You publish great content, bring in some traffic and you start to wonder 'how to monetize a blog?'

Monetizing your website should be easy, it's about installing some adverts maybe google Adsense right?

If only it were that simple.

That trick might have worked well in 2005 when competition for adverts was lower. But to monetize a site in 2016 requires a great deal more effort and creativity.

But for those who knows how to monetize a blog, gets the reward in rich.

How to Monetize A Blog

There are plenty of websites out there pulling in a ton of money. For example, one foodie blog, Pinch of Yum, are making upwards of $32,000 a month. Matthew Woodward’s SEO website regularly makes $30,000+. And the guys behind Buffer are raking in nearly $1 million every single month!

These are just the websites that publish their income. As you can see, sites of all niches can - and do - make money.

How can you do the same? Well, let’s prepare your blog for monetization first:

Increase Web traffic

If you’re just getting started and want to monetize your blog, focus on creating a big - and more importantly - regular stream of traffic. Website monetization can only  be done with with visitors. Lots of them coming in every day.

As per  Wikipedia : "Website monetization is the process of converting existing traffic being sent to a particular website into revenue" - Wikipedia 

If you had a shop on the high-street and no-one came in, you wouldn’t make money, right? It’s the same online.

website monetization by web traffic

Huge traffic is the one thing that every high-earning site has in common. So, start by implementing various traffic-driving techniques at your website.

As for how many visitors? There is no magic number. Every blog and industry are different. If you’re selling a niche product to a highly targeted audience, you could potentially make money from 5,000-10,000 visitors a month.

If you rely on advertising alone, you’ll probably need at least 100,000.

Monetize Your Blog By Targeting

You also want to make sure this traffic is ‘targeted’ and primed to spend money! For example, a weight-loss website would be a good candidate for monetization. The visitors have a specific need, and you can sell it to them.

A broad and general news website, however, would be much more difficult. It’s not specific, and visitors don’t have a strong intention to buy.

Others Methods Of  Website Monetization

So, that’s enough background. Let’s get stuck into the methods.

1. Blog Monetization Using Advertising

website monetization using Google AdSense

We’ll start with the most common - and well-known - method: advertising. But does it still work?

The answer is yes. Going back to Pinch of Yum, they make most of their money through advertising ($23,000 a month). However, you’ll notice that they generate this income from 2.5 million unique visitors.

Using their numbers, you’d make roughly $2,300 from 250,000 monthly unique. Or less than $1,000 from 100,000 visitors.

So yes, advertising will make you money. But, you need big traffic. And it’s not a revenue source you should rely on alone. To create a rounded income, advertising should make up just one portion of your revenue.

How to get started? Well, Google AdSense is your first step. Here’s a detailed guide from Julie Stoian of Fabulous Blogger to setting it up and you’ll soon see adverts on your website. Google AdSense is perfect for beginners and those with low-medium traffic. If you’re generating more than 100,000 unique views a month, you’ll probably get more value from a private ad network. They’ll send more specific and relevant adverts to your site, and you might get a bigger cut. Here’s a good list of private ad networks to approach.

2. Monetizing Your Blog Using Affiliate Sales

how affiliate sales works

Affiliate sales are getting paid to recommend products. Here’s how it works:

You link to a product or service online. If your visitor follows that link and buys something, you get a cut of the sale. Simple.

This is another proven formula that works. One of the easiest and quickest ways to get started is through Amazon. Amazon run the biggest affiliate program in the world. All you have to do is put a link to an Amazon product on your website.

A great way to use this scheme is by posting product reviews on your blog, and linking to the product on Amazon so visitors can buy. Ch-ching. Top ten lists also work well here.

Bluehost - the web hosting service - has a very popular affiliate scheme for those blogging in the tech world. Using tutorials and how-tos, you can direct your readers to Bluehost, and you get a little cash every time they purchase the web hosting. Same goes to NinjaOutreach, they provide a great opportunity to earn recurring income. You will be surprised how far this can go.

Here’s a great case study on how one blogger makes a regular income from affiliate sales in the photography niche. Here’s another that used this technique to generate $4,000 a month in just six months.

3. Sell Your Own Products (Physical or Digital)

website monetization by selling products online

If you get it right, this is potentially the most lucrative method of monetization. We’ve already discussed that affiliate sales work. But why sell someone else’s products when you could sell your own?

Obviously, this takes a little more work, but the rewards are much bigger. You keep all the profit, you create a brand identity, and build a loyal community.

There are two options here:-1) Sell a physical product, like clothing or sports equipment.
2) Sell a digital product, like an app, software, or an eBook. Remember Buffer (making $1 million a month?) They make their money selling their own social media software.

Our pro tip? Use a tiered pricing structure. Make sure there’s an affordable entry-level product for newbies and an expensive premium product to make the money!

If you like the sound of selling physical products, check out this in-depth guide to starting an online store. As for digital products, take a look at this case study of a couple who are making $600,000 every year.

4. Sell Your Skills (Freelance Or Coaching)

coding e-courses

If you can’t think of a specific product, sell yourself! Are you a good graphic designer? A coding genius? An SEO wizard?

Use your website to showcase your expertise and experience. Write blogs that establish your authority and grow your reach. When you’ve proven yourself, you can sell those skills. This is the staple business model for many marketing websites.

Take Bryan Harris for example. He built a strong community with his marketing blog. But much of his income comes from creating and selling marketing videos to businesses. As for e-courses and coaching, Linda Formichelli - a successful freelance writer - now makes her money by hosting writing e-courses. You can do the same with coding, app design, or just-about-anything-else!

5. Monetize Your Blog Using Native Advertising And Sponsored Posts

This monetization method is undoubtedly the future for media sites. The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and the Guardian all use this technique. In fact, according to some analysts, Buzzfeed makes 75% of its revenue this way.

What is it? In a nutshell, a brand pays you to create content that promotes it. Like this one on Buzzfeed paid for by Call of Duty. It’s an advert in camouflage:

https://www.buzzfeed.com/callofduty/jokes-only-call-of-duty-fans-will-get?b=1&utm_term=.eyg0M01MJ#.ptwx9xd9k

As a small website, you’re probably not going to form a partnership with giant brands. But it’s very common for startups and smaller businesses to pay for a sponsored post. For example, ‘mom-blogs’ can make a fortune reviewing and promoting baby products. Again, the figure you can charge is generally based on your traffic and your audience.

Tech Insider has some great graphs on the unstoppable growth of this monetization method. Here’s a useful post on how to find sponsored post opportunities for your website. And here’s another to give you an idea of how much to charge.

6. Blog Monetization Options Using Subscriptions, Memberships, And Gated Content

Netflix’s subscription model

Ah, the old ‘leave ‘em wanting more’ trick. These methods are all about enticing your visitors with a great service or fantastic content. Then, when they’re hooked, charge them for a premium service.

Netflix does this with their free monthly trial. Spotify do it with a premium membership that gets rid of adverts and restrictions. If you’ve got a software or service-based site, this can work really well. Just make sure your visitors get a full taste of it first to convince them.

As for media sites, the ‘gated content’ is a more common technique. It’s used notably by the Financial Times, where a subscription is required if you want to read more than a couple of articles each day.

For a small blog, this would probably hurt you more than help you. However, you could use a variation. For example, offer a series of free tutorials or how-tos on your site. Then charge a small price to access more detailed guides.

If you like the sound of this method, Copyblogger has some great advice on setting up a membership/subscription site. If you choose the content gate technique, do read this guide on how it might affect your SEO.

7. Sell Your Site For a Profit

sell your website at Flippa

There is an entire industry devoted to buying and selling websites. Some entrepreneurs start a site with the single goal of selling it in a year’s time.

Of course, to make this a valid option, the site has to be valuable. It has to be making money already. Or, at the very least, have a big audience with potential for profit.

The best place to sell a website is ‘Flippa’ - a sort of eBay for websites. Though you can, of course, negotiate a private sale elsewhere. As for valuing it, most businesses are roughly valued at 3-6 times their profit, but you need to be more vigilant when you buy or sell website on Flippa because you may lose money if you do it wrong.

Like this idea of selling a website for money? Yaro Starak has done this plenty of times with his sites; here’s how. And check out ProBlogger's advice to avoid the most common mistakes.

-----

Turns out it is not so difficult to answer the question "how to monetize a blog" after all. Making money from your website is very much possible. People are raking in big profits all over the web, but you’ve got to be smart, creative and disciplined about it. If you are into it then there are tons of other ways to make money online.

I’d love to hear about your experiences. Are you using any of these monetization techniques? How are they working for you?

Daren Low is the founder of Bitcatcha.com and co-developer of the free Server Speed Test tool. With a decade of experience in website development and internet marketing to his name, Daren is considered a premier authority on all things related to building and managing an online presence. Feel free to pick his brain by connecting via Google+ and Twitter

How I Made $60k Buying And Building Travel Blogs Last Year

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 10, 2018

Last year I made about $60k in revenue buying and building websites by exploiting what was a fairly untalked about strategy among travel bloggers for quite some time.

In the process, I probably invested less than $5k.

I'd like to share that story here because I think it makes for an interesting case study.

Now, full disclosure, in recent months I have moved away from this strategy altogether.

Or perhaps to be more exact - it has moved away from me.

A lot of the opportunity I was exploiting has largely dissipated on account of various exogenous factors plus the market getting entirely flooded.

Too many people started buying these types of websites, which drove the prices up, while at the same time Google penalized some very prominent sites in the industry, which drove demand down.

In short, you were spending more money to make less and eventually I decided to move on to other projects.

As such, I have not bought a website for several months and have no immediate plans to do so in the future, nor do I recommend anyone else to copy this and buy websites with a similar strategy in mind.

Sorry.

Also, as you dive deeper into this case study you may begin to wonder if this was against Google's TOS. The answer is yes, and in some cases this led to penalties, and in others, it didn't.

Though I do think this strategy today can yield a profit (with the main caveat here being that you have to have contact information of interested buyers), I choose to spend my time on other projects.

Additionally, the lessons learned are the most important part and will hopefully guide you through some of your own endeavors with buying websites. (more…)

Is Making Money A Luxury For Only Westerners?

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: September 30, 2017

Is making money a luxury for only westerners?  Short Answer : NO

Long.... really long answer:
I try to keep this blog about business, entrepreneurship, and content marketing.

However as a result of my 500 Ways To Make Money Online, I've attracted a sizable following of people who want to learn how to make money (MMO).

These people look to me for advice, and as a result I occasionally write posts like how I made $108 with After Offers.

I'm not trying to be the make money guy, but you can't always control your audience and what they want.

One of the outcomes of this is that I weekly receive emails like the following:

How to start earning money through internet? How to earn good income through Internet? Earn as part-time

westerners
Sometimes they are more in depth:

I want to learn online earning. Help me please. Last 8 to 9 years I have lost more than 80 thousands pounds online and offline. I have lost my house too my husband lost money in his business etc. Very stress etc. All the Gurus took my money no one helped me in the past. I will be Greatful to you if you show me how to earn easy way. I am not that Tech person too. Many thanks. On Thursday my UK time evening 6 PM is ok with you. Please let me know many thanks God bless you, Shashi.

And at times, it gets really bad:

Hey Dave.
I write to ask for help. I have to make some money. I have kids, a lot of animals and I'm homeless. No one helps, no one cares about. The governement even helps gypsies or boatsmen only. I do not need much, only to guarantee medical care ( now they do nothing, only after payment) for my kids and me, i've cancer, enough food for the animals, that's it. It's not the ferrari behind the cave I wish, only a painless life with much less worries. No one of you, the ones that work already online, answer me, to give me kind of tip how to begin. I looked to download your pdf file => it does not work. I'm in a country where's no real work, and if you're homeless it's even worster. So I'll ask if maybe you will help me a bit to build something that makes a bit of money.........
Google adsense wan't accept my blog ( donnow why), so what else could I do, the fast way, cause I'm working on book and course ( ah, about course, maybe you've some tips how to create one, too????? ). I thought book, course and blog maybe will work....... What's your opinion?

These emails are from different people but they usually have the following in common:

  • There is some air of desperation - the person is in very bad circumstances
  • They are from developing countries, and English is not their first language
  • They want to make money quick and easy and don't have much money to put into it

What I needed is a response to these types of inquiries, so here is my cold, hard advice because it doesn't help anyone to be encouraging and waste their time.

Get Your Life In Order And Get A Job

Step One - Get you life together, particularly personal finances, and the offshoot of that is to get a job.

If you really, truly need money fast - then you need to get a job and if you have one and it isn't covering your bills then you need to cut your expenses, or get another job on top of it, and seek out help from friends and family.

I know that isn't the answer that you want to hear, but I would say it's the most effective solution I can think of to this problem. I'm very sorry if you truly do have cancer but sugar coating the make money thing is just doing you a disservice.

I couldn't tell you a reliable way to earn a decent amount of money within a week, which was dependable long term, and didn't require a huge upfront investment - if I knew how to do that I would be doing it.

I won't say earning money via internet has to be risky, but it can be very volatile, slow to start, and often requires a completely different skill set from what you currently have.

It really is not the solution to your problem.

Find a job and then if you can, take some time each night to learn a bit more about effective ways to earn money , if that really is your dream.

If there are no employment opportunities in your area then you need to move.

If you can't move, then I honestly am not sure what to tell you, but the truth is that earning money does not become the defacto solution when nothing else is working - sometimes it also is just another non solution.

Avoid Gurus, MLMs, Courses, etc

Yes we've all seen the blog posts where some guy is holding a big fat check for $35,453.68 saying you can do it too.

Is it a scam?

Not always, but even if it isn't, it probably isn't going to be you.

Often in order to even attempt these sort of things you need to spend hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars for the "materials" which is money a lot of people just don't have.

But really, you don't need that.

The fact of the matter is online, just about everything is being given away for free somewhere.

Honestly, I'm a strong believer that in order to be successful you need to invest in yourself and your endeavors. In fact for Self Made Businessman, which I believe one day in the next few years will be "a success" (in that it earns thousands a month), I have invested a few thousand dollars in development, design, content promotion, and assistance.

The reason I do that and can do that is because I have money in savings and money coming in, and I have the experience to know when I can make something work.

But I'm going to completely contradict myself and say if you are just starting out you should not be spending a lot of money to learn the ropes.

This will inevitably result in you losing your investment, because chances are you do not have the skills and expertize to know what is a good investment and what is not (this is something you learn over time).

This is exactly why I lost $15k in the stock market - I invested in a course that I was not ready for and was playing with way too large of a bankroll relative to my experience.

Let me put it this way - if you can't earn money using only the information that is available for free, you won't be able to do it with anything that is paid.

So yes, while I am a proponent of investing in the right courses and material, I see those options as accelerators or amplifiers (it will increase the speed or amount of money you can earn) but it won't take you from zero to something if you couldn't do that yourself already, and there is a high probability that you will not get your money back.

So please - avoid the MOBEs, the Empower Networks, the DS Dominations - that stuff is all crap.

Yes some people are making fantastic money with those, but it is a select few - the majority just lost their investment, and that will likely be you as well.

Don't spend money you don't have, and don't spend money to compensate for a lack of skills and laziness of going out and learning yourself.

MMO is heavily skewed in favor of first-worlders

Back to my original question, is earning money  a luxury that only westerners can experience?

Technically, the answer is no, and we've seen this many times.

Take Tung, a Vietnamese kid who blogs at CloudLiving, earns his full time living online, and made $50k in one month with TeeSpring. Clearly we have someone from a developing country earning very good money , more than many first worlders in fact.

But the reality is these are exceptions to the rule, and the rule is that westerners are going to have a far easier time earning money than others (this is really true for life in general and I would say it's even more true for MMO).

  • They're fluent in English, and that is necessary if you are going to write sales copy, blog, or communicate with Westerners and have them trust you. Additionally most of the information that is available to teach you the necessary skills is written in English.
  • They have more money, and earning money almost always involves some sort of capital investment, unless you are blogging on a free platform, which is not going to make you any money for a long time, if ever.
  • They are closer to the markets that are buying (the US, Australia, England).
  • They have connections with other first worlders who can provide skills, services, and advice.

All of this makes for an enormous, albeit not insurmountable, advantage.

And still, 99% of Westerners trying to make money probably aren't either.

And back to the example of Tung, who was able to earn $50k on TeeSpring (this is about as pure of an example of a get rich quick scenario that you'll find).

Is that really a clean example of someone from a developing country earning money mostly from online?

No, of course not.

  • Tung has years of experience in internet marketing and earning money via internet.
  • He has connections with Westerners that likely facilitated this opportunity. For example, he belongs to the Dynamite Circle which is a paid membership ($600 per year).
  • He knows where to hire help necessary to design and develop things for him.
  • He has income from other streams to fund his activities. I'm sure he had to spend hundreds on designs, paid advertising, and Facebook sniping software before he made a dime.

Basically, he may be Vietnamese, but he is far from your typical off the street guy from a developing country trying to earn a buck online.

Of course he had to get started somewhere as well, but I guarantee it was a long, slow process, that required some capital investment, and he was able to do it because his personal and financial life was in order (aka he was a kid and had few responsibilities and no mouths to feed).

OK, I Understand - Now What?

Assuming you've got everything in order and you've understood the above, I'd probably recommend the following as low to medium *options* for earning money , that will not cost you more than a few hundred dollars and your time.

Also there is PLENTY of information for free online on how to do all of these things.

Become a virtual assistant on oDesk or eLance (low difficulty, no capital required)

You can earn a living wage of $3-$4/hour as a virtual assistant on oDesk. Along the way you can learn more skills and learn from other people how they are earning money. You will make some connections, and can potentially increase your wages.

Learn a skill and freelance (low-med difficulty, no capital required)

People pay other people to do things for them. If you don't have a skill and you want to earn money , then you have to learn a skill that is valuable to people. If you don't have any skills why would anyone pay you?

Some of the typical options are:

  • Learning to code or design
  • Learning to write posts

Again freelance sites like eLance, oDesk, TextBroker, etc are your target here.

Brian from VideoFruit has a great article on earning money by leveraging How To articles and offering them as a service to the target market.

Personally I think it's a bit of an exaggeration and his claims that 1 in 5 outreach attempts will result in a sale are to me a bit baffling, but I still think it's a great example of how ingenuity and hustle can translate to real income in a relatively short amount of time.

Build Niche Sites (med difficulty, some capital required)

I am not a huge fan of niche sites but for some people it is a viable, respectable option. You'll learn the basics of online marketing (SEO, content creation, wordpress, maybe even a few other things). You can do it for a reasonable investment (a few hundred dollars).

There is a lot of information and case studies that aren't BS about how to do this successfully. I've done it myself - it works.

Create something and sell it (med difficulty, maybe some capital required)

If you have any sort of skill to build something, like jewelry, then you can try to sell it on an eCommerce site like Etsy.

Buy and sell things on a site like Craig's List or eBay (med difficulty, some capital required)

I have seen people successfully buy and sell items on Craig's List and eBay. For example, they will find an item that they see and buy it at one price, then sell that same item at a higher price. If you are willing to wait for the right buyer, eventually someone will come along and pay more for the item than you bought it for.

Worst case scenario is you can resell it for a small loss, assuming it is a low ticket item (a few hundred at most).

Note how NONE of these recommended options was to start a blog!

Conclusion

Earning money is a long and unforgiving road.

Yes, sometimes people get lucky - in fact, I was one of them. I made over $100k online in my first year or so of trying to work online, in a very "get rich quick" sort of way, in that I was making way more money than I deserved to be from something I wasn't even intentionally pursuing.

But it was complete luck and would not have happened if I wasn't from a first-world country, had capital, spoke English fluently, and had my personal and financial life in order.

And guess what happened to that loop hole? It closed.

What do you think? How hard is it for people from developing countries to earn money via internet?

Value Perception: 10 Ways to Increase Perceived Value

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 8, 2018

We judge values of things we buy. Because of perceived value oftentimes we offer more or less than the actual value of the product.

Sometimes we ready ourselves to pay a $100 bill only to be surprised to see that the product's actual cost is  $80.  This is the result of the perceived value.

Although it may not make sense with our conventional viewpoint but if you consider the human factor of a consumer/buyer this makes total sense.

Exclusive Bonus: Download to know what tricks make a person buy $5 wine for $25?

The other day I was watching a webinar, where the host was selling a product for $397.

At the end of the presentation, I was left with the decision as to whether or not I was going to buy.

Despite the claims by the host that the product was worth well beyond the $397 price tag, I decided that for me, it wasn't worth it.

However, it was interesting to me that naturally there would be some people who would buy, as well as some people who would not.

How is this possible?

The answer is perceived value.

If we lived in a world where the value of a good was indisputably equal to its price tag, we would never have these issues.

Instead, we live in a world where people come up with their own interpretation of the perceived value of a good.

If their perceived value is greater than the price tag, in most circumstances they will buy.

If it is not, they won't.

It's really as simple as that.

Why Is Perceived Value Important?

If we accept the fact that a perceived value greater than the price tag leads a consumer to buy, then we have two options.

We can lower the price, such that it will fall below their perceived value, or, we can increase their perceived value of the product, such that it crosses the price threshold.

Of the two methods above, which is preferable?

Logically, we would conclude that raising the perceived value is better than lowering the price and settling for narrower profit margins.

This is essentially, the fundamentals of marketing and advertising, and it is why companies spend billions of dollars a year to convince consumers why their product is "worth it".

But not so fast.

In many cases raising the perceived value of a product comes at a cost, so it is not so cut and dry.

However, if we inform our decisions through research, we will see that there are quite a few ways to increase perceived value without strenuously taxing our wallets.

Let's explore.

Increase The Price

Most of us tend to believe that people want to buy cheaper goods in order to save money.

While there is some truth to that, the opposite can be just as true; sometimes people want to buy the more expensive item. For them the perceived value of the expensive item sometimes exceed than the original value.

Robert Cialdini, author of best selling novel Influence, put it best:

“In markets in which people are not completely sure of how to assess quality, they use price as a stand-in for quality.”
In short, people assume that higher priced goods are better (because, often, they are).

This is particularly noticeable with luxury goods.

In a study by Stanford and Caltech researchers recruited 11 male Caltech graduate students who said they liked red wine. The subjects were told that they would be trying five different Cabernet Sauvignons.

But, only three wines were used—two were given twice.

The first wine, which normally costs $5, was shown in two bottles, one costing $5 (real price) and one supposedly costing $45 (fake price). The second wine was done in reverse, normally costing $90 and shown in a $90 and $10 bottle.

They found that increasing the perceived price of a bottle of wine increased the actual AND perceived enjoyment that tasters derived from drinking the wine.

The participants said they could taste five different wines, even though there were only three, and added that the wines identified as more expensive tasted better.

image10

In this case, it is clear that merely putting a high price tag on a bottle of wine was enough to increase the perceived value (which then actually translated into actual value through their enjoyment of it).

 Additionally, we can conclude that when it comes to wine - no one really knows what they are talking about.

Take Price Off The Table

Sometimes it's better to direct a consumer's focus away from price altogether.

Pricing is icky, after all, and mentioning money tends to make people more physically withdrawn and less likely to help others - not the type of mood you want your consumers in. This is particularly true for higher end products like luxury jewelry, exotic cosmetic items, electronics, even sunglasses.

Take Luxottica for example, They have influenced their buyer's perceived value so much that they are selling a pair of glasses for $400-$500 which actually cost only $25 to make.

And when you have a luxury good, like diamonds, that are already priced so high - raising the price is probably not going to be as effective.

Maybe that's why DeBeers' slogan is:

“A diamond is forever.” & not “A diamond is expensive.”

image07

The first has a nicer ring to it, doesn't it?

All of the sudden what was a several thousand dollar bill is now a lifetime investment, and a product that lasts a lifetime has a very high value, because the relative cost becomes less and less every year we still have it.

Without changing the product or the price, we are able to influence buyer behavior simply by conveying a different attitude towards the good.

Change The Unit Of Measurement

Facebook made headlines when it bought WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app for smartphones, for a crisp $19 Billion.

image03

For many of us, however, this was just a big number.

Until a slew of articles came out showcasing what Facebook could have bought instead.

Then we saw that Facebook could have bought clean water for the entire planet (est. $10 billion)

and we said:

"wow, that's A LOT of money"

The thing is people don't derive direct value from money, they derive it from the things that money buys.

Unless of course you're Scrooge McDuck, and you swim in a pile of gold coins.

But most of us are not, and don't.

We look at  $10 billion and say - "hey, that's pretty awesome"

But then, if you consider that it's equivalent to clean water for the entire planet, you begin to think "now that's AWESOME".

Therefore, if you want to closely convey the value of something, you put it in terms of other goods that people recognize.

The beauty is, it works both ways.

Consider a relatively expensive item such as the cost of a gym membership (ballpark $50 a month).

For your average family, this is a decent amount of money for a monthly membership fee.

But if you're Gold's gym and you say "well, it's just the price of three large pizzas", all of the sudden it sounds a lot more reasonable.

I can just scale back on those pizzas (which I should anyways if I want to live a healthier life) and then I can afford this membership.

Einstein famously said "It's all relative", and we see that pricing is no different - we just need something to make it relative to.

Rebrand It To Improve It's Image

It's probably no wonder why so many movie stars are hired to endorse products.

We want product X to be cool (or whatever adjective you're going for). Stars are cool. If they endorse product X, product X is now cool.

In fact, this type of marketing has been around for centuries.

Consider the legend of Frederick The Great and how he introduced potatoes to Austria.

As the story goes, the Prussians were in the midst of a horrible famine. Frederick believed that potatoes were the answer.

The thing is, no one really likes potatoes. Right?

So, instead, he made potatoes a "royal" vegetable and ordered his soldiers to guard the royal potato field.

This made potatoes something to be coveted, which made peasants want them, which made them widespread.

There are many ways to approach this in the 21st century, packaging, for example, is a big one.

Consider the toy industry. There is a perception that a larger package equals greater value. If there are two packages on a shelf with the same volume, but one has a package size of a quarter less material (and they’re the same price), a good percentage of consumers will automatically choose the larger package.

increasing Perceived Value of the product.

(Source)

Because, as they say, bigger is better.

Now that might be the toy industry. In the alcohol industry it might be a shinier, flashier box.

Either way, we can change the object's image, either literally through packaging, or figuratively through associating and branding, to improve its perceived value.

Convey Scarcity Or Urgency

Traditional micro-economic theory assumes that consumer preferences are independent of market forces like supply, demand, and price. However, this assumption is inconsistent with psychological research on commodity theory; we believe that the rarer something is the more valuable it must be.

 

In one study conducted by the University of Missouri Download this PDF, subjects read about a white wine that was described as either scarce or available depending on the experimental condition. In addition, subjects either were or were not informed about how much the wine cost. After reading the description of the wine, subjects evaluated it on a variety of  measures such as perceived expensiveness and desirability.

The study found that scarcity enhanced the perceived expensiveness and desirability of a wine only when subjects were not told how much it cost.

Reverting back to the baseball card example, we see that where there is no price associated with the item itself, its value is primarily dependent on its scarcity. Since it is a one of a kind, it is very valuable.

Nowadays, you might see variations of this such as:

  • "Limited time only"
  • "Special Offer"
  • "Only 5 items left"

This copywriting is ubiquitous in marketing and it is used to convey scarcity and increase demand and price.

Showcase Proof

One of the biggest questions consumer's have concerning a product is, is it going to do what it's supposed to do?

Can I trust it?

We can increase the perceived value of a product by decreasing the fears that consumers have about it in a variety of ways, such as:

Money Back Guarantees

image09

The first incidence of the Money Back Guarantee is credited to J.R. Watkins, who cooked natural remedies in his kitchen, bottled them in his woodshed and sold them door-to-door from a horse and buggy.(Source)

Testimonials

image02

People want to envision seeing themselves succeeding with the product.

One way to accomplish this is through approximation - showing them people like themselves who succeeded i.e testimonials.

This is why landing pages and commercials so often quote past consumers on the success they've had with the product/service.

We can assume that if I am like this person, and this person succeeded, then I too, will succeed.

Video Proof

Who can forget the Bounty Quicker Picker Upper commercials from the 90's?

Fast forward to 18 seconds and we see that, accompanying research, is a video, side by side comparison of Bounty outperforming the national brand.

What is the message here?

Essentially it is "live" proof that Bounty is better than the national average.

We have every reason to believe that we can replicate the video in real life because it was made in real life, therefore, we can trust the product.

Free Trials

image00

What a better way to build authority than to offer a free trial.

It's essentially no risk for the customer, but will it decrease conversions?

Consider the following case study performed by GetResponse.

GetResponse wanted to test if adding a “Free Trial” button on the home page would influence the number of purchases of paid accounts and number of registrations of free accounts. They setup an A/B test in which one variation had an extra “Free Trial” button next to the “Buy Now” button.

The results were that by adding free trial buttons on homepage, the number of free accounts increased by 158.60%, while there was no negative influence on the number of paid accounts created via homepage.

Show Authenticity

Some products' selling point is their authenticity, and again, this is a point of fear for many consumers, particularly with luxury goods where fakes are widespread.

Consider this case study by Express Watches, which wanted to ensure customers that their products were authentic.

They replaced an image on the right hand side of the product that initially said “Never Beaten on Price” in the control.

The result was a 107% jump in conversion rate during the 30 day test, taking the conversion rate from 1.81% to 3.76% overall and effectively doubling Express Watch’s business. Note that this badge of authenticity was not simply added as an extra, but in fact it replaced the badge in control that guaranteed low prices.

This proof of authenticity converts doubters that they might get something other than what they are expecting. As a result, their perceived value of raised and they are more inclined to buy at the same price level.

Compare It To More Expensive Alternatives

Let's say I want to whiten my teeth - what are my options?

If I'm trying to sell whitening strips then I may consider positioning it up against a professional teeth whitening.

Our perception is most likely that the professional teeth whitening is going to do a better job because it's

  • More expensive
  • Done by a professional
  • More time intensive

And in all likelihood, it is more effective.

But is it 10x more effective, to justify the 10x increase in price?

Effectiveness is important, but perhaps more important is effectiveness per cost i.e value. If we didn't care about effectiveness per cost, everyone would go out an buy a Porsche.

As such, if we feel that the whitening strips have a superior effectiveness per cost, which is almost the default scenario as a result of us not being able to properly quantify the effectiveness of the more expensive good, we're more inclined to purchase them.

Even though my teeth won't be as white if I do so.

Tell People The Value, Even If You're Selling For Less

Ever wonder why Neil Patel has "Valued at $300" on his opt in form, even though he is giving it away for free (in exchange for your email)?

image05The reason, is because he wants to convey the value of what he is giving away.

This leads people to believe that they are getting a deal, and people like deals.

It's the same reason why the left is more preferred over the right:

value perception

Value is in the eyes of the beholder. Whatever Neil is valuing his course at is, for the most part, arbitrary, since he is giving it away for free.

At the end of the day, I would rather pay $40 for something I think is worth $48, then $39 for something I think is worth $39.

Or in Neil's case, I would rather get something for free that I think is worth $300, than something for free, of which I cannot determine the value (but may assume something less than $300).

Improve Typography

image04

There is a lot to be said in the words that we use and the way that we use them.

Even details as seemingly minuscule as the size of our font can have impacts on the bottom line conversions.

Marketing professors at Clark University and The University of Connecticut found that consumers perceive sale prices to be a better value when the price is written in a small font rather than a large, bold typeface.

Additionally, one restaurant during lunch time, found that removing dollar signs from prices (24 instead of $24) increased sales.

Even just adding zeros at the end of the price make a product appear more expensive.

Why?

Because this lengthens the time that a customer spends reading the price and heightens the sensitivity that the customer has to spending actual money.

Typography can be used to evoke certain moods from customers and therefore it is important to pay close attention that our typography matches our intended messaging.

Give Bonuses Before Discounts

What would you rather have?

Buy one month get the second free (off a monthly subscription), or 50% off the first two months?

image12image11

As you might note, these two offers are equivalent.

Or are they?

According to most consumers, the first is preferred (despite the fact that, mathematically, the two offers are equivalent).

A research team at University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management found thatconsumers are more interested in getting more than getting discounts (less), even when the offers are equivalent.

This is known as price innumeracy and stems from the average consumer's inability to make basic mathematical comparisons.

Nowadays, it seems, less is just less, and more is more.

From a branding perspective, additional features, add-ons, or all around bonuses may do a better job at increasing your product's perceived value than slashing prices.

Exclusive Bonus: Download to know what tricks make a person buy $5 wine for $25?

Conclusion

Two typical actions to increase sales are to

  1. Lower prices
  2. Increase actual value (improve the quality or functionality of the product)

Option one decreases revenue, while option two increases costs, and therefore both options can negatively affect our bottom line (unless we were at a suboptimal place to begin with).

Another, more strategic way to improve conversions is to focus on increasing the perceived value of our product.

In many cases, as we have seen with the wine example, perceived value and actual value go hand and hand in the eye's of the consumer.

Therefore, it is worth exploring all the options before we break the bank.

What other ways can you think of to increase perceived value?

Infolinks Review: How to Make Money Using Infolinks

Posted by Joseph Adediji | Last Modified: February 2, 2018

The primary goal of most bloggers is to make money from their blogs but it is quite unfortunate that 90% of bloggers in the blogosphere are not making money from their blogs.

As you may have guessed, I didn’t set up this blog just for the FUN of blogging, yes, blogging is fun to me but I also built this blog so that I can monetize it and make a couple of thousand bucks per month.

I run this blog with money, so I believe I should also make money from it or isn't that fair?

To be sincere with you, the #1 question I get asked most of the time is How do I monetize my blog? or “How do I make money from my blog?” A lot of bloggers do ask me this question on a regular basis and I have always tried to help them out by recommending various affiliate programs and Ad networks like Infolinks to them.

Again, to be sincere with you, making money blogging is not easy! It doesn’t happen overnight but it is not unachievable. In fact, you can make 4-figure income from your blogs every month.

On this note, I will love to welcome you to this Infolinks review!

If you are a blogger that is struggling to make money from his blog, I will advise you to read this review to the end!

I have known Infolinks since 2009 when I started my first Blogs, I used to blog on the Blogger.com platform at that time before I switched to the WordPress Platform.

Infolinks have been a source of income for thousands of bloggers from around the world for over 6 years and I have read and heard of people who have made 4-figure incomes via Infolinks.

I know you must have heard of other Ad Networks out there, but Infolinks is quite different from them all. The monetization concept that Infolink uses is unique and this concept is designed to help you make money from your blog without pissing off your readers.

What the Heck is Infolinks?

Infolinks is an Online Advertising platform that enables bloggers and website owners to make money from their website by displaying relevant ads to their visitors.

Infolinks drives new revenue for publishers by delivering intent-based ads in non-traditional web places. Select from a range of elegant and innovative ad units that best suit your needs, fully customize their appearance and easily add them to your site.Infolinks ad units include:

Inframe - Capitalize on browser margins with attractive display ads.

Infold - Engage users with an overlay ad unit most relevant to the user's intent.

Intag - Display a tag cloud of keywords relevant to your content.

Intext - Monetize inside the lines by highlighting your best keywords.

How Does Infolinks Work?

Infolinks provides you with 4 monetization options; you have four types of display ads to choose from. You can activate just one of these four options and you may also activate all the monetization options.

The four types of ads are: Intext Ads, Intag Ads, Inframe Ads, Infold Ads; these entire four add options are shown in differently from the conventional banner ads that most bloggers use.

  • InFold – Targets only your search traffic with ads relevant to their searched terms in non-disruptive footer ads. InFold adds navigational value and another SEO layer to your site while delivering ads pertaining to exactly what your search traffic is looking for.
  • InText – Double underline your best keywords to monetize your written content. A simple hover of a mouse opens an ad bubble containing an ad matched to the context of your keywords. Fully customize the look and volume of InText ads on your website pages.
  • InTag – Presents a range of keywords relevant to the context of your site. Choose between one or two rows of links that open a relevant ad bubble upon a mouse hover. InTag manages to capture a spectrum of users’ interests and invite engagement with its range of keywords.
  • InFrame – Attractive skyscraper display banners placed in the extra real estate in the margins of wide screen monitors only. These ads are matched to your website’s category and are intelligently revealed only on traffic originating from wide screen monitors and customized to fit perfectly, without disturbing your site’s layout at all.


Infolinks will display its Ads Based on keywords and phrases on your website, the ads displayed will surely be related to the keyword.

 

If you look at the image above, you will discover that the ad showing there comes as a result of a Hyperlink text on that web page. Infolinks provides advertisements that are shown through hyperlinking of keywords on your blogs. When a visitor hovers his mouse over these links a window showing the ad will pop up and that makes an add view.

The more add views you get on your blog, the more money you make with infolinks, it is that simple.

What are the eligibility criteria for sites to qualify with Infolinks?

Joining the Infolinks Ad network is quite easy and straight forward, the Infolinks platform is open to any online publisher, big or small, with no setup fees, no minimum requirements for page views or visitors and no hidden commitments.

Though, Infolinks do have certain policies in place that ensure the effectiveness of ads for their publishers as well as for their advertisers. They do review all websites and reserve the right to decline any application.

Also, Infolinks do not allow content that can be deemed as negative in nature, illegal or offensive in any way. The baseline here is that they don’t accept anything illegal!

How to sign up as an Infolinks Publisher?

Joining the Infolinks Ad platform is quick and easy. All you need to do is fill out a short form and integrate the code into your site for the ads to appear instantaneously.

Follow these quick and easy steps to Join Infolinks now:

  1. Complete our brief sign-up form.
  2. Infolinks team will review your application within 48 hours.
  3. Upon approval, you will be able to integrate the Infolinks script into your web pages.
  4. Start earning revenue immediately!
  5. Once you’ve been approved you can log in to the Publisher Center and track your earnings.

How do I earn money from Infolinks?

Infolinks works in a way so that views and clicks count towards your earnings. When visitors engage with your Infolinks ads, you earn.

What is the Infolinks Payment Threshold and How Do I receive my Earnings?

Infolinks has a minimum payout threshold of $50 if you are using PayPal, eCheck, ACH and Payoneer as your payment mode and your earnings need to exceed the minimum payout threshold for your selected payment method before you can receive your earnings.

If you have selected Bank Wire Transfer OR Western Union has your payment mode, the minimum threshold requirement is $100. You will get paid once your earnings exceed the payment threshold for your chosen mode of payment.

infolink payment options

It offers eCheck/Local Bank Transfer facility to Indian publishers as well.

Is Infolinks Compatible with Mobile Devices?

Yes, Infolinks is very compatible with mobile devices. Infolinks Ad units are enabled on mobile devices, so you do not lose revenues when your readers access your website via their mobile devices.

This is one of the reasons Infolinks is recommended, the revenue you get from mobile visitors can surely make a difference in the number of figures in your paycheck.

Some Upsides of Using Infolinks

  • East Application and Fast Approval. Approval isn’t based on the amount of traffic that comes to your website, Infolinks review your blog based on content.
  • Easy installation that requires javascript to be added to the body of your website. If you are using WordPress, Blogger, Joomla of Drupal the process is even easier as they have provided a plugin that once downloaded does the work for you.
  • The intext ads do not take up any space on your web pages so they can be used in conjunction with other ad networks.
  • You decide which ads you want to place on your website with one click in the customization section of the website.
  • For in-text ads you can customize it to your taste, you can choose how many ads will appear on a page, the link color and the type of line used to highlight a word
  • Intag ads can be either manually or automatically placed on your web pages and you also can decide on the color of the links used.
  • A good support system that has a 24 hour turnaround time on queries.
  • All ads are enabled for all types of mobile devices meaning you can monetize all traffic channels.
  • The Payout Threshold is Low.
  • It is compatible with other Ad Networks and forms of Advertising.

Some Downsides of Infolinks

  • It has been proven that Infolinks Ads perform better on sites with USA and UK traffic. If your site visitors do not mostly come from those regions, your earnings will be a lower.
  • Currently, Infolinks can only serve ads in 2 languages which are English and Spanish. So if you run a Hindi site, German blog or any other blog written in languages other than English and Spain, I am sorry! Infolinks is not for you.
  • The Inframe Ads may not always work well. Sometimes, it may overlap and become obstructive, but you can always turn it on and off, which is pretty cool.

Final Words

Should You Use Infolinks on Your Blog? My Answer is YES!

I know most of the bloggers reading this review are not making money from their blogs and those that are making money are not making enough to buy them a bottle of Coke.

[shadowbox]I will implore you to check out Infolinks by Clicking here, register on their platform and give it a shot, registration is FREE.[/shadowbox]

Infolinks works well with all niches, so it doesn’t matter if you run a weight loss blog, or a dog training blog or a parenting blog, infolinks got you covered as long as you have contents on your blog.

What is Your Experience with Infolinks?

Have you been using infolinks? If yes, how has it been?

If No, after signing up, lets us know how things went and leave a review here. I will love to keep the information here as fresh as possible. I really appreciate you contributing your experiences.

Startup Ideas | Business Idea | Selling Shovels In A Gold Rush

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: June 5, 2017

Have you ever heard the phrase "selling shovels in a gold rush"?

Do you know what it means?

Consider this question:

Who got rich during the California gold rush era?

Answer: The people who sold the miners and other gold rush followers the tools and supplies they needed (i.e Levi Strauss).

Funny that even over 150 years later we still have the same scenario - very many people digging for gold, and a select few people really profiting off their endeavors.

For example, I've always thought that niche site building was somewhat of an example of a modern day gold rush. It's not exactly a get rich quick, but it does pack the allure of passive income, scalability, and relatively easy work.

But how many people are really "rich" off niche sites - or at least doing well enough to be able to say that they are making a full time, stable living off them? (more…)

How I Took A Side Business $0 To $9k/month And Back Again

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 10, 2018

I started a side business scored $0 to 9k a month and back to $0.

It's quite rare that a business starts from nothing, flourishes past six figures and then collapses - all within one year.

Normally a life cycle like that takes several years minimum.

I managed to do it in one.

Today I have the privilege of bringing to you this never before seen story - beginning, middle, and end as well as the lessons learned along the way. (more…)

How to Utilize the Best of Reddit to Generate Quality Leads

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: March 10, 2018

Social media platforms are great source of quality leads. In spite of being one of the most promising social media platform most business owners yet to realize the best of reddit.

It is always a hard job to generate leads that actually works the way you imagine. A list of leads works perfectly when you prospected it from a source similar to the niche you work with.

Reddit is a gold mine of quality leads but to my surprise it's still a bit of a black hole - there just isn't much data on it. It also fosters a strong sense of community, like a lunch table filled with people you don't know and aren't comfortable sitting down with for fear of being rejected.

So most of us stay away from Reddit completely, which is a big mistake.

Reddit gets Over 100 million unique reddit visits a month.

How can we use it to generate actual leads for our business?

Let's start by diving into the Reddit platform and then we'll look at some case studies: (more…)

How To Make ANY Business More Profitable [INFOGRAPHIC]

Posted by David Schneider | Last Modified: April 27, 2017

In the quest of innovative marketing ideas the question all business owners want to know is:

How do I make more profit?

Few will argue that business is ever going "too good"

In fact, for many it's the opposite.

The fact of the matter is that for most businesses there are always opportunities to make more money if we open ourselves up to additional avenues.

How do we find them?

Well, it isn't as hard as we might think.

What we too often don't realize is if we want to make more money, we have to take a detailed look at how we are currently making and spending money.

By making some adjustments to these levers, we can potentially open the flood gates to more business, increased revenue, and decreased costs.

For example, last year when Vicky and I started our Blogging Partnership - a service we ran connecting bloggers with advertisers, we started out making $1k/month.

Within 4 months that number jumped up to $9k/month.

How did we do it? (more…)

