content is expensive.

An average market price for a 1500-word article of a decent quality is around $70.

If you suffer from perfectionism, you would need to fork out around $100 (and very often even more) for a superior quality piece of writing.

And it's just one article!

If you post around 3 to 5 pieces per month, it sums up to an average of $300-$500.

You probably won’t be surprised if I tell you that this sum can be lowered significantly.

In most cases, lower price goes hand-in-hand with lower class content.

However, there are ways to produce affordable content without sacrificing quality of the material.

Today, I want to share those techniques with you.

Before you start producing content...

Prior to ordering any kind of content for your website, stop for a minute and think.

“Does this type of content really work for me?”

You see, not every expensive type of content is able to deliver your message in the most effective way. Different content types suit different niches and serve different purposes.

Here are some most popular content types and their approximate prices per piece:

Most Popular Content Types

If you've been in your business for quite a while, it will be easier for you to identify what type of content you should focus on.

Say you have infographics, blog articles, and videos on your website. To identify their cost effectiveness, you need to know two things: one, price; and two, popularity metrics (number of views, shares, comments, etc.)

Example:
An infographic that cost you $900 got 2500 views;

  • You paid $250 for an article and it got viewed 2000 times;
  • A video that is worth $2000 got 1000 views;

If you divide the cost by the number of views, you'll know how much one view costs you.

An infographic is worth 0,36 cent.

  • An article – 0,125 cent.
  • A video - $2.

At this point, it is clear that two most cost-effective types of content in your case are infographics and blog articles.

This is how you identify your type of content in order to cut expenses on something that does not pay off in any way.

If you are just starting to build up your audience, spend some time on your competitors’ websites analyzing their content.

Simply do what I’ve described above, and as you cannot know exact prices, use average ones.

Also, focus on quality rather than quantity.

10 low-quality blog posts may cost just as much as one good article, but then you won’t be able to identify real price per view (as there will be little or no views).

All the money you save in such way is not worth lost customers or lower Google rankings.

How do you actually stop spending so much on content?

  • Written content

It is the most commonly used content type. It does an amazing job getting the message across. It sells, it educates. Google robots are after it—not to mention that it occupies the biggest part of any webpage.

I believe written content deserves a special treatment, so I will go ahead and dedicate the biggest part of this article to texts, words, and letters.

Here’s what you can do to stop spending so much on written content.

1. Update your old blog posts and articles.

It is truly the cheapest way to get fresh content for your website (in fact, it's free if you do it yourself). Go through your own archives and you'll definitely find content that can be either updated or reworked.

How do you know that your old writing needs some refreshing?

  • The information in a blog post is outdated. What was acceptable back in 2012 might not be that adequate now. However, your audience still read those posts, and people need advice that would be relevant at the present time. The same applies to crazy designs that scream “Hello, welcome back to the age of CDs and chat rooms”.
  • The topic is evergreen. People just can’t get enough of certain topics, period.
  • You have more experience now and have much more to add. Did you find new apps that help fellow travellers book hotel rooms? Update.
    Did you just try out an awesome link-building technique and it worked? Update. Did you discover a new way to combat skin issues? You know what to do!
  • You have more experience now and realize that you have changed your mind. Confess that you were mistaken and describe your new experience.
    It takes courage, but people tend to grow both emotionally and professionally, and looking back at your past self you may find yourself thinking “Oh, boy.
    I must have been possessed by an evil demon when I told people content marketing is doomed.”
  • The blog article is not popular and poorly written. Spend one or two evenings polishing and enriching articles you’re slightly embarrassed of.
    You’ll get rid of low quality content and at the same time get fresh blog posts at practically no cost. Time for spring cleaning!
2. Reformat or repurpose your own posts

What I mean by that is that one and the same article can be used in many different ways. Here’s what you can do:

  • use it as a script for a video
  • use it as a script for a podcasts
  • publish it as an infographic
  • publish it as a slide presentation
  • create an ebook (if you have enough content to work with)

All that is new content that requires very little work and money.

Apart from feeding an always hungry content monster, you’ll learn how your own audience reacts to unconventional content types (like videos or podcasts), investing less than you would have invested doing everything from the ground up.

Also, you’ll get an opportunity to expose yourself to new audiences if you decide to go a step further and republish your articles, presentations, videos, or podcasts on other niche websites.

3. Use rewriting instead of regular writing

In fact, rewriting is often given priority by website owners due to its effectiveness. It takes less time (as writers do not need to spend time on research), content is not plagiarized, and the quality is often high-class.

What is more - it is so much cheaper! If you pay $70 for an article written from scratch, it will cost you only $35-40 to have it rewritten. You can have your own blog posts rewritten or find information elsewhere on the Internet. Professional rewriters can transform articles into brand-new pieces of writing so nobody will accuse you of being dishonest.

Professional rewriters can transform articles into brand-new pieces of writing so nobody will accuse you of being dishonest.

Note: By professional rewriting I mean rewriting done by hand. Do not confuse it with rephrasing that various online article spinning and rewriting tools offer (unless you enjoy staying awake at night correcting grammar).

Apart from that, there’s a danger of getting plagiarized content, as machines do not add ideas or modify already existing ones. They simply rephrase.

Where to look for professional help: Writology, Proofessor, Paraphrasingservices.

4. Use freelancers instead of writing agencies

Yes, it takes time to find a suitable writer. Yes, freelancers are not cheap as well, especially if you hire native English-speakers. Yes, there are writers who fail deadlines and do not deliver what you expected.

Therefore, focus on beginners.

The reality shows that very often they are really hard-working and reliable. And even if they are foreigners, their English level is really good (however, it is advisable to test it beforehand). Apart from that, you’ll be surprised at the speed of their work and respect with which they treat their clients.

Young and aspiring freelancers do not charge much, as they do not have that much experience. What they do have is enthusiasm and diligence that allows them to produce high-quality work, as they need good feedbacks in order to get more clients in the future.

Prices start from $2 per article! Can there be anything cheaper?

Yes, there can!

5. Invite guest writers

Just like freshly-baked freelancers, young bloggers are on a never-ending quest for good reputation and opportunities for exposure. Even talented writers with tons of experience write for others from time to time, as such contribution translates into more traffic for their own blogs.

Therefore, let others know that you accept guest posts: you get free content and your guest writers get to promote their own blogs. However, be sure to write a clear and strict guest posting policy. Your site is no place for spammers.

You can also get in touch with some good writers by yourself. You definitely come across good guest posts on different websites from time to time. Why not invite their authors to write for you, too?

  • Images

If written content is a means of communication, images usually serve as baits. They set the mood, make the text visually appealing, and get customers’ eyes glued to webpages for a long time.

Finding affordable images that would complement your articles is challenging, but possible.

Below you will find a list of resources that offer free or really cheap images that you can legally use on your websites:

·   Pixabay. Offers free photos, illustrations, vector graphics, and videos. Attribution not required.

·   Lifeofpix. A community of photographers sharing free pictures for everybody to enjoy. Amazing website design, extensive collection of high-quality pictures, no copyright restrictions.

·   Publicdomainarchive. They update their database on a weekly basis. You can also get a premium membership for only $10 per month and download high-resolution photos in bulk.

·   Fotolia by Adobe. Numerous free photos, vectors, illustrations, and videos. For some pictures, however, you need to pay, but the price is really affordable (just a couple of cents per image).

·   Magdeleine. Some photos do require attribution, some do not. Make sure to check the license type before you download.

·   Travelcofeebook. Offers amazing photos (mostly landscapes from travels all over the world). No attribution required.

·   Gratisography. Pictures taken by Ryan McGuire are free to download. You may use them for whichever purposes with no attribution.

·   MMT. Stunning pictures from Jeffrey Betts are free for commercial use.

Final words

As you can see, ways to protect your money and eliminate unnecessary spending do exist.

There are also other content types that are worth mentioning, but I decided to start with the most common.

Let me know in the comments if you need info on how to get cheap infographics, videos, podcasts, etc. It will be my pleasure to share my secret cheat sheet with you!

 

Author bio:
Jenna Brandon is a blogger, copywriter, and digital marketer at Writology.com.When she’s not busy studying Google algorithms and writing about link building, she takes stunning pictures of California or cooks pizza. Jenna is also an avid traveler, and she is secretly Italian at heart.

7 Effective Strategies for Blogging Success

Posted by Joseph Adediji | Last Modified: October 1, 2017

Do you want to become the next blogging star in your niche? Do you want to make your blogging success an exciting story?

If yes, this post is for you.

Becoming an authority blogger is usually the dream of most bloggers, especially new bloggers that are just getting started in the blogging business. Traits-Of-Successful-Bloggers

This post is essentially for people who want to redefine their blogs and bring it into limelight in the shortest time possible. Perhaps, the key to success is when you know the right thing to do at the right time in the right place and with the right people.

Understanding what do at the right moment will not only save you energy but also speed up progress of your business.

 

I will advise you to read through every line of this post and do away with all forms of distractions because I believe this article will open your eyes and push you to greater heights in your blogging career.

That said; here are the 7 Strategies and 3 reminders that will help you become a Successful Blogger.

Strategy#1 – Write Great Contents

Content is king!”

Yeah…. Content is indeed king! This is the basic truth about blogging and content marketing. If your contents suck, you suck!

There is no short cut to becoming a successful blogger without creating quality and useful contents for your readers. Your readers are coming to your blog to read your articles and the only thing that will determine if they will still come back is still your articles.

There is no way to become an authority blogger in any niche without providing quality contents that solve people's problem or educate them. Just take a look at the top bloggers in your niche; you will discover that quality contents are not missing on their blogs.

Strategy#2 – Guest Posting on Authority Blogs

I know there has been a lot of fuss about guest blogging in recent times, but I still have a strong belief in the power of guest blogging.

Guest blogging is a great way to build up your profile in your niche. Apart from the credibility that guest blogging adds to your online profile, guest blogging is also a means for showcasing your expertise to a wide range of audience whom might have heard of you before and this is surely one thing you need if you want to become a successful blogger.

Another great perk of guest blogging is traffic. Traffic????  Yea, traffic.

Guest blogging is a great way to drive FREE targetted traffic to your own blog. A lot of top bloggers like Onibalusi Bamidele, Danny Iny, and the likes have built great blogs and brand for themselves by harnessing the power of guest blogging.

If you really want to your name to get know quickly, guest blogging is one strategy that I will recommend you try out.

Read: 7 Guest Blogging Etiquettes You Should Follow as a Blogger

Strategy#3 – Network with Authority Bloggers in Your Niche

There is a popular adage that says ‘show me your friends and I will tell you who you are”. There is another version that says “Birds of the same feather flocks together”.

This means that your association somehow determines the kind of respect you get. Imagine me being friends with President Barack Obama; I know everyone will surely treat me differently including you!

Networking with other top bloggers is quite simpler than it used to look. Most authority bloggers in your niche will surely be on popular social media sites like facebook, Twitter and Google plus.

You should find the top bloggers in your niche on this platform and add them as friends, follow them & circle them. Comment on their updates, ask them questions and interact with them.

By doing this, their followers will start noticing you, and these Top bloggers too will start noticing you.

Regular commenting on top blogs in your niche is also a great way to connect with authority bloggers and create awareness about you and your blog.

Strategy#4 – Mention Top Bloggers and Link to Them in Your Posts

Believe me, linking out to authority sites works like magic!

Linking out to other top blogs in your niche increases your credibility and it proves to your readers that you are connected to the industry experts and you know what is going on in your niche.

Some readers will even begin to see you as friends or colleagues of these top bloggers just because you link to them.

Apart from the credibility benefits, linking out to other relevant articles will also help your readers to understand the topic you are teaching very well, linking out will improve their knowledge about the subject matter and they will be grateful to you for it.

Strategy#5 – Interview Experts in Your Niche

Running your niche expert interviews on your blog is a great way to build up your authority fast and also your relationship with other authorities in your industry.

I have become a bit closer and familiar with a lot of great bloggers from around the world as a result of the interview series that I run on this blog.

As a result of interview authority bloggers, I have been able to get a bunch of new readers and followers to my blog.

If you want to become an authority in your niche, I will recommend you create an interview section on your blog and start pitching Experts in your niche for the interviews.

Strategy#6 – Good Design and Branding

Have you seen any authority blog with an Ugly design?

You see, people of nowadays are very sensitive and your blog design and branding determine to some extent how serious they will take you.

If you own a blog with an ugly design with no logo, then you are sending a negative signal to your readers.

Take a few minutes to study those authority blogs design and try to see how they arrange things and brand themselves.

Authority bloggers know the importance of good design and branding and a lot of them have paid thousands of dollars to developers and graphics designs who helped them build unique designs and graphics for their blogs.

You don’t have to spend thousands like them; you can get quality designs at cheap prices from Studiopress themes.

So, if you are dreaming of becoming a successful blogger, you should pay attention to your blog design and branding.

Strategy#7 – Write Case Studies

Case studies have proven itself to be a no-fail strategy for building up authority as a blogger in any niche.

A case study is all about trying something out, dissecting a strategy or performing an experiment that will interest most people in your niche and then share your findings with your readers!

I have seen a couple of bloggers who have built 6-figure income blog off case studies. If you want quick fame and success in your niche, writing case studies post is a sure strategy to implement.

Reminder#1 - Too Many Rules destroy the plan

Concurring with every rule and tip you come across on the internet will do more harm to your blog than good.

What worked for Blogger A may not be the best method for Blogger B so if Blogger B sticks strictly to Blogger A rules; his blog may end up a failure. Although, sometimes it is better to replicate what others have done to get results just like they have but most times the best results are gotten even when you break the rules of PROBLOGGERS.

You must learn not to obey every rule, you must learn to create your own new working methods, you must throw away the old formulas and trying creating new ones for yourself.

This way, you get to learn more, get new results and become an authority in your niche (especially if your plan works out well and no one else knows about it)

Reminder#2 - Carry out Control Experiments

For you to succeed fast with your blog, you’ve sometimes make use of “the Trial and Error” while putting a backup plan in case the experiment fails.

An example of this is when we wanted to get people to subscribe to our blog in the beginning, we first set up a popup form alone, but this didn’t convert so well and it was even pissing people off as we saw where exactly people were leaving the blog from Google Analytics.

After much research, we came up with another experiment of trying a content upgrade.

We came up with the first freebie, an eBook that explains in the simplest way, the methods of retaining traffic used by Top Bloggers.

This turned out to be a massive hit and brought out a very positive result as we were able to raise our conversion rate by 35% that week alone and since then, it has kept rising and even better when we dropped the second book “How to Start a Blog from the Scratch”

Reminder#3 - Experience Matters A Lot

It is bitter to say this but the truth is that experience counts a lot. If you don’t have any experience of blogging before, it is sometimes harder to succeed faster than the more experienced man.

The more experience man has tasted all, tested many methods and definitely won’t do things the way a newbie would.

But there is an alternative to this for a newbie, in place of experience, you can turn towards books and read more than just enough.

Another smart way is “using” other bloggers to your advantage. Here you just have to use the power of networking to your advantage.

If you have little or no experience about a particular way something is done, it is better to just make many bloggers (preferably those more experienced than you are) your friends.

Yes I am talking about influencer marketing.

Develop a strong relationship with them and you can always count on their wealth of experience to succeed.

Don’t be deceived, you can’t blog alone! You may the sole owner of your blog, but you can’t just blog alone because you’ll sure need the help some other bloggers to rise fast.

Include this strategy in your plan and you’ll sure see desirable results.

Final Words

Becoming an authority blogger does not happen overnight, it involves a great deal of hard work, patience and continuous learning!

A lot of people have started from the bottom and rose to the top, making blogging success a dream come true, if they can do it, you too can do it!

What strategy do you love most when it comes to building a blog’s Authority.

 

Infographic: 8 Common Blogging Mistakes to Avoid

Posted by Joseph Adediji | Last Modified: September 30, 2017

It can be deemed normal to find yourself fixing mistakes at the start of your decision to becoming a blogger.  Despite many people perceiving blogging as simple to do, it is actually an arduous task to accomplish.  Hence, it is very critical that you are able to do it right and avoid as many mistakes as you can.

Here we have gathered eight usual mistakes that most newbie bloggers commit when starting their project.  It highlights the need to invest fully in a proper and paid domain plus a hosting account as you begin your blogging task.  And then you begin being a reliable leader and share whatever useful information you have to your readers.

It is essential for every blogger to be generous when it comes to sharing information.  You must stay away from being self-centered and give tons of value for your readers and followers.  Whatever it is that you are offering on your blog, you can be sure to get their trust if they feel that their interests are your topmost priority.

Above all, it is important that you stick to who you are and let your uniqueness stand out.  There is no blog that is truly perfect.  But if you are confident and secure with who you are as a person, then this is enough to show out your passion by the powerful niche that you have chosen to concentrate on.

Check out more about these common blogging mistakes that newbie bloggers do in the infographic below:

What do you think about these Mistakes? Is there anyone you are currently guilty of? If yes, Share with us in the comments. 

10 Key Ingredients of Starting a Killer Blog (Step by Step)

Posted by Joseph Adediji | Last Modified: September 30, 2017

Admit it! You want to start a blog that pays your bill. A lot of you want to make even more money from your blogs.

You tried, come up with it for a few months, and you left. Again, you started, published a few posts, and you emptied the stage once more.

You thought till your mind aches! What went wrong?

The quest to finding the cause of the failure of your blog ends here.

First, I want to bust the myth! Making money online isn’t an overnight task. Creating a killer blog that makes some bucks is even more difficult. It takes courage, hard work and patience too.

how-to-start-a-blog-beginners-guide-for-2016

 

In this article, I am going to share key ingredients of a successful blog.

#1. Easy to Remember Domain Name

Take any successful blog for example; entrepreneur.com, copyblogger.com, smartblogger.com. All of them have concise and easy to remember domains.

I know there are exceptions. Still, I recommend you pick up a short domain. Can you remember the domain bloggingtipstomakeyouamillionaier.com all of a sudden after a few days?

No, you can’t.

Now you got the point, didn’t you?

There are many domain extensions as you know (.com, .net, .org etc.). If you are on a shoelace budget, you may probably go with the cheapest one.

Don’t do that! The most popular domain extension is .com. For the same reason, I like you take it.

#2. A Tolerable Web Hosting Plan

You know the advantages of a self-hosted WordPress blog, don’t you? So, I am not going to emphasize the same.

Web hosting is the shelter of a self-hosted WP blog. When you go with a weak shelter, your blog is going to break, giving you the pain for a lifetime. That’s why I recommend going with the best plan you can afford.

The internet is overloaded with tons of web hosting providers. You have to analyze the pros and cons of each, one by one.

A shared hosting plan is good to go with, when it comes to a new blog. In case you expect tons of traffic anytime soon after the launch, you have to have the guts to choose a higher plan; VPN, Managed WP Hosting or even Dedicated Servers. Bluehost and A2Hosting are Good.

#3. An Eye-Catching Theme

If your design isn’t good, nothing is good.

You spent hours working on epic blog posts. You make sure SEO is at its best on your site. And, you take social media into serious consideration.

Still, no viewers, no comments, no shares! Nothing, nada!

Has this ever happened to you?

The problem may mostly with your design. The very first thing that draws the attention of your visitors is the design of your blog.

You have to keep it simple, elegant and minimalistic. Fascinating color schemes and revolution sliders can’t help you achieve a good design.

You should think like a reader, act like a viewer and read like a visitor.

I am a Fan of Thrive Themes, and right now, I am rocking Thrive Themes on almost all my websites, you too should check out Thrive Themes.

#4. Matchless Articles

Whenever you make a blog public, make sure it has at least five ultimate articles.

Why should anyone visit your blog?

They want to get something new about the topic you write. They need some advice on things you are expert at. What if you write a blog post on the topic, which is covered like a million times on other blogs?

No one is going to give a damn about it. You will only have you, your mom, dad, sister and your friends as visitors.

Do you want it to happen?

No one does!

Start writing unequaled articles right NOW. I know you are a gem that you have tons of unique things to share. Just, jot it down. You may seem like you are pumped out. Don’t stop! Write, write and write! When you think a post is complete, STOP right there. Don’t publish!

Come back to the same again on the next day. Cut down unwanted phrases. Make it as slim as possible. There you have it; the matchless, unparalleled, incomparable and ultimate piece of content. Check out Expert Chat: Adam Connell Teaches Us Content Creation

Rinse and repeat the process!

#5. A Competent Promotion Strategy

You have it all; a good design, awesome articles, the best web host and concise domain. Nonetheless, you lack something important, visitors; the real people who read and share your articles.

Have you ever thought why this is happening? Simply because no one knows you started a blog. You are not Brad Pitt, neither are you Robert Downey Jr. So, you have to promote your blog tirelessly in the right way to get to your target audience.

Once you reach out to them in an effective manner, the visitor flow will become automatic.

The first thing to do is creating a content promotion strategy. You have to realize the places where your potential audience hangs out. Try to be on the same place with a shameless promotional mind.

#6. Unstoppable Consistency

You need to be consistent. The initial time is the hardest, I must confess. You can’t get anything in return no matter how hard you try with good content and other things.

The devil in you persuades you to quit. It will remind you of the fruitless hours you spend on your blog. It will persecute your soul by warning you about the disasters you need to encounter if you continue.

In fact, after a few months of starting out, you end up in pure agony. All you have in your mind is anger, disappointment and regrets.

I know how it feels like not getting even a single eyeball after months of launching. Still, I want you to continue with the same pace.

Over time, you will see the benefits. Don’t stop! Just keep on going!

#7. An SEO Strategy

Search engine optimization aka SEO can be intimidating. Yeah, those Google Algorithms can penalize your website.

I know you have heard a lot of this. Isn’t it scary? Having Google Panda, pulling your site down to the bottom of the search results? Maybe even get rid of it completely (it is called de-indexing)?

I want to tell you one thing!

Don’t believe those so-called SEO gurus who intimidate you in the name of penalties. Given that you publish unique and high-quality content only, no Google pet will touch your site.

You don’t have to be a Guru to come up with a strategy. Just follow simple things like the use of keywords in important places and creating High Quality backlinks. You will get enough of organic visits, trust me!

#8. Go Get ’em Attitude

The fear conquered you! You got a great keyword to work on. Still, you have that devilish fear in your mind that evokes the doubt; will it be a success?

Come on, man! Get yourself out there!

Ask yourself one thing. Will you lose any money or reputation by publishing that article? If your mind says no, you can start working on it.

Every successful blogger has this fearless go get’em attitude.

Got a new and safe SEO tip? Don’t wait but implement it NOW.

You have the courage to do it. Think about the instance that your try becomes a success. Then commit to the moment for completing the task!

#9. A Guest Blogging Schedule

Guest blogging is dead, said Matt Cutts once.

Those four words took the digital marketing world by storm. It’s been years since he told us the same. Still, people do guest blogging!

Was he wrong? No! He meant to say ‘guest blogging only for backlinks is dead’. When you craft a low-quality article with tons of backlinks to your site, Google will crucify both the sites (source and target).

You can turn guest blogging into something beneficial by providing high-quality content.

I recommend doing a lot of posts on other blogs especially at the time of starting up. It will help you gain a few serious visitors. Check out 5 Great Reasons You Should Start Guest Blogging Today

#10. A Solid Network

Your network is your net worth. I mean it!

Say you made friends with the legendary Jon Morrow (of smartblogger.com). You launch a blog and notify him about the same. As a notion of strengthening the bond, he shares one of your articles on all his social media profiles. He even sends it to his subscribers.

BOOM! Overnight, you get millions of visits. Your web server may go down due the number of audience. You even keep on getting the same if your site is worth it.

I know it may not be possible for you to befriend whales like Jon. Still, you can make friends with your fellow bloggers.

We love other bloggers. So, we would love to share their article with our followers.

Wrapping Up

You have gotten key ingredients to creating a killer blog.

Are you up for it? Can you break your fears and start a new blog?

I am waiting here to read your thoughts and opinions. Once you start your blog, drop a comment here. I will visit and scribble one out there.

Before You go, Kindly share this article with your friends on social media!

6 Ways to Build Online Presence for Your Business

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: April 24, 2017

Look at these stats.

3 billion users were online in May 2015.

40% of global internet users, or more than 1 billion people, have bought products or goods online.

You can see how important it is to be online these days. Can you imagine, how many customers you are losing without having an online business presence?

Are you worrying about how to go online? Don’t worry, I am writing the methods of going online particular for your business.

Online Presence for Your Business

Going online is the first step. After that you need proper strategy to move on. Online marketing is the next step you have to take. Online marketing is combination of different activities and skills.

A good online marketing expert must have strong knowledge about all basic components. Here is The Beginners Guide to Online Marketing.

To make sure your online presence, there is more than one place exist. Yes, having a website is a common way to go online, but I will explain the other ways, parallel to the website to make sure your strong online presence.

There are 6 simple ways to go digital:

Website

I am again mentioning the first sentence that 3 Billion people were online in May 2015, and numbers are keep growing. So it’s time to take advantage of it.

At the beginning of internet era, websites weren’t much more than brochures online, which displayed what is this business all about, who is in this business and where the business located.

And now, websites are everything for your business. Here are some features you can get from website:

  • Advertise products/services
  • Customer research
  • Chat with experts
  • Read customers reviews
  • Watch videos
  • Read news/articles
  • Buy/sell products
  • Make Payments
  • Track orders

Above features are easy to get on the website. All you have to do is decide which website is best for you and what actually you want to achieve through your website.

I’ve got a whole lesson for you, where I will discuss in detail.

Don’t worry about the new technology, if it’s not contributing in your achievements, it’s not worthy for you.

Local Business Listing

No worry, if you don’t have a website. It’s your beginning and step by step you will go further. For example, you own a bakery, and you want more customers.

Even you want random customers can also find you.

Before going further, let me ask you a question. When the last time you had a desire to eat chocolate cake? Don’t you know where to eat?

You probably searched on Google ‘Bakery near me’ and reviewed the results.

You might see the bakeries’ own websites or a website containing many addresses of bakeries and cafes around you.

This type of website called local listing sites. Let me explain you first how local listing sites work?

Local listing sites are sites which collect data of different businesses in different categories. Common terms use for local listing sites are Yellow pages and online directories.

These type of sites serve locally in particular area. Here is the image of Pakistan’s No. 1 local listing site.

Some businesses use the local listing to ensure their online presence Apart from locally build sites, Google has its own version called Google My Business and Bing has its own, Bing places for Business.

These yellow pages include businesses details like company name, logo, physical address, web address, images, map location and reviews as well. These sites usually serve freely and an ideal way to make sure your digital presence. The local listing site itself include all businesses but if you are new to

These sites usually serve freely and an ideal way to make sure your digital presence. The local listing site itself include all businesses but if you are new to business, you can place a request to them to add your business.

These yellow pages also serve a local search engine optimization tool. You can get many web traffic with these yellow pages sites as well as a backlink.

Review Sites

Parallel to the local listing, there are many websites available called review sites. Their primary objective is to provide real customer feedback about products, services, and businesses.

You can add your products to those websites for reviews and get customer feedback.

This will also make sure your online presence as well as give you a competitive edge over your competitors.

Review sites add products and their maker details as much to serve their users effectively.

Social Media Sites

55% of B2B buyers search for information on social media. (Biznology)

Initially, social media sites were launched to get connected to individuals. But later on, they became the ideal place to do business. First of all, let me tell you that there are thousands of social media sites available on the internet and you can use all of them.

Popular social media sites are Facebook, Google +, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

You can make accounts on these social media sites and get noticed online. Every site has its own features.

Let me share with you how you can use some popular social media site:

  • Facebook: Page, Group, Facebook advertisement and Personal Profile.
  • Twitter: Personal & Business account and Advertisement.
  • Google +: Community, Personal & Business Account.
  • LinkedIn: Personal & Business account, and Group.

Above mentioned tools are helpful to promote your business on social media. Let me explain to you which benefits you can get from social media sites:

  • Advertisement/promotion
  • Prospecting
  • Sale of product and services
  • Customer Feedback

Facebook particularly launched Marketplace feature to let its users buy and sell. This will help users to check which products are available for sale near them.

Mobile Apps

2082.7 million Smartphones were connected with the internet in June 2016. A huge opportunity for businesses to get connected with their customers through mobile phones.

One way to use a mobile phone for your business favor is Mobile Apps. You can create your own business app for your customers.

Here are some features you can add in your mobile app:

  • Location finder
  • Sell products/services
  • Quick chat feature
  • Customers’ reviews
  • Products/services information

If your customers agree to download your mobile app, you’ve to manage to place your store in their mobile. You can send them upcoming sales news directly on they’re mobile.

Even your customers can order from their home and ignore queue when to visit your shop or even purchase the product with a mobile app and send you payment through credit card and get product right in their homes.

Mobile apps a mostly use as a loyalty tool, to encourage customer loyalty. You can offer more benefits to mobile app users.

Google Map

This is something creative I found when I was stuck on the road. Let me share my own story with you.

Once I was traveling along the highway to capital city Islamabad, Pakistan with my brother.

Suddenly we’ve got our car punctured. No repairing shop was around us. Then, unconsciously I took my mobile out of pocket and checked my WhatsApp notification.

My brother asked me what to do? I said let’s wait maybe someone stopped for helping us.

My brother again asked me to check on Google Map how much distance remaining? I checked and told him. Then I got an idea.

I searched the term on Google Map ‘Puncture shop’ and luckily Google Map showed me the results. One shop was around us within 1 Km radius.

Then something clicked in my mind that we can ensure our online presence through Google Map too. Google Map has an option of ‘Near Me’.

Google Map automatically locate your position and if you search something it shows nearest results to you.

If Google Map didn’t add your location already then go further and add by yourself. You can get help from this link that how to add a location on Google Map.

Once you add your location on Google Map, people around you can easily access you. This is very helpful to get locally online.

How to Practice

Take a paper and write down all the places you think your business can live online. I suggest you go all the places from listings to social media sites, to your own website, to Google Map.

Now write a wish list of features you want to add in your tools. And further, write down the ideas how you can gather more customers online and how to encourage them to get maximum sales.

Conclusion

So, whether you use website, local business listings, social media, mobile app or Google map, or even all of the above (recommended), the important thing is what you want to achieve.

When you’ve set the goals and objectives, create a home to achieve those objectives.

Now its your turn, Let me know which method you are already using to make sure your online presence and which method you wan to use in future.

logo