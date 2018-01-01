Ninja Academy - Inbound Marketing Crash Course

Divesh Nair, Mumbai, India

Dave's insights on my idea of starting an accounting blog, among a couple other business plans, have been an eye-opening experience for me. I have to thank him for all that he has shared. I plan to take his advice very seriously and take action to help me set up my business and connect more with others in a similar stage as myself. In our chat, he helped me, not only by giving an opinion on my business plan, or the things, that I may consider doing, but also cleared some questions which I would've probably struggled a bit, to find answers for on the internet. I would highly recommend talking with Dave, for his honest advice on setting up a business, which comes from his experiences, and his real humble manner in connecting with people. Thanks Dave, you're awesome!